One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Ukraine’s leader has sent a letter to the US president to offer an apology over the White House debacle, Steve Witkoff says

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has apologized to US President Donald Trump over the White House scandal, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, has said. The senior official made the remarks on Monday in an interview with Fox News, ahead of a meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia this week. Washington expects to make “substantial progress” and hopes to ink a critical materials deal with Kiev, Witkoff said.

The US president has reportedly insisted that the Ukrainian leader should hold an election and possibly step down

US President Donald Trump has privately made it clear to his aides that Vladimir Zelensky should quit as the Ukrainian leader, NBC has reported, citing an administration source. The report comes ahead of negotiations between senior US officials and Zelensky’s chief of staff in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will discuss a resolution to the three-year conflict with a Ukrainian delegation headed by Andrey Yermak.

Moscow has long insisted that any potential peace deal should recognize the “realities on the ground”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that Ukraine will have to relinquish its goal of reclaiming former territories to facilitate peace negotiations with Russia. The senior official made the remarks on Monday, ahead of a meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Several US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, earlier outlined Washington’s expectations and warned Kiev against making maximalist territorial demands.

Far away, under the exotic Arabian skies, a pivotal series of negotiations will take place tomorrow between the United States and Ukraine—talks that will establish whether the US will still be helping Kiev settle a war that it’s losing badly.

Saudi Arabia will host talks between the Donald J. Trump administration’s team and the members of the Kiev regime, in the Red Sea coastal town of Jeddah. Besides addressing the winding down of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, it is expected also to mend strained US-Ukraine relations after Volodymyr Zelensky lit himself on fire in the Oval Office on February 28.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, is planning to visit Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Bloomberg news reporter said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Putin says Russia does not plan to attack NATO countries because it would go against common sense**

In a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed growing international concerns about a potential Russian invasion of NATO countries, stating that such a scenario would be completely irrational. According to Putin, Russia has no interest in expanding its borders into Poland, Latvia, or any other NATO member, despite constant speculation and media warnings fueling the narrative of an imminent Russian threat.

It’s the feature of our days that the Intelligence services from powerful nations, be it the CIA, MI6 or Mossad, have much more public exposure than in the old days of the Cold War.

With the Russian SVR, heir to the famed – and infamous – KGB, it’s no different. Today (10), the foreign intelligence agency stepped up Moscow’s criticism of the British government, stating that London sees Russian-U.S. dialogue on Ukraine ‘as a threat to its interests’. The UK is the main ‘instigator’ of the global conflict, according to the SVR. This comes in the same day as Russia expels two British diplomats accused of being involved in espionage.

Do you remember the days when the complete and utter dominance of the U.S. military could not be questioned?

Sadly, those days are long gone. I have written extensively about how the Russian military has now surpassed us in a number of key areas, but it could be argued that the ascendancy of the Chinese military has been even more stunning. At this point nobody can deny the fact that China is a military superpower, and Chinese defense spending continues to soar…

WASHINGTON, DC — Have you noticed how often President Donald J. Trump is talking about the real and rising risks of the eruption of War World Three?

In his Oval Office argument with President Volodymyr Zelensky, he rightly chastised the Ukrainian leader for refusing to thank the U.S. for its $350 billion worth of military and economic support, refusing to work seriously towards a ceasefire, and refusing to understand just how close Russian President Vladimir Putin is to using tactical nuclear weapons to win the three year long war and humiliate and devastate — if not annihilate — Ukraine once and for all.

Egypt plans to build a $7 billion petrochemical complex and launch new oil and gas auctions to boost domestic production

Oil-rich Egypt has big plans for the future of its fossil fuel development with several major new auctions and investments planned for the North African country. A new $7 billion petrochemical complex and other major oil and gas investments are expected to reinvigorate Egypt’s oil industry, although it may have to win back investor confidence following a disappointing financial year. Egypt is a major African fossil fuel producer, the second-largest non-OPEC producer of liquid fuels after Angola. It was also the second-largest producer of natural gas in Africa in 2022, after Algeria. The expansion of Egypt’s gas production has been supported by the launch of operations at several major offshore fields over the past decade, including its Zohr gas field. However, Egypt’s gas production has been forecast to fall in the coming decades as Zohr matures, as well as due to several recent exploration failures.

Israeli negotiators head to Doha to discuss extending truce in return for further hostage releases; hostages’ families urge return of all captives in a single phase

US President Donald Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler’s direct dealings with Hamas officials on the release of hostages in Gaza were a “one-off situation” that as of now “hasn’t borne fruit,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday. The State Department head told reporters that the “primary vehicle for negotiations” would be Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, set to meet in Doha with an Israeli delegation dispatched to the Gulf earlier Monday to resume hostage talks.

Trump envoy says all on the table if Hamas agrees to disarm and leave Gaza; Israeli delegation heads to Doha with Witkoff proposal on the agenda; Hamas says it’s showing ‘flexibility’

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday said that deadlines were needed on a deal for the next phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and that “all things are on the table” if the terror group agrees to demilitarize and leaving the Gaza Strip Speaking on Fox News a day before he is slated to fly to Qatar for talks with Israel and Hamas, Witkoff said the terror group has “no alternative” other than disarming and leaving Gaza. “If they leave, then all things are on the table for a negotiated peace, and that’s what they’ll need to do,” said.

Islamic jihadists have seized Syria, unleashing a genocidal purge of Christians and Alawites while the world stays silent.

Syria fell last December, and the expected is happening… Christians and minorities were given three choices: convert, run, or be slaughtered. Once again, Islamicists are gleefully butchering Christians and Alawites. Crickets from across the globe…Ahmed al-Sharaa and his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a U.S.-designated Sunni terrorist organization, overthrew a stone-cold monster, former Syrian President Bashar Assad. Assad ruled for 24 years – the U.S. put that demon in power. But as is the case over and over in the Middle East, one tyrannical horror is simply replaced by another. The one constant is the killing. Syria’s interim new president is a former al Qaeda terrorist, if there is such a thing.

The person in video is instructing his team not to take any prisoners but to kill them immediately. He EXPLICITLY states they are carrying out ethnic cleansing against Alawites

“Do whatever you want with them [Alawites], just don’t film it.” A deportation order has since been issued against her.

Following Sunday's Liberal Party leadership vote, one thing's become abundantly clear: don't believe the 'official' results.

Mark Carney, a high priest of the global transformation, succeeds Justin Trudeau as Canadian Prime Minister

InfoWars reporter Jamie White has died in what host Alex Jones says was a 'brutal murder' which occurred around midnight outside of his Austin apartment.

At 11:57 p.m., Austin PD responded to a call in the 2300 block of Douglas Street - finding a white male victim with "obvious signs of trauma," according to APD Public Information Officer Leah Ratliff. White was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after arrival. According to Ratliff, "This is pretty early on in the investigation, and the homicide unit will be releasing more information as they're able." According to Jones, staff at InfoWars grew concerned after White did not show up to work on Monday.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced on March 10 that she had revoked dozens of security clearances in accordance with President Donald Trump’s order.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and attorneys Mark Zaid, Andrew Weissman, and Norm Eisen were among those who lost clearances. Gabbard also revoked the clearances of the 51 former U.S. intelligence officials who signed a letter alleging that the Hunter Biden laptop story had the “earmarks” of Russian disinformation. Former FBI employees testified to Congress in 2023 that the laptop was not disinformation.

A medical test used to detect cancer may actually be contributing to the disease, research suggests.

Computerized tomography (CT) scans use X-rays to create detailed images of the body and are used to diagnose and monitor diseases like cancer and bone injuries, as well as to assist in surgeries and evaluate efficacy of certain treatments. However, there is little to no regulation of the scanners and radiation levels emitted can vary widely machine to machine. In 2009, researchers estimated high doses of radiation from CT scans were responsible for two percent of all cancers (or roughly 30,000 per year).

According to multiple major news outlets, the U.S. stock market experienced a staggering loss of $4 trillion in value, a dramatic downturn attributed to President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

This sharp decline, centered around the S&P 500’s drop from its peak last month, has reignited concerns about an impending economic slowdown as investors grapple with the uncertainty of Trump’s trade agenda. Reuters reported that the S&P 500 fell 2.7% on Monday alone, marking its largest single-day decline of the year, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 4%, its steepest drop since September 2022. The sell-off erased over $4 trillion from the S&P 500’s market value since its February 19 high, bringing it perilously close to a 10% correction threshold.

One of America's biggest banks has suffered a security blunder, exposing the social security numbers and other private information of an unknown number of customers.

Bank of America has informed clients that their names, account details, addresses, contact information, date of birth, social security numbers, and other government IDs were all exposed when documents were left outside in an unsealed container. Bank of America said a third-party 'data destruction vendor' was to blame for the breach. According to bank officials, this company was hired to pick up documents from an unnamed financial center on December 30, 2024 and take them to be shredded for security purposes.

There is a common belief that while U.S. stocks can inflict painful losses in the short term, they are sure to deliver gains if you hold them for 10 years. And if not in 10 years, definitely in 20 years.

Unfortunately, this perception is a misperception. This isn’t to say that stocks are bad investments. But investors need to understand that while buying and holding stocks for long periods usually pays off, it isn’t guaranteed. Stocks can be risky investments, even if they are held for decades.

An oil tanker and cargo ship are both on fire after colliding in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire, the RNLI has said.

The lifeboat service added it had sent four crews to the scene after the crash was reported just before 9.50am. A number of people abandoned the vessels following the collision around 13 miles from the coast. All those from the oil tanker are said to be “safe and fully accounted for”, however jet fuel has been released into the sea, according to the firm that manages the vessel. Meanwhile, the cargo ship was reportedly carrying 15 container

A popular tourist town and Unesco heritage site in southern India is now being emptied of its tourists after a horrific gang rape and murder has gained international attention.

Last Thursday some women were visiting an outdoor nature spot - including an Israeli tourist and an Indian homestay owner - where they were stargazing with two other male tourists near the town of Hampi in Karnataka, when they were brutally assaulted by three male Indian attackers. Over 100,000 tourists per year visit this area as Hampi was in late medieval history the capital of the Hindu Vijayanagara kingdom, and contains impressive stone ruins. It was named a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1986. But following the rapes and murder, foreign tourists have rapidly departed and the area has seen a spate of canceled bookings. People are also afraid to go outside at night.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the left-globalist Social Democrat party, has thrown her support behind a radical proposal that, if enacted into law, would see the state mandate the redistribution of migrant populations from alien cultures into areas with higher numbers of native Swedes.

The controversial plan, which has sparked significant backlash, was pitched by socialists to Sweden’s people under the guise of ‘combating segregation’ and calls for the demolition of apartment buildings in migrant-heavy areas and the relocation of foreign-born residents to neighborhoods with larger native Swedish populations, the Swedish newspaper Expressen reported.

In a provocative statement that has sparked widespread discussion, popular online streamer Asmongold has warned that the rising tide of violent threats on Reddit could pave the way for a government-mandated Internet ID system, potentially ending online anonymity.

Multiple news outlets have covered Asmongold’s comments, drawing attention to what he describes as a “radical terrorist breeding ground” on the platform and igniting debates about free speech, moderation, and the future of digital identity. According to a report from ZeroHedge published on March 10, 2025, Asmongold predicted that the sheer volume of violent rhetoric on Reddit, often upvoted and glorified by users, could justify authorities imposing a system tying real-world identification to online accounts.

An Australian company's product trains living brain cells.

An Australian tech company has released what it is calling the world's first "biological computer" that fuses human brain cells with silicon hardware. Cortical Labs, a company out of Melbourne, Australia, is led by CEO Hon Weng Chong and a team of researchers. Cortical Labs is boasting the release of the CL1, which is touted as a dynamic, sustainable, and energy-efficient computer that is better than any current artificial intelligence. That is perhaps because the company says it uses human brain cells that are grown on a silicon "chip" and used as an organic computer. The technology, known as synthetic biological intelligence, allegedly outpaces silicon-based AI chips in terms of training language models, also commonly referred to as chatbots.

In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping everything from work to entertainment, a new survey has revealed a startling trend in personal relationships: many people are comfortable with their partners engaging in intimate encounters with robots.

This finding, reported by mainstream news outlets, sheds light on evolving attitudes toward technology and sexuality, raising questions about the future of human connection. According to a report from the Daily Star, a “huge number of folk” admitted they’d be fine if their partner “hooked up with a robot.” The survey, which explored how people view AI in their sex lives, suggests that robots are increasingly seen as acceptable stand-ins—or at least tolerable ones—in romantic and sexual contexts.

Manus is an advanced AI agent designed to think, plan, and execute real-world tasks on its own. It can create websites, plan trips, analyse stocks, and much more-just from a single user prompt

China has introduced another powerful artificial intelligence (AI) model, called Manus, just weeks after DeepSeek’s launch, underscoring the country’s accelerating push into the AI race. Developed by the Chinese startup Monica, Manus is being compared to the top AI systems created by OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The company claims the model is a general-purpose AI capable of executing tasks autonomously, without human supervision.

A new quantum computing breakthrough has sent shockwaves through the tech world. Researchers at USTC unveiled Zuchongzhi-3, a 105-qubit machine that processes calculations at speeds that dwarf even the most powerful supercomputers.

It marks another leap forward in the quest for quantum supremacy, with the team demonstrating computational power orders of magnitude beyond Google’s latest results. Breakthrough in Quantum Computing with Zuchongzhi-3 A research team from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, along with its partners, has made significant progress in random quantum circuit sampling using Zuchongzhi-3 — a superconducting quantum computing prototype equipped with 105 qubits and 182 couplers.

According to the Bible, Noah's Ark saved humanity and all the animals from certain annihilation during an ancient flood.

Now, 5,000 years after those floodwaters supposedly receded, scientists claim to have discovered the location of the famous boat. An international team of researchers claims that a boat-shaped mound 18 miles (30km) south of Mount Ararat in Turkey is actually the fossilised remains of a wooden vessel. The Durupinar Formation is a 163-metre (538ft) geological structure made of a type of iron ore called limonite. It has long captivated researchers due to the fact that its shape and structure almost match those given for the Ark in the Bible.

“There are currently 42 cloud seeding projects across the American West. They anticipate 200 more cloud seeders in the future and the federal government has committed $2.6million to seeding.”

Share