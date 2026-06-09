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Both sides halt further strikes after Trump said they ‘must immediately stop shooting’

Iranian officials and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the current exchange of fire would be completed for now, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly demanded that both sides stop firing at each other on Monday. The IDF Home Front Command lowered the country-wide security precautions to their regular level, except for the northern border, allowing most schools and workplaces to reopen on Tuesday. The Iranian regime on Sunday and Monday had launched the first ballistic missile strikes on Israel since the ceasefire started in April, in response to an Israeli strike against Hezbollah in Beirut.

Trump announces that the US will declare “total victory” over Iran’s nuclear program in two weeks.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will declare “total victory” over Iran in about two weeks. The President made the comments at a telerally supporting Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and it’s as simple as that. They cannot have, the destruction is so powerful, they cannot have a nuclear weapon. And Lindsey has been fighting with me all the way, all the way for that,” Trump said. “We’ve been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle, but you’re really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory. It’ll be a total victory. It’ll happen very soon. And oil prices will come tumbling down,” he added.

Vice President JD Vance said the United States is well positioned to achieve President Donald Trump’s objectives in negotiations with Iran, expressing confidence that Tehran is making meaningful proposals.

“The Iranians don’t want this war to continue. It’s not in their best interest, and I think they’re coming to the table, putting some real things on the table — we’re of course going to verify,” Vance told Fox News. Vance said any agreement would be subject to verification but argued recent negotiations had moved in a positive direction. “If we get to this deal, it’s going to be a home-run win for the American people,” he said

“If we could reach confidence that they are people of negotiation, then the Islamic Republic would have no problem with negotiating,” said top Iranian official Ebrahim Azizi.

The head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said during an interview with CNN on Monday that Iran would have “no problem” pursuing a deal with the US as long as American negotiators and US President Donald Trump can prove sincerity. When asked about Trump’s assertions that a deal between Tehran and Washington is near, Azizi responded that “we don’t think he’s honest.”

Iran and Israel have paused direct attacks, but Tehran’s latest warning suggests the conflict may be evolving rather than ending.

On Monday, Iran said it would suspend operations against Israel but warned attacks would resume if Israel continued striking Lebanon. Israel rejected the condition, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Tehran and Hezbollah of trying to create a new equation in which attacks on Israel would no longer carry consequences. The development has fueled debate over whether the latest ceasefire represents the end of the fighting—or merely the end of its first phase.

“From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab, and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, a new security belt of the resistance will be formed,” IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said in a message on Monday.

He praised Yemen’s Houthis for their “timely and powerful” missile attacks against Israel, saying it showed the “intelligence of the resistance front” and warned that “if necessary, others will also come.” He said “the hostile acts of the Zionist regime and America in this region will draw a reaction from the united resistance front.” Qaani added: “Borderless fighters are overlooking your passage chokepoints. Continue the aggression and they will grab you by the throat.”

“Revolution shakes us, before it calms us down. We saw your hands tied to the pole and walked our eyes out, through tears of shame. Justice is a young desire.” -poem by Mahdi Ganjavi in honor of Lojei

The EU sanctions Iranian officials and an IRGC unit for disrupting the Strait of Hormuz.

The European Union enacted punitive measures on Monday against an executive arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two Iranian nationals accused of compromising the free flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The action represents the inaugural enforcement of a freshly minted regulatory framework designed to penalize interferences with global seafaring channels. The newly blacklisted entities feature the IRGC Navy’s Hormozgan Provincial Command, alongside Hamid Hosseini - who serves as a delegate for Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union - and Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the political affairs deputy commander within the IRGC Navy.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court has taken action against British lawyer Karim Khan pending a wider vote by member states

The International Criminal Court has suspended its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, pending further proceedings over allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement on Monday, the Hague-based court said Khan had been suspended with immediate effect pending a final decision by the Assembly of States Parties. The court said the decision was based on a report by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the underlying evidence, written submissions, and advice from an ad hoc panel of experts.

Pyongyang in ‘position of strength’ after unwavering anti-West geopolitical stances...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warmly greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang Monday, kicking off Xi’s two-day state visit to the internationally isolated country - which is his first trip there in seven years. Xi has called for deepening “strategic coordination and cooperation” with North Korea shortly after receiving a lavish, red carpet welcome at the airport. The two sides should inject “powerful momentum” into their ties, Xi said according to a readout released by Chinese state media Xinhua.

Moscow will rely on its ‘missile diplomacy’.

We reported here on TGP about how Kiev regime leader Volodymyr Zelensky sent a public letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, ostensibly to ask for direct peace talks. But upon closer examination, the letter was a puerile provocation, offending and trying to ridicule Putin, and was destined to try to claim the higher moral ground in terms of peace efforts. Putin chose to respond not to Zelensky, but to the Russian soldiers: ‘rabotayte, brat’ya!’ (Work, brothers!)

Alexander Boroday said that NATO countries are building up their forces near Russia’s borders

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. NATO’s Ramstein Flag 2026 exercise near Russia's borders will practice coordination among forces of various European countries if a decision to carry out a rapid operation against Russia is made, Deputy Chairman of the CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots Committee of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) Alexander Boroday has told TASS. On June 5, NATO announced it would be holding tactical Air Force exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 starting from June 8, 2026, including in countries that border Russia.

How the OUN-UPA embraced ethnic violence, collaborated with Nazi Germany, and became one of the most controversial movements of World War II

Burned villages. Families slaughtered in their homes. Women, children, and the elderly hacked to death with axes and pitchforks. Thousands of Jews beaten, tortured, and murdered during pogroms that accompanied the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. These are some of the atrocities associated with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and its military wing, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) – movements whose legacy remains one of the most divisive issues in Eastern Europe more than eighty years after World War II. For decades, supporters of the OUN-UPA have portrayed its members as freedom fighters who resisted both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in pursuit of Ukrainian independence. Opponents, however, point to a different record: collaboration with the Third Reich, participation in anti-Jewish violence, and the mass killing of Polish civilians during the Volhynia massacres of 1943-1944, which Poland today officially recognizes as genocide.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is poised to stay in office, potentially causing a breakup with key partner Russia

The Civil Contract party of incumbent Armenian Prime Minister, the EU-backed Nikol Pashinyan, won 49.81% of the vote in Sunday’s parliamentary election, according to the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) complete count. Pashinyan claimed victory while the counting was still underway, when his party’s advantage was even wider, claiming he would be able to form a new government without having to form a coalition. The election has been billed in Western media as a turning point in the country’s modern trajectory, but has been marred by arrests of opposition candidates, a €50 million offer from Brussels, extreme pressure on the Armenian Apostolic Church and deteriorating trade between Russia and Armenia.

British commanders reportedly fear the navy looks “toothless” in the face of a supposed Russian threat

Britain’s entire available fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines is stuck in port awaiting maintenance and repairs, leaving the Royal Navy without a deployable hunter-killer boat, UK media have reported. All five of the Royal Navy’s operational Astute-class attack submarines are currently unavailable, while a sixth boat, although commissioned into the fleet, is not yet ready for deployment, The Telegraph and Daily Mail said over the weekend, citing naval sources.

Patrick Christys reveals several shocking new pieces of information about Henry Nowak's killer Vickrum Digwah, and how the police treated him. Patrick calls for Head of Hampshire Police, Alexis Boon, to resign, following reports have exposing how police failed to search Mr Digwah when arresting him.

What we are witnessing in the UK is active suppression by a system that no longer serves the British people.

In December 2025, 18-year-old Henry Nowak, a British citizen of Polish descent, was stabbed to death in Southampton. As he lay bleeding out on the ground, his attacker falsely claimed Henry had racially abused him. Police believed the attacker, handcuffed the dying teenager, and delayed medical aid. Henry died in police custody.

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man after what appears to have been an attempted beheading on the streets of Belfast on Monday evening.

One man has been hospitalised with “serious injuries”, and another was arrested following a stabbing incident in the Kinnaird Avenue area of Belfast at around 10:30 pm local time. Alleged footage shared on social media appeared to show a man repeatedly stabbing at another man’s neck and head in an apparent beheading attempt. The man was then subdued by multiple men on the scene. At the time of this reporting, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has so far not revealed any suspected motive or any information about the identity of the suspected attacker.

Canada’s new bill to restrict hate speech would remove protections for the Bible, meaning that posting or carrying a placard quoting Leviticus or other scriptures condemning LGBTQ behavior, or possibly even claiming there are only two genders, could be considered hate speech, a jailable offense.

Since the existence of only two genders and the fact that a baby is a living, breathing human life inside its mother’s womb are scientific facts, ostensibly citing scientific textbooks could also be jailable if those facts hurt someone’s feelings. Over the past decade, the UK and Canada, previously two of the freest countries on earth, have shifted so far left that they have become some of the most restrictive in terms of freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

The assemblies have called on the Carney government to explain how it plans to address First Nations’ concerns, and accused the Senate of not having their “best interests in mind.”

Protesters have called for snap elections and tighter immigration controls

Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin on Monday, calling for the resignation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The rally drew participants from across Germany, many of whom traveled to the capital in organized car convoys, according to local media. Organizers said they registered 10,000 attendees, while Berlin police estimated the crowd at around 4,000. Demonstrators marched with German flags and carried placards bearing slogans such as “Not my chancellor” and “Merz must go.”

Michael Kyrath challenged Saxony-Anhalt officials after the state intelligence agency cited an AfD politician’s reference to “murdered children” in its extremism assessment

The father of a German teenager murdered by a migrant on a regional train has questioned whether he and other bereaved parents could be treated as right-wing extremists after Saxony-Anhalt’s domestic intelligence agency cited an Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician’s remarks about “murdered children” in its classification of the party’s state branch as an extremist organization. According to Apollo News, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony-Anhalt justified its classification of the AfD state association as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization in part by pointing to the party’s migration rhetoric.

The girl was eating with her family and had gone to the bathroom when she was attacked

Spanish police have arrested a 36-year-old Moroccan immigrant for the particularly gruesome alleged sexual assault of a vulnerable, autistic minor in the town of Dénia. The case concerns an incident that allegedly took place on the afternoon of May 1 inside a pizzeria and kebab restaurant in the Spanish port town. According to reporting from Informacíon, the minor was visiting the establishment with her parents when the suspect struck up a conversation with the family, claiming to be Belgian and saying he had lived in the town for a decade. Investigators allege that the man gained the family’s trust during the encounter and even provided them with his telephone number. A short time later, the girl went to the restroom, where police say the alleged assault took place.

A 30-year-old Polish model, newly arrived in Milan, was saved from a group of attackers by a passing stranger

An incredibly disturbing targeted assault has shaken the Porta Romana district of Milan involving 30-year-old Polish model Anna Aksamit. She had moved to the Lombardy capital just a few months ago, but just days ago she was stalked, cornered, and physically attacked by a gang of youths in broad daylight. A devastating gang rape was only prevented because a passing young man bravely intervened to rescue her. The incident took place last Friday at approximately 2:00 p.m. while Aksamit was walking down Via Livenza. She recalled the exact moment the group noticed her

“The justice system is attacking us like never before,” one officer said

A move that French news outlet Valeurs Actuelles has described as “unheard of,” French police in the 8th arrondissement police station have gone on strike, from the top of the police command to the bottom. This is no ordinary police precinct either, but in the heart of Paris, right next to the Élysée. The strike began yesterday on June 3 and it involves all branches of the precinct, including the Rescue Police Brigade (BPS), the Territorial Contact Brigade (BTC), via the Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC). That means in this arrondissement, the entire workforce has ceased police operations, apart from acute emergency rescue operations, such as car accidents, a source told Valeurs Actuelles.

A Bardella-Mélenchon election matchup is being described as a “nightmare scenario” for the EU by the Politico outlet

With French national elections approaching in 2027, the mass riots seen in Paris following the PSG victory in the Champions League are leading to an even sharper electoral shift towards the right-leaning National Rally’s Jordan Bardella. Verian’s June barometer, published by Le Figaro Magazine, places Jordan Bardella at the top of political figures, with 47 percent of those questioned wanting to see him occupy an important place in public life. This rating, up six points in one month, reveals a record result for the National Rally.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasted the decision to increase the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers headed to his city as the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins this week.

He posted a comment on X on Monday afternoon, calling it “an attempt to divide us” before crediting immigrants as the reason soccer exists in the first place. “Soccer would not exist without immigrants,” Mamdani said on X. “Immigrants play and coach the game, work in the stadiums, fill the stands, and make celebrations like the World Cup possible. Six of the players on the US Men’s National Team are immigrants.” “We will not allow ICE or anyone else to sow fear in our communities — especially at this moment,” Mamdani added. “As the world comes to our city, we will stand proudly with our immigrant neighbors and reject these attacks for what they are: an attempt to divide us.”

Brazen communist Professor Corinna Mullin gave a speech to her Democratic Socialists of America comrades on how great the butchers of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are. She is bluntly antisemitic, anti-capitalist, and definitely anti-American. She is a Marxist revolutionary calling for the end of the US.

A communist, anti-capitalist, anti-Israel, and terrorist-loving New York City professor named Corinna Mullin spoke at a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) meeting this week, praising the butchers of the murderous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. She also called for bringing down the US empire “by any means necessary.” This is by no means the first time she has done so.

A federal judge has denied President Donald Trump’s effort to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applicants seeking high-skilled jobs in the United States, which would have imposed the massive fee on tens of thousands of foreign workers.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin of Boston, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, on Monday ruled against Trump’s six-figure fee on the basis that it was an illegal tax Congress had never approved. The decision is a blow to the White House as it moves to toughen the nation’s immigration policies, and it is a victory for the 20 Democratic state attorneys who filed the lawsuit following Trump’s announcement last September.

The Trump DOJ is dramatically expanding its campaign to revoke US citizenship from naturalized Americans accused of hiding terrorism ties, violent crimes, immigration fraud, and other serious misconduct during the naturalization process.

The new push, according to reports, marks one of the most aggressive uses of denaturalization in modern American history and reflects President Donald Trump’s broader America First effort to restore consequences inside an immigration system that has been abused for decades. The Department of Justice announced cases against roughly a dozen foreign-born US citizens, with targets originally from countries including Iraq, Somalia, China, India, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Gambia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Bolivia.

The scandal that has rocked Minnesota politics just got even worse.

A bombshell report released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Majority Staff concludes that Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were repeatedly warned about widespread fraud in Minnesota’s taxpayer-funded programs for years, yet failed to take meaningful action while billions of dollars were allegedly siphoned from government programs. The 205-page report, titled “The Cost of Doing Nothing: How Tim Walz and Keith Ellison Fueled Minnesota’s Fraud Explosion,” paints a devastating picture of political negligence, bureaucratic paralysis, and what investigators describe as a pattern of looking the other way while fraudsters looted public funds.

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton advanced in the state’s gubernatorial race and will compete against former Biden administration Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra.

Becerra received 2,177,556 votes, or 27.67 percent of the vote, while Hilton received 1,975,062 votes, or 25.10 percent of the vote, according to Decision Desk HQ. Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer came in third place with 1,759,328 votes, or 22.36 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump endorsed Hilton in April, describing him as a “truly fine man” who has watched as California “has gone to Hell” under Democrat leadership.

An experienced airline pilot claims he faced retaliation for opposing the COVID-19 shot, which he believes undermined personal liberties and aviation safety across the industry.

He contends that these matters should be investigated as facts about the so-called vaccine and surrounding policies continue to emerge. The Gateway Pundit spoke to Captain Bahig Saliba, a pilot who dedicated over 27 years to American Airlines. He opposed the airline’s policies and practices that were implemented during the declared pandemic. That led him to initiate pro se legal action against the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) beginning in 2022, alleging retaliation and federal aviation law violations.

Global stocks edged lower on Monday while oil prices gave up part of their earlier gains after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from US President Donald Trump.

Markets remained cautious as uncertainty persisted over the durability of the ceasefire. Tehran warned it would resume strikes if Israel continued attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. In energy markets, US crude settled up 0.84%, or 76 cents, at $91.30 a barrel after earlier trading above $95. Brent crude ended the session up 1.25%, or $1.16, at $94.25 a barrel after briefly rising above $98.

Major U.S. stock market indexes continue to float along at or near all-time highs. The ride’s been both fun and exhilarating.

But stocks aren’t the only things floating at such incredibly lofty levels. Gas station signs and grocery store receipts show that everyday essentials are similarly expensive. These sky-high prices are less enjoyable. For the wealthy, those who hold an abundance of stocks, real estate, and other appreciating assets, the economy has never been better. They get richer while they sleep. However, for the average wage earner, the story is entirely different. For those having to make the difficult choice between filling up their gas tank just to get to work or filling up their family’s bellies, this economy absolutely blows.

In 1913, the year the Federal Reserve was established, an ice cream cone typically cost about $0.05 (a nickel), while the average American home cost around $2,500 to $3,500 to purchase or build.

Today, the national average cost of an ice cream cone is about $4.00 to $5.50 for a single scoop, while the median sale price of an existing single-family home in the United States is approximately $404,300. In 1970, the year before America went off the gold standard, gold traded at an average price of roughly $35.96 to $38.90 per troy ounce. Today, the live spot price of gold is approximately $4,320 to $4,350 per troy ounce. The Federal Reserve, through its artificial control of interest rates, credit expansion, and increases in the money supply, is the root cause of inflation and the weakening of the U.S. dollar. In the United States, a capitalist country, we trust the market to set the price of shoes, sandwiches, movie tickets, and cars. Why do we not trust the market to set a market-driven interest rate?

The British government has announced plans to mandate tech giants like Apple and Google to implement age verification measures to prevent children from accessing pornography and even from taking photographs of themselves. Critics warn that the demands will result in the imposition of effective digital IDs on law-abiding adults.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday that his government will introduce legislation that will force tech companies to introduce “device-level controls to prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images” within three months or face major fines or even potential criminal charges. According to the BBC, Starmer has told some major tech firms that they could activate systems that are already built into their platforms to verify the age of users and thus prevent children from accessing or sending explicit material.

Britain’s quiet encryption powers may now reach the phones of Americans who never agreed to them.

Britain has refused to let a US technology company brief Congress about a secret order to weaken encryption and the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is treating that refusal as a problem in its own right. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who leads the committee, wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Friday warning that Britain may be using encryption powers to reach the private data of US citizens. The underlying dispute is not new. For more than a year, the UK’s use of secret “technical capability notices” under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 has strained relations with Washington, ever since reports that Britain ordered Apple to open up encrypted iCloud data. What is new is the wall Jordan says he keeps hitting when he tries to learn more.

They’re monitoring everything... they’re watching you but who is watching the watchers?

The earthquake struck at 07:37 LT on June 8 (23:27 UTC on June 7), about 20 km (12.4 miles) off Sarangani province, and was felt strongly across Mindanao.

Most of the damage was concentrated in General Santos, a city of about 700 000 people. Reuters reported damaged shops and buildings, broken signs and glass, and some structures reduced to concrete and rubble. One hospital in the city was evacuated because of cracks on higher floors, and one building at Notre Dame of Dadiangas University collapsed while empty. AP reported collapsed buildings and key infrastructure damage in General Santos, while tsunami damage was reported in at least one coastal village. The quake also triggered a landslide in Glan, Sarangani, that killed 13 villagers, according to AP, citing provincial disaster official Rene Punzalan.

The earthquake happened at 2 p.m. in the southern Gulf off the coast of Cuba.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People across Tampa Bay felt shaking Monday afternoon following an earthquake off the coast of Cuba. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 6.1 magnitude earthquake at 2 p.m. in the Gulf, about 65 miles west of Mantua, Cuba. No injuries or damage were immediately reported. The National Weather Service in Miami says people are calling from up and down the coast to report rumblings. Shaking has been reported in the Tampa, Orlando, Melbourne, Jacksonville and Miami areas. 10 Tampa Bay News viewers said they felt shaking in Apollo Beach, Brooksville, Clearwater, Crystal River, downtown Dade City, Dunedin, Largo, Plant City, Redington Shores, Riverview, South St. Pete, Tampa, Treasure Island, Venice, Winter Haven and Zephyrhills.

PERIDOT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A popular lake in Arizona has closed after all of the fish have died.

Officials said Friday that San Carlos Lake, one of the largest lakes in Arizona, has closed until further notice. According to the San Carlos Recreation and Wildlife Department, drought conditions and water released from the dam led to the deaths of all the fish. The fish carcasses pose health and safety risks to people who enter the water or try to fish. The department is asking visitors to avoid the area. Officials say the lake has about 158 miles of shoreline and holds state records for largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, channel catfish and flathead fish. It is also usually stocked with brown trout and rainbow trout year-round. The lake is located about 125 miles from Phoenix.

The remains of Melissa Casias, were discovered outside of Taos New Mexico on the edge of a national park by a hiker this week. Casias was a high-level assistant at the Department of Energy Los Alamos National Laboratory, and disappeared last year in June.

Half a century after Steven Spielberg challenged audiences to think about what lies beyond the starry canopy that defines our universe in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the director is again challenging accepted precepts of faith and singular belief in a supreme being.

His new film Disclosure Day sees him revisit the possibility of aliens: “I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here,” he outlined in an interview with CBS News. First he outlined the themes behind the $115 million creation and the answers it (possibly) posed to questions of life, faith and mortality.

Something Feels Off And Everyone Is Noticing. Mysterious, creepy, and strange tiktok videos that will make you question reality.

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