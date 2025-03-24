One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Moscow has accused Kiev of multiple violations of the partial truce imposed earlier this week

Washington is still hoping to broker a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict by Easter, Bloomberg wrote on Sunday, citing sources. US President Donald Trump has vowed to bring a swift end to the hostilities in Ukraine, and has moved to restart diplomatic relations with Russia, which were frozen during the term of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Russian and US delegations are set to meet in Riyadh on Monday for the second round of high-level talks since the apparent thaw.

US and Ukrainian officials held bilateral talks today (23) on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the eve of tomorrow’s second round of negotiations between American and Russian representatives.

The détente between the two superpowers aims to reestablish good diplomatic relations and end the war in Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s defense minister Rustem Umerov, today’s talks with Ukraine centered on proposals to safeguard energy facilities and critical infrastructure. This comes as US special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed great optimism about the chances for ending Europe’s deadliest war since WW2.

...that "no one wants to talk about."

Tucker Carlson has just released a wide-ranging new interview with Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who has also been deeply involved in efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine war. Witkoff has been active in the Saudi hosted talks between the US and Russia, as well as between the US and Ukraine, with more rounds of talks set for Monday. Perhaps the most interesting part of the interview came when Witkoff addressed the key, central issue to achieving the end of the war. The US top envoy described the question of the fate of the annexed territories in Ukraine's east as "an elephant in the room" that "no one wants to talk about."

Artyom Dmitruk has alleged that he was tortured by security officials in Odessa

Artyom Dmitruk, a fugitive member of the Verkhovna Rada, has claimed that Vladimir Zelensky directed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to kidnap and kill him. He said that SBU agents detained and severely beat him during an incident in the Black Sea port city of Odessa in 2022. Dmitruk was elected to parliament as part of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party in 2019. He was expelled from the party two years later and continued serving as an independent MP. He fled the country in August 2024, claiming that the authorities had plotted to “liquidate” him.

Brussels risks being left out as Washington negotiates agreements with Moscow and Kiev, the Hungarian leader has warned

The EU has messed up its policy on the Ukraine conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said. He reproached Brussels for its pro-war stance, while Washington is actively negotiating with both Moscow and Kiev to end the hostilities. Earlier this week, Hungary refused to endorse the EU’s joint statement on Ukraine following the European Council meeting in Brussels. The document reaffirmed the bloc’s uncompromising stance on the conflict and its intentions to further supply the country with weapons.

Western intelligence agencies are orchestrating unrest to topple the country’s government, according to the deputy prime minister

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has accused the US “deep state” and European intelligence agencies of orchestrating mass protests in his country. Serbia has seen months of student-led anti-government demonstrations initially triggered by the deadly collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad railway station last November, which claimed 15 lives. This led to public outrage throughout the country and prompted the resignation of several high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

The European Parliament has, once again, found itself at the heart of a corruption scandal, this time involving the Chinese tech giant Huawei. Police raids have been carried out across Belgium and Portugal amid suspicions of bribery, forgery, money laundering, and organized criminal activity.

The European Parliament’s latest corruption scandal unfolds even as the previous one—the so-called ‘Qatargate’ affair—remains under investigation and litigation, further deepening preexisting concerns about foreign influence in EU institutions. The Qatargate scandal, which surfaced more than two years ago, involves allegations that Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), lobbyists, and their families accepted substantial sums of money and lavish gifts from Qatar, Morocco, and Mauritania in exchange for positive publicity and shaping legislation in its favor.

It’s strongly implied that Poland, the Baltic States, and Romania prefer to remain under the US’ security umbrella...

The Financial Times (FT) cited four unnamed European officials to report that “European military powers work on 5-10 year plan to replace US in Nato”. The UK, France, Germany, and the Nordic nations are named as those that want to present this proposal to the US during the next NATO Summit in June. They also reported that some countries have refused to participate in these talks either out of fear that this could encourage the US to move faster in this regard or due to their belief that it won’t abandon Europe. FT is likely referring to Poland, the Baltic States, and Romania, the most important countries on NATO’s eastern flank, all of whom prefer to remain under the US’ security umbrella.

When opinions from abroad start sounding like crimes, it’s not interference — it’s insecurity.

At first glance, you might think Emily Darlington, Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central, had simply woken up on the wrong side of a particularly Orwellian bed. During a recent parliamentary inquisition — sorry, hearing — on social media, misinformation, and algorithms, Darlington floated an idea so alarmingly daft that even the Ministry of Truth would have blushed. Her proposal? That public criticism of the UK’s speech laws by Elon Musk and US Vice President JD Vance might amount to “foreign interference.” That’s right. According to Darlington’s logic, if an American so much as questions the Online Safety Act, they might as well be stuffing ballot boxes or hacking government servers.

A Christian is arrested for praying in the United Kingdom.

Turkey descent into full-blown banana republic status continued on Sunday morning, when the country's police formally arrested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival.

Rare move to beef up US warship presence as Houthis refuse to back down.

Renewed conflicts are popping off in Gaza, in Yemen, and possibly next in Lebanon once again. US Central Command has this month restarted air raids against Houthi positions in Yemen, having launched at least three successive waves of attacks last week, in operations which soon after were dubbed 'continuing'. Now the Pentagon is beefing up the Navy's warship presence in the region. The Associated Press has reported that "Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a rare move, is beefing up the Navy warship presence in the Middle East, ordering two aircraft carriers to be there next month as the US increases strikes on the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, according to a US official."

The Houthi terror group host a pro-Iran conference with Hamas leaders and Western activists, sparking calls to investigate potential terror links.

Prominent anti-Israel actors and terror leaders were hosted by the terror-designated Ansar Allah group in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, for a conference titled "Palestine: The Central Issue of the Nation - You Are Not Alone." The four-day conference kicked off Saturday in Sanaa with wide international participation from the pro-Iranian axis and beyond, including Hamas representative in Yemen Muath Abu Shammala, American activist Jackson Hinkle, former South African politician and grandson of Nelson Mandela, Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, former Irish MEP Mick Wallace, American activist Christopher Helali, Brazilian journalist Deb Escobar, and others.

National security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump was working towards “full dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear program.

Partial transcript as follows

US President Donald Trump reached out to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an attempt to explore a new nuclear agreement and prevent military escalation, his special envoy said on Sunday.

"We don't need to solve everything militarily," Steve Witkoff told Fox News. "Our signal to Iran is let's sit down and see if we can, through dialogue, through diplomacy, get to the right place. If we can, we are prepared to do that. And if we can't, the alternative is not a great alternative." Witkoff emphasized that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, saying, “It cannot happen and it will not happen.”

Iran's Foreign Minister said talks with the United States are currently impossible unless significant changes occur as Washington awaits Tehran's response to its invitation for talks on a new nuclear deal.

In a recent interview with Iranian news outlet Khabar Online published on Sunday, Abbas Araghchi attributed Iran's refusal to negotiate with the US to historical experience, rather than intransigence. "It's not stubbornness," he said, "but a matter of expert opinion." He pointed to the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during his first term in 2018 as a major setback to diplomacy.

Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, reportedly instructs leaders of Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq to refrain from attacking Israel. Same message reportedly also relayed to Houthis in Yemen.

Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, has instructed leaders of Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq to refrain from responding to threats from the United States and Israel, Iran International reported on Sunday. According to the report, Qaani conveyed his directive during a recent visit to Baghdad, urging restraint among Tehran’s regional allies. Asharq Al-Awsat reported that the same message was also relayed to Yemen’s Houthis through intermediaries in Iraq. Sources cited by Iran International indicated that Qaani held multiple meetings during his trip, most of them taking place in the Iraqi capital.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff reaffirms America’s commitment to Israel: We need to be clear who the aggressor is here, and that is Hamas.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff acknowledged on Sunday that he may have been misled by Hamas during the recent failed ceasefire negotiations. “I certainly hope we get everybody back to the table and get the hostages home,” Witkoff said on Fox News Sunday. “I thought we had a deal — an acceptable deal. I even thought we had an approval from Hamas.” “Maybe that’s just me getting duped,” he admitted. “I thought we were there, and evidently, we weren’t.” Witkoff reaffirmed America’s commitment to Israel, making it clear where the responsibility for the conflict lies.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, "was the largest single massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust and the deadliest per capita terrorist attack, with just over 1 in every 10,000 Israelis killed and the third overall deadliest terrorist attack in the world to date."

This is the opening summary of the 7 October Parliamentary Commission Report, commissioned by the United Kingdom's Parliament. The UK is the first nation to release a detailed report about the Hamas invasion and massacre. British historian Andrew Roberts, together with lawmakers from a Parliamentary interest group, spent a year collecting harrowing evidence for the 315 pages of meticulous detail and testimony, ending with a memorial section to the 1,182 innocent victims.

MK Avigdor Liberman claims that Netanyahu strengthened Hamas' rule for years and avoided making critical security decisions—contrary to the positions of the defense establishment.

In a harshly worded post published on social media on Sunday, MK Avigdor Liberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of direct responsibility for the events of October 7. Liberman wrote that Netanyahu's attempt to hint at a conspiracy or shift the blame onto Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar is a "pathetic" attempt to evade personal responsibility for the failure. "If there is a conspiracy, it is related to only one thing: Netanyahu's own rule," Liberman wrote. He described how, as early as 2009, a coalition agreement was signed between Likud and Yisrael Beytenu, in which a strategic goal to overthrow Hamas' rule in Gaza was set. "Since then, all I have seen from the Prime Minister are efforts to strengthen Hamas and perpetuate its rule in Gaza as a substitute for the Palestinian Authority."

Terror group confirms death of Ismail Barhoum, whom Defense Minister Katz says was new ‘Hamas PM in Gaza’; army deploys third division to southern Israel to join ground operation

Ismail Barhoum, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, was killed on Sunday evening in a targeted Israeli airstrike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel said it had targeted and killed Barhoum at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, referring to him as a “key Hamas terrorist,” as the Palestinian terror group confirmed his death and said he had been undergoing treatment after being injured in a previous strike. Defense Minister Israel Katz in a statement hailed the killing of Barhoum, saying he was “the new Hamas prime minister in Gaza, who replaced Issam Da’alis, the previous prime minister who was eliminated a few days ago.”

COGAT reports a dramatic surge in voluntary departures from the Gaza Strip, with hundreds more expected weekly as medical patients, families, and dual citizens seek new beginnings abroad.

Since the beginning of March, a thousand Gazan civilians have left the enclave, N12 reported on Sunday. An additional 600 people are expected to leave this week. Defense Minister Israel Katz announced his intention to establish the Voluntary Migration Administration several weeks ago, and while it has not begun operating on the ground yet, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has already seen an increase in Gazans voluntarily leaving the strip.

RSF claims it remains in vicinity of the palace & that the battle is "not over".

Sudan's army has taken full control of the country's presidential palace in Khartoum, two years after it was seized by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). After closing in on the building on the Blue Nile in recent days, the army-aligned government announced its capture on Friday. "Today the flag is raised, the palace is back and the journey continues until victory is complete," Khaled al-Aiser, Sudan’s information minister, wrote on X.

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, has reached out directly to President Donald J. Trump with a historic proposal: help defeat a brutal rebel force terrorizing his nation, and in return, America will gain direct access to one of the world’s richest untapped troves of critical minerals—worth an estimated $24 trillion.

According to a letter obtained by The Wall Street Journal, President Tshisekedi offered Trump exclusive mining opportunities through the newly launched U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund, a Trump-led initiative aimed at reshaping global investment through pro-American partnerships. “Your election has ushered in the golden age for America,” Tshisekedi wrote. “Our partnership would provide the U.S. with a strategic advantage by securing critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, copper and tantalum from the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Mike Benz, the founder of the Foundation for Freedom Online, recently joined Joe Rogan on his very popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience with over 19 million subscribers.

The entire podcast is here. The podcast was filmed several weeks ago but a clip from this discussion is making the rounds this week on social media. During their conversation, Mike Benz shared how Barack Obama was using money to USAID to pretend to send “aid” overseas. In actuality, Obama was laundering the taxpayer dollars and using it to train “rent-a-mobs” instead! This is a huge development but maybe not so surprising considering how Democrats believe they can do anything they please. With other people’s money.

A friend of Aber's family said she had a 'longstanding medical issue'

The FBI’s flagship New York field office has reportedly shifted its focus to a single mission: reviewing and redacting the Jeffrey Epstein case files for public release.

According to a bombshell report from Vanity, over a thousand agents and civilian employees are burning the midnight oil—some pulling 12-hour overnight shifts—to pore over the late sex trafficker’s records. The news outlet reported: “It’s literally all hands on deck,” one source familiar with the matter tells me, adding that dozens and dozens of agents are working around the clock on the case, instead of on their regular duties. “I even saw an agent walking in with a pillow,” the source added.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has slashed over $350 million of spending earmarked for woke projects, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. Overall, around 500 research grants are affected, which range from studying “gender-affirming hormone therapy in mice” to “microaggressions.”

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon commented on the cuts, saying, “The terminated research grants are simply wasteful in studying things that do not pertain to Americans’ health to any significant degree, including DEI and gender ideology. As we begin to Make America Healthy Again, it’s important to prioritize research that directly affects the health of Americans.”

The Biden-era CHNV parole program allows up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the United States each month.

More than 530,000 immigrants who entered the United States under the former Biden administration’s humanitarian parole program will have their legal status revoked late next month, according to a notice by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on March 21. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated in the notice that the department will end the two-year parole program, known as CHNV program, launched in 2022 by then-President Joe Biden to allow entry of people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who had U.S. sponsors.

A 20-year-old illegal immigrant is now facing charges of second-degree murder after authorities say he fatally beat his two-month-old daughter.

On March 7, Nassau County police responded to a home in Inwood for a report of a choking infant named Liseyda Rabanales Barrios just after 10:30 a.m. Emergency responders rushed the two-month-old girl to a local hospital, where she was later transferred to another facility for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, the infant succumbed to her injuries. But after an autopsy and subsequent investigation was conducted, it was revealed that Liseyda had suffered severe physical abuse, including abrasions, broken bones and other injuries from his father, Marlon Rabanales-Pretzantzin. Detectives determined that the injuries were the result of an assault, leading to her death.

Pamela Geller is reporting an American police officer in Paterson, NJ, was wearing a Palestinian flag on his uniform instead of an American flag while on the job.

Paterson is clearly a hotbed of Islamic Radicalism. Sadly, this is one of the many consequences of open borders and soft immigration policies. Every American should be outraged by American police officers wearing a foreign flag on their uniform, particularly a flag tied to barbaric terrorism. Yet again, we see the consequences of mass migration from foreign lands to America. Paterson has become known as a hotbed of Islamic, not American nationalism.

As Islamists plan to build a mega city that potentially follows Shariah law, two more allegedly radical Islamist imams are moving into Texas.

Yasir Qadhi, a project spokesman and Pakistani-American, told The Dallas Morning News that EPIC City would enforce only Texas and federal laws. The project doesn’t mention Shariah. While the EPIC City and Ranches website did not mention Shariah, the EPIC City website did advertise the development as “a safe purpose-built community to serve the growing needs of a Muslim community.” According to Snopes, the Fair Housing Act prevents intervention. The community claims it’s open to “people of every background, faith, and culture” who “align with our goals of safety and security.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney approached Gov. Gen. Mary Simon Sunday morning to dissolve Parliament and trigger an election.

Federal parties will undergo a five-week campaign before Canadians head to the polls on April 28. Carney will run against Conservative Barbara Bal for the Nepean, ON seat, which is located on the Ottawa River. "I'm asking for a strong, positive mandate from my fellow Canadians," said Carney after meeting with Simon. "I've just requested that the governor general dissolve parliament and call an election for April 28. She has agreed."

No party has published a full policy platform yet...

Just nine days after becoming Canada's prime minister, former Goldman Sachs banker Mark Carney called an election Sunday for April 28, plunging the nation into a short but high-stakes campaign overshadowed by an escalating trade war with the United States and incendiary rhetoric from former President Donald Trump. The election call marks the dramatic culmination of recent upheavals in Canadian politics, characterized by a rapid surge in national pride and unity amid Trump's threats to absorb Canada as the "51st state." These provocative comments, coupled with punishing U.S. tariffs, have reshaped the electoral landscape, breathing new life into Carney's governing Liberal Party and eroding what was once a comfortable Conservative lead.

In a striking case that underscores the potential risks of weight-loss medications, Brad Roberts, a 44-year-old father of four from South Carolina, has filed a lawsuit against his prescribing physician, Dr. Tony Puopolo, alleging severe health complications from the use of Ozempic.

Roberts, once a high-flying chief operating officer, claims that the drug, widely celebrated for its weight-loss benefits, has left him bedridden and battling a cascade of debilitating symptoms. According to a March 21, 2025, article in the Daily Mail, Roberts initially turned to Ozempic after years of struggling with obesity, a condition he says worsened following his father’s death, when he began to “fill the void with food.” The drug delivered rapid results—Roberts lost an astonishing 24 pounds in just one month, a transformation that landed him a role in a commercial for LifeMD. In this telehealth company, he was employed at the time.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a popular cheese product sold at Aldi stores across four states due to concerns over possible metal contamination.

The recall involves Happy Farms Colby Jack shredded cheese, produced by Great Lakes Cheese Co., after reports surfaced of stainless steel fragments found in the product. This action has sparked attention from consumers and media outlets alike, highlighting food safety concerns in the retail sector. According to a report from Allrecipes, the recall affects over 4,000 bags of the shredded cheese sold in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

What government would resist the temptation to use a CBDC as a tool to control citizens?

The Bank of Canada has made no secret of its efforts to explore a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a “digital dollar” issued and controlled by the central bank. The Bank of Canada is not alone. To date, 134 countries and currency unions have explored a CBDC, and 66 countries are already in advanced stages of implementation. In 2023, cash accounted for a mere 11 percent of total payments made by Canadians. Consumers increasingly tap their credit and debit cards at checkouts, send e-transfers, or use online banking to pay bills, make investments, and donate to charities. For many Canadians, metal coins function less like a currency and more like a locker or shopping cart token; paper bills are for birthday cards, not for “serious” transactions. New legislation in Quebec empowers law enforcement to presume that cash sums of $2,000 or more are the proceeds of unlawful activity.

In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at around 4.3% on Wednesday but signaled potential rate cuts later this year, highlighting policymakers’ growing concerns over slowing economic growth and persistent inflation pressures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that external economists have revised upward their estimates of a recession in recent months, but he maintained the likelihood remains moderate. Powell also emphasized that the historical baseline probability of a recession stands consistently around 25%, reflecting inherent uncertainty in economic forecasting.

Now that President Trump is vowing full transparency, Americans are demanding answers to all of those chem trails across our skies.

Fed up of being stuck in traffic jams? Soon you could fly right over them in a £235,000 electric car.

Alef Aeronautics' futuristic vehicle can be driven around like a normal car on the streets. However, it is also packed with propellors in the bonnet and boot that allow it to take off at any time to skip the queue. This week, the company successfully tested the flying car in a city environment for the first time. Incredible footage shows the car driving forwards a few metres, before taking off vertically.

A Chinese influencer has made headlines by renting a humanoid robot for $1,400 a day to assist with housework and accompany him on a date.

This story, reported across multiple news outlets, showcases the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and daily life, raising both curiosity and questions about the future of human-robot interactions. According to the South China Morning Post, the influencer employed an agile humanoid robot capable of performing an impressive array of tasks. The robot, designed with advanced capabilities, can cook, clean, assist with shopping, and even execute martial arts moves.

A Satanic organization is planning to hold a “Black Mass” inside the Kansas State Capitol, despite lawmakers, including the governor, trying to stop it.

The organization, “Satanic Grotto,” plans to conduct the ritual on March 28, 2025, at 11 a.m.—just days before Easter Sunday. While the state granted the group permission to gather, it stipulated that their satanic activities must take place outside the Capitol building. However, the Satanic Grotto has said they intend to ignore these boundaries and hold the event indoors. During the ritual, the Satanists intend to desecrate a consecrated Eucharistic host, a sacred element in Catholicism.

The mystery of an 'underground city' beneath Egypt's pyramid deepens as scientists have shared new details about what may lie more than 4,000 feet below the surface.

A team of Italian researchers claimed they uncovered giant vertical shafts wrapped in 'spiral staircases' and a massive limestone platform containing two enormous chambers with descending channels resembling pipelines. During a news briefing released Saturday, the researchers said a water system had been identified beneath the platform, located more than 2,100 feet below the Khafre Pyramid, with underground pathways leading even deeper into the earth.

A massive underground CITY beneath Egypt's pyramids has just been uncovered, changing EVERYTHING we know about history! Dive into forbidden truths about ancient giants—the biblical Nephilim—and the mysterious lost empire of Atlantis. Uncover Aleister Crowley's dark rituals in the Great Pyramid, secret underground bases like Dulce, the tunnels under Antarctica’s ice, and chilling mysteries at Skinwalker Ranch! Is humanity’s real past being hidden by powerful elites? Buckle up—this shocking video reveals secrets they never wanted you to know!

