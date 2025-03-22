One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

For a brief moment there, it seemed that the performative threat of an "imminent invasion" by Putin would make the European Union less dysfunctional than it always is (and indeed, when it comes to agreeing to have German debt fund everyone's prosperity for a few years, if it meant agreeing that "Putin man bad", with hundreds of billions in new debt issuance, there was shocking agreement across Europe).

It didn't last however, and on Thursday EU leaders tussled over weapons deliveries to Kyiv and who would represent them in US-led diplomacy as the bloc struggled to formulate a strategy on Ukraine. As Bloomberg reports, an EU summit in Brussels was unable to agree on delivering €5 billion ($5.4 billion) to secure ammunition for Ukraine this year, as members including France and Italy balked at committing to specific financial volumes. A number of European leaders will meet again in Paris on March 27 to try to drive the process forward, but they too will fail to agree (unless Germany agrees to foot the entire bill).

Europe & Canada will be asked to boost weapons & equipment stockpiles by 30%...

In the ultimate act of seeking to 'Trump-proof' the NATO alliance, even well into the future, Europe's largest military powers are now drawing up plans to keep the alliance strong in case of a US exit from leadership over the next five to ten years. Informal discussions have involved the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Nordic countries, who are envisioning a managed transfer of power and leadership reshaping the NATO bloc. Financial Times writes that "The discussions are an attempt to avoid the chaos of a unilateral US withdrawal from Nato, a fear sparked by President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to weaken or walk away from the transatlantic alliance that has protected Europe for almost eight decades."

If peace is on the way, why are they feverishly preparing for World War III? It appears to me that NATO countries are convinced that something really big is coming. Is there something that they know that they aren’t telling the rest of us?

As I discussed yesterday, things in the Middle East are really heating up, and the conflict in Ukraine has reached a very dangerous stage. If negotiations with Russia fail, both sides are likely to significantly escalate matters in a desperate attempt to win the war, and the Russians could come to the conclusion that a final showdown with NATO has begun. We do not want the Russians to view the conflict in Ukraine in those terms, because they are already extremely paranoid and it wouldn’t take much to push them over the edge. Unfortunately, NATO countries continue to do things that will raise tensions instead of easing them. The following are 7 actions that NATO countries are taking which indicate that something really big is coming…

He added that he did not try to impose a deadline on Moscow

US President Donald Trump has denied claims that Russia rejected his proposal for a Ukraine ceasefire. He reiterated that he remained optimistic about ending the conflict. Trump briefly spoke to reporters outside the White House on Friday. He said that he “had a couple of good conversations today” about Ukraine, without elaborating. A journalist asked Trump whether he had presented a deadline for a ceasefire to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Not a deadline, but I think we’ll have [a ceasefire]... I think we’ll have it done fairly soon,” Trump said.

The renowned American journalist has claimed that the US president wants to do business with Putin

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering lifting sanctions against Moscow in order to turn Russia’s Crimean Peninsula into a major international resort, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh has reported, citing a White House official. Since his inauguration in January, Trump has pursued direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine. His administration has indicated that it is open to recognizing Moscow’s sovereignty over Crimea and some of the Donbass as part of a potential peace deal.

Don't expect sanctions to be dropped anytime soon, Putin informs closed-door meeting.

Amid ongoing meetings between American and Russian delegations to find a path forward to peaceful settlement of the Ukraine war, President Putin has issue rare remarks on his vision for a likely timeline. He told Russian business leaders in a closed-door meeting this week that they shouldn't expect a quick peace deal and that US-led sanctions are unlikely to be dropped anytime soon, despite President Trump's recently hinting that he could drop sanctions.

The two sides could reach an agreement on a full ceasefire “pretty soon,” the US President has said

Negotiations about the terms of “dividing up the lands” between Moscow and Kiev are in full swing, US President Donald Trump has said. “It’s being negotiated as we speak,” the president told journalists on Friday, referring to a possible solution to both sides territorial demands Four former Ukrainian territories – Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions as well as two Donbass Republics – officially joined Russia in autumn 2022 following a series of referendums. Kiev has never recognized the votes and continues to claim sovereignty over the regions, as well as over Crimea, which joined Russia back in 2014. The Ukrainian military still controls parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

Moscow has slammed the sabotage as a provocation that violates the partial ceasefire

Russian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of destroying a gas metering station while retreating from the city of Sudzha in Kursk Region. Moscow has condemned the attack as an act of terrorism and a violation of the partial ceasefire agreed this week by the presidents of Russia and the US. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky promised to honor the agreement. The facility’s role The Sudzha gas metering station is part of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline, which runs through Russia’s Kursk Region, into Ukraine and further into Europe. For decades, the pipeline had delivered gas from Russia to the EU and the flow did not stop even after Kiev’s forces captured the station in August. Deliveries were only shut off at the start of this year after Ukraine refused to renew the contract with Russian operator Gazprom.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, America First Legal (AFL) released explosive new documents obtained through ongoing litigation against the U.S. Department of State’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), exposing a vast, government-backed censorship operation to silence Americans under the guise of “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation.”

The documents reveal a disturbing alliance between the GEC, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the British Foreign, Commonwealth, Development Office (FCDO), and media censorship organizations, all working in lock-step to manipulate public discourse, control media narratives, and suppress free speech. The GEC, which was forced to shut down in December 2024, was designed to “combat foreign disinformation abroad.” However, through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, AFL uncovered that the GEC engaged in state-sponsored propaganda, repeatedly using willing participants from private media organizations. Further, AFL’s lawsuit against the GEC revealed that USAID had created an internal “Disinformation Primer” that explicitly praised private sector censorship strategies and recommended further censorship tactics.

President Donald J. Trump has responded to reports that King Charles III intends to make a “secret offer” to him for the U.S. to join the British Commonwealth as an associate member. Properly known as the Commonwealth of Nations, the organization comprises 56 members—almost all former members of the British Empire— who collaborate on a range of issues and host cultural events such as the Commonwealth Games, modeled on the Olympics.

U.S. associate membership of the Commonwealth was first floated during President Trump’s first term, with the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) pitching the idea in 2017 via Nigel Farage, an ally of the America First leader who now leads Britain’s Reform Party. Society members eagerly await a potential invitation from King Charles during Trump’s upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom.

The president has repeatedly floated the idea of annexing the United States’ northern neighbor

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that he is serious about Canada being annexed by the United States. His statement comes amid an escalating trade war between the two neighbors, and follows a spate of comments from Trump claiming that Canada would be better off as the 51st state of the US. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump reiterated his prior claims that the US subsidizes its northern neighbor by hundreds of billions of dollars a year, claiming a massive bilateral trade imbalance between them.

Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss reports detailing that Prime Minister Mark Carney is set call a snap election this weekend.

Another week, another damaging report brought Prince Andrew’s alleged corruption to the forefront of British public opinion.

A London tribunal has ruled that private documents of the correspondence between Andrew’s top adviser and an alleged Chinese spy must be made public in a fortnight. Dominic Hampshire, an aide and close friend of the Duke, had to submit a witness statement after Chinese businessman Yang Tengbo was expelled and banned from the UK.

The recent annulment of the presidential elections in Romania has raised serious concerns about the integrity of electoral processes in Eastern Europe and has turned the spotlight on Poland, which is preparing for a crucial presidential election in May.

The European Union's interference in Romania's internal politics may not be an isolated case but rather a test run for similar actions in other countries with governments that do not fully align with the globalist agenda. In Romania, Călin Georgescu was elected president, but his victory was overturned by a Romanian court after pressure from the EU. The legal justification was merely a pretext; What really alarmed the bureaucrats in Brussels was Georgescu's political stance, which was deemed too independent and contrary to globalist interests.

This is abuse of power and a blatant attack on individual rights! Not only was he paraded before the press, but a policeman also exposed his personal data from his passport—doxxing, GDPR violation, and a total disregard for privacy.

This is "human rights" in 2025. Ireland is going full 1984—just like the rest of Europe.

Crucially, it will offer advice on what to do if an attack is imminent, including how to join local defence efforts, such as signing up for reserve units or firefighting groups.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Protests erupted across multiple Turkish cities on Friday as people rallied against the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor and top rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite the Turkish leader’s stern warning that street protests would not be tolerated.

In Istanbul, police used pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets to push back hundreds of protesters who tried to break through a barricade in front of the city’s historic aqueduct and threw flares, stones and other objects at them. Police also broke up demonstrations in Ankara, the capital, as well as in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, resorting to forceful measures at times, according to images shown on the private Halk TV. Thousands marched in several other cities calling on the government to resign, the station reported.

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei shrugged off warnings of a potential military confrontation with the United States if a nuclear deal was not reached, asserting that any aggression against Tehran will be met with a 'harsh slap'.

“Americans must know that threats will get them nowhere in confronting the Islamic Republic,” he said during a nationally broadcast speech in Tehran on Friday. “If anyone commits villainy against the Iranian people, they will be struck with a harsh slap.” The remarks follow reports that US President Donald Trump sent Khamenei a direct letter earlier this month offering negotiations under a limited timeframe. According to Axios, the message included a two-month window to reach a new nuclear agreement, paired with a warning of consequences should Iran further expand its nuclear program.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned Tehran that President Trump would “take action” if nuclear diplomacy fails

US President Donald Trump is prepared to take military action against Iran and could go as far as threatening Tehran if diplomatic efforts to renew dialogue on the country’s nuclear program do not succeed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said. During his first term, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, meant to facilitate dialogue on Iran’s nuclear program, and imposed sanctions against Tehran. Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has urged the Islamic Republic to reopen negotiations and has allegedly set a two-month deadline for Tehran to strike a new deal with Washington.

French authorities on Thursday requested its citizens to immediately leave the territory of Iran.

Paris: French authorities on Thursday requested its citizens to immediately leave the territory of Iran. The French Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to its citizens amid the release of one of its nationals who had been imprisoned in Iran for over 880 days. Christophe Lemoine, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, urged French citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran, emphasizing that they are at "immediate danger" of being detained without reason.

Marking the Iranian New Year, Pahlavi said that Iran without the Islamic Republic would contribute to "regional stability, global security, and economic growth."

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on the international community to imagine "a world without the Islamic Republic" on Thursday in his Nowruz address to the Iranian people. "Imagine the Middle East liberated from the shadow of nuclear blackmail and threats," he said. "Imagine our region without endless proxy wars, extremist ideologies, and terrorism - all driven by a regime whose policies have caused mass migration, instability, and suffering far beyond Iran’s borders.

China on Friday blasted the United States for sanctioning Chinese entities that Washington says are involved in Iranian oil trade, asserting Beijing's readiness to defend its economic interests.

"China is always opposed to the abuse of illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. "The US should stop interfering in and undermining normal trade cooperation between China and Iran." Her statement came a day after the US State Department announced sanctions against a crude oil and petroleum products storage terminal in the port of Huizhou, China, for receiving and storing Iranian-origin crude oil from a blocked tanker.

On March 13, 2025, Mohammad Saeed Arbabi, chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Chabahar Free Zone Organization, met with China's ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, and discussed the details of the 25-year agreement between Iran and China.

The Iranian official informed the Chinese ambassador that China's presence at Gwadar Port (in Pakistan's Occupied Balochistan) provides a strategic opportunity for linking Chabahar (in Iran's Occupied Balochistan) to Pakistan, facilitating easier access to Turkey and Europe. During the meeting, Mohammad Saeed Arbabi elaborated on the specifics of the agreement, stating that it includes long-term investments in a petrochemical town, the construction of a smart city in this region, the development of the Makran coast (a coastal strip in the Balochistan province), the expansion and construction of airports, the design of an industrial city for automobile production, and investments in fisheries and water management.[1]

Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercise, scheduled for July 9-18 this year, will simulate a Chinese invasion in the year 2027.

Taiwanese troops frequently train to repel a hypothetical Chinese invasion, but they have never before specified when the invasion was taking place. “The Han Kuang exercise has always been designed to simulate scenarios that could occur within the next one to two years,” Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Koo said in defense of the curiously specific military drill.

IDF expands ground op in southern Gaza, detonates hospital used by Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would begin annexing territory in the Gaza Strip and evacuating its population if Hamas does not release the remaining Israeli hostages in captivity. “I have instructed the IDF to seize additional areas in Gaza, while evacuating the population, and to expand the security zones around Gaza in order to protect Israeli communities and IDF soldiers through permanent Israeli control of the territory,” Katz said. “The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the hostages, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” he added in a statement on Friday.

The report comes after a Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper alleged that Egypt would taken in half a million Gazans on a temporary basis.

A Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Egypt also put forward a bridging proposal, but Hamas had yet to respond. The official declined to provide details of the plan, which he said was under consideration. Two Egyptian security sources said Egypt had suggested setting a timeline for the release of the remaining hostages alongside a deadline for a full Israeli pullout from Gaza with US guarantees.

Eli Sharabi testified before the UN Security Council about his time in Hamas captivity and revealed: 'I saw Hamas terrorists carrying boxes with the UN and UNRWA emblems on them into the tunnel.'

Eli Sharabi, who survived Hamas captivity and whose family was murdered during the October 7th Massacre, briefed the ambassadors of the United Nations Security Council and recounted his experience in captivity. "I know you discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza very often, but let me tell you, as an eyewitness - I saw what happened to this aid. Hamas stole it. I saw Hamas terrorists carrying boxes with the UN and UNRWA emblems on them into the tunnel. Dozens and dozens of boxes, paid by your government, feeding terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family. They would eat many meals a day from the UN aid in front of us, and we never received any of it."

Protesters clash with police, MK Yair Golan shoved to the ground

The Israeli cabinet voted unanimously to dismiss the head of the domestic intelligence service Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, due to a lack of trust. The decision was made during a late-night meeting on Thursday while thousands rallied against it in pouring rain. However, on Friday, Israel's High Court issued a temporary injunction against the government's decision to allow time for hearing the petitions against it. A hearing will be set no later than April 8. While drawing immediate, furious condemnations by coalition politicians, the court decision could remain without effect, as the government has already determined that Bar’s last day will be April 10 – or sooner, should a replacement be appointed before then.

Indian police on Thursday arrested hundreds of farmers in the northern state of Punjab and used bulldozers to flatten the camps they built over a year ago.

The farm protesters wanted the government to increase agricultural subsidies and raise crop prices. The farm protesters attempted to march on the national capital of New Delhi in February 2024 to press their demands, but when their march was halted at the Punjab border by security forces they threw up some temporary camps and settled down for what proved to be a 13-month stay.

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump rescinds the security clearances for former vice president Kamala Harris and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and others, according to a memorandum issued by the White House.

The Republican president, who has also revoked the security clearance for former President Joe Biden, faced Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and Harris in last year’s election.

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump’s administration will revoke the temporary legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in the United States, according to a Federal Register notice, the latest expansion of his crackdown on immigration.

It will be effective April 24.

Judge James Boasberg issues a three-page order [SEE HERE] demanding the Trump administration deliver cabinet level details about their criminal alien deportation operation.

Boasberg claims the information provided to him so far is “woefully inadequate,” and lacks the citations of what cabinet-level officials were involved in deporting criminal illegal aliens and Tren de Aragua gang members protected by a leftist immigration organization employing Judge Boasberg’s daughter. Judge Boasberg appears to be focused on generating a contempt order against the Trump administration. Presumably, this would give Boasberg’s allied Democrats in congress a foothold for their needed 2018 election effort and another impeachment attempt.

Donald Trump appears to have named America’s next-generation fighter jet in tribute to himself.

Mr Trump, America’s 47th president, announced Boeing had been awarded the contract to build the air force’s new F-47 fighter jet. The jets will be built as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program which will replace Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor. The F-47 will be a crewed aircraft built to enter combat alongside drones. The plane’s design remains a closely held secret, but would likely include stealth, advanced sensors, and cutting-edge engines.

President Trump suggested sending the hateful Musk-hating vandals who were caught torching and/or vandalizing Tesla dealerships and Tesla cars across the country to El Salvador.

President Trump: I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!

A growing movement known as the “Tesla Takedown” is set to stage what organizers are calling their most significant demonstration to date, with plans for 500 protests at Tesla showrooms and Supercharger stations worldwide on March 29, 2025.

The campaign, fueled by opposition to Elon Musk’s controversial policies and influence, has gained momentum in recent weeks, drawing attention from major news outlets and sparking heated discussions about its goals and potential impact. According to The Verge, the Tesla Takedown organizers announced their ambitious plans during a mobilizing call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, aiming to target all 277 Tesla showrooms globally.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pull approval of the dodgy coronavirus vaccines.

The conservative firebrand pointed out in a post on the X platform that the vaccines are causing “permanent harm and deaths.” She wrote: FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccines needs to be pulled and they need taken off the childhood vaccine schedule ASAP. COVID-19 vaccines are causing permanent harm and deaths. I’ve been saying this ever since they were created and my personal Twitter account was permanently banned for my outspoken stance against the vaccines until Elon Musk bought Twitter, changed it to X, and restored my account along with thousands of people who were censored and silenced…

In a world where automation is reshaping industries, healthcare is no exception. A new robotic device designed to draw blood is making waves, with Northwestern Medicine in Illinois among the health systems testing its capabilities.

This innovation promises to streamline a routine yet critical medical procedure, but it’s also sparking curiosity—and some skepticism—about the role of robots in patient care. The device, developed to automate blood draws, aims to improve efficiency and accuracy in a process that has long relied on human skill. According to a report from The Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Medicine is one of several health systems exploring this technology, which boasts a 95% success rate in initial trials.

Here's what the latest FOMC decision at the Fed means for the big banks on Wall Street and why that matters to investors and the economy.

The unemployment rate is pretty low at the moment, but under the hood Americans sure are nervous about the job market.

Why it matters: Add rising job anxiety to the growing list of soft economic indicators that may be signaling trouble ahead. By the numbers: The share of consumers who expect unemployment to rise over the next year surged to 66% in March, the highest level in a decade, per University of Michigan data analyzed by Bank of America Institute. Meanwhile, the ZipRecruiter Job Seeker Confidence index fell 3.6 points in the first quarter this year. That's in line with another employee confidence measure, from Glassdoor, that Axios' Courtenay Brown reported on earlier this month.

In recent months, steak lovers across the United States have faced a harsh reality: the cost of their favorite cuts is climbing, and experts warn that relief may not be on the horizon.

A combination of shrinking cattle supplies and rising operational costs has sent beef prices to unprecedented levels, leaving restaurants and consumers grappling with the fallout. The root of the issue lies in a significant reduction in cattle numbers. According to a report from CNBC dated October 25, 2023, beef prices had already hit record highs due to a dwindling cattle supply—a trend that has only intensified into 2025. Market analysts cited by CNBC attribute this shrinkage to a combination of drought conditions in key ranching states like Texas and Oklahoma, which have reduced grazing land, and a wave of rancher retirements with fewer young farmers stepping in to replace them.

A Southwest Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport narrowly escaped a potentially catastrophic incident when the crew mistakenly attempted to take off from a taxiway instead of the designated runway.

The alarming event, which was halted by an alert air traffic controller, has raised questions about aviation safety and prompted investigations by federal authorities. According to the AP, Southwest Flight 3278, bound for Albany, New York, had been cleared for takeoff when the crew initiated a takeoff roll on a taxiway after mistaking it for the adjacent runway. Taxiways are designed for aircraft to maneuver on the ground between gates, hangars, and runways, while runways are specifically constructed for takeoffs and landings.

Are two of the most dangerous volcanoes in the entire world starting to wake up? We live at a time when seismic activity is on the rise all over the planet.

More than three dozen volcanoes have recently erupted, and there have been more than 850 earthquakes in California and Nevada within the past seven days. Unfortunately, most people are not taking the threat that we are facing seriously. For example, an eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano could instantly turn all over our lives upside down and make most of the country uninhabitable for an extended period of time. The ground in some areas of Yellowstone has been rising for quite some time, and now a brand new hydrothermal vent has opened “at the base of an ancient lava flow”…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong earthquake off Panama’s Pacific coast shook the central part of the country Friday, but went largely unnoticed in the capital.

The earthquake was centered about 76 miles (123 kilometers) south-southeast of Burica in the Pacific Ocean and had a 6.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers). The National Civil Defense Service said it was felt in several provinces of central Panama, but that there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Josiah’s Death at Megiddo

King Josiah is remembered in the Bible as the last ruler of Judah who “did what was right in the eyes of the Lord” (2 Kings 22:2). According to Scripture, Josiah met an untimely death at the hands of Pharaoh Necho II in about 609 BC at Megiddo in Northern Israel, also known as “Armageddon” in Greek. Recently, archaeological artifacts have been uncovered corroborating this Biblical narrative. Massive amounts of Egyptian and Greek pottery were unearthed at Megiddo providing evidence that Pharaoh Necho’s Egyptian forces along with Greek mercenaries did indeed have a significant presence in the area at the end of the 7th century BC. These archaeological discoveries are important as they demonstrate the historical reliability of the Bible, something skeptics are reticent to admit.

