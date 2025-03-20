One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The ex-White House strategist said that he is working to help the 47th president bypass the two-term limit

President Donald Trump will find a way to bypass the constitutional two-term limit and run again in 2028, former White House strategist Steve Bannon has said. The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Bannon, who has been one of Trump’s early supporters and led his 2016 election campaign, has argued that Trump would be able to secure a third term. “I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run again in 2028. I’ve already endorsed President Trump,” Bannon told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday.

“I will not rest until these hard-earned taxpayer dollars are returned to the U.S. Treasury,”

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from terminating grants that were part of a $20 billion climate funding program created by the previous administration. In a 23-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan - nominated by President Obama - issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the EPA from terminating grants awarded to three environmental groups—Climate United, Coalition for Green Capital, and Power Forward Communities—and block Citibank from transferring the funds back to the government.

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday that aims to shut down the Department of Education, fulfilling a key campaign pledge, the White House said in a fact sheet on the measure.

The order directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely." It also mandates that any programs or activities receiving remaining Department of Education funds should not "advance DEI or gender ideology."

President Donald J. Trump has suspended funding initially allocated to a New York nonprofit by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the former Biden government. Catholic Migration Services (CMS) was set to receive over $293,000 to provide naturalization services for immigrants. The grant, effective November 22, 2024, was intended to extend until September 2026.

CMS, which offers a range of services beyond naturalization, provides free legal assistance—including deportation defense—to illegal immigrants in New York. The mission statement of the nongovernmental organization (NGO) emphasizes that it aims to “advance equality and social justice in a changing and diverse population.” Notably, CMS operates four legal divisions, including Removal Defense and Naturalization teams—aimed at supporting illegal immigrants facing legal proceedings.

Elon Musk is putting his money where his mouth is.

Musk is donating to Congress members who are backing the impeachment of the radical Trump-hating judges who are running a coup on President Trump. In less than two months back in office, President Trump has faced 129 legal challenges by activist judges. Eric Teetsel from the American Renewal Center reported that Trump received 64 injunctions his first term in office from 2017 to 2021. That is 67% of all injunctions were against President Trump before 2023 — AND THAT WAS HIS FIRST TERM!

The CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, was locked down on Wednesday morning after a man with a gun reportedly fired shots into the air.

Police and SWAT responded to reports of an armed man reportedly suffering from a ‘mental crisis.’ WUSA 9 reported: A large police response was seen outside Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in McLean on Wednesday morning. Roads in the area are shut down to traffic due to the police presence. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, authorities are responding to reports of an armed man experiencing a mental health crisis on CIA property just outside headquarters.

The newly released John F. Kennedy assassination files appear to shed additional light on long-suspected ties between the late president’s alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, and a high-ranking Soviet Union intelligence officer who is believed to have oversaw political assassinations and communist guerilla warfare operations.

Just months before Oswald allegedly assassinated President Kennedy, he is believed to have traveled to Mexico City, entering the Soviet Union embassy in an effort to renew his travel visa to the communist country. This incident has long been clouded in suspicion, with little known about who Oswald met with and what was discussed.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Previously classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released Tuesday evening following an order by President Donald Trump shortly after he took office.

The 1,123 files were posted on the website of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. The vast majority of the National Archives’ collection of over 6 million pages of records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings and artifacts related to the assassination have previously been released. Researchers were still poring over the new records as of the publication of this article.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively on Wednesday afternoon that his phone calls on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were “two very good conversations.”

“The one with President Putin was yesterday—that went very well,” Trump said in an interview in the president’s private dining room just off the Oval Office. “I then spoke with President Zelensky today and explained what took place yesterday, and my aim is to put these two countries together. Then we work a ceasefire and ultimately we stop losing 2,000 people a week. Two thousand people a week or more are being killed in that war, and I want to stop it.

Steve Witkoff has also said sanctions on Russia will likely be eased once a ceasefire agreement is secured

A complete ceasefire to the Ukraine conflict could be implemented within “a couple of weeks,” US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has told Bloomberg TV. Sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow could be relaxed once such an agreement is reached, he added. Witkoff hailed Tuesday's phone call between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as “epic” and “transformational.” “President Trump and President Putin were in sync with one another, the call was outcome-oriented,” the official said. “I actually think in a couple of weeks, we’re gonna get to [a ceasefire],” he told the outlet.

The president has told Vladimir Zelensky it would be the best way to protect the country’s power plants

US President Donald Trump has proposed an American takeover of Ukrainian power plants, suggesting it would be the best way to protect the infrastructure, the White House has revealed. The idea was floated by Trump during a phone conversation with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday, described by the US president as a “very good” call. “President Trump also discussed Ukraine’s electrical supply and nuclear power plants. He said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise. American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” according to a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz released shortly after the call.

CENTCOM confirms "continuous operations" in Yemen.

President Trump is freshly warning that the Houthis (Ansarallah movement) of Yemen will be completely annihilated if they don't immediately halt their drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea. The Wednesday warning came just as US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed it is engaged in "continuous operations against Iran-back Houthi terrorists." Trump's words posted to Truth Social accused Iran of supplying arms to the Houthis, as the group continues launching missiles not only on Red Sea shipping but Israeli territory.

The letter sent by US President Donald Trump to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei included a two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal, Axios reported on Wednesday citing one US official and two sources briefed on the letter.

The letter was "tough" in tone, the sources said, and combined an offer for negotiations with a warning of consequences should Iran reject the overture and advance its nuclear program. This is in line with Trump's messaging in public, asserting that he's not looking for war and only wants to ensure Tehran does not acquire nuclear weapons. He is not willing to wait for long, however, according to Axios, which quoted cited sources as saying the US president made clear in his letter to Khamenei that he opposed open-ended talks.

US president Donald Trump says it's not enough for Iran to reduce its support of Houthis and all arms provisions must end, citing reports that Tehran has rolled back its supplies to the Yemen group.

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies," Trump posted on TruthSocial on Wednesday. "Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY." The social media announcement comes a few days after another post in which he said Tehran will be held responsible for Houthi attacks and threatened the theocracy with "dire" consequences.

For the first time in two months, sirens sounded in central Israel, the Shfela region, and in Jerusalem and the surrounding area. IDF says a missile from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

For the first time in two months, sirens were sounded early Thursday morning in central Israel, the Shfela region, and in Jerusalem and the surrounding area, following the firing of a missile from Yemen. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. The sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. Magen David Adom reported that at this stage, no reports of impacts or physical injuries have been received.

Military announced additional Hamas leaders killed, sends reinforcements south

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began “targeted ground activities” in the central Gaza Strip, the military said Tuesday after Palestinian sources reported that tanks and ground troops started reoccupying the largely vacated Netzarim Corridor. The IDF said its troops were operating “to expand the security zone and to create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza. As part of the ground activities, the troops expanded their control further to the center of the Netzarim Corridor.” Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement warning Gazans: “The evacuation of the population from combat zones will soon begin again.”

State Department spokesman Tammy Bruce says Hamas is to blame for the deaths of Gazans in surprise Israeli strikes, notes Witkoff’s original bridge proposal remains an option should Hamas choose to accept it.

The US State Department on Wednesday placed responsibility on Hamas for the deaths of Gazans in the surprise Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday. Hamas claims 400 people were killed in the strikes. “It’s a shame that Hamas has allowed this to occur, but look nowhere else other than the people who have facilitated this suffering from the beginning,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing, as quoted by JNS. Bruce accused Hamas of using civilians “as cannon fodder” to serve the interests of those seeking to perpetuate the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discusses situation in Gaza in phone call with Khalil al-Hayya, one of the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday discussed the latest situation in Gaza in a phone call with Khalil al-Hayya, one of the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization, Reuters reported, citing a Turkish foreign ministry source. The source provided no further details on the call. Turkey and its President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have expressed support for Hamas. Last April, Erdogan met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, who was later eliminated by Israel in Tehran.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been detained on charges of corruption and alleged terror links, with his party calling it a “coup”

Turkish authorities detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Wednesday, accusing him of corruption and connections to terrorist organizations. The arrest comes just before the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was set to nominate him to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2028 election. Imamoglu, a leading figure in the CHP, gained prominence after winning the Istanbul mayoral election in 2019, ending over two decades of control by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the city of 19 million. Recent opinion polls have indicated that Imamoglu could defeat Erdogan in a presidential vote.

A full curfew has been imposed in various areas across the country, after millions of people took part in demonstrations against the mad sultan. The internet has been shut down across the country by the regime, and Erdogan is said to be hiding in an unknown location. There are rumors that Turkish military forces have been ordered to evacuate their outposts in "Syria" areas and return to Turkey, to prepare for the uprising.

It’s happening again. Europe is once again going totalitarian and this time there’s a decidedly familiar communist stench.

The outcome was predictable for many of us in the alternative media and the situation is only going to get worse in the next few years, but what does this mean for the rest of the world? With the European elites casting off their humanist masks and going outright Orwellian, what kind of chaos can we expect to unfold? First and foremost I want to point out a key piece of irony here – For decades in the US we heard the tiresome argument that our 2nd Amendment gun rights are meaningless because they are “unnecessary in maintaining our freedoms”. Anti-gun rights activists and politicians commonly used Europe as their sterling example: “If gun rights are so important for freedom, then what about the Europeans? They have strict gun laws and they’re not losing their rights…”

The Indian government raided George Soros-backed offices in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate raided eight Soros-backed offices linked to the Open Society Foundations (OSF), an organization backed by US billionaire George Soros, along with some linked entities in Bengaluru. This action stems from allegations of violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), highlighting the government’s commitment to curbing foreign interference in domestic affairs. Investigations revealed that between 2020-21 and 2023-24, approximately ₹25 crore (2.9 million) was funneled from Soros’ organizations to various Indian NGOs through complex financial arrangements.

New Delhi has asked Washington to provide details of a decade’s worth of funding provided by the US overseas agency

The Indian Foreign Ministry has asked the US Embassy to provide details of all expenditure on USAID-assisted or funded projects in India over the last ten years. The ministry announced that last week in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, Times of India reported on Tuesday. As such funding comes through organizations which are ‘not-for-profit’, the Indian government has sought information on the entities involved in implementing USAID-backed initiatives, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the newspaper. American officials have not formally responded to India’s request, according to the report.

"These laws will be used against dissenters. Against people who question government policies. Against critics of the ruling ideology..."

Australian politician Chris Minns inadvertently said the quiet part out loud when he admitted that the existence of true “free speech” is incompatible with a multicultural society. The Premier of New South Wales tacitly admitted that in order to uphold the myth that ‘diversity is our greatest strength’, the freedom to say it isn’t must be censored. “I recognize and I fully said from the beginning, we don’t have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community and have people live in peace,” said Minns.

The UK government is pushing a new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, but what’s really inside it? They claim it will "modernise" data laws—but critics say it hands more power to the state, weakens privacy rights, and expands surveillance.

Ottawa, Canada – In the early days of Canada’s newly appointed administration, a lone protester stood defiantly, waving a strikingly symbolic “Duck Carney” flag—the family-friendly version of the now familiar F*CK TRUDEAU flags that have been seen across Canada during the 2022 Trucker’s Freedom Convoy

The man behind the protest is Rich Long, an independent candidate in Ottawa Centre during the last federal election. His message is clear: Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was not elected by the people but rather installed through an elite selection process. “Mark Carney has been selected, not elected,” Long declared in a recent interview. “He had 89% of the votes from a limited number of Liberals, but the Canadian people never got a say.” Carney, a World Economic Forum (WEF) insider and former Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has long been a figure of controversy due to his deep entanglements with global financial institutions and supranational governance bodies.

Nothing is forever. Not even Forever.

Forever 21 recently filed for bankruptcy - again. The clothier reorganized back in 2019. Now it is shutting down for good. According to recent reporting, the company plans to close all 354 stores in what the company calls "an orderly wind down" of its operations. his is yet another hiccup revealing that the undercarriage of the U.S. economy is rickety. Forever 21 isn't drowning alone. Corporate bankruptcies reached a 14-year high last year. Party City, Kohl's, JCPenney, and Joann Fabrics are among the retailers filing bankruptcies in recent months.

Investors are scrambling to make sense of the on-again, off-again nature of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the Federal Reserve’s next moves and the broader geopolitical uncertainty gripping the world.

The S&P 500 has entered its first correction since October 2023, dropping 10% from its recent high. Meanwhile, gold prices have surged to record levels, topping $3,000 per ounce for the first time ever. The headlines scream “Recession!” one day and “Strong labor market!” the next. With so much noise, how should investors respond?

In a disturbing escalation of anti-Elon Musk sentiment, hackers have reportedly released the personal information of every Tesla owner in the United States, accompanied by a chilling Molotov cocktail symbol.

The breach, detailed across multiple news outlets, has ignited a firestorm of reactions, with Musk himself labeling it “extreme domestic terrorism.” Here’s what we know so far, drawing from reports by the Daily Mail Online, NewsBreak, and posts circulating on X. According to the Daily Mail Online, a group of hackers harboring animosity toward Elon Musk has doxxed Tesla owners nationwide, publishing an interactive map on a website called DOGEQUEST. This map doesn’t just list names—it includes addresses, phone numbers, and emails of Tesla owners, alongside precise locations of Tesla showrooms, charging stations, and even the residences of Department of Government Efficiency employees.

In a recent segment, CNN named trans-identified influencer Dylan Mulvaney its “Game Changer” of the week, spotlighting the social media star’s journey and impact.

The recognition, aired on March 17, 2025, has sparked a mix of praise and criticism across various platforms, reigniting debates over gender identity and media representation. Mulvaney, known for a viral Bud Light collaboration and a significant online following, shared personal anecdotes during the CNN interview, including a childhood memory of telling his mother, “God made a mistake,” as reported by multiple outlets. According to The Christian Post, CNN anchor Sara Sidner interviewed Mulvaney, delving into his upbringing in a conservative Catholic household and the challenges faced as a transgender individual.

Those zany female pilots are at it again—only this time, they’re clipping wings and careening down the runway.

The latest DEI disaster in the skies is just another example of what happens when identity politics trumps qualifications. But before we nosedive into this latest catastrophe, let’s rewind to a recent “girl power” moment that ended in flames. You probably remember the Endeavor Air runway fiasco—not just a near miss, but a full-on crash landing. The plane, proudly manned by an all-female crew, touched down upside down and skidded down the tarmac in a fiery spectacle. Passengers were no doubt reliving their worst nightmares as the aircraft scraped across the ground, proving once again that diversity hires don’t make for safe landings.

In a groundbreaking development in artificial intelligence and robotics, Swedish startup IntuiCell has introduced a robot dog capable of learning and adapting in ways that mimic human behavior.

This innovative technology has garnered significant attention, with multiple news outlets reporting on its potential implications for the future of AI-driven robotics. According to a report from TechRadar, IntuiCell’s robot dog leverages advanced neural networks to process and respond to its environment dynamically. Unlike traditional robots programmed with static instructions, this robotic canine can reportedly analyze new situations, learn from its experiences, and adjust its actions accordingly.

Are you scared yet?

Share