The Kremlin has warned the United States is facing potentially “fatal consequences” after the Biden regime greenlighted Ukrainian missile strikes on targets within the Russian mainland.

“I would like to warn American leaders against miscalculations that could have fatal consequences,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to the Russian state news agency RIA. “For unknown reasons, they underestimate the seriousness of the rebuff they may receive.” “I urge these figures (in the U.S.) … to spend some of their time, which they apparently spend on some kind of video games, judging by the lightness of their approach, on studying what was said in detail by Putin,” Ryabkov said, adding that Putin had given “a very significant warning and it must be taken with the utmost seriousness.”

Washington’s support for Kiev constantly “evolves”, national security spokesman John Kirby has argued

Washington has so far given Kiev permission to use American weapons to only hit targets in the part of Russia bordering Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, but won’t rule out further loosening the restrictions and expanding the geography of such cross-border strikes, depending on the battlefield situation, national security spokesman John Kirby has stated. Last week, Washington officially announced its decision to let Kiev use American weapons outside what the US considers Ukrainian territory – supposedly so far limited only to a small piece of Russia’s Belgorod Region. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky praised the move, but immediately claimed it was not “sufficient” enough.

Vice President Kamala Harris and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will go to Switzerland instead

US President Joe Biden has chosen not to cancel a scheduled Hollywood fundraiser and will be sending Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to the Ukraine “peace summit” in Switzerland instead. The international conference proposed by Vladimir Zelensky is intended to drum up support for Kiev’s demands regarding the conflict with Russia. Moscow has not been invited, however, while Beijing has declined to participate.

Beijing says it supports a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, despite skipping the event in Switzerland

The Chinese government has said it will not be taking part in an upcoming Swiss-hosted conference on the Ukraine conflict, as the conditions necessary for such an event have not been met. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that any summit on settling the fighting between Russia and Ukraine must include “three important elements,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a media briefing on Monday. Those terms are recognition of the event by both Moscow and Kiev, equal participation of all sides, and a fair discussion of all peace proposals.

Hungary’s foreign minister warns of an EU-wide draft that could force European youth to serve in Ukraine

Ukraine’s high causality rates combined with its struggle to conscript its own population means the EU will increasingly move to conscript European youth, mostly in the geographical proximity of Ukraine, to fight against Russia, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó following a meeting with EU foreign ministers. “Ukrainian casualties are becoming more and more unbearable, Ukrainian men are not being allowed out of Ukraine, and now they want to conscript European youth into the war. And obviously, as the escalation hits this neighborhood first, one can almost clearly hear the argument that the soldiers should be sent from the geographical proximity first.

A recent upsurge in fighting talk could mark a turning point in the history of the nation, and not a good one

Recent German history is marked by two dates – 1918 and 1945 – that stand for extraordinary, catastrophic failures of, among other things, militarism. Most countries have militaries, many have substantial ones. But militarism is, of course, something else: In essence, the term stands for a syndrome: a type of politics and culture – an integrated Zeitgeistpackage, if you wish – that harmfully exaggerate the public importance, social prestige, and political power of a country’s military.

Ritter was slated to participate in the annual St.Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest speaker.

“As I was boarding my flight out of New York I was pulled aside by three CBP officers, who seized my passport. When asked why, they said orders of the State Department. No further information was provided. My bags were removed from the flight, and I was escorted out of the airport,” the former US Marine intelligence officer told Sputnik. Scott Ritter added that his passport was not given back. He said he will appeal the decision. Ritter believes US authorities are afraid of his participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terror group in southern Lebanon, are near a war footing as Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets and projectiles at Israel over the weekend, causing widespread fires near Israel’s northern borders.

Israel had retaliated for a round of earlier attacks by targeting dozens of terrorist sites in southern Lebanon. Unlike Hezbollah, Israel targets military targets and not civilians; Hezbollah has targeted both since earlier October. Amid the back-and-forth, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing for war in the north, even as it works to end the war in Gaza with victory over the last remaining Hamas battalions in Gaza.

Most of the blazes that started Monday were brought under control, firefighting service says Tuesday morning; 11 treated for smoke inhalation, at least one home damaged by flames

Firefighters on early Tuesday battled blazes across northern Israel, as they continued to rage after being sparked the day before by rockets and drones that Hezbollah launched from Lebanon. Most were brought under control by the morning. The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said overnight that over 30 firefighting crews were working to extinguish the fires, which led to the closure of several major roads in the Galilee area. A statement from the fire department stressed there was no threat to lives or homes at the time, while adding that it was “working hard to protect communities and property.”

British sources believe Israel will attack Lebanon in mid-June, report says.

The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, on Tuesday morning reported that in recent days, a number of diplomatic messages have arrived in Beirut, containing warnings regarding an impending war with Israel. Hezbollah has been launching both missiles and UAVs at northern Israel since October 7, 2023, and Israel has responded by retaliated in a precise and controlled fashion, targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure and senior terrorists.

Their murder is a sad reflection on the significance of delaying deals, Hostage Forum says.

The IDF on Monday night confirmed the death of four additional hostages from the remaining group which Hamas seized on October 7. The four are Haim Perry and Yoram Metzger, age 80, and Amiram Cooper, age 84, all from Nir Oz, and Nadav Popplewell, age 51, from Nirim. The announcement was based on intelligence and confirmed by a Health Ministry expert, in coordination with the Religious Services Ministry and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

Office of PA Chairman Abbas says Ali Khamenei's praise of the massacre declares that the goal is to sacrifice Palestinian lives, which will not lead to a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority has issued rare criticism of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after he praised the October 7th massacre. Speaking at an event in Tehran commemorating 35 years since the death of his former leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the Islamic Republic said that “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (the terrorist's name for October 7th) was exactly what the region needed. Our region needed this operation. “This operation was a decisive blow to the Zionist regime,” he added.

The United States said on Monday it wants the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution backing the proposal to end the fighting in Gaza through a ceasefire and hostage deal.

"Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

Britain, France and Germany have formally submitted a draft resolution against Iran to the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors for it to be voted on later this week, the text sent on to member states by the watchdog showed on Monday.

The draft text seen by Reuters follows up on a resolution passed 18 months ago ordering Tehran to urgently comply with an International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites in Iran. Iran still has not explained traces found at two sites, the IAEA said on Monday.

Some Canadian parliamentarians are “witting” participants in interference efforts by foreign powers, says a committee of parliamentarians that oversees national security.

In a June 3 report, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians said it has seen “troubling intelligence that some Parliamentarians are, in the words of the intelligence services, ’semi-witting or witting' participants in the efforts of foreign states to interfere in our politics.” Examples of such efforts, the report says, include having frequent communication with foreign missions before or during elections to get support from community groups or businesses, “which the diplomatic missions promise to quietly mobilize in a candidate’s favour,” as well as “knowingly or through willful blindness” accepting funds from foreign diplomatic posts or their proxies.

...show-trial has backfired.

Polls taken immediately after Donald Trump’s conviction show there has been no negative impact on his support and even a slight increase in favorability, especially amongst independent voters.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts in a brazen political show trial that Democrats hoped would harm his presidential prospects, although that doesn’t seem to have materialized. A Daily Mail poll conducted by J.L. Partners found 22 per cent of respondents to have a more positive view of Trump as a result of the conviction compared to 16 per cent who have a more negative view. In other words, the conviction has totally backfired and handed Trump a 6 percentage point approval boost.

“...what I worry about is something even bigger than Donald Trump...”

GOP Senator Rand Paul has warned that the fallout of the weaponisation of the justice system against Donald Trump could lead to “war in the streets.” Appearing on Fox Business, Paul was asked “What is your reaction to the conviction?” The Senator responded that it is “a sad day in America,” adding “what I worry about is something even bigger than Donald Trump.” “I worry about strife. I worry about war in the streets. I worry about 50 percent of the public believing that the court system will be used against them,” Paul further urged.

Unrealized losses in the US banking system are once again on the rise, according to new numbers from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

In its Quarterly Banking Profile report, the FDIC says banks are now saddled with more than half a trillion dollars in paper losses on their balance sheets, due largely to exposure to the residential real estate market. Unrealized losses represent the difference between the price banks paid for securities and the current market value of those assets. Although banks can hold securities until they mature without marking them to market on their balance sheets, unrealized losses can become an extreme liability when banks need liquidity.

Here's the question they should be asking Fauci, but never will: Who was actually in charge, and why?

In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis requested a statewide grand jury to investigate the crimes against humanity that took place during the covid-19 scandal.

The grand jury is investigating whether “pharmaceutical manufacturers (and their executive officers) and other medical associations or organizations” engaged in “criminal activity or wrongdoing” in regard to “their involvement in the development, approval, or marketing of COVID-19 vaccines.” The Florida Supreme Court authorized the grand jury in December 2022. Now, more than a year later, the grand jury has released two interim reports exposing COVID-19 lies, coverups and misconduct by pharmaceutical companies, government health officials and prominent media figures.

Canadian doctors offered to kill rather than treat her...

Two years ago, over the Thanksgiving holiday, Allison Ducluzeau started to feel pain in her stomach. At first, she assumed she had eaten too much turkey, but the pain persisted. A couple of weeks later, she saw her family doctor who requested CT scans, although none were sorted. Soon after, as the agony worsened, her partner insisted she went to the emergency unit at their local hospital on Vancouver Island. Finally, doctors confirmed the couple’s worst fears: she was almost certainly suffering from advanced abdominal cancer.

The Department of Public Health for the City of Philadelphia reported in its alert that a more potent drug has appeared in Maryland, Ohio, Florida, and Canada.

Public health authorities are warning of a new fentanyl drug concoction laced with a veterinary sedative that makes it more potent than previous cocktails. According to a libertarian drug policy analyst, the emergence of this new drug continues an acrimonious relationship between those peddling illicit substances and law enforcement that began in the first chapter of the War on Drugs: Prohibition. The cities of Chicago and Philadelphia have issued health alerts warning of the drug medetomidine being mixed with fentanyl, after an increase in overdoses.

Passengers were removed from a flight after it was forced to land due to ‘cases of suspected infectious diseases’ today.

United Airlines flight UA998 was flying off the south coast of Ireland when it was diverted to Dublin Airport over two separate incidents on board. One involved a suspected medical incident, while the other was a disruptive passenger aboard the flight from Brussels to New York’s Newark Airport, according to Dublin Airport. Numerous police cars and at least one ambulance were pictured on the tarmac around the airplane. The flight had been expected to leave early this afternoon, but this was delayed as an infectious diseases team arrived to carry out tests.

The long-awaited deadline is finally approaching on May 7 and it will disqualify many from boarding commercial airplanes, whether domestic or international flights.

Countries around the world should sign up to the Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) to align health checks for seamless verification across borders in preparation for the next global health crisis, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) says.

The GDHCN is operated by the World Health Organization, and WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson writes in an article that to avoid a global tourism shutdown in the event of another pandemic, a unified plan including digital health passes should be established. The call for renewed effort on universally-recognized digital health passes came as the WHO met for the World Health Assembly in Geneva. The Assembly approved a series of amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (2005), but they do not address the GDHCN.

Paulette Harlow, an elderly woman with a debilitating medical condition, was sentenced to 24 months in jail Friday after being convicted last November of participating in a pro-life blockade of a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic in 2020.

Harlow, 75, of Kingston, Massachusetts, was convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and of a civil rights conspiracy, a statute that prohibits the violation of someone’s rights guaranteed to them by the U.S. Constitution and law. The FACE Act prohibits “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”

Maui Fire Department battalion chief Shawn Rogers has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 14.

Hawaii News Now reported an indictment alleged Rogers raped a child for years, starting when the victim was around 11 years old. The indictment alleged the sexual abuse occurred between 2019 and 2021. In a statement, Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura stated: “Today, the County of Maui was made aware that Shawn Rogers (52), a 25-year veteran of the Department of Fire and Public Safety, was arrested and charged for Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor under 14 years old.”

For decades, police have been trying to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer, and last month, authorities made another breakthrough discovery.

On May 21, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in Indiana announced human remains recovered from Fox Hollow Farm, the former home of Herb Baumeister in 1996, have been identified as Jeffrey Jones. He was reported missing in August 1993. According to the coroner’s office, Jones is the third victim to be identified after more than 10,000 charred human remains, including bones, fragments, and body parts were uncovered at the Fox Hollow Farm.

The tornado touched down near Edberg, a small community south of Camrose, about 125 kilometers southeast of Edmonton. A tornado warning was issued shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a large area stretching from south and east of Edmonton to the Saskatchewan border. Despite the severe weather, there were no reports of injuries or significant damage related to this tornado.

