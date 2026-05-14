One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined Trump’s delegation as US companies seek greater access to China.

US President Donald Trump received a grand welcome at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Thursday ahead of talks with China’s Xi Jinping set to cover their fragile trade truce, the Iran war, and US arms sales to Taiwan. With his approval ratings dented by his entanglement in the Middle East, Trump’s hotly anticipated trip to China - the first by a US president to America’s main strategic rival since his last visit there in 2017 - has taken on added significance. Joining him on the trip are a group of CEOs looking to resolve issues with China, including Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a late addition. Trump has said his first request to Xi will be to “open up” China to US industry.

Washington hopes Beijing will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, the secretary of state said

The US plans to persuade China to pressure Iran into making concessions in the Middle East conflict, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ahead of a meeting between the two countries’ leaders in Beijing. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold talks on Thursday, with discussions expected to cover the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the issue of Taiwan, among other topics.

Ahead of Donald Trump’s arrival in Beijing, Iranian officials rejected suggestions that US pressure could weaken Iran-China ties amid growing speculation over a possible Chinese mediation role in the Iran conflict.

Iranian ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli wrote Monday on X that relations between Tehran and Beijing “are stronger than any US effort aimed at changing China’s position toward Iran through pressure.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reinforced that message Monday, saying Beijing’s position remained “clear and consistent” and that the priority should be preventing renewed war and further escalation.

The Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan jointly on Wednesday condemned and rejected Iranian claims regarding what Tehran described as “management” or “new legal rules” for the Strait of Hormuz, according to regional statements.

The countries said Iran’s framing of governance or legal arrangements for the strategic waterway was “unacceptable” and rejected any unilateral attempts to alter the status or rules governing international navigation through the strait.

A new operation name could allow the Trump administration to distinguish renewed strikes from Operation Epic Fury, NBC reported.

The US military is considering renaming its Iran war campaign “Operation Sledgehammer” if the ongoing ceasefire collapses and US President Donald Trump decides to resume active combat operations against the Islamic regime, NBC News cited two US officials as saying on Tuesday. Any new military combat operations against Iran would be conducted under a new operation name, a White House official familiar with the discussions told NBC. “Operation Sledgehammer” is not the only name being considered for renewed active combat operations, the officials said.

The Revolutionary Guards practiced shooting down American helicopters with RPGs and exploding drones – but their only real experience with US ground combat ended in an embarrassing failure.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps held an unusual exercise near the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Tuesday, simulating an American ground invasion. Forces practiced striking US helicopters and firing on advancing troops. Images released by the Revolutionary Guards showed fighters firing RPG rockets, operating light mortars, and training in sniper fire and riding motorcycles and pickup trucks across open terrain. A video published alongside the images showed an exploding drone being used to strike a banner depicting an American helicopter.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the visit, saying the trip led to a historic breakthrough in ties between Israel and the Gulf state. The UAE Foreign Ministry has denied the claim.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that at the height of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Iran, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The Prime Minister’s Office said the visit led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE. Israel Hayom has learned that only a few people in Netanyahu’s close circle knew about the visit, due to the high security risk involved in traveling so close to Iran in the middle of the war, and for only a few hours.

Threatening the UAE, Iran says it knew of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ostensible visit to Abu Dhabi at the height of the now-suspended US-Israeli campaign against Tehran.

“Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran’s security services long ago conveyed to our leadership,” writes Abbas Araghchi on X, without explaining why Iran didn’t go public weeks ago with the intelligence he claims it had. “Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble,” continues Araghchi. “Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable.”

Strikes were ‘tit-for-tat’ for Iranian attacks on kingdom; UAE, which similarly struck Islamic Republic before and after truce, said to have coordinated at least one attack with Israel

Saudi Arabia launched numerous, unpublicized strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks carried out in the kingdom during the war, two Western officials briefed on the matter and two Iranian officials said. The Saudi attacks, not previously reported, mark the first time that the kingdom is known to have directly carried out military action on Iranian soil and show it is becoming much bolder in defending itself against its main regional rival. The attacks, launched by the Saudi Air Force, were assessed to have been carried out in late March, the two Western officials said. One said only that they were “tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi [Arabia] was hit.”

The US and Board of Peace are reportedly preparing to advance Gaza reconstruction efforts in areas outside Hamas control amid stalled talks.

The US-led Board of Peace is preparing to begin implementing its Gaza governance and reconstruction initiative in parts of Gaza that are not under Hamas control, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a Board of Peace official and two additional sources briefed on the matter. The move comes after efforts to persuade Hamas to relinquish its heavy weapons reached a deadlock, leading the US and the Board of Peace to consider advancing the plan without the terrorist organization. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza is based on the demilitarization of Hamas. However, months of discussions with the group have reportedly produced little progress.

Internal power struggles, mounting pressure from Gaza’s public and frustration over conditions in the Strip are shaking the terrorist organization’s “rule” as Israel expands its control on the ground. Meanwhile, Hamas is still struggling to decide who will lead it after the elimination of its senior figures.

Despite Hamas’ rearmament efforts, the terrorist organization is in the most complex position it has faced since it was formally established in 1987. For almost six months, Hamas has been trying to carry out a process to appoint a new chairman, only to postpone it under various pretexts. On the face of it, Khalil al-Hayya is the preferred candidate, since he enjoys the backing of the military wing. But al-Hayya does not have Qatar’s support, and Doha has recently left him shuttling between Egypt and Turkey. It appears that Qatar would prefer a figure closer to the Muslim Brotherhood axis, such as Khaled Mashaal. Perhaps Doha has exhausted the risks involved in relying on the Sinwar camp, the group that bet on the Iranian axis on Oct. 7 and led Hamas into catastrophe. Even if al-Hayya is chosen, he will not enjoy consensus, since the appointment would be temporary until an internal election process that is supposed to take place in several months.

Lebanon’s military attaché in Washington and IDF Head of Strategy Brig.-Gen. Amichai Levin will be among the delegations’ representatives.

The third round of talks between Israel and Lebanon will open in Washington on Thursday, and for the first time, military representatives will also participate. The talks, which will take place at the State Department, come just before the expiration of the three-week ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced by US President Donald Trump. The Lebanese delegation will be led by Lebanon’s former ambassador to the United States, Simon Karam; the current Lebanese ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad; and Lebanon’s military attaché in Washington.

Syria’s foreign minister called for a future security agreement with Israel while urging a halt to actions he said threaten stability.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani called on Israel to halt actions that he said threaten Syria’s stability and expressed hope for a future security agreement between the two countries. In an interview with Euronews published on Wednesday, al-Shaibani said Syria seeks “a calm and comprehensive agreement that respects Syria’s sovereignty.” “We want to have a security agreement with Israel,” he told Euronews’ Europe Today program. The remarks came as senior officials met in Brussels while Israel and Syria continue efforts to improve relations after decades of conflict.

Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday brushed aside President Donald Trump‘s declaration that the “financial situation” of Americans was not a motivation for ending the Iran war.

Both the vice president and House speaker faced questions about the president’s comment during two separate press events. “I don’t know the context in which he made that comment, but I can tell you the president thinks about American financial situations,” Johnson told reporters during his Wednesday press conference on Capitol Hill. “I talk to him, on average, twice a day, sometimes three or four times a day, and we talk about it constantly.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) crossed party lines to support President Donald Trump’s nominee...

Update: In a largely party-line vote, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee Kevin Warsh to a 14-year term as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve, succeeding Jerome Powell whose term as chair ends this Friday. The 54-45 vote was the slimmest confirmation margin ever for a head of a central bank, reflecting fears that he’ll be Trump’s puppet. Trump has made no secret that he expects rates to lower under Warsh after repeatedly slamming Powell for monetary policy Trump feels is too restrictive.

“Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and the House Oversight Committee issued a warning and subpoena to the CIA and Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday. The action came after a whistleblower accused the agency of seizing documents related to the JFK assassination and MKUltra — the CIA’s experimentation on human behavior and mind control through the use of drugs — from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.”

CIA whistleblower James Erdman III testified during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing earlier that the CIA “took back 40 boxes of JFK files and MK Ultra files being processed for declassification by DNI Gabbard” as part of what he described as “documented efforts to circumvent oversight.” During an interview with News Nation’s Katie Pavlich following the bombshell testimony, Luna sounded the alarm on the CIA’s refusal to follow President Trump’s executive orders and its aversion to transparency.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testified before House investigators that he viewed a disturbing comment made by Jeffrey Epstein during a 2005 visit to Epstein’s town house as “sexual in nature,” according to a House oversight committee transcript released Wednesday.

The revelation from the transcript of Lutnick’s May 6 testimony adds new detail to his previously disclosed account that he cut short a tour of Epstein’s Manhattan home after noticing a massage table inside the residence. While Lutnick’s account about witnessing the massage table was previously known, his testimony provides deeper insight into why he said he took lengths to avoid Epstein in the years that followed.

“We want to ensure that the American taxpayer isn’t getting fleeced...”

The Trump administration will withhold $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments to California due to potentially fraudulent billing patterns, Vice President JD Vance announced on May 13. The action comes among a host of others taken recently to crack down on fraudulent activity in Medicare and Medicaid. “We want to protect these programs for the kids and the families who need them. We want to ensure that the American taxpayer isn’t getting fleeced,” Vance told reporters…Analysis of Medicaid billing patterns in California aroused suspicion, according to Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “We’ve discovered $630 million in billing from folks who are egregiously the top 5 percent of outliers in billing. These numbers are so big you can’t imagine anyone billing for these [amounts],” Oz told reporters.

Arcadia, California Mayor Eileen Wang has resigned after admitting to being an agent and spy for communist China. The DOJ has formally charged her and she faces ten years in prison for it. She is just one of many Chinese spies planted across the United States.

California Mayor Eileen Wang, 58, who was elected to the Arcadia City Council in November 2022, has formally admitted to being a Chinese agent and spy. She has resigned and is facing charges from the Department of Justice that could land her a maximum of ten years in the slammer. Her fiancé was recently convicted on similar charges. Many believe she should be sent packing back to China instead.

On Tuesday morning, New York City’s ultra-progressive mayor, Zohran Mamdani, took to X to take quite a boastful victory lap.

“When we came into office, we uncovered a $12 billion budget deficit,” Mamdani posted to X. “Today, I’m proud to say we brought it down to zero.” “We didn’t close the gap on the backs of working people,” he continued. “We closed it while funding parks, libraries, safer streets and making historic investments in public housing. Call it Pothole Politics. Call it Democratic Socialism. It’s government that delivers for the people who make this city run.” “That’s what New Yorkers deserve. And that’s what we will keep fighting for every single day.”

Abdul El-Sayed, an Egyptian-American Muslim and a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Michigan, reportedly lacks a medical license in Michigan and New York, though he has claimed he is a physician, according to a recent report.

While El-Sayed, who is running to fill Sen. Gary Peters’ (D-MI) seat, has claimed in interviews that he’s “been a doctor” for his “whole career” and also lists being a “physician” on his LinkedIn account, Politico reviewed medical records from the two states and found El-Sayed has “never been granted a medical license in those states.” Though the outlet’s review found that he does not have a medical license from Michigan or New York, El-Sayed did attend the University of Michigan Medical School, along with the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons — which he is reported to have received “his medical degree from,” according to the outlet.

“Cuba is not doing well. It’s a failed nation, and we’ll be talking about ‌Cuba at ⁠the right time...”

Cuba wants help, and the United States will hold talks with the communist island nation, President Donald Trump announced in a Tuesday post on Truth Social. He did not specify when those talks would take place. “No Republican has ever spoken to me about Cuba, which is a failed country and only heading in one direction—down! Cuba is asking for help, and we are going to talk!!! In the meantime, I’m off to China!” Trump wrote in his post. The president has made Cuba a focus of his second term, increasing pressure on Havana in the form of sanctions, an oil blockade, and repeated comments from himself and others in his administration about how Cuba is next after the U.S. military captured former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a longtime ally of Cuba, in January.

The U.S. Army has abruptly canceled the planned deployment of roughly 4,000 soldiers to Poland, a defense official confirmed to the Washington Examiner.

The deployment involved the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, also known as the “Black Jack” brigade, based at Fort Hood, Texas. The move reduces American troop levels in Europe to near pre-2022 levels. The unit had been preparing for a nine-month rotation to Poland as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the NATO mission launched after Russia‘s 2014 annexation of Crimea and expanded following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The official confirmed the deployment had been halted but offered no explanation for the sudden decision.

'They are the U-turn government...' 'He should clear off!' GB News asks residents in Mansfield what they make of Prime Minister Keir Starmer as pressure mounts on the PM to resign after local election losses.

An article published by CNBC today holds some tantalising clues as to who is keeping scandal-ridden Keir Starmer, who is the most unpopular Prime Minister in Britain’s history, in office.

The article, titled ‘Jamie Dimon warns JP Morgan may rethink new London office if ‘very smart’ Starmer is ousted as UK PM’, gives the oligarchs’ representative’s view on what would happen if Starmer is ousted as Prime Minister. JPMorgan is the USA’s biggest bank. Last year the bank announced that it was planning to build a new three-million square foot tower in London’s Canary Wharf financial district to serve as its UK headquarters. During an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was asked whether the “political instability” in the UK would change the bank’s building plans. If a new government were “hostile to the banks, then yes,” he said.

King Charles has officially announced that the UK government will proceed with Digital ID and this should concern every single person who values privacy and freedom. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down what this really means: the foundation for centralized surveillance, financial tracking, behaviour monitoring, and programmable control.

Eighty-one years after Hitler’s defeat, Berlin’s pacifist era is ending

Days before Europe marked the 81st anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II, Berlin unveiled something unprecedented in the history of the modern Federal Republic: Its first-ever military strategy, titled ‘Responsibility for Europe.’ A country that spent decades defining itself through restraint and repentance now openly declares its ambition to build “the strongest conventional army in Europe.” Germany insists that this transformation is merely defensive. The declared threat is Russia, the declared mission deterrence. But history teaches Europeans to pay close attention whenever Berlin starts talking about military necessity, strategic leadership, and continental responsibility.

The German comedian has fled to Norway after the stabbing attack, saying he could not imagine dealing with the German justice system again if his family was ever harmed

A migrant was awarded German citizenship after stabbing German comedian Nikita Miller five times inside the Bremen central train station in an attack that Miller nearly did not survive, according to a German media interview with Miller. During the interview with Express newspaper, Miller conveyed disbelief that the migrant who nearly killed him not only received German citizenship but was also released the same night as the bloody stabbing attack. “He was released that same night and now has German citizenship. The justice system is kind of strange,” said Miller.

Radical Living also discusses the firewall against the anti-immigration AfD party, stating: “So Germany saying, ‘Oh, we are the most democratic country in the world.’ It’s absolute bullshit. It’s just not true.”

Massively popular German Youtuber “Radical Living,” known for his comedic shorts about expat life and European countries, has opened up in a video about his decision to leave Germany, with crime and immigration playing a major role in his decision. Incredibly, “Radical Living” even addresses the idea that Germany is not a democracy anymore, due to its efforts to ban the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and exclude it at all levels of government participation. The video has already garnered 1.7 million views. “Once you have children, you also think about where you want to raise them, especially if you have a daughter. I don’t think Germany is a good place to raise a daughter anymore because women, in general, don’t feel safe walking down the street at night,” he said in the 36-minute video, which was published for his 2 million followers.

The EU thought its National Rally problem was gone with Le Pen’s conviction, now they are trying again

Last week, reports that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) is investigating France’s right-wing, anti-migration party National Rally (RN) for misallocation of EU funds made the rounds. At its core, the case involves a complaint filed last December by the association AC!! Anti-Corruption with the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) in Paris. These allegations have already been contested by RN, but the party must also now face scrutiny from Brussels, as the funds involved include EU money. The charge is that the National Rally misused the funds by allocating money received for media training for its leader, Jordan Bardella, not for his work as an MEP, but with the aim of helping him to prepare for France’s 2027 presidential election. Other members of the party have also been named in connection with the same charge.

On today’s episode of the Candice Malcolm Show, Candice sits down with bestselling author Gad Saad to discuss his new book, Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind. Why does Canada seem unable to shake woke ideology, even as much of the Western world begins to move on? Saad argues the answer lies in what he calls “suicidal empathy”: a cultural instinct to prioritize feelings, victimhood, and moral posturing over truth, justice, and common sense.

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Brian Mast said that Bill C-22 would ‘drastically expand Canada’s surveillance and data-access powers,’ threatening Americans’ security and data privacy.

Two American congressional committees have issued a warning that a Canadian Liberal government bill that would give extra powers to police to monitor and search Canadians’ online digital activity without a warrant is a threat to U.S. national security and could weaken North America’s defenses against hackers. The chairmen of the judiciary and foreign affairs committees, Republicans Jim Jordan and Brian Mast, made the warning in a letter last week addressed to Canada’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

Looks like he caught a case...

A researcher who co-authored papers that he and others said undercut claims that measles vaccination causes autism has been extradited to the United States on fraud charges 15 years after he was charged. Poul Thorsen, 65, a Danish national, was transported from Germany to the United States on May 7 and arraigned on charges of federal wire fraud and money laundering, according to court filings and U.S. prosecutors. A judge ordered Thorsen held without bail after he pleaded not guilty in a federal courtroom in Atlanta. Thorsen is accused of stealing more than $1 million in grant money from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary resigned from his position on Tuesday, amid reports that President Donald Trump was considering firing him.

Makary’s resignation comes after NBC News reported on Friday that “a source familiar with the matter” shared that Trump was considering firing Makary. The report came as Makary had received criticism as he “had yet to release a promised safety review of the abortion pill mifepristone, something he told Republican senators he would pursue during his confirmation process last year,” the outlet reported.

Current Trends

The US government has borrowed nearly $450B in the last three months. While this is a gargantuan sum of money, it annualizes to ~$1.9T which would be the smallest year of borrowing since 2022. Unfortunately, the trend more likely to hold is the borrowing seen in Feb and March which clocked in at nearly $550B in just 2 months. Why? April is tax collection month so usually sees a surplus. Interest continues to chew up more spending, which further fans the flames of a debt spiral. Tariff Refunds. US Iran War costs. And that is just to name a few of the reasons!

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese investors sold the most US sovereign bonds in almost four years as a jump in oil prices led to an abrupt turnaround in Federal Reserve policy bets.

Net sales of debt issued by the US government, agencies and local authorities totaled ¥4.67 trillion ($29.6 billion) in the three months ended March 31. That’s the highest since the second quarter of 2022, according to Japan’s balance-of-payments data released Wednesday. In February, overnight-indexed swaps showed traders were expecting two Fed rate cuts this year before the US and Israel struck Iran. That pricing has since shifted in favor of a hike as crude jumped about 50%, fueling speculation inflation will quicken.

Every AI company’s nightmare scenario just became a plaintiff’s attorney’s blueprint for court-ordered mass surveillance.

A new lawsuit against OpenAI over the Florida State University mass shooting makes a clear demand beneath its wrongful death claims: AI companies should be scanning users’ private conversations, building behavioral threat profiles, and reporting them to police. The complaint filed Sunday in federal court, Joshi v. OpenAI Foundation, frames OpenAI’s failure to do exactly that as a product defect. It’s the latest in a series of cases constructing the legal foundation for mandatory surveillance of AI conversations. We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

A departing UK minister used her resignation letter to demand device-level photo scanning on every phone in the country.

Stuffed inside a resignation letter about the UK’s Labour Party’s leadership crisis is a proposal that should alarm anyone who owns a phone. Jess Phillips, who stepped down as Safeguarding Minister today, spent a significant portion of her parting shot to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, complaining that the government failed to mandate technology on every phone and device in the country that would prevent children from taking explicit images. We obtained a copy of the letter for you here. Phillips framed this as child protection but what she described is device-level surveillance deployed at national scale.

According to a report from Fortune, nearly 49,000 residents in the Lake Tahoe region face an urgent energy crisis, with their primary power supplier set to cut off service in less than a year to meet surging demand from data centers fueling the AI boom.

The Sierra Nevada tourist destination, known for its ski resorts, lakeside casinos, and millions of annual visitors, relies on Liberty Utilities for electricity. However, NV Energy—the Nevada-based utility that has long provided the bulk of power to the area—will stop supplying Liberty after May 2027, redirecting capacity to massive data center projects in Northern Nevada. Liberty generates about 25% of its power from its own Nevada solar facilities, but 75% has come from NV Energy, leaving the small California utility and its customers in a precarious position.

Summer travel could be disrupted for millions of airline passengers as airlines pass on higher jet fuel prices onto air fares and cancel unprofitable routes, according to the global association Airports Council International.

The surge in jet fuel prices as a result of the Middle East crisis leads to higher air fares. Passengers should be prepared for higher ticket prices for longer, Stefano Baronci, the Airports Council International’s director general of Asia Pacific and Middle East, told Bloomberg in an interview published on Wednesday.

At the University of Central Florida’s commencement ceremony, business leader Gloria Caulfield faced an unexpected and vocal backlash from graduating students when she championed artificial intelligence as the future of industry.

According to a report from Futurism, Caulfield, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for the Florida-based real estate firm Tavistock Development Company, took the stage to deliver what she intended as an optimistic message about technological progress.

According to an AFP report, a Hokkaido-based Japanese company is struggling to keep up with orders for its animatronic “Monster Wolf” robots, designed to deter bears and other wildlife, following a dramatic spike in fatal bear encounters across the country.

The ferocious-looking devices, which feature flashing red eyes, howling sounds, and menacing growls, have become a go-to solution as human-bear conflicts reach alarming levels. Ohta Seiki, the firm behind the robots, has already fielded around 50 orders this year—surpassing its typical annual total—primarily from farmers, golf course operators, and rural construction workers. Company president Yuji Ohta described the production strain in stark terms: “We make them by hand. We cannot make them fast enough now. We are asking our customers to wait two to three months.”

1952 photographic inventory sparks fresh speculation linking to recent underground structure claims at Giza

A declassified CIA document that references a “Temple under Sphinx” in a 76 year old photographic inventory, has reignited interest in a mythical Hall of Records said to lie beneath Egypt’s Great Sphinx. The document in question is a CIA inventory cataloging black-and-white photo negatives from July 1950. Among routine entries such as “Sphinx,” “Tourist at Pyramids,” and “Ruins near Sphinx” appears the line: “Temple under Sphinx; July ’50.” This phrasing has prompted renewed discussion about possible hidden structures beneath the Sphinx, a topic long associated with Edgar Cayce’s prophecies of an underground Hall of Records containing ancient knowledge.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a startling new theory has emerged around one of the most enigmatic artifacts from the Dead Sea Scrolls, potentially connecting it to apocalyptic expectations during a devastating ancient Jewish revolt.

The Copper Scroll stands apart from the rest of the famed collection. While other scrolls were inscribed on parchment or papyrus with biblical texts and religious writings, this one was etched into metal sheets, seemingly crafted to remain sealed for eternity. Archaeologists have long puzzled over its cryptic list of hidden treasures—gold, silver, and valuables buried at vague locations across the Holy Land, described with references to tombs, cisterns, and stairways. Despite extensive searches, none of these riches have ever been recovered.

Satellite data confirms the river Euphrates has lost 140+ cubic km of water since 2003 and may be gone by 2040. Book of Revelation says dry Euphrates opens the way for final battle — Armageddon

Share