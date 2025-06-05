Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beekeeper's avatar
Beekeeper
3h

The World needs to wake up and understand that the destruction of the economy was planned many decades ago. That way they ( the real owners ) can buy everything back for pennies on the dollar , enslaving the population and throwing them into 15 minute cities..The movies were telling you this but no one listened...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
elsa's avatar
elsa
4h

The bank of england full of shit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture