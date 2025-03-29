One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hundreds are feared dead after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

A high rise building under construction in Bangkok collapsed. So far at least 144 people were killed in Myanmar, several hundred are injured. At least 10 people died in Thailand, more than a dozen are injured and more than 100 construction workers are still missing after the high rise collapsed. The AP reported: A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and a monastery. At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar, where photos and video from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage. At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed. The full extent of death, injury and destruction was not immediately clear — particularly in Myanmar, one of the world’s poorest countries. It is embroiled in a civil war, and information is tightly controlled.

The death toll in Myanmar from a strong earthquake has risen to 694, with 1,670 people injured, state media reported on Saturday, citing a statement from the ruling military.

It said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had ordered a prompt rescue effort in affected regions.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had spoken with officials in Myanmar about the earthquake that hit the country and that his administration would be providing some form of assistance.

"We're going to be helping," he told reporters at the White House.

“It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things,”

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the phone, and that the two leaders plan to meet “immediately” after the federal election. “It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things,” Trump said on Truth Social on March 28, adding that the two would meet “immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors.” Trump added that the discussion between the two leaders will “end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada.”

Liberal Party of Canada leader Mark Carney, who became prime minister upon Justin Trudeau’s resignation two weeks ago and will run as his party’s candidate in the April 28 snap election, has been accused of plagiarism in his 1995 thesis for a doctorate in economics from Oxford University.

The National Post on Friday pointed to ten clear examples of Carney using “full quotes, paraphrases, or slightly modified quotes from four previous works” in his 1995 thesis without “proper acknowledgement or attribution.” The National Post printed the allegedly plagiarized passages from Carney’s thesis in their entirety, along with word-for-word quotes from the original material, and in each of the cited cases they were nearly identical.

Climate Depot's Marc Morano joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he explains how prior to becoming prime minister, Mark Carney was pulling the strings behind the scenes to enforce so-called green energy policies that bypass voters to forcefully implement net-zero policies.

"Unconventional does not necessarily equal unconstitutional..."

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been officially shuttered after a federal appeals court Friday determined that the Trump administration could continue dismantling it. The ruling nullifies a lower court ruling that found that Elon Musk and DOGE were exercising enough independent authority to require Senate confirmation under the Constitution's Appointments Clause. "While defendants’ role and actions related to USAID are not conventional, unconventional does not necessarily equal unconstitutional," wrote US Circuit Judge Marvin Quattlebaum, a Trump appointee. "And none of this is to say that plaintiffs will not be able to develop evidence of unconstitutional conduct as the case progresses. Time will tell," he continued.

The temporary restraining order had been set to expire on March 29...

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on March 28 extended a temporary restraining order that prevents U.S. officials from deporting illegal immigrants from the United States solely on the basis of President Donald Trump’s invocation of a wartime law. Boasberg said in a 3-page ruling there is good cause to extend the order because Venezuelan nationals who sued over the invocation are entitled to relief preventing their removal “at least until they have had a chance to challenge that they are covered by the Proclamation.”

Yet another federal judge has blocked a portion of one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders, arguing that his directive to terminate government contracts with all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs is a “coercive threat.”

Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois signed a memorandum opinion and order on Thursday in favor of a Chicago-based nonprofit that promotes “diversity, equity, and inclusion within the skilled trades industry.” The organization, Chicago Women in Trades (CWIT), receives roughly 40 percent of its annual budget from the federal government, according to the document.

"You need a sufficient amount of ruthlessness to run a country"

You understand, all these lawsuit shenanigans with select federal judges from Woke-crazed districts like Boston, San Francisco, Rhode Island, and the DC Beltway are aimed at provoking a second civil war. The objective is to burden Mr. Trump with so many restrictions on the executive that the country can’t be governed without declaring a national emergency. This is the Democratic Party’s desperate strategy to stay alive: to preserve the flow of taxpayer money to its minions stuffed into the organs of government like cancer cells, and the vast network of NGOs that employ its agents and spread its sickness. The Democratic Party is a malignancy within the republic and the money is the blood-flow that feeds it.

Far-left revolutionaries behind the "Tesla Takedown" color revolution operation...

Far-left revolutionaries behind the "Tesla Takedown" color revolution operation have identified dozens of Tesla targets nationwide and are preparing to mobilize far-left agitators aligned with the Democratic Party to those locations as soon as Saturday, in what the rogue group—reportedly funded by Soros-linked organizations like Indivisible—calls a "Global Day of Action." The Tesla Takedown website links to The Action Network—an online platform used by shady far-left NGOs to organize and fundraise—which shows that groups like Troublemakers and the Disruption Project are leading tomorrow's efforts to "tank Tesla's stock" and destroy shareholder value.

Mississippi has officially abolished its state income tax, positioning itself as a leader in the movement for economic freedom and limited government.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves signed the legislation into law Friday, declaring it a “generational victory” and a bold new chapter for working families, entrepreneurs, and freedom-loving Americans across the South. “We did it, Mississippi!” Reeves wrote in a triumphant post on X. “We just eliminated the income tax!” While Washington continues to suffocate the American people with taxes, inflation, and runaway spending, Mississippi is doing the opposite — returning power and prosperity to its citizens.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, as well as clearances and access to classified information for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and more.

Gabbard made the call per President Donald Trump’s March 22 memorandum stating that it is “no longer in the national interest” to have those individuals, as well as several formerly high-ranking Biden administration officials, family members, and other figures, to have classified material. She also included former National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director Fiona Hill and former NSC staffer Alexander Vindman, who sparked the impeachment of Trump over Ukraine aid.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - European sanctions against Russia will likely have to be taken into account as part of any final peace deal on Ukraine, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said in a readout of press remarks published by the Department of State on Friday.

Asked about how long he anticipated the negotiations to continue, Rubio responded, "I just can't put a timeframe on it because it doesn't depend on us." "It depends on the Russians and it depends on the Ukrainians. It also depends on our partners in Europe who have sanctions that will have to be taken into account, I believe, as part of any final deal," he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky predicts the death of Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin “soon”, stating the invasion of his country would then have to end.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could not survive the death of the country’s head of state, Ukraine’s President Zelensky has told French television. This will happen soon, he said, asserting he would outlive the Russian leader. Victory in the Ukraine war is simply a matter of out-waiting Russia, Zelensky told Eurovision News, and if America allows Russia to return to the global fold now it would hand Putin victory at “one of the most dangerous moments”.

"This is what Zelensky does..."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a Friday press conference that he won't recognize past US military aid as loans, after Washington sent a new draft of the minerals deal to Kiev. "Ukraine received a new agreement project from the U.S. regarding mineral resources, which is an entirely different document from the previous framework agreement," said Zelensky, adding "Ukraine will not recognize U.S. military aid as debt." "We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it," Zelensky continued.

American-designed HIMARS artillery was used in one of the three latest attacks on infrastructure, according to the Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian military has attacked Russia’s energy infrastructure in three separate regions, again violating a US-mediated moratorium on such strikes, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has claimed. The incidents, recorded over the past 24 hours, took place in Belgorod, Kursk and Saratov Regions of Russia, the Friday statement said. On Thursday, Ukrainian artillery struck an element of the Russian power grid in Belgorod Region, disrupting the power supply in Shchebekino near the international border, the report said.

British specialists set coordinates for a Ukrainian missile system that struck a gas metering station, the Foreign Ministry has said

France and the UK actively aided Kiev in a strike on the Sudzha pipeline infrastructure in Russia’s Kursk Region on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told journalists. Earlier the Russian Defense Ministry said that a metering facility was “de facto destroyed” in a Ukrainian HIMARS attack. “[We] have reasons to believe that targeting and navigation were facilitated through French satellites and British specialists input [target] coordinates and launched [the missiles],” Zakharova said, commenting on the strike.

According to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, European leaders have agreed on the necessity of imposing a deadline for Russian progress toward a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The decision follows a significant meeting in Paris, where France, Germany, and the United Kingdom vowed to bolster their support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Starmer emphasized that European allies must maintain pressure on Russia, dismissing any immediate options to lift sanctions. “We should be setting a framework and a deadline of delivering real progress,” he said, without specifying a concrete timeline. He stressed the urgency for advancements “in days and weeks, not months and months.”

At a raucous rally in Birmingham, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage unveiled what he called the “most ambitious launch ever for a local election campaign,” confirming the insurgent party would field a full slate of candidates across the United Kingdom for the May 1st vote.

Farage confirmed Reform will contest the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, all six mayoralties, and all local races—up from just 12 percent of seats last year. “Be in no doubt,” said Farage, “we are standing everywhere.” The speech quickly escalated into a broader attack on the political status quo, with Farage hammering both Labour and the Tories as weak, wasteful, and ideologically captured.

Ofcom’s notices to Gab and Kiwi Farms mark the first major test of the UK’s extraterritorial approach to online regulation.

The British government has begun aggressively extending its censorship regime beyond its borders, invoking the sweeping powers granted by the Online Safety Act 2023 to demand compliance from foreign-based platforms. Pro-free speech websites like Gab and Kiwi Farms are among the first targets in this international campaign to enforce the UK’s standards of “online safety” — a term critics argue is being used as a smokescreen for state-sanctioned thought control. Gab, a US-based platform known for its staunch defense of First Amendment protections, has refused to capitulate. The UK’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) is threatening the company with crushing penalties—up to £18M ($23.3M) or 10% of global revenue — for failing to submit to British censorship demands. Gab, in turn, is reporting the UK government to the United States Trade Representative and the Department of Justice, calling for retaliation and the imposition of trade tariffs.

The US is right to call out European elites for democratic backsliding, Italy’s prime minister has said

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has thrown her weight behind US Vice President J.D. Vance and his scathing criticism of Washington’s European allies last month. In a keynote address at the annual Munich Security Conference, Vance charged that the UK and several EU nations are failing to uphold free speech and democratic principles. “I have to say I agree,” Meloni told Financial Times. “I’ve been saying this for years… Europe has a bit lost itself.” She added that the believed the vice president’s ire was directed at a “ruling class,” that imposes its ideology on ordinary citizens.

Swedish journalist Kaj Joakim Medin, who was in Turkey to cover protests against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest, was jailed pending trial on terrorism charges, Turkey's Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Medin was detained in Istanbul as part of an investigation launched after a protest in Stockholm in January 2023, where a mannequin resembling President Tayyip Erdogan was hung outside the city hall. Authorities said Medin was among 15 suspects identified for organizing, promoting, or being linked to the demonstration. Medin was charged with "insulting the president" and "membership in a terrorist organization." His employer, Dagens ETC newspaper, had raised concerns over his whereabouts after he was unreachable for two days.

Once again, Turkey faces political turmoil. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was detained on March 19 and then formally arrested on March 23.

He stands accused of a host of poorly evidenced charges: “establishing and managing a criminal organization, taking bribes, extortion, unlawfully recording personal data, and rigging a tender.” Imamoglu, who called the charges a “black stain on our democracy,” has also been suspended from his position as mayor. If convicted, as is expected, he will not be allowed to run for President. Despite this, the CHP, which says the arrest is politically motivated, held its previously scheduled primary and named Imamoglu as its presidential candidate for the 2028 election. Meanwhile, protests continue to rock Turkey. Police have moved to try to contain them in Istanbul, the largest city; Ankara, the capital; Izmir; and other cities around the country.

Houthi-affiliated source Al-Masirah claimed that one civilian was killed and four others were wounded in the city of Saada.

The US Air Force launched several strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, CENTCOM announced on Friday night. Yemeni media reported 24 airstrikes on the Houthi controlled cities Sana'a, Saada, and the Al Jawf Governorate in the country's North, with Houthi-affiliated source Al-Masirah citing their correspondent in Saada saying that one civilian was killed and four others were wounded in the country's northwestern city.

The terrorist organization reportedly needs the ceasefire for a few days in order to suppress anti-Hamas protests that have been held by Palestinians in the enclave this week.

Hamas is allegedly open to releasing several hostages, including US citizen and IDF soldier Edan Alexander, in exchange for a ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Hamas's conditions for releasing the select group of hostages has not been revealed, the report notes, but states that the terrorist organization needs the ceasefire for a few days in order to suppress anti-Hamas protests that have been held by Palestinians in the enclave this week. This new brief agreement includes intensive talks between Qatar and the United States, according to the report.

First airstrikes on Lebanese capital since ceasefire announced in November; one rocket intercepted, second failed to cross border; Hezbollah says it is not behind rocket attack

Two rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon on Friday morning, leading the military to carry out strikes first in southern Lebanon and later in the capital, Beirut, a first since the November ceasefire went into effect. According to the military, one of the rockets was intercepted and the other fell short inside Lebanese territory, as rocket sirens sounded in the city of Kiryat Shmona and the nearby communities of Tel Hai, Margaliot, and Misgav Am. It was the second attack within the past week, after three rockets were fired at Metula on March 22, the first such incident since the November 27 ceasefire ended over a year of fighting with the Hezbollah terror group.

Asked if they trust the current Netanyahu government, 70% of respondents said they do not, compared to 27% who said they do. Even among coalition voters, just 51% said they trust the government, compared to 36% who said they do not, according to a poll aired on Channel 12.

Asked what impact the budget passed this week by the coalition will have on Israelis’ pockets, 54% of respondents said it’ll harm their personal financial situation, 20% said it will not have an impact and only 7% said it will improve their standing. Asked who the government is more concerned with — ultra-Orthodox Israelis and other sectors affiliated with the coalition or the entire public — just 24% of respondents said the latter, with 66% of the public saying the former groups.

In a video released on Tuesday by the Tasnim News Agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new underground “missile city.”

The underground facility is claimed by Tehran to be “one of the hundreds of missile cities operated by the [IRGC],” the Jerusalem Post reported, and is the third to be unveiled in the past month. “Kheibar Shekan (900-mile range), Haj Qassem (850-mile range), Ghadr H (1,240-mile range), Sejjil (1,550-mile range), and Emad (1,050-mile range) missiles, as well as Paveh cruise missiles, are reported to be held in the city,” the report stated.

Iran’s parliament speaker on Friday accused the US of using nuclear talks to pressure Tehran into relinquishing its defense capabilities, amid tensions over a recent letter from President Donald Trump demanding missile restrictions.

“The US means disarmament when it says negotiation,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a speech during Quds Day rallies in Tehran on Friday. “Our people understand that talks under threat are just a show to impose their will. No wise nation would accept that.” His comments were echoed by other senior Iranian officials speaking at Quds Day events, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Larijani.

US president Donald Trump warned Iran on Friday that “bad, bad things” would happen if Tehran did not agree to a nuclear deal, a day after Iran declined to have direct talks under his stepped-up sanctions.

“My big preference ... is we work it out with Iran. But if we don't work it out, bad, bad things are going to happen to Iran,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. This is what Trump said he conveyed in his letter to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei last week. Tehran confirmed on Wednesday that a response to the letter had been sent via Oman. "Our policy remains not to engage in direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats. However, indirect negotiations as existed in the past can continue," foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Governor Spencer Cox (R-UT) signed a groundbreaking bill eliminating fluoride from Utah’s public water supply. The measure, introduced in January and passed by the state legislature, will take effect on May 7.

This legislative move makes Utah the first U.S. state to withdraw fluoridation from its public water. “You would think you would see drastically different outcomes with half the state not getting it and half the state getting it,” Gov. Cox said in a recent media interview. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, about 44 percent of Utah’s population presently drinks fluoridated tap water. The Utah governor continued: “I’ve talked to a lot of dentists. We haven’t seen that.”

It was a good run, but they had to know it was going to end at some point. Now that the federal government funding gravy train that began with COVID is finally starting to come to an end, suddenly Pennsylvania is crying poor.

PA Governor Josh Shapiro's administration has said it is bracing for some Pennsylvania towns to fall into financial distress as federal COVID stimulus money runs out, according to ABC 27. During the pandemic, state and local governments leaned heavily on federal aid to stay afloat. But with that support ending, cracks are starting to show. Now the Department of Community and Economic Development is asking for a $10 million boost to the state’s emergency fund for struggling municipalities in its 2025-26 budget—just 2.3% of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s $430 million request for the agency.

Is this the same CDC that got busted COVERING UP Vaccine Injuries?

RFK Jr. is lying and spreading misinformation! Marks is a favorite of Trump as he brought the mRNA vaccine in OWS; this is developing, I will share more as I know; I know both of these men

What is the Mar-a-Lago Accord? And what would a Mar-a-Lago Accord mean for the value of the U.S. dollar?

We begin our analysis with the name itself. Mar-a-Lago Accord is an echo of the three major international currency accords since the original Bretton Woods Agreements reached in 1944. Accords Through The Years The first was the Smithsonian Agreement in December 1971. This came in the aftermath of President Nixon’s decision on August 15, 1971, to end the convertibility of U.S. dollars into physical gold by U.S. trading partners at the fixed rate of $35.00 per ounce. The major countries in the global system (U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Belgium, and Netherlands) met at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC to decide how to reopen the gold window.

“Today’s CBO report shows debt rising rapidly over the next three decades, and serves as a timely warning for this year’s tax policy debate.

“Over the next 30 years, debt will grow to a staggering 156% of GDP. Annual interest costs will exceed $1 trillion next year, and total a stunning $76 trillion over the next three decades. This report also shows that the depletion of Social Security’s retirement fund is just 8 years away, which would result in immediate, automatic cuts for all beneficiaries.

Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be joining an advisory board for bond giant Pimco, CNBC has learned.

Joining other prominent officials in the world of economics and finance, Yellen, who also served as Federal Reserve chair, will serve on the board that meets several times a year, according to the report from CNBC’s Leslie Picker. The advisory board members’ mission, according to the Pimco website, is to “contribute their insights to the firm on global economic, political and strategic developments and their relevance for financial markets.”

The UK is making significant concessions to its 7% Muslim population at the expense of its own culture and Christian heritage.

Examples include the celebration of Iftar in Christian institutions, the cancellation of Easter celebrations in a school and the broadcasting of the Islamic call to prayer in Christian churches. Key figures such as King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appear to be promoting Islamic values and events, such as Ramadan, while traditional British values and Christianity are being eroded.

The Houston Islamic Center doesn’t just distort history—it erases centuries of Islamic conquest and replaces them with a fabricated legacy of peace, tolerance, and cultural glory designed to recruit, not inform.

A newly expanded Islamic complex in Houston’s Alief district is drawing serious alarm—not for its Andalusian arches or cultural programming, but for what it truly represents: a highly coordinated, well-funded 501(c)(3) campaign to revive Islamic imperial ideology on American soil. Using Texas as its launchpad and deploying a calculated charm offensive, the IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico disguises itself as a community mosque while functioning as a multimedia propaganda hub and ideological command center. This is not merely a house of worship—it is the nerve center of a movement that seeks to rewrite Latino identity, embed Islamic rule into American cultural narratives, and normalize the legacy of conquest as a proud foundation for future expansion.

When a tiny band of self-proclaimed satanists announced they would hold a “black mass” in front of the Kansas State Capitol, they wanted to inflame Christians. And they did, but it was not with the type of fire they intended. They managed to galvanize thousands of Christians with the fire of the Holy Spirit.

Across the state, Catholics and their fellow Christians spent more time praying on Friday than they would have normally. Special masses and holy hours were held in Catholic churches in every corner of Kansas in reparation for the sacrilege planned at the Capitol. Thousands gathered on the Capitol grounds to pray peacefully, outnumbering the handful of satanists by many orders of magnitude. So, when the satanists were screaming expletives at peaceful Christians, they didn’t look powerful or edgy. They looked rather pathetic.

In a revelation that sounds more like a Hollywood script than historical fact, recently highlighted declassified CIA documents claim that the agency may have located the legendary Ark of the Covenant using psychics.

This extraordinary assertion, tied to a secretive 1980s project, has sparked intrigue and skepticism across news outlets and social media platforms. According to an article published by The Independent on titled “CIA found the Ark of the Covenant by using psychics, declassified files claim,” the story originates from documents first declassified in August 2000 but recently brought back into the spotlight. The report details a remote viewing session conducted on December 5, 1988, where a psychic, identified only as “remote viewer #32,” was tasked with locating the Ark—a gold-plated chest believed to house the Ten Commandments.

As March 2025 draws to a close, a powerful and potentially destructive weather system is set to sweep across the Midwest, South, and East Coast of the United States, bringing with it the threat of strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

Meteorologists and news outlets nationwide are sounding the alarm about this multiday severe weather event, which is expected to begin this weekend and extend into early next week. Here’s a detailed look at what’s unfolding, based on reports from multiple sources. According to a report from AOL News published on March 28, 2025, the severe weather threat will kick off in the Midwest and South as early as Saturday night, March 29. The initial wave of storms could produce large hail and strong wind gusts across the Plains, with a slight chance of isolated tornadoes overnight.

The Gates Foundation is in high gear making 'Patch VAXenes'. They want to reach every child. Pray for the children & for others. Time is short.

