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Four House Republicans voted with nearly every single Democrat on Wednesday to force President Donald Trump to end hostilities with Iran, handing the commander in chief a high-profile foreign policy defeat.

The House, in a 215-208 vote, passed legislation to “remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized” by Congress. The Senate passed a similar measure a few weeks back. Rep. Jared Golden, the sole Democrat who defected on all three of the previous votes, voted for the measure after expressing his support for a “clean” resolution last month. All Democrats were joined by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Tom Barrett (R-MI), and Warren Davidson (R-OH). These GOP members, minus Davidson, backed limiting Trump’s war powers last month as well. Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA), who caucuses with Republicans, voted against the measure.

US Representative Tim Burchett said on Wednesday he was not concerned about a House-passed measure seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers regarding Iran, saying it was unlikely to advance in the Senate.

Burchett said Democrats brought the measure to a vote when several Republican lawmakers were absent. “It won’t go anywhere in the Senate, I am not really worried about it,” he posted on X. Burchett also said the United States should ensure Iran’s uranium stockpile is secured, adding, “We better get that uranium out of the ground or they will be using it on us over there, so we will see what happens.”

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is “very proud” of the decision to strike Iran, arguing that the resulting war has not derailed the economy and has coincided with record stock market gains.

Speaking to reporters, Trump pointed to the market’s resilience despite the military campaign. “I’m very proud of that decision,” Trump said. “Today we hit another stock market high. We may have the highest stock market in history with a military conflict going on. Some people call it a war, some people call it a military conflict. It’s not a big thing for us. We have a great military.”

Trump says Iran talks are going well and a deal could happen this weekend.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday commented on the talks with Iran and speculated that a deal could be reached within days. “I hear the negotiations with Iran are going very well. If a deal happens with Iran it could be done over the weekend,” Trump told reporters, adding that Iran is “close” to signing the papers. Trump stated he wants Iran’s enriched uranium transferred into US hands and expects that to happen in the near future. Asked whether the ceasefire with Iran is still on, in the wake of the Iranian attack on Kuwait overnight, the President replied, “There’s a reason for everything, and we hit them pretty hard”, while also acknowledging that “anything can happen when you are dealing with Iran.”

US President Donald Trump told aides he does not intend to resume an all-out war with Iran unless US troops are killed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Fate of nuclear material is unknown, Iran no longer allows inspections of critical sites

The risk that Iran is covertly pursuing nuclear weapons is higher today than it was before Operation Rising Lion last year, when the United States and Israel launched military strikes against the Islamic Republic, Bloomberg News reported. According to a classified document from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) obtained by Bloomberg, the IAEA assesses that Iran is more likely to pursue nuclear weapons covertly than it was before the military strikes. The IAEA has warned of new proliferation risks due to the unclear whereabouts of Iran’s large stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Iran claims respone by attacking US Fifth Fleet headquarters and an American air base. US military says two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted

The US Central Command announced that its forces had carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in response to earlier Iranian attack attempts. It also said American forces had successfully intercepted several Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. CENTCOM said the strike targeted an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island as part of self-defense strikes, and that no American forces were hurt. Sirens sounded twice in Kuwait overnight, and the country’s air defense systems responded to missile and drone threats. Alerts were also activated in Bahrain following a launch from Iran.

Tehran widened its warnings after overnight strikes on Kuwait City’s airport while the Revolutionary Guards claimed dominance over the Strait of Hormuz; new details emerged about Washington’s nuclear annex to Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday, warning that any country in the region that provides the United States with assistance or military bases while American forces attack Iran will become a target. The warning came after Iran struck Kuwait and its international airport. “The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that any action by a country that allows aggressors to use its land, sea, and airspace, or facilities and bases located on its territory, to carry out or support military aggression against Iran constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental rules of international law and the principle of good neighborliness, and is considered an act of aggression against Iran,” the ministry’s statement read.

DUBAI: Gulf and Arab countries have condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain earlier on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s strongest condemnation and denunciation of the repeated and heinous Iranian attacks against Kuwait and Bahrain. In a statement, the ministry said that the Kingdom reiterates its categorical rejection of these assaults that undermine the sovereignty of the sisterly states, which constitute a clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Some scandals explode. Others are filed.

The Khomeinist regime’s nomination to the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination belongs to the second category: a scandal processed through procedure, hidden under consensus, and passed through the room before anyone could properly ask why a regime that terrorizes women at home should be given proximity to women’s rights programming abroad. On April 8, 2026, the United Nations Economic and Social Council — ECOSOC — quietly nominated the Islamic regime in Iran to the UN’s Committee for Programme and Coordination, known as the CPC.

US, Lebanon and Israel announce an agreement on a ceasefire, conditional on a Hezbollah retreat. Comprehensive peace talks to resume on June 22.

A trilateral summit convened by the United States in Washington has resulted in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, following intensive two-day negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday. A joint statement issued following the second day of talks on Wednesday stated that the accord dictates that the implementation of the truce is directly “contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector”. To enforce the peace, Israel and Lebanon agreed to “swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors”. These stabilization steps are designed to lay the groundwork for “progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement”.

Israel Ambassador to US, Yechiel (Michael) Leiter said on Wednesday that Israel and Lebanon share an interest in reducing Iran’s influence in the region, following the announcement of a US-brokered ceasefire framework between the two countries.

“What today’s outcome reiterates: Israel and Lebanon want Iran out of our region,” Leiter posted on X. “Together, we will work to make sure that Iran and its terror proxies won’t continue to wreak havoc on our lives in the name of terror and destruction.”

LONDON: The government of the Syrian Arab Republic has offered to cooperate with EU members in investigating individuals from the ousted Bashar Assad regime who are complicit in war crimes during the civil war, which lasted from 2011 to 2024.

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced its readiness to grant access to European investigators to official government records, witnesses, and crime scenes to help achieve justice for victims of the Assad regime’s violent suppression of protests. The spokesman for the Syrian Interior Ministry, Nour Eddin al-Baba, announced that authorities would soon release a list of approximately 1,000 wanted individuals, which includes former officers and officials, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is holding up well despite the disruption caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to the International Monetary Fund.

A team from organization, which visited the Kingdom from late April to mid-May, said the Kingdom’s strong fundamentals, low government debt, and ample foreign reserves, as well as a large sovereign wealth fund, have provided crucial buffers against the shock. Quick action by authorities to reroute oil shipments via the East-West pipeline and Red Sea ports, combined with Aramco’s overseas inventories, helped limit the impact on oil deliveries after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was curtailed.

While Christians are being slaughtered and kidnapped on a daily basis in Nigeria, Christians are also being massacred in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Like in Nigeria, the perpetrators are not Mennonites. They are Islamic extremists.

Islamist terrorists killed 57 Christians over a week-long period ending June 2, 2026, in the Beni region of North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo. The Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) slaughtered 16 Christians in the village of Mayangose on May 31. A day earlier, 10 believers from the same village were captured and executed. In a separate attack on May 30, fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the Ugandan-origin Islamist group that operates in eastern Congo as the Islamic State’s Central Africa Province, killed at least seven Christians in Beni’s Ngadi neighborhood. The victims were members of the Pygmy Twa ethnic community. Their escape routes were blocked before they were shot.

When the members of a neighboring community reached the site of the massacre, they found dead bodies: men and women shot with AK-47s, hacked with machetes, lying in pools of blood on the dusty ground in front of their homes.

Miraculously, one baby survived, strapped to the back of his mother’s corpse. His haunting cries, the sound of ultimate sadness, are something that, once heard, can never be forgotten. Not three feet away lay a father holding his baby in their final embrace before death. The baby’s eyes were wide open but lifeless as his blood mixed with his father’s in a grotesque puddle, a testament to the inherent hate and violence of The Religion of Peace.

LONDON: Security agencies from ‌the “Five Eyes” alliance which includes the United States and Britain issued a warning on Wednesday about Chinese spies aggressively ​using online job platforms to recruit people with access to sensitive information.

The “Safeguarding Our Secrets” bulletin says China’s military intelligence services were using a wide array of professional networking sites and online recruitment services to target those in government, the military or anyone who could access classified information. “Chinese ‌military intelligence services ‌ultimately seek to acquire privileged ​military, ‌political ⁠and ​economic intelligence that ⁠can provide China with a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes,” the domestic security agencies from the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, said.

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Breitbart News that it would be a “big, big, big deal” if President Donald Trump turned his gaze to finalizing the Washington Agreement between Serbia and Kosovo after he finishes his deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“If we’ll be able to reach a compromise, compromising solution, that would be a big, big, big deal,” Vucic told Breitbart News in a lengthy interview in his office when asked if Trump finishing the deal inked in his first term on the matter would be a big success for the American president. “Yeah.” Trump is obviously focused on finishing the war with Iran right now and securing a deal that ensures Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon. But when that’s over, Trump will be looking for major places to focus when it comes to achieving American foreign policy objectives—and finalizing the Serbia-Kosovo agreement that leaders of both countries inked in Trump’s first term, called the Washington Agreement, would be a natural place to turn.

BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday agreed to move Ukraine and Moldova to the next stage in their membership bids, as diplomats said Hungary signalled it was dropping its long-standing veto against Kyiv.

“This marks a significant milestone in their European integration path, and sends a strong message of EU unity and determination,” Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency, said in a social media post. The European Union formally opened entry negotiations with Ukraine back in June 2024, kickstarting a complicated undertaking that usually takes years and involves negotiations on anything from agriculture to the rule of law. But that was a largely symbolic move and actually starting the process had been held up by former Hungarian premier Viktor Orban since then.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026) is being held from June 3 to 6

Ukrainian drone attacks on St. Petersburg have left several people wounded, local governor Aleksandr Beglov has said. The wave of strikes coincided with the opening day of Russia’s largest international investment forum, which will host thousands of guests from around the world over the coming days. UAVs targeted infrastructure in the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts as well in the port of Kronstadt, Beglov wrote in a post on Telegram on Wednesday morning. Response teams have been deployed to the facilities damaged by the attacks, he added.

Normalization of diplomatic and commercial relations between the US and Russia has stalled – but it’s not dead.

While Russia is at war in Ukraine, and the US is in the Middle East, the ongoing process to normalize the bilateral relations was pushed to the back burner. But the process is not dead, and the two superpowers reportedly avoided a major disruption by engaging in secret talks last week, as US and Russian experts met to discuss ‘mutual irritants’. This comes a few days after top Russian aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Ukrainians are impeding the unfolding of the ‘understandings’ arrived at in the Donald J. Trump-Vladimir Putin summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

The fatal stabbing of the 18-year-old student has sparked outrage over race, policing, and knife crime in Britain

The murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak has sparked national outrage in the UK after police bodycam footage submitted to court showed officers arresting and handcuffing him as he lay dying, while his killer remained uncuffed after falsely claiming to be the victim of a racist attack. The case has triggered protests, renewed accusations of two-tier policing, and an investigation into how British authorities handled the incident. Who was Henry Nowak? Nowak was an 18-year-old University of Southampton student from Chafford Hundred, east of London in Essex. He was walking back to his student accommodation on December 3, 2025, when he was attacked in Belmont Road.

Adam Wren joins Steven Edginton to discuss the death of Henry Novak, the growing debate around two-tier policing, anti-white discrimination, DEI policies in British institutions, and whether the case could become a political turning point.

The former Hungarian prime minister urged Europeans to sign the anti-mass migration initiative, which calls for a moratorium on new non-European immigration channels and a new remigration framework

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has endorsed the Save Europe Act after the petition surpassed 150,000 signatures, throwing his support behind a new European anti-mass migration campaign launched by Dutch conservative activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Austrian nationalist Martin Sellner and other European figures. Orbán, who lost office after Hungary’s April parliamentary election, promoted the campaign on X and accused Brussels of trying to silence opposition to mass migration. “For years, Brussels told Europeans not to worry about migration. Then they told us not to believe our own eyes. Now they’re telling us that opposing mass migration is racist and un-European,” Orbán wrote.

The Congolese migrant raped and murdered the grandmother of his girlfriend, murdered his own baby daughter thinking it was not his, and left his girlfriend for dead. Now, the serial killer is a free man at the age of 36 and was even released permitted unsupervised outings unbeknownst to the surviving girlfriend and her family as early as 2021.

Junior Pashi Kabunda, the individual nicknamed “the monster of Brussels,” has been released from prison under conditional terms, a decision that has sparked significant controversy. Now, the 36-years-old Pashi Kabunda was recently permitted to leave Huy prison, where he was serving a life sentence for multiple homicides. The list of his crimes is truly shocking. Born in the Congo on May 6, 1990, he had moved to Belgium and by the age of 16, he had murdered Benjamin Rawitz-Castel, a Jewish pianist of Polish descent who was returning from a recital. He committed the assault on Aug. 29, 2006, with 22-year-old Laurent Oniema, who beat the victim unconscious, dragged him to a basement, and then beat him again when he woke up.

“What could happen if the girl were to cross paths with him again?” asks Italian journalist Francesca Totolo

An investigating judge’s decision to hold a 29-year-old Moroccan man in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been reversed by the Venice Court of Review. The suspect faces charges of aggravated sexual assault after allegedly targeting a 14-year-old girl and groping her inner thighs on May 7 in the Castellana municipality near Venice. Though a Treviso investigating judge initially upheld the suspect’s placement in prison as a precautionary step, the Court of Review ultimately invalidated that directive.

Another horrific murder in Germany, this time in a supermarket in front of numerous witnesses

On Monday evening, a 31-year-old Indian national stabbed an employee of the REWE supermarket to death in the Altona district of Hamburg. The confrontation began outside the grocery store around 9:30 p.m. before spilling into the building itself. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the worker with a knife in front of horrified shoppers and staff members. The 29-year-old victim died from numerous stab wounds to his upper body. Bystanders contacted the police right away, and the assailant gave himself up peacefully to responding officers, according to the German outlet Nius. Notably, other public media outlets like MDR, which are financed through compulsion by German citizens, made no mention of the man’s nationality.

The Canadian Senate has voted down amendments to Bill C-9, after the Senate’s human rights committee voted nearly unanimously to amend the bill to criminalize “residential school denialism.”

While Canada’s Fentanyl Czar Kevin Brosseau enjoys a lavish taxpayer-funded salary and globe-trotting diplomacy, the Americans are forced to step across the border to do the job Ottawa refuses to.

President Trump on Wednesday evening announced that he is nominating Todd Blanche to serve as Attorney General.

Blanche, a former federal prosecutor in New York, was chosen to serve as the Acting Attorney General after President Trump fired Pam Bondi in April. Prior to serving as Acting Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, Blanche served as President Trump’s personal attorney in New York. “He’s Acting Attorney General,” Trump said at a Rose Garden event. “Tomorrow, I’m instructing Dan and everybody else that’s involved in that very complicated process that we are going to make him permanent attorney general,” President Trump said Wednesday evening during remarks at an event at the Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump appeared uncertain Wednesday about the future of the Justice Department’s proposed $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund,” which has caused some consternation on Capitol Hill.

A day after acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Congress the DOJ would not move forward with the fund, Trump was equivocal on whether the White House was officially dropping it. “I’d have to ask the lawyers. I don’t know,” he told reporters Wednesday afternoon when asked whether the fund was dead or just put on hold. “The weaponization fund, as far as I’m concerned, was a beautiful thing.”

As Democrats seek to shut down a migrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal aliens convicted of crimes like manslaughter, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the state.

“While sanctuary politicians and leftist agitators spread false smears about the Delaney Hall ICE facility, the brave men and women of ICE are still hard at work removing criminal illegal aliens from New Jersey,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said: In New Jersey, they have removed dangerous criminal illegal aliens with criminal histories that include voluntary manslaughter, sex assault, burglary, fraud, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault. These sanctuary politicians need to stop peddling false smears about ICE detention facilities and start thanking ICE law enforcement officers for getting these thugs off New Jersey streets. We will not let violent rioters slow us down from making America safe again.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson (R-PA) is reportedly planning to roll out an expansion of the H-2A visa program, funneling more foreign workers into United States farm jobs.

The move is likely to disincentivize farms from turning to robots and tech as a solution to labor challenges. According to new reports, Thompson is expected to circulate plans that would see U.S. farms rely more on foreign H-2A visa workers over incentives for such farms to mechanize their workforce with highly productive machines and robots. Already, the H-2A visa program allows U.S. farms to outsource an unlimited number of agricultural jobs.

This weekend, the radical Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) – a hardcore Marxist revolutionary outfit straight out of the Stalinist playbook – hijacked Texas streets with their “TEXAS FIGHTS BACK!” circus.

These agitators are not “pro-immigrant.” They are not “peaceful protesters.” They are communist operatives hell-bent on ripping apart America’s sovereignty, its laws, and the state of Texas from the inside out. PSL descended on Texas like locusts. With branches in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, and beyond, the group coordinated a statewide assault on Governor Greg Abbott’s common-sense border defense. Their primary target: SB4, the law that finally empowers Texas law enforcement to act as immigration officers and arrest illegal border-crossers – rather than rolling out the red carpet for invasion.

The cause of death for the missing scientist who was discovered dead in a New Mexico forest has been reportedly revealed, but it is simply raising more questions.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday, New Mexico State Police announced that they identified the remains of 54-year-old Melissa Casias, a scientist and nuclear lab employee, who worked as an administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). Casias was last seen alive on June 26, 2025. Her body was found in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest. This is about six miles from the last place Casias was seen walking before being declared missing. Although the New Mexico State Police have yet to release an official cause of death, the Daily Mail has learned that her body had a gunshot wound to the skull, and a gun was found close by.

Two people were reportedly “shot dead” on Monday during protests in Kenya against a planned Ebola isolation center for Americans at a military installation.

According to the BBC, one of the victims was “shot in an area close to the Laikipia Airbase where a demonstration was taking place,” and died in the hospital after friends brought him in for treatment. The other was “already dead when he was taken to the hospital by soldiers.” One of the victims was later identified by his family as Charles Mang’aro Mwangi, age 27. According to his mother, Mwangi was “going to see a friend briefly” on Monday and was “not part of the protests.”

Gold has overtaken US Treasuries as the world’s leading reserve asset, according to a new European Central Bank report, marking a striking shift in the global financial order and a warning signal for the US dollar.

By the end of 2025, gold accounted for 27% of global central bank reserve assets, up sharply from 20% the previous year. U.S. Treasury bonds, long treated as the safest and most important reserve instrument in the world, fell from 25 % to 22%. The change, while seemingly small, does not mean the dollar has been dethroned overnight or anytime soon, but it does show that central banks are increasingly hedging against a system dominated by American debt, American sanctions power, and Washington’s ability to weaponize access to dollar-based finance.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has hired two conservative economic policy researchers to work with him at the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named to discuss sensitive personnel matters.

The two researchers are Paul Winfree, the author of the chapter on the Federal Reserve in the conservative policy blueprint “Project 2025,” and Daniel Heil, a fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution think tank, where Warsh held a position before joining the Fed. The two are “working as temporary contractors to support Warsh in his policy analysis and planning on special projects in the areas in which they have worked with him over time,” the person said. Warsh hasn’t yet made other permanent hires, this person said.

As Kevin Warsh takes over as chair of the Federal Reserve, investors and financial media outlets are looking closely for any hints at how his appointment will impact monetary policy.

One series of comments Warsh made while testifying to Congress back in April as a nominee has been getting more attention in recent weeks, following some high inflation reports. Essentially, Warsh signaled that he believed in focusing primarily on inflation data from core or even trimmed price indexes. To understand what that means or why it matters, it’s important to note that, originally, “inflation” was a term that simply meant the act of increasing, or inflating, the money supply. Once paper money—or, more accurately, paper claims to physical commodity money like gold—became widely adopted, it didn’t take long for governments, bankers, and counterfeiters to realize that they could easily enrich themselves by creating and spending brand new paper claims to money. It also didn’t take long for it to become obvious that printing a lot of new currency artificially raised the supply, making each unit of currency worth less than it had before—a phenomenon that most people experienced as a general rise in prices.

(NEXSTAR) – It’s a perfect storm of terrible conditions for wheat farmers this year. Drought, dramatic swings in temperature, the skyrocketing price of fertilizer and diesel, plus multiple viruses affecting wheat have all led to one of the most challenging years for farmers in decades.

There are different classes of winter wheat, but they’re all down when compared to last year’s crop, explained Todd Hubbs, a crop marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University Extension. The most widely produced class of wheat in the U.S., Hard Red Winter wheat, has a current production forecast of 515 million bushels. That may sound like a lot, but it would end up being the lowest since 1957, Hubbs said.

A case was confirmed in a calf in La Pryor, Texas, a town about 30 miles (48 km) northeast of the US-Mexico border - a blow to US cattle ranchers.

New World screwworm, a parasitic fly that eats warm-blooded animals alive, has been found in a calf in Texas, the US Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday evening, exposing the nation’s cattle herd to a serious new threat. A case was confirmed in a calf in La Pryor, Texas, a town about 30 miles (48 km) northeast of the US-Mexico border - a blow to US cattle ranchers who have been bracing for a domestic screwworm outbreak as the pest has advanced north through Mexico over the past year. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said the case, the first in Texas since 1966, was the only confirmed infestation in the country.

The waters of the Pacific Ocean are getting extremely warm, and that could provide fuel for an immensely destructive climate event that is unlike anything we have ever seen before.

Even the United Nations has issued an ominous warning about the El Niño event that is in the long-term forecast, because it will have a dramatic impact on every man, woman and child on the entire planet. We are being told that there is more than an 80 percent chance that El Niño conditions will arrive by the end of next month due to rapidly warming equatorial waters in the Pacific. Meanwhile, an unprecedented “9,000-mile marine heatwave” has developed in the North Pacific. Many experts are concerned that the confluence of those two factors could produce a “Godzilla El Niño”…

According to a report from The Washington Post, Americans are confronting another surge in fuel costs as global oil and gas inventories drop to historic lows amid the ongoing war in Iran.

Energy executives and analysts are sounding the alarm, warning that the sharp decline in supplies could drive prices higher for gasoline and other petroleum-based products, even if hostilities ease in the near term. The conflict has disrupted major production and distribution channels, tightening inventories worldwide and intensifying pressure on energy markets already strained by geopolitical tensions. Fuel prices at a gas station in Brooklyn were captured amid rising concerns on Monday. Experts highlight that commercial stockpiles have reached critically low levels, leaving limited buffers against further shocks. One energy executive noted the severity: “Even if the war in Iran ends soon, consumers face more pain.”

...meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, the cloud giant has purchased more land in India.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seeking to develop a data center campus in Wheatfield, Indiana. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, the cloud giant has purchased more land in India. Located in Jasper County and southwest of Michigan City, Wheatfield is a small town and has a population of around 900 as per the 2020 census. AWS presented its plans for the data center during a recent open house at Kankakee Valley High School, as per a report from the Kankakee Valley Post News, in which it said it was looking to build a campus with up to nine buildings on a 304-acre plot of land. The land in question is currently owned by the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), with the Schahfer Generating Station located just a half mile away.

Boston Dynamics built a surveillance platform that knows how to dance.

Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots will roam the perimeters of US World Cup venues this summer and they arrive dressed as entertainment. The four-legged machines tilt their heads, perform little dances for the cameras, and pose for selfies with a crowd expected to pass half a million. Under the choreography sits a mobile sensor package that records far more than any fan walking past will realize. Every Spot carries 360-degree cameras, thermal sensors, acoustic pickups, and AI anomaly detection, and it streams what it captures back to human teams in real time.

President Donald Trump signed a narrowed executive order focused on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity on Tuesday, according to a report from Axios.

The move comes quietly, without the fanfare that often accompanies major policy announcements, as the administration continues navigating the complex balance between fostering AI innovation and addressing emerging national security risks. The order allows the White House to defer tougher decisions on regulating cutting-edge AI models while directing federal agencies to strengthen defenses against advanced cyber threats powered by the technology. It follows Trump’s decision more than a week earlier to scrap a previous draft that included stricter requirements, which he argued could undermine U.S. competitiveness in the rapidly evolving field.

In a stark revelation that sends chills through the tech world, prominent venture capitalist Bill Gurley has accused leading AI firm Anthropic of pursuing the creation of a superior intelligence destined to oversee humanity.

According to a report from Business Insider, Gurley, a general partner at Benchmark Capital, outlined his alarming “Dr. Frankenstein theory” during a recent episode of the All-In Podcast. Gurley, who devoted an entire month to studying Anthropic’s leadership and philosophy, expressed deep apprehension about the company’s trajectory. He suggested its efforts go far beyond developing advanced software, pointing instead toward ambitions of birthing something godlike in power. “The more I dig, I’ve met people who I dare say think it’s their responsibility and they’re excited about building a species that’s superior to humans,” Gurley said on the podcast.

Multiple powerful earthquakes rattled the West Coast on Wednesday morning, prompting emergency alerts across California and Oregon and raising immediate concerns among coastal communities.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the series of tremors activated the USGS ShakeAlert system, sending warnings to thousands of phones as seismic activity intensified in a highly volatile region. The first quake, a magnitude 5.7 event, struck in the Pacific Ocean around 6:53 a.m. ET, with its epicenter located approximately 100 miles from shore. Residents from Eureka, California, to Reedsport, Oregon—spanning roughly 240 miles—reported feeling the shaking. This was followed by a magnitude 5.1 tremor at 8:45 a.m. ET, centered just 55 miles from Eureka, and a third magnitude 4.5 quake in the same location 26 minutes later.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, scientists have reconstructed the ancient origins of the Euphrates River, one of the four waterways described in the Book of Genesis as flowing from the Garden of Eden.

The discovery sheds dramatic new light on the geological forces that shaped this legendary river, long central to both biblical tradition and the cradle of human civilization in Mesopotamia. For millions of years, the Euphrates’ beginnings remained buried under sediment and reshaped by tectonic upheaval, leaving experts puzzled about how this vital artery first formed. Researchers have now pieced together its complex history using seismic imaging, satellite data, geological mapping, and deep-sea sediment analysis.

Archaeologists excavating the el-Araj site on the northeastern shore of the Sea of Galilee have uncovered artifacts and archaeological layers suggesting the area may be ancient Bethsaida, the fishing village identified in the Gospel of John as the hometown of Jesus’ apostles Philip, Andrew and Peter.

The findings have generated growing interest in the Christian world and drawn large numbers of pilgrims from all denominations. Prof. Steven Notley, considered one of the world’s most respected scholars on early Judaism, Christian origins, and the historical geography of the New Testament, recently presented some of these findings at an academic symposium in Washington, D.C. He spoke about the excavations which, in 2018, revealed remains of a basilica which dated to the Byzantine Era, indicating that the early Church identified the site’s significance just a few centuries after the events described in the Gospels.

Many people have had quite enough of Jeffrey Epstein updates for a lifetime or more.

This new report will perhaps be a bit too much for some. But the New York Times reported (behind a paywall) that way before Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘suicide’, he took steps to preserve his sperm – yeah, sorry about that. “Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019, but his genetic material may live on.” Newly released US Justice Department files reveal emails and records showing that Epstein was banking his sperm at California Cryobank for several years. He deposited ‘samples’ sometime before October 2012 and signed a new storage contract in 2016.

The Epstein files contain 3.5 million pages. Buried inside a single internal FBI email dated August 2019 is a witness account that could confirm what the media has spent three decades telling you was never real…

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