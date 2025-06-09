One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

What began as an anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest, coordinated by rogue Marxist-aligned nonprofits, on Friday night in downtown Los Angeles quickly spiraled into riots and chaos, escalating by Sunday into what sure seems like 'insurrectionist behavior' against the federal government.

"Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump continued, "I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots."

We were warned that an internal revolution started by the communists would be coming.

We were also warned that the summer of 2025 would be a “summer of chaos” in the United States. So the truth is that what happened in Los Angeles over the past few days shouldn’t be a surprise to any of us. The next couple of years are going to be a time when the far left in this country gets crazier than they have ever been before. What we have just witnessed is only the beginning. So buckle up and hold on tight because things are only going to get wilder from here. The following are 16 things that everyone needs to know about the extremely violent far-left revolution that just erupted in Los Angeles…

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) requested that the Trump administration revoke its order deploying 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, arguing it is an “unlawful” and “serious breach of state sovereignty.”

In a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Newsom said Trump’s presidential memorandum from Saturday night was not issued through the “governor of the State,” arguing that is unlawful under federal law. “The Department of Defense did not transmit this directive to the Office of the Governor, nor was it approved or ordered by the Governor of California. This directive is also inconsistent with the President’s memorandum, which anticipates ‘coordinat[ion] with the Governors of the States’ in identifying and ordering units of the National Guard into federal service,” the letter said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused California Governor Gavin Newsom of plotting what amounts to criminal tax evasion, warning that the Democrat governor is endangering both the fiscal integrity of the nation and the legal standing of countless California businesses.

“Governor GavinNewsom is threatening to commit criminal tax evasion,” Bessent wrote. “His plan: defraud the American taxpayer and leave California residents on the hook for unpaid federal taxes.” The stunning accusation came after Newsom went full meltdown mode on Friday, threatening to withhold tens of billions of dollars in federal taxes from Washington, D.C. — after reports surfaced that President Donald Trump is preparing to cut federal funding to the far-left state over its radical policies and out-of-control universities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) responded to Tom Homan‘s warning on Sunday that obstructing immigration enforcement would lead to an arrest of “anybody,” telling the border czar to come arrest him.

“Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy. I don’t give a damn,” Newsom told NBC News on Sunday night.The California governor defended the illegal immigrant population of Los Angeles, which was targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a wave of raids late last week, spurring the violent protests across the city. Newsom said Homan needs to leave alone the “poor people just trying to live their lives,” and insisted that the state needs to “push back” against the Trump administration, which has sought to control the law enforcement response to the protests.

According to NORTHCOM, the active duty Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a “prepared to deploy status” as rioters escalate their attacks on law enforcement.

NORTHCOM said in a statement: By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area. As USNORTHCOM’s land component command, U.S. Army North stood up Task Force 51, with a two-star general, as the ground command and control element over the Title 10 forces. At this time, there are approximately 300 members of the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed at the following locations in the greater Los Angeles area: Los Angeles, Paramount, and Compton, California.

US President Donald Trump’s new ban on travel to the US by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries takes effect.

Trump had tied the move to the firebomb attack on a Colorado rally for the hostages held in Gaza despite the attacker, an Egyptian, not coming from a listed nation. The new proclamation, which Trump signed on Wednesday, applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. It also imposes heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela who are outside the US and don’t hold a valid visa.

Beneficial State Bank, based in Oakland, California, offers loans to immigrants without legal status by using Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) instead of Social Security numbers.

A bank connected to leftwing billionaire Tom Steyer is giving loans to illegal immigrants using a financial loophole—claiming it’s a way to fight “systemic racism", according to the Daily Wire. The bank says this is part of its mission to promote fairness. “Beneficial State Bank is committed to addressing financial inequalities that disproportionately affect communities of color, a result of centuries of systemic racism,” the bank said in its 2022 impact report.

At least four people were injured at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, on Monday

An explosion rocked a storage depot used to temporarily house unexploded munitions at the US Kadena Air Base in Okinawa on Monday, injuring at least four people, according to local media and defense sources. The blast occurred around 11:20am local time, injuring at least four members of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF), according to military sources cited by NHK and Jiji Press. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The affected facility was reportedly operated by the SDF's unexploded ordnance disposal team and is located within the US military’s largest air base in the Asia-Pacific region.

Miguel Uribe Turbay was critically wounded in suspected assassination attempt at a campaign event in Bogota

Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was attacked and critically wounded during a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday. The 39-year-old lawmaker from the right-wing Democratic Center party was meeting supporters when he was shot in the head at around 5pm local time, according to a party statement. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. One suspect was arrested at the scene. “We condemn the serious attack against Senator and presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay,” the Democratic Center wrote in a post on X, denouncing the incident as politically motivated.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted the Madleen, a boat carrying pro-Palestinian activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, who were trying to land in Gaza but were detained Monday local time without incident.

The Israeli foreign ministry shared video of the activists on the boat, as IDF soldiers handed out sandwiches. The foreign ministry dubbed the boat the “selfie yacht,” mocking the passengers as useful idiots for Hamas. The activists had claimed that the Israeli military had been targeting their boat with signal-jamming technology, but what they described — having their location show up on GPS maps as being on land in an Arab capital — is a common experience among Israelis since Hamas launched its war on October 7. Israel jams GPS signals near its borders to confuse drones and rockets fired by Hamas and other terrorist groups.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published video on Sunday of the body of Hamas military leader Muhammad Sinwar being dragged from a cavern beneath a hospital in Gaza where terrorists had established their lair.

As Breitbart News noted in May, the IDF targeted Sinwar — the brother of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar — in an airstrike, but his death had not been confirmed until several weeks later. An IDF spokesman also brought cameras underground to show the inside of the hideout, noting that Israeli soldiers had found money and weapons there, in addition to the body of Sinwar and other terrorist leaders.

Papers apparently seized in Gaza show Hamas political chief told Doha its funds were the group’s ‘main artery’ and Sinwar wanted more supportive Qatar to take leading role in mediation

Documents seized in Gaza over the course of the war against Hamas and published by an Israeli TV channel Sunday night purport to shine a light on Qatar’s intensive collaboration with the terror group spanning a number of years, including attempts to thwart regional peace efforts by the US, marginalize Egyptian influence on Gaza, and bolster the roles of Turkey and Iran. The documents appear to contradict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent characterization of Qatar as a “complicated state, but not an enemy state,” and his attempts to downplay years of Qatari cash infusions of millions of dollars a month to Hamas in Gaza, which he recently claimed didn’t play a significant role in allowing the terror group to prepare for, and execute, its ongoing war against the Jewish state, which erupted with the October 7, 2023, invasion and massacre in southern Israel.

Iran's parliament speaker states that the latest US nuclear deal proposal lacks sanctions relief, calling it "dishonest."

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, announced on Sunday that the latest United States proposal for a nuclear deal fails to include the lifting of sanctions, signaling a significant roadblock in ongoing negotiations, AFP reported, citing Iranian state media. "The US plan does not even mention the lifting of sanctions," Ghalibaf stated in a video aired on Iranian state TV, accusing Washington of dishonesty and attempting to impose a "unilateral" agreement. He added, "The delusional US president should know better and change his approach if he is really looking for a deal."

Iran has ordered thousands of tons of ammonium perchlorate, a key ingredient for ballistic missile fuel, from China in a move to expand its missile arsenal while nuclear negotiations with the United States continue, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The shipments, expected to arrive in the coming months, could be used to produce hundreds of missiles, with some material likely to be transferred to Iranian-aligned groups such as the Houthis in Yemen, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The order was placed by an Iranian company through a Hong Kong-based firm. US officials estimate the material could support the production of up to 800 missiles. Iran has one of the region’s largest ballistic missile programs and has rejected any limits on its missile capabilities as part of nuclear talks.

Tens of thousands of anti-drone missiles were promised to Ukraine by the Biden administration, Vladimir Zelensky has said

US President Donald Trump’s administration has diverted a large military aid package his predecessor promised to Kiev to American forces in the Middle East, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has told ABC. The package included thousands of anti-drone missiles Ukraine desperately needs to fight Russia’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), he said. The Ukrainian leader raised the issue in an interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz which aired on Sunday. When asked about the importance of US support, Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian military was struggling to deal with Russian UAVs on its own.

The senators behind the “bone-crushing” legislation are not willing to challenge the White House, according to the outlet

The latest drive in the US Congress for more sanctions on Russia, spearheaded by Senator Lindsay Graham, is now stalled due to President Donald Trump’s opposition, Bloomberg reported over the weekend. The “bone crushing” legislation that would impose a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian energy, uranium, and other raw materials has more than 80 co-sponsors in the Senate, which Bloomberg described as “veto-proof backing.” But lawmakers are still hesitant to challenge the president, the outlet claimed. Earlier this week, Trump said he had not even looked at the bill and would only consider sanctions “at the right time.”

As Russia and Ukraine continue sending record amounts of drones across their border, in what are now nightly aerial raids, Moscow has significantly stepped up its ground offensive, over the weekend announcing it has begun advancing into Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time in the three-year-plus long war, marking a significant territorial escalation amid stalled peace talks.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the advance serves as a warning to the Zelensky government to accept "realities on the ground." The full social media statement said that "Those who do not want to recognize the realities of the war at negotiations, will receive new realities on the ground." A the same time the Russia's army published photos showing troops raising the Russian flag over the village of Zorya in the Donetsk region, in an area close to the internal border with Dnipropetrovsk oblast, amid the westward push.

Civil defense chief seeks “at least“ €10 billion so that Berlin can be “ready for war” with Moscow

Germany is accelerating plans to expand and modernize its civil defense infrastructure as its European NATO allies pursue rapid militarization in preparation for a potential direct confrontation with Russia, according to Ralph Tiesler, head of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK). Germany currently has only 580 operational shelters with room for about 480,000 people – less than 1% of the population. In a series of interviews with the country’s media last week, Tiesler said that to address this shortfall, the BBK plans to convert underground garages, metro tunnels, and public basements into shelters capable of accommodating one million people, complete with food, toilets and sleeping areas.

The Belarusian leader wants to honor his “trusted friend” and the Chinese people for providing Minsk with a new sports complex

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed installing a monument to Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the newly opened national football stadium in Minsk, the construction of which was fully funded by Beijing. The new venue, built to FIFA and UEFA standards, was unveiled on Saturday along with an Olympic-standard swimming pool. Both projects were reportedly paid for by China. The stadium’s entrance features a sculpture of Belarusian and Chinese football players – but Lukashenko proposed adding another figure.

Geert Wilders is part of a generation of European right-wingers that differ from the old establishment ‘conservatives’: not only does he talk the talk, he walks the walk.

After his PVV party was the most voted way back in November 2023, the Dutch Globalist powers that be did their utmost to keep him from becoming the new Prime Minister. 299 days of negotiations later (I’m not kidding), a four-party coalition was formed with former intel chief Dick Schoof as the PM. In some respects, this was a right-wing government – but the illegal immigration-curbing measures and asylum policies left much to be desired, as Wilders saw it.

The people have had enough. Ireland is rising.

Thousands of Muslims in a small European town covered up a statue of Jesus Christ while praying outdoors to mark the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival, sparking outrage from its former mayor.

As many as 4,000 Muslims gathered in the Italian town of Monfalcone, praying outside the Christian Shrine of Marcelliana, while covering up a statue of Christ with a cloth. Former mayor Anna Cisint, now a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), called the incident “unacceptable” and added, “Italy is constantly retreating, and it is a serious mistake; we should work to bring people back to the churches instead of giving such important places to Islam.”

Last night, the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha began – a so-called “Festival of Sacrifice” marked not by peace, but by screams, blood, and unimaginable animal suffering.

Across the world, animals are being tied up, fully conscious, and have their throats slit, slowly bleeding out in terror and agony. This isn’t worship. It’s ritual torture, cheered on with selfies, laughter, and children watching in delight. It’s called Qurbani. Muslims refuse to sever the spinal cord, ensuring the animal feels every second of its slow, agonizing death. Why? Because they believe fear and panic make the meat taste better.

Buried beneath the rhetoric of national security is a digital dragnet designed to sidestep the courts.

Canada’s new Strong Border Act tabled as Bill C-2, is being framed by the federal government as a step toward strengthening border security. But hidden within its lengthy legislative text is a familiar and troubling push for expanded surveillance powers, this time without the need for court authorization. Nestled deep in the bill are provisions that grant law enforcement sweeping new authority to demand subscriber data from service providers, bypassing the oversight mechanisms long seen as essential to protecting Canadians’ privacy. The bill revives the “lawful access” agenda, one that law enforcement agencies have been pursuing since the late 1990s.

mNEXSPIKE = mDEATHSPIKE

A new study shows that there is an increased risk of stroke related to COVID vaccines—particularly after the first dose.

Delivering his final public remarks as President and CEO of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve on yesterday, Patrick T. Harker urged caution regarding inflation, tariff policies, and rising national debt, highlighting enduring challenges to U.S. economic stability.

The speech occurred at the Philadelphia Fed, marking the culmination of Harker’s tenure before his scheduled retirement at month-end. Anna Paulson from the Chicago Fed has been selected as Harker’s successor, bringing local ties to the region and signaling continuity in leadership as economic uncertainty looms. Harker reiterated his support for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) recent decisions to hold the federal funds rate steady, emphasizing “deliberate” action in cautiously approaching policy adjustments.

(Bloomberg) — The latest earnings period brought what might be an early warning sign about credit quality for high-grade US companies.

Cash levels at blue-chip companies are shrinking, when excluding results from the most-cash-rich corporations. Among members of the S&P 500 that have posted results, cash levels for the latest quarter fell nearly 1% compared with the last three months of 2024. That’s according to a Bloomberg News analysis that focuses on non-financial companies with less than $30 billion of cash. The group’s cash holdings, now at $1.14 trillion, have broadly been declining since the third quarter of 2023, when they peaked at $1.21 trillion. While companies are still generally performing well, shrinking cash levels can be a sign of business slowing and profits falling. That’s a particular concern now as escalating trade wars potentially boost the cost of foreign inputs, weigh on profits, and increase inflation.

While the government cost-cutting initiative known as the Department of Government Efficiency, which resulted in thousands of federal job cuts, winds down, mass layoffs are still roiling corporate America.

Companies are under increasing pressure to trim costs against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty brought on by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Several companies have announced price hikes. Layoffs mark another way to pull back. Trade tensions have also raised concerns about the general health of the U.S. economy and the job market. While the April jobs reading was better than expected, a separate reading from ADP this week showed private-sector hiring hit its lowest level in more than two years.

A German YouTuber has been issued a €16,000 fine for allegedly violating a section of the German Criminal Code which forbids the use of symbols and slogans of “anti-constitutional and terrorist organisations,” such as words associated with the Nazi salute.

The accusation is based on a claim that he said the words “Sieg Heil” during a Christmas livestream, but the video clip shows he actually said “die Qualität” (meaning “quality”) with a mispronunciation. As Eugppius notes, the accusation must have originated from an automatic flagging process triggered by an error in an electronic transcription, because no human would misinterpret what the YouTuber said.

Bucharest, Romania, became a vibrant stage for advocacy as approximately 30,000 people participated in the 20th annual Bucharest Pride parade, demanding equal rights and legal protections for the LGBTQ community.

Organized by ACCEPT, a leading Romanian LGBTQ rights organization, the march highlighted the ongoing struggle for civil union legislation and broader equality in a socially conservative nation. According to Reuters, the event unfolded against the backdrop of a recent presidential election that amplified far-right rhetoric and hate speech targeting the community. Marchers filled Bucharest’s central Victory Avenue, waving rainbow flags and carrying banners with messages like “Love is the worst feeling you could hate” and “Equality in love, equality in inheritance.

The Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign, Illinois, has sparked debate with its announcement of “Camp Kaleidoscope,” a summer camp designed for “LGBTQ+ youth or youth who are part of LGBTQ+ families.”

According to a report by Blaze Media, the camp, aimed at children as young as seven, is set to provide a “safe space” for participants to “be authentically themselves” while engaging in activities that promote character growth and development. The camp will run in two sessions: June 23 to 27, 2025, for 2nd to 5th graders, and July 14 to 18, 2025, for 6th to 9th graders, with each session costing $250. Held at a privately rented residential space, the program includes outdoor activities like exploring woods and trails, as well as indoor recreation.

Toronto briefly recorded the worst air quality in the world on Friday, June 6, as wildfire smoke spread across Ontario. The city’s air quality health index (AQHI) reached 9, which is high risk, on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the afternoon, Toronto’s air quality was ranked second worst in the world, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. At around 16:15 local time (LT), the city’s AQHI reached 10 — marking the worst air quality worldwide. The wildfire smoke prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), much of southern Ontario, as well as five other provinces.

“The prophecies made in 1931 [in ‘Brave New World’] are coming true much sooner than I thought they would … The nightmare of total organisation … has emerged … and is now awaiting us, just around the next corner.”—Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited, 1958

‘The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future’ is a feature-length independent documentary produced by Mark Sharman; former UK broadcasting executive at ITV and Sky (formerly BSkyB). In fiction and fact, there have always been people and organisations with ambitions to control the world. And now the oligarchs who pull the strings of finance and power finally have the tools to achieve their global objectives; omnipresent surveillance, artificial intelligence, digital currency and ultimately digital identities. The potential for social control of our lives and minds is alarmingly real.

