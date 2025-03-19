One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The US and Russia have agreed on a moratorium on the strikes on energy sites, the White House envoy has said

The US and Russia have agreed that Moscow and Kiev should pause attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has said. Witkoff made his comments following a phone call between Trump and Putin on Tuesday. The diplomat previously had a lengthy conversation with Putin in Moscow on March 13. Witkoff highlighted that Putin had agreed to Trump’s proposal to halt strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days and backed a ceasefire in the sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would support a US proposal to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and that he hoped to speak to US President Donald Trump about his phone call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House said earlier that Putin and Trump agreed during a conversation to a limited 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine and that talks aimed at moving toward a broader peace plan would begin "immediately." "The two sides, Ukraine and Russia, are able to not strike energy infrastructure. Our side will support this," Zelensky told reporters during an online briefing. He added that Ukraine would support any proposals that lead to a "stable and just peace."

(Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other early on Wednesday of launching air attacks that sparked fires and damaged infrastructure just hours after President Vladimir Putin agreed to a limited ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Putin agreed to temporarily stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities but declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire, coming well short of what U.S. President Donald Trump sought as the first step toward a permanent peace deal. Zelenskiy, who had agreed to the full 30-day ceasefire, said after the Putin-Trump call that he would support the limited ceasefire, but urged the world to block any attempts by Moscow to drag out the war. Hours later both sides reported attacks.

The EU states have expressed cautious optimism after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential Ukraine ceasefire during their phone call on Tuesday. According to the Kremlin, Putin ordered the troops to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days. The Russian president also said that Moscow and Kiev will conduct a prisoner swap on Wednesday. The leaders of France and Germany have welcomed the talks, but stressed a further need to back Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron has been considering extending the strategic arsenal to cover other EU members

France will upgrade one of its main air bases along the border with Germany to host the Rafale fighter planes armed with nuclear cruise missiles, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. The Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur base in eastern France hosted nuclear weapons until 2011, when the planes were relocated to a different site. “The Luxeuil air base is about to be upgraded in an unprecedented way and regain its full role in France’s nuclear deterrent,” Macron said.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has described the idea as “complex, risky and ineffective”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has rejected the idea of deploying troops in Ukraine, after France and the UK proposed sending peacekeepers to secure an eventual truce between Kiev and Moscow. Meloni expressed her opposition during an address to the upper house of the Italian parliament on Tuesday, ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels this week expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict. France and the UK have been leading efforts to form a “coalition of the willing,” with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting that “a few thousand troops per country” would be deployed at key locations in Ukraine.

Germany's parliament has approved a landmark change to the constitution to loosen the so-called "debt brake" and allow unprecedented levels of government spending.

Lawmakers passed legislation that will ease debt limits and allow the government to massively boost spending on defense, civilian infrastructure and climate programs.

As TGP has been reporting for the last few weeks, the Globalist powers that be have set their sights on ‘regime change’ in populist Serbia, trying to turn it into another warmongering, climate-crazy, and transgender-obsessed demi-state – as you can read in EYES ON SERBIA: Opposition Politicians and Students are Plotting Secret Coup and CIVIL WAR – With Likely Outside Assistance – Starting with Saturday’s Protest – PLANNING SESSIONS CAUGHT ON AUDIO

A massive protest movement has been deflagrated by the usual shady Globalist NGOs, using an accident at a train station to topple President Aleksandar Vučić because he dared to have foreign relations with their historical allies in neighboring Russia.

Hungary’s parliament, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s national-conservative and anti-globalist Fidesz party, passed new “child protection” legislation on Tuesday, which, among other provisions, bans LGBT ‘Pride’ marches.

The law—an amendment to the Assembly Act—passed by a decisive 136-27 vote with no abstentions and backed by Orbán’s Fidesz party and their minority coalition partner, the Christian Democrats, makes it “illegal to hold an assembly that violates the prohibition set forth in Child Protection Act.” “Today, we voted to ban gatherings that violate child protection laws. In Hungary, a child’s right to healthy physical, mental, intellectual, and moral development comes first. We won’t let woke ideology endanger our kids,” Prime Minister Orbán wrote on X following the cote.

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump responded to Canada’s Liberal Party appearing to gain ground electorally by saying that “I think it’s easier to deal, actually, with a Liberal.

And maybe they’re going to win, but I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter to me at all.” And Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre “said negative things. So, when he says negative things, I couldn’t care less.” While discussing U.S.-Canada relations, host Laura Ingraham said, “[T]he Liberal Party is going to win now, in the next election, most likely. And they were down and out.” Trump responded, “I don’t care.”

You’ll Own Nothing SOON! The WEF wants you to rent everything. Mark Carney is working to make that happen

The Houthis conducted a "high-quality military operation" against the USS Harry S Truman, a spokesperson for the terror organization claimed on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the operation, which was the fourth in 72 hours, also involved an attack on "a number of enemy warships" and claimed that "an air attack that was being prepared against our country" had been thwarted.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday published new video footage from its operations against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Yemeni media outlets had reported on Tuesday night that the US resumed its strikes against Houthi targets, saying at least 10 separate attacks occurred across the country. The US operation against the Houthis was officially launched on Saturday, with strikes against Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems. The Houthis meanwhile, on Tuesday night claimed they launched an attack on an American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, their fourth time firing on US warships in 72 hours.

Premier says Hamas rejected all proposals for more releases, slams critics for suggesting he resumed fighting for his own political interests; ground offensive reportedly on table

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to press heavy strikes on Gaza that resumed hours earlier, saying any future hostage negotiations with Hamas would be conducted “under fire.” after weeks of fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip failed to bear fruit. A fragile two-month ceasefire in the Strip came to an abrupt halt in the early hours of Tuesday when Israel launched a shock aerial offensive on Gaza, saying weeks of negotiations to extend the truce had failed to bear fruit. In a televised address on Tuesday evening, Netanyahu said that the military campaign was launched on the recommendation of Israel’s intelligence services and the IDF, and that it was a last resort after weeks of failed efforts to get Hamas to free more hostages.

Speaking at UN Security Council, Acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea stresses that the US supports Israel in its actions against Hamas.

The responsibility for the renewed hostilities in Gaza rests entirely with Hamas, and the United States stands firmly behind Israel in its next steps, stated Acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea on Tuesday. Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing and quoted by Reuters, Shea addressed reports from Palestinian Arab health authorities claiming that Israeli strikes overnight had resulted in over 400 casualties. "The blame for the resumption of hostilities lies solely with Hamas," declared Shea. She accused the terror group of rejecting every proposal and deadline aimed at extending the ceasefire and creating conditions for a lasting truce.

On February 27, 2025, after 40 years of armed struggle against Turkey in which tens of thousands have been killed, Abdullah Öcalan, head of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who is imprisoned in Turkey, called on his supporters to disarm and dismantle the party.

Responding to his announcement, which essentially acknowledges the futility of the Kurds' armed struggle against Turkey, voices in the Arab world called on Hamas and Hizbullah to do the same and recognize the failure of their war against Israel, which yields only countless losses and immense destruction. These organizations, they argued, should disarm and integrate in the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Lebanese state. The following are translated excerpts from two articles that called on Hamas and Hizbullah to follow Öcalan's example.

Israel’s cutting-edge Iron Beam laser defense system is set to become operational by the end of 2025, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz, who highlighted its role in enhancing national security and deterring future threats.

The Sunday announcement reinforces previous projections, albeit with some delays. Originally, officials expected the system to be deployed much earlier, with past estimates from former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other defense leaders predicting readiness as early as 2023.

Anxiety and disinformation are swirling in Iran as the latest threat of a military attack by US president Donald Trump has many fearing war.

Trump warned on Monday that he would hold Iran and its leadership responsible if its Houthi allies retaliated for dozens of US air strikes on the Tehran-backed group. The ultimatum followed a demand by the hawkish president the week before that Iran agree to a new nuclear deal or face attack. Official media zealously swatted away apparently baseless reports circulating on social media on Monday evening that the US military had sunk Iran’s reconnaissance ship Zagros in the Red Sea…Iran's national currency plummeted to an unprecedented low on Trump's ominous remarks, with the rial falling past the 1,000,000-per-dollar threshold in the open market.

As conflict between Tehran and Washington escalates and war lowers over the horizon, "de-risking" has become a mantra in Arab capitals astride the Persian Gulf.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have risen sharply since Donald Trump re-entered the Oval Office on 20 January, presenting multiple risks of escalation. A key deadline in October 2025 looms over whether European countries will trigger the snapback mechanism to re-impose United Nations sanctions removed as part of the Iran nuclear deal in 2015. Indications, not least by President Trump himself, that he would like to negotiate a new agreement to address Iran’s rapidly-advancing nuclear program, have been offset by his administration’s restoration of its ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Iran.

Syria’s new regime, led by former al-Qaeda officer Ahmed al-Sharaa, clashed with the Iran-backed Lebanese militants of Hezbollah on Monday after Hezbollah allegedly kidnapped and executed three Syrian soldiers.

The Syrian Defense Ministry, now under the control of Sharaa and his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) insurgent group after they overthrew dictator Bashar Assad in December, said on Monday that Hezbollah “ambushed and kidnapped three members of the Syrian Arab Army on the Syrian-Lebanese border near the Zeita Dam, west of Homs, before taking them to Lebanese territory and executing them on the spot.” “We will take all necessary measures after this dangerous escalation by Hezbollah militias,” the defense ministry said.

The Chinese have made enormous mountains of money by exporting cheap goods to the rest of the world, and this has given them a tremendous amount of economic power.

Now they are attempting to extend their economic domination by constructing hundreds of very large self-sustaining “special economic zones” in other countries. These “special economic zones” are established in key strategic locations, and they are often exempt from many of the laws and regulations of the host nation. The most famous “special economic zone” in the world is the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Back in the 1970s, Shenzhen was just a very small fishing village. Today, it is help up as a shining example of China’s economic miracle…

Who's in charge around here?

In the latest legal turn of events - since the United States is now governed by activist judges, an Obama-appointed federal judge on Tuesday found that Elon Musk and DOGE likely violated the constitution when it shut down deep state slush fund USAID, and has ordered them to restore access for current (remaining) employees. US District Judge Theodore Chuang ruled in favor of more than two dozen unnamed current and former USAID employees and contractors who challenged the Trump administration's efforts to shutter the organization. In a 68-page decision, Chuang granted in part their request for a preliminary injunction, ruling that DOGE and Musk likely violated the Constitution's Appointments Clause and separation of powers.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has temporarily halted enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued the preliminary injunction, claiming that the order infringes on the constitutional rights of transgender service members.

The injunction was granted following requests by attorneys representing six active-duty transgender service members and two others wishing to enlist. Judge Reyes permitted a delay of her ruling’s implementation until Friday to allow time for an appeal. In her statement, Reyes acknowledged the potential for public debate and legal challenges, noting, “In a healthy democracy, both are positive outcomes.” She underscored the obligation to honor the commitment of service members.

Update (2120ET): Roughly 80,000 pages of JFK files have finally been released in the form of 1,123 PDF files on the National Archives website, after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that they would be made public.

Click Here to access "So, people have been waiting for decades for this, and I’ve instructed my people… lots of different people, [director of national intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, that they must be released tomorrow," Trump said during a visit to the Kennedy Center in Washington. "You got a lot of reading. I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘just don’t redact, you can’t redact.'"

...former CNN medical analyst who famously stated that “the unvaccinated should not be allowed to leave their homes”

Dr. Leana Wen, a former CNN medical analyst who famously stated that “the unvaccinated should not be allowed to leave their homes,” is now admitting that Covid dissenters should have been allowed to ask questions. Wen, in a recent video, addresses the fact that many people had questions, particularly about the Covid vaccine, but were afraid to ask those questions because they might be told that their concerns were simply conspiracy theories.

“Identifying my baby as gay on Day 1 is insane. I had no idea about this form and I’m shocked.”

Just when you thought the insanity was starting to subside with Democrats out of office, we learn last week that New Jersey hospitals are now requesting parents to specify their baby’s preferred pronouns and sexual orientation , according to a report from the NY Post. Inspira Health’s “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire” asks parents to “identify” their baby as “Male, Female, Transgender, GenderQueer,” or “Additional gender category.” The healthcare system, which runs multiple hospitals and centers in South Jersey, introduced the form last year to comply with a new state law requiring providers to collect demographic and identity data “in a culturally competent and sensitive manner.”

A Florida mother has ignited a firestorm of controversy after alleging that her daughter’s school held secret meetings about gender identity without her knowledge or consent.

The story, which has gained traction across multiple news outlets, highlights a growing tension between parental rights and school policies on gender-related issues. According to a report from Charisma News published on March 18, 2025, the mother discovered that her daughter, a middle school student, had been involved in discussions about gender identity after the child began experiencing what the mother described as “gender confusion.” The article quotes the mother saying, “Our daughter fell prey to the lies of gender identity ideology and that she was born in the wrong body in May of 2020.

As a nation, we have literally been in the process of committing financial suicide for decades. Sadly, some people have responded to the new administration’s efforts to get debt levels under control by committing acts of extreme violence.

Our society is deeply addicted to debt and that must stop. The 7 economic charts that you are about to see are incredibly shocking. If you know anyone that still does not believe that the United States is in the midst of a long-term economic decline, just show them these charts. Sometimes you can quote economic statistics to people until you are blue in the face and it won’t do any good, but when those same people see charts and pictures suddenly it all sinks in. What is great about charts is that you can very easily demonstrate what has been happening to the economy over an extended period of time.

An iconic retailer that was the go-to destination for trendy clothing is officially on death's door.

2025 is shaping up to be an even worse year for retail juggernauts. In the first month of the new year, chains like Macy's and Nordstrom announced they were shuttering locations across the country. The situation was even sadder for chains like Party City, JoAnne Fabrics, and Big Lots, who will all soon become figments of the past. Now, another former retail titan is joining the growing list and is blaming fast fashion stores like Temu and Shein for its demise. Barely a week after confirming it was closing 200 locations nationwide as it considered bankruptcy for the second time, Forever 21 says it is waving the white flag of defeat.

A devastating plane crash off the coast of Roatan, a remote island in Honduras, claimed the lives of at least twelve people, including a well-known Honduran singer and politician, Aurelio Martinez.

The small Jetstream aircraft, operated by Lanhsa Airlines, plunged into the Caribbean Sea shortly after takeoff, leaving the nation in mourning and prompting an immediate response from authorities. According to a report from the Daily Mail Online, the aircraft was en route to the mainland when it crashed just minutes after departing Roatan, a popular tourist destination in the Caribbean. The plane was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members, as confirmed by Honduras’ transport minister. While the majority perished in the tragedy, five survivors were rescued from the wreckage, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the catastrophe.

A Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas became the scene of a shocking and violent assault, raising concerns about targeted aggression against the electric vehicle giant.

Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, Hindustan Times, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, reported that an individual armed with Molotov cocktails and a firearm attacked the facility, setting Tesla vehicles ablaze and firing shots in what authorities have described as a deliberate act. According to NBC News, the assailant, dressed in all black, launched the attack early Tuesday at the Tesla location on 6260 Badura Ave. Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) stated, “This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” emphasizing that the suspect “used what appeared to be Molotov cocktails and a firearm to conduct his attack.”

As of March 28, 2025, Amazon will implement a significant change to its Echo devices, requiring all voice recordings to be sent to the company’s cloud servers.

This shift, reported across multiple news outlets, has ignited a firestorm of debate over privacy, user consent, and the future of smart home technology. Here’s what we know so far based on recent coverage from various sources. According to Ars Technica, Amazon is phasing out a privacy feature tied to its Alexa-enabled Echo devices to pave the way for Alexa+, a new subscription-based assistant. The report indicates that starting March 28, every command, query, or snippet of conversation picked up by an Echo will be transmitted to Amazon’s servers, with no option for users to fully opt out.

An unusual environmental event unfolded along the coast of South Australia, prompting the closure of two popular beaches—Waitpinga and Parsons—near Adelaide.

A mysterious off-white foam, accompanied by dozens of dead fish, washed ashore, while surfers reported falling ill after exposure to the water. Authorities suspect a microalgal bloom, triggered by unusual weather patterns, may be to blame for the ecological disturbance and health complaints. This incident has raised concerns among locals, scientists, and beachgoers as investigations continue. According to a report by The Journal published on March 18, 2025, the South Australian Environment Protection Authority (EPA) responded swiftly to the situation.

Extremely high winds sweeping through Texas and several other states could lead to severe danger for anyone near a window on Wednesday.

Meteorologists are warning over a million people in Amarillo and El Paso, Texas alone to expect wind gusts over 65 mph. The National Weather Service (NWS) added that people should stay clear of windows due to the risk of extreme winds turning anything not tied down into a projectile. They added that people in multi-story homes should stay on the lower levels as the dangerous gusts could knock down trees. AccuWeather is predicting an even larger danger zone for these winds on Wednesday - tracking gusts over 40 mph across 20 states.

