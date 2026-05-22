Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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jsinton
4m

Syria should be renamed "Pipelinestan". The headchoppers get a seat at the table because they own the last piece in the puzzle. Pipelines through Syria will bypass Hormuz.

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