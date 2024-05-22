One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The exercise will involve the delivery of nuclear weapons to troops, covert deployment, and preparations to a strike, the Defense Ministry has said

Troops of Russia’s Southern Military District launched the first stage of recently announced tactical nuclear drills on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has confirmed. When announcing the drills a week previously, the ministry explained that the exercise is designed to serve as a deterrent amid continued escalation between Russia and the West, by demonstrating Moscow’s ability to respond to any external threats.

The Ukrainian leader is baffled as to why his sponsors will not become directly involved

The US and its allies should shoot down Russian missiles, give Ukraine more weapons, and allow Kiev to strike Russia directly, Vladimir Zelensky has told the New York Times. Zelensky spoke to the US outlet in Kiev on the last official day of his presidential term. He has sought to extend his term for the duration of martial law, which he declared due to the conflict with Russia. He demanded that NATO countries shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Former top State Department official Victoria Nuland is back, and she's joining the stepped-up Ukrainian government efforts to convince Western allies, including the United States, to deepen their involvement in the war with Russia.

Nuland said a recent appearance on ABC News that the Biden administration should allow Ukraine forces to mount attacks directly on Russian territory with US-supplied missiles and weapons systems. "They need to be able to stop these Russian attacks that are coming from bases inside Russia," she said in the Sunday interview. "The United States and our allies ought to give them more help in hitting Russian bases, which heretofore we have not been willing to do."

Kiev knows that even regular supplies of Western weapons won’t be enough to turn the tide, Dmitry Peskov says

Ukraine’s request for permission to use foreign-made long-range weapons against Russia is proof that Kiev has gone into full panic mode as Moscow’s troops continue to advance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Kiev had found itself in a “most difficult” situation on the front line due to a Russian offensive in the border Kharkov Region.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he has been working with other EU leaders on introducing missile defense system

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that in the coming days he and other EU leaders will present plans for an Israel-style ‘iron dome’ missile defense network. However, opposition leaders in Warsaw claim that such a system would primarily benefit the German arms industry. The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Monday that it would give Poland €300 million ($326 million) toward the creation of a reconnaissance satellite system, which could eventually be integrated into an EU-wide missile defense network.

Sweden is bordering on “civil war” as the country has become gripped by migrant violence, according to a leading expert.

Göran Adamson, a Senior Lecturer in Sociology at Uppsala University, told Express.co.uk that his country was becoming a “capital of violence” – partly due to a wave of suspected criminals moving there. According to official figures from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå), the number of fatalities a year per million from gun violence is more than double the European average.

Last week, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times after a gunman fired five shots in his direction. He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition. He is expected to survive.

Elements of the Slovak media are starting to whisper about a potential Ukrainian connection to the alleged assassin who attempted to kill Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico last week. Initially, it was reported that the alleged shooter, 71-year-old pensioner Juraj Cintula acted as a “lone wolf” when he shot the prime minister four times, nearly killing him. However, authorities in Slovakia announced that they are now considering the “more likely” scenario that he was working with a group.

Iranian officials confirmed early on Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash following an hours-long search near the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

An Iranian police chief was assassinated on Sunday by unknown gunmen in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported.

The attackers opened fire on Major Alireza Shahraki’s car at around 7:10 a.m. local time, killing him instantly. His wife, who was with him in the car, later died in the hospital due to injuries sustained in the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Sistan-Baluchistan’s police chief, Doost-Ali Jalilian, said investigations were underway to identify and arrest the attackers.

US Navy warships operating in the Red Sea have been intercepting deadly ballistic missiles that are "way faster" than anything else, according to the commanding officer of an American destroyer that has shot them down.

Anti-ship ballistic missiles are a dangerous weapon that no military had ever faced in combat until recently when the Houthis started firing them into key Middle Eastern waterways late last year as part of their ongoing attacks on international shipping lanes.

Israeli Ambassadors to Norway and Ireland recalled over countries' move to recognize state of Palestine. 'The message they send is that terrorism pays.'

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris announced this morning (Wednesday) that their country will formally recognize the Palestinian Authority as the state of Palestine. The Norwegian recognition will take effect on May 28. “There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” Støre said. He added, “The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel.”

Chairman of The United Arab List (Ra'am) was asked about attitudes to the terrorist organization and if it is considered part of the Palestinian people.

Chairman of The United Arab List (Ra'am) was asked by new interviewer Hezi Simantov, of Channel 13 News about attitudes to the terrorist organization and if it is considered part of the Palestinian people. Abbas responded that, “Of course Hamas is part of the Palestinian people.” Simantov continued to ask if, “Hamas, after what they did on October 7, should be outcasts? Should they be like ISIS, or should they be considered part of the Palestinian Authority?” Abbas answered, “Hamas is a faction.”

According to the IDF, around 30 to 40 percent of Rafah is now under IDF control, while 60 to 70 percent of the city has been completely evacuated

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully evacuated approximately 950,000 Palestinian civilians from Rafah in the Gaza Strip in just two weeks since May 6, the military revealed on Monday. This large-scale evacuation was part of the ongoing Israeli military operations aimed at dismantling Hamas' control in the region.

US envoy Lew and Herzog suggest possibility of Israel-Saudi ties be seriously considered; in testimony to Congress, secretary of state attacked from both sides over Israel policy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged for the first time on Tuesday that Israel might not be willing to embrace a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia if it means agreeing to clear progress toward a Palestinian state. “The Saudis demand a ceasefire in Gaza and a pathway to a Palestinian state, and it may well be that Israel isn’t able, willing to proceed down this pathway,” Blinken said in testimony before Congress. “It must decide if it wants to take advantage of this opportunity to achieve something sought from its founding,” he added.

Qatari officials have denied involvement with the altered deal, placing the blame squarely on Egypt.

Egypt altered ceasefire terms before handing agreements to Hamas, three anonymous sources told CNN News in a report published on Tuesday. According to the report, Egypt changed the details of the deal submitted to theHamas terrorist organization after it had been signed by Israel and before reaching Hamas. It was also reported that this move led to great anger among Israel, the US, and Qatar against the Egyptians. One source even claimed that the Egyptians "deceived us all."

The issuing of arrest warrants will not make much difference to supporters and opponents of Israel save for reinforcing people’s pre-existing opinions.

After hanging in the air for so long like a dark cloud, things finally came to pass on Monday when International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his intention to seek arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for Hamas’s top leaders, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. If approved by the ICC, Netanyahu would become the first Israeli leader threatened with arrest.

Joe Biden was ready to have his main political rival Donald Trump and his family killed for a publicity stunt!

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday unsealed numerous motions related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump. One filing revealed Biden’s FBI authorized the use of deadly force during their raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022. Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump!!

The national security of the United States will remain in perpetual jeopardy until the installed administration is out of office. Joe Biden is the laughing stock of the world as America’s enemies are ramping up the attacks.

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued an enforcement alert urging water systems to take immediate action to protect the nation’s drinking water from foreign cyberattacks. Cyberattacks against water utilities across the country are becoming more frequent and severe, the agency announced Monday. EPA officials warn approximately 70 percent of utilities inspected by federal officials over the last year violated standards designed to mitigate cyber threats.

Back in March, when reading the mammoth, 1050-page bill that was meant to avert government shutdown, but was yet another pork filled free-for-all bonanza authorizing $1.7 trillion in in discretionary spending, we stumbled upon something that was truly shocking: after Biden singlehandedly drained half of the US strategic petroleum reserve to avoid obliteration for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, Congress has snuck in a provision that would sell off and shutter the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve, a move that while perhaps keeps gas prices lower for a day or two, would also leave the entire continental northeast defenseless to any true environmental catastrophe or shock. We were so dismayed by the inclusion of this particular text, we wondered if it hadn't been put there solely for the benefit of America's enemies...

In a recent episode of American Thought Leaders, host Jan Jekielek sat down with classicist and military historian Victor Davis Hanson.

In his new book “The End of Everything: How Wars Descend into Annihilation,” Mr. Hanson looks at four civilizations that were utterly destroyed by their enemies, then draws comparisons between the United States and its enemies, both domestic and foreign. Jan Jekielek: Victor, I’m going to start with something you wrote, “We see a recurring universally human theme across time and space. The doomed at the brink of civilizational destruction have an attitude partly born of hubris and partly born of naivete, perhaps best summed up as, ‘It cannot happen to us.’”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries are looking to promote local currencies for trade and ditch the U.S. dollar for cross-border transactions.

ASEAN consists of 10 countries and their economies are fast developing in the global sphere. This puts the USD under pressure, as several developing countries including the ASEAN bloc are looking to end reliance on the U.S. dollar. The 10 ASEAN countries that are looking to stop using the U.S. dollar for trade are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. According to the latest figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), commonly called the World Bank, the combined GDP of ASEAN nations currently stands at around $4 trillion.

It seems that document #27 from the 77th World Health Assembly is yet another very good reason to NOT trust the World Health Organization.

Officials say the disease can sometimes lead to death in as little as 24 hours.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a health alert and a travel alert about meningococcal disease, an infection that can lead to death in just hours, for people going to Saudi Arabia. On May 20, the federal health agency issued the alert ostensibly for people heading to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the Hajj or Umrah religious events in June. It said that people going to the country should receive a vaccine for meningococcal disease before going.

Cancer DNA robots, also known as DNA nanorobots, are tiny machines made of DNA that can be programmed to target and destroy cancer cells. These robots are constructed using a method called “DNA origami,” a technique that allows scientists to create complex shapes and structures from DNA molecules.

DNA origami nanorobots use long DNA chains that are folded into specific shapes, creating tiny containers. They can recognise specific cell types using molecules called aptamers. Once they reach their target cells, they can deliver payloads such as drug molecules. “In essence, the approach co-opts a number of strategies of our immune systems, with the robots playing the role of white blood cells that hunt down problematic cells and destroy them,” the BBC reported in 2012.

Several states have taken action over the last two years in an effort to block the implementation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the United States.

Indiana was the first state to pass legislation relating to central bank digital currency. Enacted in 2023, the law explicitly excludes a CBDC from the definition of money under the state's Uniform Commercial Code (UCC). The law amends the definition of money to specify, “The term does not include a central bank digital currency that is currently adopted, or that may be adopted, by the United States government, a foreign government, a foreign reserve, or a foreign sanctioned central bank.”

Automated fast food restaurant CaliExpress by Flippy, in Pasadena, Calif., opened in January to considerable hype due to its robot burger makers, but the restaurant launched with another, less heralded innovation: the ability to pay for your meal with your face.

CaliExpress uses a payment system from facial ID tech company PopID. To activate it, users register with a selfie. Then they can opt to be recognized and then PopID’s facial verification confirms the transaction. It’s not the only fast-food chain to employ the technology. In January, Steak ’N Shake, a fast-casual restaurant in the Midwest, started installing facial recognition kiosks in its 300 locations for patron check-in.

As part of the research involved in writing my forthcoming novel, All the Humans are Sleeping, I’ve been reviewing the World Economic Forum’s “Insight Reports” on the future of the metaverse.

Quite frankly, the document reads as if it was written by an AI chatbot that can’t stop using convoluted terminology like “extending hegemonic or anthropomorphic norms to technology,” while dropping warnings about “requiring a nuanced approach to credentialed spaces” and mixing in a hefty dose of DEI virtue signalling which promises “an unprecedented opportunity to build better, more equitable and just worlds.”

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Italy’s Campi Flegrei supervolcano Monday evening, causing mild damage in the town of Pozzuoli, the epicenter, and as far away as the city of Naples, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Cracks in walls and falling cornices were reported, Italy’s Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed to CNN. According to INGV data, the 4.4 earthquake at a depth of 3 kilometers is the strongest to hit the highly seismic area in the past 40 years. The quake is part of an ongoing “seismic storm” that has seen over a dozen events over 2.0 magnitude in the past 48 hours.

Scientists have warned us that California is way overdue for a major earthquake and that “the Big One” could literally strike at any time.

That is why I was so alarmed when the Los Angeles Times reported that “two sets of earthquake swarms” had just hit the state. After seeing that story, I went over to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center to check how many earthquakes have shaken the region during the past week. As I write this article, the total number of earthquakes in California and Nevada in the last 7 days is sitting at a grand total of 1010. To me, whenever that number goes above 1000 we are officially in the danger zone.

