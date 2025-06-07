One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

After Thursday's grand meltdown between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump over the Big Beautiful Bill, it looked like things were set to simmer down - with Musk posting several things on X that suggested he was open to a path forward, while the Trump White House had scheduled a call with Musk, Politico reported.

On Friday morning, however, it was clear that Trump isn't ready to mend fences - he doesn't want to talk to Musk, and is looking to sell his Tesla - while Musk spent the morning (so far) making clear that Congress needs to fix government spending or America is going to be in a world of hurt. "I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem," Trump told CNN in a brief phone call. When asked if he had a call with Musk, Trump replied "No. I won’t be speaking to him for a while I guess, but I wish him well."

“MAGA is developing “tech right” fatigue.” — Cernovich on “X”

In this age of info overload, when everybody’s brain has become a memory hole, we’ll see how long anyone remembers Elon Musk’s epic tantrum. The latest news is that Mr. Trump and Wonderboy have scheduled a phone convo for today, Friday, supposedly to “make-up.” The whole psychodrama looks like an episode out of the Batman movie that America has become. You could see the current plot twist from a thousand miles away. Even back in the summer, Elon’s spastic cavortings on the campaign trail looked suspiciously drug-edged. He’s reported to use ketamine, which induces mood changes from euphoria to anxiety and agitation, as well as slurred speech. Also, altered judgment and disinhibition that might provoke risky behavior. You just have to kind of wonder.

Attorney David Schoen revealed on Thursday what Epstein told him about Donald Trump days before he committed suicide.

On Thursday, business titan Elon Musk and President Donald Trump went after each other with a vengeance very publicly following Musk’s vocal rejection of the Republican Party’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). For several days Elon Musk has made public his disdain for the One Big Beautiful Bill that President Trump is pushing to cut taxes, cut the trade deficit, keep power away from Democrats, and bring jobs to America. Today, tension between Trump and Elon Musk boiled over after the President responded to Elon’s trashing of the Big Beautiful Bill and its spending levels, sparking a very public feud between the two business giants.

"We’re not going to re-victimize women."

The Supreme Court sided with the Department of Government Efficiency in two cases concerning the group’s access to Social Security data and whether it has to comply with a public records law.

In the Friday decisions, Supreme Court justices said they will allow the group to access Social Security Administration data it had been seeking and halted any forced compliance with a FOIA request from a government watchdog group. The court ruled 6-3 in both cases, with the liberal wing of the high court dissenting. DOGE to access Social Security Administration records. In the Social Security case, DOGE, which seeks to modernize and cut government spending, requested data from the Social Security Administration to achieve its goals. The DOGE team assigned to the agency should have “access to the agency records in question in order for those members to do their work,” according to the order.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) threatened Friday that his state would stop tax payments to the federal government, after news reports suggested President Donald Trump was thinking of cutting funds to the state.

As Breitbart News noted earlier in the day, reports emerged suggesting that the Trump White House was considering cutting federal funding to California due to its challenges to, and defiance of, federal policy. Breitbart News reported: President Donald Trump is reportedly considering ways to pull more federal funding from the State of California, as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) continues to defy White House policies, despite needing money.

Tense standoffs erupted between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and protesters in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, as people attempted to thwart illegal immigration sweeps.

Viral video showed ICE agents escorting handcuffed people into vans as protesters shouted them down, with one individual throwing eggs at the moving vehicles. In one video, a man could be heard yelling in Spanish to warn the people nearby about the impending raids. Per the Los Angeles Times: Another raid occurred at a business in the Garment District, with agents in riot gear detaining workers at a clothing store as dozens of people began to gather outside. As workers were hauled off in cuffs, throngs of people yelled at the agents and held up cellphones to record them, according to videos of the showdown. One person threw eggs at one of the vehicles as agents pushed members of the public back, the videos showed.

A disturbing video is going viral for all the wrong reasons. It was taken during a college graduation at a Minneapolis university, and the reason it’s getting so much attention is because it doesn’t look like it was shot in the United States. This scene looks like something straight outta Somalia.

Wall Street Apes: American records a college graduation in Minnesota. It seriously looks like over 90% of the entire school is from Somalia. “There’s so many Somalians in this ****. Any place you walk. Any place you walk. You see all — Everywhere, what the hell”. This does not look like America

President Donald Trump announced Friday that U.S. officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday to discuss trade.

The United States and China have been at a trade impasse since signing a 90-day tariff ceasefire in May. Before the pause, the U.S. imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods while China implemented a 125% tariff. Trump said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with Chinese officials. “I am pleased to announce that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, will be meeting in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently vetoed Senate Bill 1109, a measure designed to prohibit the Chinese government and its state-owned enterprises from acquiring a 30% or greater interest in Arizona real estate.

North Korea's internet is experiencing a major outage on Saturday affecting all routes coming in and while the cause is yet unclear it may be internal rather than a cyber attack, said a UK-based researcher who monitors North Korea's internet.

North Korea's main news web sites and its Foreign Ministry internet site are currently inaccessible, according to checks by Reuters.

The Kremlin on Friday responded to President Trump's prior day's comments which likened the Ukraine war to a schoolyard fight.

"Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other and they're fighting in a park," Trump said on Thursday. "Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," he added. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while the US leader has a right to his own opinion, it remains that for Russia this conflict is an existential matter of ensuring its own security and stability and the nation's future. "Here, of course, the U.S. president may have his own point of view on what is happening," Peskov said. "For us, this is an existential issue, it is a matter of our national interests, a question of our security, the future of us and our children, the future of our country," he added in remarks translated from Russian.

The US president said he “didn’t like” Kiev’s escalatory attacks on Russia’s nuclear triad

The recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airfields hosting long-range nuclear-capable bombers have sharply increased the risk of escalation and gave Moscow a valid reason to retaliate with force, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday. In addition to launching a coordinated drone strike on multiple Russian airbases, Ukraine also blew up railway bridges in Russia last week, derailing both civilian and freight trains, killing at least seven people, and injuring over 120 others, including children. President Vladimir Putin discussed the attacks in a phone call with his US counterpart on Wednesday, warning that Moscow’s response is inevitable and justified.

The two-day event in Nizhny Novgorod has brought together international delegates to address new challenges and opportunities

Russia hosted its first Global Digital Forum this week, gathering government officials, business leaders, and international experts to discuss artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technological cooperation. The two-day event, which kicked off on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod – one of the country’s main IT hubs – was part of the annual ‘Digitalization of Industrial Russia’ conference. Organizers said the forum drew thousands of participants from more than 100 countries.

US citizen Joseph Tater, who was detained in Moscow last August and later sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment, has left Russia, the state news agency TASS said on Friday.

"We are aware of reports that a US citizen detained in Russia has been released, and we are monitoring the situation," a State Department spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to comment further due to privacy considerations, but reiterated warnings of the danger posed to US citizens in Russia and advised those traveling or living in Russia to depart immediately. Tater, who according to a Kremlin source last month was one of nine Americans being held in Russia that Washington wanted returned in a prisoner exchange, was sentenced to 15 days in jail last August for "petty hooliganism" after being accused of abusing staff at a Moscow hotel, something he denied.

Insisting the bloc is a “defensive alliance,” Mark Rutte has urged member states to pour more money into making it “more lethal”

NATO is the “most powerful alliance” in global history, Secretary General Mark Rutte has claimed, comparing the US-led bloc to the Roman Empire and Napoleon’s army. Rutte urged member states to ramp up military spending to make NATO even “more lethal” and better prepared to counter the alleged threat from Russia, which Moscow has long denied and ridiculed. “NATO is the most powerful defense alliance in world history. It’s even more powerful than the Roman Empire, and more powerful than Napoleon’s empire,” Rutte stated at a press conference ahead of the NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. “But the defense alliance needs maintenance and needs investment.” He laid out priorities to strengthen NATO’s military, insisting they are essential to deter potential future aggression.

A conservative wave is sweeping the west, but for a while, the Liberal-Globalists were able continue in positions of power, using every dirty trick in the book.

But now, there’s a new Sheriff in Town: Donald J. Trump. And one of the first consequences for Europe was that Polish Conservative PiS party candidate Karol Nawrocki was able to snatch a victory out of the jaws of yet another defeat to the left. So much so, that Liberal PM Donald Tusk has had to call for a vote of confidence in Parliament.

Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen is reportedly seeking to extend the public veil ban to schools and remove campus prayer rooms

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for new restrictions on Islamic practices in the country, citing concerns about religious pressure and the oppression of women. The EU nation outlawed full-face veils in public spaces in 2018, but the ban did not extend to schools or other educational institutions. On Thursday, Frederiksen reportedly told local news agency Ritzau that the exemption was a mistake, calling for the existing ban to be extended to classrooms and universities. There are gaps in the legislation that allow Muslim social control and oppression of women at educational institutions in Denmark,” she said.

An intelligence officer reportedly shot himself in his car near Paris, following two similar incidents over the past five months

A French intelligence officer has been found dead in a parking lot at his workplace in Levallois-Perret, a suburb of Paris, in what authorities believe was a suicide, French media reported on Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been made public, was discovered on Monday afternoon in a service vehicle parked in the underground garage of the Directorate General for Internal Security (DGSI), France’s domestic intelligence agency under the Interior Ministry. It works alongside the National Police and the National Gendarmerie, but is specifically tasked with surveillance, counter-espionage, and fighting terrorism and cybercrime.

Trump told Carney to crack down on terrorists and drug dealers, but instead Carney is cracking down on ordinary Canadians, treating us all like enemies.

Organization lowered its own economic outlook in light of Trump's trade war.

Global economic growth is slowing more than was expected only a few months ago, as the fallout from the Trump administration's trade war continues, the OECD said on Tuesday, and Canada is among the countries where the downturn is most concentrated. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised down its outlook, trimming its estimates from March for growth of 3.1 per cent this year and 3.0 per cent next year. The global economy is on course to slow from 3.3 per cent last year to 2.9 per cent in 2025 and 2026, it said.

In recent months, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir delivered at least four major speeches – two of which appear to have triggered the April 22 jihadi terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir – and in the remaining two he engaged in denial about the rights of the people of Balochistan and warned India that Pakistan will never compromise on Kashmir.[1]

The April 22, 2025, terror attack at Pahalgam, in which male Hindu tourists were singled out and shot dead by jihadi terrorists. India launched airstrikes on the night of May 6-7 on nine terror shelters in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir[2] resulting in a four-day Pakistan-India war before a ceasefire agreement was reached.[3]

Iran on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump's travel ban on countries including the Islamic Republic, saying it showed "deep hostility" toward Iranians and Muslims.

"The decision to ban the entry of Iranian nationals - merely due to their religion and nationality - not only indicates the deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian people and Muslims but also violates... international law," a senior foreign ministry official said in a ministry statement posted on the X/Twitter social media platform.

The United States on Friday sanctioned over 30 people and entities it said were tied to an Iranian shadow banking network used to launder billions of dollars for sanctioned institutions affiliated with the Islamic Republic.

The network—run by Iranian brothers Mansour, Nasser and Fazlolah Zarringhalam—relied on front companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions and move funds through a parallel financial system, the US Treasury said. “Iran’s shadow banking system is a critical lifeline for the government through which it accesses the proceeds from its oil sales, moves money, and funds its destabilizing activities,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.

US President Donald Trump asserts that Iran won’t be allowed to enrich uranium, despite reports that the deal Washington has proposed would allow Tehran to do so at low levels for a temporary period.

“They won’t be enriching. If they enrich, then we’re going to have to do it the other way,” Trump tells reporters, hinting at a military strike against Iran’s nuclear sites if a deal doesn’t pan out, while reiterating that a diplomatic agreement is his preferred option.

The first American lawmaker to meet Syria’s new president told the Eye for Iran podcast that Washington must give the new rulers of Damascus a chance if it hopes to banish Iran from the country.

Key to that mission, Congressman Cory Mills said, was enabling de facto president Ahmed al-Sharaa to scotch what remains of Iran's influence in Syria. "What do we truly have to lose in this? You know, we know what we have to lose if they ... allow Iran to create a proxy state and what that means for the region and what that means for our allies," Mills said. Syria’s new leadership is working to stamp out any Iranian activity on its soil, just months after a rebel advance led by al-Sharaa uprooted the Assad dynasty, Tehran's oldest Arab ally.

Israel holds Lebanese gov't responsible, vows ceasefire will continue to be enforced

Israel Defense Forces on Thursday night struck several underground facilities in Beirut and in southern Lebanon that the Hezbollah terror group reportedly used to manufacture drones. The strikes drew strong condemnation from the Lebanese government. After issuing evacuation calls for several areas in Beirut, and later in the southern town of Ain Kanah, the Israeli Air Force “precisely struck drone production sites and storage facilities used by the Hezbollah Aerial Unit (127),” the IDF stated. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the “blatant violation of an international agreement,” stating it was “clear evidence of the perpetrator’s rejection of the requirements of stability, settlement and just peace in our region.”

Yasser Abu Shabab's Popular Force militia might get Israeli support as the fight for Gaza intensifies

Yasser Abu Shabab has been named as the leader of a Palestinian militia in Gaza that Israeli officials have reportedly armed to attempt to undermine Hamas, the New York Times reported on Friday. Abu Shabab, a Bedouin man in his 30s, leads the Popular Forces, a crime group in Gaza that is significantly smaller than Hamas. On Thursday, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman claimed on Kan Reshet Bet that Israel is arming crime families and militias in Gaza to fight Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not deny Liberman’s claim, and defended his decision.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US reveals the extent of Hamas’s theft of Gaza aid, underscores the importance ot the new US-backed aid initiative which bypasses terrorists, ensuring direct delivery.

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Israel's Ambassador to the United States, stated on Friday that Hamas has systematically stolen humanitarian aid which enters Gaza, underscoring the critical need for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the new aid initiative backed by the Trump administration and established together with Israel. Ambassador Leiter highlighted the infuriating reality of Hamas's systematic theft in a video posted to his X account.

The PSA referenced the Boulder, Colorado, Molotov cocktail attack on pro-Israel advocates on June 1 and the murder of two Israeli Embassy staff at the Capital Jewish Museum in late May.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Homeland Security Department issued a Public Service Announcement on Thursday to stress possible safety concerns related to ongoing threats to Jewish and Israeli communities in the US. The PSA referenced the Boulder, Colorado, Molotov cocktail attack on pro-Israel advocates on June 1 and the murder of two Israeli Embassy staff at the Capital Jewish Museum in late May.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed in a new episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast that the FBI has obtained the “phones and devices” that former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, used during the COVID-19 outbreak in the first Trump Administration.

The episode premiered on Friday afternoon. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Fauci admitted in an interview with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic last year that some of the most stringent COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and child masking, were not rooted in concrete scientific evidence.

Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration.

Allowing the mRNA Covid vaccines to be continued against older people and other vulnerable people is unconscionable

A two-year investigation by The Lever found the FDA approved hundreds of drugs over the last several decades with little to no evidence that they work. The investigation found that many of the approved drugs that provided no benefit were allowed to stay on the market, despite evidence that they cause serious harm.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved hundreds of drugs over the last several decades with little to no evidence that they work, according to a new investigation by The Lever. Many of the drugs are permitted to stay on the market, despite ample evidence that they don’t work and that they cause serious and irreparable harm. The Lever’s two-year investigation into the FDA-approved drugs analyzed government reports, internal FDA documents, investigators’ notes, congressional testimony, court records and more than 100 interviews with researchers, federal officials and patients.

In a recent discussion, top podcast host Joe Rogan brought attention to a contentious provision tucked into President Donald Trump’s expansive legislative proposal, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

This bill, officially titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” has sparked debate due to a clause that prohibits state and local governments from regulating artificial intelligence (AI) for a decade. The revelation, amplified by Infowars, has raised concerns about the implications of such a sweeping federal moratorium on AI governance. According to Infowars, Rogan broke down the provision during a recent episode, highlighting its potential to centralize AI regulation at the federal level while stifling state-led efforts to address issues like privacy, safety, and discrimination in AI systems.

Private prompts once thought ephemeral could now live forever, thanks for demands from the New York Times.

A federal court order requiring OpenAI to retain all ChatGPT conversations, including those users have deleted, should strong concern among privacy advocates and added pressure to a growing legal battle over the use of copyrighted material in AI systems. On May 13, US Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang directed OpenAI to “preserve and segregate all output log data that would otherwise be deleted on a going-forward basis until further order of the Court.” Although the order was issued several weeks ago, it only came to wider attention this week as OpenAI began taking formal steps to challenge it. The ruling stems from multiple lawsuits filed by media organizations, including The New York Times, that accuse OpenAI of unlawfully using their copyrighted content to train and operate ChatGPT.

Amazon, the global e-commerce giant valued at $2 trillion, is reportedly developing software to power humanoid robots designed to revolutionize its package delivery system.

According to a report by The Guardian, Amazon is constructing a “humanoid park” in a San Francisco office to test these robots in a controlled environment mimicking real-world delivery scenarios. This ambitious project aims to have robots “spring out” of Amazon’s Rivian electric vans to deliver packages directly to customers’ doorsteps, potentially transforming the logistics industry. The testing facility, described as roughly the size of a coffee shop, is an indoor obstacle course designed to simulate the challenges of last-mile delivery.

Two rare deep-sea oarfish, often dubbed “doomsday fish,” washed ashore in separate incidents this week, one in Tamil Nadu, India, and the other in Tasmania, Australia.

AccuWeather reported these events on June 4, 2025, reignited ancient legends linking the mysterious creatures to impending natural disasters, sparking widespread speculation and fascination online. Oarfish, known scientifically as Regalecus glesne, are among the longest bony fish in the world, capable of reaching lengths of up to 56 feet. Their serpentine, silvery bodies and red dorsal fins give them an otherworldly appearance, fueling myths of sea serpents and omens. Typically dwelling thousands of feet below the ocean’s surface, oarfish are rarely seen unless sick, disoriented, or near death, which adds to their mystique.

An underwater volcano off the West Coast is predicted to erupt at any moment, and the world can watch it happen live.

Axial Seamount, located roughly 300 miles off Oregon's coast on the Juan de Fuca Ridge, is the most active volcano in the Pacific Northwest. Scientists monitoring the underwater beast recently set up a camera near its peak, allowing the public to tune in the moment it explodes. The livestream runs daily at 2:00, 5:00, 8:00, and 11:00 ET and PT in 14-minute segments on the Interactive Oceans website. 'The HD video focuses on the 14-foot tall actively venting hot spring deposit called ‘Mushroom’ located within the ASHES vent field on Axial Seamount, located on the western side of the volcano,' the Ocean Observations Initiative said in a statement.

Musk & Trump continue the theater show. Musk said 'Kill The Bill' & 'Disgusting Abomination'. The Club is a disgusting abomination & they are all in them. Enjoy the weekend!

