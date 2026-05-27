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Iran claims the US violated the ceasefire after CENTCOM launched self-defense strikes in the Gulf.

The diplomatic friction between Washington and Tehran escalated sharply after Iran’s Foreign Ministry published an official statement on Tuesday accusing the United States of repeatedly violating an active ceasefire agreement. According to the regime’s diplomatic apparatus, the United States has persisted in executing what it characterized as “unlawful and unjust actions” since the implementation of the truce. The Ministry specifically alleged that American forces have committed “numerous maritime robberies” against Iranian commercial vessels, while further asserting that Washington flagrantly violated the ceasefire within Iran’s strategic Hormozgan region over the preceding 28 hours.

Iran’s supreme leader issued a written statement marking the pilgrimage to Mecca, lashing out at Israel and the United States. “The feeble Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel have approached the final stages of their cursed lives,” Khamenei wrote.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written statement marking the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, lashing out at the United States and Israel as his officials hold talks on a deal with Washington. “The regional powers will no longer serve as a shield for American bases. The US will no longer have a safe haven in the region. The armed forces of Islamic Iran, prepared to sacrifice their lives, together with the fighters of the resistance front, particularly beloved Lebanon, have achieved astonishing victories against two terrorist armies, the American and Zionist armies, in the third imposed war. With trust in God, and by means of their missiles and UAVs on land, in the air and at sea, they struck the Zionist regime and the American beast, and saw with their own eyes the divine promise of assistance to those fighting in the path of God,” Khamenei wrote in the statement.

Trump to hold cabinet meeting at White House on Wednesday as talks reach critical point; Iranians allowed back online as some restrictions lifted

Talks between the United States and Iran on extending the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz will take several more days, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday, as Tehran threatened retaliation for overnight US strikes, which it called a violation of the truce and a sign of “bad faith.” The US military characterized Monday night’s strikes in southern Iran as defensive, saying targets included missile launch sites and minelaying boats, and said the US acted with “restraint” in light of the weekslong ceasefire.

Iran’s state TV says Tehran has obtained a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States on ending their conflict.

Under the framework, Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the United States would withdraw military forces from Iran’s vicinity and lift a naval blockade. State TV says the framework, which excludes military vessels and envisages Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in cooperation with Oman, is not yet finalized and that Tehran will take no steps without “tangible verification.”

“No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no.”

Trump red line (PBS): “No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no” - unless Iran gives up its enriched uranium. “Iran negotiating on fumes , “ Trump says in cabinet meeting.

White House rejects ‘complete fabrication’ of Iranian TV reporting on MOU and draft deal status.

IRGC keeping up the rhetoric: warns that Iran would “turn the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr into a graveyard for aggressors “ if the ceasefire collapses.

CENTCOM: “Clearly the Iranians are trying to hedge their bets here and put more pressure on the US .”

Iranian president: “The main battleground today is the economic war . “

Tabriz International Airport in northwestern Iran- which sustained heavy damage from airstrikes during the peak of the aerial bombings - is officially operational again, bringing restored airports to 20 reopened.

Iran’s judiciary blocks a presidential directive aimed at ending a record-breaking web shutdown.

The Iranian judiciary has aggressively intervened to halt the lifting of the country’s digital blockade, officially suspending a presidential body on Tuesday that had just ordered the end of a months-long national internet blackout, news agencies reported. According to the judiciary’s official Mizan Online website, the ruling to freeze the presidential committee was enacted following the filing of complaints. The state media platform did not immediately clarify which specific entities or officials had submitted the legal challenges.

Qatar’s involvement in the talks between the US and Iran is not coincidental, and in fact began several weeks ago. According to two diplomatic sources in the Gulf and a Western intelligence official, Qatar is providing financial assistance to Iran. In the incidents that followed the ceasefire, the United Arab Emirates was attacked, as was Saudi Arabia on one occasion, but Qatar remained protected.

Qatar’s involvement in the talks between the US and Iran is not coincidental, and in fact began several weeks ago. Today’s visit by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, together with Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, points to Qatar’s deep involvement, particularly on the economic front, but it apparently goes far beyond mediation in the negotiations.

Gaza media affiliated with terror group says Odeh killed with wife and sons; Netanyahu and Katz vow Israel to ‘continue pursuing everyone who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre’

Israel on Tuesday evening carried out a strike in the Gaza Strip targeting new Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh, 11 days after killing his predecessor. Gaza’s civil defense agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas, reported at least three people were killed and 20 wounded in the strike in the Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Odeh’s death on Wednesday morning.

Dahlan, who has been exiled in Abu Dhabi since 2011, has still been described by one source to KAN News as “the most powerful man in the Gaza Strip” because of his fundraising.

Exiled Gaza security chief and former Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan met with multiple senior officials in the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the defense sector in recent years to discuss solutions to the situation in Gaza, KAN News reported on Tuesday. Dahlan, who has been exiled in Abu Dhabi since 2011 after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas claimed that he had murdered Yasser Arafat, has still been described by one source to KAN as “the most powerful man in the Gaza Strip,” due to his fundraising abilities.

US reportedly asks Israel to avoid strikes in Beirut as official says collapse of Israel-Lebanon talks serves terror group.

A senior American official told Al Jazeera that talks between Israel and Lebanon are continuing according to the timetables that were set, and warned that the collapse of the talks would serve only the Hezbollah terror organization. The official also stressed to Al Jazeera that the only path to achieving stable peace is through direct negotiations between the governments of Israel and Lebanon. The official claimed that Hezbollah chose to continue its attacks against Israel even though it had been given the opportunity to cease fire, and stressed that Israel is acting within its right to self-defense. He also said that the United States views the current situation as a confrontation between Israel and a terrorist organization.

In a separate report by the AFP in Arab News, it was reported on Wednesday that “dozens of undeclared chemical weapons have been found in Syria.”

Syria continues to make discoveries of chemical weapons from the previous Assad regime. Although most of the former regime’s weapons stockpile was supposed to have been removed in 2013-2014 after it was used to massacre people, some of it remained. Now, the Syrian state media SANA has said that “Syria achieves progress in elimination of remnants of Assad-Era Chemical Weapons.” The SANA report notes that “the Permanent Mission of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that searches and investigations conducted by the Syrian Arab Republic have led to the identification of sites linked to the Assad-era chemical weapons programme.”

Kingdom stopped funding, downgraded several planned mega projects

Saudi Arabia will further delay work on The Line, the planned futuristic megacity that was a central part of the broader NEOM project on the Red Sea coast, shifting focus toward infrastructure instead, the news outlet Semafor reported this week. The radically ambitious project to construct a several-kilometer-long, glass-and-concrete zero-carbon linear city has experienced several setbacks over the past years amid cost overruns. Now, the kingdom reportedly has decided to shift its focus to projects expected to deliver tangible results more quickly, such as port infrastructure and AI data centers.

A chemical tank at a Washington paper mill imploded Tuesday, leaving one dead and nine missing, according to authorities.

Around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, a chemical tank imploded at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co.’s facility, which is a pulp and paper mill and liquidAuthorities said recovery operations are still ongoing as they wait before releasing more information on the victims. According to authorities, the responding firefighter was among those injured. Some victims also suffered burns or inhalation injuries, ranging from critical to minor. packaging plant along the Columbia River in Longview, Washington. “The people who are responders here have friends and relatives that work on-site,” Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said in a news conference. “It is something that is impactful, and we have support networks to support the workers as well as the emergency responders.”

Trump-backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton decisively defeated John Cornyn, a roughly 23-year Senate incumbent, in Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate runoff, advancing to face Democrat James Talarico in November after opening a roughly 25-point lead.

Associated Press called the race at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, estimating 49 percent of the vote had been counted. At the time of the call, Paxton led Cornyn 62.5 percent to 37.5 percent, with 505,741 votes to Cornyn’s 303,276. Paxton’s victory comes one week after President Donald Trump gave him his “Complete and Total Endorsement,” calling him “The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas,” “an America First Patriot,” and “someone who has always been extremely loyal” to Trump and the MAGA movement. Trump praised Paxton as a supporter of “TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER” and “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” while saying Paxton would fight to cut taxes and regulations, secure the border, stop migrant crime, protect the Second Amendment, support Texas oil and gas, and safeguard elections.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is poised to return to the Trump administration in a new advisory capacity following an undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer, according to multiple reports and public statements from administration allies.

Less than two months after her ouster as attorney general, President Donald Trump has appointed Bondi to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, a group that is increasingly central to the administration’s push to shape artificial intelligence policy and competition with China. Created via a March executive order, the White House advisory panel is chaired by former White House AI adviser David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios and includes a roster of major technology executives such as Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Ellison.

Xavier Becerra, the former Obama Biden lackey who is running for governor of California as a Democrat, wants the state to continue to provide free healthcare for illegals. Big surprise, right?

He confirmed this during a recent appearance on CNN. The remarkable thing about the segment is that he admitted that illegals take jobs away from Americans, not just in farming, but in construction, healthcare and more.

Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday spoke at an anti-fraud roundtable with state attorneys general and White House officials, where he told reporters that his team has identified staggering amounts of fraud totaling tens of billions of dollars.

Vance, the Chairman of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, the Task Force Vice Chair, held a roundtable on Tuesday with over a dozen State Attorneys General to discuss the Trump Administration’s nationwide crackdown on federal benefits fraud. After brief remarks from Vance, Ferguson, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Division Collin McDonald, they held a private meeting with the attorneys general.

The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to introduce governmentwide nondisclosure agreements aimed at preventing leaks of sensitive government information.

In a draft notice submitted to the Federal Register, the Office of Personnel Management said the proposed NDA policy would promote “consistency across Government, better protect confidential information, and better inform Federal employees of their rights and obligations regarding confidential information.” The notice is expected to be published on Wednesday and remain open for a 30-day public comment period.

The radical leftist takeover of New York City is officially accelerating into full-blown Venezuelan-style authoritarianism.

Far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dropped all pretense of defending American property rights, openly admitting that his administration intends to target private property owners, strip them of their buildings, and hand the keys over to shady left-wing non-profits, community land trusts, and tenants. Mamdani, a card-carrying democratic socialist who took power in January, made the shocking admission while outlining his latest radical housing agenda. Under the guise of targeting “bad landlords” and “chronic neglect,” the city plans to deploy a weaponized regulatory apparatus to orchestrate massive wealth redistribution across the five boroughs.

Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett is calling for the return of hanging as a federal execution method in response to one of the most depraved crimes in recent memory: the months-long torture, rape, and murder of 19-year-old Isabella Stroupe in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a viral X post on Sunday, Burchett directly quoted a detailed account of Stroupe’s horrific death and asserted, “I have a bill to bring back hanging. Let’s see if all the tough talk by Congress holds up. Support the Drop Act.” Stroupe, 19, was found dead in an east Charlotte apartment in early May. According to court affidavits and police reports, she had been bound to a bed with a tow strap, wearing minimal clothing, and subjected to months of torture inside the residence she shared with her boyfriend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 24-year-old Thomaz Kenon Hamilton on May 5. He faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

The former president is seeking to block the release of interviews with his ghostwriter

Former US President Joe Biden is suing the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in an effort to block the release of interviews he gave to his ghostwriter, which later became part of a special counsel investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. According to the Daily Intelligencer, the records include 70 hours of audio recordings and transcripts of conversations between Biden and ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer, recorded while Zwonitzer was working on Biden’s 2017 memoir.

Russia has telegraphed plans for a series of “systematic” strikes against the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, warning foreign embassies to “evacuate”, prompting Marco Rubio to warn against escalation and the risk of the Ukraine War “spreading into something new”.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke while aboard Air Force Three during his official visit to India, laying out details of a call he’d received from Moscow’s Sergey Lavrov on Monday in which the top Russian diplomat is said to have complained about European involvement in the war on Kyiv’s behalf, and advised America to withdraw its personnel from the city.

Following the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk, Russian strategic analysts describe a shift toward “managed escalation” against Kiev and discuss the broader risks to Europe

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement regarding Ukraine. Condemning the recent strike by Ukrainian forces on a college building and dormitory in Starobelsk which resulted in the deaths of 21 students and many injuries, the ministry warned that the incident was the last straw for Russia and that its “cup of patience has overflowed.” According to the Foreign Ministry, the Russian military will now systematically target defense industry facilities in Kiev. Moscow urged foreigners, including diplomats and representatives of international organizations, to leave the Ukrainian capital “as soon as possible” and advised civilians to stay away from defense industry facilities.

Nearly 50 countries have condemned Russia’s threats against embassies in Kyiv in a joint UN statement.

Threats against diplomatic institutions and embassies “are something we cannot accept,” said the statement read out by Ukraine’s envoy Andriy Melnyk. The joint reaction comes after Russia on Monday warned of a “systematic attack” on Kyiv and urged foreign diplomats and citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed “deep concern” in the Security Council about the escalation in the war and warned of the risks.

As Zelensky discusses how to use his €90 billion loan package, full member state Hungary is still owed billions

Poland and Ukraine are seeking closer cooperation, with plans to work together on various projects. This week was an important milestone, with the head of Poland’s Ministry of Finance and Development visiting Kyiv this week for the 4th annual International Summit of Cities and Regions. The gathering was opened by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and focused on knowledge sharing between the two countries.

From beyond the grave, Virginia Giuffre is still the most consequential Epstein victim.

Nothing that is happening worldwide with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends and co-conspirators getting reputational damage, investigations, arrests, and convictions would be ongoing if it were not for the courage and fortitude of his victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Even after she was said to have committed suicide back in April 2025, her influence is still palpable, be it from her blockbuster memoir or else by the trove of depositions and evidence she left behind. Now, as one of the alleged rapists, former British Prince Andrew, was arrested and is being investigated by UK police, her allegations are about to resurface.

‘It’s not alright, people are worried about it!’

Santiago Abascal’s intervention comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ruled out calling early elections in the midst of the ongoing saga

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has called for Spain’s Socialist leadership to be arrested and brought before the courts after Civil Guard officers returned to the party’s national headquarters in Madrid as part of a National Court investigation linked to former Socialist Party activist Leire Díez. “The Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard has returned to the Ferraz headquarters, that is, the headquarters of the Socialist Party. Not a week goes by, not a day goes by, not even an hour goes by, without us learning new details about the Sánchez and Zapatero mafia, the Zapatero and Sánchez mafia, that has governed Spain for eight years,” Abascal said.

The AfD is set for massive wins in upcoming state elections, which could lead to the collapse of the Merz government, according to the director of the German-Hungarian Institute for European Cooperation

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is at an all-time high: The party is already polling at 29 percent in Germany, while Friedrich Merz’s government is in a deeper and deeper crisis. According to Bence Bauer, the director of the German-Hungarian Institute for European Cooperation, the German political “firewall” may even collapse in the fall, and it is also possible that the AfD will achieve a federal breakthrough after taking power at the state level. This means Germany may be saying goodbye to Friedrich Merz sooner rather than later.

“The gangs are willing to accept that bystanders will be harmed. Often, it’s only then that politicians tighten the measures and expand the options available to law enforcement agencies,” warns a union spokesperson

As the left discusses increasing diversity and acceptance, violence is escalating across Germany. Today on the streets of Berlin, four Turkish-Kurdish gangs are fighting for dominance in the drug trade, and according to Manuel Ostermann, federal chairman of the DPolG Federal Police Union, these gangs are extremely well-connected and structured, maintain global financial networks, and know no bounds in their fight for power. “They don’t hesitate for a second to use firearms or explosives. They have no inhibitions,” he tells Bild. “This is certainly not the end of the escalation. Today, it’s no longer just brawls, but open gun violence and hand grenades.”

New polling shows Jordan Bardella far ahead in the first round and beating Edouard Philippe in a hypothetical runoff, while Jean-Luc Mélenchon threatens to upend the race on the left

Jordan Bardella has strengthened his position as the frontrunner for France’s 2027 presidential election, with new polling showing the National Rally (RN) president leading comfortably in the first round and defeating former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in a second-round contest. The May Odoxa political barometer puts Bardella at 32 percent in a hypothetical first round. Philippe, long seen as one of the strongest contenders from the Macron-aligned camp, has fallen to 17 percent, down four points since March. He is now only one point ahead of far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has risen to 16 percent after officially announcing his candidacy last month.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says that a majority vote on the Alberta independence referendum will not be enough for Alberta to leave confederation.

While 2.5 million Ontarians remain without a family doctor and the healthcare system buckles under pressure, taxpayers are still funding healthcare for illegal immigrants exploiting Canada’s citizenship and benefits system.

Healthcare Is the #1 Cause of Death — and It’s Not Even Close

The medical system’s own data admits it.

We talk a lot about sound money around here. Primarily, we focus on the financial impacts of unsound fiat currency on the American people. It steals their wealth and robs them of purchasing power.

However, there is another pernicious aspect of fiat money that gets less attention. It facilitates big government and erodes individual liberty. Economist Ludwig von Mises believed it was imperative to understand this aspect of the fiat money regime. He said sound money is a bulwark for liberty in the same sense as constitutions and bills of rights.

Micron topped a $1 trillion market value for the first time on Tuesday as shares popped 19%, driven by insatiable artificial intelligence demand for its memory chips.

The stock surge came as UBS tripled its price target on the stock from $535 to $1,625 a share, citing long-term agreement opportunities with partially fixed pricing. “We believe the market will start to put a more ‘normal’ multiple on the stock and MU will continue to re-rate higher as more details emerge about the structural changes AI has driven to the entire memory complex,” the firm wrote.

When the bond market opens each morning in lower Manhattan, no one ringing the bell is thinking about the seventh-century Arabian peninsula.

Yet a small army of clerics, lobbyists, and shariah advisory boards has spent the better part of two decades quietly bending portions of America’s financial machinery to conform to Islamic religious law — and they are succeeding with the active cooperation of the largest names on Wall Street and the federal agencies that regulate them. A new investigation by veteran reporter Paul Sperry at RealClearInvestigations lays out the architecture of what critics have long described as a parallel financial system operating inside the United States.

How can we counter this?

Texas is using a child safety lawsuit to try to end anonymous access to Discord entirely.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Discord on Friday. The lawsuit alleges the platform enabled child predators, deceived parents, and violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. But the remedy Texas is asking the court to impose goes far beyond fixing Discord’s broken safety systems. Paxton wants a judge to order mandatory age verification for every user on the platform under the Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act, Texas’ SCOPE law. That means before you can type a message, join a server, or talk to anyone on Discord, you would need to prove your identity to the state’s satisfaction. Government ID uploads. Biometric face scans. Third-party verification services that cross-reference your private records.

The regulators who would decide what counts as “reliable” news are appointed through a chain that starts with the same politicians whose coverage they’d be curating.

Germany’s state media regulators are building a system that would force social media platforms to boost content from government-approved news outlets in their algorithms. A leaked document, obtained by Apollo News, lays out the plan and if it goes ahead, a state authority will decide which media organizations count as “reliable,” and platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok will be legally required to make those outlets’ content more visible in users’ feeds.

The rapid proliferation of data centers powering America’s artificial intelligence surge is sparking intense national debate over energy demands, infrastructure strain, and who ultimately pays the cost.

Once inconspicuous facilities, these massive complexes now stand at the heart of growing concerns about electricity rates and land use. In Ashburn, Virginia—known as Data Center Alley—the facilities handle approximately 70 percent of global internet traffic. With AI driving unprecedented demand, construction is accelerating dramatically. Mark Mills, Executive Director of the National Center for Energy Analytics, warned of the scale: “The number of data centers already under construction, never mind forecasts, is greater than all the data centers we’ve built in the last 20 years.”

According to a report from The Telegraph, a concerning trend is emerging among schoolboys in the UK, where children as young as 12 are engaging in romantic “relationships” with artificial intelligence chatbots.

The surge, highlighted in recent findings by Male Allies UK, shows that one in five boys aged 12 to 16 know a peer who is “dating” an AI companion. Many report these digital interactions as easier than human connections because they allow full control over conversations, with no risk of rejection or disagreement. Fifteen-year-old John*, a schoolboy from Kent who spoke anonymously, described creating his AI girlfriend on a platform like Candy AI initially “as a laugh.” He designed her as a caring, attentive figure with a specific appearance. However, he soon “forgot” she wasn’t real, treating the interaction as genuine.

According to a report from StudyFinds, nearly half of U.S. adults are struggling to find joy in their routines, with financial pressures and overwhelming schedules emerging as primary culprits in what researchers describe as a growing national fun deficit.

The national survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Dave & Buster’s, paints a concerning picture of American leisure time. Released on May 26, 2026, the findings show that 48% of respondents feel their lives are seriously lacking in fun, while 12% cannot remember the last time they enjoyed a completely free day. Cost stands as the dominant barrier, cited by 57% of participants, followed by packed schedules, work demands, and burnout. Among those who say having fun has become harder than a decade ago — representing 52% of the sample — 51% pointed to reduced affordability of activities, while others noted shrinking social circles and increased responsibilities.

The CIA has been accused of using backdoor access to popular consumer DNA testing services to identify individuals with extraterrestrial genetic markers.

Philosophy PhD and author Jason Reza Jorjani made the explosive claims during an appearance on the American Alchemy podcast. He said he learned of the alleged program from Lyn Buchanan, a retired U.S. Army sergeant and former remote viewer who participated in the CIA’s psychic espionage initiatives. Jorjani alleged that the intelligence agency is scouring millions of genetic profiles from Ancestry.com and 23andMe in search of DNA linked to a race of extraterrestrials known as the Nordics.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, fossilized trees standing vertically through thick layers of sedimentary rock at sites across the United States are fueling fresh discussion about whether they support the catastrophic flood described in the Bible.

Known as polystrate fossils, these ancient tree trunks pierce multiple geological strata—layers long thought by mainstream science to have formed over millions of years. Prominent examples appear in Yellowstone National Park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, and coal fields in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. Researchers with Noah’s Ark Scans, a group investigating evidence for the biblical ark, highlighted the anomaly on X. “A dead tree doesn’t stand upright for millions of years waiting for sediment to slowly build around it. It rots. It collapses,” they posted. “These trees appear to have been rapidly buried by massive sediment flows before they could decay.”

Spielberg's new movie Disclosure Day releases June 12 2026 and the trailer

just revealed something the Bible already warned was coming.

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