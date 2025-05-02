One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

UPDATE: President Trump confirmed Mike Waltz will not serve as National Security Advisor and is instead nominated as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio appointed as interim NSA.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong will be ousted Thursday from their roles at the National Security Council, according to reports. Reports from CBS News, Fox News, and Politico state that Waltz and Wong will be leaving their posts, and that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is having conversations with National Security Council staff. Waltz came under scrutiny after he put together an encrypted Signal group chat that mistakenly included the Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg, which inadvertently disclosed discussions with top Trump administration officials about plans to strike Houthi targets in Yemen.

A federal judge has ruled that President Donald J. Trump‘s March 15 proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to expedite the deportation of illegal immigrants residing in the United States exceeds the statutory authority laid out in the law.

U.S. District Court Judge Fernando Rodriguez—appointed to the bench in 2018 during Trump’s first term in office—issued the decision on Thursday, determining that the America First leader cannot use the AEA as a legal justification for holding or deporting illegal immigrants either residing or detained in the jurisdiction of the Southern District of Texas.

A federal judge has put a temporary hold on a controversial Idaho immigration bill, pausing local law enforcement’s ability to arrest migrants suspected of illegal entry if involved in other offenses.

Federal Judge Amanda Brailsford, appointed by former President Joe Biden, issued a preliminary injunction on parts of House Bill 83, known as the Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act. The law, passed by Idaho’s legislature in March and immediately signed by Gov. Brad Little, criminalizes entry and reentry to the state. The move follows a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho. The organization contends that the bill unlawfully attempts to override federal immigration enforcement, effectively turning local police into immigration agents.

...Ruiz “struck her multiple times in her head” with his fist, inflicting pain

The man arrested by immigration authorities in Milwaukee - despite a Wisconsin judge's alleged attempt to shield him - is being held in a neighboring county's jail as controversy continues to swirl around the case. Eduardo Flores Ruiz, 30, was locked up in the Ozaukee County Jail awaiting further court action as of April 30. He is accused of injuring three people in a recent domestic dispute, online records show. The Mexico native is the defendant whom Judge Hannah Dugan is accused of assisting in an April 18 incident at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Border Czar Tom Homan indicated to The Gateway Pundit on Thursday that criminal charges for sanctuary state and city officials are imminent following the arrest of two judges for attempting to harbor and conceal illegal aliens.

This comes as President Trump indicated he may take harder actions in his fight against illegal immigration, including suspending the Writ of Habeas Corpus for illegal aliens to go around radical judges who are attempting to block his border security agenda. Federal law 8 U.S. Code § 1324 carries penalties of prison time for anybody who “brings to or attempts to bring to,” “moves or attempts to transport or move,” “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection” illegal aliens.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) frontman Elon Musk, reflecting on his first 100 days in the role, has described them as “very, very intense.”

During a meeting in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Musk and top DOGE officials Steve Davis, Antonio Gracias, and Anthony Armstrong reviewed their initial progress in Washington. Musk said that despite saving taxpayers a claimed $160 billion—far below his earlier ambitions—entrenched interests hindered the department’s effectiveness. “I think we’ve been effective, not as effective as I’d like, I think we could be more effective, but we made progress,” Musk said. The South Africa-born tech mogul initially claimed a potential $2 trillion saving, later revising expectations to $1 trillion.

A law built to scrub AI nudes from the internet might also be used as a no-questions-asked censorship mechanism.

A sweeping new internet regulation, the Take It Down Act, is now poised for final approval as it awaits President Donald Trump’s signature following an overwhelming 409-2 vote in the House. This legislation obliges social media companies to swiftly remove any content flagged as nonconsensual sexual imagery, including AI-manipulated photos. President Trump has expressed full support, declaring he’ll sign the bill and jokingly remarked during a congressional address, “I’m going to use that bill for myself too if you don’t mind because nobody gets treated worse than I do online, nobody.”

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's father has claimed she "didn't die by suicide" in his first interview since she died last week.

The grieving father of the late Virginia Giuffre has admitted he doesn't believe the Jeffrey Epstein victim died by suicide. On Saturday (April 26), it was reported that the activist, who accused Prince Andrew and Epstein of sexual abuse, died by suicide at the age of 41. Giuffre was one of the outspoken accusers to come forward about about convicted sex offenders the business mogul and Ghislaine Maxwell. She alleged they trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17, which Prince Andrew has strenuously denied. Now, her heartbroken father Sky Roberts has spoken out in a new interview with Piers Morgan on his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored where he shared his belief that his daughter didn't die by suicide.

Chinese factories are getting wiped out in the trade war. Containers are down by half. Factories are laying off half their workers or shutting down. One local analyst calls it "way bigger” than Covid-19. China needs a deal.

The Kashmir terrorist attack has sharply increased the risk of military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed states

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a deadly attack in India’s Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory that left 26 people dead. While no concrete evidence has been presented linking Islamabad to the attack, India – which has long accused Pakistan of aiding militant infiltrations in Kashmir – has signaled that it holds Pakistan indirectly responsible.

Beijing has to carefully balance between its longtime partner and its regional rival if it wants to keep its interests safe

As tensions flare once again between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Kashmir last week, China is trying to balance between the two sides. It is being squeezed between strong commitments toward Islamabad and interest in developing economic cooperation and reviving relations with New Delhi. In response to the bloodshed and the rapid escalation of tensions in the region, Beijing called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, resolve the conflict peacefully, and work jointly for regional peace and stability. Such rhetoric belongs to China’s usual diplomatic repertoire, reflecting an emphasis on predictability and stability, enabling Beijing to promote its economic interests and continue conducting business wherever possible.

US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that India's response to the Islamist terrorist attack last week in India-administered Kashmir should be done in a way that does not lead to a broader regional conflict.

"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict," Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.

A new report shows that global military spending increased by 9.4% from 2023 to 2024, representing the highest increase in military spending since the Cold War as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas continues amid rising tension across the globe.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s new study, world military spending increased by roughly 9.4% in 2024 to $2718 billion, marking the “10th year of consecutive rises” and the highest increase in spending since 1988.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer who represented the Freedom Convoy, tells Ezra Levant that with so much at stake regarding Western separatism, Canadians can expect a "wild time" as various interest groups throw support behind both sides of the movement.

"Society is putting tremendous value on achieving Net Zero." "So the companies... who are part of the solution will be rewarded. But those who are... still part of the problem will be punished."

WASHINGTON — The Kremlin on Thursday blasted President Trump’s historic mineral rights deal with Ukraine inked a day earlier, sarcastically praising the US leader for making a deal with a nation that will soon “disappear.”

“Trump has finally pressured the Kyiv regime to pay for US aid with mineral resources,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram. “Now, the country that is about to disappear will have to use its national wealth to pay for military supplies.” Unlike military aid packages under the Biden administration, Ukraine would pay the United States for these weapons — benefiting both Kyiv’s defense and the US defense industry without the use of American taxpayer dollars.

(Reuters) - The war in Ukraine is not going to end "any time soon," U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

It is "going to be up to the Russians and Ukrainians now that each side knows what the other's terms for peace are. It's going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict," Vance told Fox News' Bret Baier. "It's not going anywhere, Bret. It's not going to end any time soon," Vance added.

Donald Trump’s team will work “very hard” to broker a ceasefire, the vice president said

The Trump administration is prepared to dedicate another 100 days to mediating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, US Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News in an interview published on Wednesday. He said the US has made progress by getting both sides to present their ideas for resolving the conflict. “We’ve got this first step,” the vice president said, reflecting on the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term. “We’ve got the peace proposal out there and issued, and we’re going to work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together.”

Washington reportedly refused to include any formal commitments early in the negotiation process

The US has rejected Ukraine’s request for security guarantees as part of a newly signed mineral resources agreement, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the talks. The nine-page deal, signed the same day after months of negotiations and published on Thursday by the Ukrainian government, gives Washington preferential access to Ukraine’s mineral projects, including rare-earth metals. It also establishes a joint investment fund to support Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction.

The bloc plans to maintain sanctions pressure on Moscow even if the US shifts policy, Kaja Kallas has said

The EU has reaffirmed its refusal to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has stated. Officials in Brussels are reportedly concerned that a possible peace deal negotiated by Washington and Moscow to end the Ukraine conflict would entail the US recognizing Crimea as part of Russia. The peninsula voted to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation shortly after the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev.

Branded as a fight for democracy, the EU’s sweeping censorship drive folds public health campaigns into a broader battle for control over digital speech.

The European Union has begun wielding the controversial censorship law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), to intensify its crackdown on what it labels “misinformation” about immunization efforts. Framing the campaign as necessary for safeguarding democracy, the European Commission pointed to the European Democracy Action Plan and a reinforced Code of Conduct on Disinformation as foundational measures. According to the Commission, these initiatives, aligned with the DSA, create a “strong framework” to regulate content across major online platforms and search engines.

Nations buying Iranian oil or petrochemicals will face secondary sanctions, the US president has said

US President Donald Trump has announced that countries that continue to buy Iranian oil or petrochemical products will face secondary sanctions. The move comes as Washington and Tehran have been engaging in talks over Iran’s nuclear program. The Islamic Republic is reportedly willing not to militarize the program in exchange for sanctions relief. Anyone found to be doing oil trade with Iran “will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that “all purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemical products must stop, now!”

A planned fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Saturday postponed, with Iran citing US sanctions and approach as key factors.

The fourth round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran, originally slated for Saturday in Rome, has been delayed indefinitely, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday. The official said a new date will be determined based on “the US approach.” “U.S. sanctions on Iran during the nuclear talks are not helping the sides to resolve the nuclear dispute through diplomacy,” the official stated, signaling frustration with ongoing pressure from Washington. Oman, which served as the mediator in the US-Iran discussions, attributed the delay to “logistical reasons” and confirmed that the May 3 meeting would be rescheduled.

The three Iranian newspapers closest to the heart of power have adopted a maverick stance against talks with Washington, signaling that the theocracy's most powerful institutions remain deeply skeptical of diplomacy with their arch-nemesis.

While the Culture Ministry, the Supreme Council of National Security and the Press Supervisory Board issue ad hoc directives to newspaper editors about what to publish, three newspapers consistently defy those and often escape with a gentle caution. They are Kayhan, Javan and Vatan-e Emrooz, linked respectively to the Supreme Leader’s office, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the ultraconservative Paydari Party, all of which continue to criticize the negotiations with the United States – in apparent disregard of the highest office of the realm.

Syria’s Druze minority faces rising violence and political marginalization under President al-Sharaa’s regime, with over 70 dead in recent clashes and international calls mounting for urgent intervention to protect the embattled community

Tensions between Syria’s Druze minority and the country’s new government, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa have sharply escalated in recent days, with at least 73 people reportedly killed in violent clashes. The Syrian government denies involvement in the attacks, but Druze leaders are calling for international intervention amid what they describe as targeted violence. Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, issued a rare and forceful condemnation of the regime on Thursday, calling the attacks “unjustified” and “intended to terrorize.” “This massacre, which we did not expect, is aimed at sowing fear,” he said, urging “rapid international assistance” to halt the bloodshed.

The Druze community around Damascus, Syria is facing a potential massacre at the hands of Islamists linked with the new government. The situation is dire and calls for Israel to help are being made. CBN's Raj Nair is joined by Israeli Druze activist Mansor Ashkar to find out the breaking details.

Following the attacks on the Druze community in Syria, their relatives in Israel launch a fierce protest, blocking major routes in the north and demanding international intervention.

Members of the Druze community in Israel are furious over the attacks on their brethren in Syria by the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. On Thursday evening, they launched a wave of intense protests across northern Israel. The protesters blocked major routes, including the Eliakim interchange on Highway 6 and the Kabri and Amiad junctions, setting tires ablaze and significantly disrupting traffic. The protests caused heavy traffic jams throughout the north, with some routes and junctions completely blocked.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister announce Israel had struck a target close to the presidential palace in Damascus: "We will not permit any threat to the Druze community."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced early Friday morning that Israel had struck a target close to the presidential palace in Damascus. "This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not permit Syrian troops to move south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community," they said in a joint statement. Later, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed, "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck adjacent to the area of the Palace of Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus." The strike came hours after members of the Druze community in Israel, furious over the attacks on their brethren in Syria by the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, launched a wave of intense protests across northern Israel.

The US slams attacks on Syria’s Druze community, urging interim authorities to halt violence, punish perpetrators, and protect minorities.

The United States on Thursday condemned the violence against Syria’s Druze community, calling on the country’s interim authorities to hold perpetrators accountable. “The recent violence and inflammatory rhetoric targeting members of the Druze community in Syria is reprehensible and unacceptable. The interim authorities must stop the fighting, hold perpetrators of violence and civilian harm accountable for their actions, and ensure the security of all Syrians,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a statement.

Firefighting planes arrived from Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Croatia and France

The large wildfires that swept through the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council – a county located west of Jerusalem – on Wednesday, injuring 21 firefighters and threatening homes in multiple towns, continued to burn into Thursday. However, despite the Fire Authority saying that its efforts continued “at full intensity,” residents of almost a dozen evacuated communities were allowed to return to their homes after the advance of the flames was halted and all roads were reopened. While the fire service has not yet officially determined the cause of the large blaze in the Latrun area, which cut off Highway 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for hours on Wednesday, the prime minister indicated that arson may have played a large role.

US president echoes comments made by Sara Netanyahu, which infuriated families as they were not updated before reported divulgence of partially classified intel

US President Donald Trump revealed Thursday that he recently learned that fewer than 24 hostages are alive in Gaza. “Out of 59, you had 24 that were living, and now I understand that it’s not even that number,” Trump said during a National Day of Prayer event at the White House. For months, Israel has said it believes 24 of the 59 hostages are alive, though earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara interrupted him during a public event to say that the number was lower than the official figure. The prime minister had said there were “up to 24” living hostages.

The deadline to submit documentation for consideration at the 78th World Health Assembly passed weeks ago. Transparency? Public Input? Jus cogens norms? FUHGEDDABOUDIT.

WASHINGTON (TNND) — The Department of Health and Human Services, under the direction of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., plans to require all new vaccines to be tested in placebo-controlled trials before they are licensed for public use.

“Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure — a radical departure from past practices,” an HHS spokesperson told The Washington Post in a statement. Placebo testing involves some participants receiving an inactive substance, such as a saline shot, while others receive the experimental treatment to help researchers determine if the treatment works better than having no treatment at all.

Scientists are proposing to modify Boeing 777 aircraft to spray sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere in an attempt to cool the Earth in the name of debunked, so-called “climate change”—despite fully acknowledging the serious risk of acid rain and other environmental disasters.

A new study published today in Earth’s Future openly admits that this method, called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), would sharply increase dangerous side effects like acid rain because it requires “three times more” aerosol to achieve the same cooling effect compared to previous high-altitude schemes.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Lee Zeldin unveiled 100 actions the agency has undertaken since Trump's inauguration to "power the American comeback."

"The Trump Administration’s first one hundred days have been historic. The American public made themselves heard last November, and we are delivering on this mandate. Promises made, promises kept. At EPA, we are doing our part to Power the Great American Comeback. To mark this momentous day, we are proudly highlighting 100 environmental actions we have taken since January 20th to protect human health and the environment," Zeldin said in a video post reported by Breitbart.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US Treasury market is telegraphing that the Federal Reserve ought to lower interest rates.

"We are seeing that two-year rates are now below Fed funds rates. So that's a market signal that they think the Fed should be cutting," Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business. Two-year Treasury yields were at 3.57% in early traders, compared with a benchmark federal funds rate of 4.33%. The Fed targets the key rate at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

You’re likely thinking that a discussion of “sound banking” will be a bit boring. Well, banking should be boring. And we’re sure officials at central banks all over the world today—many of whom have trouble sleeping—wish it were.

This brief article will explain why the world’s banking system is unsound, and what differentiates a sound from an unsound bank. I suspect not one person in 1,000 actually understands the difference. As a result, the world’s economy is now based upon unsound banks dealing in unsound currencies. Both have degenerated considerably from their origins.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. and around the world rallied Thursday in May Day protests that united many in anger over President Donald Trump’s agenda from aggressive tariffs that are stoking fears of global economic turmoil to his administration’s immigration crackdowns.

From Paris to Manila, tens of thousands of workers took to the streets on International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, to demand better wages, job protections, and social justice. The annual event, rooted in the labor movements of the 19th century, took on heightened significance this year amid inflation, rising inequality, and political shifts across the globe.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has officially launched his controversial cryptocurrency and digital identity project, Worldcoin, in the United States, aiming to create a global financial and identity network using biometric verification.

After rolling out in multiple countries last year, Worldcoin’s U.S. debut marks a significant step in the company’s ambition to provide a secure identity system powered by eye-scanning technology. At the center of Worldcoin’s approach is the “Orb,” a silver, basketball-sized device that scans a person’s iris to verify their unique identity.

Without the Earth’s magnetic field, our way of life could not exist. In fact, without it life on our planet could not exist at all.

The magnetosphere is essentially a shield that protects us from the charged particles from the Sun that are constantly bombarding us. Unfortunately, that protective shield is steadily getting weaker. In fact, scientists tell us that every ten years it is getting about 5 percent weaker. Needless to say, that has enormous implications for our future. In addition, the Earth’s magnetic field is becoming more unstable, and there are many that are speculating that an episode of instability may have caused the electrical blackout that we just witnessed in Spain and Portugal.

While the amendment says it will punish 'forced conversions,' Christians contend that the ambiguous nature of such a definition is subject to various interpretations and abuses.

(LifeSiteNews) — In India, not only can converting Christianity be considered a criminal offense, evangelizing others could soon be interpreted as a crime punishable by death. In a speech on March 8, Mohan Yadav, chief minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, admitted during a public meeting in the state capital of Bhopal that he intends to change the state’s current anti-conversion laws to capitally punish those engaging in so-called “forced” or “fraudulent” religious conversions, according to a report by UCA News. “Religious conversion will not be tolerated,” Yadav declared amid loud applause.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit just outside of Utah's capital city Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the tremor at 6:11am ET, with the epicenter located in Independence, about 43 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. More than 2,200 people within a 45-mile radius reported feeling the shaking. The epicenter sits on top of the Wasatch Fault, which is one of the most active and studied fault systems in the US. The Wasatch Fault is capable of producing a magnitude 7.5 earthquake. Locals have shared their experiences on social media, with many saying their homes shook for a few seconds during the quake. Dr Darby Bailey from Draper said she felt the initial earthquake and several other 'small rolling aftershocks.'

"Bill Gates says there's too many of us. His thing, by 2030, is to depopulate the planet... and one of the ways to do that is using vaccines."

