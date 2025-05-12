One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Moscow is “set on serious negotiations” with Kiev to bring a “long-term lasting peace,” the Russian president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed starting peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions as soon as Thursday. The president made the remarks early on Sunday as he addressed the media at the conclusion of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Russia hosted numerous foreign dignitaries over the days surrounding the celebrations, including the leaders of China, Venezuela, and Vietnam. Putin offered to start unconditional talks with Ukraine “without delay” on May 15 in Istanbul, where “they were held earlier and where they were interrupted,” referring to the negotiations held in Türkiye during the early phase of the conflict in 2022.

US President Donald Trump told Ukraine on Sunday to immediately accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer of talks in Istanbul.

"President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY," he wrote on Truth Social. Trump suggested this way Moscow and Russia could at least determine whether or not a deal is possible and, if it is not, "European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly." "I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll… HAVE THE DEAL, NOW!!!" Trump wrote.

The aborted 2022 Istanbul talks should serve as the starting point, adjusted for the “real situation” on the ground, presidential aide Yury Ushakov says

Peace negotiations with Ukraine should consider both the current realities on the ground and the groundwork laid during the 2022 Istanbul talks, an aide to the Russian president, Yury Ushakov, has said. He made the remarks after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Kiev the opportunity to resume direct talks “without any preconditions.” Speaking in the early hours of Sunday, Putin proposed a new round of talks that would take place on May 15 in Istanbul.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the informal NATO foreign ministers meeting in Turkey on May 14-16 to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Looking towards the NATO Summit in The Hague this June, the Secretary will advance President Trump's agenda of ensuring that our Allies contribute their fair share to making NATO stronger and more effective," the State Department said in a statement.

The Ukrainian leader has said he would be “waiting” for the Russian president on Thursday but only if Moscow agrees to a truce first

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has stated he is ready to “personally” meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on Thursday but only if Moscow first agrees to a truce. His statement came in response to Russia’s proposal to begin peace talks without pre-conditions. “I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X on Sunday. He still maintained that Kiev awaits “a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy.” The Ukrainian leader also stated that he expected Moscow not to look for “excuses” this time.

Washington has approved American weapons deliveries from German stockpiles, as Moscow calls for negotiations

The US has approved the transfer of 100 Patriot air-defense missiles and 125 long-range artillery rockets from German stockpiles to Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a congressional official. Under US export rules, American-made systems cannot be re-exported without prior approval from Washington. The move follows Russia’s declaration of a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10 to mark Victory Day, as well as President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold direct peace talks in Istanbul on May 15.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – A massive fire that destroyed a large shopping center in Warsaw last year was the result of arson ordered by Russian intelligence services, Polish officials said Sunday on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the blaze.

The fire broke out May 12, 2024, in the Marywilska 44 shopping that housed some 1,400 shops and service points. Many of the vendors were from Vietnam, and it inflicted tragedy on many in Warsaw’s Vietnamese community. “We now know for certain that the massive fire on Marywilska was the result of arson commissioned by Russian services,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. “The actions were coordinated by a person residing in Russia. Some of the perpetrators are already in custody, while the rest have been identified and are being sought. We will catch them all!”

The three remaining candidates to lead MI6 are women, including former envoy to China Barbara Woodward, according to the newspaper

Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) will be led by a woman for the first time since its creation in 1909, the Sunday Times has reported. The current MI6 chief, Richard Moore, will step down this autumn. The British newspaper reported on Sunday that interviews for the position were held last week, and all three shortlisted candidates are women. According to the publication, the UK’s ambassador to the UN and former envoy to China, Barbara Woodward, is among the contenders. The identities of the other two are being kept secret as they currently serve as MI6 officers.

A pensioner faced a raid not for plotting mayhem, but for posting a sarcastic tweet fewer than 30 people saw.

It takes a very special kind of madness to send six baton-wielding, pepper-spray-toting police officers to arrest a 71-year-old man in his slippers. But here we are: welcome to Britain 2025, where tweeting the wrong opinion is treated with the same urgency as a hostage situation in Croydon. Julian Foulkes, once a proud servant of law and order, now finds himself on the receiving end of what can only be described as a full-scale, Kafkaesque raid. His crime? Not drug-dealing, not fraud, not even refusing to pay the TV license. No, Julian questioned a pro-Palestinian demonstrator on X. Because apparently, free speech is now a limited-time offer.

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered an embarrassing moment during a train ride into Ukraine on Sunday.

Reporters filmed Macron during a train ride from Poland to Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The three leaders are on their way to Kiev to discuss the ongoing war with Russia and potential peace talks. Rumors quickly began to spread that Macron possessed cocaine after he quickly grabbed a crumpled-up tissue. Others speculated that Merz tried to cover a straw or a spoon.

Tobias Thyberg resigned as security adviser hours after images were sent to the prime minister’s office and news outlets

A former Swedish ambassador to Ukraine was forced to resign a top security position hours after taking up the role following the publication of explicit photos taken from a gay dating app. Tobias Thyberg resigned from his post as Sweden’s national security adviser following the circulation of explicit images from the Grindr app to his political masters and the press. The scandal has sent shockwaves through the new NATO member’s political establishment, reportedly raising questions about the reliability of security vetting and possible foreign involvement.

Venezuelan PR specialist Alessandra Polga, who fled communism, warns about the increasing appeal of socialism and communism to young Canadians and the West.

For someone who isn’t paying close attention, the current US-Canada bilateral relations seem like a defeat for the Donald J. Trump administrations, right?

Well, not so fast. After highly unpopular Justin Trudeau resigned as Canadian PM, the ‘Trump tornado’ scrambled the internal politics in the northern neighbor, as the Conservatives could not navigate the tariffs threat and the suggestion that Canada should become the 51st US state. So, yes – Mark Craney got yet another term as PM for the deranged Liberals – but there’s more to the story, besides a new trade deal that will end the US heavily subsidizing the Canadian economy.

Hostilities between India and Pakistan look set to resume after a US-brokered truce was apparently violated within hours.

On Saturday, a truce was announced between the two nations, who have come close to all-out war after a devastating terrorist attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which India has blamed on Pakistan. The truce was hailed by President Trump on social media, who credited his administration with bringing the fighting to a halt. Hours later, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani forces were violating the terms of the ceasefire. There were reports of blasts and gunfire in the disputed region. “For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan,” India’s Foreign Secretary said in an update shared after 11 pm New Delhi time.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy late on Sunday and discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Lammy and Rubio both called for the two countries to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate.

WASHINGTON, DC — Senior adviser and assistant to the president Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News that any reports of a rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are fake news and “preposterous.”

“I’ll tell you, first of all, it sounds like we have a very similar thought process that half these reports we discount so maybe we should discount more than half,” Witkoff said in an exclusive interview filmed at the White House last week when asked about such reports. “I think this report is going to be deadly accurate here, but Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli people are a staunch ally of the United States and it goes back the other way.

Israel wasn’t told in advance about release, which is being made unconditionally by Hamas in hope that US will coax Jerusalem to accept deal to end war in exchange for remaining hostages

Hamas was set to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday after over 580 days in captivity, with the Palestinian terror group agreeing to the move as a gesture of goodwill to US President Donald Trump ahead of his trip to the region, hoping that he will in turn coax Israel to sign a deal freeing the remaining hostages in exchange for an end to the war, a US official, a Palestinian official and a third source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel on Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel has committed to facilitating a safe corridor for hostage Edan Alexander to be released from Gaza back to Israel.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office says Jerusalem has made no further promise for a ceasefire or for the release of Palestinian security prisoners. “The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander [by Hamas] without getting anything in return, will be possible thanks to the determined policy we led, with the backing of [US] President [Donald] Trump, and thanks to IDF troops’ military pressure in the Gaza Strip,” the PMO says.

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday evening issued an “urgent” evacuation warning to the three Houthi-controlled ports in western Yemen, ahead of potential Israeli strikes.

The warning came after the Houthis fired several ballistic missiles and drones at Israel in recent days, since the Israeli Air Force struck the Houthi-controlled airport in Sanaa and several other facilities last week in response to a Houthi ballistic missile that impacted inside the grounds of Ben Gurion Airport last Sunday. In a post on X, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee warned those at the Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif ports on the western coast to evacuate.

The United States and Iran concluded a fourth round of nuclear negotiations in Oman on Sunday, just days before President Donald Trump embarks on a high-stakes diplomatic tour of the Middle East.

The talks—hailed as “encouraging” by U.S. officials but described as “difficult” by Iran—come as the Trump administration ramps up pressure, making it clear that nothing short of the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program will be tolerated. The negotiations, held in Muscat and facilitated by Omani mediators, lasted approximately three hours and involved both direct and indirect discussions between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday endorsed chants of “Death to America” during a speech to workers, just a day before Iranian officials are set to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States.

“Your judgment is right,” Khamenei told the crowd after they chanted the slogan during a speech in Tehran. “Americans fully support Israel — in the true sense of the word,” he added. “In the world of politics, things may be said that suggest otherwise, but that is not the reality.” The remarks come as Tehran prepares to begin a fourth round of talks with the US on Sunday. Khamenei used the same platform to frame Israel’s campaign in Gaza as part of a broader Western war effort. “The people of Gaza are not facing Israel alone—they are facing America and Britain,” he said.

The Islamist group is concerned the game could be associated with gambling, which is prohibited under Afghanistan’s morality laws

Afghanistan's Taliban government has banned the game of chess across the country, arguing that it is incompatible with Islamic Sharia laws. The decision was announced on Sunday. “There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess,” the Taliban government’s sports directorate spokesman, Atal Mashwani, told AFP, adding that the game is “considered a means of gambling,” which was outlawed under the morality laws imposed by the Islamist group.

The estimated value of the aircraft is approximately $400 million, before any adjustments made by the US Air Force, aviation experts told ABC.

The Trump administration is preparing to receive a Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family, according to reports in American media on Sunday. This may be “the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government,” according to ABC News. The value of the aircraft is estimated to be $400 million. The gift is meant to serve as US President Donald Trump’s new Air Force One plane until he leaves office, at which point, it will be donated to the Trump presidential library foundation, a source familiar with the arrangement told ABC News

While specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the talks as “productive” and said more information will be released Monday.

US and Chinese officials say they have reached a preliminary agreement aimed at easing trade tensions between the two nations, following two days of negotiations in Switzerland. While specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the talks as “productive” and said more information will be released Monday. “I’m happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “… The Swiss government has been very kind in providing us this wonderful venue, and I think that led to a great deal of productivity we’ve seen.

"I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%..."

President Donald Trump announced late on May 11 that he would sign an executive order which would reduce prescription drug prices in the US by 30% to 80% “almost immediately” while also raising drug prices “rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!” To achieve that, Trump would institute what he called a most-favored nation policy “whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World." Healthcare costs in the US “will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before,” he said.

A ground stop was ordered at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Sunday due to an equipment outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop at 10:40 a.m. ET on Mother's Day. 'Departures to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International are grounded due to equipment outage,' the agency said. The ground stop was issued for flights scheduled to leave from East Coast area airports bound for Atlanta, reported Atlanta News First. Arrivals were slowed down due to 'a runway equipment issue,' and technicians worked to fix the issue. The ground stop was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m., and departures continued to be delayed by 20 minutes. The FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center implemented a traffic management program at the travel hub.

Nearly 80 flights were cancelled, and over 60 were delayed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic control radar went down for the third time in just two weeks.

Five controllers have already taken trauma leave over a 90-second outage on April 28. The radar also briefly went down on Friday. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights at the airport for 45 minutes.

"So we slow it down and keep people safe. That's what we do."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday morning, emphasizing the Trump administration's urgent push to modernize the nation's outdated airspace communications infrastructure. Secretary Duffy cited recent outages at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). He described the situation as deeply concerning and stressed the need to replace the legacy system, which still relies on copper wiring, not fiber optics. "We're having these glitches in the system," he said, adding, "So we slow it down and keep people safe. That's what we do."

The New World Screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a parasitic fly whose larvae (maggots) are flesh-eating parasites that infest warm-blooded animals, including cattle, wildlife, pets, and humans. It is considered one of the most destructive parasites known to livestock.

According to the CDC: NWS infestations are very painful. If you have an NWS infestation, you may see maggots (larvae) around or in an open wound. They could also be in your nose, eyes, or mouth. Tell your healthcare provider of any recent travel to Central or South America, or the Caribbean…“Due to the threat of New World Screwworm, I am announcing the suspension of live cattle, horse, & bison imports through U.S. southern border ports of entry effective immediately,” Rollins announced on Sunday.

While coming in much stronger than expected, the latest employment data confirmed what we already suspected: the economy is slowing...

While coming in much stronger than expected, the latest employment data confirmed what we already suspected: the economy is slowing. The reason the employment data is so important is that without employment growth, the economy stalls. It takes, on average, about 200,000 jobs each month to keep up with population growth, which ultimately keeps the economy growing. That is because, as discussed in last week’s #BullBearReport, the consumer comprises about 70% of economic growth.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that all construction activities related to the proposed EPIC City development near Josephine, Texas, have been halted.

This action follows the initiation of multiple state-level investigations into the project, including criminal inquiries. “Texas has halted any construction of EPIC City. There is no construction taking place,” Governor Abbott said on Sunday. “The state of Texas has launched about a half dozen investigations into this project. That includes criminal investigations.” Abbott continued, “And the US Department of Justice is also investigating. This matter, and similar matters, are taken very seriously, and actions are being taken to address all concerns.”

AI safety campaigner calls for existential threat assessment akin to Oppenheimer’s calculations before first nuclear test

Artificial intelligence companies have been urged to replicate the safety calculations that underpinned Robert Oppenheimer’s first nuclear test before they release all-powerful systems. Max Tegmark, a leading voice in AI safety, said he had carried out calculations akin to those of the US physicist Arthur Compton before the Trinity test and had found a 90% probability that a highly advanced AI would pose an existential threat. The US government went ahead with Trinity in 1945, after being reassured there was a vanishingly small chance of an atomic bomb igniting the atmosphere and endangering humanity.

Pope Leo XIV cited the sudden rise in artificial intelligence (AI) and fast-booming technologies for his name choice as the Roman Pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV’s reign comes roughly 125 years after the death of Pope Leo XIII, who condemned socialism and defended the dignity of workers in his famous encyclical Rerum Novarum. He is most revered for being a pope at a time of great technological changes due to the industrial revolution and the rise of workers’ unions. As Breitbart News noted in 2019, the Encyclical came at a time when the world faced multiple questions about the nature of labor in the midst of the industrial revolution.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to highlight a significant milestone: nearly one billion users are now engaging with Meta AI across the company’s diverse platforms.

In a celebratory post, he unveiled a new standalone app and encouraged users with a cheerful “Check it out!” This statement may have seemed harmless and even engaging, reminiscent of an enthusiastic pitch for a fun feature. However, it’s essential to recognize that this announcement transcended mere product promotion; it served as a forewarning from a man who possesses a profound command over our digital reality. While the rollout of the new app is notable, it is merely a fragment of a larger narrative. The real transformation—both exhilarating and unsettling—stems from the impending introduction of Meta’s AI glasses.

(NewsNation) — FAA documents from recent years confirm U.S. Air Force pilots have reported numerous encounters with strange flying objects, sometimes in swarms, in their Arizona training ranges.

One even reportedly struck the canopy of an F-16 Viper, damaging the multimillion-dollar craft. Famed former Pentagon UAP investigator Luis Elizondo, who testified to Congress on these matters, says he’s heard about the encounters. “What I can tell you is that there has been a lot of activity, a lot of people reporting a lot of things out of Arizona, particularly on the border,” Elizondo told NewsNation. NewsNation’s border reporter, Ali Bradley, has intel regarding flying objects on the border: drones used by cartels to smuggle drugs or conduct reconnaissance.

Eerie trail camera footage captured in Arizona has captivated its viewers who are convinced what they're looking at may be otherworldly.

Posted by Fort Apache local Danny Pusher on March 26, the clip showed a wispy figure walking through open land, seemingly appearing - and then disappearing - out of nowhere. 'I heard howling/crying the other day at 5AM, so I set up trail cam in the drainage/wash,' the caption reads. 'At 2:22AM this morning Trail Cam caught something walking in the drainage, not sure if it's skinwalker/bigfoot/lurker/someone walking the drainage/wash alone at 2:22AM with no light. I have no idea what it is, if you know let me know.' The unusual footage drew hundreds of comments — with many sharing similar experiences.

