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A massive explosion ripped through the Valero refinery in Port Arthur on Monday, sending a towering column of black smoke over the city and triggering an emergency response across Jefferson County. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The blast erupted inside the sprawling Gulf Coast facility shortly after midday, shaking nearby neighborhoods and prompting officials to warn residents to stay indoors as fire crews and industrial‑hazmat teams rushed to contain the incident. The explosion produced a thick plume visible for miles across Southeast Texas, adding new scrutiny to one of the nation’s largest refining corridors as authorities worked to determine the cause of the blast and assess potential hazards.

On Sunday, five explosive devices were discovered in Fort Washington Park in Maryland.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene to neutralize the devices after receiving a call of two suspicious packages in the woods. Less than 24 hours later, additional explosive devices were discovered at the park, and the PGFD Bomb Squad is working to secure the devices. In a press release, the Prince George’s County Fire Department stated, “5 devices were rendered safe before operations were suspended after sunset. This morning, additional explosive devices were located.” “The Bomb Squad is on scene working to render the devices safe,” added the PG County Fire Department.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was confirmed by the Senate Monday evening to replace Kristi Noem as Department of Homeland Security secretary, even as the agency remains shuttered from an ongoing partial government shutdown.

Mullin was confirmed 54-45 with support from two Democrats — Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) — and nearly all Republicans. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who clashed last week with Mullin at his confirmation hearing and described the nominee as unfit for the job over accusations of promoting political violence, was the lone Republican to oppose. Mullin will replace Noem, who will become the president’s special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, after Trump soured on her handling of DHS amid scrutiny of expensive ad campaigns featuring her speaking about the administration’s immigration enforcement agenda.

Senate Republicans made progress on a possible deal to end the monthlong partial government shutdown directly affecting the Department of Homeland Security when they met with the president at the White House on Monday evening.

No resolution to the funding lapse has been announced yet, but Republicans are considering funding all DHS operations except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Democrats remain obstinate in funding the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts. The shutdown started on Feb. 14 for that very reason. Unpaid Transportation Security Administration officers are bearing the brunt of the shutdown, causing long wait lines at airport security checkpoints across the nation. The Trump administration helped alleviate the TSA by dispatching ICE officers to the airports most affected by TSA call-outs on Monday, but a more lasting solution is still needed.

President Donald J. Trump raised the stakes on Monday for ongoing negotiations in Congress to end the Senate Democrats’ 38-day Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

The President urged Republican lawmakers to insist that any DHS funding deal include passage of the SAVE America Act, an election integrity bill with broad public support that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and a voter ID to cast a ballot in federal elections. “We want voter ID, we want proof of citizenship as part of our funding. We want to merge them so that we can get the great, big, beautiful bill in action,” Trump said during a roundtable event in Memphis, Tennessee, early Monday afternoon. “I’m suggesting strongly to the Republican Party, don’t make any deal on anything. The most important thing we can have is what’s called the SAVE America Act. Don’t make any deal on anything unless you include voter ID, and you have to be a citizen to vote,” he added.

President Trump announced on Monday that he plans to send National Guard troops to assist with airport security amid the ongoing Democratic “extortion” scheme that is causing massive delays at airports across the country.

Trump on Monday surged ICE agents to airports to assist TSA with screening passengers after at least 400 TSA agents quit their jobs due to missing paychecks. Now, if necessary, Trump says he will send in National Guard troops to provide additional assistance. Trump ripped the Democrats as “the most destructive, sick people” for refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security, revealing that he’ll “bring in the National Guard” if ICE agents aren’t enough as he departed from West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday morning.

The world’s top globalist intergovernmental energy organization, the International Energy Agency (IEA), is urging nations to adopt new policy measures to curb fuel consumption as the oil market continues to experience price volatility amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The IEA has outlined 10 suggestions, including reducing driving speed limits, promoting public transportation, avoiding air travel, and encouraging remote work. Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, described the current situation—with the effective closure of the vital oil and gas shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz—as “the greatest global energy security threat in history.” He emphasized the need for governments to take proactive steps, acknowledging that such measures could be politically challenging but necessary given the circumstances.

Trump said he instructed the Department of Defense to postpone planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that the US and Iran have had “very good and productive” discussions over the last two days regarding a permanent end to the war. “I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf is leading the talks with the United States, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

An American source told the Post that “the strikes are continuing as planned,” and Israeli officials also said there has been no change in coordination with the US military or in operational plans.

The chances of an agreement between the United States and Iran are “very small,” Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. The gap stems not only from US demands - including restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz - but also from Iranian demands. “At the moment, the Iranians are insisting on American compensation, as well as guarantees from the administration that there will be no further action against Iran as part of any agreement,” two sources involved in mediation efforts told the Post. Despite US President Donald Trump’s statements about progress in talks, a source familiar with the details said the deployment of American forces in the Middle East is continuing as usual.

After a short decline following U.S. President Trump’s announcement of talks with Iran, oil prices climbed back to over $100 per barrel amid Iranian denials that negotiations are taking place.

On Tuesday, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed by 1.6% to $101.5 a barrel. The US benchmark WTI rose by 2.7% to $90.5 a barrel. On Monday, Brent had reached more than $114 a barrel before Trump’s announcement sent it down to $99.94. Major stock market indexes were largely flat on Tuesday morning, after gains on Monday. “The peak optimism from yesterday didn’t last long and has not really followed through today,” Neil Wilson, a strategist at investment platform Saxo, told CNN.

Iran has stopped natural gas exports to Turkey following an Israeli strike on the South Pars gas field, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Turkey sourced about 14% of its gas from Iran last year, the report said, adding Ankara continues to receive supplies from Russia and Azerbaijan and can draw on existing storage. It was not clear how long the halt in Iranian supplies would last, Bloomberg said, noting the Turkish Energy Ministry declined to comment. Israel struck the South Pars field on March 18, and Iran later launched retaliatory attacks on energy facilities in the Persian Gulf region.

Report says Saudi Crown Prince urged President Trump to continue military campaign against Iran, warning that ending the war prematurely could leave a lasting regional threat.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has urged US President Donald Trump to continue the military campaign against Iran, describing the conflict as a rare opportunity to reshape the Middle East, according to a report by The New York Times. The report, citing individuals briefed on discussions with American officials, stated that the Saudi leader conveyed in recent conversations that the effort should continue until Iran’s hard-line government is dismantled. He reportedly argued that Iran poses a long-term threat to Gulf states that cannot be resolved without removing the current regime.

Months of Iranian strikes on their energy infrastructure and mounting fears over Hormuz have pushed Riyadh and Abu Dhabi toward a decision they long avoided, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are edging toward joining the war against Iran, driven by ongoing Iranian strikes against them, according to a report published Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal. Beyond the physical damage, the attacks have caused dramatic economic disruption in both countries and created the risk of long-term Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. The willingness to enter the conflict comes against the backdrop of threats by US President Donald Trump to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure and economic assets. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have not yet openly deployed forces, but pressure on both is mounting as Tehran threatens to expand its influence across the Gulf.

Iran named a former Revolutionary Guards commander and senior figure in the hardline political faction on Tuesday to replace the powerful head of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes last week.

Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr was appointed as Larijani’s successor as secretary of the SNSC, the Iranian president’s deputy of communications posted on X on Tuesday. The SNSC, formally chaired by the elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, coordinates security and foreign policy, and includes top military, intelligence and government officials in addition to representatives of the supreme leader who has ultimate say over all matters of state.

The decision comes after a week of meetings between Lebanese officials and other leaders from the region, many of whom have been on the receiving end of Iranian attacks.

Lebanon declared Iran’s ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sheibani persona non grata on Tuesday, giving the appointed figure until Sunday to leave the country, the Lebanese foreign minister announced. Lebanon’s foreign ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador to Iran for consultations, citing what it described as Tehran’s violation of diplomatic norms and established practices between the two countries. “I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agrément for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona non grata, and request that he leave Lebanese territory no later than 29 March, 2026,” Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi confirmed.

The government is expected to approve the mobilization of up to 400,000 reservists, amid the expansion of ground operations in Lebanon and the ongoing war with Iran, according to a report on Kan News (Reshet Bet).

In practice, the number of troops called up is expected to be lower, with the approval intended to provide greater flexibility in managing reserve forces.

The government is set to approve an extension of the nationwide state of emergency on the home front until April 14.

The measure will apply to all areas of the country, as authorities continue to respond to the ongoing security situation.

A leading European terrorism researcher details the IRGC’s three-pronged strategy targeting Jewish and Israeli sites across Europe – and warns that intelligence agencies must go on the offensive now.

Four ambulances belonging to Hatzalah (the Jewish emergency rescue organization) were set on fire overnight Sunday near a synagogue in Golders Green in London. In the past two weeks, an explosion rocked a synagogue in Belgium, a synagogue was set ablaze in the Netherlands, and explosive devices were attached to a Jewish school in Amsterdam. Prof. Magnus Ranstorp, one of Europe’s leading terrorism researchers and research director of the Center for Asymmetric Threat Studies at the Swedish Defense University, is not surprised. “It has never been worse,” he said. “We are in the most complex and dangerous situation the continent has ever experienced in terms of Iranian terrorist activity – and we are only at the beginning.”

The Philippines has declared a state of national energy emergency, citing the “imminent danger” posed to the country’s fuel supplies by the conflict in the Middle East.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he had signed an executive order to safeguard energy security amid severe disruption to global supply chains. The US-Israel war with Iran – and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route – has sent shock waves through global energy markets, causing soaring prices and shortages. The Philippines is highly dependent on fuel imports and particularly vulnerable to disruptions in production and shipments.

"By October 2024, Mirchev was in discussions about supplying the cartel with surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft drones, and the ZU-23 anti-aircraft weapon system..."

Federal prosecutors in Virginia have charged four men — a Bulgarian arms trafficker with ties to the notorious Russian weapons dealer Viktor Bout, and several African co-conspirators with connections to the governments of Uganda and Tanzania — with conspiring to supply the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación with a $58 million military arsenal that included rocket launchers, surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft drones, and high-powered explosives the brokers boasted could bring down helicopters.

Just a few years ago, during the Biden era, it seemed the whole world had shifted left, with only a few outposts, such as Hungary and Poland, standing against the tide of woke ideology and the drift toward socialism. Today, that trend is reversing.

A right-wing movement is building across Latin America and Europe and, to a lesser extent, Asia and Africa, with many countries now led by conservative governments and several others likely to shift in the next election cycle. In Latin America, conservative or right-leaning leaders already govern multiple countries. In Argentina, Javier Milei won the presidency in November 2023 on a libertarian, anarcho-capitalist platform and followed with a strong midterm performance in October 2025, securing more than 40 percent of the national vote.

Berlin hit a record high number of shootings last year

Gunfire has become a near-nightly fixture on Berlin’s streets, fueled by crime from migrants and those with a foreign background. For weeks, gang-related shootings have rattled the capital, and those police tasked with responding to them are increasingly frustrated — not just with the criminals, but with the politicians who are supposed to back them up. The latest incident came Monday night in Schöneberg, where a 38-year-old man was gunned down. The suspects fled and remain at large. It was not an isolated case. Officers have been responding to shooting after shooting, and within the German Police Union — known by its German abbreviation GdP — patience is gone.

Ethnic Austrians and Christians are an extreme minority in many Vienna schools, with this particular one featuring students with a 99% immigration background

Remix News has previously reported on the rapidly growing number of Muslim students in Vienna’s schools, with now more than 50 percent of first graders listed as Muslims for the first time ever. Now, an article from Profil talks of some of the consequences of these developments, including one secondary school where a young Christian boy is the only Christian in his first-grade class, exposing him to continuous ridicule and insults. Out of the 390 students at the school, 230 are Muslim, nearly 60 percent. In total, the school features a 99 percent immigration background. Only five out of the total of 390 students has no migrant background.

Currently, around 44 percent of Belgium’s prison population is comprised of foreign

Belgium’s coalition government has agreed upon a new measure to speed up the deportation of illegal foreign nationals held in prison, with Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt saying around 250 detainees could be removed in the near term under the tougher system. The policy, ratified on Friday as part of the government’s response to prison overcrowding, gives the Immigration Office wider powers to begin deportation procedures earlier than before, according to reporting from RTL. Under the new rules, removals can be initiated up to 12 months before the end of a sentence rather than six months, or once the necessary documents are in place, and the inmate has served one-third of the sentence.

War in the Middle East, conflicts over the Druzhba, and soaring prices have given Brussels pause, but for how long?

The European Union scrapped the April 15 date from its timetable for proposing a ban on Russian oil imports, as reported by Reuters and confirmed by European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen. Earlier announcements had set the deadline for what is meant to be part of the REPowerEU roadmap, to be directly after Hungary’s April 12 national elections, but leaders decided not to include the issue on the agenda. “I do not have a new date to give,” Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the Commission’s spokesperson for energy, said on Tuesday morning.

'People feel Starmer has given a free pass to the IRGC.' Political commentator Chloe Dobbs calls on the Government to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist group, amid early reports an antisemitic attack in Golders Green could be linked to Iran.

A plane collided with a ground vehicle while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. At least two people have died, NBC News reports.

Eyewitness images circulating online show the plane’s nose and cockpit virtually destroyed. Both pilots have died, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) confirms. In addition, about 40 people from the plane and the ground vehicle were taken to hospitals, according to NBC News. Most of them have already been discharged, but some are reported to have serious injuries. The Air Canada plane, which was flying from Montreal, Canada, crashed into a larger vehicle, a fire and rescue truck that was reportedly on its way to a separate incident when it collided with the aircraft.

The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Canada as a base of operations for funding Hezbollah, Candice covers the horrific scene out of New York’s LaGuardia airport, and more.

When Iranian refugee Bahar Bahari raised concerns about clerics arriving in Toronto, officials focused on publicly cautioning her instead of answering—while the estimated 700 IRGC agents in Canada remain unaddressed.

Agenda 2030 Right On Track.

The U.S. government is insolvent.

That’s not hyperbole — it’s the conclusion drawn directly from the Treasury Department’s own consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025, released last week to near-total media silence. The numbers: $6.06 trillion in total assets against $47.78 trillion in total liabilities as of September 30, 2025. Importantly, the $47.78 trillion in reported liabilities does not include the unfunded obligations of social insurance programs like Social Security and Medicare — those are disclosed separately in the off-balance-sheet Statement of Social Insurance (SOSI).

When Zimbabwe makes the news, it’s rarely for good reasons.

There’s a good reason for that. The country has spent years in a state of perpetual crisis. Hyperinflation obliterated its currency and decimated the economy. Yet beneath the surface lies extraordinary wealth. Zimbabwe is rich in natural resources: gold, platinum, diamonds, and some of the most fertile farmland on Earth. That’s what led me to organize a research trip there about 10 years ago alongside legendary investor Doug Casey. We also sat down with Gideon Gono, the former head of the central bank, who made everyone “trillionaires.”

The minister insists the bill targeting every Canadian’s location data, movement patterns, and daily routines isn’t a surveillance bill.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister, Gary Anandasangaree, wants you to know that Bill C-22 is not a surveillance bill. He said so twice. “I want to be very clear about what C-22 is not. It is not about the surveillance of honest, hard-working Canadians going on about their daily lives,” Anandasangaree told an audience that included police chiefs and law enforcement officials. Then, a few sentences later: “We’re not looking for sneaky ways to surveil Canadians. We are doing our part to combat bad actors in both the physical and digital worlds.” What he described is a surveillance bill.

Moscow is the fifty-eighth region to lose access to foreign news, and St. Petersburg is next.

Russia’s government has decided which websites its citizens are allowed to read. The mechanism for enforcing that decision is now operational in Moscow. Since March 6, mobile internet in the capital has been intermittently cut. Some areas are still offline. St. Petersburg residents were warned this week to expect the same. The official justification is protection against Ukrainian drone attacks, which use cell towers for navigation, the same explanation has been offered across Russia for months. What’s actually being tested is a “whitelist” system: a government-compiled list of approved platforms that remain accessible when mobile internet is shut down. Everything not on the list simply disappears.

If Texas falls to the march of Islam, America falls — and with it, the soul of the West — which is why Congressman and Texas Attorney General candidate Chip Roy is sounding the alarm and vowing to use every legal tool at his disposal to stop the Sharia-driven Islamization of the Lone Star State before it’s too late.

Texas is now in the crosshairs of a Sharia takeover — and one fearless Congressman just sounded the alarm that could save the entire nation. In a raw interview released March 21, British patriot Tommy Robinson sat down with Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX), a founding member of the Sharia-Free America Caucus and current candidate for Attorney General of Texas. Roy, a former federal prosecutor and First Assistant Attorney General, delivered a stark, unfiltered warning: Texas is ground zero for the Islamization of America. If the Lone Star State falls, America falls — and the West falls with it.

In a jaw-dropping act of surrender that should send shockwaves through every patriot in America’s reddest strongholds, Utah Republican Governor Spencer Cox has thrown open the doors of the people’s Governor’s Mansion to Islam — hosting the first-ever Iftar dinner and allowing the historic residence to be converted into a temporary mosque complete with prayer mats and full Islamic rituals.

This isn’t “outreach.” This is conquest — plain, simple, and captured on video for the world to see. Footage from the 2024 event shows the opulent Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City draped in Islamic hospitality: elegant dining tables set with name cards for Muslim leaders, lavish chandeliers overhead, and then the unmistakable prostration of Muslim men on prayer rugs laid out across the hardwood floors.

This isn't going to help the speculation that Zuckerberg, himself is a robot. I mean, it's only a joke...right... right?

This isn’t going to help the speculation that Zuckerberg, himself is a robot. I mean, it’s only a joke...right? Mark Zuckerberg is pushing a future where everyone—inside and outside Meta Platforms—has a personal AI agent. He’s beginning with his own, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. The CEO is building an internal “CEO agent,” still in development, that helps him quickly access information he’d normally get through layers of staff. The goal reflects a broader company shift: speed up work, reduce hierarchy, and compete with lean, AI-first startups.

A McDonald’s in the Chinese megacity of Shanghai is testing humanoid robots in roles usually the preserve of human workers, with other types of robots also let loose inside the restaurant to greet and entertain diners.

Truth be told, the robots don’t look particularly advanced, but a video (below) showing them in action does hint at a future where bipedal bots and other machines handle routine tasks at fast food restaurants, from welcoming customers and taking orders to delivering food and cleaning the floor. The McDonald’s trial, using robots supplied by Chinese firm Keenon Robotics, comes at a time of economic contradiction in China, where businesses in some sectors are struggling to hire even as millions of young people face difficulty finding work.

Spend enough time in Pentagon briefing rooms, and you learn to recognize a certain look — the confidence of those who believe they have finally solved the unsolvable.

I saw it when weapons contractors unveiled weapons systems that would end conventional warfare. I saw it during the early networked-warfare years, when theorists spoke of “full-spectrum dominance” as though geography and human nature had been permanently overcome. I am seeing it again now, and the stakes are higher. The builders of Babel wore it too. Genesis 11 records their ambition plainly: a tower “with its top in the heavens,” constructed to “make a name” for themselves independent of any higher authority.

By late March, Nebraska was already in the throes of a historic wildfire event that had burned more than a half-million acres. In South Dakota and Wyoming, strong, dry winds are flaring up big blazes.

Dozens of residents in two Colorado counties had to evacuate over the weekend as record hot temperatures and extremely low humidity fueled the rapid spread of fires in the parched brush. And until last week, it was still technically winter. Wildfires are ripping across the Great Plains, and other flare-ups are popping up in Arizona and Colorado remarkably early in the season. Firefighters and experts are watching these giant red splotches of burning forest and grasslands with alarm, warning that the timing, ingredients fueling their startling growth, and what they signal about the fire season ahead is a recipe for concern — perhaps signaling an expanding frontier for fire risk in broader patches of the western half of the United States.

Skywatchers across the U.S. witnessed a third meteor streaking across the sky within a week’s span.

According to the American Meteor Society, well over 200 eyewitnesses across California, Nevada and Arizona reported seeing a fireball hurl through the night sky on Sunday. The meteor was first spotted 49 miles above Chowchilla, California, moving south at 35,000 mph, and traveling 58 miles before disintegrating above Colfax at about 29 miles in the sky. This comes after eyewitnesses in both Houston and Pittsburgh also observed a fiery space rock hurling through the sky this week.

A massive new impact crater has been discovered on the Moon, and scientists say it’s the kind of event only seen once in a century.

The finding comes after a routine scan of images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera, which revealed a fresh scar stretching roughly 225 metres – about the length of two football pitches laid end to end. While the Moon has been collecting impact craters for billions of years, the latest one stands out for its size. Based on comparisons with surrounding lunar features, researchers estimate a crater of this size should only form once every 139 years, making the discovery exceptionally rare.

For decades, the Gilgal Refaim — the Wheel of Giants — stood as one of the ancient world’s great riddles, a colossal circle of 40,000 tons of basalt rock on the Golan Heights that seemed to belong to no known civilization and served no agreed-upon purpose. Scholars called it unique. They were wrong.

A new study published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE has entirely upended that assumption. Using high-resolution satellite imagery collected over two decades — from 2004 through 2024 — a multidisciplinary team of Israeli and international archaeologists and physicists identified 28 large circular stone structures within a 25-kilometer radius of Gilgal Refaim, all sharing striking architectural similarities with the famous site. This discovery forces a fundamental rethinking of who built these structures, why, and what they tell us about the people who walked this land thousands of years before the modern world arrived.

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