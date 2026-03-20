Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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STH's avatar
STH
17m

Ya that’s what the media that lied to us about everything the last 6 years wants us to believe.

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Steve Emery's avatar
Steve Emery
44mEdited

It was Trump and fake jew and pathological liar Netanyahu who started this unnecessary war. Peace talks were actually going well with Iran but Trump being the blackmailed cuck for Israel that he is decided to attack anyways. Just like with Russia who attacked Ukraine for their genocide of innocent Ukrainians in Donbas and violating the Minsk agreements but America blamed Putin when it was NATO and the U.S at fault. This mess is our making and Trump is betraying us in everything from vaccines to illegal immigration but MAGA keeps clapping like circus seals. Hegseth is an Israeli pawn just like Trump. Fuck Israel and Ukraine. This is another stain on America as this globalist Zionist pedo administration is protecting the Epstein clients and now our gas is over $4.00 a gallon and rising. Trump sold us out to Israel and he will not survive this stupid mistake! The real silent majority who actually do their research are fucking furious at Zionist shill Trump. This was outrageously stupid!

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