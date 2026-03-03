Enjoy the Spring Special: 25% off the annual subscription, available only from March 1 through March 5.

The US State Department urges Americans to immediately leave 13 Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, due to rising safety risks amid continued US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

The US Department of State on Monday urged Americans to immediately depart more than a dozen countries in the Middle East, including Israel. The advisory was issued amid the continuation of US and Israeli strikes against Iran. Americans are urged to depart Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, said the State Department’s assistant secretary for consular affairs. “Depart now via commercial means due to serious safety risks,” said a new security update issued by the State Department.

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States “continues to carry out large-scale combat operations in Iran” and that the timeline of operations is projected to be four to five weeks.

The president provided an update on Operation Epic Fury to begin the Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House. “Today, the United States military continues to carry out large-scale combat operations in Iran to eliminate the grave threats posed to America by this terrible terrorist regime,” Trump said. Trump said Iran “ignored” warnings not to continue the pursuit of nuclear weapons following the U.S. Strikes in June on Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan in Operation Midnight Hammer.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns US military strikes against Iran will intensify, aiming to destroy Tehran’s missile and naval capabilities. He stresses the importance of action to prevent Iran from becoming untouchable.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stark warning on Monday that “the hardest hits are yet to come” for Iran, signaling a more forceful phase in US military operations. Speaking from the Capitol, Rubio stressed that the campaign would continue until Iran’s missile and naval capabilities are fully neutralized. “They’re suffering a tremendous amount of damage,” Rubio stated. “I’m not going to give away the details of our tactical efforts, but the hardest hits are yet to come from the US military. The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now.”

The White House is attempting to straighten out a mutiny on the Right from pundits accusing the Trump administration of inconsistent messaging when it comes to its military operation against Iran.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a lengthy statement Monday defending the president from complaints that Trump and his advisers have been unclear, and at times contradictory, in laying out their justification for the conflict. She did not address whether Trump is pursuing regime change in Iran, as he suggested in his remarks to the nation over the weekend, but named the destruction of Iran’s military and its terrorist proxies as objectives. “Killing terrorists is good for America,” Leavitt said in a sharply worded X post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson calls the US operation against Iran “limited in scope” and “defensive,” stating it is not a declaration of war.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Monday provided his first public comments on the US operation against Iran, emphasizing that it would be “limited in scope” and “limited in objective.” His remarks came after a classified “Gang of Eight” briefing for top lawmakers on Capitol Hill amid the escalating Middle East conflict. “I think that operation will be wound up quickly, by God’s grace it will,” Johnson said in response to a question from CNN. Johnson also stated that the joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran this weekend should not be considered the start of an official war. “It’s not a declaration of war,” Johnson told reporters, explaining that the strikes were “defensive in nature and in design.”

The Senate will vote this week on a resolution that would terminate President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out strikes against Iran after four Americans have died as a result of Operation Epic Fury.

The Senate will vote on a bipartisan resolution sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) that would stop Operation Epic Fury, although it may appear to be doomed to die in Congress, as Trump would likely veto the resolution. The incoming vote will give Democrats a platform to argue that Trump’s war against Iran is illegal and to demand the administration explains how it will end the conflict.

U.S. Central Command declared Monday that Iran’s naval presence in the Gulf of Oman has been reduced to “ZERO,” announcing that every Iranian warship operating in the strategic waterway at the outset of Operation Epic Fury has been destroyed as American forces struck more than 1,250 targets in the first 48 hours of the campaign.

Posting on the third day of operations, United States Central Command wrote on X: “Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO.” “The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over,” the command added. “Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. U.S. forces will continue to defend it.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) provided an update on Monday that six U.S. military service members have been killed as part of Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM explained that “the remains of two” U.S. service members who had been unaccounted for had been recovered. “As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action,” CENTCOM said. “U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region.” “The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” CENTCOM added. CENTCOM added that “major combat operations continue.”

US Embassy in Riyadh hit by two Iranian drones, causing a fire in the area. The Embassy was empty at the time of the attack.

An explosion occurred early Tuesday morning at the US Embassy in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, after it was hit by two Iranian drones. Sources said that a fire broke out at the scene following the explosion. The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed that two drones hit the US Embassy, adding that a fire broke out and the building sustained minor damage. Fox News reported that the US Embassy was empty at the time of the attack.

President Trump said on Monday the US retaliation for the attack on its Riyadh embassy and killed service members will be revealed soon, adding he does not think boots on the ground will be necessary.

“You’ll find soon what the retaliation will be for the attack on the US embassy in Riyadh and for the US service members killed,” News Nation correspondent Kellie Meyer posted on X. “He also told me he doesn’t think boots on the ground will be necessary.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery on Monday after it was hit by multiple Iranian suicide drones. Images show smoke rising from the facility, though the scope of damage is not immediately clear.

Since joint United States and Israeli airstrikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran began over the weekend, Iranian forces have attempted to target civilian, economic, and energy infrastructure in the Gulf States—along with a number of attacks against U.S. military assets and Israel. The suicide drone strike against Ras Tanura is likely to have a short-term impact on Saudi oil production as the facility is capable of refining an estimated 550,000 barrels of oil per day. Saudi officials shut down the Ras Tanura as a precaution and to assess damage. Workers were evacuated from the facility.

Israeli Air Force strikes a key Iranian communications center used for military and propaganda activities.

The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, on Monday evening initiated additional strikes toward targets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. Shortly before midnight on Monday evening, the Israeli Air Force struck and dismantled the Iranian terrorist regime’s communications center. The IDF statement said that the center was also recently used by the Iranian regime’s forces to advance military activities under the guise of civilian activity and assets, in addition to the propaganda activities that emanate from the communications center.

Is Iran’s reeling regime using prisoners as human shields against U.S. and Israeli strikes? CBN's Raj Nair is joined by Iranian-American journalist Karmel Melamed for the breaking details.

Intelligence assessment was produced over the past two weeks as the US was building up its forces.

Before the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Saturday morning and killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the CIA assessed that if the Iranian leader were killed, his rule would likely be replaced by “hardline” figures from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Reuters has reported. The report said that the assessment was produced over the past two weeks as the US was building up its forces in the region and preparing to launch the war. The New York Times reported that the CIA had been tracking Khamenei for months and knew that he would be at his compound in Tehran meeting senior Iranian officials on Saturday morning, where he was hit by a joint US-Israeli strike.

They did it tonight at the opening match of the Asian Cup with the entire world watching. Massively powerful statement!

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, reveals Hezbollah’s deputy leader was seriously injured in an Israeli strike, as Operation Roaring Lion targets Hezbollah’s key terrorists.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, revealed on Monday that Hezbollah’s second-in-command, was seriously injured during an Israeli attempt to eliminate him in Lebanon. This is an apparent reference to Mohammad Raad, who represents Hezbollah in the Lebanese Parliament and is also the terrorist group’s deputy leader. In a video he posted to social media after leaving the operations room in the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Leiter shared an update of the events of the past few hours.

The footage likely shows the 100 kW-class Iron Beam in action, able to neutralize incoming projectiles...

Hezbollah opened a new front in the broadening U.S.-Israeli war with Iran overnight, launching a barrage of missiles and kamikaze drone swarms at an Israeli military base in northern Israel. Footage of one of those missile launches posted on X by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) shows what appears to be some of those Hezbollah missiles prematurely exploding moments after launch. IPBC explained that the apparent misfires were due to the “Interception of the Rocket from Lebanon Carried Out Using the “Iron Beam” Laser System.”

Bad blood between neighbors leading to war.

While the eyes of the world are fixated on the military conflict between the US and Israel against Iran, another open war is also raging between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two countries stated today (2) that their armies are targeting each other’s border posts, as their confrontation enters a ​fifth day. Reuters reported: “The intensity of the clashes, however, appeared ‌to be lower than when it began although there were no signs that the allies-turned-foes were seeking to step back and make peace.”

The US, the Philippines, and Japan this week conducted joint exercises over the Bashi Channel that separates the Philippines from Taiwan in the South China Sea...

The Chinese regime’s navy conducted patrols in the South China Sea from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, while the United States, Japan, and the Philippines were holding joint military exercises in international waters. The Chinese regime criticized the Philippines for “disturbing peace” in the region. Analysts told The Epoch Times that the standoff in the South China Sea does not necessarily mean that the situation will escalate soon, and the Chinese regime’s rhetoric reflects complicated political considerations. The United States, the Philippines, and Japan this week conducted joint exercises over the Bashi Channel that separates the Philippines from Taiwan in the South China Sea, according to a statement by the Philippine military on Feb. 27. The drills were aimed at showcasing the forces’ “ability to operate seamlessly together in complex maritime environments,” the Philippine military said.

The good news is that the U.S. Navy's global fleet distribution has notable activity in the region.

An Iranian-made Shahed drone strike on the British Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri, Cyprus, is among the first signs that the U.S.-Iran conflict may no longer be contained to the Middle East. This development brings us to a note we published one month ago on Cuba. On Feb. 3, we cited a report from the Russian military-focused Telegram channel Rybar that offered a very scary reality for the US southern front facing the Gulf of America and Caribbean that “Russia may deploy Geranium strike drones in Cuba, a move that could reshape deterrence and force Trump to reconsider his options.”

Kremlin assures it still wants open, cordial negotiations with Washington...

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sunday comments blasted the United States and Israel’s “cynical” assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei which happened the day prior in the opening salvo of the US-Israeli Operation Epic Fury. Other translations in European media have used the word “murder” - citing Putin. He expressed condolences to the Islamic Republic: “Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the assassination of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran... committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law,” Putin said in a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The FSB claimed to have “reliable information that the Ukrainian armed forces and intelligence agencies are able to quickly obtain information posted on the Telegram messenger..."

Authorities in Russia believe that Ukraine has quick access to Russian servicemen’s messages and exploits this for military purposes, which wouldn’t be possible without some degree of complicity on Telegram’s part, thus impugning its founder’s character after he denied working with foreign spooks. The FSB claimed to have “reliable information that the Ukrainian armed forces and intelligence agencies are able to quickly obtain information posted on the Telegram messenger and use it for military purposes.” This coincides with the government allegedly throttling Telegram on the grounds that it’s not in compliance with local laws, which preceded reports that it’ll be banned on 1 April. The authorities denied that they have nay such plan but there’s no doubt that Telegram is now controversial in Russia.

As energy prices soar, Hungary is calling on Zelensky to reopen the Druzhba immediately while also calling opposition leader Péter Magyar an “accomplice” in this attack

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has weighed in on the current war in the Middle East, tying Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz to Ukraine’s blocking the Friendship Oil Pipeline, calling Zelensky’s decision an “assassination attempt” on Hungary. “At today’s national security briefing, we reviewed satellite images of the Druzhba oil pipeline. The images clearly show there is no technical reason for the shutdown. Zelensky is not telling the truth,” Szijjártó posted on X.

Germany says it does not have the resources for joining the war

The German government has now denied a report it is reportedly “seriously considering” joining the war against Iran, which was launched by the United States and Israel. Among the military actions Germany was considering was joining the bombing campaign against Iran, according to a report from Times of Israel. According to various German news media reports, however, this report was not accurate. Germany’s foreign ministry has denied that it will join the war, with the German government citing a lack of resources.

Authorities warn that Iranian-linked sleeper cells and extremist networks could target Israeli and U.S. institutions, as well as those celebrating the now-confirmed death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Security agencies across Germany have stepped up protective measures following the U.S. and Israeli weekend military strikes on Iran, amid warnings that Tehran could seek reprisals on European soil. According to Bild, state security services and domestic intelligence officials are now reviewing the threat to national security on an hourly basis. Particular attention is being paid to U.S. and Jewish institutions, which authorities believe could become potential targets for those seeking retribution.

If the war drags on, one expert stated that the EU may even turn to Russian oil and gas out of desperation

Natural gas markets across Europe experienced a violent price surge on Monday following news that Qatar has suspended operations at the world’s premier liquefied natural gas facility, which accounts for 20 percent of global output. EU leaders are reportedly preparing for a crisis scenario if the war drags on due to already low gas reserves in the biggest member states, particularly Germany and France. Prices went as high as 50 percent before settling back down to the current level of 45 percent at the time of publication, resulting in the current price of €46 per megawatt-hour. Similar price jumps were seen in the United Kingdom’s NBP benchmark index.

As the world is reeling with war, failing Macron wants to get more and more nukes.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a main address on Monday, March 2nd, updates to France’s doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons. The speech was delivered in a military base that hosts France’s ballistic missile submarines. France24 reported: “Macron said France was entering a new phase in its nuclear deterrence strategy, one that would complement NATO’s nuclear mission and he invited European allies to participate in nuclear deterrence exercises. ‘What I’d like is for Europeans to regain control of their own destiny’, Macron said.”

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 indicates that 15 U.S. military aircraft have departed from the Rota and Morón air bases in southern Spain following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.

The bases, including Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base, operate under Spanish sovereignty in cooperation with the United States. According to the tracking data, at least seven of the aircraft have landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told broadcaster Telecinco, “Spanish bases are not being used for this operation,” underscoring the socialist government’s opposition to the attacks. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also condemned the U.S.–Israeli strikes.

Patrick Christys has launched a blistering attack on Keir Starmer, branding the Prime Minister 'such a weak man' who has made Britain 'irrelevant' on the world stage during the Iran conflict.

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage has said that Britain must not accept any new influx of refugees from Iran, arguing that those fleeing potential unrest should be accommodated in the Middle East.

Notably, Iran’s immediate neighbors include some of the wealthiest countries in the world, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—although they have all been reluctant to accept Muslim refugees from conflicts in Syria and elsewhere in the past. Speaking on Monday, Farage said, “If there are refugees fleeing Iran, they will be housed in the Middle East. We can’t take refugees from these conflicts anymore, we simply can’t.” However, he added that if Iran’s theocratic regime falls, it may cause many Persians currently living in Britain to return home. “I know many people who would like to go back to their home country, but away from the barbarity of this regime,” he said.

Parallels US Haitian scandal

Shocking videos reveal migrants setting traps and snatching protected birds from public waterways, fueling outrage over unchecked immigration destroying local wildlife. Video evidence from Ireland shows a local resident dismantling crude wire cages placed along Dublin’s Grand Canal by tent-dwelling migrants, believed to be targeting swans and ducks for consumption. The footage captures the man, accompanied by his dog, uprooting the traps hidden in the grass near the water’s edge.In the clip, no direct dialogue is heard, but the intent is clear as the resident methodically removes the snares, preventing what could have been a slaughter of iconic birds.

The House Oversight Committee has made public the deposition videos of Jeffrey Epstein associate and former President Bill Clinton, along with his wife, Hillary Clinton. This move is part of the ongoing investigation into Epstein’s activities and connections.

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced the release, stating, “I have released Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton’s deposition footage.” Bill Clinton, who had multiple flights on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” plane, defended himself during his deposition, saying, “I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing and I did nothing wrong.” Epstein, along with his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, visited the Clinton White House and supported the Clinton Foundation following the Clinton presidency.

The US Supreme Court on Monday blocked California’s secret gender transition policies for children and said the law likely violated parental rights.

The high court, in a 6-3 vote, allowed a lower court’s ruling in favor of parents who reject the evil policy on religious grounds to stand. Liberal justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented. NBC News reported: The Supreme Court on Monday barred California from enforcing state rules that restrict when schools can notify parents about students who come out as transgender and requires teachers to use children’s preferred pronouns. The court, on a 6-3 vote on ideological lines, allowed a federal judge’s ruling in favor of parents who oppose the policy on religious grounds to go into effect. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had put the judge’s decision on hold pending further litigation.

In a different timeline, wiring an age-surveillance layer into the boot sequence of every computing device in California is an idea that would have died in committee.

California wants to build a surveillance layer into every device its residents touch. Assembly Bill 1043, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and taking effect January 1, 2027, requires every operating system provider to collect age information from users at account setup and broadcast that data to app developers through a real-time API. Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux distributions, Valve’s SteamOS: if it runs an operating system, it’s covered by this overreaching law. The proposals are particularly dumb for open-source Linux operating systems. Linux exists specifically because some people want computing that doesn’t surveil them. That’s not incidental to why the platform exists; it’s foundational.

Mexico is six months away from building a surveillance system that knows the face behind every phone call in the country.

Anonymous prepaid SIM cards are dying in Mexico. By July 1, 2026, every active cell phone number in the country must be biometrically linked to a named, government-credentialed individual or face suspension. That’s around 127 million numbers, each one tethered to an identity the Mexican government can look up by name. The mobile registration law took effect January 9, 2026, covering prepaid and postpaid plans, physical SIMs, and eSIMs alike. Existing subscribers have until June 30 to complete registration. New lines activated after January 9 get 30 days. Miss the window, and the line goes dark.

On Sunday, a day after U.S. and Israeli forces began raining missiles across Iran, an oil tanker docked off the coast of Oman burst into flames. The same day, maritime tracking organizations announced tankers were targeted by more projectiles in the waters north of the Arabian Peninsula.

Experts say these attacks are opening up a front of the war that could have massive repercussions. A large portion of the world’s energy supply traverses these waters, and for each day attacks happen and fewer ships take the risk of navigating there, the world gets a little bit closer to an economic crisis. Oman sits at the bottom of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime traffic route that links countries in the Persian Gulf, like Iran, to the rest of the world. On normal days, around 20 million barrels of oil, or approximately 20% of the world’s liquid petroleum, passes through the strait, which is less than 30 miles across at its narrowest point. In a moment of regional instability, the seafaring passageway can quickly turn into a strategic chokepoint, and its effects are already rippling out on a global scale.

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, has agreed to increase payouts to investors from a private credit fund this quarter, leading to net outflows, a securities filing showed on Monday.

Investors in the $82 billion ‌Blackstone Private ⁠Credit Fund(BCRED), ⁠who usually have a chance to ask to withdraw 5% of their holdings every quarter, requested a total of 7.9% in the first quarter, Blackstone said in the filing.

Last week, the Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s unconstitutional and economically destructive tariffs. But, as the White House seeks to impose new trade restrictions through other avenues, it’s worth reexamining why trade policy and inflationary monetary policy typically go hand-in-hand.

The following article was originally published by the Mises Institute. The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Peter Schiff or SchiffGold. In recent years, and with particular intensity since Donald Trump’s ascent to the political center stage, trade deficits have been increasingly cast as symbols of national weakness. Persistent US trade deficits are treated not as accounting outcomes, but as evidence of unfair dealing, foreign predation, or elite incompetence. Surpluses are praised as victories, while deficits are framed as losses demanding correction through tariffs, subsidies, and industrial policy.

In a horrifying Islamic terror attack that exposes the catastrophic failures of America’s immigration system, Senegalese migrant Ndiaga Diagne, 53, carried out a deadly mass-casualty jihad shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street in Austin’s entertainment district early Sunday morning.

Wielding a handgun and rifle, Diagne slaughtered two bar patrons and wounded 14 others, three critically, before being fatally shot by valiant Austin police officers. The two people killed in Sunday’s shooting in Austin, Texas, were Ryder Harrington, 22, and Savitha Shan, 24, according to CNN. The jihad attack, occurring just 24 hours after U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, screams of Islamic terrorism, with Diagne donning a “Property of Allah” hoodie and an undershirt emblazoned with the Iranian flag or symbols, while a Quran was discovered in his vehicle.

A Shia mosque in Northern Virginia is honoring the legacy of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Manassas Mosque hosted a remembrance service on Sunday for the Iranian supreme leader was killed in joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran. Located about 30 miles outside Washington, D.C., the mosque held a Ramadan iftar that sent “condolences and glad tidings on the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.” An Instagram post invited followers to attend as the community considered its “responsibilities” in the wake of his death.

In a brazen act of transnational repression that exposes the dangerous infiltration of Islamic terrorists into Western societies, suspected sleeper cells loyal to Iran’s crumbling Islamic Regime unleashed a hail of gunfire on a boxing gym in Toronto, Canada.

The target? Salar Gholami’s Boxing Gym in Richmond Hill, Ontario, owned by courageous Iranian-Canadian activist and undefeated boxer Salar Gholami. This drive-by shooting, which left 17 bullet holes riddling the windows and walls, occurred mere hours after the reported demise of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and amid escalating attacks on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bases inside Iran itself. While Canadian authorities have yet to officially confirm the perpetrators, the timing and context scream foul play by IRGC-linked operatives. Gholami, a vocal opponent of the Islamic Regime, has been at the forefront of protests in Canada calling for regime change and the return of Iran’s exiled Shah, Reza Pahlavi.

India’s High Commissioner said India could help Canada reach that goal by providing 60 million new immigrants.

A retired US Air Force general who led laboratories linked to UFO research has been reported missing from New Mexico.

William Neil McCasland, 68, was last seen around 11am Friday near Quail Run Court NE in Albuquerque, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said. The sheriff’s office issued a Silver Alert, a public notification system used to locate missing seniors or individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other medical conditions. ‘Due to his medical issues, law enforcement is concerned for his safety,’ the office said. McCasland, a veteran of Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, previously led both the Phillips Research Site and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson in Ohio.

A total lunar eclipse — a striking “blood moon” event — is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, offering dramatic celestial views for skywatchers in North America, Australia and New Zealand, according to The Guardian.

The eclipse will bathe the full moon in a deep red glow as it passes through Earth’s shadow. The Guardian explains that astronomers expect “a deep and coppery red” coloration during the totality phase. This rare astronomical spectacle comes at a moment of intense geopolitical tensions, as the United States and its allies are engaged in a major military conflict with Iran following a coordinated attack on Iranian targets that began on 28 February 2026. In recent days, American strikes — part of what some sources describe as a broader war involving U.S. and Israeli forces against Iran’s strategic military infrastructure — have drawn retaliatory attacks across the Middle East. Adding symbolic resonance for many observers, the blood moon eclipse will occur during the Jewish festival of Purim, a feast commemorating deliverance as recounted in the Book of Esther.

Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority’s (IAA) Robbery Prevention Unit have discovered a rare ancient half shekel coin in the Judean Desert.

The IAA said the coin is approximately 2,000-year-old and dates from the time of the Great Jewish Revolt against the Roman Empire between 66 and 74 C.E. The ancient Hebrew artifact was uncovered in cooperation with Israel’s Heritage Ministry and the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Staff Officer. “The coin bears the Hebrew inscription ‘Half Shekel’ alongside a chalice motif, a characteristic symbol found on Jewish coins from the late Second Temple period,” IAA researcher Yaniv David Levy explained. “Above it appears the letter Aleph, denoting the first year of the outbreak of the revolt.”

