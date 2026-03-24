Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

Ecclesiastes 3:2 . 🙏

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Aesir Forseti's avatar
Aesir Forseti
5hEdited

An explosion at a U.S. oil refinery.

“… as authorities worked to determine the cause of the blast”. I don’t think we need Columbo for this one. Just don’t send the same investigators that worked on determining the cause of the ‘random’ fires or ‘spontaneous’ explosions at key food production plants. Who isn’t seeing the script by now?

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