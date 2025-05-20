One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Russian and US presidents spoke on phone for over two hours

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. The conversation on Monday focused on the Ukraine conflict and a possible ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev. The phone call was initially announced by Trump on Saturday. The US president said the discussion will focus on “stopping the ‘bloodbath’” between Russia and Ukraine, as well as on bilateral trade issues.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Ukraine and Russia will begin negotiations toward a ceasefire and suggested that talks could take place at the Vatican.

Trump took to Truth Social after a two-hour conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to share that it “went very well.” “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” Trump wrote. “The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” he added. Trump said that Russia looks to engage in “large-scale trade” with the United States once peace is reached.

The Russian president has described his Monday phone call with Donald Trump as “substantive and quite candid”

Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on drafting a memorandum on a potential future peace agreement, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said following his phone call with American counterpart Donald Trump. He described the exchange as productive, “substantive and quite candid.” The conversation on Monday lasted for over two hours and focused primarily on the Ukraine conflict. In a brief address to journalists after the call, Putin said the two leaders had agreed that Russia would propose a memorandum specifying principles and timing for a possible peace deal, as well as other matters, “including a potential temporary ceasefire, should the necessary agreements be reached.”

US President Donald Trump later claimed that Moscow and Kiev “will immediately start” negotiations

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky ordered the creation of a “permanent expanded national negotiating group” following recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, Türkiye. Last Friday’s meeting between the representatives of Kiev and Moscow was the two sides’ first direct engagement since 2022. It was preceded by a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume peace talks without any preconditions. During the two-hour negotiations, Russia and Ukraine agreed to conduct a large-scale prisoner swap, as well as to exchange preliminary terms for a potential ceasefire and discuss a follow-up round of talks.

Beijing’s first-ever white paper on national security clearly shows that it now sees itself as an indispensable global force

Last week, China released its first-ever white paper on national security. While the document brings no major breakthroughs, its publication is significant. It signals two key developments: Chinese leaders are increasingly concerned about the intensifying geopolitical confrontation, and they are ready to play a more assertive role in global affairs – challenging US dominance in the process. The economy-first reform pattern that characterized the leadership of Deng Xiaoping and his successors effectively ended with Xi Jinping’s rise to power. The Chinese often refer to the current phase as a ‘new era’, marked by profound changes both domestically and globally.

The Jiu Tian has been designed to deploy up to 100 AI-guided UAVs during high-altitude missions

China is preparing to launch what it says is the world’s first “drone carrier” aircraft, capable of releasing swarms of AI-guided kamikaze drones during high-altitude missions. The Jiu Tian, or ‘High Sky’ UAV, is scheduled to complete its first test mission by the end of June, according to the state broadcaster CCTV. The aircraft is said to have a maximum takeoff weight of 16 tonnes and a wingspan of 25 meters. It can reportedly cruise at altitudes up to 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) – higher than most common medium-range air defense systems – and has a range of approximately 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles).

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday reiterated his willingness to talk to China, as he marked one year since taking office.

Lai told reporters at the presidential office that he sought peace, but that Taiwan also needs to continue strengthening its defenses.

A US official denies a Washington Post report citing an unnamed source who claimed the Trump administration would abandon Israel if it kept the war going in Gaza.

The US official says that there may be disagreements, but “the idea that we would abandon Israel is preposterous.” The newspaper quotes an anonymous individual “familiar with the discussions,” who says Trump’s representatives have informed Israel that Washington will “abandon” the country if it does not end the war.

US Vice President refutes report stating he canceled his planned Israel trip due to expanded IDF operations in Gaza, says decision was primarily logistical.

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday denied a report in Axios which stated that he decided to cancel a planned trip to Israel this week because the IDF had expanded its military operations in Gaza. Speaking to reporters before departing from Rome, Vance was asked whether the report was accurate. “Well, I think there’s a lot of overstatement there. I haven't seen the story, to be clear, so I don't want to speak to the details,” the Vice President replied.

Speaking at JPost Conference in New York, US hostage envoy Adam Boehler says a hostage deal is closer than ever, attributing progress partly to Israel's renewed ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Adam Boehler, United States Special Envoy for Hostage Response, said on Monday that a hostage release deal is closer than it has ever been, and said that is partially because of Israel’s renewed ground offensive against Hamas. “I do think we're closer than we ever were, and part of that is because of movement that the IDF and Israel did on the ground. It strengthens our hand,” Boehler told journalist Amichai Stein and Zvika Klein at the JPost Conference in New York.

Netanyahu issues statement responding to the UK, Canada and France’s ultimatum to Israel to end the war in Gaza or face sanctions: Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening issued a statement responding to the UK, Canada and France’s ultimatum to Israel to end the war in Gaza or face sanctions. “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” he said.

Lebanese report reveals American demands linking aid to political shifts, Hezbollah disarmament, and regional normalization.

ebanon is facing mounting pressure from the United States, as detailed in a report by the Lebanese daily Al Liwa. According to the report, American envoy Morgan Ortagus is set to arrive in Beirut with firm directives aimed at pushing Lebanese leaders toward alignment with a US-backed regional framework centered on Israeli security. The report indicates that Washington is no longer willing to tolerate what it views as evasive policies from Beirut. Instead, it expects public and unequivocal steps by Lebanon in support of a broader regional normalization process. Economic support and foreign investment, the report claims, are now contingent upon such cooperation.

Witkoff - ‘Enrichment is a clear red line, it enables weaponization’

After U.S. President Donald Trump’s special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff called uranium enrichment a “clear red line” on Sunday, the Iranian leadership was quick to respond, calling his position “unrealistic.” Speaking to ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, Witkoff reaffirmed the Trump administration’s stance on the issue of uranium enrichment, saying any deal will not include agreement authorizing enrichment in Iran. "We have one very, very clear red line, and that is enrichment. We cannot allow even 1% of an enrichment capability," Witkoff said during the interview.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made it crystal clear on Saturday in a hate-mongering speech given on Iran’s state-run Channel 1 that he despises President Trump and the United States. He called Trump a liar who brings shame on the American people, to a crowd chanting “Death to America” in the background.

It appears that the Iranian leaders are once again speaking out of both sides of their mouths concerning nuclear proliferation. In the end, however, they just can’t suppress their utter hatred and loathing of all things American, especially President Trump, and it’s absolutely permissible to lie to infidels.

As European powers are in tense talks with Iran over whether to impose punishing sanctions over its nuclear program, terrorism-related arrests of Iranians on UK soil and a drama over detained Britons are pushing London-Tehran ties to new lows.

The European Union and the UK on Monday expressed deep concern over Iran’s expanding nuclear program and what they called its destabilizing activities and hostage diplomacy in a joint statement. Tensions between Tehran and London have ratcheted up sharply in recent weeks, likely sharpening the collective European tack on Iran. "Let me be clear, we will not tolerate growing state backed threats on UK soil. The Iranian regime poses an unacceptable threat to our domestic security which cannot continue," British interior minister Yvette Cooper told parliament on Monday.

Failing UK Labour leader and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has just betrayed Brexit – and may have dealt a death blow to the island’s fishing industry.

There’s widespread alarm over the terms of the ‘reset’ deal with the European Union and the huge concessions that he made. At a press conference alongside European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Keir Starmer says he is ‘moving on’ from ‘Brexit battles’, and that this deal will put Britain ‘back on the world stage’.

André Ventura, leader of the Conservative Chega Party, has withdrawn from the campaign after being hospitalized for the second time in 48 hours.

This event, which occurred amid an intense electoral battle, has not only jeopardized Chega’s strategy but has also sparked controversy regarding Ventura’s health, his incendiary rhetoric, and the growing influence of the far right in Portugal. On May 13, 2025, André Ventura collapsed during a rally in Tavira, Algarve. The Chega leader clutched his chest and throat, showing clear signs of pain before being rushed to Faro Hospital.

When Javier Milei was elected Argentine President, there were no shortage of ‘analysts’ predicting that this crazed outsider was sure to lead the South American country deeper into the hole and finish destroying it.

Two years later, all these Liberal-Globalist voices have been proven oh so very wrong, as Milei’s administration stacks economic achievements, bringing down the insane inflation and securing the country’s first budget surplus in 14 years. As a result of his no-nonsense economic policy and his rejection of ‘woke’ ideologies, Milei is starting to reap the political rewards. Yesterday (18), the libertarian President received a show of support as the candidates he has endorsed won the legislative election in the capital city of Buenos Aires.

PAY ATTENTION, AMERICA! If you think being in a conservative-led country or a so-called ‘neutral state’ will protect your right to speak out against radical ideologies, think again.

Human rights activist and Islam critic Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish politician known for his relentless stance on free speech, has once again become the target of government censorship. This time, it happened in Italy, a country supposedly led by conservatives who claim to champion Western values.

A naked foreign national starts his day smashing cars with a metal barrel. Why? Who knows. But it’s not random — it’s what happens when mass immigration spirals out of control. Ireland is losing its safety, its identity.

House Republicans on the Budget Committee narrowly advanced a major budget proposal on Sunday night, reversing Friday’s failed attempt to move the bill forward.

The measure, which includes making President Donald J. Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, a significant expansion in the number of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation agents, $1.6 trillion in deficit reduction, full Defense Department (DoD) funding, and overhauling Medicaid, passed by a 17-16 vote. All Democrats opposed the bill, while four Republicans—Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), and Josh Brecheen (R-OK)—voted “present” after initially voting “no” on Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation.

The court’s order, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

Senate confirms Charles Kushner as ambassador to France in a 51-45 vote, despite his past convictions for tax evasion and other charges.

The Senate on Monday confirmed Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner and father-in-law of Ivanka Trump, as the next United States Ambassador to France and Monaco. The confirmation vote of 51-45 saw bipartisan support with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) voting in favor, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) opposed the nomination, reported The Hill. The appointment of Kushner to the key diplomatic post has drawn scrutiny due to his past legal troubles. Two decades ago, Kushner pleaded guilty to 18 counts, including tax evasion, lying to the Federal Election Commission, and retaliating against a federal witness.

Monday, during his show’s monologue, Newsmax TV host Rob Schmitt reacted to former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis a day earlier.

Schmitt criticized the so-called deep state in charge of the White House under Biden, calling it “elder abuse.” “[N]ow we’ve all heard the tapes, right?” Schmitt said. “And we see the reality that we had a president so mentally diminished that he could really only handle a controlled environment — note cards with people’s names on it, the names of people he’s allowed to call on, scripted questions. He would have the question that was coming written on the card that he had — the president of the United States, dealing with what was supposed to be a fair and open media. First Amendment — yeah, right

The announcement that former President Joe Biden is now dealing with prostate cancer raises more questions about the cover-up of his health over the past five years. Empathy for his condition does not mean those questions should not be asked.

Biden’s office announced Sunday that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer on Friday. The tumor is in Grade Group 5, the highest grade group of abnormality, has a Gleason score of 9, one away from the most dangerous score of 10, and has spread to his bones.

Please pray for Scott Adams.

Dilbert creator Scott Adams on Monday announced he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. In addition to the Dilbert comic strip, Adams has a podcast dubbed, “Coffee With Scott Adams,” where he often voices his support for President Trump. Adams was was of the first people to predict a Trump 2016 victory. The 67-year-old made the announcement on his podcast “Coffee With Scott Adams” just one day after Joe Biden announced he has prostate cancer that metastasized and spread to his bones.

Bridgewater Associates founder and billionaire Ray Dalio warned Monday that Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating understates the threat to U.S. Treasurys, saying the credit agency isn’t taking into account the risk of the federal government simply printing money to pay its debt.

“You should know that credit ratings understate credit risks because they only rate the risk of the government not paying its debt,” Dalio said in a post on social media platform X. “They don’t include the greater risk that the countries in debt will print money to pay their debts thus causing holders of the bonds to suffer losses from the decreased value of the money they’re getting (rather than from the decreased quantity of money they’re getting),” the Bridgewater founder said.

Moody’s Ratings cut its ratings for deposits at Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Co.

Moody’s Ratings cut its ratings for deposits at some of the biggest banks, including Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., citing Friday’s downgrade of the US and the government’s weakened ability to support the firms. Long-term deposit ratings at units of Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo & Co., were lowered by one step to Aa2, Moody’s third-highest level. The bond grader also downgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings for some units of Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, cutting them to Aa2 from Aa1. Additionally, Moody’s cut the long-term counterparty risk ratings for some units of Bank of America, BNY, JPMorgan, State Street Corp. and Wells Fargo, lowering them one notch to Aa2.

California has experienced multiple earthquakes within the last two minutes in an area closely monitored for a potential major quake.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected three tremors, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.8, on Monday just after 11am local time (3pm ET). The seismic activity occurred 21 miles south of Bakersfield, a city of over 400,000 residents, and about 80 miles from Los Angeles. The epicenter, located in Grapevine, sits near the San Andreas Fault, which runs beneath Interstate 5 at Tejon Pass. According to the USGS, major earthquakes occur in this area approximately once every 100 years. The last major event—a magnitude 7.9 quake—struck the region in 1857, suggesting that this segment of the San Andreas Fault may be overdue for another significant seismic event.

Have you noticed that America has been getting pummeled by a series of major natural disasters in recent days?

Dozens of immensely powerful tornadoes have carved trails of destruction across the middle of the country, Chicago was just hit by an “apocalyptic” wall of dust, and a plague of millions upon millions of crickets is causing chaos in Utah. Some have pointed out that what we are currently going through is eerily similar to what the U.S. experienced during the days of the Great Depression in the 1930s. Others are wondering if the weird behavior of the Sun has anything to do with the disasters that we are now seeing. But what everyone should be able to agree on is that what we are witnessing right now is certainly not normal. Late last week, more than 70 tornadoes caused “catastrophic destruction” throughout the heartland of America…

A UFO slammed into a US fighter jet over Arizona, cracking the canopy protecting the pilot, and forcing the $63 million plane to land, new reports have revealed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the F-16 Viper fighter jet was hit by an 'orange-white UAS' - which stands for uncrewed aerial system, better known as a drone - on January 19, 2023. Within a day of this collision, there were three more unidentified aircraft sightings over the Air Force's Barry Goldwater Range, where the fighter was damaged, the documents stated. Barry Goldwater Range is an expanse of desert along the Arizona-Mexico border where the military practices air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. The FAA's report of the F-16 collision revealed that the fighter was flying in restricted airspace near Gila Bend, Arizona, when it was hit by the object in the rear of the canopy, the glass bubble which protects the pilot.

Share