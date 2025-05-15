One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Checks notes: that's many times over Qatar's entire GDP...

Update(1305ET): President Trump has taken US-Qatar relations to 'another level' by signing a series of deals which boost defense and trade ties. Arms and jets continue to be a focus of Qatar talks, especially Trump's signing a $200 billion deal for an unprecedented order of a whopping 160 American-produced commercial jets. "So it’s over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the Jets, that’s fantastic," Trump said of the deal involving Qatar Airways reaching an agreement with Boeing and GE Aerospace to acquire Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. Boeing’s stock rose 1.7% Wednesday immediately after the headlines hit.

It’s not just the 747. A Free Press investigation reveals that the Gulf state has spent almost $100 billion across Congress, colleges, think tanks, and corporations. What does it want in return?

The Qatari media has recently published articles and cartoons insulting U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera network in Arabic continues to serve as a mouthpiece for anti-Trump terrorists, Islamists, and Iranians. Below are examples.

The Qatari government daily Al-Sharq recently published, on March 25 and 26, 2025, two articles that harshly castigate U.S. President Donald Trump, written by senior Qatari journalist Ahmad Ali, a former director-general of the Al-Watan daily. Describing Trump as "hostage to the Israeli positions," he claims that the American president "has put on a Jewish skullcap, which sits on top of his yellow hair, and has started to behave like Theodor Herzl, the founder of the Zionist movement." He also mocks Trump's efforts to present himself as a superhero and as a leader capable of bringing change when he is nothing of the sort.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a fiery response on Wednesday to his American counterpart’s speech in Riyadh the previous day in which Donald Trump accused Iran’s leaders of mismanagement and destabilizing the Middle East.

Pezeshkian rejected the allegations in sweeping terms, turning the blame on Washington and its allies. “Did we kill sixty thousand women and children in Gaza within a year, under bombs and missiles? Did we cut off water, bread, and medicine from those poor people? Are we the threat?” he asked in a speech in Kermanshah in western Iran. Referring to US arms sales to Iran's Arab neighbors, Pezeshkian said, “When they boast of having missiles and bombs beyond imagination, is it us who are causing war and bloodshed—or is it them, who flood this region with weapons and ammunition?”

Hardliners in Tehran are pushing back against the broader optimism surrounding talks with Washington, insisting that the negotiations are going nowhere and merely dragging on to avoid collapse.

“It is unclear what was discussed over the past month. There is no detail on substance or format, nor any indication of whether an agreement is likely,” Vatan Emrooz wrote in its editorial following the fourth round of talks in Oman last weekend. “The US’s repeated calls to halt enrichment cast doubt on its seriousness … Perhaps the only objective at this point is to ensure the talks do not collapse,” the editorial added. While the ultra-conservative daily was more subdued than usual, the message was clear: the process, not the outcome, is what matters.

The US president has reportedly backed off the renaming of the Persian Gulf in light of ongoing nuclear talks in Oman

US President Donald Trump has backed off a reported plan to rename the Persian Gulf, CNN wrote on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The move was described as a concession to Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks between the two countries. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that Trump was planning to refer to the waterway off Iran’s southern coast as the “Arabian Gulf’ during his May 13-16 Middle East trip. However, Trump later told reporters he would “have to make a decision,” adding that he did not want to “hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Witkoff holds 2 hour call with Netanyahu, but fails to extract major compromise; US pressure on parties expected to ramp up in next 48 hours; Hamas showing flexibility on disarmament

Hostage negotiations kicked off in Doha on Wednesday with renewed energy and optimism from US mediators following Hamas’s release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, but an Israeli and an Arab official told The Times of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to accept proposals that commit Jerusalem to permanently ending the war in Gaza significantly limit chances for success. Still, US special envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff is leaning hard on both Israel and Hamas to compromise and will stick with it through at least the Friday conclusion of US President Donald Trump’s Mideast trip, the Israeli official said, adding that the negotiations may be allowed extend further if they remain substantive, but need a little more time.

The US denied Arab media reports that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff met with senior Hamas officials in Doha on Wednesday.

A US-backed humanitarian organization, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), says it will begin aid operations in Gaza by the end of May. GHF urges Israel to immediately allow aid flow under existing procedures until its secure distribution sites are operational.

A newly formed, US-backed humanitarian organization announced on Wednesday its intention to commence aid operations in the Gaza Strip by the end of May, Reuters reported. The group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), called on Israel to immediately facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into the enclave under current protocols until its own infrastructure is established. The move comes after a halt in aid deliveries to Gaza, stemming mainly from the fact that the Hamas terrorist organization has been taking the aid, meant for civilians in Gaza, as President Donald Trump himself has pointed out.

Woman murdered and her husband lightly wounded in a shooting attack between Bruchin and the Peduel Junction in Samaria. Security forces are searching for the terrorists.

A pregnant woman was murdered and her husband was lightly wounded on Wednesday evening, when a terrorist opened fire at a vehicle between Bruchin and the Peduel Junction in Samaria. MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated to Beilinson Hospital a female around 30 years old in critical condition with gunshot wounds, and a man around 40 years old in serious condition, fully conscious, with gunshot wounds. The woman succumbed to her wounds early Thursday morning. Doctors at Beilinson Hospital delivered the woman's baby and listed the baby's condition as stable. IDF forces are searching for the terrorist.

New Delhi and Islamabad have ordered unnamed officials to leave within 24 hours

India and Pakistan each expelled diplomats from the other’s high commission on Tuesday, accusing them of espionage. The move has further strained relations amid border tensions. New Delhi first ordered the expulsion of a Pakistani diplomat, citing “activities beyond his official role” and suggesting that the unnamed official was engaged in espionage. India also issued a formal protest to the Pakistani charge d’affaires in New Delhi regarding the official’s actions, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow and Kiev have not held direct negotiations since meeting in Istanbul in April 2022

The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years are scheduled to take place in Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul, on Thursday. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to resume direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev in order to find a lasting settlement to the ongoing conflict that would address its root causes. After US President Donald Trump supported the proposal and said Kiev should accept it “immediately,” Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, who had previously ruled out any talks with Moscow, also expressed his readiness to travel to Istanbul.

US officials are set to arrive the day after anticipated Russia-Ukraine direct talks begin, according to the agency

US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has said he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Istanbul on Friday, according to Reuters. Earlier this week, Trump announced that US officials would take part in the upcoming talks on the Ukraine conflict. The first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years are set to take place in the Turkish city on May 15. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to resume dialogue to find a lasting settlement to the ongoing conflict that would address its root causes.

Two days ago, tanks and heavy armor were also seen moving through key towns in eastern Hungary. Is Hungary gearing up for something?

The bloc’s members are reportedly rushing to agree to spend 5% of their GDP on defense ahead of a summit next month

NATO member states are struggling to overcome divisions and define the details of an increase in spending targets demanded by the US ahead of the bloc’s annual summit in The Hague, Bloomberg has reported. US President Donald Trump has demanded that European NATO states spend 5% of their GDP on defense, warning that Washington may reconsider its commitments to the bloc if they fail. According to NATO’s latest report, ten of the bloc’s 32 members do note even spend 2% of GDP on defense, a baseline bloc target.

Boris Pistorius says the Bundeswehr needs to boost enlistment amid tensions with Russia

Germany may be forced to revive conscription if not enough people join the army voluntarily, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said. Berlin abolished conscription in 2011 but has recently considered bringing it back, citing “threats” from Russia. According to broadcaster N-tv, the Social Democrats and Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats agreed in their coalition deal to introduce the so-called “Swedish model,” which combines selective mandatory and voluntary service. “We have agreed that we will initially rely on voluntarism – a service that is initially voluntary and intended to encourage young people to serve their country,” Pistorius said in an address to the Bundestag on Wednesday.

Just days before Portugal’s legislative elections, André Ventura, the leader of the conservative Chega party, collapsed during a campaign speech on Tuesday evening.

At around 9:10 pm local time in Tavira, southern Portugal, 42-year-old André Ventura abruptly froze mid-speech, clutching his chest and neck before members of his party rushed to escort him off stage, as captured in footage aired by RTP3, according to Bloomberg.

CLAIM: White South Africans — members of the Afrikaner, or Boer, minority group — do not face racial discrimination or persecution by the South African government.

VERDICT: FALSE. Major political leaders in the country have called for the murder of Boers to thousands of supporters, and the government recently passed a law that could lead to the expropriation of land without compensation, South Africa-born Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak told Fox News this week. Speaking with anchor Will Cain, Pollak touched on President Donald Trump’s recent use of the terms “land confiscation,” “discrimination,” and “genocide” to describe the Afrikaners’ plight after a small group arrived in the United States as refugees on Monday

Donald Trump has accused the host nation South Africa of prosecuting its white minority

The White House National Security Council has instructed US federal agencies to suspend preparations for the G20 summit in Johannesburg, as President Donald Trump continues to accuse South Africa of “genocide,” The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Post said the move aligns with Trump’s earlier threat to boycott the November meeting over what he called a campaign of prosecution against South Africa’s white minority.

From the Holy Land to Ukraine, from Lebanon to Syria, from the Middle East to Tigray and the Caucasus, how much violence do we see!"

The newly installed Pope Leo XIV is making clear that he's preparing to go on a peacekeeping blitz at a moment of several hotspots and major war zones across the globe. Leo this week quoted the late Pope Francis in denouncing the multiple raging conflicts, from Ukraine to Gaza to Yemen to India-Pakistan to Syria to Sudan to Ethiopia to Libya, saying it was a "third world war in pieces." He's already been making phone calls to Kiev and Gaza. "I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people," he said. "Let everything possible be done to achieve genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible," he added, just ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks set for Thursday. President Trump is not expected attend these negotiations in person, despite earlier teasing the idea.

This article details how Islamic doctrine impacts children, both in Islamic societies and in the West.

Drawing from primary Islamic texts — including the Koran, Hadith, and Reliance of the Traveller — it shows how children are expected to begin religious practices by age 7, are beaten by age 10 if they resist, and may be denied secular education. Practices such as child marriage, honour killings, and female genital mutilation are shown to be rooted in doctrine, not cultural misunderstandings.

It's not like it's occurring in lockstep in every country in the West, at exactly the same time, or anything. What are you, some kind of "conspiracy theorist"?

Famed war correspondent Michael Yon goes to Texas to find out exactly how much cooperation with state law enforcement Trump is getting for his 'mass deportation' program.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed the arrest of 19-year-old Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said on May 13, 2025, for plotting an Islamic State-inspired mass shooting at the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) facility in Warren, Michigan.

Said, a Melvindale, Michigan resident, faces charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State (ISIS) and distributing information related to a destructive device, each carrying a maximum 20-year prison sentence. According to the Justice Department, Said supplied armor-piercing ammunition and magazines, recruited two conspirators, and flew a drone over TACOM for reconnaissance. His plan was set to unfold on the day of his arrest, but law enforcement stopped him cold.

U.S. energy officials have uncovered rogue communication devices embedded in Chinese-made solar inverters and batteries. Reuters reports these undocumented devices could enable remote access, bypassing cybersecurity firewalls and allowing adversaries to disrupt America’s power grid.

Solar inverters, the digital “brains” of photovoltaic systems, are critical to energy production, and Chinese firms like Huawei and Sungrow control over 50 percent of the global market. The discovery of these devices, which could theoretically let hackers trigger blackouts or damage infrastructure, validates President Donald J. Trump’s warnings about China’s influence over critical systems, aligning with the America First leader’s push to secure U.S. energy independence.

The Austin Police Department arrested one of four suspects for the murder of Infowars reporter Jamie White outside his Texas home on March 9.

Eloy Adrian Camarillo, 17, has confessed to police that White, 36, was shot during an attempted vehicle burglary by him and three of his friends. Camarillo and his friends were seen approaching Kia vehicles because they are notoriously easy to steal. The killers had broken a window and entered White’s Kia Soul vehicle to “go for a joy ride,” according to Camarillo, when he approached them to try and stop the theft. As he confronted the group, he was shot in the neck.

After three years of negotiation, the delegates of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) agreed on the text of the Pandemic Agreement, which now goes for vote at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) at the end of May 2025.

This text comes after the negotiations were extended for an additional year due to ongoing disagreements about intellectual property and technology transfers (Article 11), access to ‘pandemic-related health products’ (Article 12), and One Health. After extending the negotiations into a series of last-minute 24-hour sessions in April 2025, a draft was ‘greenlined’ with many countries suggesting that they had gone as far as they could via negotiation, and it was now time to bring it to vote.

it's “not at all possible”

A dramatic and bitter feud is unraveling within the ranks of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, a populist health crusade reshaping federal healthcare policy under President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At the center of this political and medical storm are Calley Means — a key RFK Jr. advisor and entrepreneur — and Peter Gillooly, CEO of The Wellness Company, a supplement brand with deep ties to conservative influencers and medical professionals who oppose COVID shots. In a formal complaint filed Saturday with multiple federal oversight bodies — including the Office of the Special Counsel and the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General — Gillooly accuses Means of leveraging his government role to threaten him and unlawfully coerce private business dealings.

The Federal Court has greenlit the CFIA's order to kill 400 healthy ostriches despite months of no symptoms and signs of herd immunity. Farmer Katie Pasitney, joins Rebel news to share the family’s devastation and the farm’s calls for peaceful protest against government overreach.

Withdrawing large sums in cash is no longer possible in Spain without the government’s approval.

Those withdrawing €3,000 or more must notify Spain’s tax agency, Agencia Tributaria, in advance. Withdrawals at or exceeding €100,000 require a 72-hour approval process, and the tax agency is requesting a 24-hour mandatory notification for any amount over €3,000. A few news outlets are reporting that the Spanish government will impose a €150,000 fine on those who fail to report, but Project Veritas found that to be false. Article 4 of Order EHA/98/2010 states that these new measures are safeguarding institutions against money laundering and terrorism, the typical scapegoats.

The facility is now connected to a newly constructed electric substation.

Elon Musk’s intelligence company xAI has achieved a significant milestone with its Colossus supercomputer operating 200,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs). The company says that Colossus has been built in just 122 days (around four months), as compared to the estimates of 24 months or two years. xAI then took 92 more days to bring the number of GPUs to 200,000. It is now planning to increase the number of GPUs in the world’s biggest supercomputer to 1 million GPUs. xAI has a goal to compete with its rivals like the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which has approximately 1,31,072 GPUs.

What does a country that gives $792,200,000 to Planned Parenthood in a single year deserve?

And what does a country that has killed more than 60,000,000 children since 1973 deserve? The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but then the number of abortions in the United States went up even higher. We have been systematically wiping out future generations of Americans, and then we have the gall to claim that we are a great nation. In ancient times, the practice of child sacrifice allowed pagan societies to get rid of large numbers of unwanted babies. They sacrificed thousands of children to their “gods”, but we have sacrificed tens of millions of children on the altar of convenience.

Nevada was rocked by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday in a region where the Earth's crust is slowly tearing apart.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the tremor at 5:35 am local (8:35am ET) near Valmy that sits on top of the Basin and Range Province, which stretches across much of the western US. In this area, the Earth's crust is gradually being pulled apart, causing faulting and frequent earthquakes. The USGS's aftershock forecast shows a 31 percent chance of a 3.0 magnitude or higher tremor hitting in the next week and a small six percent chance of another 4.0 magnitude or more. Nevada is the nation's third-most seismically active state, ranking after California and Alaska. Valmy sits within a region of active fault lines, including the Fairview Peak-Dixie Valley Fault Scarps and the Central Nevada Seismic Belt.

Tara Rodas is speaking at an event with Lara Logan and others. It’s a free event to attend, aimed at raising awareness about child trafficking.

