One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, multiple first responders have been shot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire.

CNN reported that two people were fatally shot and several others were injured after a gunman ambushed them. Currently, there is at least one active shooter still firing at law enforcement officers. Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris stated, “We don’t know if there’s one, two three or four,” shooters. Kootenai County Emergency Management has told people in the area to shelter in place and asked others to avoid the area.

The Supreme Court said universal injunctions "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts"...

The Supreme Court on June 27 handed down a decision restricting federal judges’ ability to impose nationwide injunctions against executive policies, a ruling that was immediately hailed by President Donald Trump as a win for his administration. Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered the opinion of the court, writing, “These injunctions—known as ‘universal injunctions’—likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts.” In comments at a White House press conference, Trump praised the decision as “amazing,” saying it is “one we’re very happy about.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced that he is not running for reelection, after opposing President Donald Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill due to Medicaid cuts.

In a statement issued Sunday, Tillis highlighted how he is “proud” of his career in public service. Tillis also expressed that he is “most proud” of his bipartisan victories such as “passing the first-in-the-nation eugenics compensation as Speaker, and working across the aisle in the Senate to pass the largest investment in mental health” in the history of the United States. Tillis continued to admit that “sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got” him in trouble with his party.

President Donald Trump cautioned fiscal hawks in the Senate GOP not to go “too crazy” on any reductions to the spending in his “big, beautiful bill,” as a 20-hour debate on the bill has begun.

Trump, deeming himself a “cost cutting Republican” as well, even as his massive tax bill is projected to raise the deficit by $3.3 trillion over the next decade, said any spending in the bill will be offset “times 10” with “GROWTH.” “For all cost cutting Republicans, of which I am one, REMEMBER, you still have to get reelected. Don’t go too crazy! We will make it all up, times 10, with GROWTH, more than ever before,” the president posted on Truth Social late Sunday.

Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has claimed that the policy of protecting illegal aliens from deportation has “kept New York safe for decades.”

In an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press, Mamdani also pledged to “fight back” against ICE should he win election in November…A proud Muslim communist, Mamdan’s other policies include defunding the police, introducing state-run grocery stores and “globalizing the intifada.”

Veteran NYPD officers are signaling a possible exodus if radical socialist Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor of New York City.

Although Zohran Mamdani claims he will not “defund the police” or shrink their workforce, veteran officers are not buying the sudden, politically motivated reversal of his prior positions. Experts worry that, with crime spiraling and a potential mass exodus of police, the city would face a total breakdown in public safety should he be elected. During the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s death, Mamdani explicitly advocated for defunding the NYPD.

Imam Yasir Qadhi’s defense of Zohran Mamdani, who has openly supported convicted Hamas financiers, combined with their mutual ties to CAIR’s agenda to infiltrate American politics and institutions, demands urgent scrutiny.

A sitting U.S. Congressman has demanded an investigation and potential denaturalization of New York Assemblymember and Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, citing alleged pro-terrorist sympathies. In response, one of the most dangerous Islamic figures in America, Imam Yasir Qadhi, the spiritual leader of EPIC Masjid in Texas, erupted with rage. Qadhi defended Mamdani, attacked America, and praised a new generation of pro-Hamas politicians.

An Amazon delivery van has gone up in flames in Washington DC, sending plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

The black petrol-powered Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van caught fire on Clark Street S near 23rd Street South in Arlington, Virginia. Arlington Fire and EMS said the van 'caught fire due to a malfunctioning engine. There was no explosion, and no packages were involved'. The fire spread to nearby bushes in the parking lot where it was left but buildings did not catch fire. No one was injured. The smoke could be seen from the other side of the city in the northeast suburbs.

President Donald Trump threatened to dictate the terms of trade to nations that have yet to reach a deal with the United States.

In an interview with Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Trump discussed the looming trade talks deadline, saying the U.S. has either reached or “pretty much” reached trade deals with the United Kingdom, China, and India. For the other nations, Trump said he would rather simply dictate terms via letters. “We made deals, but I’d rather just send them a letter, a very fair letter, saying, ‘Congratulations, we’re going to allow you to trade in the United States of America. You’re going to pay a 25% tariff, or 20% or 40% or 50%.’ I would rather do that,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump said on June 27 that he is ending all trade negotiations with Canada over Canada’s digital services tax.

The Canadian government is rescinding its digital services tax to avoid stalling trade talks with the United States, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would end negotiations over the levy. Ottawa says that removing the tax will put Canada back on track to reach a trade deal with the United States by July 21. Trump said on June 27 that he is ending all trade negotiations with Canada over Canada’s digital services tax (DST), which would impact tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix.

The 1215 Magna Carta ushered in the Era of Rights because the King's power was limited by the people's rights. The globalists are fixing that.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is bringing in as many people as possible to replace voters and achieve desired outcomes.

OTTAWA, Canada — In the wake of Iran’s military escalation with Israel, Canadian authorities are heightening security amid fears that Iranian sleeper cells may be targeting dissidents, human rights defenders, and members of the Iranian diaspora living in Canada.

Iran has posed a global threat for years, and now that Israel and the United States have neutralized Iran's nuclear capabilities, the sleeper cells remain a deadly force to be reckoned with; they threaten not only Israel and the US but also potentially target Canada. The Department of Public Safety confirmed that while the immediate hostilities in the Middle East have paused, “Canada’s law enforcement agencies remain on alert,” according to Noémie Allard, a spokesperson for the department. Canada’s national terrorism threat level remains at medium, signifying that “a violent extremist attack is a realistic possibility at this time.”

Iranian Shiite Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, 98, issued a fatwa calling on Muslims worldwide to assassinate President Donald Trump, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The semi-official Iranian news outlet Mehr News Agency reported on its English language site on Sunday (excerpt): Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has issued a fatwa in which he declares anyone who threatens Leader, and Shia Marja to be the Enemy of God, who has to be fought against according to Islamic teachings. After threats were made by the criminal American president and the leaders of the child-killing Zionist regime against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the senior Shiite clerics known as Marja, a group of believers submitted a request to His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi regarding the duties of Muslims in response to such threats…

The United Nations’s nuclear chief warned that Tehran could begin enriching uranium once again in a few months after Iran’s main nuclear facilities were targeted in U.S. strikes.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told CBS News in a Friday interview that the damage done to Iran’s nuclear facilities was clearly “severe” but not “total.” “They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that,” he said.

Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi states the US must end all strikes for diplomatic talks to resume: "We do not want war. We want to engage in dialogue."

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, told the BBC on Sunday that the United States must cease all military strikes against Iran if it intends to resume diplomatic negotiations. Takht-Ravanchi revealed that the Trump administration has conveyed, via intermediaries, a desire to return to negotiations. However, he emphasized the lack of clarity from the US regarding its stance on further attacks while talks are underway, calling it a "very important question."

Jerusalem District Court judges cancel trial hearings for this week after closed-door meeting with security officials

U.S. President Donald Trump again called for the legal proceedings against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be canceled in a post to Truth Social early Sunday morning. “It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump wrote. “He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announces that Egypt is working to secure an agreement that includes a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. He accuses Israel of violating the previous agreement and warns that renewed fighting would become a source of regional instability.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Sunday that Egypt is working to promote a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, proposing a 60-day truce as a step toward a final agreement to end the conflict. In an interview with a local television channel, Abdelatty warned, “If Israel resumes its aggression in Gaza after an agreement is reached, this will be the main source of instability in the region.”

Source says Israel would gradually withdraw from recently controlled territories, including the summit of Mount Hermon; the area could be transformed into a 'peace garden' for potential joint economic projects

Signs of a possible peace agreement between Syria and Israel by the end of 2025 are growing more visible, potentially marking a historic shift in regional diplomacy. According to Israeli media citing “well-informed” Syrian sources, a high-ranking Syrian official confirmed that both sides are nearing an agreement that includes a phased Israeli withdrawal from areas captured in recent military operations, including the summit of Mount Hermon.

Hamas is rewarding people who kill humanitarian aid workers with bounties, Fox News reported on Saturday.

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Aid Foundation (GHF) told Fox News Digital, “We are aware of credible reports that Hamas is openly targeting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and those who work with us.” GHF continued, “According to these reports, Hamas has placed bounties on both our American security personnel and Palestinian aid workers — offering cash rewards to anyone who injures or kills them.” “The targets of Hamas’s brutality are heroes who are simply trying to feed the people of Gaza in the middle of a war.”

Islamabad has accused New Delhi of being behind an attack in North Waziristan that killed 13 troops and three civilians

India has rejected Pakistan’s accusation that it was behind a deadly terrorist attack in North Waziristan District earlier that day, calling the claim “false and malicious,” according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. This comes after Islamabad accused New Delhi of sponsoring terrorism following an attack on Saturday morning in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan. In the attack, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a military convoy, followed by indiscriminate firing. The Pakistan Army said 13 soldiers were killed and three civilians injured, including two children. AFP news agency initially reported, citing the authorities, that 29 civilians were injured in the attack.

Communist China is grappling with the most severe economic crisis in its history, a downturn that the regime will not recover from, according to Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management.

“There is nothing that is going to bail China out of their economic spiral. They’re having a real estate crisis, a banking crisis, a youth unemployment crisis, and now they need to be worried about their current account,” Bass said in an interview on EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders” that aired on June 26. Bass said U.S. tariffs and declining trade threaten China’s economic advantage, which is its trade surplus with the United States.

Welcome to North Korea, where making a very public mistake can potentially cost you your life.

That’s at least the worry for two senior officials involved with the sinking of a destroyer during its botched loss last month. According to multiple reports, the two men have been erased from state photos — and many fear they’ve been killed. The ship was the second of a new class of destroyer to be launched by the hermit state from the shipyard in Chongjin — only things didn’t go as planned, as indicated by the fact they tried to cover it up with tarps

While the process of normalization in the diplomatic and commercial relations between the US and Russia is ‘on a pause’, there is ongoing contact between the two countries’ premier intelligence agencies, the CIA and the SVR, signaling that the dark days of the Cold War are left behind.

Today (29), it arises that Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin says that he has again spoken to the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe. According to Naryshkin, they have agreed to call each other ‘at any time’.

In a chilling escalation of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia has unleashed what is being described as the largest airstrike of the war so far.

This devastating attack, which occurred in the early hours of a recent morning, saw a barrage of missiles and drones raining down on Ukrainian cities, leaving destruction and despair in their wake. According to CBS News, the scale of this assault is unlike anything seen before in this nearly two-year-long conflict. The sheer intensity of the attack has left Ukrainian civilians reeling, with reports of widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure. Homes have been shattered, and the piercing sound of air raid sirens has become a haunting reminder of the ever-present danger. As we read these accounts, it’s hard not to feel a deep sense of sorrow for those caught in the crossfire of this brutal war.

Armenia’s ancient church finds itself at the center of a political storm as the government cracks down on dissent within its ranks

On the morning of June 27, the sound of hymns and prayers at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Vagharshapat, Armenia, was interrupted by shouts and cries of protest. Worshippers had placed themselves between the church and security forces in an attempt to stop the arrest of Archbishop Mikael – one more in a growing list of clergy taken into custody in recent days. In recent months, the conflict between the Armenian Apostolic Church and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government has escalated into open confrontation. What once amounted to an exchange of accusations has now turned into raids, criminal charges, and arrests. The authorities are no longer hiding the fact that they see the Church as a political threat.

Authorities warn against the repeat of previous night’s riots

Anti-government protesters erected barricades in Belgrade and Novi Sad on Sunday evening, following a large rally demanding new elections in Serbia. Police warned organizers that they would not tolerate further unrest, after demonstrators clashed with officers in the capital the previous night. The student-led protest movement began after a concrete canopy collapsed at a newly renovated railway station in Novi Sad last November, killing 16 people. Activists have demanded accountability, blaming the tragedy on mismanagement and corruption.

Romanian MEP Gheorghe Piperea has sparked a political firestorm in Brussels, securing the 72 signatures required to trigger a no-confidence vote against the left-liberal European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

The threshold, representing one-tenth of the total 720 seats in the EU Parliament, came primarily from the national conservative groups: the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), the Patriots, and the Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN). While the ESN backed the motion unanimously, the ECR’s largest delegation, Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia, conspicuously abstained. Shockingly, even members of von der Leyen’s own European People’s Party (EPP) signed the petition, exposing fractures within her political base.

The EU’s crackdown on disinformation edges closer to turning platforms into gatekeepers of acceptable thought.

A recent assessment by the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) has cast doubt on the effectiveness of Big Tech’s efforts to combat so-called “disinformation” under the European Union’s Code of Practice. The report, however, highlights a troubling trend: growing pressure on platforms like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok to police speech in ways that risk undermining open discourse. Since signing the voluntary code in 2018, these companies have faced increasing demands to regulate content, including avoiding ad placements near alleged disinformation, labeling content deemed misleading, and sharing platform data with researchers.

Four Syrian nationals have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting nine underage girls at a swimming pool in a small German town.

A spokeswoman for the Southeast Hesse Police Headquarters in Offenbach told the BILD newspaper that four men aged between 18 and 28 have been arrested and criminally charged for allegedly groping young girls at a public swimming pool in the town of Gelnhausen in central Germany. The incident, which occurred last Sunday, initially saw five girls come forward to claim that they were sexually harassed by a group of men at the Barbarossabad baths. After the allegations were made known, a further four girls reported similar abuse.

In a troubling revelation from Vienna, a concerned grandparent, Bernhard K., has exposed a growing crisis in Austria’s kindergartens.

Speaking to the Austrian news outlet Heute, he described the stark reality at his grandson’s school, where only three of 25 classmates are fluent German speakers. During breaks and after-school activities, the children revert to Arabic, leaving his grandson isolated. When asked how the boy copes, Bernhard’s response was shocking: “He’s trying to learn Arabic! How else is he supposed to communicate with his schoolmates?” This is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a broader demographic shift. According to the Institute for Family Research, one in five children under 18 in Austria, roughly 340,000, lacks an Austrian passport.

Neil Oliver warns people in the West will come under a 'digital cage' if they fail to stop elites' 'worship' of Artificial Intelligence.

Multiple people were hospitalized after a mysterious and dangerous “odor” was reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to authorities.

Seven crew air members and airport employees at the major hub were treated Friday evening for “inhalation symptoms” of an unknown substance, WCNC reported. The smell was reported by passengers on American Airlines flight 2055 to Los Angeles before boarding, American Airlines officials said. The troubling smell was possibly from jet fuel, according to WBTV. Six people had minor injuries and one person had serious symptoms, local outlets reported.

Bloomberg and the other Fake News outlets that hate Trump and want more EQUALITY, following the very same philosophies as Stalin imposed in Russia.

All we hear is the danger of wealth disparity. When there is no wealth disparity because people are not allowed to invent or become rich, you get economic stagnation and widespread poverty. But these FAKE NEWS outlets constantly push the same nonsense over and over again. The de-dollarization is all because of Trump, so we better overthrow Trump and bring in Kamala so the Neocons can really help the economy with uncontrolled, endless war spending and a reduction of the population to reduce government obligations.

Politicians might prefer lower interest rates, but the Fed must protect its fragile post-pandemic progress on prices. Credibility is hard-earned and easily lost.

The tension between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has reignited, following the Fed’s recent decision to hold interest rates steady. President Trump stated again that he might consider firing Powell, something he had previously ruled out. With unemployment still low and output not yet showing signs of contraction, the Fed has judged that the current policy stance is appropriate. Inflation, while lower than its peak, remains above target, leaving little room for interest rate cuts without risking renewed price pressures.

The banking giant Wells Fargo is reportedly refusing to reimburse a disabled customer who lost thousands of dollars to scammers who impersonated bank employees.

52-year-old Paul Schendel, a diabetic man who was disabled due to a back injury, lost $6,805 to scammers posing as Wells Fargo employees, reports the local news station FOX 26. Schendel received a phone call one day from a number that showed up as Wells Fargo on the caller ID. The caller, who had specific knowledge of his banking details, told him that fraudulent activity had been detected on his Wells Fargo account. Later that day, a woman came to his door, cut up his bank card and took the pieces with her, including the chip. The woman even told Schendel that he should go to the bank the next day to get a new card.

In a wide-ranging interview on the future and global existential risks, billionaire technology investor Peter Thiel raised alarms not only about familiar threats like nuclear war, climate change, and artificial intelligence but also about what he sees as a more insidious danger: the rise of a one-world totalitarian state.

Speaking to the New York Times’ Ross Douthat, Thiel argued that the default political response to global crises—centralized, supranational governance—could plunge humanity into authoritarianism. Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, shared his worries using examples from dystopian sci-fi stories. “There’s a risk of nuclear war, environmental disaster, bioweapons, and certain types of risks with AI,” Thiel explained to Douthat, suggesting that the push for global governance as a solution to these threats could culminate in a “bad singularity” - a one-world state that stifles freedom under the guise of safety.

The Trump administration, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and in collaboration with the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has introduced a new tool aimed at verifying the citizenship status of nearly all Americans.

This system, an expansion of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, allows state and county election officials to cross-check voter lists against federal databases, including those from the Social Security Administration and immigration records. NPR was the first to report on this development, highlighting both its potential and its risks. For years, election officials have faced challenges in verifying voter citizenship due to the absence of a comprehensive national citizenship database. Previously, officials relied on requesting documents like birth certificates or passports, which could disenfranchise millions, or piecing together data from disparate sources.

In a groundbreaking leap for technology, a baby-faced humanoid robot has taken to the skies, becoming the first of its kind to fly using a jetpack.

This isn’t just a cool gadget moment—it’s a glimpse into a future that feels both exciting and a little unnerving. As reported by Live Science, this pint-sized marvel, developed by a team of innovative engineers, represents a significant step forward in robotics and artificial intelligence. The robot, affectionately dubbed with a childlike appearance, isn’t just walking or rolling like its predecessors. It’s soaring through the air, powered by a custom-designed jetpack that allows for controlled flight. Watching something so human-like defy gravity sends chills down the spine—what’s next for these machines?

This week, many strange things have been reported in the skies throughout the United States, and the trend continues.

A woman in Massachusetts recorded an unidentified object falling from the sky near her home. Pembroke, Massachusetts, resident Colleen McCormack told Boston 25 News that on Wednesday night, as she was sitting in her hot tub, she noticed an object falling from the sky. McCormack quickly took out her phone and was able to record the object. She stated, “It looked like it was on fire or something and it was just coming down really fast.”

Our next guest has an unbelievable story... Karlene Petitt... had been a commercial pilot for 35 years... she has two master's degrees, three children and she earned her doctorate. While flying for Delta airlines she spoke up about some very worrying problems she noticed with the Delta's safety standards.

Share