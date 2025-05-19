One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9,” his office revealed in a statement Sunday.

In a press release from Biden’s personal office, it was revealed that while Biden’s prostate cancer “represents a more aggressive form of the disease,” the former president’s cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive.” “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the press release said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Update (1102ET): Two people were killed in last night's collision between a Mexican navy ship carrying 277 people on board and the Brooklyn Bridge. Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that two out of the 19 injured died. Police believe a "mechanical malfunction" and power cut had caused the collision. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was deeply saddened by the loss of the crew members. The Cuauhtémoc, which measures 297 feet long and 40 feet wide, sailed for the first time in 1982. The ship's masts were 158ft tall, while the Brooklyn Bridge has a 135 foot clearance.

The FBI has confirmed that the bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs was motivated by anti-natalist ideology.

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, has been named by authorities as the individual suspected of setting off the explosive during Saturday’s incident, which claimed his own life. NBC reports: Investigators are focusing on social media posts made by the suspect, including a 30-minute audio recording, which they say support anti-natalist views. While the posts and the recording are still being verified, officials believe they reflect the ideology behind the bombing. Anti-natalism refers to the belief that no one should have children. The same person may also be linked to an online forum post from earlier this month in which the individual contemplated suicide using an explosive device, the sources said.

During this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) insisted the so-called “big, beautiful” budget bill was still on track despite a setback in the House Budget Committee on Friday.

Johnson reiterated his push to get the bill through while explaining its positive aspects.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has shrugged off the recent downgrade of America’s triple A credit rating.

Moody’s downgraded America’s perfect triple-A rating for the first time in a century on Friday, citing a “growth in government debt.” This fact was seized upon by the left as irrefutable proof that the Trump administration is mismanaging America’s economy. Yet Bessent, a veteran hedge fund manager who once worked with George Soros, is seemingly not concerned. During an appearance on Sunday morning’s Meet The Press, Bessent said that the real evidence of America’s economic reputation is evidenced by the recent investment deals signed by President Trump.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Sunday on ABC’s This Week” that it was an “economic fallacy” that the United States having trade defects with other nations means anything.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Let me turn to tariffs. The president also announced a temporary reduction to those big China tariffs, still 30% tariffs on goods coming in from China as he negotiates, tries to negotiate a new deal. Walmart has warned this will result in higher prices. What is your assessment?”

The former Biden administration’s claim to have added nearly 400,000 jobs from July to September of 2024, is being scrutinized after new data released by the Labor Department suggests that none of those jobs ever existed. Bean counters under the former Biden administration published optimistic estimates for everything from job growth to the size of the economy, only to quietly walk those numbers back and revise them down to more realistic results afterward.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News on Sunday, where the pair hinted at a "wave of transparency" on the horizon over weaponization of the DOJ by the Biden and Obama administrations. "You asked in the beginning how the FBI was weaponized," Patel told host Maria Bartiromo. "Well, the FBI hijacked the constitutional responsibility of the Department of Justice and the Attorney General, and James Comey and others specifically decided what cases to prosecute and not prosecute. Don't believe me? Go to the videotape in the Hillary Clinton investigation."

In a groundbreaking development this week, President Trump announced that his White House has now secured over $10 trillion in investments from foreign nations and companies, just four months into his second term.

On Friday, May 16, the White House posted a video highlighting the jaw-dropping total in investments that the US has secured from modern Arab nations, compounded by enormous investments other foreign nations and companies have guaranteed. “We now have, I think substantially over $10 trillion of investment. And now, when I add the $1.4 trillion, we easily break that number. We really appreciate your confidence, and your investment – that’s your biggest investment that you’ve ever made. We are going to treat you very magnificently,” President Trump said.

The White House’s appointment of convicted jihadist Ismail Royer and controversial Islamic scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf to the Religious Liberty Commission Advisory Board is a shocking betrayal of national security, exposing a dangerous infiltration of radical ideologies into government advisory roles.

On May 16, 2025, the White House announced new appointments to the Religious Liberty Commission Advisory Board. Among them were Shaykh Hamza Yusuf and Ismail Royer, two Islamic radical figures with highly controversial backgrounds that raise serious security concerns. Who is advising Trump on these choices, and how did these individuals pass the vetting process?

After President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, foreign agents working on behalf of the Qatari government appear to have shifted their focus to right-wing media, fueling speculation that the terror-linked Gulf state is attempting to win influence among conservatives.

Between January 1, 2024, and election day, just over 10% of communications sent by Qatari foreign agents to the media were directed to conservative outlets or commenters, according to a Washington Examiner review of Department of Justice records. Since Republicans won control of the White House and Congress on election day, the proportion of messages sent by Qatari operatives to conservative outlets and commenters has surged to more than half of their total correspondence with the media.

"If we go to war with China, it's going to be bloody and there's going to be casualties and it's going to take plenty of munitions," Kilby says. "So our stocks need to be full."

In jarring testimony, a top U.S. military official told Congress this past week the U.S. is quickly depleting its stockpile of Tomahawk defense missiles and might not have enough for a potential long-term conflict. The military has been using these missiles recently in strikes against the Houthis terrorist group in Yemen. Acting U.S. Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby issued a warning about shortages of torpedoes and anti-ship missiles. Kilby suggested the Defense Department should seek out manufacturers who can build similar weapons to use as replacements while the U.S. rebuilds its stockpile.

As reports claim there’s a rift between them, US president says Israeli PM has ‘been hurt badly’ by Hamas-led October 7 attack, adds ‘he’s got a tough situation’ on his hands

US President Donald Trump said in an interview Saturday that he is not frustrated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, appearing to downplay claims of a rift between the two leaders, saying that he understands Netanyahu’s anger with Hamas. Trump visited the Middle East this week, skipping Israel but stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, leading government critics to warn Israel was being left out of Washington’s regional diplomatic initiatives as Netanyahu’s government continues the war in Gaza.

Abdullah bin Zayed also underscored his country’s humanitarian commitment, noting that the UAE has delivered over 42% of all international aid to Gaza in the past two years.

The release of hostages held by Hamas must be the top priority in any plan for Gaza’s future, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Thursday in an interview with Fox News, stressing the urgent need to dismantle Hamas’s control of the territory. “First, getting the hostages out,” Abdullah bin Zayed declared. “We need calm in Gaza, and we need an authority that is not Hamas that controls Gaza.” Only after these conditions are met, he said, can long-term reconstruction and stability take place.

Over 100 Palestinians said killed; hospitals in north of Strip close amid fighting; Sunday Times says Israeli plan is to shift Gazans into 3 separate, discrete areas

The Israel Defense Force announced Sunday that it has begun “broad” ground operations in several areas of the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening phase of a new major offensive. Palestinian officials reported more than 100 people killed over the past 24 hours in Israeli strikes. “Over the past day, IDF troops in the Southern Command, both the standing army and reserves, began a broad ground operation throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip, as part of the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the military said in a statement.

PM shifts from insistence only on limited, temporary hostage-truce deal; conditions end of conflict on Hamas fighters going into exile; announcement comes amid new IDF offensive

Israel’s negotiation team in Qatar was exhausting “every possibility” for a deal to free the hostages, including a framework that would consider an end to the war, the Prime Minister’s Office said Sunday, indicating a shift in position by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has until now insisted that the team would only negotiate on the basis of the US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a short-term ceasefire and limited hostage exchange. However, in a statement, the PMO said that the team was now working toward the possibility of either Witkoff’s proposal, or an agreement to end the war through a comprehensive release of all hostages in Gaza and the complete surrender and exile of Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza during a security cabinet meeting earlier this evening.

In a statement confirming the decision, the Prime Minister’s Office says that it is being done “at the recommendation of the IDF and due to the operational need to enable the expansion of intense fighting to defeat Hamas.” He says Israel “will allow the entry of a basic quantity of food for the population in order to prevent the development of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip,” as such a crisis “would endanger the continued operation to defeat Hamas.”

As US-Iran talks enter technical phase, Islamic Republic insists on right to enrichment, says it hasn’t received US proposal and warns diplomacy must be based on ‘reality’

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Sunday that the Trump administration’s “red line” in nuclear talks with Iran was that Tehran cannot maintain any ability to enrich uranium. “We have one very, very clear red line, and that is enrichment. We cannot allow even 1% of an enrichment capability,” Witkoff told ABC’s “This Week.” “Everything begins… with a deal that does not include enrichment… because enrichment enables weaponization. And we will not allow a bomb to get here,” he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with host Margaret Brennan on Sunday to discuss policy regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

“Can you clarify what the US policy is here? Is the bottom line that Iran cannot enrich any uranium, even if it is at low levels for civilian purposes? Do they need to fully dismantle the program?” Brennan asked. “If you are able to enrich at any level, you now are basically able to enrich at weapons grade very quickly,” Rubio said. “The end goal here is simple. Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. And the President’s preference because he doesn’t like war, the President’s preference is to achieve that through a peaceful negotiation,” Rubio continued.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under increasing pressure from across the political spectrum to officially ban Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), especially after several Iranian nationals were arrested in two separate anti-terror operations in Britain.

A cross-party group of more than 550 MPs and peers have signed a letter calling on the government to label the IRGC a terrorist organization. The signatories include prominent figures such as former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock, ex-Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, and former home secretary Suella Braverman. The appeal comes shortly after British counter-terrorism police charged three Iranian nationals with offences under the National Security Act, alleging they acted on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service and carried out surveillance targeting Iran International journalists.

Armed groups with varying loyalties pose challenge to Syria’s new authorities as they try to assert control over all of the war-torn country

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s defense minister on Saturday gave holdout armed groups a 10-day deadline to join the war-torn country’s forces, in the latest push to unify ranks following Bashar al-Assad’s ouster. Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said all major armed factions had now been integrated into the defense ministry after the new authorities began working to bring them together, but he urged the remaining smaller groups to also join ranks.

A new report has emerged stating that vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz are experiencing GPS interference, disrupting electronic navigation systems and forcing commercial ships to rely on manual or backup methods in one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced on X late Sunday morning that it has "received reports from vessels experiencing GPS interference in the Strait of Hormuz area, with disruptions lasting several hours, affecting navigation systems and requiring vessels to rely on backup methods."

The two presidents will discuss the Ukraine conflict and trade on Monday, according to the US leader

US President Donald Trump has announced he will have a phone call on Monday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. It will focus on “stopping the ‘bloodbath’” between Moscow and Kiev and trade issues, he said in a post on Truth Social on Saturday. Following the call with Putin, Trump also plans to speak to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and “various members of NATO,” he said. The US president also expressed hope that Monday will be a “productive day” and “a ceasefire will take place.” It is not clear if he expects a truce to be agreed upon on Monday or at a later date.

Washington will study the ceasefire road maps presented by Moscow and Kiev, the secretary of state has said

The US does not want negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to drag on indefinitely, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, stressing that Washington expects concrete results. He made the remarks after Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul on Friday. The countries agreed to a prisoner swap involving 1,000 people on each side, and to continue contacts once both parties have prepared detailed ceasefire proposals. “On the one hand, we’re trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly, and destructive war. So there’s some element of patience that is required,” Rubio said in an interview aired on CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday.

Vice President JD Vance hadn’t publicly met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky since the blowout in the Oval Office, when the Kiev regime leader decided to set himself on fire in front of the press, and nearly lost the US backing for good.

Since then, may geopolitical moves have been taken by all the players involved: the US, Russia, Ukraine, EU four (France, UK, Germany and Poland). While it’s proving to be every bit as difficult as expected, the peace negotiations have begun, and by now we can fairly say that the process has unstoppable momentum. So, in very different circumstances, Vance met Zelensky again, in Rome, after the Open Mass for the Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

Russia wants to ensure its security and create the conditions for long-term sustainable peace, the president has said

Russia is seeking to achieve “lasting and sustainable peace” by eliminating the root causes of the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin has said, in an extract of an interview released by Russia 1 TV on Sunday. In a clip posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on Telegram, Putin stated that Russia has “enough strength and resources to bring what was started in 2022 to its logical conclusion” while accomplishing Moscow’s key goals. Russia wants to “eliminate the causes that caused this crisis, create conditions for long-term sustainable peace and ensure the security of the Russian state and the interests of our people in those territories that we always talk about,” he added.

Western-supplied arms will likely fuel a wave of crime across the continent, a study has warned

A massive influx of weapons from Ukraine will hit Europe’s black markets after the conflict with Russia is over, according to a new report by the Eurasia Observatory, which tracks the conflict’s long-term impact on organized crime. Western-supplied weapons and thousands of battle-hardened Ukrainian veterans are expected to fuel a wave of crime, arms trafficking, and instability across the continent – as talks between Moscow and Kiev to resolve the conflict raise hopes for a ceasefire – the document warns.

Neo-liberal Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan is projected to have won a surprise victory over populist frontrunner George Simion in Sunday’s presidential elections in Romania. In contrast, the self-described “pro-Trump” candidate in the Polish elections held on the same day secured a slot in the second round of voting next month.

UPDATE 2335: Populist candidate George Simion has conceded defeat and acknowledged that the margin, by around a million votes, was too large to have been the result of any alleged voter fraud. Despite his loss, Simion vowed to continue the “fight together with all the sovereigntists, patriots and conservatives around the world for freedom, for God, for family, and for our common ideas”.

Pavel Durov says he was “approached” about the matter ahead of Sunday’s presidential election

The French government sought to make Telegram block conservative voices in Romania ahead of the country’s presidential runoff, the messenger’s founder, Pavel Durov, claimed on Sunday, as Romanians head to the polls. Durov did not actually name the country responsible for the request directly but posted an emoji of a baguette, a thinly veiled reference to France. Durov, who holds the citizenship of Russia, France, the UAE, and St. Kitts and Nevis, stated that he refused the request.

Emerging from relative political obscurity, self-described “pro-Trump” candidate Karol Nawrocki is projected to have secured a place in the second round of voting in the Polish presidential elections after a strong finish.

Historian and former chairman of the Institute of National Remembrance Karol Nawrocki, backed by the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), drastically closed the gap with his main opponent, former presidential candidate and Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski, with a strong showing in the first round of voting on Sunday.

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen won the Milton riding by 21 votes after a judicial recount, overturning Conservative Parm Gill's initial election night victory.

(Regina, Canada) — Last week, The Free Press published an article titled, “A Pogrom Is Brewing In Canada.”

A pogrom is a violent, organized massacre or attack directed at Jewish communities, often condoned or ignored by local authorities. History records many pogroms that took place against the Jewish people, especially in the 19th and 20th centuries. I’m deeply troubled and disturbed to observe that we may already be on a path towards repeating such horrific events. The Free Press reported what has been going on in Canada, and here are just some of the shocking highlights. “Canada has become one of the most antisemitic countries in the Western world,” they asserted.

Yuval survived Oct 7th by hiding under the dead bodies of her friends, only to be silenced for daring to sing about peace and renewal on the world stage.

At the end of last month, Spain, Portugal, and parts of France experienced a massive power outage. The blackout was likely caused by a reliance on non-dispatchable “renewable” energy sources, making the grid fragile and unable to handle sudden disruptions.

Now, official reports are warning that Ed Miliband’s push for net zero risks the UK experiencing the same. Unlike the Iberian Peninsula, where the electricity grid was restored within 24 hours, government officials have admitted it would take Britain “several months” to fully recover from a nationwide electricity outage.

As of last week, the Federal Reserve has basically admitted it doesn’t know what’s happening in the economy. One thing’s for sure: inflation is still a problem.

The following article was originally published by the Mises Institute. The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Peter Schiff or SchiffGold.

On Wednesday, the Federal reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee left the target federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.5 percent. The FOMC statement on the current policy, released on Wednesday, reads: Although swings in net exports have affected the data, recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. The unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated. The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen…

Nine activists from the climate extremist group Just Stop Oil have avoided jail after being convicted of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance in connection with a planned disruption at Heathrow Airport. The group had intended to glue themselves to the airport runway, but police intervened, preventing what authorities described as “unprecedented disruption.”

The case was heard at Isleworth Crown Court, where Judge Hannah Duncan noted that the activists had not breached the airport’s perimeter fence and had caused no “actual harm” or disruption. However, she criticized the group for showing “no remorse” for their actions. The court handed down suspended sentences to some defendants, while others were deemed to have already served their time.

Recent research has raised concerns about taurine, a common ingredient in energy drinks, and its potential role in promoting the growth of leukemia cells.

Taurine is a sulfur-containing amino acid naturally produced in the human body and found in foods such as meat, fish, and eggs. It is widely used in energy drinks like Red Bull, Celsius, and Monster to enhance mental focus, reduce inflammation, and support hydration and electrolyte balance. Taurine is also sometimes provided as a supplement to mitigate chemotherapy side effects in leukemia patients. However, a study published in Nature by researchers at the University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Institute has identified a concerning link between taurine and the progression of aggressive blood cancers, particularly leukemia.

In a groundbreaking advancement in genetic medicine, a baby in the United States has become the first person to be treated with a personalized CRISPR gene-editing therapy, marking a historic moment for science and the future of rare disease treatment.

According to a report by ScienceAlert, the infant was born with a rare and deadly genetic condition known as congenital CD40L deficiency, a disorder that leaves the immune system unable to fight infections effectively. Without treatment, the disease is often fatal early in life. The revolutionary procedure was developed and executed by a team of researchers at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London in collaboration with University College London (UCL).

At his inaugural Mass on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV made a heartfelt appeal for a “united Church” as a foundation for global peace, urging the faithful to walk together in love and toward God.

The solemn occasion, held in St. Peter’s Square, marked the official beginning of the 69-year-old Pontiff’s Petrine Ministry. Before a crowd of hundreds of thousands—including world leaders, pilgrims, and representatives from various Christian traditions—the new Pope emphasized the importance of unity, compassion, and humility. The Gospel was read in both Latin and Greek, reflecting the Church’s universality and its deep historical roots. Pope Leo, who arrived by Popemobile, wore traditional liturgical insignia.

A growing body of scientific evidence is warning of an impending major earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone, a vast fault line stretching from Vancouver Island to Northern California.

New research suggests that this seismic threat could reshape the Pacific Northwest, both physically and demographically—sinking land, expanding floodplains, and placing thousands of people and critical infrastructure at risk. At the same time, several religious voices interpret this looming natural disaster as a harbinger of spiritual transformation, tied to the prophesied era of Redemption. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, led by Tina Dura, assistant professor of geosciences at Virginia Tech, projects devastating effects from a potential megaquake in the Cascadia subduction zone.

Imagine a wall of water up to a third of a mile high, roaring across the ocean at hundreds of miles per hour. The sheer destructive force of a mega-tsunami is almost beyond comprehension.

Unlike regular tsunamis caused by earthquakes, mega-tsunamis are often triggered by huge landslides or collapsing volcanoes. Three regions in the US — Alaska, Hawaii, and the West Coast — face the threat of mega-tsunamis due to their proximity to unstable volcanoes, landslide-prone areas, and earthquake zones. One dramatic example occurred millions of years ago when an asteroid impact triggered a mile-high mega-tsunami during the time of the dinosaurs, leaving traces scientists still study.

A massive storm system has pummeled the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions since Friday

A series of tornadoes killed dozens of people and injured many more across multiple US states over the weekend. A massive storm system pummeled the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions beginning Friday, killing at least 29 people in Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia, and Indiana, according to the local authorities. Dozens more have been reported injured. “Deaths from the severe weather have now risen to 19, with the addition of one adult female from Russell County,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on X on Sunday. He added that at least three people injured in the storm remain in critical condition.

Dane Wigington is the lead researcher and founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org dedicated to exposing and halting covert climate engineering operations.

With a professional background in solar energy, including work with Bechtel Power Corporation and licensure as a contractor in California and Arizona, Wigington's interest in geoengineering intensified after observing significant declines in solar energy collection at his Northern California home. This prompted extensive research into atmospheric aerosol spraying and its environmental impacts. He has since become a prominent voice in raising awareness about the potential dangers of geoengineering, contributing to documentaries like The Dimming and hosting the weekly broadcast Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News.

