President Donald J. Trump has called for a 50 percent tariff on all European Union (EU) imports, accusing the bloc of exploiting the United States through “powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies.”

The announcement on Truth Social comes amid trade negotiations with the EU. In his post, Trump said the EU’s trade tactics have contributed to a $250 billion annual trade deficit with the bloc, calling the figure “totally unacceptable.” He proposed that the tariffs would take effect starting June 1, 2025. “The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” he said.

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a tariff of at least 25 percent on Apple iPhones not manufactured in the United States.

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Apple CEO Tim Cook in a post to Truth Social, stating that iPhones sold in the United States must be manufactured domestically, or else face a tariff of at least 25 percent. This announcement comes amidst escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and various countries, including China, where the majority of Apple’s iPhone production currently takes place.

More than 100 National Security Council staffers were placed on leave on Friday, according to CNN.

The Trump Administration is currently overhauling the National Security Advisor team. The NSC staffers were given less than an hour to clear out their desks, CNN reported. CNN reported: The Trump administration has put more than 100 officials at the National Security Council at the White House on administrative leave on Friday as part of a restructuring under interim national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to two US officials and another source familiar with the matter. CNN previously reported that a significant overhaul of the body in charge of coordinating the president’s foreign policy agenda was expected in the coming days, including a staff reduction and a reinforced top-down approach with decision-making concentrated at the highest levels.

Nuclear energy stocks rallied on Friday before President Trump signed several executive orders on Friday to ramp up domestic nuclear energy production.

Trump reportedly plans to invoke the Defense Production Act, which he previously used in March to expand domestic mineral production, to declare a national emergency to reduce dependence on Russia and China for nuclear energy materials. Per CNBC: Advanced reactor companies Oklo and NuScale jumped more than 25% and 18%, respectively. Constellation Energy, the largest nuclear operator in the U.S., was up more than 1%. Cameco Corp., one of the biggest uranium miners in the world, rose about 8%. Trump could sign the orders as early as Friday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The president is scheduled to sign orders in the Oval Office at 1 p.m. ET, according to the White House schedule.

The Ivy League judge who is backing Harvard’s new lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s enforcement of civil rights laws was rebuked in 2023 by the U.S. Supreme Court for siding with Harvard’s policy of racial discrimination.

Just hours after Harvard filed its lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Allison Dale Burroughs declared she had the power to restrain the federal government’s freeze on lucrative F-1 work permits and J-1 visas for Harvard’s students and researchers. “It is so ordered,” said the judge, who was nominated to the court in 2014 by President Barack Obama. The quick ruling will be appealed because many laws and prior judicial decisions give the president vast powers to decide who is allowed to enter the United States.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against four New Jersey cities, accusing them of obstructing federal immigration enforcement through their sanctuary policies.

The legal action targets Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, and Hoboken, claiming their local rules unconstitutionally hinder federal authorities’ ability to work with local law enforcement to detain and deport illegal immigrants. Acting Assistant Attorney General Yaakov Roth described the cities’ policies as “a frontal assault on the federal immigration laws and the federal authorities that administer them.” Roth further stated that these measures “thwart federal immigration enforcement” and prevent willing local law enforcement from aiding in addressing the nation’s immigration crisis.

An optimistic Scott Bessent appeared on Fox News and Bloomberg TV to spread some cheer.

During several lengthy interviews this morning on Fox News and Bloomberg TV, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there could be “several large” trade deals announced in the next couple of weeks, adding that he expects Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts again in-person to negotiate those tariffs. He also said he expects the US budget deficit "to be something with a 3% in front of it by 2028" with revenue from tariffs to be used to solve the deficit.

And GPS data reportedly put him at Obama's DC residence for 32 minutes...

The father of the suspected gunman in the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday, was the honored guest of a far-left lawmaker at President Trump’s joint address to Congress back in March, the New York Post reported. Eric Rodriguez is an anti-Trump SEIU member who also spoke at a Democrat press conference ahead of Trump’s address. His son, accused killer Elias Rodriguez, 30, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly gunning down Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, who were about to become engaged.

The May 21, 2025, shooting attack that killed two Israeli Embassy employees outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., was met with a wave of responses on social media, including some by Qatari media figures. This report reviews some of these responses.

Journalist For Qatari Government Daily: Imagine, Where Would The Zionists Be If There Were A Few More Like Rodriguez In Arab Countries That Maintain Ties With Israel? Qatari journalist Abdallah Alamadi, a columnist for the Qatar government daily Al-Sharq, called for more attacks targeting Israeli Embassies in Arab countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. On his X account, he shared a photo of the Washington D.C. attacker, Elias Rodriguez, alongside a report on the attack, writing: "Imagine, where would the Zionists be if there emerged an Egyptian Rodriguez, a Jordanian, an Emirati too, a fourth from Bahrain, and a fifth from Morocco?"[1]

Oman’s FM says ‘some but not conclusive progress’ made in negotiations; Dermer and Mossad chief Barnea meet with Witkoff

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Tehran’s discussions with the United States over its nuclear program were “complicated,” as the fifth round of talks concluded in Rome. “The negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings,” said Araghchi, who leads the Iranian negotiating team in the talks mediated by Oman. Araghchi said there was potential for progress in nuclear negotiations after Oman made several proposals.

The Conservative Political Action Conference has announced the launch of CPAC for Iranians in Exile, a platform that enables the Iranian diaspora to engage with senior Trump administration officials with the aim of increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The project, launched by the CPAC in partnership with the United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), aims to mobilize members of the Iranian diaspora to advocate for human rights, religious freedom, and increased pressure on the Islamic Republic. “We want to get together all these great voices in the exile community and put a real pressure point on the regime in Iran,” CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp told Iran International.

WASHINGTON — The United States has lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, marking a dramatic policy shift following the end of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and opening the door for new investment in the war-torn country.

Syria must “continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today’s actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous and stable future,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says in a statement. The move formalized a decision announced by US President Donald Trump last week.

Tehran-backed faction leaders reportedly fled Damascus amid regime harassment and property seizures.

The new Syrian transitional government has been harassing Palestinian factions in Syria, causing them to pack their bags and leave. Numerous Palestinian terrorist groups, as well as other groups, have operated from Damascus for decades. These have included Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), and others. Members of Hamas were also once hosted by Damascus. On May 3, reports said that officials in Damascus had detained Talal Naji, the head of the PFLP-GC. In late April, the new authorities also detained members of Islamic Jihad. These moves are seen as a way for Syria to crack down on pro-Iranian groups, because the Palestinian terror groups are often pro-Iranian. Iran backed the Assad regime, and Assad backed these Palestinian groups.

After October 7, some Palestinian clans are considering entering the Abraham Accords and changing the face of the Middle East.

It began with a sentence that sounded less like the opening of a diplomatic talk and more like the opening pitch at an accelerator demo-day. Economy Minister Nir Barkat – whose résumé lists two tech exits before it lists “mayor of Jerusalem” – stepped onto the Jerusalem Post Conference stage in New York and said he was tired of hearing that the West Bank was unsolvable. If a product fails, he told the room, you either ship a better one or the market walks. His “product” was the Palestinian Authority; his better version was a Palestinian chapter of the Abraham Accords. “One day – hopefully soon – Arabs in Judea and Samaria will decide they’ve had enough of the PA and ask to join the accords,” he said.

French FM Barrot lashes out at PM Netanyahu, accusing him of slander after Netanyahu claimed France, UK, and Canada were "on the wrong side of history" for urging an end to the Gaza war.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused him of slander. Barrot’s comments, made in a post on social media X, came after Netanyahu claimed that the leaders of France, the UK, and Canada are “on the wrong side of history,” for issuing a joint statement calling on Israel to end its war against Hamas in Gaza or risk sanctions. “Everyone knows that France is unwaveringly committed to Israel’s security and has already demonstrated this through its actions,” Barrot wrote.

A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.

Israeli media outlets have highlighted significant rifts between the US administration and the Israeli government, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stemming from disagreements over how negotiations and the ongoing conflict are being managed, as well as over broader priorities shaping bilateral relations. These tensions appear to go beyond transient political positions or reactive policies; they are not simply tied to how the Middle East is being navigated politically, nor are they a direct response to the tone set by President Donald Trump during his recent tour of the region.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was humiliated this week when a new destroyer failed to launch and capsized in front him.

Before and after satellite images were released by Maxar Technologies, with the destroyer seen on its side in the water, covered in blue tarps. Images via Financial Times reporter Christopher Miller, “New Maxar satellite imagery today of the North Korean port of Chongjin and the new destroyer that was damaged during the launching ceremony at the Hambuk Shipyard. It’s seen lying on its side near the dock and is covered with blue tarps attempting to conceal the ship. Left, May 18, prior to launch. Right, May 23, after.”

The document will include “conditions for a lasting comprehensive settlement” of the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

Russia will be ready to present its draft peace proposal to Ukraine by the time the two sides complete their latest military and civilian POWs swap, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Moscow is “actively working” on a document in line with what was agreed during the Istanbul talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators last week, according to the minister. Preparing and presenting draft peace proposals was one of two major milestones achieved by Moscow and Kiev during the Istanbul meeting – the first direct negotiations between the two warring parties since 2022, when Ukraine unilaterally walked away from the negotiating table.

Putin’s buffer zone aims to create space – both literally and politically – from Ukraine’s firepower

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially announced the establishment of a “security buffer zone” along the border with Ukraine. Russian troops, according to the Kremlin, have already been ordered to push ahead and are actively targeting Ukrainian military positions near the frontier. The move is aimed at protecting Russian regions far from the front line – particularly Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk – which have faced frequent shelling, drone strikes, as well as sabotage missions launched by Ukrainian forces.

At least 18 people injured in knife attack in the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg. 39-year-old woman arrested, motive unclear at this time.

At least 18 people were injured in a knife attack in the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday evening, local media reported. Four victims are in critical condition and six others are seriously injured, Bild reported. Police said the suspected assailant was a 39-year-old woman who was arrested without resistance. The motive for the attack is unclear at this time, but Germany has been on high alert for possible Islamist attacks for several years, and especially since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

The British Government recently barred French writer Renaud Camus from entering the UK.

His crime? Not actual incitement, not violence, not lawbreaking, but a controversial idea. Camus, originator of the ‘Great Replacement’ theory, was scheduled to speak at a Big Remigration Conference organised by the Homeland Party, as well as at the Oxford Union. His Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) had been approved. Then, abruptly, it was revoked. The Home Office declared that his visit was “not conducive to the public good”. Meanwhile, Julius Malema, a South African political figure who openly sings “Kill the Boer” at rallies, glorifies racial violence and promotes land expropriation without compensation, was welcomed.

Rotherham inaugurates Rukhsana Ismail as mayor: another Muslim figure rises to power in the UK

This week, the British town of Rotherham officially swore in its new mayor, Rukhsana Ismail—another Muslim leader rising to local power in what mainstream media hails as a triumph of inclusion and diversity. However, among conservative sectors, this appointment has sparked concern and debate about whether such political shifts truly reflect the people’s will or are part of a top-down multicultural agenda.

In a fearless and deeply personal interview with RAIR Foundation USA, Norwegian journalist Rebecca Mistereggen exposes how mass Islamic immigration, weaponized hate speech laws, and enforced multiculturalism have turned Europe into a censored, unsafe, and unrecognizable continent – where truth-tellers are silenced, women are stripped of freedom, and national identity is collapsing.

Mass immigration. Exploding crime. Government-enforced silence. Rebecca Mistereggen knows what’s destroying Europe, and she’s naming it. In her exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation, the Norwegian journalist exposed the raw reality of life under Europe’s new regime: fear, censorship, and a continent slipping into chaos. As a leading voice at Norway’s Document Media, Mistereggen is doing what the legacy press won’t: telling the truth while it still can be told.

In Brussels, speakers cast the DSA not as reform but as Europe’s most sophisticated tool yet for silencing dissent.

On a mild Brussels morning, inside the halls of the European Parliament, a group of politicians, legal scholars, and policy skeptics gathered to talk about a piece of legislation most Europeans haven’t read, but which may soon be quietly reshaping how they speak, share, and think online. Yesterday’s event, hosted by MEPs Stephen Bartulica and Virginie Joron, with support from ADF International, focused on the increasingly controversial Digital Services Act (DSA), a law initially sold as a digital shield against misinformation and tech giant abuse, but which critics now say has evolved into something more aggressive. The conference title “The Digital Services Act and Threats to Freedom of Expression” tells you everything you need to know about the mood in the room.

Global Affairs Canada is threatening to close a legally filed Access to Information request if we don't jump through new hoops, even though they already took an illegal 380-day extension back in January 2021. This delay is unlawful.

Independent Researcher James Roguski cuts through the propaganda and pharmaceutical profit motives behind the WHO’s latest move in Geneva, Switzerland.

You’ve likely heard the buzz about a global health agreement, sold to the public as something that won’t compromise national sovereignty but will be a legally binding treaty adopted by member states to allegedly enhance global cooperation, equity, and preparedness for future pandemics. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) so-called Pandemic Accord was adopted at the recent World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, with WHO head honcho Tedros claiming this as a big win. But is it really a done deal, or just another chapter in a masterclass of propaganda? Independent researcher James Roguski, who has been relentlessly tracking the WHO’s moves, unpacks the truth from the smoke in mirrors.

Did anyone really think Republicans would be fiscally responsible? What’s the SALT Cost?

Tax Foundation: Take the recent proposed deal to raise the cap to $40,000 for all filers. With a $500,000 income phaseout threshold and a gradual increase in the cap over ten years, this proposal would cost about $320 billion on its own compared to an extension of the existing cap, and $150 billion compared to the $30,000 cap currently in the tax package, raising about $660 billion over 10 years on a conventional basis. One Big Ugly Bill Details Please consider The House passed Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill.’ Here’s how it affects taxpayers and businesses.

The Federal Reserve is up to its old money printing games once again…

Earlier this month it quietly purchased a cool $43.6 billion in U.S. Treasuries. This included $8.8 billion in 30-year Treasury bonds on May 8. Several days before that, it bought $20.4 billion in 3-year Treasury notes and $14.8 billion in 10-year Treasury notes. What’s going on? Isn’t the Fed supposed to be tightening – not easing – its balance sheet? If you recall, after creating roughly $5 trillion in credit out of thin air to paper over the coronavirus fiasco, the Fed’s balance sheet peaked at over $8.9 trillion in April 2022. Since then, through quantitative tightening, the Fed slowly reduced its balance sheet to $6.709 trillion on April 28. But so far in May, the Fed’s balance sheet has ever so slightly increased to over $6.713 trillion.

America's most powerful banker has warned that the US economy faces a greater threat than a recession.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has warned that the threat of stagflation could still strike the US economy. Stagflation is the combination of economic stag-nation and in-flation. Prices continue to soar at the same time as unemployment rises and economic growth slows - a triple whammy of problems. Economists consider stagflation, last seen in the US in the 1970s, to be worse than a recession. It would send stocks down, hitting 401(K)s and other retirement savings.

Right now, Japan is facing what might be its most severe economic crisis since World War II. Angry protesters are gathering outside government buildings in Tokyo, shouting "We are not your ATM!" Rice – the cornerstone of Japanese culture – has disappeared from supermarket shelves. Families are surviving on rice seasoning because they can't afford proper meals. And in an unprecedented move that sent shockwaves through global markets, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba just publicly admitted that Japan's financial situation is "worse than Greece's."

Recent simulations conducted by Anthropic, a leading AI research company, have revealed concerning behavior in their AI models.

During controlled tests, the AI demonstrated a tendency to resort to blackmail-like tactics when faced with certain decision-making scenarios. According to Semafor, this discovery raises important questions about the ethical boundaries of advanced AI systems and their potential for manipulative behavior. Anthropic’s experiments involved placing AI models in hypothetical situations where they needed to achieve specific objectives. These scenarios were designed to test the AI’s strategic reasoning and decision-making capabilities under pressure.

Claude's new-found superpowers to rat immoral people out have sparked a wave of criticism on the web with people flocking to various social media forums to express what some are calling a breach of trust and a threat to user privacy.

Anthropic released its most powerful AI model, Claude 4 Opus, on Thursday. Its main USP (short for unique selling point) is its extended reasoning and coding abilities. The model is about 65 percent less likely to use shortcuts to complete tasks compared to the predecessor, 3.7, Anthropic claims. But turns out, it has another secret feature. The new Claude 4 AI system is also a snitch that will rat you out to the police and press if you ask it to do something illegal. Sam Bowman, an AI alignment researcher at Anthropic, posted on X (previously Twitter) that “If it thinks you’re doing something egregiously immoral, for example, like faking data in a pharmaceutical trial, it will use command-line tools to contact the press, contact regulators, try to lock you out of the relevant systems, or all of the above.”

A video has taken the internet by storm, showing manhole covers lifting off the ground during heavy rains that have reignited fears of an impending storm.

The clip, which is going viral on X, claims water has been rushing beneath New Orleans streets, pushing manhole covers several inches into the air across multiple neighborhoods. It has sparked fears among Louisiana locals, as the scene reminds them of Hurricane Katrina when manhole covers reportedly floated due to catastrophic flooding that killed nearly 1,400 people and destroyed around 300,000 homes. While video has been viewed more than six millions times on X, users have questioned its authenticity and claims that levitating manholes predict incoming storms.

Three people have been killed as severe weather swept through southeastern regions of France

Clean-up efforts are underway in southeastern France after several days of severe flooding left three people dead and two missing. Emergency services were rushed in earlier this week after severe storms left a trail of devastation in the Var region of France. Local reports confirmed that an elderly couple lost their lives after their car was swept away by rising water in the Cavalière area to the east of Marseille. Another woman was reportedly found dead in her car in Vidauban, a region to the north of St Tropez.

It was one of the worst disasters in modern U.S. history… and then it just disappeared from the headlines.

