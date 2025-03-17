One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Iran-backed Houthi terrorists launch a massive retaliation strike on the USS Harry S. Truman.

Just hours after President Trump authorized powerful military action to restore American deterrence in the region, the emboldened Houthis fired 18 ballistic and cruise missiles along with a drone attack, vowing to escalate against all U.S. warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. On Saturday, President Trump, demonstrating his signature “peace through strength” doctrine, ordered a decisive and calculated military response against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Trump, donning his MAGA hat and signature golf attire, watched alongside top military officials as American forces obliterated Houthi terror positions.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim responsibility for a second attack on an American aircraft carrier group in 24 hours, calling it retaliation for US strikes.

A spokesperson for the group says that “for the second time in 24 hours,” Houthi fighters launched missiles and drones at the USS Harry S. Truman and several of its warships in the northern Red Sea. The statement also vows to keep targeting Israeli vessels until the “siege” on Gaza is lifted.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for "utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities" in Yemen, his spokesperson said, after the United States launched deadly strikes in the country.

"Any additional escalation could exacerbate regional tensions, fuel cycles of retaliation that may further destabilize Yemen and the region, and pose grave risks to the already dire humanitarian situation in the country," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Tehran insists the Houthis act independently as US airstrikes intensify—what does this mean for Iran’s proxy network?

The US launched multiple strikes on the Iranian-backed Houthis overnight between March 15 and March 16. The strikes are not only extensive, but the Trump administration is vowing to keep up the pressure on the Houthis. Iran may now be distancing itself from the group. If Iran loses the Houthis as a major proxy, it will represent another setback to Tehran. It will also illustrate the overall weakness of the proxy alliance that former IRGC-Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani constructed over decades. Soleimani was killed by the US in January 2020. US President Donald Trump may now be kicking out another leg of Soleimani’s terror empire.

The Trump administration wants Iran to abandon all aspects of its nuclear program, the US national security advisor said on Sunday, warning that all options are on the table should Tehran refuse.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. All options are on the table to ensure it does not have one," Michael Waltz told ABC News on Sunday. "And that’s all aspects of Iran's program. That’s the missiles, the weaponization, the enrichment. They can either hand it over and give it up in a way that is verifiable, or they can face a whole series of other consequences," he warned. In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers that imposed restrictions on its uranium enrichment capacity but effectively allowed it to maintain its nuclear program.

Israel checking whether missile from Yemen, which landed in Egypt, was aimed at Israel, as White House says heavy US strikes killed ‘multiple’ Houthi leaders

The Israeli Air Force was on heightened alert Sunday for potential missile and drone attacks by the Houthis in Yemen, as the White House said it targeted the group’s leaders in heavy strikes and vowed to continue to do so. The level of alert was already raised by the IAF last week, after the Iran-backed group threatened to resume attacks on Israel. The Houthis halted their attacks on Israel and global shipping routes when a ceasefire took effect in Gaza in January. But the rebel group announced last week that it would resume them until Israel lifted its blockade of aid to the Strip, which it enacted on March 2 after the end of phase 1 of the ceasefire-hostage release deal.

Dismissal could cause new wave of mass protests against government and prime minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to fire Ronen Bar, the director of the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, on Sunday evening. The dramatic decision follows months of escalating public tensions between the leaders and could cause a fresh wave of mass protests against the government and the prime minister. “Due to ongoing distrust, I have decided to bring to the government a proposal for a resolution to terminate the position of the head of the Shin Bet,” Netanyahu announced in a video message.

US envoy Witkoff warns Hamas to ‘get sensible,’ agree to deal that would free 5 living hostages; says he discussed the demilitarization of Gaza with Arab leaders in Doha

An Israeli negotiating team departed for Cairo on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, as Jerusalem continued its efforts to reach a deal with Hamas for an extension of the ceasefire deal and the release of additional hostages. Negotiators were meeting with senior Egyptian officials, Netanyahu’s office said, after a team returned from Doha on Friday following an unsuccessful round of talks. The talks in Doha appeared to hit a gridlock after Hamas announced on Friday that it was willing to release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, along with the bodies of four others with dual Israeli-US citizenship, in what appeared to be a rejection of a bridge proposal put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Terror group denies involvement, and Lebanese source claims the soldiers crossed the border and were shot by local gunmen in village of Qasr; Syria said to fire missiles at town

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s defense ministry on Sunday accused Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group of abducting three Syrian soldiers to Lebanon and killing them there, state media reported, as Hezbollah denied any involvement in clashes. “A group from the Hezbollah militia kidnapped three members of the Syrian army on the Syrian-Lebanese border before taking them to Lebanese territory and eliminating them,” the news agency SANA quoted the defense ministry as saying. “The defense ministry will take all the necessary measures after this dangerous escalation from the Hezbollah militia,” it added, saying the incident had occurred near the Zeita Dam, west of Homs.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The interim government in Damascus will take part on Monday in an annual international conference to gather aid pledges for Syria, facing dire humanitarian problems and an uncertain political transition after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The conference has been hosted by the European Union in Brussels since 2017 - but took place without the government of Assad, who was shunned for his brutal actions in a civil war that began in 2011. After Assad's overthrow in December, EU officials hope to use the conference as a fresh start, despite concerns about deadly violence this month that pitted the new, Islamist rulers against Assad loyalists. "This is a time of dire needs and challenges for Syria, as tragically evidenced by the recent wave of violence in coastal areas," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Syrian HTS regime forces are burning down forests in the Latakia province to smoke out Alawites hiding from the genocide, which has killed thousands in the last week. Islamist forces have been instructed to turn in their mobile phones to stop details of the ghastly massacre being shared with the world. The self-appointed Syrian “President” al-Jolani claims he will investigate his own forces behind the killings.

While Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, whose terrorist name is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, claimed he would form an investigation committee to investigate his own killers, the massacres continue.

Air attacks are continuing between Russia and Ukraine, despite efforts to secure a ceasefire that would lead to an end to the war and a lasting peace.

Ukraine and Russia are still exchanging heavy aerial bombardments. Fighting is ongoing in the Russian region of Kursk, where Kremlin forces are looking to eject Ukrainian troops from their only foothold within Russia. Moscow reported that it had destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Russian airspace, including during an attack on the border region of Belgorod. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supported President Donald Trump’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but that Russian forces would continue fighting until certain key demands were met.

Russia will seek guarantees that NATO countries will exclude Ukraine from membership and Ukraine will remain neutral in any peace deal, a Russian deputy foreign minister said in remarks published on Monday.

"We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Russian media outlet Izvestia. "Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance."

The former Russian president was responding to suggestions of such a deployment floated recently by the UK and France

The deployment of “peacekeepers” from NATO member states to Ukraine would trigger an all-out war between the military bloc and Moscow, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned. In recent weeks, the leaders of the UK and France have ramped up discussions about such a mission. In a post on X on Sunday, Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, stated that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer “are playing dumb.”

Trump’s national security adviser has also indicated that the US is ready to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia if it declines a 30-day ceasefire

Ukraine should be prepared to give up certain territories as part of any future peace negotiations with Russia, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said. Kiev claims sovereignty over Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. The territories officially became part of Russia after referendums in 2014 and 2022. Moscow has maintained that their status is non-negotiable. Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, Waltz said that a potential settlement to the Ukraine conflict “is going to be some type of territory for future security guarantees” for Kiev.

North Korea said on Monday it will steadily upgrade and bolster its nuclear armed forces and blamed the foreign ministers of G7 states for infringing on its sovereign rights by demanding the end of its nuclear weapons program, state media reported.

Azerbaijan on Sunday accused Armenian forces of shooting at Azerbaijani positions from the southern Syunik province of Armenia, a claim Yerevan dismissed as untrue.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said in a statement that Armenian forces had opened fire with small arms on Sunday morning from the Goris area. It gave no further details. Armenia's defence ministry said the statement from Azerbaijan was untrue. Reuters was unable to verify the situation in the area immediately. Baku and Yerevan said on Thursday that they had agreed on the text of a peace agreement to end nearly four decades of conflict between the South Caucasus countries, a sudden breakthrough in a fitful and often bitter peace process.

New polling data from the firm with the best record during the 2024 U.S. Presidential election has revealed that Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is preferred as prime minister to the governing Sir Keir Starmer in a majority of UK constituencies.

According to findings by JL Partners for the Adam Smith Institute, Farage leads over Starmer in 335 seats, while Starmer is favored in just 291. The survey reveals that Labour might lose twice as many seats to Reform UK compared to the Conservatives in upcoming elections. Despite the unprecedented, nationwide success, Farage finds himself the subject of yet another leadership coup effort, this time by Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, who was recently suspended by the party after a series of bust-ups with colleagues.

A study has argued that portraying the bard as a “universal” genius reinforces ‘white Anglo-centric, Eurocentric’ worldviews

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) plans to “decolonize” its extensive museum collections, after research claimed that William Shakespeare’s legacy has been used to advance ‘white supremacy’, according to The Telegraph. The SBT, which manages properties linked to Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon and holds key archival materials, is exploring the “continued impact of Empire” on its collections and how “Shakespeare’s work has played a part in this,” the paper wrote on Sunday.

A French leftist politician is demanding that the United States return the Statue of Liberty—claiming that America no longer upholds the values for which France originally gifted the monument in 1886.

At a gathering of his Place Publique movement, Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament (MEP), launched an unhinged attack on the U.S., criticizing President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, defense of scientific freedom, and budgetary decisions. “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demonstrating scientific freedom, ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty. We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,’” Glucksmann told supporters.

Conservative champion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave his state-of-the-nation address in which he outlined his government’s plans for 2025.

Orbán announced upcoming (unprecedented) tax cuts for mothers with multiple children. European Conservative reported: “Most of the new measures are meant to help families raise more kids, with the most important new element being the expansion of the country’s unique lifetime tax exemption from mothers of four to those with three and two children. Hungarian mothers with three children will be given lifetime income tax exemption from October this year, while the same will be gradually expanded to cover mothers with two kids starting January 2026. These measures are estimated to affect 250 thousand families with three children, and another 600 thousand raising two.”

The German Social Democratic Party (SPD) is pushing for 500,000 migrants annually and voting rights for non-citizens.

In a move that has ignited fierce debate across Germany, the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SPD) is advocating for a radical expansion of immigration policies, including the annual admission of 500,000 migrants, voting rights for non-citizens, and severe restrictions on deportations. These proposals, leaked from ongoing coalition negotiations, reveal a stark divide between the political elite and the concerns of ordinary Germans, who are increasingly alarmed by the erosion of their nation’s cultural identity, security, and sovereignty.

After the Romanian government and judiciary conspired to rig an election that was set to be won by conservative, anti-Globalist Călin Georgescu, chaos erupted in the capital Bucharest and other cities.

But if one thinks that Romanians ‘sovereigntists’ were just going to lay back and complain, he’d be very wrong. Georgescu and his movement have thrown their support behind the candidacy of MP George Simion. The question is everyone’s minds now is: will Romanian establishment thwart Simion’s candidacy too? So far, they haven’t.

The EU frames its crackdown as transparency, but its sweeping powers look a lot like state-controlled speech.

The European Union has condemned mounting US pressure to weaken its regulations on disinformation as an attack on its “regulatory sovereignty.” The conflict, which has intensified in recent months, revolves around stringent EU rules that require major social media companies such as X, Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon to combat the spread of “false” information online. The Trump administration, backed by tech moguls including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, is pushing Brussels to relax these measures or risk facing harsh economic consequences. Washington argues that the EU’s regulations unfairly target American companies and amount to an attempt to censor free speech, a claim European officials strongly reject.

OTTAWA — Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. says Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to set up a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump “as soon as possible.”

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said the Canadian side has reached out to the U.S. since Carney was sworn in as prime minister on Friday and was “looking forward” to connecting with Trump. She says Carney is seeking to “forge a good and solid relationship” with the president and that he “respects” what Trump is trying to do when it comes to enhancing the U.S. economy, but noted the prime minister wants to do the same for Canada.

What is going on in Canada? We talk to David Krayden, an independent journalist that writes at the Post Millennial, who's been watching all of this unfold with Mark Carney.

President Donald Trump signed the government funding bill into law on Saturday, avoiding a shutdown, in a win for the president and Republicans in Congress.

The White House issued a press release Saturday afternoon announcing Trump signed the bill to fund the government through September 30. Funding technically expired at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday, meaning, at worst, it temporarily paused half a day. The continuing resolution (CR), H.R. 1968, passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday by a margin of 217-213, with all Republicans backing it except for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden (ME), voted with House Republicans to advance the bill to the Senate.

"This is headed to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win..."

Update (2112ET): The Trump administration says it disregarded a judge's order to turn around two planeloads of Venezuelan criminals because the flights were over international waters and therefore the ruling did not apply, Axios reports, citing two senior officials - one of whom made clear that it's "Very important that people understand we are not actively defying court orders." The Trump administration argues that US District Judge James Boasberg overstepped his authority when he issued an order blocking the president from deporting roughly 250 alleged Tren de Aragua gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1789, a wartime law that gives the executive branch immense power to deport noncitizens without judicial hearings.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is kicking butt all over the place these days. He just informed stone-cold racist South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool that he is not welcome in the United States, period.

Rasool is a piece of work. Not only is he a radical Muslim, but he has communist connections as well. He contributed an article to the African Communist in 1993. He established Muslims Against Oppression (MAO) in 1983. The name changed to The Call of Islam in 1984, and it was connected to the communist United Democratic Front when it was in existence. He has also served on the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC).

"If he’s the candidate, I’m leaving the party"

Former Chicago mayor and Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel is laying the groundwork for a potential 2028 presidential campaign. Almost immediately after that news was broken by Politico, various and sundry Democrats began voicing negative reactions that ranged from exasperated boredom to outright disgust. After wrapping up his stint as President Biden's ambassador to Japan, Emanuel's flurry of 2028-minded efforts have included landing a CNN contract and a highly-coveted Washington Post columnist slot, hitting the lecture circuit and racking up political podcast appearances.

Bloomberg reported that Fink personally called Trump and asked him to help BlackRock purchase the Panama Canal ports.

The university, along with its affiliates, is the largest private employer in Maryland...

Johns Hopkins University said on Thursday that it will lay off over 2,000 workers worldwide following the Trump administration’s termination of $800 million in federal funding for the institution. The university, along with its affiliates, is the largest private employer in Maryland, contributing to more than 93,600 jobs in the fiscal year 2022, according to its previous economic impact report. The layoffs involve 247 domestic U.S. workers for the academic institution and 1,975 positions outside the United States in 44 countries.

A closer look at the pharma-giants 'World’s Most Ethical Companies' honour reveals a troubling history of legal fines and a questionably ethical nomination process.

"What's not healthy is straight up, that you get these euphoric markets. That's how you get a financial crisis. It would have been much healthier if someone had put the brakes on in ‘06, ‘07. We wouldn't have had the problems in ‘08."

Earlier today, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson described several of the factors behind the recent market swoon (the 10% drop in 20 days was the 5th fastest ever correction in history; for context the fastest ever was 8 days during the onset of Covid on February 27, 2020), and besides the various fundamental causes, the strategist said that "perhaps more than anything else" what led to the most recent technical breakdown in the S&P 500 was "Trump recently indicating that he is not focused on the stock market in the near term as a barometer of his policies and agenda."

Wall Street Journal: “President Trump’s stop-and-start trade wars and other rapid-fire policy changes are making Americans feel gloomy about the economy. Their 401(k)s are down, and their expectations for inflation are up. Now they are paring back spending on extras such as vacations and home-improvement projects.”

“The University of Michigan’s closely watched index of consumer sentiment nosedived 11% to 57.9 in mid-March from 64.7 last month. Sentiment among Democrats was the lowest ever recorded, including the depths of the 2008-09 financial crisis. Even Republicans are feeling worse, although many think that any short-term economic pain caused by Trump’s moves will be worth it. On a recent Sunday, Trump declined to rule out a recession.”

Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again made headlines with his bold financial predictions.

In recent days, Kiyosaki has warned of what he calls the “biggest crash in history,” pointing to a bursting “everything bubble” that he believes will dwarf even the infamous 1929 stock market collapse. Amid this dire forecast, the financial guru is not retreating from the markets but instead seizing the moment to buy Bitcoin and other assets he considers safe havens. Here’s a look at the latest developments surrounding Kiyosaki’s predictions and his investment strategy, as reported by multiple news outlets. On March 11, 2025, Kiyosaki took to X, declaring, “THE EVERYTHING BUBBLE is bursting. I am afraid this crash may be the biggest in history,” according to a Yahoo Finance article published on March 13.

After over a century and a half of serving as a cornerstone of American retail, Macy’s, the iconic department store chain, is closing 150 of its locations as part of a dramatic restructuring effort.

The decision comes amid a staggering financial hit, with the company reporting a $21.3 billion drop in sales, driven by shifting consumer habits, the rise of e-commerce, and broader economic pressures. This move marks a significant turning point for a retailer that has long symbolized the grandeur of brick-and-mortar shopping in the United States. According to a report from The Mirror US published on March 13, 2025, Macy’s experienced a 5.5% decline in net sales in 2023 alone, translating to a $21.3 billion loss in revenue.

A New Yorker has been caught on camera eating a dead rat in a disturbing video which has gone viral on social media.

Footage shows a man sitting on a Bronx sidewalk while casually devouring the rodent in broad daylight, as shocked onlookers gasped in horror. The man perched on top of some breezeblocks as he ate the animal close to 149th Street and Third Avenue in footage filmed earlier this month. 'This is f***ing unbelievable, look at this s***', a woman can be heard saying in the background of the clip, which has attracted millions of views on Instagram and X. 'Nah. I gotta get out The Bronx,' she added as the man stripped off some of the rat's fur.

A suspect doused a 49-year-old with liquid and lit him up at 3:55 AM. Victim has burns on his face and arms—now in the hospital. NYPD hunting the attacker. What is happening to this city?!

An unusual natural phenomenon recently unfolded in Mississippi as a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Magee, coinciding with a devastating tornado outbreak that swept across the state.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 1:49 p.m. CT, approximately 6 miles east-northeast of Magee, a small city located about 40 miles southeast of Jackson, the state capital. The tremor, recorded at a depth of 10.5 kilometers, was classified as minor, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. However, its timing—during a severe weather event that spawned multiple tornadoes—amplified its significance. WAPT News reported that the quake hit “just after 1:00 p.m.,” noting that residents in Magee who felt the shaking might have initially attributed it to the tumultuous storms rather than a seismic event.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled Ethiopia, adding to a series of seismic events that have kept the region on high alert in recent months.

Multiple sources, including the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), reported the quake, which struck at a shallow depth. This latest tremor has reignited concerns about the geological stability of the Horn of Africa, a region known for its tectonic activity. According to the USGS, the magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit near Āwash, Ethiopia, approximately 77 kilometers northwest of Āsbe Teferī, at around 2:32 PM PDT (local time in Ethiopia being several hours ahead).

