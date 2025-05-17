One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Secret Service has launched an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey after accusations surfaced Thursday that he called for violence against President Donald Trump in a now-deleted Instagram post, prompting outrage from Trump allies and a swift response from federal authorities.

Comey, fired by Trump in 2017, posted an image of seashells arranged to form the numbers “8647” during a beach walk, captioning it, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk." The number “86,” slang for eliminating or ejecting someone, combined with Trump’s designation as the 47th president, was interpreted by Trump’s inner circle as a coded death threat. "While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as ‘a hit’ on the sitting President of the United States — a message etched in the sand,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich wrote on X. "This is deeply concerning to all of us and is being taken seriously.”

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey faces a Secret Service interview at their Washington Field Office on May 16, 2025, over an Instagram post showing “86 47” spelled out in seashells.

To ’86’ someone is mob slang for killing them, while ’47’ references Trump as the 47th President. Comey is attempting to downplay the post, claiming he merely found the seashells and that he had no idea the term ’86’ was associated with violence. However, many observers, including President Trump himself, do not believe this, citing Comey’s background in law enforcement.

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had strong words for former FBI Director James Comey’s “86-47” seashell social media post, which some say implied a threat to President Donald Trump.

Comey pleaded ignorance and removed the post. “Are you buying that the former FBI Director didn’t know what ’86 Trump’ meant?” host Jesse Watters asked. “Absolutely not, Jesse,” Gabbard replied. “That is a ridiculous and insane statement to make, certainly within this context, but especially coming from a guy who’s the former Director of the FBI, a guy who spent most of his career prosecuting mobsters and gangsters, people who know and execute other humans and use this exact lingo of 86. Comey himself admitted in his follow-on message that he knew that this was a political statement.

The House Budget Committee voted down a budget reconciliation bill just after noon Friday in a temporary roadblock for President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

The defeat of the bill is another expected — if unnecessary — bump in the often messy negotiating process of the massive piece of legislation. Still, the embarrassing headlines could easily have been avoided. Conservatives on the committee made clear before the committee markup they were against the bill in its current form, stating it felt short of fully realizing Trump’s transformative agenda. Yet Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) chose to go ahead with the scheduled markup.

Over the dissents of conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito...

Update (1715ET): President Trump took to TruthSocial to issue his brief but terse statement: "THE SUPREME COURT WON’T ALLOW US TO GET CRIMINALS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!" The Supreme Court ruled this afternoon to keep in place its block on President Trump's deportations of (alleged) Venezuelan gang members under a 1798 law historically used only in wartime after their ACLU lawyers said the government was set to remove the men without judicial review in violation of a prior order by the justices. The Supreme Court has previously issued two orders stemming from those cases.

Steve Bannon and other top MAGA voices tell Axios that President Trump's second 100 days — ending Aug. 7 — will be pivotal in determining how much of his second-term agenda he'll actually deliver.

Why it matters: Trump has harnessed executive power in unprecedented ways — to curtail immigration, gut federal agencies and punish his enemies. But almost nothing he's done so far has been codified in law, ratified in treaties, or otherwise set in stone. Trump is now demanding Congress send him a "big, beautiful bill" that cuts taxes, hardens the border and expands energy production. He's fighting the judiciary to allow him to step up deportations. And he's globetrotting to try to revamp trade relations with China and end years of fighting in Gaza and Ukraine.

Moody’s Ratings downgraded the United States’ debt on Friday, stripping the country of its last perfect credit rating. The move could rattle financial markets and push up interest rates.

Of the three major credit rating agencies, Moody’s was the lone holdout, maintaining its outstanding rating of AAA for U.S. debt. Moody’s held a perfect credit rating for the United States since 1917. It now ranks U.S. creditworthiness one notch below that, at Aa1, joining Fitch Ratings and S&P, which lowered their credit ratings for U.S. debt in 2023 and 2011, respectively. The decision to downgrade debt was influenced by “the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns,” Moody’s said in a statement. Moving forward, Moody’s said it expects borrowing needs to continue to grow and for it to weigh on the U.S. economy as a whole.

President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) included a deal on Thursday that will allow the Emiratis to purchase advanced semiconductors from the United States, paving the way for them to build the largest artificial intelligence (AI) campus outside of America’s borders.

“We’re making great progress for the $1.4 (trillion) that UAE has announced it intends to spend in the United States,” Trump said from Dubai, the last stop on his week-long tour of the Middle East. “Yesterday the two countries also agreed to create a path for UAE to buy some of the world’s most advanced AI semiconductors from American companies, a very big contract. This will generate billions and billions of dollars in business and accelerate the UAE’s plans to become a really major player in artificial intelligence,” he said.

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” President Donald Trump stated that he won’t make deals with every country because he can’t meet with that many people and also said that “If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart.”

After discussing [relevant remarks begin around 10:10] the prospects of a deal with India and South Korea and forecasting that there will be a deal with India soon, Trump said, “I’m not going to make deals with everybody. I’m just going to set the limit. I’ll make another — some deals. But — and then I’m just — because I can’t — you can’t meet with that many people. I’ve got 150 countries that want to make deals. You have a lot of countries.”

Local, state, and federal law enforcement are urgently looking for 10 inmates, including murderers, who escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, at least 2 of the escapees have been recaptured. Officials say the inmates may have had inside help after it was discovered they escaped through a hole behind a toilet. Some bolts were removed from the outside of the jail wall, so investigators are looking into who was in the area at the time leading up to the breach. The jail is reportedly severely understaffed.

Human remains were discovered just a ‘stone’s throw’ from pop megastar Taylor Swift’s sprawling oceanfront compound, according to the New York Post.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Westerly Police responded to a call about possible human remains in the elite Watch Hill neighborhood—a gated oceanside enclave known for its multimillion-dollar mansions, celebrity residents, and ironclad privacy. “Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be a human leg bone,” Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella told The Post. The grim find was recovered and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis. So far, the identity of the remains is unknown.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Friday released newly-obtained images from Jeffrey Epstein’s island bedroom.

The footage shows speed dial labels on an alleged sex trafficker’s landline telephones, revealing associates Epstein called frequently from his private island bedroom. Many of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were committed on his private island Little St. James in the Caribbean.

Recent developments indicate that the United States is actively preparing for a potential prolonged conflict with China, particularly centered around a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Military officials and strategic reports highlight the risk of disruptions to U.S. bases and the homeland, driven by China’s rapid military buildup and escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. military is undertaking significant steps to bolster its readiness for a potential conflict with China. On May 16, 2025, Reuters reported that U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Doug Wickert, commander of the 412th Test Wing, briefed civic leaders at Edwards Air Force Base, California, warning of “massive disruption” in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Wrapping up Mideast trip, US president warns ‘something bad will happen’ if Tehran doesn’t quickly respond to nuclear offer; says Gaza humanitarian situation must be ‘taken care of’

US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that Washington had given Tehran a draft proposal in nuclear talks, adding that “something bad is going to happen” if Iran doesn’t promptly respond.

As it did a day earlier, Iran denied receiving any document. Trump also said he doesn’t know if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is capable of getting the remaining 58 hostages out of Gaza. In a press conference aboard Air Force One on the last day of Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, a reporter asked if the US president thought “the Israelis and Bibi Netanyahu can get the hostages out,” using the premier’s nickname.

Iran's Foreign Minister denies receiving any US nuclear deal proposal, despite Trump's claims, reaffirms Iran's right to peaceful enrichment.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi once again stated on Friday that Iran has not received a proposal from the United States on a potential nuclear deal. His comments came after US President Donald Trump revealed that the United States has submitted a proposal to Iran for a new nuclear agreement and stressed that the Iranians “know they need to act fast or something bad will happen.” “Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Iran's nuclear chief on Thursday rejected allegations of secret weapons activity, saying the country has never operated an undeclared nuclear site and that all its activities remain under the oversight of the UN nuclear watchdog.

Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, told the closing session of the 31st National Nuclear Conference in Mashhad that “Iran has never had any undeclared or covert nuclear activity,” and that all operations are conducted “within the framework of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).” Eslami said IAEA inspectors continue to conduct both announced and unannounced visits to Iranian nuclear facilities and noted that more than 25% of all global International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections in 2024 took place in Iran, despite Iran holding a small share of the world’s nuclear infrastructure.

IDF announces launch of Operation "Gideon's Chariots," expanding its Gaza campaign to seize strategic areas, defeat Hamas, and secure hostage release.

The IDF announced on Friday evening that it is working to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip as part of the preparations to expand the military campaign against Hamas. "Over the past 24 hours, the IDF has begun extensive strikes and deployed forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the initial stages of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all objectives of the war, including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

Military estimates it will take a month for Iran-backed terror group to repair Hodeidah and Salif ports following airstrikes; 15 jets dropped 35 bombs

Israeli fighter jets carried out a wave of airstrikes in Yemen on Friday afternoon, targeting two Houthi-controlled ports in the west of the country, and threatened to kill the terror group’s leader, in response to the Iran-backed group’s ongoing missile and drone attacks on Israel. Israel had waited until the end of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region before launching its reprisal strikes on the Houthis. Since the Israel Defense Force’s last strike on Yemen, on May 6, the Houthis launched at least seven missiles and two drones at Israel, the latest of them on Thursday night.

The Trump administration is reportedly advancing a controversial plan to permanently relocate up to one million Gazans from the Gaza Strip to Libya. According to NBC News, potential billions in frozen US funds have been offered in exchange.

The Trump administration is in serious discussions regarding a plan to permanently relocate up to one million Gazans from the Gaza Strip to Libya, NBC News reported on Friday, citing five individuals with knowledge of the effort. The proposal, if enacted, could involve the release of billions of dollars in US funds frozen for over a decade to Libya, the report stated. Sources indicate that the administration has engaged in discussions with Libya's leadership regarding the resettlement plan. While no final agreement has been reached, Israel has reportedly been kept informed of these ongoing discussions.

In the recent months, and especially since the downfall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime in Syria in December 2024, the Qatari press, both Qatar-based and London-based, has published articles and cartoons encouraging the renewed outbreak of protests and uprising like those of the Arab Spring, but even more intensive and violent, that would lead to the collapse of the Arab regimes, in particular the regime of Egypt.

The articles claim that the factors that led to the outbreak of the Arab Spring in 2010 – including dire economic and social conditions, injustice, inequality and tyranny – still hold in most of the Arab countries and have even increased. These factors are therefore bound to provoke another wave of the Arab Spring, even more forceful than the previous one, which will topple the “tyrannical regimes” in the Arab countries. The articles claim further that the fall of the Assad regime has sparked new hope in the hearts of the peoples and serves as a lesson to the tyrants who think that "they own the country and the people” and believe themselves to be “exempt from accountability and punishment.”

South Korea stands at a critical political crossroads. The impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol has triggered a snap presidential election, now just weeks away. What is at stake is more than the outcome of a vote. This election could decide the future direction of South Korea's democracy, its institutional integrity, and its strategic alignment with the United States.

The moment is grave. Interpretations vary widely along ideological lines. But for those alarmed by China's expanding influence, the ideological drift of South Korea's Democratic Party under the sway of postmodernism and Marxism, and the post-pandemic legacy of coercive public health mandates, the stakes are especially high. Many South Koreans who hold conservative views – rooted in a Judeo-Christian worldview – find themselves sidelined by domestic media and mischaracterized abroad. Their voices must now be heard – and understood.

Moscow’s delegation is satisfied with the outcome and is ready to continue contacts, Vladimir Medinsky has said

Russia’s chief negotiator at the Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, has delivered a statement following the first direct peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in three years. The discussions on Friday lasted for nearly two hours. Medinsky announced a major prisoner exchange, acknowledged Kiev’s request for a meeting involving Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and confirmed that both sides will soon present detailed proposals for a potential ceasefire, after which the negotiations will continue.

The US president has suggested that the world could become “much safer” in two to three weeks

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he is ready to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as it can be arranged, emphasizing the importance of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in the United Arab Emirates on Friday amid his Middle East tour, Trump was asked to comment on when he could meet with Putin. The US leader stated “it’s time for us to just do it.” “We’re going to get it done,” Trump said, adding that he would meet with Putin “as soon as we can set it up.”

London has been behind all the West’s escalatory moves in the Ukraine conflict, the Russian UK Embassy says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ultimatums and sanctions threats just demonstrate that the UK wants to undermine the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Embassy in the UK has said. Last week, the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Poland met in a Kiev and threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia if Moscow did not agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire by Monday. That date has come and gone, and no truce was agreed upon during Friday’s direct Russian-Ukrainian talks.

On Sunday (18), Romania goes to the polls again, to choose the future path of the Easter European nation.

The favorite MAGA-inspired George Simion will face a Globalist pro-Brussels mainstream opponent, Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan. Yesterday (15) Simion won an important support in the figure of Italian Conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Simion is touring Europe to enhance his international credentials, and change the narrative from the Romanian establishment’s attempt to flood the information space with shady polls.

Multiple countries have launched investigations into the US-led alliance’s procurement system

Police have conducted arrests and searches in several countries as part of a corruption investigation into current and former employees of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). The raids, coordinated by Eurojust – the EU’s criminal justice agency – took place in Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and the US. The alliance told Luxembourg Times on Wednesday that NSPA’s main headquarters in the Grand Duchy had initiated the probe. “NATO – including the NSPA – is working closely with law enforcement to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” spokeswoman Allison Hart said. “We are actively strengthening our ability to mitigate risks and root out misconduct,” she added.

Russia’s foreign minister said attempts were being made to provoke a serious clash between the Asian giants

The West is attempting to provoke tensions between India and China by pitting them against each other, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, according to TASS. “Take note of the current developments in the Asia-Pacific region, which the West has started calling the Indo-Pacific region to give its policy a clear anti-China orientation — expecting thereby to additionally make our great friends and neighbours India and China clash,” Lavrov was cited as saying on Thursday at a meeting of the ‘Culture without Borders’ diplomatic club.

A group of Afrikaners have sought asylum in America, citing claims of racial persecution

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has pleaded with farmers at the NAMPO Harvest Day 2025 not to leave South Africa for the United States, promising to address their concerns, including safety and crime. ”Well, the farmers that we met here today are saying that they are happy to stay in South Africa and all they need is for us to work with them to address the challenges they face,” Mashatile said. He made the remarks on Thursday while speaking with the media on the sidelines of the NAMPO Harvest Day. The event is held at NAMPO Park in the Free State, which began on May 13 and is set to conclude on Friday.

Chris Scott, the freedom-minded owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe who opposed COVID lockdowns on his business, told the crowd at a Rebel News townhall event that Western Canada has received a bad deal since the country's founding — and that's why he supports a referendum on separation.

Ahmad Mousattat, a self-proclaimed leader of Quebec’s Muslim student community, stands accused of promoting extremist views and radicalism while positioning himself as a future healthcare leader, raising urgent questions about public safety.

In May 2025, Dawson College launched an investigation into violent and aggressive social media posts that were created by Islamists and their enablers on the social media platform Discord. The Discord channel, called “MedServeur,” had over 1,400 members and was originally established to assist prospective Quebec medical school students with the admissions process. However, the channel became a hub for violent imagery, Islamic supremacist commentary, and hateful content targeting various groups. Women were objectified and dehumanized, being labeled as either “Breedable” or not, and described in crude and sexually derogatory terms such as “Ran through by BBC [Big Black C*ck],” implying promiscuity through racially charged and violent language. Women in the medical field were broadly dismissed as “All whores.”

The World Health Organisation’s draft Pandemic Agreement is being presented to the 78th World Health Assembly (“WHA”) for adoption next week. However, this “adoption” is not what it seems.

A critical part of the agreement, the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (“PABS”) System is proving controversial and is still to be negotiated. So, to enable the Pandemic Agreement to be “adopted” next week, WHO has devised a workaround – WHO is making up the rules as it goes along.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s efforts to restore the military are appreciated, but those injured by the COVID-19 shot are feeling abandoned.

After being forced to take two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 shot to remain in the Army in 2021, Karolina Stancik, now 25 years old, has suffered three heart attacks, a stroke, an emergency pacemaker surgery, neurological maladies, the contemplation of suicide, and other adverse events. In October 2023, it was determined that her debilitating heart injury did, in fact, occur “In Line of Duty” and was linked to the shot. Retired Navy Medical Service Corps officer Lt. Ted Macie told The Gateway Pundit he is not surprised.

“Imagine thousands of fully automated hospitals that will save millions of lives. This future is fast approaching,” Global Times added.

Joe Rogan sat down with Harvard professor and mind control expert Rebecca Lemov, and it didn’t take long for the conversation to dive into one of his favorite topics: government interference in our digital lives.

Rogan opened the conversation by saying, “There are so many different kinds of mind control.” “One of the things we’ve talked about a lot on this podcast is, that an enormous percentage of what you’re seeing on social media in terms of interactions and debate is not real. It’s not organic,” he explained. “It’s state-run and state-funded, and it’s whether it’s foreign governments or our government or even corporations, you’re getting inorganic discourse that’s designed to form a narrative and which is a form of mind control,” he added.

Countries around the world are actively seeking alternatives to the US dollar for international trade and reserves. This trend has dramatically increased in 2025 as numerous countries are adopting different approaches to wean themselves off the American currency, reflecting a vital change in the world’s financial system since World War II.

As of writing, major economies from Asia, Africa, South America, and even some parts of Europe are following their own footsteps in leaving the dollar hegemony behind. This movement is fundamentally altering global trade patterns and also putting into question the international monetary arrangement which has been around for almost eight decades.

Please note Walmart CFO Says Price Hikes from Tariffs Could Start Later this Month.

Walmart on Thursday fell just short of quarterly sales estimates, as even the world’s largest retailer said it would feel the pinch of higher tariffs. In an interview with CNBC, Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said tariffs are “still too high” – even with the recently announced agreement to lower duties on imports from China to 30% for 90 days. “We’re wired for everyday low prices, but the magnitude of these increases is more than any retailer can absorb,” he said. “It’s more than any supplier can absorb. And so I’m concerned that consumer is going to start seeing higher prices. You’ll begin to see that, likely towards the tail end of this month, and then certainly much more in June.”

The Globalists’ agenda is based on spurious claims that the world is overpopulated. Their aims were formalised in a document given to participants of the 1992 Earth Summit. This disturbing document advocated for forceful population control measures and global resource management by a select group of powerful nations.

The problem is, the depopulation agenda bases its death cult on estimates, guesses, predictions and projections of the global population; the truth is no one knows what the global population is. This is exemplified by China, a country that purportedly has the second-largest population at 1.4 billion. In recent months, Lei’s Real Talk has been publishing a series of videos explaining her investigation into how many people actually live in China – it is nowhere near 1.4 billion and never has been. Below, we have republished a summary of Lei’s Real Talk’s findings as submitted on Reddit.

A large swath of the United States is facing a heightened risk of blackouts this summer, a perennial danger as electricity use soars and extreme weather tests the nation’s aging power grid, according to the regulatory authority that monitors the electricity system.

The seasonal electricity forecast warns that regional power grids extending from the Upper Midwest south through Texas may lack the power needed to meet all customer needs in the event of prolonged periods of high temperatures. The shortfall, according to a new report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, or NERC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing risks to power networks, is driven in large part by a steep increase in projected electricity demand.

In a breakthrough that would envious medieval alchemists, scientists at Europe’s Large Hadron Collider have successfully transformed lead into gold, producing 89,000 atoms per second.

Unlike traditional experiments that involve direct collisions of lead atoms, the ALICE team employed a unique method. By analyzing near-miss interactions where lead atoms narrowly avoid collision, researchers observed how powerful electromagnetic fields induce atomic transformations. According to ABC, these fields, generated during these grazing encounters, cause lead atoms to shed three protons, effectively converting them into gold atoms.

California has experienced three earthquakes in the last 24 hours in an area being closely monitored for a major quake.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the seismic activity along the San Andreas Fault, which spans 800 miles from Cape Mendocino in the north to the Salton Sea in the south. Scientists warn this fault is overdue for a 'Big One' — a magnitude 7.8 earthquake or higher. Friday's earthquakes ranged from a 2.5 to 2.9 magnitude, which experts say may cause mild injuries and damages. However, no injuries or damages have been reported as of yet. Experts are 'fairly confident that there could be a pretty large earthquake at some point in the next 30 years,' Angie Lux, project scientist for Earthquake Early Warning at the Berkeley Seismology Lab, previously told DailyMail.com.

At least 11 tornadoes were reported across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois on Thursday, May 15. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) received five tornado reports from Wisconsin, four from Minnesota, and one each from Illinois and Michigan.

Significant damage was reported in Juneau and Mayville, Wisconsin, as tornado-warned storms moved through the region during the late afternoon and evening of May 15. Mayor Rob Boelk declared a State of Emergency in Mayville after the southern part of the city experienced severe storm damage. The Mayville Fire Department reported multiple gas leaks and structural damage to several buildings.

Two months ago, the United States Senate Banking Committee introduced what may prove to be a historic—and ominous—piece of legislation: the GENIUS Act. Framed as a long-overdue measure to establish a legal framework for stablecoins, this bill was in fact far more significant. It would have marked America’s first real step toward a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). For those watching global financial trends through a biblical lens, this is no small development.

The GENIUS Act, though positioned as a policy on digital assets, is ultimately about control. While it claimed to provide financial clarity and stability in an age of innovation, it quietly set the groundwork for a digital currency system that could be monitored, restricted, and enforced at the individual level. In prophetic terms, we are witnessing early infrastructure for what Revelation 13 describes as the “mark of the beast” economy, a world where buying and selling will be contingent upon compliance with a centralized system of power.

The late Tom Horn gives a warning for 2025 and more. During the Hybrid Age..astonishing technological developments push the frontiers of humanity towards far-reaching morphological transformation (which promises in the very near future to redefine what it means to be human)…

