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European natural gas prices may even go higher, with a Bloomberg business reporter writing, “The longer Qatar LNG remains offline, the higher prices will go”

With tensions soaring in the Middle East, the price of Brent crude oil exceeded $118 per barrel on Thursday, while natural gas prices in Europe jumped 35 percent. There are now worries prices will only soar higher as the war escalates. Brent crude prices jumped over 10 percent after news broke of Iran’s attacks on Qatar’s energy plants and other strikes on Wednesday, but European natural gas prices jumped even higher. Qatar’s energy plants are vital for Europe’s natural gas supply, especially after sanctions were placed on Russian natural gas. The Dutch TTF natural gas contract, considered the European benchmark, jumped to €74 before falling back to €62, representing a 35 percent increase.

Oil officials in Saudi Arabia are projecting that oil prices could soar past $180 a barrel if disruptions due to the Iran war persist until late April, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Reuters cannot immediately verify the report.

Saudis are ready to respond.

In their strategy of firing missiles and drones at all the Gulf nations that host US military bases, the regime of the Iranian mullahs is, of course, risking getting these Arab countries to retaliate or even – in a worst-case scenario for Tehran – joining the US-Israeli attacks for good. Today, this possibility is nearer than ever, as Saudi Arabia has warned of ‘military action’ against Iran.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan released a joint statement on Thursday expressing their willingness to support initiatives aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as the Iran war continues to escalate.

“We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces,” the statement said. The countries voiced deep concern about the war and urged Iran “to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks, and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping.” They also indicated their preparedness to participate in measures to guarantee secure navigation through the strait.

Trump administration bypasses Congress to fast-track $8.4B in arms sales to the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan, citing an emergency over Iran’s threats.

The Trump administration took decisive action to expedite the sale of billions of dollars in weapons to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Jordan, bypassing Congressional oversight due to heightened security concerns in the Gulf, CNN reported Thursday. This move comes as Gulf allies shoulder the consequences of Iran’s growing hostility, in response to US and Israeli military actions.

Israel hits Iran’s navy; US defense chief again vows largest strikes yet, praises Israel as ‘incredible and capable partner’; Iran fires 9 missile salvos at Israel, no one hurt; Tehran keeps up attacks on Gulf

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said the US would again launch “the largest strike package yet” in the ongoing US-Israeli campaign in Iran, and said Israel’s recent strike on an Iranian gas field was a “warning.” “To date, we’ve struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure,” Hegseth said at a Pentagon briefing. “That is not incremental. That is overwhelming force applied with precision. And again, today will be the largest strike package yet, just like yesterday was.”

PM says ‘model ally’ Israel is ‘holding off’ further strikes on energy sites at Trump’s request, war will go on ‘as long as is necessary’ but be over ‘faster than people think’

Iran can no longer enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. “After 20 days, I can tell you — Iran today has no ability to enrich uranium, and no ability to produce ballistic missiles,” said Netanyahu in Jerusalem, speaking at his first in-person press conference since the launch of the US-Israel campaign against Iran on February 28. “We are continuing to crush these capabilities. We will crush them to dust, to ashes,” he said in a Hebrew statement to open the bilingual press conference. Iran “is weaker than ever” while Israel is a regional power “and some would say a world power,” he says.

TV report: Mossad chief David Barnea presented an assessment to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that toppling the Ayatollah regime is an achievable goal.

On the eve of the war with Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was presented with an assessment suggesting that the Iranian regime could be toppled, as reported on the Keshet 12 program “Uvda” on Thursday evening. According to the report, in closed discussions prior to the start of the offensive, Mossad chief David Barnea presented to the political leadership an assessment that achieving operational objectives could lead to a regime change in Iran. Sources stated that Barnea assessed that achieving the operational goals - primarily targeting the regime’s leadership, government institutions, and repressive mechanisms - could destabilize the regime and create the possibility for regime change.

Missile ships, patrol boats, command centers destroyed. Iran's back door borders Russia. Whatever Moscow was shipping through that corridor just lost its delivery address.

Overnight, in response to yesterday’s events (Thursday), in which Druze civilians were attacked, the IDF struck a command center and weapons in military compounds belonging to the Syrian regime in southern Syria.

The IDF will not tolerate harm towards the Druze population in Syria and will continue to operate to defend them. The IDF continues to monitor developments in southern Syria and will operate in accordance with directives from the political echelon.

The United States has encouraged Syria to consider sending forces into eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah, but Damascus is reluctant to embark on such a mission for fear of being sucked into the war in the Middle East and inflaming sectarian tensions, five people briefed on the matter said.

The proposal to Syria’s US-allied government reflects intensifying moves to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah, which opened fire at Israel in support of Tehran on March 2, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon. The idea was first discussed by US and Syrian officials last year, said two of the sources — both Syrian officials — and two others familiar with the discussions. All spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

An AI-generated video depicting IRGC Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani as a regime agent has fueled online rumors about his disappearance.

Creator Evyatar Rosenberg produced another video based on animation and artificial intelligence, in which the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Esmail Qaani, is portrayed as allegedly acting as an agent against senior figures in the Iranian regime. In the video, Qaani is seen climbing a tall tower and slipping a sugar cube into a room where Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, is sitting-an act that supposedly enables an airstrike on the location. Meanwhile, on social media, rumors and conspiracy theories are spreading regarding Qaani’s disappearance and why he was not included among those reported killed in Operation Roaring Lion.

For the first time, an American F-35 stealth fighter was hit by an enemy combatant. The F-35 was struck by Iranian fire while flying a combat mission over Iran. While the $100 million aircraft was slightly damaged in the attack, it landed safely at a U.S. base in the Middle East, and the pilot is reported to be in stable condition.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said, adding, “This incident is under investigation.” This marks the first time Iran has reportedly hit a U.S. aircraft during the conflict, which began in late February. Both the U.S. and Israel are utilizing the F-35, a stealth aircraft, in the ongoing war. Notably, the incident is reminiscent of—though likely less costly than—the 1999 shootdown of a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth ground-attack aircraft in Buđanovci, Serbia. The F-117 was hit by shrapnel from an S-125 Neva/Pechora surface-to-air missile, though the warhead did not directly impact the aircraft itself.

The Pentagon is accelerating the deployment of thousands of additional Marines and sailors to the Middle East as the war in Iran enters its third week, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Boxer, as well as up to two additional ships, will head toward the region to bolster existing American forces sooner than they were originally scheduled to leave their post in San Diego. Roughly 2,200 Marines aboard the Boxer head to Iran less than a week after another unit of 5,000 Marines and sailors left for the region aboard the Japan-based USS Tripoli. If the two additional ships, the USS Portland and USS Comstock amphibious ships, are attached to the deployment, a total of about 4,000 additional service members would be heading to the Middle East.

Unidentified drones were reportedly spotted above Fort Lesley J. McNair, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reside. The sightings, which occurred on a single night within the past 10 days, have prompted increased security measures and discussions at the White House about how to respond.

Officials were unable to determine the origin of the drones, and two sources revealed that relocating Rubio and Hegseth was briefly considered. However, the two secretaries remain at the base, which also houses the National Defense University and some of the Pentagon’s most senior officials. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell declined to comment on the drones or the secretaries’ movements when asked by The Washington Post, stating, “The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible.”

Lumped in with traditional rivals, enemies: “Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, & Pakistan...”

The US declared Pakistan a major non-NATO ally all the way back in 2004, but relations have soured at various points since then. But given Pakistan does indeed remain a close regional ally, which is also nuclear-armed, the country is outraged at Wednesday’s Senate Intelligence hearing wherein Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard raised some eyebrows over a new ‘missile threat’. She for the first named the South Asian country along with Russia and others in the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment Report, citing that Pakistan’s missile program could be a future threat to the Untied States.

Two vessels heading for energy-starved Cuba carrying Russian oil and fuel are due to arrive as early as next week in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s energy embargo, according to maritime intelligence companies.

If the ships arrive, they will be Cuba’s first energy shipments in three months. The island was plunged into a nationwide blackout when its entire grid collapsed on Monday before gradually regaining power on Tuesday, deepening a bitter economic crisis. The Hong Kong-flagged Sea Horse, believed to be carrying some 27,000 tonnes of Russian gas, was headed towards the island after appearing to divert course last month. The ship is estimated to arrive in Cuba on Monday, Samir Madani, co-founder of maritime intelligence company TankerTrackers.com, told the FT.

The Department of Justice said Thursday it had seized four internet domains accused of spreading Iranian government-backed “terrorist propaganda” as part of a broader effort to disrupt foreign cyber-related psychological operations targeting U.S. audiences.

Federal prosecutors said the websites were operated by individuals and entities tied to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and were used to disseminate disinformation, amplify pro-Iranian narratives, and undermine confidence in U.S. institutions. The domains have been taken offline and now display FBI-controlled seizure notices. Officials described the action as part of a campaign to counter Tehran’s expanding use of cyber tools to influence public opinion abroad, particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

Former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed as part of a sweeping federal investigation into what Attorney General Pam Bondi had called a strategic use of legal systems that protected Democrats from criminal scrutiny while targeting Republicans, including President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The subpoena is one of more than 130 issued in the case, which has expanded over the past year to include a wide range of former officials who served under Democratic administrations, including former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. The investigation centers on allegations that officials “bent the rules” or acted improperly in pursuing inquiries into Trump dating back to the 2016 election and subsequent federal cases.

Vice President JD Vance shared his thoughts on the resignation of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Joe Kent resigned as the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center in a lengthy resignation letter that claimed the United States was pressured to begin the Iran war by Israel. Vice President JD Vance, on Wednesday, while giving a speech at a manufacturing facility in Michigan, shared that he knew Kent “a little bit” and liked him. However, Vance went on to say that it was a good thing for Kent to resign. Vance stated, “If you are on the team and you can’t help implement the decisions of his administration, he has the right to make those decisions, then it’s a good thing for you to resign.”

Membership has surged past the Conservative Party in just weeks

A new force in British politics is making waves with an uncompromising vision for national restoration. Just weeks after its launch as a full political party in February, Restore Britain has already overtaken the Conservative Party in membership numbers, reaching over 114,000 supporters and becoming the fourth largest party in the country. The growth has been entirely organic through social media and grassroots efforts, with almost no mainstream coverage. Campaigns director and spokesman Charlie Downes laid out the bold agenda clearly: “We will not lie to the British people. Restoring Britain will require decisions that are controversial and unpleasant.”

Will Sex Trafficking allegations be seriously probed?

It took British law enforcement decades to move on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the favorite son of late Queen Elizabeth II. And only when his endless scandals were threatening the very foundation of the British Monarchy, was he stripped of his titles, arrested and put under criminal investigation for Misconduct in Public Office. While we have all the reasons in the world to be skeptical about whether this investigation will have any teeth to go after such a lofty character, there is incontrovertible evidence of Andrew sharing confidential government documents with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Sweden will spend approximately 117.3 billion euros on the 102,000 Somalis living in Sweden over the next 50 years”

The economic impact of immigration from crisis-affected regions across Nordic countries is estimated to reach hundreds of billions of euros, leading to a public dialogue regarding remigration as a potential strategy for cost reduction. Recent data emerging from Scandinavia, specifically from the Danish Ministry of Finance and analyzed by the White Papers Policy Institute, suggests that certain migrant groups represent a significant annual net expense for the state. These statistics, adjusted for inflation to a 2025 price level, indicate that individuals from specific conflict zones incur particularly high yearly expenditures.

EU politicians and researchers gather in Warsaw to discuss solutions for Europe’s immigration crisis

Europeans are committing demographic suicide and the tools used to managed migration are failing at every level, said Rodrigo Ballester, the head of the Center for European Studies at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium. He made his remark at a recent Ordo Iuris Institute event in Warsaw, Poland, which saw European politicians, policymakers, and other important players gather to discuss a groundbreaking paper: “Taking Back Control from Brussels. The Renationalization of the EU Migration and Asylum Policies.”

40% of interviewees are foreigners

A diversity hiring policy affecting the recruitment of judges and public prosecutors in Berlin has come under renewed scrutiny after the city’s justice senator warned that the system may conflict with Germany’s constitutional requirement that public offices be filled strictly on merit. The policy, introduced in 2021 under then justice senator Dirk Behrendt of the Green Party, stems from amendments to the Law to Promote Participation in a Migration Society, known as the PartMigG. The legislation was adopted by Berlin’s House of Representatives with support from the then-governing coalition of the Social Democrats, Greens, and the Left.

“We’re very proudly Canadian. So we’re never going to be the 51st state and I just wish he’d knock that s*** off,” said Poilievre.

Foreign pandemic governance cartel is “[p]reparing for and responding to an influenza pandemic.”

The World Health Organization will convene an online international pandemic control session on Wednesday, March 18, centered on the unelected globalist group’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework, according to a WHO press release. PIP is the international structure through which the WHO, a foreign syndicate, dictates how influenza virus samples are transferred worldwide, and how pandemic vaccines, antivirals, and diagnostics are allocated once an influenza pandemic response is activated.

THE TIME TO SPEAK UP against the negotiations for the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) System Annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement IS RIGHT NOW.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national debt surpassed a record $39 trillion on Wednesday, a milestone that comes just weeks into the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

The unprecedented figure highlights competing administration priorities, from passing a massive tax law and boosting defense spending and immigration enforcement to chipping away at the debt itself — the latter of which Donald Trump promised to do as both a candidate and as president. The Government Accountability Office outlines some of the impact of rising government debt on Americans — including higher borrowing costs for things like mortgages and cars, lower wages from businesses having less money available to invest, and more expensive goods and services. Advocates for a balanced budget also warn that the long-term trend of borrowing more and paying more in interest will force Americans to face tougher fiscal tradeoffs ahead.

Few Fed meetings in recent memory have presented the FOMC with a more uncomfortable set of competing signals than yesterday’s.

The Iranian conflict and its impact on oil and oil-dependent product prices have created the potential for an inflationary impulse, yet higher oil prices would likely slow economic activity, leading to higher unemployment. As if the balance between the Fed’s two Congressional mandates, stable prices and maximum employment, wasn’t challenging enough, they just learned that fourth-quarter GDP was revised lower to a mere 0.7% growth rate. Moreover, consumer spending is showing signs of fatigue, the labor market is slowly weakening, and financial conditions have tightened due to private credit stress and the dollar’s recent appreciation.

The regulator issued a £520,000 fine; the lawyer replied with a picture of a hamster.

Ofcom has now fined 4chan £520,000 ($691,572) under the Online Safety Act. The platform hasn’t paid a penny and isn’t intending to. Its lawyer replied to the latest demand with a picture of a hamster. That’s the state of UK online speech regulation in 2026: a regulator issuing fines to American websites, receiving rodent-themed correspondence in return, and collecting almost nothing. The breakdown: £450,000 for failing to put age verification in place, £50,000 for failing to assess the risk of illegal material being published, and £20,000 for failing to set out in its terms of service how it protects users from criminal content. Ofcom says 4chan must comply by April 2 or face daily penalties on top.

The law stops the government from taking your location data, it says nothing about buying it.

The FBI is buying Americans’ location data again. Director Kash Patel confirmed it to lawmakers on Wednesday, confirming what we already knew: that it has resumed purchasing commercial surveillance data, including detailed location histories, from data brokers. The brokers feeding that data pipeline source much of it from phone apps and games that people use daily without realizing they’re being tracked. By the time a precise location record reaches a federal agency, it may have originated from a weather app or a mobile game, passed through an advertising middleman, and been packaged for resale, with the person who generated it never consulted or notified.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has officially recognized Ramadan with a statewide proclamation, marking the beginning of the holy month for Muslim communities and acknowledging their contributions to the state (Office of the Governor of North Carolina).

The proclamation highlights Ramadan as a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. For Muslims, it is one of the most sacred periods of the year, centered on spiritual growth and acts of generosity. From dawn to sunset, observers fast as a way to build discipline, empathy, and a stronger connection to their faith. In recognizing Ramadan, the governor also emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion across North Carolina. The state is home to a growing and vibrant Muslim population, and the proclamation serves as a public acknowledgment of their cultural and religious traditions. It reinforces the idea that different backgrounds and beliefs are an essential part of the state’s identity.

CAIR’s claims of “Islamophobia” are unverified, self-serving, and designed to deflect scrutiny of subversive activities by Muslim groups in America.

The Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released their report “The Right to Be Different” earlier this month. The report claims that CAIR received over 8k complaints of “Islamophobia” in 2025, an “all-time high”. The 122-page document relies entirely on self-reported complaints without any external evidence, verification, or substantiation for the 8,683 total cases. It presents the numbers as “lived experiences of Islamophobia” (page 75) and patterns, not proven events. It offers no mechanism to verify claims, making trust in CAIR’s intake process the sole basis – leaving accusations against Americans (e.g., widespread employment discrimination, assaults, harassment) unsubstantiated beyond complainants’ words.

Over the past two weeks, skies across the United States and parts of Europe have been illuminated by a series of dramatic meteor events—some so intense they were seen across multiple states and even triggered sonic booms that shook homes and startled thousands.

One of the most striking events occurred on March 17, when a massive meteor—estimated to be about six feet in diameter and weighing several tons—entered Earth’s atmosphere over Ohio. Witnesses from as far away as Maryland, New York, and Michigan reported seeing a bright fireball streak across the sky, followed by a thunderous boom that rattled buildings. Scientists later confirmed the explosion released energy comparable to hundreds of tons of TNT.

A new White House URL is out of this world (wide web).

The eyebrow-raising domain name — “Aliens.gov” — has been added to the federal government’s official website registry, amplifying speculation that President Trump could be gearing up to pull back the curtain on what US intelligence agencies really know about whether we’re alone in the universe. Though the website is not yet live, the government has reserved the domain name for an as-yet-unknown purpose, registry records show. The revelation came after it was flagged by an automated tracker of new federal websites on Wednesday, almost exactly a month since the president said he would order top administration officials to identify and release government files related to UFOs and extraterrestrials.

Evidence of alien life or cosmic pyramid scheme? A documentary filmmaker sparked a discussion of advanced Martian civilizations after sharing footage that appeared to depict a “three-sided pyramid” on the Red Planet.

NASA researcher Keith Laney had initially stumbled across the anomaly in 2001 while using NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor to scan the terrain for unusual formations, the Daily Mail reported. He posited that the interplanetary prism could be artificial, declaring, “Were this found anywhere on Earth, we’d surely be digging into it.” This footage was then shared to X by documentarian Brian Dobbs. “On Mars, there is a three-sided pyramid the size of the Great Pyramid in Egypt,” he wrote.

In this in-depth interview, former warfighter Jamie Walden describes a firsthand entity encounter that stopped his heart and left him incapacitated for two weeks — exploring what combat veterans, researchers, and ancient manuscripts suggest about phenomena that science has yet to classify.

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