Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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SHug's avatar
SHug
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Well, looks like the CIA just went rogue and has declared war on our nation. And they also waited till DJT was on his trip to China.

Past time for that entire org to be stripped and all operators taken to Gitmo.

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