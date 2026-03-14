Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
2h

🎬🍿 EMPIRE END TIMES 🍿🎬

For centuries the Empire ran the same business model:

💣 Big military

💼 Big banks

🛢️ Other people’s resources

And for a long time… it worked.

Until one day the world politely asked:

“Nice empire… but can you still enforce it?” 😏

🧱 Jenga blocks start sliding out…

Proxies dissolve.

Oil stops flowing.

Munitions run dry.

Other nations stop buying your debt.

Industrial capacity?

Offshored decades ago. 🏭✈️

Infrastructure?

Held together with duct tape and patriotic speeches. 🚧😬

And the only thing still pointing at the enemy…

…is waning hubris. 👑

But fear not!

The Empire still has one final superweapon…

🖨️💸 THE MONEY PRINTER 💸🖨️

“Oh yay, oh yay… if we print enough…

surely the empire will return!”

BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR 💸🔥

Prices rise.

Savings vanish.

Social cohesion takes a vacation.

👑 WELCOME TO INFLATION NATION 👑

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
2h

Q: What is the fastest way to cram 400 million Europeans in a smart city? Close the Straits of Hormuz for a couple months.

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