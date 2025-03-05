One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"As President, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again."

US President Donald Trump will tell Congress Tuesday that the American dream is "unstoppable" and the United States is regaining its confidence as he begins a second term, according to excerpts released by the White House. "The American Dream is surging -- bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is UNSTOPPABLE, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again," Trump will say in the most highly anticipated speech since his inauguration six weeks ago.

Canada’s woke prime minister and sometime blackface enthusiast Justin Trudeau has accused President Donald J. Trump of being “dumb” by enforcing tariffs and allegedly “appeasing” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trudeau announced that Canada would retaliate to the 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods with its own 25 percent tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products. After 21 days, the tariffs will be expanded to cover another $125 billion worth of goods. “The United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner, and ally, the closest friend,” Trudeau said at a press conference. “At the same time, they’re talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” he whined.

Canada is staring down the barrel of a tariff war with the United States thanks to the Liberals' mismanagement and antagonism. And the cost? A million Canadian jobs.

My message to the President is this: Canada will fight back. We will defend our people, and our economy, and we will put Canada first.

US President Donald Trump's tariffs are reshaping US trade policy and overhauling decades of free-trade agreements with friend and foe alike.

Here's where things stand with various US trade partners: Canada and Mexico: Trump's 25% across-the-board tariffs on its US neighbors go into effect on Tuesday, March 4, after the president ruled out another delay to implementation. Canada retaliated with a package of tariffs on $107 billion of US products, some immediate. Mexico's president said it would announce retaliatory tariffs beginning on Sunday. On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump is considering offering both countries a path to tariff relief as soon as Wednesday.

"...you do more and I’ll meet you in the middle some way and we’re going to probably announcing that tomorrow.”

Update (1630ET): First there were the Trump Tariffs... then the Retaliation. Then as Europe closed, chatter about a possible Ukraine minerals deal started to gain momentum lifting stocks to the highs. With a few minutes left in the day, a large MoC sell imbalance sent stocks back down hard...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the US to face justice.

Trump shared the news during an address to Congress, but gave no further details.

The US president has said that he has been working “tirelessly” to stop the bloodshed

US President Donald Trump has affirmed that he is determined to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. He stressed the importance of ending hostilities during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening. ”Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight,” he said, adding that he has been “working tirelessly” to bring about a truce. Trump emphasized that while people being killed in the conflict are not Americans, he wants the bloodshed to stop.

...if US hopes to normalize relations.

Russia has informed the Trump administration on Tuesday that any normalization of relations with the United States must be accompanied by the lifting of sanctions against Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Monday reports saying Trump has ordered options be drawn up to potentially give Russia sanctions relief amid ongoing direct talks to prepare for peace negotiations to end the Ukraine war. "It is probably too early to say anything. We have not heard any official statements, but in any case, our attitude towards sanctions is well known, we consider them illegal," Peskov said.

"A quarter of Russia's fossil fuel export revenues still come from Europe"...

A new report reveals that the anti-Russia, pro-Ukraine EU - spent more money on Russian oil and gas in 2024 than they did on military aid to Ukraine. According to the report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the EU spent approximately $23 billion on Russian fossil fuels vs. $19.6 billion on military and financial aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, China purchased at least $82 billion of Russian energy, India spent $51 billion, and Turkey spent $36 billion. In total, Russia raked in $254 billion on energy exports.

A pair of Republican lawmakers have issued public statements of support for the United States exiting the the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. The rare call comes on the heels of the explosive row between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump at the White House last Friday.

First, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) posted to X Saturday, "Get us out of NATO." He highlighted a chart showing that the US represents around 70% of the entire annual combined defense spending of NATO countries. No other nation comes close. Lee's post also featured the conclusion of Rod Martin, who wrote: "Just to be clear, the Europeans aren’t gonna do jack."

The massive defense spending hike is crucial for European security, the bloc’s commission president has claimed

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed that member states spend about $840 billion on defense – an amount more than double total EU defense expenditure in 2024. In a statement on Tuesday, von der Leyen cited the “most dangerous of times” and the “grave” threats facing the bloc. “We are in an era of rearmament,” she declared, adding that she had sent a letter outlining her ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to member state leaders ahead of the European Council meeting later this week.

Known for his predictions coming true, Armstrong went on to forecast the imminent fall of Zelensky and advised the US to get out of NATO and the UN as quickly as possible, so that the collapsing EU cannot pull us with them into their grave.

Lawmakers threw smoke bombs and flares inside the national legislature on Tuesday, causing injuries

A session of Serbia’s parliament briefly descended into chaos on Tuesday when opposition MPs set off smoke grenades and tear gas to protest against the government, causing serious injuries. As the spring session kicked off on Tuesday, tensions flared when the ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), approved the legislative agenda. Some opposition politicians rushed from their seats toward the speaker’s chair, resulting in a scuffle with security guards.

If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday China would "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan while opposing external interference, and strive to work with regular Taiwanese to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"We will firmly advance the cause of China's reunification and work with our fellow Chinese in Taiwan to realize the glorious cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Li wrote in his annual work report to China's parliament. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the objection of the government in Taipei, and has ramped up its military pressure against the island in recent years, including holding several rounds of major war games.

The United Stats on Tuesday said Iran's accelerating nuclear program is imperiling world peace and either aims to get Tehran closer to a bomb or extort the world to extract concessions.

The remarks to the United Nations nuclear watchdog underscore a harder new line by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has vow to bar Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They came in the form of a statement responding to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's report to the IAEA board the previous day documenting a sharp rise in Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Washington has ramped up sanctions on Tehran just weeks after the Islamic Republic signed a strategic partnership with Moscow

Russia is ready to broker talks between the US and Iran, including on Tehran’s nuclear program and its regional proxy network, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Bloomberg on Tuesday. Trump expressed interest in talking to Iran about those issues, both in his phone call to Putin in February and via representatives at the high-level US-Russian meeting in Riyadh just days later, the news agency wrote, citing anonymous officials. “Russia believes that the United States and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations,” Peskov told Bloomberg when asked about such contact.

Israel and White House reject Egyptian plan that would see Gazans remain in Strip during reconstruction, but avoids difficult questions on Hamas, which US says can’t remain in power

Arab leaders adopted an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza on Tuesday that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, in contrast to US President Donald Trump’s “Middle East Riviera” vision. Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi said the proposal, which was subsequently welcomed by Hamas but rejected by the United States and Israel, had been accepted at the closing of a summit he hosted in Cairo. Sissi said at the summit that he was certain Trump would be able to achieve peace in the conflict that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

Security agency’s report largely shifts blame to other bodies, cites unclear division of responsibilities with IDF, government’s overly defensive Gaza policies

The Shin Bet security agency on Tuesday published a summary of its investigations into its failures during the lead-up to the Hamas terror group’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, with agency chief Ronen Bar acknowledging that if the agency had acted differently “the massacre would have been avoided. While the probe found serious internal failures, however, it mostly pointed to external elements.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture is set to present a report on Wednesday evening that will recognize hostage families as victims of Hamas's psychological terrorism, according to KAN on Wednesday morning.

KAN referred to it as an "historic achievement" resulting from the intensive efforts of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum's legal department, headed by Dr. Shelly Aviv Yeini. The headquarters successfully reached out to the UN special envoy, Dr. Alice Jull Edwards, who wrote in the report that the families are experiencing tremendous psychological pain as a result of the captivity of their relatives and that Hamas is carrying out psychological terrorism against them.

Secretary of State Rubio announces that the United States has officially implemented the designation of the Houthi movement as a "foreign terrorist organization", following President Trump's executive order on the issue, which was signed in January.

The United States has officially implemented the designation of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement as a "foreign terrorist organization" (FTO), following President Donald Trump's executive order on the issue, which was signed in January. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, saying, "The Houthis' activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade."

Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim they successfully intercepted a US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone which was “violating Yemeni airspace and conducting hostile operations”.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed on Tuesday that they successfully intercepted a US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over the Red Sea, near the strategic port city of Hodeidah, the Xinhua news agency reported. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated on social media platform X that the drone was shot down while “violating Yemeni airspace and conducting hostile operations” in Hodeidah province. According to Sarea, this marks the 15th aircraft targeted by Houthi forces during what they call the “ongoing Battle of the Promised Liberation and the Sacred Jihad,” a campaign they claim is in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

B’nai Brith Canada urges municipal leaders across the country to ban Al-Quds Day, which has long been associated with anti-Israel rhetoric and calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.

B’nai Brith Canada said on Tuesday it is urging municipal leaders across the country to ban Al-Quds Day, an annual event it describes as an “anti-Jewish hatefest,” set to take place on March 28, 2025. First initiated in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic, Al-Quds Day has long been associated with anti-Israel rhetoric and calls for the destruction of the Jewish state. In Canada, the event has been marked by rallies in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, often featuring speakers who glorify terrorist organizations such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Trump vows to cut federal funding for campuses allowing 'illegal protests,' deport foreign agitators, and supports a mask ban at demonstrations.

President Donald Trump threatened to pull funding from campuses that permit “illegal protests,” said he would deport foreigners involved in those protests and appeared to endorse a ban on masks at demonstrations. The threat, made on social media, came a day after his administration said it was considering stopping more than $50 million in federal contracts with Columbia University over its “ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students.” Columbia has faced bipartisan criticism after pro-Palestinian protesters recently occupied a building at Barnard College and injured a school employee.

Former commissioner says it would render the agency "dysfunctional"...

The IRS is reportedly drafting plans to fire as much as half of its workforce through a mix of layoffs, attrition and incentivized buyouts, two leakers told the Associated Press, who spoke on condition of anonymity "because they weren't authorized to disclose the plans." According to the report, "The layoffs are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency by closing agencies, laying off nearly all probationary employees who have not yet gained civil service protection and offering buyouts to almost all federal employees through a “deferred resignation program” to quickly reduce the government workforce."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been criticized by political opponents over his alleged anti-vaccination stance

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced sending thousands of vaccine doses to Texas among an initial set of measures in response to a local measles outbreak. The politician has been previously accused by his critics of what they called promotion of ‘conspiracy theories’ about vaccines and nutrition. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “supported the Texas Department of Health through technical assistance and vaccines,” RFK Jr. wrote in a post on X (formerly, Twitter) over the weekend as he listed the measures the federal government took to help the state authorities to combat the disease. He also said that 2,000 doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine were sent there.

Back in the early 2000s, the FDA launched the Safety First Steering Committee (SFSC). It was started to address the safety concerns of marketed drugs of noteworthy concern to Americans. Today, the acronym is still found ubiquitously throughout FDA documents, but those links no longer function.

It appears to have been replaced by the Drug Risk Management Board (DRMB). The DRMB has no public-facing web page, but it appears that the DRMB is just a rebranded SFSC.

The bill's broad wording could erode free speech and endanger encrypted platforms.

The TAKE IT DOWN (“Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks” – Senate Bill 146/SB 146) Act is one of those legislative pushes that, on the face of it, make perfect sense – but upon further inspection reveal troubling potential for facilitating government overreach, and, yet another roundabout attack on encryption. The “face” of TAKE IT DOWN is to make sure online content known as non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including real, and that generated by AI tech, gets removed quickly.

Mandated encryption backdoors would put billions at risk, undermining both privacy and cybersecurity.

France is attempting to pass a new surveillance law requiring the inclusion of secret encryption backdoors by providers, to serve intelligence agencies and police. Critics say this attack on secure communications is the worst of its kind in the European Union (EU) and are urging citizens to put pressure on lawmakers to prevent the adoption of the so-called Narcotrafic law, which has cleared the country’s Senate and is now in the National Assembly.

US Commerce Secretary Lutnick after-market that he thinks President Trump will meet Mexico and Canada in the middle on tariffs and they're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow.

US stocks closed largely in the red on what was a choppy session with a notable sell-off into the close amid a chunky market imbalance, while markets fluctuated during the session with initial significant risk-off sentiment amid US growth concerns which was further exacerbated by a poor RCM/TIPP economic optimism print and after the implementation of Trump tariffs on China, Mexico, Canada which spurred the announcement of retaliatory measures. Nonetheless, stocks then staged an intraday recovery before suffering another bout of selling heading into the close.

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, the concept of a digital dollar has captured the attention of policymakers, economists, and industry leaders alike.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Chairman, and co-founder of Circle—a financial technology firm behind the USD Coin (USDC)—recently described America’s first digital currency as a “technology superpower” dollar with the potential for “profound” impact. His remarks, made during an appearance on Fox Business‘s “Mornings with Maria” on March 4, 2025, underscore a growing belief that digital currencies could redefine the U.S.’s role in the global economy. Allaire’s optimism centers on USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, which has experienced remarkable growth.

In a historic milestone for the Miss Georgia USA pageant, Bella Bautista is set to become the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title in June 2025.

This groundbreaking moment has sparked widespread attention, celebration, and debate across mainstream news outlets, reflecting both the progress of inclusivity in pageantry and the ongoing cultural conversations surrounding transgender rights. Bautista, a Cartersville, Georgia native and current Miss Buckhead USA, shared her journey with Atlanta News First (WANF), a Gray News affiliate. “I was like, this could honestly be a true reality for me.

AUSTIN, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Central Texas, citing "potentially historic" fire conditions expected on Tuesday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Monte Oaks described the situation as "an almost unprecedented event for the I-35 corridor," with the possibility of active fires due to extreme weather conditions. The warning, in effect Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., highlights the combination of strong winds and bone-dry air, creating a high-risk, fast-moving wildfire threat across all Central Texas counties.

More than a dozen US states are bracing for severe weather on Tuesday, bringing blizzards to the north and tornadoes to the south.

The National Weather Service (NWS) shows a significant winter storm, named 'Lola,' is making its way across parts of the Plains and Midwest that could see up to 18 inches. 'Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Plan on slippery road conditions,' the NWS shared in a statement. 'The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.' The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts from the Rockies to the Central Plains and upper Midwest.

California has experienced a startling series of seismic events, with seven earthquakes striking within a span of less than 24 hours.

This unusual cluster of temblors, primarily centered along the infamous San Andreas fault and the Foothills fault system near Death Valley, has reignited concerns among residents and experts about the state’s vulnerability to a long-overdue major quake. While no significant damage or injuries were reported, the flurry of activity has drawn attention from major news outlets, underscoring California’s precarious position atop some of the world’s most active fault lines. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), cited by multiple sources, five earthquakes occurred along the San Andreas fault, a tectonic boundary stretching 800 miles from Cape Mendocino in Northern California to the Salton Sea in the south.

Thousands flood London, protesting Labour’s war on family farms. The goal? Bankrupt farmers, seize the land, and sell out Britain—while billions £ vanish overseas. Tractors were banned, so they rolled in with a combine harvester Back the farmers—they put food on our tables!

