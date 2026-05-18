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“For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about the president’s visit to China. The pair also discussed developments with Iran. “For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the call. Trump also spoke to Israel’s Channel 13, saying that he thinks “the Iranians should be afraid of what’s going on right now,” and told Axios that he thinks Iran still wants a deal.

Trump posts a map showing the Middle East covered by a US flag with arrows targeting Iran, in what appears to be another warning to the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted what looked like another warning to Iran to his Truth Social platform. Trump’s post featured a map of the Middle East and Central Asia, with the entire region overlaid with the pattern of the United States flag. The country of Iran is highlighted at the center of the map with a dozen red arrows pointing directly at the Islamic Republic. The post came just hours after Trump warned Iran in an earlier post that “the clock is ticking”. “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT,” he wrote in the earlier post.

CNN reports that President Trump met with top advisors in Virginia to weigh military options before warning Iran that “the clock is ticking”.

US President Donald Trump convened a critical session with his inner circle of national security advisors on Saturday to chart the next phase of the confrontation with the Islamic Republic, CNN reported on Sunday. The high-level gathering at Trump’s Virginia golf club served as the immediate precursor to the President’s Sunday ultimatum, in which he warned Tehran that the “Clock is Ticking.” The strategy session brought together the administration’s top hawks and intelligence chiefs, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to CNN.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Monday that the Group of Seven is the appropriate forum to discuss ways to bring a lasting end to the war involving Iran, warning of growing risks to the global economy.

The conflict, together with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, poses “a serious threat to the global economy,” Klingbeil said ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in Paris on Monday and Tuesday. “Our path as Europeans remains clear: We rely on cooperation rather than confrontation,” he said. “We rely on partnerships, reliability, open trade, and the strength of the rule of law.”

Authorities reported damage to a transformer station outside the power plant. There were no casualties in the strike, and no damage was reported to the functioning of the power plant, which is operated by South Korea.

An electrical generator fire triggered by an unmanned aerial vehicle strike drew an immediate response from emergency teams near the inner boundary of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, Reuters reported on Sunday, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Casualties were entirely averted, environmental radiation metrics remained baseline, and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation verified that primary operations at the facility continue unhindered.

Asian share markets fell on Monday after fresh drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates added to concerns over regional instability and energy supplies, pushing oil prices and bond yields higher.

Brent crude rose 1.2% to $110.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.0% to $106.42. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% and Nasdaq futures lost 0.5% in early Monday trading.

A former senior Trump security official told the Telegraph that using UAE forces would avoid putting US troops in the line of fire.

The Trump administration is reportedly encouraging the UAE to become more directly involved in the war against Iran, with some officials suggesting Abu Dhabi seize Iran’s Lavan Island according to a report from the Telegraph. A former senior Trump security official told the Telegraph that using UAE forces would avoid putting US troops in the line of fire. “Go take ’em!” the official said. “It would be UAE boots on the ground instead of the US.” The push comes amid disclosures about the UAE’s increasing engagement in the Iran conflict and its growing ties with Israel.

The report comes a week after the Wall Street Journal reported on a first secret military base Israel had built in a remote part of the Iraqi desert.

Israel built two secret bases in Iraq’s desert during the ongoing war with Iran, The New York Times reported on Sunday morning, citing unnamed Iraqi officials. The base was allegedly discovered on March 3 by a Bedouin shepherd in the country’s western desert. The report comes a week after the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter, on a first secret military base Israel had built in a remote part of the Iraqi desert to support an airstrike in the war against Iran.

Security officials say Izz ad-Din al-Haddad violated his own rules after months in Gaza’s tunnels, exposing patterns that helped Israeli intelligence close in.

Several months after a US-mediated ceasefire entered into effect, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Izz ad-Din al-Haddad made a series of critical mistakes that enabled Israel to track and ultimately kill him, security sources told Walla on Saturday. The reported errors came as peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov was working to advance efforts to demilitarize Gaza, transfer control of the Strip from Hamas to a third party, and secure the withdrawal of IDF forces from Palestinian-controlled areas.

Failure to disarm could lead to imminent resumption of military operations in Gaza Strip

Following the killing of top Hamas military commander, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, on Friday, Israel assesses that it may have another opportunity to disarm the terror group. A senior official involved in efforts to implement the U.S. peace plan in Gaza told Ynet News that al-Haddad’s killing proves Hamas can be disarmed, “one way or another.” While the U.S. plan calls for Hamas to disarm willingly, “the killing of Hamas military wing chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad proves that dismantling Hamas is possible the hard way, too,” the official told Ynet.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is restoring payments to convicted terrorists and their families under its controversial “pay-for-slay” program, according to a new court ruling highlighted by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), reigniting scrutiny over the PA’s funding policies and its financial ties to the United States.

The development comes after a U.S. State Department report released Wednesday said the PA has continued making “pay-for-slay” transfers despite repeated commitments to end the practice. According to a recent report submitted to Congress, the PA transferred approximately $US126 million to convicted terrorists and another $30 million to the families of individuals killed by Israeli security forces while carrying out terrorist attacks. Another $60 million in such payments has reportedly been committed over the coming months.

Negotiations detached from the realities on the ground do not end terrorism. Rather, they create space for the terrorists to adapt, regroup, and strike again.

It’s only natural to want to applaud the extension of a ceasefire. After all, who doesn’t want a ceasefire: a halt, if only temporary, to rockets falling, drones buzzing, and bombs exploding? The problem is that the US State Department’s Friday announcement – following another round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Washington – extending the ceasefire between the two countries is something of a fiction.

In recent months, Hezbollah has faced growing restrictions on its power, including new legislation limiting its ability to legally possess weapons and conduct military activity.

Hezbollah may resort to assassinating political rivals in Lebanon as its grip on the country weakens, according to a Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (ITIC)-affiliated expert who spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. In recent months, Hezbollah has faced growing restrictions on its power, including new legislation limiting its ability to legally possess weapons and conduct military activity, as well as Beirut’s participation in talks with Jerusalem in Washington. The measures were introduced after Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into another war by launching attacks following the February 28 assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On the night of May 15–16, U.S. and Nigerian forces carried out a joint operation that killed a senior Islamic State commander in Nigeria, in what both governments called a strategic blow to the militant group.

Trump announced the operation in a late-night Truth Social post, writing: “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield.”

After the Beijing summit, US President Donald Trump’s advisers fear China could invade Taiwan within the next five years. There are also concerns over what such a move would mean for US access to the island’s advanced chip industry.

US President Donald Trump’s advisers fear China will attack Taiwan within the next five years, Axios reports, following the American president’s visit to Beijing last week. A senior presidential adviser told Axios that Xi Jinping was “trying to move China to a new position where he’s saying: ‘We’re not a rising power. We’re your equal. And Taiwan is mine.” The adviser added that “this trip signaled a much higher likelihood that Taiwan will be on the table in the next five years.”

“The market has been desperate for any signs China may finally return for additional business — whether that’s corn, sorghum, cotton, beef, or beans.”

The White House has released more details about the agricultural deal it secured with China following President Trump’s visit to Beijing last week to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to a White House fact sheet released on Sunday, China has agreed to buy at least $17 billion in U.S. agricultural products annually through 2028. The commitment would add to previous soybean purchase pledges, though Beijing’s own readout offered limited details. The announcement may provide some relief to U.S. farmers. Beyond agriculture, China has renewed access for more than 400 U.S. beef facilities, agreed to work toward restoring American poultry imports, and pledged to address Washington’s concerns over rare-earth and critical-mineral supply restrictions.

Communist Cuba has reportedly expanded its military drone capabilities and is seeking additional equipment from Russia and Iran as the communist regime prepares for the possibility of direct confrontation with the United States.

According to classified intelligence cited by Axios, Cuban officials have acquired more than 300 military drones of varying capability since 2023 and have held discussions about how such systems could be used in the event of hostilities with Washington. Potential targets discussed include the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, American military vessels, and possibly even locations in southern Florida, including Key West.

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche discussed the Department of Justice’s ongoing efforts to uncover evidence that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

The acting AG vowed to make public his agency’s findings. “So, [White House chief of staff Susie Wiles] just said that we’re going to find out that President Trump actually did win certain states in the 2020 election,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Now, the president says all the time that the election was rigged. What have you done about that? Do you have any evidence that the election was rigged? What can you tell us?”

The Democrats’ strongest ally in the U.S. Senate GOP conference when it comes to their decade-long quest to impeach President Donald Trump faces possible elimination from his seat at the hands of primary voters in Louisiana on Saturday night.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), supposedly a Republican, joined all the Senate Democrats and a handful of “Republicans” five years ago in a whimsical twist of fate when he voted to convict Trump on his second impeachment in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cassidy is one of just three U.S. Senate Republicans voted to convict Trump remaining in the chamber, and now voters in Louisiana get a shot to remove this establishment figure once and for all. Trump has endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) in a three-way primary against Cassidy, and former Rep. John Fleming (R-LA)–the State Treasurer–is also running.

A congressional candidate backed by Muslim socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for taxpayer-funded sex changes and a “Trans Bill of Rights.”

New York state Assemblymember Claire Valdez, a far-left Democrat who is campaigning to fill an open House seat in New York’s 7th congressional district, made the comments during an interview released on Friday with a Twitch streamer, who was once reportedly suspended from the platform for calling Jews a “demonic ethnicity.” “We have to be focused, really enshrining their rights within universal programs and making sure that Medicare for All includes gender-affirming care and health care for trans folks,” said Valdez, who is a member of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

New Jersey – home to one of America’s highest Muslim population densities – is witnessing the red-green axis in full force. Egyptian-born surgeon Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy, who has documented ties to the Blind Sheikh, is surging as the Justice Democrats-endorsed candidate for NJ-12. Backed by Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, CAIR Action, AJP Action, the New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition, and millions from the pro-Palestine American Priorities PAC, Hamawy blends far-left socialism with Islamic causes.

New Jersey, home to one of the highest Muslim population densities in the United States, is now a glaring example of what happens when large-scale Islamic immigration combines with aggressive bloc voting. As Muslim communities grow in size and concentration, demands for Sharia accommodations, parallel societies, and policies that prioritize Islamic interests over American ones intensify dramatically. This Islamic conquest through the ballot box is no longer theoretical – it is unfolding in real time in the Garden State.

In the latest insanity in academia, according to a Campus Reform report, universities “are hosting separate graduation ceremonies for illegal alien students, often referred to as “UndocuGraduation.”

These so-called graduations are being held privately, with locations being “withheld from the public”. Among the schools engaging in this lawlessness is California State University, Stanislaus (Stanislaus State). “The university lists the location as ‘private’ and states that the ceremony honors’ undocumented students, students from mixed-status families and their UndocuAlly supporters.” This, in essence, rewards defiance of federal law.

Vice President JD Vance discussed fraud afflicting Democratic-led states in an interview with Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America.

Vance, who has been leading the White House anti-fraud task force since March 2026, launched the task force to crack down on the misuse of taxpayer-funded welfare and healthcare programs. He alleged that local officials were either ignoring or enabling the widespread fraud. “Well, we just have to prosecute as much as we can and we have to accept that, yes, there are going to be some blue states that fight us. But that doesn’t mean we can’t do our job. And for every person that slips through the cracks because of a crooked judge, we’re going to get 10 people who actually go to prison or suffer real consequences for it and we’re also saving the American people a lot of money,” Vance said.

Two Navy EA-18G Growler jets collided mid-air Sunday afternoon during the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, sending both crews ejecting and triggering a full lockdown of the military installation.

The shocking incident occurred in front of thousands of people who had packed the base for the first major air show there since 2018. Video captured at the scene shows the two aircraft, part of the Navy’s VAQ-129 Growler Demo Team, coming together in close formation before slamming into each other. Moments later, four parachutes deployed.

Unprecedented strikes on highly protected Moscow refinery...

The Russian capital has just suffered possibly its single biggest and deadliest Ukrainian drone attack of the war - and certainly the largest attack wave on Moscow in the last year. It ironically comes exactly a week after President Zelensky signed on to a three day Russian ‘Victory Day’ ceasefire at the behest of President Trump. It also comes after several days of major Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. At least four people have been killed in the overnight large-scale assault wave, with dozens more wounded. Regional airports have been shut down, and there’s been a sense of panic as the threat lingered into the daylight hours Sunday, with onlookers filming drones flying uncontested over Moscow airspace.

As one Ukrainian commander put it earlier this year, robots and drones “don’t bleed”

The battle between Ukraine and Russia has long come down to drone warfare, but now, drone warfare is even replacing highly-trained snipers on the battlefield, as proven by Ukrainian special forces soldier Vyacheslav Kovalsky. “I used to be the sniper and everyone danced around me. Now everyone dances around the drone pilot, including me,” Kovalsky told the Wall Street Journal, as cited by Mandiner: Kovalsky is known for his world-record shot back in 2023, when he shot a Russian officer from a distance of almost four kilometers. However, nowadays, he mainly assists drone operators. “Drones are simply more efficient and cheaper,” he said.

Is Zelensky’s wife the next domino to fall?

Ever since Kiev regime leader Volodymyr Zelensky failed at curbing the power of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO, the rampant corruption that is allegedly taking place in his government began to be exposed. With Zelensky’s close friend and partner Timur Mindich fleeing justice and hiding in Israel, the number of Kiev regime figures who were fired and are facing investigations/indictments is long – and growing.

The Labour leader wants to step down “in a dignified way,” journalist Dan Hodges wrote

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is considering resigning amid a deepening political crisis in the ruling Labour Party, according to Daily Mail journalist Dan Hodges. Starmer became prime minister after leading Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election. Less than two years later, however, his government is facing falling approval ratings, internal divisions, and growing pressure following the party’s poor performance in recent local elections. In a column published on Saturday, Hodges cited an unnamed cabinet minister as saying that Starmer “understands the political reality” and is considering arranging his departure on his own terms.

Ben Leo pulls no punches claiming that Keir Starmer, David Lammy, and Sadiq Khan 'gaslit' the British public about division and racism tied to the Unite the Kingdom march in Central London.

The bloc must drop its unanimity principle and forge a new core group for decision making, Josep Borrell has said

Sloppy decision-making and an inability to agree on key issues have rendered the EU effectively irrelevant on the global stage, the bloc’s former foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has argued. The former top diplomat made the remarks in an interview with Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Friday, somewhat echoing the stance of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The top official, who has been in power since 2019, has repeatedly urged the bloc to remove individual member states’ veto powers and move to qualified majority voting on foreign policy and defense issues.

During the second leg of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s European tour, he visited Sweden’s Gothenburg to meet his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen, as well as European and Indian business leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Sweden on Sunday, the second stop of a tour through Europe that also includes the Netherlands, Norway and Italy. In Gothenburg, Modi met with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen at the European Business Round Table for Industry to meet with European and Indian business leaders. “This will also deepen investment linkages between India and Europe,” Modi said in a post on X ahead of the event.

Its conservative president is totally against this project and can veto related legislation tabled by the liberal prime minister since the latter’s ruling coalition doesn’t have the two-thirds majority to overrule him...

Politico earlier reported that “European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen waited less than a day after Hungary voted Viktor Orbán out of office to call for the EU to get more power over national governments to force through foreign policy decisions.” In particular, she wants qualified majority voting on foreign policy matters whereby at least 55% of member states vote in favor and they represent at least 65% of the EU’s population, which hasn’t yet happened in order to safeguard state sovereignty.

The Socialists took just 28 out of 109 available seats, while the main conservative popular party won 53, two short of a majority. The far-right Vox party took 15 seats, making it a potential kingmaker.

The party of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has suffered a historic loss in regional elections that took place in Andalusia on Sunday, which are widely considered a preview of what may be in store for national elections next year. Sanchez’s Socialists (PSOE) took just 28 out of an available 109 seats, while the main conservative Popular Party (PP) won 53, two short of a majority. The far-right Vox party took 15 seats.

Once a daytime paradise on the Costa del Sol, Manilva has become the new epicenter of drug trafficking and immigration-fueled insecurity — where residents live in fear of robbery, sexual assault, and abandoned streets while local police are overwhelmed or bought off.

MANILVA, Spain: A powerful on-the-ground report by Spanish journalist Paula Ciordia (OKDiario) has exposed how the once-peaceful coastal town of Manilva has been transformed into a hub for drug trafficking and violent crime, including horrific gang rapes by groups of Moroccan migrants. Ciordia reveals that due to heavy pressure from law enforcement in the notorious Campo de Gibraltar drug corridor, narco operations have shifted to Manilva. Local residents now live in fear. The town’s tiny local police force (only 31–32 agents, many on secondary duties) is so poorly equipped that officers had to buy their own knife-proof vests with personal money.

Additionally, 65% say Islamic regulations apply to all areas of everyday life and must be strictly observed

A recent study conducted on behalf of the city of Vienna highlights a concerning trend among young Muslims regarding their religious and political views. This follows the recent announcement that Muslim children now comprise nearly 41 percent of the population in Vienna’s compulsory schools, making them the largest religious group. The study, published on May 12, 2026, was led by Kenan Güngör. He classifies the results as “very worrying,” noting that religion occupies a much larger space in the lives of Muslim youth compared to their peers.

Innsbruck, Salzburg and Vienna are suffering an epidemic of Arab men targeting young vulnerable girls, getting them addicted to hard drugs, and sexually exploiting them. Five girls have died in just the last two months

Britain’s grooming gangs, where authorities turned a blind eye to thousands of girls abused by drugs and sexual exploitation, have come to Austria, and the impact has been fatal. In Innsbruck, young girls are being driven into drug addiction and prostitution, with three teens, aged 13, 14, and 16, dying due to suspected overdoses since just this last February. In the case of the youngest, the autopsy revealed that she had died after consuming several hard drugs, including cocaine, opiates, and psychotropic medications.

Two experts on Islamic extremism in Canada said Canada was failing to confront with the Muslim Brotherhood’s “stealth jihad.”

Alexa Lavoie from Rebel News interviews independent journalist Elie Cantin-Nantel at the Canada Strong and Free Network event in Ottawa, where they discuss the Liberals' attack on the independent news industry.

They do. That’s the problem.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister is telling Apple, Meta, and Signal that they don’t understand his own surveillance bill. They understand it fine. That’s the problem. Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, would force telecoms, internet companies, and social media platforms to rebuild their systems so police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) can access user data more easily during investigations. It would also require providers to stockpile metadata on every subscriber for up to a year, regardless of whether those people are suspected of anything. The bill has the backing of police chiefs across the country and CSIS, who have long argued they are stymied by outdated legislation in a digital world.

The World Health Organization calls for “global solidarity” to meet the challenges of another hyped outbreak...

One of the biggest mistakes globalists made in their bid for perpetual medical authoritarianism during the Covid pandemic was reveling a bit too much. Numerous high level officials from the WEF, WHO, the Imperial College of London and an army of politicians were giddy with excitement and bragged publicly about all the power they were going to grab as the masses huddled in fear of a virus with a 99.8% average survival rate. This arrogance cost them, triggering an awakening of millions of former skeptics who are now avid “conspiracy theorists”. Today, the ability of the elitist class to sucker the populace into a new pandemic theater is greatly reduced.

Washington quickly brushed off a startling milestone in a mounting problem.

For years, deficit hawks have been groping for ways to shock politicians and the public into getting serious about the skyrocketing federal debt. They hoped they had finally found the right talking point when the United States recently reached a disturbing new milestone: Debt had shot past 100 percent of gross domestic product. “We’ve heard plenty of alarm bells in the past few years about our fiscal path, but this one rings especially loudly,” wrote the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the organization that calculated the March level of federal debt held by the public as a share of G.D.P. The like-minded Peterson Foundation called it “an alarming fiscal milestone.”

The stock market has a long history of getting carried away by the future.

Railroads, radios, refrigerators, personal computers, the internet — even ballpoint pens — all helped inflate bubbles around innovations that eventually became part of everyday life. Now the Nasdaq 100’s (^NDX) AI-fueled surge is starting to look like the next entry in that very strange history. The Nasdaq 100 is no longer simply having a great decade. Its 10-year return of over 640% has now passed some of the most famous booms in market history, including Japan in the 1980s, the Dow (^DJI) in the Roaring ’20s, and the S&P 500’s (^GSPC) postwar surge in the 1950s, according to Ben Carlson of Ritholtz Wealth Management. Only the 1990s Nasdaq run still sits ahead.

The Federal Reserve is rapidly approaching the point where every available option becomes politically toxic, economically destructive, or both.

Inflation remains stuck around 3.8% CPI, well above the Fed’s stated 2% target, and that number alone should theoretically eliminate any serious discussion of aggressive easing. Treasury yields are rising as bond investors demand compensation for persistent inflation, uncontrolled fiscal deficits, and the growing realization that Washington’s debt load is becoming increasingly unstable. The American consumer, meanwhile, is clearly running on fumes. Credit card balances continue hitting records, delinquency rates are rising, savings buffers have been depleted, and wage growth is failing to keep pace with the real cost of living for millions of households. Yet despite all of this stress beneath the surface, equity markets continue trading as if rate cuts are inevitable, growth will remain strong, and the Fed will once again rescue investors the moment volatility appears.

The British speech regulator proved it doesn’t understand the internet.

Ofcom appears to believe that a website is a kind of television channel. This would explain a lot about what happened on Wednesday, when Britain’s speech regulator fined an American mental health and suicide discussion forum £950,000 ($1.3 million) for hosting speech that is legal in America, on servers in America, operated by Americans. The site had already blocked British visitors from accessing it, voluntarily, as a gesture of goodwill, despite having no legal obligation to do so and despite Ofcom having no jurisdiction to demand it. Ofcom fined it anyway. The fine is unenforceable.

North America’s busiest commuter rail network shut down Saturday after unions representing roughly half the Long Island Rail Road’s workforce walked off the job, paralyzing service for hundreds of thousands of daily riders across New York City and its eastern suburbs.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the strike began just after midnight Saturday following months of stalled contract negotiations between the unions and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the LIRR. The walkout marks the first strike on the system in more than three decades, since a brief two-day action in 1994. Five unions, including those representing locomotive engineers, machinists, and signal workers, called the strike after talks broke down. President Donald Trump’s administration had attempted to mediate, but the unions exercised their legal right to strike at 12:01 a.m.

According to a report from Fortune, Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, has issued a stark prediction that artificial intelligence will achieve human-level performance on most professional tasks within the next year to 18 months, potentially upending office-based careers across industries.

In a recent conversation with the Financial Times, Suleyman described an imminent wave of transformation for roles traditionally seen as secure paths to success. He highlighted accounting, legal work, marketing, and project management as particularly vulnerable, noting that most tasks involving sitting at a computer could soon be fully automated by AI. Suleyman pointed to the rapid exponential growth in computational power as the driving force behind this shift. As “compute” advances, he argued, AI models will soon outperform most human coders and handle complex professional duties with increasing autonomy.

According to a report from Politico Magazine, Silicon Valley leaders are openly forecasting a future in which computer chips implanted in human brains become commonplace, framing it as an inevitable step for humanity’s survival in an age of advanced artificial intelligence.

Speaking at TED 2026 in Vancouver last month, D. Scott Phoenix, a venture capitalist and former founder of the AI company Vicarious, told the audience that resistance to neural integration would eventually fade. “Someone you work with will get it first. And you’ll hold out for a while, the way you did with the smartphone. But eventually, you won’t,” Phoenix said. “The advantages of integration will be hard to compete with.” He added bluntly, “We’re on the cusp of the next major transition, the merger of humans and AI.”

President Donald Trump has once again ignited online frenzy by sharing a surreal, AI-generated photograph on his Truth Social platform, depicting him walking alongside a muscular alien creature restrained in chains.

According to reports circulating on social media and news outlets tracking the president’s late-night activity, the image shows Trump striding confidently at what appears to be a military-style facility, with the gray-skinned extraterrestrial figure shackled at the hands and feet beside him. The post, which quickly went viral, comes amid the administration’s recent declassification of extensive UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) files, fueling speculation and amusement in equal measure. The image is widely recognized as satirical meme content rather than a genuine photograph, yet its sharing by the president has drawn a mix of laughter from supporters and raised eyebrows from critics.

A veteran CIA-funded physicist and longtime Pentagon extraterrestrial advisor has publicly claimed that the United States government has recovered bodies from at least four different extraterrestrial species in crashed UFO incidents.

Dr. Hal Puthoff, 89, a Stanford-trained quantum physicist who previously led remote-viewing programs for the CIA and advised the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP), made the explosive assertion during an appearance on Steve Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast this week. “People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” Puthoff said. “Now I have not had direct access to that, but I believe the people whom I talked to — four separate types of life.”

According to a report from the Daily Mail, several Christian leaders who attended confidential briefings on impending UFO revelations are sounding alarms that the released materials could align with end-times warnings in Scripture.

Pastor Joseph Zupetz and evangelist Tony Merkel were among a small group of faith influencers invited to a private gathering in a remote mountainous Airbnb in Tennessee in February. There, former military personnel and investigators into non-human intelligence shared details about upcoming government disclosures of UAPs, reverse-engineered craft, and encounters with otherworldly entities. The Trump administration released an initial batch of UFO files on May 8, including images and videos of anomalous craft and reported alien interactions, with additional documents expected soon. Attendees at the Tennessee meeting viewed striking visuals that left a deep impression.

Farmers across America are finding boxes of ticks on their land, and Snopes says it's fake. They missed a forum post from two weeks earlier. Lyme disease and Alpha-Gal Syndrome cases are exploding, the Lone Star tick is spreading north, and the CDC just reported the highest tick bite ER visits since 2017. This is the story Snopes didn't finish investigating.

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