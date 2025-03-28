One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"We will fight the US tariffs with retaliatory trade actions of our own that will have maximum impact in the United States..."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a blistering speech on Thursday, declaring that the era of deep economic, security and military ties with the United States "is over," after President Donald Trump announced steep auto tariffs of 25% on imports into the United States - which could affect an estimated 500,000 jobs in the Canadian auto industry. "We will fight the U.S. tariffs with retaliatory trade actions of our own that will have maximum impact in the United States and minimum impacts here in Canada," Carney said during a press conference that took him off the campaign trail ahead of the country's April 28 general election, adding that "Nothing is off the table to defend our workers and our country."

Rebel News reporters, including journalist David Menzies, were forced to leave an event for Mark Carney by police after being threatened with trespassing in Kitchener, Ont.

New Canadian PM Mark Carney gets confronted—his response is... WTF?!

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is furious that President Trump continues to hit the gas on tariffs to bring businesses back to America.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, Trump on Wednesday adjusted tariffs on foreign-made cars to impose 25% tariffs on “imported passenger vehicles (sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans) and light trucks, as well as key automobile parts (engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components), with processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary.

Bookings for commercial flights between the U.S. and Canada have absolutely collapsed amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Amid the imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods and Trump’s desire to make Canada the 51st state, the number of bookings has fallen by a staggering 75.7 percent. One Mile at a Time, a news outlet that covers trends in the travel industry, has all the details: Aviation analytics company OAG has published some data on the decline in flight bookings between the countries, and it’s worse than most people probably imagined. Specifically, the company compared summer season bookings in March 2024 vs. March 2025

IN BRIEF: What Happened: The United States has halted its payments to the World Trade Organization as part of President Trump’s effort to curb international spending.

According to sources, the United States has frozen its financial contributions to the World Trade Organization (WTO). The payments have been suspended pending a review of Washington’s support for international organizations. The freeze aligns with President Donald J. Trump’s America First policy agenda. During his first term, Trump attempted to reform the WTO alongside Japan and the European Union. Now, his administration appears intent on sidelining the Geneva-based body by cutting off funding entirely. The U.S. was expected to contribute around 11 percent of the WTO’s $232 million annual budget. However, as of December 2024, under the former Biden-Harris regime, Washington already owed around $25.7 million.

Representative Elise Stefanik‘s (R-NY) nomination for the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is being withdrawn by President Donald J. Trump, citing concerns that a vacancy in her Congressional seat could jeopardize the Republican House majority and the White House’s agenda.

“As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress. We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning,” President Trump wrote Thursday afternoon in a post on Truth Social. He added: “I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat.”

A recent report indicates that Mike Waltz, President Donald J. Trump‘s National Security Advisor, had left his Venmo account openly accessible to the public.

This revelation adds to the growing controversy surrounding his involvement in a group chat that allegedly leaked sensitive military strategies to the media. Waltz’s Venmo profile, bearing his image, was accessible until it was set to private Wednesday after numerous media inquiries. The account’s public friend list contained 328 individuals, including figures such as Walker Barrett of the National Security Council and Susie Wiles, chief of staff at the White House. Both Barrett and Wiles were mentioned in connection with a Signal messaging group where planning for a U.S. military operation in Yemen was reportedly leaked, stirring significant concern in the capital. Politicians, including Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), and media figures, like Bret Baier, were also among Waltz’s connections on the app.

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg gave somewhat of a cryptic response when CBS News asked him about his relationship with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

President Trump, for now, is standing by his National Security Advisor Mike Waltz after Deep State reporter Jeffrey Goldberg was added to a Signal chat group.

However, Mike Waltz’s relationship with Jeffrey Goldberg has come into question after a screenshot of the Signal group clearly shows Waltz added The Atlantic editor to the “Houthi PC small group.”

Some were sent back because El Salvador would not accept women, according to a court document.

At least 10 illegal immigrants who were recently deported by U.S. authorities to El Salvador were returned to the United States, according to new court filings. Nine women on one of the planes that landed in El Salvador were kept on board the aircraft and ultimately transported back to America, a Venezuelan national with the initials S.Z.F.R. said in one of the documents that was filed with the federal court in Washington on March 24. The woman said that after a refueling stop, the plane was said to have landed in El Salvador. The men were led off the plane, but the women were not.

"This is what happens when you let good cops be cops..."

US law enforcement arrested one of the top three MS-13 gang leaders in the country after a Trump-backed operation in Virginia that resulted in the arrest of more than 340 criminals in the past month alone, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced. "Early this morning, one of the top leaders of MS-13 was apprehended. He was the leader for the East Coast, one of the top three in the entire country, right here in Virginia ... He is an illegal alien from El Salvador — and he will NOT be living in our country much longer," said Bondi.

Board said founder's conduct 'gives rise to criminal liability… at a minimum, a third degree felony.'

A prominent diversity, equity, and inclusion nonprofit declared bankruptcy this month after its board accused its founder and top employees of stealing millions of dollars, a Daily Wire investigation found. Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey are set to keynote a conference run by the alleged thief, apparently through his for-profit firm, next month. The National Diversity Council filed for bankruptcy on March 17 after its board said in a lawsuit that its founder R. Dennis Kennedy “improperly paid himself millions of dollars from NDC’s donor funds.” The suit said Kennedy “paid himself a grossly excessive salary” while using the nonprofit as a front for his for-profit diversity consulting business called Diversity & Leadership Inc (D&L).

Glenn Beck discusses what he described as the poster child for the work DOGE is doing. DOGE uncovered a slush fund where government employees used your tax dollars to pay for things like leasing a BMW, paying their bills, going on luxury vacations, and more. Glenn calls out the attacks happening against Tesla and Elon Musk for disrupting the cash flow for the elites who enrich themselves on your tax dollars.

‘Coalition of the willing ‘leaders are meeting in Paris to discuss supporting Ukraine but Moscow continues its bid to undermine these attempts, accusing France and Britain of provoking “direct military confrontation” between NATO and the Russian Federation.

Governments of over 30 nations and entities are represented at the ‘Coalition of the Willing’, so called, talks in Paris on Thursday, called to discuss sustaining military and economic support for Ukraine. Also on the table is the suggestion of security guarantees for Ukraine and even, as frequently discussed by the United Kingdom and France, the possibility of European peacekeepers in Ukraine to monitor any agreement achieved by the Trump talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly stated that Ukraine will not surrender any territories to Russia that have been under Russian control since 2022. Following Russia’s 2022 invasion, regions such as Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia have come under Russian control, in addition to Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

Despite failed offensives to regain control over the territories since 2022, Ukraine, supported by European allies, continues to demand Russia’s withdrawal. “One thing is certain: we will never cede our occupied territories to Russia. These lands belong to the Ukrainians,” Zelensky said in an interview with Le Figaro.

The Ukrainian people must realize they were duped by the Western dream of inflicting “strategic defeat” on Russia, the president has said

President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russian forces are gaining momentum across the entire line of contact and could soon “finish off” Kiev’s military, while commenting on attempts by its European backers to derail a diplomatic resolution of the conflict. The Russian president made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with the crew of the Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine, equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Putin reiterated that Moscow has always sought to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means but was met with deception and obstruction from the West – first with the failed Minsk Agreements and then during the 2022 Istanbul peace talks.

Russian president has reiterated that current authorities in Ukraine are illegitimate as there were no elections held

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested discussing the establishment of temporary governance in Ukraine, under the guidance of the UN and several countries. The aim would be to conduct elections in the country since Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term officially expired in May 2024. Moscow sees no clear way to sign any agreements with Kiev since “other leaders might come tomorrow,” Putin explained on Thursday night while addressing the sailors of the Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine.

The move raises questions whether Britain can contribute to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine should a ceasefire be agreed, according to the outlet

Estonian officials are concerned about their national security due to a significant reduction in British troops and tanks deployed as part of NATO’s contingent in the Baltic nation, The Times reported on Wednesday. The drawdown also raises questions about Britain’s ability to send “peacekeepers” to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, according to the outlet. Riho Terras, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces and now MEP, told Times Radio that the UK appears unable to provide the brigade-sized force, typically around 3,000 to 5,000 troops, it had pledged.

“The rich wage wars, the innocent suffer” - they are calling for peace and rejecting NATO-driven militarism!

Five victims were wounded in the attack, and two are in serious condition.

Five people have been wounded in a stabbing near Amsterdam's central Dam Square, local police said on Thursday. Two of the victims are in serious condition, according to local reports. The wounded include a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man of American nationality, a 26-year-old man of Polish nationality, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam. Motive behind the stabbing Police received reports of a robbery at the time of the attack, a spokesperson said. Investigations into the attack are ongoing. Minister Van Weel said that authorities are not ruling out a terror attack but added that"It is still much too early for that" to be known.

ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Thursday it rejected "prejudiced" foreign statements over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and protests it triggered, following the detention of nearly 1,900 people since the nationwide demonstrations began eight days ago.

After the arrest and subsequent release of seven local journalists covering the rallies, the BBC separately said that its correspondent, Mark Lowen, had been deported by authorities after being taken from his hotel in Istanbul, where he was covering the protests.

Turkish authorities deported a BBC News correspondent on Thursday after detaining him for 17 hours and branding him a "threat to public order."

Mark Lowen had been in Turkey to cover mass street protests triggered by the arrest and jailing of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. BBC News CEO Deborah Turness called the deportation "extremely troubling" and said the broadcaster would raise the issue with Turkish authorities. Lowen, who previously lived in Turkey for five years, said his expulsion was "extremely distressing," adding that press freedom is essential to democracy.

Proposal envisions Trump issuing statement calling for Gaza calm, resumption of talks for permanent ceasefire, but diplomat says Hamas likely to demand more for Edan Alexander

Qatar has presented Hamas with a new US proposal to restore the ceasefire in Gaza through the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, a senior Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel on Thursday. In exchange for Alexander’s release, US President Donald Trump would issue a statement calling for calm in Gaza and the resumption of negotiations for a permanent ceasefire, the diplomat said, confirming reports on Channel 12 and the Axios news site.

As part of a cabinet reshuffle on November 12, 2024, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Aal Thani appointed the head of his office, Sa'oud bin Abd Al-Rahman bin Hassan Aal Thani, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs.[1] Over the years, Sa'oud Aal Thani posted tweets in which he supported Hamas, incited against Israel and criticized the U.S. and President Trump. He also called to increase Qatar's influence on decision-makers in the U.S.

Below is a sampling of these posts, some of which were recently deleted from his account. Sa'oud Aal Thani In A 2014 Tweet: We Are All Hamas During the round of fighting between Israel and Hamas in the summer of 2014, Aal Thani tweeted under the hashtags "We Are All Hamas" and "We Are All Palestine": "O Jerusalem, awake, awake. We will never succumb to the darkness. O Jerusalem, rise up, rise up. Revive the memory of [Izz Al-Din] Al Qassam. O Jerusalem, shoot flames of fire."[2]

Hamas has decided not to appoint a replacement for Issam al-Da'alis, Hamas’s political Gazan prime minister, who was killed by the IDF last week, a source from the terror group told Qatari-owned Al-Araby on Thursday.

"The decision not to appoint a replacement for Al-Daalis paves the way for the Community Support Committee to take over the management of Gaza Strip affairs," the source said, adding that "government affairs are currently being managed to monitor only essential services, to prevent a vacuum in light of the war."

Hundreds — if not thousands — attend protests throughout Strip, as Hamas warns participants that they’ll be treated as Israel collaborators

Protests against Hamas were held throughout Gaza for a third consecutive day on Thursday, with participants putting themselves at risk after the terror group warned the public against taking part in such demonstrations. Footage from the various protests showed hundreds — if not thousands — of Palestinians marching through the ruins of Gaza, shouting against the terror group. The rallies took place in northern Gaza’s Jabalya and Beit Lahiya in the central Strip’s Gaza City along with other locations. Chants and signs heard at Thursday rallies included the slogans, “Hamas out,” “Al Jazeera out,” “Hamas are terrorists” and “The people want to overthrow Hamas.”

In other words, Hamas is openly threatening to kill protesters—a grave and dangerous escalation.

Two House committees investigating six organizations that received federal funding under the Biden administration, examining whether the grants were used to influence Netanyahu’s political standing during the judicial reform protests.

The House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees have launched an investigation into six organizations that received federal funding under the Biden administration, examining whether the grants were used to influence Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political standing during the 2023 judicial reform protests, Jewish Insider reports. According to letters obtained by Jewish Insider, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) have reached out to six organizations: the Jewish Communal Fund, Middle East Dialogue Network, Movement for Quality Government in Israel, PEF Israel Endowment Funds, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and Blue and White Future. The letters, sent Wednesday evening, seek answers on the organizations’ involvement in the protests.

Houthi media reports a new wave of US airstrikes across Yemen, including neighborhoods in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

According to the Houthi-owned Al-Masirah news outlet, at least 19 strikes have been carried out since the early hours of Friday morning. The extent of the damage and possible casualties isn’t immediately clear, though the number of strikes appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began March 15. Initial reports from the Houthis described at least seven people being hurt in the strikes in Sanaa this morning. Other strikes hit around the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, the Iran-backed group’s stronghold of Saada and in Yemen’s al-Jawf, Amran and Marib governorates.

An ongoing US military campaign must defeat Houthi fighters in Yemen to prove Washington's resolve to their Iranian backers, US Senator John Hoeven told Iran International.

"We need to take out the Houthis. We need to stop the Houthis from these attacks. It's not good enough to just play defense. We actually have to take out their ability to make these attacks," the Republican senator from North Dakota said. "They are a proxy for Iran. They are funded by Iran. They are armed by Iran," he added. "It's not only important we take out the Houthis so that we can have safe, safe shipping in the Red Sea, in the Gulf of Aden. It's also important to send very clear message to Iran that we know their proxies are armed and funded by Iran and doing Iran's bidding."

Iran's ambassador to Iraq said on Thursday Tehran would negotiate with Washington over its nuclear file if its rights were respected but said its ballistic missile program was not up for discussion.

The remarks by Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh in an interview with the Iraqi Alsharqiya TV channel come after Iran officially responded to US President Trump's letter to Supreme Leader Khamenei saying Tehran would not negotiate directly under his stepped-up sanctions. "We only negotiate the nuclear file," Al-Sadegh said. "On ballistic (missiles) we are not negotiating about them. What remains is the nuclear file. If they expressed conditions and just speech which provide Iran its full rights, then we're ready to negotiate."

"We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease..."

Update: Moments ago, the Department of Health and Human Services released its plan to "save taxpayers $1.8 billion per year through a reduction in workforce of about 10,000 full-time employees as part of this latest transformation." HHS will "streamline the functions of the Department. Currently, the 28 divisions of the HHS contain many redundant units. The restructuring plan will consolidate them into 15 new divisions, including a new Administration for a Healthy America, or AHA, and will centralize core functions such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Procurement, External Affairs, and Policy. Regional offices will be reduced from 10 to 5," the agency wrote in the press release.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday that the U.S.' fiscal strength is on track for a continued multi-year decline as budget deficits widen and debt becomes less affordable.

The agency said in a report that the country's fiscal health deteriorated further since Moody's lowered its outlook on the U.S. triple-A rating in November 2023. The report comes amid heightened uncertainty in U.S. financial markets as President Donald Trump's decision to impose punitive tariffs on key trading partners has sparked investor fears of higher price pressures and a sharp economic slowdown.

Slow-moving bear market and recession signals have been in play for months/years; just one example being steepening yield curve, but fast-movers will time things better

Slow-Moving Indicators In NFTRH we have consistently watched the slow moving process in yield curves since they were deeply inverted with the media proclaiming “imminent recession”. We have consistently shown why that was a false narrative and merely harvesting of the public’s eyeballs. We also identified and tracked the negative divergence by the 2yr Treasury yield to the Fed Funds rate, another super slow mover. To focus the timing of a bear market and recession we need multiple indicators working together.

Meta complies under protest, signaling a deeper clash over cross-border data demands and unchecked judicial reach.

Meta has launched a legal challenge against a ruling by controversial Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who compelled the tech giant to disclose data tied to the Instagram account of journalist Allan dos Santos. Though raising objections to the judge’s rationale, Meta affirmed it would still comply — at least for now. The company confirmed it will deliver the requested data in a confidential filing, stating, “In compliance with the order and demonstrating good faith, Meta Platforms will provide the requested data, in a separate confidential procedure, within the period granted.”

In recent days, alarming reports of aggressive sea lions along the California coast have captured public attention, with marine researchers pointing to a toxic algae bloom as the likely culprit.

Described as “demonic” and “feral” by eyewitnesses, these typically charismatic marine mammals have exhibited uncharacteristic behavior, including attacking surfers and displaying signs of neurological distress. Multiple news outlets, including ABC News, the Los Angeles Times, and SFGate, have covered the phenomenon, raising concerns about the environmental and human impacts of this escalating crisis. According to ABC News, sea lions on the California coast are showing strange behaviors such as aggression and lethargy, which marine researchers attribute to a harmful algae bloom affecting the region.

Jiankui, the Chinese scientist infamous for creating the world’s first gene-edited babies, is attempting a controversial comeback.

After serving a three-year prison sentence for his unauthorized experiments, He is now focusing on a new project aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease through gene editing. He Jiankui shocked the world in 2018 when he announced the birth of twin girls whose embryos he had genetically modified using CRISPR technology to make them resistant to HIV. The secret experiment immediately drew condemnation from scientists, ethicists, and governments worldwide for its ethical breaches and potential risks to future generations.

Recent developments in archaeological research have reignited fascination with Egypt’s Giza Pyramids, as experts express growing confidence in the possibility of a sprawling underground city hidden beneath the iconic structures.

A combination of new radar discoveries and ongoing scientific debate has thrust this theory into the spotlight, though skepticism persists among some prominent figures in the field. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Italian scientists using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) have identified what they describe as a series of subterranean shafts and chambers beneath the Giza Plateau. The findings, detailed in a press release, include eight tubular wells descending into two large cubic chambers located approximately 648 meters below the Second Pyramid.

The tomb of the unidentified king is built inside the larger tomb complex of an earlier and powerful pharaoh named Neferhotep I.

Archaeologists have discovered the large limestone burial chamber of an unidentified ancient Egyptian pharaoh near the city of Abydos dating to about 3,600 years ago during a chaotic period in Egypt's history. The discovery of the tomb seven meters (23 feet) underground at the ancient necropolis of Anubis Mountain was announced by University of Pennsylvania Museum and Egyptian archaeologists. It marked the second discovery announced this year of a tomb of an ancient Egyptian king. The burial chamber discovered in January at Abydos, an important city in ancient Egypt located about 10 km (6 miles) from the Nile River, was bare - apparently long ago plundered by grave robbers. The name of the king once buried inside was originally recorded in hieroglyphic texts on plastered brickwork at the chamber's entrance alongside painted scenes showing the sister goddesses Isis and Nephthys.

Ancient manuscripts detailing the events during the Roman Empire are believed to contain 'first hand' evidence about the life and death of Jesus Christ.

The Annals, written by the Roman historian Tacitus only 91 years after Jesus's death, begins with the death of Emperor Augustus in 14AD and finishes with Nero's suicide 54 years later. In Book 15, the historian discusses the Great Fire of Rome in 54AD, shortly before Nero's death, which the emperor blamed on a class 'called Christians.' The second sentence reads: 'Christus, from whom the name had its origin, suffered the extreme penalty during the reign of Tiberius at the hands of one of our procurators, Pontius Pilatus.' 'Christus,' the Latin version of 'Christ,' means 'the Anointed One' or 'the Messiah,' and comes from the Hebrew word Mashiach (Messiah).

