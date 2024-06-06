One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The West is making up stories to deceive its own population, the Russian president has said

The idea that Moscow has some kind of plan to attack NATO is a stupid attempt to maintain the West’s global hegemony by fear, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Putin was asked about NATO’s preparations to defend from a Russian “invasion” at a meeting with the heads of major international news agencies on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). “Look, someone has imagined that Russia wants to attack NATO. Have you gone completely insane? Are you as thick as this table? Who came up with this nonsense, this bulls**t?” Putin said.

Moscow is considering arming adversaries of West in “sensitive” areas

Russia is considering “asymmetric” measures against Kiev’s sponsors due to Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against its territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The Russian leader’s remarks came at a meeting with heads of international news agencies on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). “We have no illusions in this regard,” Putin added, repeating his prior comments that Ukrainian troops might be pulling the trigger but the US and its allies are providing the intelligence and targeting information.

The war in Ukraine began after the coup d'état in 2014, not because of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his conversation with the heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We did not start this war, the war began in 2014 after a coup d'état and attempts to crush those who did not agree with the coup using guns," Putin said during the meeting on the sidelines of the SPIEF. Russia has made every effort to find a formula for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the president added.

The former senior official worked with doctors who allegedly took advantage of a burgeoning black market, according to a report

A former Ukrainian deputy health minister is suspected of being involved in a criminal conspiracy to harvest human organs at hospitals, according to local media. The criminal group also included doctors, some of whom were employed by a prestigious clinic in Kiev, the Ukrainian news outlet Strana said on Monday, citing sources in law enforcement. There are reportedly 11 suspects in the case, none of whom were named.

Robert Fico has claimed that the country’s Western-backed political opposition triggered the near-fatal shooting

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has argued that the assassination attempt that nearly killed him last month emanated from foreign-backed politicians who refuse to accept foreign policies that prioritize Bratislava’s interests over the agendas of major Western powers. Fico posted a video statement on Wednesday, marking his first public appearance since the May 15 shooting in which he was critically wounded. He credited medical workers with saving his life and said he expects to resume at least some of his work duties by around the end of this month or in early July.

Christopher Wray has told lawmakers that jihadists may target Americans in a strike similar to the massacre at Crocus City Hall

The US faces a growing threat of a coordinated jihadist attack, comparable to the one that killed 145 people at Russia’s Crocus City Hall, FBI chief Christopher Wray has told lawmakers in Washington. Wray issued his warning in a testimony to a US Senate committee on Tuesday, arguing that his agency needed increased funding to help protect Americans from terrorism. The FBI has proposed a 6.2% budget increase to $11.3 billion for its next fiscal year, at a time when some Republican lawmakers are pushing for spending cuts.

Recent polling showed more women than men believe that France's open-door immigration policy has led to a greater feeling of insecurity across the country...

The vast majority of French citizens, including many on the left, believe the growing feeling of insecurity across the country and mass immigration are intrinsically linked, new polling has revealed. According to a poll conducted by CSA for CNews, Europe 1, and JDD, 68 percent of respondents see a correlation between immigration and the rise in delinquency in France. The link is widely recognized among right-wing voters, with 94 percent of Republican supporters and 93 percent of those aligned with the National Rally acknowledging such a link. However, a significant minority of those who support pro-immigration left-wing parties also share this concern.

In a startling revelation, recent data shows that Spain has seen a more than 400% increase in illegal immigration through the Canary Islands, with Catalonia reporting that over 50% of its prison population now consists of foreign nationals—figures that highlight the urgent need for Vox’s bold stance against rising Islamization.

Madrid, Spain – Spain’s conservative party, Vox, has released a powerful new campaign video addressing the growing concerns of Islamic supremacist infiltration within the country. With the European Parliament elections approaching on June 9, Vox is making a bold statement against the influence of Islam, particularly its impact on women’s rights and freedoms.

We, for one, can't wait for Joe Biden to explain how this was remotely possible during his upcoming debate with Trump in three weeks time.

For much of the past year we had been pounding the table on two very simple facts: not only has the US labor market been appallingly weak, with most of the jobs "gained" in 2023 and meant to signal how strong the Biden "recovery" has been, about to be revised away (as first the Philly Fed and now Bloomberg both admit), but more shockingly, all the job growth in the past few years has gone to illegal aliens.

We first pointed this out more than a year ago, and since then we have routinely repeated - again, again, and again - yet even though we made it abundantly clear what was happening...

‘We’re working on that right now...’

With former President Donald Trump facing the possibility of being sentenced to prison just days before the Republican National Convention, GOP officials are formulating backup plans in case the former president isn’t able to receive the Republican party’s presidential nomination in person. “We'll be thinking about it, and we’re working on that right now,” RNC Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax in an interview on June 4, when asked whether the Republican Party is preparing for the possibility that the former president can’t attend the convention because he’s behind bars.

The New York City Police Department is preparing to revoke former President Donald Trump’s license to carry a gun, a senior police official told CNN.

Trump’s New York concealed carry license was quietly suspended on April 1, 2023, following his indictment on criminal charges in New York, the official said. Two of the three pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD on March 31, 2023, and a third gun listed on Trump’s license “was lawfully moved to Florida,” the person added.

Sun political columnist Brian Lilley talks about the past and present scandals of the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau, how can the past-their-due-date mandate stay afloat?

American warships belonging to the US Navy deployed in the Red Sea have successfully intercepted deadly ballistic missiles that are significantly faster than other threats, as confirmed by the commanding officer of an American destroyer involved in shooting down these projectiles.

Hamas will announce that it rejects Israeli offer for ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, Saudi newspaper reports.

Hamas has rejected the Israeli proposal for a prisoner swap and temporary ceasefire, Asharq Al-Awsat reported Thursday morning. Sources in the Hamas terror group have claimed that the decision was made due to an understanding that the Israeli proposal is inherently different than the one presented by US President Joe Biden. A memorandum sent to the various terror groups on Wednesday and shown to Asharq Al-Awsat claimed that the agreement "does not promise a permanent ceasefire, the occupation's forces will remain in Gaza, and when they receive the hostages, they will renew the destruction against our nation."

Hamas on Tuesday clarified that it would only move forward with the deal if Israel agreed in advance to a permanent ceasefire.

The White House insisted that the hostage deal was still on the table, even as Hamas appeared to reject it while CIA Director William Burns was in Doha and special envoy Brett McGurk visited Cairo to advance the agreement. “There is a proposal that has been submitted to Hamas,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington. “We will await Hamas’s response through official channels. I think that’s the appropriate way for these discussions to take, to take place,” Miller said, noting that there had been no such formal rejection.

A policy expert examines the current escalations between Israel and the Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah, and what a war between the two could resemble.

Despite recent escalations with Hezbollah, which is exacting a heavy toll on the residents of northern Israel, the current situation has become a matter of routine - which is not part of the overall war scenario against Hezbollah. Researcher Tal Beeri, head of the research department at the Alma Institute, told Maariv on Tuesday what a full-scale war in the North could resemble - including reports by Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar that Israel would actively initiate war in the North. "In the event that an all-out war breaks out, the Israeli front will absorb a volume of fire it has not ever been seen - including what was seen in 2006," Beeri predicts.

"...would greatly harm Israel’s overall security &stability in the region."

The United States is warning Israel against "escalation" in Lebanon following fresh Wednesday remarks of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which threatened a major offensive due to ratcheting Hezbollah attacks. "We are prepared for a very intense operation in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north," Netanyahu said on a visit to the region. "We don’t want to see that escalation of the conflict which would just lead to further loss of life from both Israelis and the Lebanese people and would greatly harm Israel’s overall security and stability in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller responded in a daily briefing.

IAF fighter jets strike Hamas compound inside UNRWA school in Nuseirat, eliminate Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who directed terror attacks from the compound.

IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), early Thursday morning conducted a precise strike on a Hamas compound embedded inside an UNRWA school in the area of Nuseirat. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who belonged to the Nukhba Forces and took part in the murderous attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7th were operating in the compound.

On the anniversary of the Pulse massacre, "Queers for Palestine" rally for their own killers.

Nearly eight years after a Muslim terrorist committed the largest massacre of gay people in American history, LGBTQ Islamic terror supporters blocked the Philadelphia gay pride parade. “Long live the Intifada,” members of Queers4Palestine chanted, referring to the Islamic terrorist campaign against the Jewish State, chanting that the gay pride parade was just like the KKK and the Israeli army. “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever!” Protesting a gay pride parade in support of Hamas was a fitting prelude to the anniversary of the Islamic massacre at a gay nightclub which had its own Hamas connection.

DAMASCUS: Syria’s foreign minister said Tuesday that any dialogue between Syria and Turkiye should only take place after Ankara announces that it will withdraw its troops from all Syrian territories it controls.

Faisal Mekdad made the comments during a joint news conference with Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, after Turkiye threatened in recent days to act against Kurdish-led authorities in Syria’s northeast as they prepare to hold municipal elections next week.

New analysis by the Libertarian Institute takes a look at how the United States is unloading new anti-drone weapons via Gaza’s aid pier to test the technology for use in the Russo-Ukraine conflict.

“The US has deployed a new combat vehicle to Gaza with the aim of field testing the weapon for use in Ukraine, as the Pentagon hopes it will help repel Russian drone attacks,” reports the Libertarian Institute via the newspaper The Telegraph. “The Defense Department stationed two Mobile-Low, Slow, Small-Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat Systems (M-LIDS) in Gaza starting in May.”

The United States Mission to Geneva published the following official statement regarding the adoption of the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

The World Health Organization confirmed the first human death linked to avian influenza in Mexico, involving a 59-year-old with no prior history of handling poultry or other animals.

This comes as bird flu has been spreading across North America and other regions of the world, infecting various types of animals and humans. "On 23 May 2024, the Mexico International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point (NFP) reported to PAHO/WHO a confirmed fatal case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus detected in a resident of the State of Mexico who was hospitalized in Mexico City.

June 5 (Reuters) - The companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines said data from animals studies showed their 2024-25 shots targeting the JN.1 variant that was dominant earlier this year could neutralize newer subvariants such as KP.2 much better than the older shots.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech will be ready to supply the updated vaccines immediately upon approval, while Moderna and Novavax forecast a timeline for August. This was disclosed in a presentation by the companies ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisers on Wednesday.

Goes beyond the 'text of Title VII' to reach that result

A federal appeals court has gone far beyond the text of federal law in pursuit of the political agenda that demands that health insurance policies cover all transgender treatments, including body mutilations that sometimes are done surgically. The fact that the ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals went beyond the law was confirmed by Judge Andrew L. Brasher, who dissented from the majority opinion, according to the Washington Stand.

A key element of understanding the smooth-brained antics of the woke left is that they are incapable of doing anything “creative” without sexualizing it and politicizing it.

Their collective identity revolves around who they lust after, how to virtue signal to the herd and who is supposedly the most oppressed. Remove these things from their daily lives and there's not much left to look at. They could disappear tomorrow along with all of their media products and the world wouldn't miss them in the slightest. When a company chooses to pander to this small margin of the population there's very little profit to be made.

That’s how much the additional electricity consumption per household would be if the average US home adopted electric vehicles (EVs).

Congressman Thomas Massie – an electrical engineer – revealed this information while discussing with Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of Transportation, President Biden’s plan to have 50% of cars sold in the US be electric by 2030. The current and future grid in most places will not be able to support each home running 25 refrigerators—not even close. Just look at California, where the grid is already buckling under the existing load. Massie claims, correctly, in my view, that the notion of widespread adoption of electric vehicles anytime soon is a dangerous fantasy based on political science, not sound engineering.

US banks closed 79 branches in just six weeks – as the industry increasingly offers services online.

The figures suggest the axing of costly bricks-and-mortar locations will continue, with total closures so far for 2024 above 400. California is worst affected by the recent closures with 20 registered shutterings between April 20 and June 1. JP Morgan led the charge shutting 18 branches under its Chase retail arm. Wells Fargo was next with 17, including eight in just the past week. Bank of America filed to close sixteen locations in states across the country including California, Florida and New Jersey. BankUnited, BMO Bank, Citizens Bank and Inwood NB were also among those who announced closures.

Wall Street is hunting the retail investor who is not playing by their rules, according to the Wall Street Journal. Keith Gill is the regular guy who continues to cause surges in stocks that Wall Street cannot control and they hate him for it. The WSJ reports that E*Trade may consider booting Gill from its platform and that the SEC is after him too. For what??

