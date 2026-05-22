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A fierce debate ensues at the White House with the president approving continued talks with Iran despite opposition from senior officials. Vice President Vance and the envoys pushed for an initial deal, while the defense and foreign secretaries demanded pressure and a strike. At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Emirati leadership backed a hard line, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar prefer to avoid escalation.

The decision to give the talks with Iran another chance was made at the White House after a particularly fierce debate Wednesday between Vice President JD Vance and US President Donald Trump, in which the war secretary and the secretary of state also took part. According to sources familiar with the matter, the two secretaries assessed that at this stage, concessions could not be extracted from Iran without significant pressure, including the possibility of an attack and tougher economic sanctions. Vance, by contrast, argued that Iran’s latest proposal, published by Israel Hayom, showed flexibility that made it possible to move toward an agreement, even an initial one, that would lead to an end to the fighting.

The US House of Representatives had blocked three previous war powers resolutions in close votes earlier this year, with near-unanimous support from Republicans.

Republican leaders of the US House of Representatives unexpectedly canceled a vote on Thursday on a resolution seeking to end the Iran war unless US President Donald Trump obtains Congress’ authorization, two days after a similar measure advanced in the US Senate. The vote had been scheduled to take place late Thursday afternoon, just before lawmakers left Washington for their Memorial Day recess.

Khamenei said to refuse to give up stockpile of near-weapons grade nuclear material, which US and Israel have demanded be confiscated before war can end

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Iran’s supreme leader has issued a directive that the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources have said, hardening Tehran’s stance on one of the main US demands at peace talks. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s order could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate talks on ending the US-Israeli war on Iran. Israeli officials have told Reuters that Trump has assured Israel that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, needed to make an atomic weapon, will be sent out of Iran and that any peace deal must include a clause on this.

China and Russia helped Islamic Republic blow past US intelligence community predictions, sources tell CNN; Pakistani field marshal in Tehran, as regime reviews latest US offer

Iran is rebuilding its military capabilities faster than expected, including by restarting its production of drones, CNN reported Thursday, as Tehran said it was “reviewing” the latest US proposal to end the war. One US official was cited by CNN as saying that Iran could fully restore its pre-war capabilities in as little as six months, saying Tehran has “exceeded all timelines the IC [intelligence community] had for reconstitution.” The shortened timeline is due in part to assistance that Iran has received from Russia and China, the sources told CNN, alleging that Beijing has been supplying the Islamic Republic with missile components since war broke out on February 28.

Warnings of a potential surprise Iranian attack on Gulf States and Israel come as US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disagree on how to proceed with Tehran.

Iran could potentially be planning a surprise attack involving missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles against Gulf States and Israel, intelligence officials warned on Thursday. The possibility of a preemptive Iranian attack was raised following a situational assessment with top military leaders and Defense Minister Israel Katz. The warnings come as the US and Iran continue ceasefire negotiations, with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly disagreeing about how to move forward with Iran.

During Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military expended more missiles defending Israel than Israeli forces expended, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The U.S. military fired more than 200 THAAD interceptors defending Israel during Operation Epic Fury, roughly half of the Pentagon’s total inventory, The Post reported, citing Defense Department assessments and U.S. officials granted anonymity to discuss national security matters. U.S. naval vessels in the eastern Mediterranean also fired more than 100 SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors, according to the outlet.

As Iran’s foreign ministry evaluates a new U.S. proposal amidst escalating regional tensions, a controversial bill offers a reward for the assassination of President Trump and others.

Currently, Iran is assessing the proposal from the United States aimed at addressing ongoing regional tensions. This development coincides with a visit from Pakistan’s interior minister to Tehran, who is working to facilitate a potential agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning to the United States regarding the negotiations. In parallel, President Donald Trump has reiterated that he is “in no rush” to finalize any agreement with Iran.

The Trump administration has warned that it may revoke visas for Palestinian Authority (PA) officials serving at the UN if PA envoy Riyad Mansour does not withdraw his candidacy for vice president of the UN General Assembly, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

U.S. diplomats at the embassy in Jerusalem have reportedly been instructed to tell the PA that Mansour’s bid “fuels tensions” and undermines President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. “To be clear, we will hold the PA responsible if the Palestinian delegation does not withdraw its VPGA candidacy,” an internal State Department cable stated, referring to the vice president position in the PA, which is headquartered in Ramallah and exercises limited self-rule in parts of Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

The task force is called NILI, an acronym of “Netzach Yisrael Lo Yeshaker” (”The Eternal One of Israel does not lie”), signifying that no victim of the attack would be forgotten.

After the October 7 massacre, Israel established an elite task force to track down and kill or capture every Hamas terrorist who participated or planned the attack, from the most minor participants to their leadership, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The task force is called NILI, an acronym of “Netzach Yisrael Lo Yeshaker“ (”The Eternal One of Israel does not lie”), signifying that no victim of the attack would be forgotten. “The clear message to all future enemies is to think again about the price of a terrorist operation like that,” said Shalom Ben Hanan, a former senior official in the Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency).

FM Sa’ar blasts Ben Gvir: ‘You have harmed the state’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sharply criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday, after the Israeli minister circulated videos of activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza while they were bound on the floor at a detention facility in Ashdod. During the day, the foreign ministers of Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Canada, Portugal, and Belgium summoned Israeli ambassadors in their countries for clarification talks. In his sharp criticism published on 𝕏, Huckabee wrote that the national security minister’s actions were “despicable” and that he had “betrayed the integrity of his nation.”

Foreign fighters and sleeper cells remain a security concern as the group tries to revive its networks after years of territorial collapse.

DAMASCUS Syria witnessed a notable escalation in the rhetoric of the Islamic State group (ISIS) over the past week after the organization released a new propaganda message urging its members and foreign fighters inside Syria to “continue fighting” against the Syrian state and refrain from surrendering or leaving the country. The appeal, circulated through platforms linked to the group, comes at a sensitive moment for Syria as the government continues efforts to consolidate security control in eastern regions and the Syrian desert, where ISIS sleeper cells remain intermittently active.

May 21 (Reuters) - Syria will attend the G7 summit in France next month as a guest nation ​and be represented by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, ‌three sources familiar with the matter said, marking Syria’s first participation in a summit of the group since the forum ​was founded in 1975.

An invitation to Sharaa ​to attend the June 15-17 summit in Évian-les-Bains, ⁠southeastern France, was hand-delivered to Syrian Finance Minister ​Yisr Barnieh, who attended the group’s financial talks earlier this ​week in Paris, one of the sources said. The source, a Syrian official, said Syria’s participation in the talks would likely ​focus on the country’s role as a “potential strategic ​hub for supply chains” following the closure of the Strait of ‌Hormuz. Shipping ⁠through the strait has been largely halted since the Iran war erupted at the end of February, rattling the global economy.

Hundreds of Greenlanders protested outside a new U.S. Consulate in the capital of Nuuk on Thursday, telling American diplomats their presence on the Arctic island isn’t welcome.

Protesters waved Greenlandic flags and signs that read “Stop USA” while shouting “go home” outside the U.S. Consulate. The protest coincided with the grand opening of the 30,000-square-foot diplomatic outpost. The consulate was previously located in a small red house on the outskirts of town. This time, the consulate is located in a much more prominent location in downtown Nuuk. Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen was the most prominent politician who did not attend the grand opening.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Cuban business official’s sister one day after the State Department revoked her lawful permanent resident status.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and ICE Homeland Security Investigations announced the news on Thursday as the United States ramps up pressure on Cuba. Adys Lastres Morera was arrested in Miami after spending more than three years in the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident. She entered the country in January 2023 under the Biden administration. Morera is related to Ania Guillermina Lastres Morena, who leads a Cuban business conglomerate named the Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A. The group, owned and operated by the Cuban military, controls as much as 70% of the island country’s economy.

The move was confirmed by the U.S. Southern Command on Wednesday, the same day ex-Cuban leader Raúl Castro was indicted in the United States.

The U.S. military command operating in the Western Hemisphere said on May 20 that an aircraft carrier strike group entered the Caribbean Sea, as the Trump administration heaps pressure on the Cuban communist regime. In a post on X, U.S. Southern Command said that the USS Nimitz is now in the Caribbean and released video footage of the carrier group. Southern Command did not provide more details about why the carrier group traveled to the region. The Nimitz, it said, “has proven its combat prowess across the globe, ensuring stability and defending democracy from the Taiwan Strait to the Arabian Gulf.”

The Senate is heading home until June without finishing a reconciliation bill, after Republican tensions over the package coincided with President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman posted on X: “BREAKING NEWS: THE SENATE will go home until June, leaving the reconciliation bill unfinished. THUNE just told senators in the room. All because of the DOJ weaponization fund. House is expected to follow suit soon.” Brendan Pedersen, a senior reporter with Punchbowl News, posted on X: “Thune asked if Senate Rs are responding to politics — ie, Trump endorsements and snubs this week. ‘It’s hard to divorce anything that happens here from what’s happening in political atmosphere around us,’ Thune said. ‘You can’t disconnect those things.’”

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Thursday that if Democrats “took control of the country, I think that this country’s finished.”

Trump’s remark came in response to Breitbart News’s question, asking if he thinks Democrats would immediately begin the impeachment process if they regained control of Congress. “If Democrats took control of the Congress, I think that—and let’s say, took control of the country—I think that this country’s finished,” he said. “These people are sick. They suffer from Trump derangement syndrome, but really, they have bad policy. They have horrible policy.” Trump said Democrats would lift the filibuster, give statehood to Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, and pack the Supreme Court.

Incoming Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh will be sworn in at the White House on Friday to replace Jerome Powell, whose second term expired last week.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Powell over his refusal to cut interest rates, and he has said he would be disappointed if Warsh does not cut rates immediately upon taking over at the Fed. Various reports suggest that this will be one of the challenges Warsh faces upon being sworn in.

President Donald Trump called to make daylight saving time permanent in the United States as the Energy and Commerce Committee vote on the Sunshine Protection Act.

The president issued his call from his Truth Social account on Thursday. “Big Vote today (48-1!) in the Energy and Commerce Committee on a Bill including The Sunshine Protection Act, which will be making Daylight Saving Time Permanent! This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks,” he wrote.

“... we also have some states, mostly blue states, unfortunately, that do not take Medicaid fraud very seriously...”

Vice President JD Vance said during a recent press conference that he was intensifying attempts to counter Medicaid fraud by investigating state-level units responsible for oversight. States such as California and Hawaii seemed to lag behind others in combatting fraud, said Vance, whom the president picked in March to lead an anti-fraud task force. “Now, we have red states and blue states that go after fraud aggressively, but we also unfortunately have some states, mostly blue states, unfortunately, that do not take Medicaid fraud very seriously,” he said.

JPMorgan Chase’s leader this week issued a warning to New York City’s democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, over his leftist policies.

During a Thursday interview with Bloomberg TV, CEO Jamie Dimon spoke about how mayors can make statements, but their city’s situation continues going downhill, the New York Post reported Thursday. “I don’t care what he says. What does he do? I will judge that … because you can talk about morality and ideology all you want, but if things don’t get better you didn’t do a good job,” Dimon stated.

According to a report from the San Antonio Current, controversy-tarred Democratic congressional candidate Maureen Galindo has escalated her inflammatory rhetoric by pledging to repurpose a South Texas detention facility as a prison targeting American Zionists.

Galindo, who is running in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ newly redrawn 35th Congressional District, made the statement in an Instagram post over the weekend. She proposed transforming the Karnes ICE Detention Center—currently used by the Trump administration to hold migrants—into a facility for “American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking.” She further described it as “a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded on Wednesday to Vice President JD Vance telling reporters that the Justice Department is investigating whether she married her biological brother to commit immigration fraud.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Vance delivered a press briefing on Tuesday, where he said the allegation against Omar is “something the Department of Justice is looking at right now.” ” If we think that there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime,” Vance said.

They’re not even hiding it anymore.

BREAKING: On May 19th, during the Health and Human Relations Committee meeting, the resolution to demand Salah Sarsour’s release from ICE custody was passed. It goes to the full Chicago City Council for a vote today, May 20th.

While Chicago deals with record crime, gang violence, failing schools, and financial collapse, its city council members are instead focusing on freeing a Hamas-linked operative and longtime terror fundraiser from ICE custody. Tonight on RAIR TV – while Chicago deals with record crime, gang violence, failing schools, and financial collapse, its city council members are instead focusing on freeing a Hamas-linked operative and longtime terror fundraiser from ICE custody.

This comes after the Intelligence Service SVR warned Latvia that its NATO membership would not shield it from retaliation.

The constant fearmongering over the Ukrainian drones over the Baltic countries just took a nasty turn as Russia is accusing Latvia of hosting Kiev’s drones used to attack Russian territory…And what’s more, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian military is preparing an ‘appropriate’ response to Ukraine’s alleged use of the Baltic territory to launch drone strikes.

Kiev’s UAVs are violating the bloc’s airspace by accident, Ulf Kristersson has claimed, blaming Moscow

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said NATO states should help Kiev “direct” its drone attacks “in the right directions,” blaming a string of Ukrainian UAV incursions into the airspace of the US-led bloc on Moscow. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said this week that Latvia had allowed Ukraine to use its territory for potential drone attacks on Russia. Baltic officials have rejected the allegation, while insisting that Kiev has every right to defend itself but asking it to better control its drones.

The German chancellor proposed bringing Kyiv into key EU institutions without voting rights as a temporary step while full membership talks continue

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on European Union leaders to consider giving Ukraine a new form of “associated membership” in a letter to leaders. Merz argued that Ukraine should be more greatly aligned with EU institutions immediately, even if full membership cannot be completed in the short term. His proposal would allow Ukrainian representatives to take part in meetings of the Council of EU member states and the European Council, but without voting rights.

For some observers of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Mala Tokmachka has been mentioned so often in Russian military reports and pro-war Telegram channels lately that it has started to sound as though it were the key to victory in the entire war.

The long-running battle for this small Ukrainian village in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region — and Moscow’s repeated claims of progress and victory there — has now become an unexpected meme. It all started when a video compilation of pro-Kremlin military commentator Boris Rozhin’s repeated comments over the past year that Russian forces were “continuing to press” near the village went viral on the Russian internet. Even pro-Kremlin military bloggers have chimed in on the video.

President Vladimir Putin has never been a stranger to the red carpet in Beijing, and his arrival in the Chinese capital this week was no different.

The Russian leader attended a grand welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People and hugged an adulatory Chinese engineer named Peng Pai 26 years after the pair first met in 2000. But though the Russian delegation signed more than 20 agreements strengthening cooperation in areas ranging from trade to tech, it notably left without securing a blockbuster deal on the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Experts told The Moscow Times on Wednesday that for what Putin’s visit lacked in deliverables, it made up for in underscoring the relevance of one of Russia’s most important partnerships.

Christopher Hope is joined by GB News deputy political editor Tom Harwood and chief political correspondent Katherine Forster to break down a dramatic week in Westminster.

The AfD now has double the support of the CDU in Saxony

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to soar in popularity across Germany, and in the east of the country, it is now approaching an absolute majority in two major states: Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. In the latest Insa poll for Saxony, the party has jumped to 42 percent, double the support of the second-place Christian Democrats (CDU). The poll, which was conducted on behalf of the Nius outlet, shows the AfD gained seven points since the poll was last conducted in June 2025, nearly a year ago. The CDU now stands at 21 percent, which is a drop of five points, the weakest results the party has ever recorded in a poll. The AfD has exactly double the amount of the CDU, which is in second place.

Foreign companies are announcing fewer new projects in Germany, adding to concerns about bankruptcies, job losses, and problems in the country’s industrial sector

Foreign companies are continuing to shy away from investing in Germany, with the number of new projects falling last year to its lowest level since 2009, representing an eighth consecutive annual decline. An analysis by the auditing and consulting firm EY, reported by the German Press Agency, found that foreign investors announced 548 new projects in Germany in 2025. That was 10 percent fewer than the year before. Henrik Ahlers, the head of EY in Germany, said the figures were a “warning sign for Germany as a business location. Germany is falling behind, and other European locations are developing significantly better.”

The party’s first constitutional amendment proposals would impose an eight-year limit on the office of prime minister and restore state control over public-interest foundations

Hungary’s Tisza Party has filed its first proposed amendment to the country’s constitution, setting out a package of reforms, including one measure that would prevent Viktor Orbán from ever returning as prime minister. The proposal, submitted as the Sixteenth Amendment to Hungary’s Fundamental Law, would require the support of two-thirds of members of Parliament to pass, a figure now attainable due to the majority achieved by Prime Minister Péter Magyar in last month’s election. One measure would place an eight-year cap on service as prime minister. Under the text, anyone who has held the office for a combined total of at least eight years, even with interruptions, would no longer be eligible to be elected prime minister.

The head of the president’s office “thanked all those who fight for jobs, the development of Poland, and oppose the Green Deal as well as policies leading to the weakening of the economy”

The Polish Senate has rejected President Karol Nawrocki’s proposal for a nationwide referendum on the European Union’s climate policy. Earlier this month, the president submitted a motion to allow Poles to express their opinion on the EU’s Green Deal. “Are you in favour of implementing climate policy, which has led to an increase in the cost of living of citizens, energy prices and the cost of running a business and agricultural activity?” This was the question submitted that Nawrocki wanted Poles to answer. Yesterday, 32 MPs voted in favor of the resolution, 62 voted against, and one abstained. The absolute majority required to pass a resolution on this matter was 48 votes.

The FPÖ party is demanding clear origin labeling for food sold in Austrian supermarkets

Beef contaminated with illegal growth hormones have been flowing from Brazil into the EU’s supermarket shelves, just as opponents of the Mercosur free trade agreement warned, including politicians, farmers, environmentalists, and activists. This reality underpins a new protest from Austrian farmers against the incredibly stringent inspections they are required to undergo, all while cheap and unregulated meat flows into their home markets. These Austrian farmers are conducting a “compliance strike” against further inspections of their properties, which adds to the farmers’ cost burden.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced that a plebiscite will be held in the fall on whether the Government of Alberta should pursue a separation referendum vote in the future.

Early Monday morning, May 18, 2026, firefighters rushed to 156 Wellington Street in London, Ontario — a former church building now used as a banquet hall. Flames erupted around 3 a.m. in the rear addition, sending heavy smoke billowing through the neighbourhood.

Beck says the country is straight-up “lost.” He doesn’t know how we recover, especially after watching our healthcare system turn into what he calls a “death cult.” Truss is just as blunt: Mark Carney — the same guy who pushed these exact policies in Britain — has now imported the full WEF playbook here.

An Air France flight bound for Detroit was diverted to Montreal on Wednesday afternoon due to concerns that one of the passengers on board may have been exposed to the Ebola virus.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the passenger was allowed to board Air France flight 378 in Paris “in error” after recently being in East Africa, which is currently dealing with a rare type of Ebola virus. “Due to entry restrictions put in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane,” read a statement sent to CityNews. “CBP took decisive action and prohibited the flight carrying that traveler from landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and instead, diverted to Montreal, Canada.”

I asked Claude Opus 4.7 to analyze the data because no public health official wants to know the numbers of COVID vaccine injured. Here are the results of that analysis.

One of the world’s largest human composting facilities just opened near the nation’s capital, according to Axios.

Earth Funeral recently opened an approximately 36,000 square foot human composting site in Elkridge, Maryland, Axios reported Monday. It has a capacity for 56 “composting vessels.” CEO Tom Harries told Axios he plans to double that capacity and continue the company’s nationwide expansion. Earth Funeral announced the facility’s opening in a Facebook post on May 5. Human composting is legal in 14 states, according to Earth Funeral’s state tracker, and Oklahoma nearly joined them this year. However, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill aimed at legalizing it within the state, News 9 reported May 13.

The disruption of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz is rapidly tightening global oil markets, forcing countries to drain reserves while analysts warn the economic fallout could worsen in the months ahead.

Oil producers outside the Middle East, including the U.S., Canada, Norway, Nigeria and Venezuela, have responded by ramping up production, while countries around the world are drawing down reserves at record rates. At the same time, rising energy costs and slowing economic activity are already contributing to “demand destruction” and job losses across multiple industries. Goldman Sachs, the New York-based investment bank that monitors global economic activity, warned this week that oil reserves were drawn down at twice their normal rate in April. Since early May, inventories have reportedly been falling at a pace of 8.7 million barrels per day, the fastest rate ever recorded.

Surging dollar hogs wealth needed to finance developing nations’ budget deficits, keep bond yields stable and support equity markets

TOKYO — Bond markets are cracking around the globe as geopolitical, technological and demographic trends simultaneously upend everything investors thought they knew about 2026. The turmoil is propelling borrowing costs to multi-year highs from Washington to London to Tokyo. It’s altering the economic and political calculus in real time. And debt yields, it seems clear, will remain elevated everywhere all at once. “Rates will stay higher for longer and investors should plan accordingly,” warns Apollo Management economist Torsten Slok. Nowhere is that truer than here in Japan. The global bond sell‑off is putting Tokyo in an uncomfortable spotlight – raising the specter of a dreaded economic refrain, “This time is different,” becoming reality.

People still think inflation is simply rising costs or supply shortages, but what they fail to understand is that we are entering a completely different phase where prices themselves will become individualized.

Two people standing next to each other in the same grocery aisle will eventually pay different prices for the exact same item, not because of shortages, but because the system knows one can be squeezed harder than the other. This is not science fiction anymore. Grocery chains are rapidly rolling out digital shelf labels, replacing traditional paper price tags with electronic displays connected directly to centralized pricing systems. These labels can change instantly, not overnight, not weekly, but in real time. One report showed stores overseas already changing prices up to 100 times per day. That is where this is heading.

A bill sold as child protection builds the legal framework for surveilling every user in the state.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed H.B. 4591 on May 19, turning the Stop Harm from Addictive Social Media Act into a law that will reshape how every resident of the state uses major social media platforms. The bill passed with almost no opposition, clearing the House 115-0 and the Senate 42-1. It takes effect January 1, 2027, and it brings with it a surveillance apparatus aimed at all users. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. The law, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Guffey (R-York), requires covered platforms to repeatedly estimate and verify the age of every South Carolina account holder.

The incoming Ofcom chair’s to-do list includes treating VPNs as obstacles, demanding new powers over YouTube, and asking the Treasury for a bigger budget.

Ian Cheshire, the government’s pick to run the UK’s speech regulator, appeared before the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee on Wednesday and laid out what amounts to an acceleration plan for online censorship. He pledged to take on the “big tech bros,” branded VPNs as a “technical problem,” identified YouTube as needing a whole new set of regulatory powers, and hinted that Ofcom will ask the Treasury for more funding. Before the hearing, Cheshire had “reached out to the Molly Rose Foundation because I wanted to understand its perspective.”

According to a report from ABC News, New York City Comptroller Mark Levine issued a stark warning on Thursday that artificial intelligence could eliminate thousands of jobs in the nation’s financial capital as early as this year, even as the technology drives profound economic shifts.

In the detailed analysis, Levine described AI as promising a “radical transformation” of New York City, a global hub with hundreds of firms racing to establish themselves as leaders in applied AI and roughly one million office workers potentially vulnerable to disruption. The comptroller outlined a range of possible outcomes, from productivity gains to significant layoffs, underscoring the high stakes for the city’s workforce, wages, pensions, and Wall Street profits.

According to a report from Gizmodo, OpenAI has launched a preview of a new personal finance feature that lets select U.S. ChatGPT Pro users link their bank accounts directly to the AI chatbot.

The rollout, announced on Friday, May 16, 2026, enables connections to accounts at more than 12,000 financial institutions. Users can now access a dashboard of recent activity and query ChatGPT with questions informed by their actual financial data. The company also partnered with Intuit to allow scheduling of sessions with local tax experts inside the chatbot interface, with plans to expand the tool to a broader audience over time.

According to a report from ZeroHedge, Meta Platforms has begun a major round of layoffs affecting approximately 8,000 roles globally, with engineering and product teams bearing the brunt of the cuts.

The moves come as CEO Mark Zuckerberg prioritizes artificial intelligence investments over human labor, marking another escalation in the tech industry’s shift toward AI-driven efficiency. The layoffs, which began on May 20, follow Meta’s reassignment of about 7,000 employees to new AI-focused teams just days earlier. Insiders indicate that additional job reductions could follow later in the year as the company continues its push to redirect resources toward GPUs and advanced AI systems.

A State of Emergency was declared for New Jersey on May 20 due to the freezing temperatures that impacted the state between April 19 and 22, causing sweeping agricultural losses across the state.

In mid-April 2026, New Jersey experienced an unusual weather sequence that devastated the agricultural sector. A prolonged warm spell pushed temperatures above 32.2°C (90°F) in some areas, causing fruit trees and crops to flower earlier than normal. That warm period was immediately followed by a sharp temperature drop, with lows below -6.7°C (20°F) recorded across parts of the state between April 19 and 22. The timing was particularly destructive, as crops were at a critical developmental stage when the freeze hit, damaging blossoms and newly forming fruit.

According to a report from the New York Post, a prominent former CIA-funded scientist has made explosive claims that the United States has retrieved biological remains of four separate extraterrestrial species from downed unidentified flying objects.

Dr. Hal Puthoff, an 89-year-old quantum physicist and longtime advisor to the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, dropped the revelation during a Thursday appearance on Steve Bartlett’s popular “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. He was joined by Dan Farah, director of the documentary Age of Disclosure. “People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” Puthoff stated. “Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life.”

OR: I Played Doom as a Kid and Thirty Years Later They’re Actually Building It

According to a report from the Daily Mail, fossilized trees standing vertically through thick layers of sedimentary rock at sites across the United States are fueling fresh discussion about whether they support the catastrophic flood described in the Bible.

Known as polystrate fossils, these ancient tree trunks pierce multiple geological strata—layers long thought by mainstream science to have formed over millions of years. Prominent examples appear in Yellowstone National Park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, and coal fields in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. Researchers with Noah’s Ark Scans, a group investigating evidence for the biblical ark, highlighted the anomaly on X. “A dead tree doesn’t stand upright for millions of years waiting for sediment to slowly build around it. It rots. It collapses,” they posted. “These trees appear to have been rapidly buried by massive sediment flows before they could decay.”

However, it’s not what he said that’s making him go viral. The world is a stage.

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