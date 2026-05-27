Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
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The unbelievable increase with building vast 'Data Centers' is not about internet usage...It's about SURVEILLANCE/SOCIAL CREDIT INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL INFRASTRUCTURE towards GLOBAL DIGITAL SLAVERY.

Must be installed quickly before 'The People' become wise to INVASION marking total LOSS OF ALL FREEDOM as well as RESPONSIBILITY for self and those one loves as well as private property (You will own nothing and will be happy).

The enemies against all life on Earth have had 125 years since the Boer War under the 'Black Nobility' to perfect the beginnings of Sciences towards accomplishing 'ABSOLUTE POWER/CONTROL' of Demon Worshiping Pedophiles, Cannibals and Vampires...Which included propaganda defining 'Public Education', Media, Higher Education designed to keep 'The People' ignorant towards developing STUPIDITY or the refusal to learn and seek truth.

False sense of safety was part and parcel of 'Unrestricted Warfare' disallowing humans to grasp evil and it's machinations as humans lacked 'foundational building blocks' towards knowing the means to confront it.

Humans MUST awaken now and stop avoiding 'social anomie' as actual slavery really is the threat installed around the world by evil.

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