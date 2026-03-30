Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
1h

Always want to hear the latest from Ed Dowd-----thanks for posting.

Reply
Share
Brien's avatar
Brien
2h

The situation in Iran is no longer in the hands of the Mullahs. Those that aren’t dead have been sidelined by events. The IRGC is firmly in control. They are a cabal of savages and will never change or surrender. Any “agreement” coming from Iran is vapor ware. It is meaningless. Negotiation is meaningless. The only thing that is meaningful is the destruction of the IRGC as a fighting and governing force in Iran

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture