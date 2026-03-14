One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

President Trump tells Fox News Radio the Iran war will end when he “feels it in my bones”, dismisses concerns over munitions.

US President Donald Trump did not commit to a definitive timeline for the war in Iran during a Friday interview, telling Fox News Radio that the conflict would end when he feels it “in my bones.” Trump added that he did not expect the war “would be long,” but emphasized that only he would know when it would end. The Trump administration has given mixed signals on the length of the war, with senior officials suggesting it could last anywhere from days to months. Trump expressed optimism that the conflict would end soon but acknowledged that it could continue indefinitely if necessary. He dismissed concerns about a potential munitions shortage.

President Donald Trump on Friday evening announced that the U.S. military bombed Kharg Island, which is viewed as Iran‘s oil lifeline.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” he posted on Truth Social. Trump said he chose “NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” which lies in the northern Persian Gulf and is viewed as critical to the global economy and international oil supply. “Should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” Trump said, referring to the tiny but immensely strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf over which Iran holds immense sway.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that the U.S. Navy will “soon” begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to protect them from Iranian terrorist attacks.

“My belief is that as soon as it is militarily possible, the U.S. Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through,” Bessent told Sky News on Friday. “There are, in fact, tankers coming through now, Iranian tankers, I believe some Chinese flag tankers have come through. So we know that they have not mined the straits,” he continued. Sky News reported that Bessent had to take a two-hour break from the interview because he was called into the White House Situation Room. Upon his return, the interviewer asked if plans for naval escort had been discussed, and Bessent responded: “Your words, not mine.”

According to sources close to the matter, Trump had a phone call with Putin on Monday during which he rejected one of the Russian president’s proposals.

US President Donald Trump rejected a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to move the Iranian enriched uranium to Russia as a way to end the war, Axios reported on Friday. According to sources close to the matter, Trump had a phone call with Putin on Monday during which he rejected one of the Russian president’s proposals. This is not the first time it has been offered. It hasn’t been accepted. The US position is we need to see the uranium secured,” Axios reported, citing a US official.

The force, which may not necessarily be involved in ground combat operations in Iran, includes a squadron of F‑35 fighter jets and tiltrotor MV‑22 Osprey aircraft.

The United States has deployed B-2 stealth bombers to participate in the US’s Operation Epic Fury against the Iranian regime, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday. According to CENTCOM, the B-2s will be used to deliver long-range fire to “eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, [and] eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future.”

Five US Air Force refueling planes were damaged in an Iranian missile strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. No fatalities reported, but the planes are undergoing repairs.

Five US Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing two US officials. The planes, which were hit during an Iranian missile strike on the Saudi base in recent days, were damaged but not fully destroyed and are being repaired, the WSJ said, adding that no one was killed in the strikes.

NATO intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile headed toward Turkey on Friday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said.

“Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident,” the ministry added. Responding to the incident, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart posted on 𝕏: “NATO remains vigilant and stands firm in its defence of all Allies.”

Under fire from Iran, Gulf states are crucial to worldwide fertilizer production

No less significant than the current war’s impact on the energy are the repercussions it is about to have on the food chain supply – first for the countries under attack and then its ripple effects around the globe. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz – through which more than a third of the world’s fertilizer supply is exported – comes at the start of the spring planting season. Two potential food supply crises are occurring simultaneously: Gulf states are unable to import food, and they are also unable to export the ingredients necessary to produce fertilizer.

Will the Gulf states turn on Iran?

It does seem at this point that the first attack by an Arab nation against the Iranian mullahs has already happened. The New York Times reported (behind a paywall) that they were able to verify video showing ballistic missiles launched from Bahrain toward Iran. “A video verified by The New York Times shows ballistic missiles being launched from Bahrain in the direction of Iran, in what appears to be the first confirmed instance of an attack on the Islamic Republic originating from a Persian Gulf country since the war began.” By hosting the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, Bahrain has been accused by Iran of enabling US military operations.

State Department program offers financial rewards and possible relocation to anyone providing information on new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other senior figures in the Iranian regime.

The US State Department’s wanted program said Friday that it is offering financial rewards and possible relocation for anyone who provides information on senior figures in the Iranian regime. The program named eight figures from the top ranks of Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; Ali Hijazi, deputy chief of staff in the supreme leader’s office; Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council; and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, among others.

American and Israeli strikes near former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s residence in Narmak, northeast Tehran, at the onset of the Iran conflict reportedly allowed him to evade regime control.

Initial reports suggested that Ahmadinejad had been killed in the attacks. However, his associates, speaking on condition of anonymity, maintain that he is alive and say the strikes effectively facilitated his break from the regime’s influence, according to reporting by The Atlantic. Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013. During his presidency, Ahmadinejad embraced the ayatollah regime’s genocidal antisemitic rhetoric by calling for Israel’s destruction and a “World without Zionism.” However, he eventually became a strong critic of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after he was disqualified in 2017.

A new phase of the Iranian war has begun – drone strikes against IRGC and Basij units are taking place at the street level.

This is amazing. The Iranian people are helping identify where IRGC checkpoints and vehicles are located, and they are being blown away by US and Israeli drones. Less than a week ago, it was reported that a Baij checkpoint was hit by Israeli drones. The Basij is widely used by the Iranian government for internal security and protest control. Israeli officials have previously confirmed strikes on Basij bases and internal security command centers across Tehran during the current campaign.

The terrorist organization Hamas is facing public outrage after its operatives recently carried out arrests and killed civilians in Gaza.

Hamas’ decision to intimidate residents of Gaza and use excessive force is part of the terror group’s attempt to crack down on any opposition. Hamas has reportedly also sought to take advantage of the fact that much of the Israeli and international focus is directed toward Iran and the Iran‑backed terrorist militia Hezbollah in Lebanon, allowing it greater space to maneuver and pursue its own objectives amid the broader regional crisis.

According to the report, Israel plans to seize the entire area south of the Litani River and dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, in what officials say would “be like Gaza.”

Israel is planning a large-scale invasion of southern Lebanon in order to dismantle Hezbollah’s assets south of the Litani River, Axios reported on Friday, citing Israeli and US officials. According to the report, Israeli officials are planning an operation in which the military would seize the entire area south of the Litani River and dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, which"We are going to do what we did in Gaza," a senior Israeli official told Axios. According to the report, the offensive was planned after Hezbollah's attack against Israel, where more than 200 rockets were fired against the country in coordination with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Lebanese government pushed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah this week, citing the vast number of civilians displaced from southern Lebanon by the fighting.

Israel has thus far been cool to the proposal, expressing little confidence in the Lebanese government’s will or ability to disarm Hezbollah by force. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun presented a four-point proposal on Tuesday that would include a “complete truce,” logistical support for the Lebanese Army to disarm Hezbollah, and “direct negotiations under international auspices” to get Israeli forces out of Lebanon. Direct negotiations with Israel have previously been a forbidden subject for Lebanese leaders.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced Friday that his government is in discussions with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, marking the first public confirmation from Havana that talks are underway.

Díaz-Canel said the dialogue seeks to address “bilateral differences” and identify “concrete actions for the benefit of the people of both countries,” but cautioned that negotiations remain in the early stages and may take time to produce results. The talks come as Cuba faces a deepening economic and energy crisis. The island has been hit by severe fuel shortages and widespread blackouts after losing oil shipments from Venezuela, its long-time primary supplier. U.S. actions against the Venezuelan government, including the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and restrictions on fuel shipments, effectively cut off the oil lifeline that had sustained Cuba’s power grid and transportation systems.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has issued a decision accusing the United States of “grave human rights violations” linked to immigration policies and rhetoric under President Donald J. Trump.

The panel, composed of 18 supposed independent experts, said it was concerned about what it described as “derogatory and dehumanizing language” directed at migrants. The report highlighted statements by President Trump and other senior officials, warning that portraying migrants as “criminals or as a burden”—which is very often true—could fuel discrimination. According to the panel, such rhetoric from high-ranking officials “may incite racial discrimination and hate crimes.”

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, a George Soros-backed prosecutor, is facing backlash after attributing a deadly shooting at Old Dominion University (ODU) to pro-gun advocacy rather than the attacker’s background as an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter.

Speaking at a press conference, Fatehi framed the incident as part of a broader national issue. “This is not an ODU problem. This is a national sickness. We live in a country where people care more about guns than they care about six-year-old children,” he said. He also criticized lawmakers and the courts, condemning what he called “the cult of gun absolutism.” Authorities identified the gunman as 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Virginia National Guardsman and naturalized immigrant originally from Sierra Leone. Jalloh had previously been convicted in 2016 for attempting to provide material support to ISIS and received an 11-year federal prison sentence. However, he was released in 2024 after serving nine years.

An armed man who entered Zwink Elementary School in Klein, Texas, earlier this week in full tactical gear has been positively identified as Kyle Najm Chris, previously known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, an Iraqi immigrant naturalized as a U.S. citizen under the Joe Biden regime in 2022.

He now faces a third-degree felony charge of possession of a prohibited weapon for carrying a firearm onto school property. The 39-year-old allegedly walked into the school’s main office wearing a load-bearing vest with a holstered handgun and a taser. When school personnel questioned him about how he had gotten past security and asked for identification, he stated that the front door had been left unlatched. He refused to provide any personal details or justification for his presence, then left the building, entered a dark blue Dodge Charger, and drove away.

Florida lawmakers on Thursday passed election integrity legislation modeled after President Donald Trump’s prized bill, the SAVE America Act.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is expected to sign what has been described as the Florida version of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. The SAVE Act, championed by Trump and now stalled in the Senate, strengthens voter ID and proof of citizenship requirements for residents to cast ballots. The Florida measure requires certain residents to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Valid proofs of citizenship include a birth certificate, passport, driver’s license, federal or state ID, or a court order granting citizenship.

New York City stands to make a decision about its minimum wage that can only hinder growth, create layoffs, and result in price hikes.

City Council recently introduced a bill to set the minimum wage at $30 per hour. Democratic City Councilwoman Sandy Nurse put the “$30 for Our City” legislation forward, WPIX reported on Tuesday. The outlet laid out the wage hike scheme from the bill. Businesses and franchises that employ more than 500 people must pay $20 an hour in 2027, $23 in 2028, $26 in 2029, and $30 by 2030. Small employers have a different road map, with a $19 minimum in 2027, $21.50 in 2028, $24 in 2029, $27 in 2030, and $29 in 2031.

Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has not had the smoothest trial thus far.

And the latest ruling from the judge in the case doesn’t seem likely to make things any smoother for the 22-year-old Robinson. According to multiple reports, Judge Tony Graf Jr. made two key decisions in the trial of Robinson that likely won’t sit well with the defense. Perhaps most significantly, Graf ruled against a motion from Robinson’s defense that sought to restrict access to certain court filings, according to Fox News. The defense was trying to get that evidence stricken before a forthcoming evidentiary hearing.

The House Oversight Committee announced on Friday it is seeking to hear testimony later this month from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards, as Congress continues to probe the deceased financier.

Tova Noel is one of the Metropolitan Correctional Center prison guards who was on duty when Epstein died in the New York facility in 2019, according to Chairman James Comer (R-KY). At the time, authorities attributed Epstein’s death to suicide, an assessment that the FBI reiterated last year. However, that conclusion has been questioned by some critics. Comer requested that Noel sit for a transcribed interview on March 26. The development comes after newly released documents from the Justice Department revealed that the prison guard Googled “latest on Epstein in jail” twice, minutes before he was discovered dead in his cell, according to the New York Post.

Jeff and Tony shooting the breeze in the official British Prime Minister residence.

Besides running the sex trafficking ring that the world go to know in the last few years, the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was also a power broker for the super-elites, from scientists, bankers and businessmen to royals, politicians and entertainers. It’s become clear, now, how disgraced Labour peer Peter Mandelson was Epstein’s man inside the British establishment, to the point where he could even arrange a sit-down of ‘his best pal’ Epstein with the Prime Minister. Then-Labour PM, Tony Blair, is said to have ‘discussed religion’ with Epstein at a Downing Street meeting brokered by Mandelson, new US DOJ-released documents reveal.

'This is about something much bigger: the slow erosion of our national memory.'

Matthew Goodwin discusses the removal of Winston Churchill from the British banknotes.

Knifings become an everyday horror, but no one dares name the real cause

Calls for “bleed kits” to be rolled out across London’s bus network have gained traction, with the London Assembly unanimously backing a motion to install them in major bus stations and trial them on high-risk routes. These kits, designed to stem severe bleeding from deep wounds, are pitched as a lifesaver in emergencies—yet their sudden necessity speaks volumes about the city’s descent into chaos under unchecked policies. The push comes from the London Youth Assembly, highlighting how young people feel increasingly unsafe on public transport.

The paperwork should reflect the person’s “lived gender” rather than their biological sex, the European Court of Justice has decided

EU member states are obliged to amend the data on gender in the identification documents of citizens who have undergone a sex change, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled. The papers of transgender persons in the bloc must reflect their “lived gender” rather than their biological sex, the Luxembourg-based body said on Thursday. The CJEU was deciding on a 2017 case referred to it by Bulgaria’s Supreme Court of Cassation. It wanted to clarify if the country was required to make changes to the birth certificate of a Bulgarian man who had begun hormone therapy to start living as a woman after moving to Italy.

Orbán will expose Ukraine’s disruption of the Hungarian election.

Next month, Hungarians will decide the future of the Eastern European nation: will they remain on the nationalistic and conservative path they have been on for the last 14 years, or will they embrace the Globalist opposition? Péter Magyar and his Tisza party are the darlings of the EU establishment, bound to bring all the suicidal Brussels policies: unchecked mass migration, LGBT propaganda, ‘Net Zero’ insane environmental regulations, total funding for Ukraine military… the list is long and sad.

“This study should set off all the alarm bells. It is a societal time bomb. We must not only talk about migration, but also about integration and religion”

A newly released study by the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), nearly 50 percent of Muslims under the age of 40 in Germany hold “Islamist” views, with these Muslims expressing an attraction to Islamism, a preference for Sharia law over the German Basic Law, and harboring anti-Semitic prejudices. The findings, described as “explosive in nature,” were featured in the latest edition of the “Motra Monitor.” The study reports that as of 2025, Muslims in Germany under the age of 40 (45.1 percent) hold “latent or manifestly Islamist attitudes.“

Authorities say the “Daltons” gang is recruiting young migrants to intimidate businesses across the German capital in a growing wave of organized crime

Police in Berlin say a new criminal network linked to migrant gangs is spreading fear across the German capital after a string of shootings, grenade attacks, and large-scale extortion attempts targeting local businesses. Investigations reported by the broadcaster RBB’s political program Kontraste suggest the violence is connected to a group known as the “Daltons,” a network with roots in Turkey that authorities say has begun establishing itself in Germany. Prosecutors are currently pursuing around 200 investigations linked to the group and similar criminal enterprises in Berlin.

The group seemingly did not exist before this week and, unusually, does not have its own Telegram or social media channels. Usually, such groups create channels straight away.

A new group calling itself Ashab Al Yamin has claimed responsibility for three attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe this week. The first attack was the bombing of a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, on Monday. This was followed by an attack in Greece on Wednesday and an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Friday. The group seemingly did not exist before this week and, unusually, does not have its own Telegram or social media channels. Usually, such groups create channels straight away.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford instructs attorney general to pursue an injunction to prevent the Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto, calls the rally a “breeding ground for hate and antisemitism.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that he has instructed the province’s attorney general to “pursue” an injunction to stop the planned Al-Quds Day rally in downtown Toronto on Saturday. Ford made the statement in a video shared on social media, denouncing the event. “This demonstration is nothing more than a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism. It glorifies violence. It celebrates terrorism. It has no place in Ontario. It has no place in Canada,” Ford said. The premier emphasized the importance of taking swift action, warning that failing to do so would allow hatred to persist. “If we don’t act now, if we don’t act decisively, the hatred won’t stop.

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson has a shocking new scapegoat for Canada’s affordability crisis: the “war in the Middle East.”

Kenny Yu and his family are now fighting for answers and accountability from North York General Hospital after his father passed away — only to have been met with roadblocks the entire way.

WHO claims that electromagnetic radiation from sources such as 5G and smartphones is safe. But independent researchers disagree, citing concerns over cancer, mental health and other health risks.

The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields has criticised WHO for conflicts of interest, flawed methodologies and downplaying of health risks.

In roughly 14 years of trading oil, including during the pandemic when crude prices briefly went negative, Greg Newman has never seen a market like this.

“It’s almost a broken market. People don’t know what to do,” the chief executive of Onyx Commodities says. Onyx employs 60 traders across London, Dubai and Singapore who buy and sell oil contracts covering things such as crude oil and jet fuel. They trade with everyone from oil producers to trading houses and hedge funds, helping the market flow.Knowing which way prices are going is a key part of the job: buy high and sell low and you’ll soon be out of business.

It is no secret that the US Federal Government has great difficulty getting out of and staying out of debt.

Whether the State even possesses the power or willpower to get out of debt is not even asked, as Keynesian principles have lionized debt and removed the historical stigma. Things that would not be seen as wise within the bounds of a family are actively supported in budgeting and monetary policy. The hypothesis that debt will usually create more wealth than the cost it creates in risk allows politicians to take the exact same path that they would have but further. Elected officials have a unique set of incentives that consistently drives them to take out debt for temporary present goods. They are rewarded for making the people happy, and withholding benefits while also increasing taxation are both very damaging to this goal. The ability to give out benefits with no associated increase in taxes makes debt necessary for those who wish to stay elected. Those who repeatedly sell the future of their country for short-term gain are those who will continue to be elected.

Under the Fed’s superintendency of the nation’s currency after it opened its doors for business in 1914, the purchasing power of the dollar has declined by 97%.

That’s surely a screaming failure by every pre-1980s notion of the role of the central bank because in those halcyon times maintaining the integrity of the currency ranked high above all other considerations. As it happened, after the 1920 recession had purged the inflationary breakout caused by printing press financing of the US entry into WWI, the Fed did actually deliver on something close to it original sound money remit. Notwithstanding the 26 years of boom, bust and war after 1920, the consumer’s dollar had the same purchasing power in October 1946 as it had in June 1920.

Microsoft built a product that knows your cholesterol levels, your step count, and your last hospital visit and faces none of the legal consequences your doctor would for mishandling any of it.

Microsoft wants your medical records. The company launched Copilot Health this week, an AI feature that pulls together personal health history from wearable devices, lab results, and hospital systems, then lets users ask questions about all of it in a single interface. That’s a significant amount of sensitive data landing in the hands of a company that, notably, isn’t legally required to treat it the way your doctor is. The feature sits inside Microsoft’s broader Copilot product and connects to medical records from over 50,000 US hospitals and healthcare organizations through a platform called HealthEx.

The government insists it isn’t surveilling ordinary Canadians; it’s just requiring every company to store their location data, device information, and daily movements for a year, just in case.

Canada’s Liberal government has introduced Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, 2026, a surveillance bill that compels electronic service providers to store Canadians’ metadata for a year and hands police and intelligence agencies new tools to access it. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. The bill follows a failed first attempt, Bill C-2, which collapsed under the weight of near-universal criticism from opposition parties, rights groups, and the tech industry.

The Phantom MK-1 looks the part of an AI soldier.

Encased in jet black steel with a tinted glass visor, it conjures a visceral dread far beyond what may be evoked by your typical humanoid robot. And on this late February morning, it brandishes assorted high-powered weaponry: a revolver, pistol, shotgun, and replica of an M-16 rifle. “We think there’s a moral imperative to put these robots into war instead of soldiers,” says Mike LeBlanc, a 14-year Marine Corps veteran with multiple tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, who is a co-founder of Foundation, the company that makes Phantom.

Swedish authorities are urging citizens to prepare for potential disruptions caused by war or other emergencies by keeping physical cash on hand.

The guidance came from Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, which warned that digital payment systems could become unreliable during a major crisis. The report states that “all Swedish adults should hold a week’s worth of cash at home” so they can purchase essential goods if normal payment systems fail. The recommendation reflects growing concerns in Europe about security risks and the vulnerability of digital infrastructure during conflicts or large-scale emergencies.

Nearly every part of the United States is getting walloped by wild weather or just about to be.

Days of downpours have begun in Hawaii. The Southwest will soon bake with day after day of record 100-degree-plus (38 Celsius-plus) heat. Two storms will dump snow by the foot over northern Great Lakes states. And the dreaded polar vortex will again invade the Midwest and East with soul-crushing Arctic chill. This forecast of extremes comes as weather whiplash already hit much of the East. On Wednesday, Washington, D.C. residents walked around in shorts in record-breaking 86 degrees Fahrenheit (about 30 Celsius). On Thursday, it snowed. “All of the country, even if you’re not necessarily seeing extremes, are going to see generally changing from cold to warm, or warm to cold to warm,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard of the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

A house in Germany got an unexpected visitor when a meteorite crashed through the roof and into a bedroom.

The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, March 8, in Koblenz, The New York Times, Space.com and German outlet Deutsche Welle reported. No injuries were reported. There were more than 2,800 reports of sightings of the meteorite across Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Germany, according to the International Meteor Organization. In a video from the European Space Agency, the space rock could be seen quickly moving across the night sky, flashing brightly.

A Catholic priest has issued a chilling warning that global events may be aligning in ways some theologians believe could prepare the world for the rise of the Antichrist.

The Antichrist is a figure in Christian theology believed to be a powerful deceiver who will oppose Jesus Christ and lead many people away from the faith before the end of the world. Speaking on the Shawn Ryan Show, Father Chad Ripperger said: ‘The Antichrist has to be able to rule the world. He’s not going to rule through governance. He’s going to rule it through economies.’ He explained that several conditions described by early Church leaders appear to be unfolding in modern society.

Jonathan Cahn reveals the amazing mystery behind what’s happening with Iran, Israel, America, the ancient mystery that goes back to Moses, Amalek, Persia, and to the Supreme Leader of Iran – Even the ancient words appointed for the very day of his fall!

Share