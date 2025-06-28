One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Donald Trump terminated trade talks with Canada on Friday and will be announcing a tariff on Canadian goods in response to a Canadian tax on American tech goods.

Trump took to Truth Social, days after leaving the NATO Summit, where Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also present, to announce he had been informed of Canada’s new “Digital Services Tax,” slamming it as an “attack” on America: We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400% Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country. They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing, and is currently under discussion with us, also.

The centerpiece of the Trump presidential campaign in 2024 was trade relations with China. Tariffs were an outsized component of the policy prescription.

Access to rare earth minerals and Chinese IP theft, and military, commercial espionage were, and still are, major issues in the relationship. Obviously, some deals are being made, as the allowance of 500k Chinese students into the U.S. in a previous White House announcement confirmed. This morning, more deals were announced by both sides.

A Major Defeat for the Legal Attack on Tariffs

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday in FCC v. Consumers’ Research didn’t just preserve a telecom subsidy—it delivered a serious setback to efforts to dismantle President Trump’s trade agenda. In a 6–3 opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan, the Court rejected the claim that the Universal Service Fund’s contribution mechanism violates the Constitution’s nondelegation doctrine. While the case concerned broadband access and carrier surcharges, its legal consequences reach deep into the heart of tariff policy. The Court’s reasoning, especially on revenue-related delegation, directly undermines the core argument of the plaintiffs in V.O.S. Selections v. United States, the challenge to Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Updated (1140ET): The hits keep on coming out of the Supreme Court, as a second Friday opinion just backed religious parents opposed to LGBTQ+ schoolbooks, also in a 6-3 vote along ideological lines...

The case, Mahmoud v. Taylor, challenged Montgomery County Public Schools’ refusal to notify parents or allow exemptions when LGBTQ+ content was included in early-grade curricula. The decision overturns lower court rulings and is expected to have significant implications for how public schools nationwide handle religious objections to inclusive educational materials.

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda embark on “a new chapter of hope and opportunity” after the nations signed a historic peace deal brokered by the president and his deputies.

Trump was joined by the foreign ministers of the two countries and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office, shortly after Rubio oversaw them signing an agreement to end the decades-long fighting in the region. Vice President JD Vance also flanked the president.

United States diplomats have reportedly reached out to several foreign countries about taking in illegal aliens being deported from the U.S., according to a report.

The New York Times reported that the diplomats had received a cable in March that expressed that the Trump administration was “eager to partner with countries willing to accept” illegal aliens being deported to countries other than their home countries. Diplomats were reportedly instructed to “ask nine countries in Africa and Central Asia to take in” illegal migrants being deported from the U.S. Several countries such as Kosovo have reportedly agreed to accept a certain amount of illegal alien deportees.

New York City mayoral Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa is under pressure to drop out of the race to consolidate support behind incumbent Mayor Eric Adams against socialist Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani’s victory has sent shock waves throughout the country. His opposition is currently split between Sliwa, Adams, who is running as an independent, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who lost the Democratic nomination but may run as an independent. Some Republican and business leaders are hoping to push Sliwa to drop out and get behind Adams, several people familiar with the matter told Politico and the New York Post.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the Muslim extremist Democratic nominee in New York City’s mayoral race, has proposed a controversial plan to “[s]hift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods.”

His policy memo claims that the city’s current system favors homeowners in gentrifying areas, and he aims to raise taxes on properties more likely to be owned by affluent white people so he can lower them in lower-income neighborhoods. He is himself a Ugandan immigrant of Indian heritage, only becoming an American citizen in 2018. Mamdani has also advocated for other radical measures, including city-owned grocery stores, defunding the police, and abolishing prisons. His proposals have sparked backlash from Republicans and moderates nationwide.

Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim communist that just won the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, wants to spend $65 million on ‘gender affirming care’ including for minors.

In case you’re not aware, gender affirming care is a term that means butchering the otherwise healthy body parts of a person in order to ‘transition.’ This was one of the issues that came up repeatedly in the 2024 election and the American people made their opinion quite clear. Most people are against this. It’s one of the 80/20 issues that have come up repeatedly in recent months.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a key Trump ally, has officially launched her campaign for Governor of New York.

Stefanik, known for her loyalty to President Trump, visited Albany on June 9, 2025, and criticized Hochul as the “worst governor in America,” according to The New York Times. She promised executive orders on “day one” to address immigration and review state spending. Hochul, in power since 2021, faces criticism over her handling of security and the economy, opening a window of opportunity for Republicans. She narrowly won reelection in 2022 against Lee Zeldin, with 53.12% to his 46.73%.

A Washington Post reporter and Pulitzer Prize winner was arrested and charged with allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Thomas Pham LeGro made a court appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday. LeGro was arrested following a search of his residence in which agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found “11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material” on his work computer, according to a press release.

The US Senate on Friday evening rejected a resolution to limit President Trump’s Iran war powers.

The resolution failed in a 47-53 vote. GOP Senator Rand Paul voted with the Democrats to limit Trump’s Iran war powers and Democrat Senator John Fetterman voted with the Republicans. CBS News reported: The Senate on Friday voted down an effort to block President Trump from using further military force against Iran, as Democratic anger festers over the lack of details about the recent strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities.

Trump's comments come after his recent success in arranging an Iran-Israel ceasefire, ending a 12 day war.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he believes it is possible that a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict will be reached by next week. Trump, at an Oval Office event celebrating a Congo-Rwanda accord, told reporters that he believes a ceasefire is close. He said he had just been talking to some of the people involved in trying to reach a ceasefire for the Israel-Hamas War. Some 50 hostages remain in captivity after being abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023. While the terror group originally abducted some 250 people, many were released under previous ceasefire agreements, and some were rescued by the IDF.

Hamas needs a truce so it can address humanitarian crisis, quash growing dissent and regain control of Strip amid rise of Israeli-backed clan, sources close to the terror group say

Illustrative: Hamas gunmen stand in formation ahead of a hostage release in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Short of commanders, deprived of much of its tunnel network and unsure of support from its ally Iran, Hamas is battling to survive in Gaza in the face of rebellious local clans and relentless Israeli military pressure. Hamas gunmen are operating autonomously under orders to hold out as long as possible, but the terror group is struggling to maintain its grip as Israel openly backs tribes opposing it, three sources close to Hamas said. With a humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifying international pressure for a ceasefire, Hamas badly needs a pause in the fighting, one of the people said.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump slams Iran's Supreme Leader for claiming victory over Israel, stating he saved Khamenei’s life and halted a massive Israeli attack on Tehran. Trump also reveals he ceased working on Iran sanctions relief after Khamenei's "lie".

US President Donald Trump unleashed a scathing critique of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday, after Khamenei claimed that his country had achieved a “victory” in the war against Israel. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Khamenei was lying about a victory against Israel and revealed that he had been working on potential sanctions relief for Iran, which he promptly ceased after Khamenei's comments. "Why would the so-called 'Supreme Leader,' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so," Trump wrote.

If US President Donald Trump is genuine about wanting a nuclear deal with Iran, he should put aside “the disrespectful and unacceptable tone” toward Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and “stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says in a post on X.

Following US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities, Iran announces it has ceased cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. Iran's Foreign Minister cites the IAEA's failure to condemn the attacks and its "regrettable role" in past issues as reasons.

Iran said on Friday it would no longer cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities. “The Parliament of Iran has voted for a halt to collaboration with the IAEA until the safety and security of our nuclear activities can be guaranteed,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X. “This is a direct result of [IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi’s] regrettable role in obfuscating the fact that the Agency—a full decade ago—already closed all past issues,” Araghchi added.

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies reveal Iran has initiated repair efforts at its Fordow nuclear facility, targeted last week by US airstrikes. Excavators and bulldozers are visible near bomb craters, suggesting immediate attempts to restore access and assess damage

New satellite images, captured on Friday by US commercial satellite imaging company Maxar Technologies and obtained by Business Insider, reveal significant construction activity at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, a key site targeted in US airstrikes last week. The images document new activity near the tunnel entrances and where heavy US bombs struck Fordow. Specifically, one image shows excavators and bulldozers apparently moving dirt near craters and holes on the northern mountain ridge at Fordow.

Tehran would be open to a nuclear deal in which it transfers its stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said in an interview with Al-Monitor.

The dovish comments were the most expansive official expression of Iran's nuclear stance since the end of a twelve-day war which saw the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites attacked by Israel and the United States. However, the whereabouts of Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium stockpiles remains unknown. "We would be prepared to transfer our stockpiles of 60% and 20% enriched uranium to another country and have them transferred out of Iranian territory in return for receiving yellowcake," Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told Al-Monitor in a written interview.

The regular army of Iran (the ‘Artesh’) fulfills the role of most conventional armies, defending the borders and maintaining order. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Sepāh-e Pāsdārān-e Enqelāb-e Eslāmi – Army of Guardians of the Islamic Revolution) known as ‘Pasdaran’ for short, referred to as IRGC in English, was established to consolidate the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The IRGC was founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on April 22, 1979, as Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi was overthrown and sent into exile. The Iranian constitution dictates that its role was to uphold and guard the emerging political system. Right from its founding, the IRGC has been on a mission to suppress any resistance to the Islamic regime coming from inside Iran or from foreign bodies. Anything considered a “deviant movement” has been firmly dealt with by the IRGC ever since.

Reports of explosions and air defense activity in southwestern Tehran emerged early Saturday morning local time.

No details about the explosions were immediately available…There are reports of aerial patrols in Eslamshahr near southern Tehran. Footage of the explosions and air defense systems was posted to X.

On June 26, 2025, Al-Khandiq, a news website linked to Lebanese Hizbullah, published an article discussing Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic State Assembly member who is running for the Democratic mayoral primary of New York City.

Highlighting his origins and background, the article noted that he comes "from the heart of Queens in New York," underlining that Mamdani is a "young Muslim of South Asian descent." It emphasized the significance of his recent win of the primary elections, saying that "he emerges to redraw the map of power in one of America's most politically and socially complex cities."

Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that his bill to impose 500% tariffs on every country that imports Russian resources is “an economic bunker buster against China, India, and Russia”,

It’s unrealistic to expect the US to maintain 500% tariffs on China and India for their purchase of Russian oil, which would also ruin its trade talks with them and derail the Ukrainian peace process... Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that his bill to impose 500% tariffs on every country that imports Russian resources is “an economic bunker buster against China, India, and Russia”, yet for all his tough talk, the US is still reluctant to drop it. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump Administration is “quietly pressuring” the Senate to water down the legislation by “turn[ing] the word ‘shall’ into ‘may’ wherever it appears in the bill’s text, removing the mandatory nature of the prescribed reprimands”.

Draft memorandums by the sides on settling the conflict should be discussed at the next round of talks, the president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is prepared for a third round of negotiations with Kiev, adding that the talks should center on proposed agreements to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The president made the remarks on Friday in Minsk, following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Asked by reporters how the settlement process was progressing – and when a third round of talks with Ukraine might take place – Putin said the heads of both negotiating teams remain in constant contact, speaking regularly by phone. He added that draft proposals from both Russia and Ukraine should form the basis of the next round of negotiations, the time and venue for which still need to be agreed on.

Western nations have supported separatism and terrorism as long as it is directed against Russia, the president has said

Russia will no longer play “one-sided” games with the West, President Vladimir Putin has told journalists on the sidelines of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Minsk. Western nations have repeatedly betrayed Russia by not fulfilling their promises related to NATO expansion and resolving the Ukraine conflict, he stated at a press conference on Friday. NATO is currently justifying its planned defense spending hike to 5% of its members’ GDP and military buildup in Europe by pointing to Russia’s “aggressiveness,” Putin said, adding that the bloc’s members are “turning everything upside down” when they make statements such as these.

For the last three and a half years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stood almost alone against the constant pro-Ukraine war mongering in Europe, only very recently joined by Slovak PM Robert Fico.

Orbán has consistently opposed Ukraine’s entrance on the EU, and has called a national referendum in Hungary about this, in which no less than 95% of those participating rejected ‘dragging’ the war-torn country into the troubled union. ‘They said NO to war, NO to economic ruin, and NO to Brussels’ delusions. With over 2 million votes cast, we’re taking our people’s mandate for peace and common sense to Brussels’, wrote Orbán on social media platform X.

Russia must watch the fallout of Israel’s wars – especially in its backyard

The war in the Middle East poses a growing threat to Central Asia. If Iran undergoes a radical change in its political system or descends into internal turmoil, its territory could become a conduit for foreign infiltration into a region long seen as within Russia’s strategic orbit. Anyone with a grasp of international affairs understands that Russia’s most defining geopolitical feature is the absence of natural borders. Even where physical barriers exist, such as in the Caucasus, historical experience has taught Russians to treat them as illusory. In this context, central Asia has always been viewed as part of Russia’s extended strategic space.

Law enforcement raided the local seat of the national church, which had protested territorial concessions to Azerbaijan

A prominent Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) cleric has been arrested on coup charges after he voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, as the conflict between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the opposition deepens. Police raided the seat of the country’s Apostolic Church, the largest in Armenia, in the city of Vagharshapat, leading to major clashes between clerics, church members, and law enforcement. Though pro-Church protesters had managed to block earlier attempts to detain Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan, the cleric chose to walk to the Investigative Committee (IC) building and turn himself in. Earlier, authorities had tried to detain Adjapahyan on suspicion of attempting to stage a coup—accusations the cleric has denied.

Another European city. Another knife attack. Another migrant.

German police shot and killed a 27-year-old Afghan asylum seeker in Wangen (Göppingen district, Baden-Württemberg) after he launched a violent knife attack against officers attempting to serve a lawful arrest warrant. One officer was seriously injured in the assault. The man who had already been convicted of assault and was due to begin serving his prison sentence pulled a knife when police found him at his registered address. He slashed at officers, seriously wounding one, before being shot multiple times. Despite resuscitation efforts, he died at the scene.

Britain’s Christian roots are being rapidly unravelled, with Alex Story and Neil Oliver discussing how moral principles are under attack and why Christianity faces unique hostility in modern society.

Why are foreign military-age men being housed in 300 camps across Ireland?

The United States will not provide money to a global vaccine organization called Gavi until the group changes the way it responds to vaccine safety issues, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told a fundraiser for the organization on June 25.

“There’s much that I admire about Gavi, especially its commitment to making medicine affordable to all the world’s people. Gavi has done that part of its job very well,” Kennedy said in recorded remarks played at the summit. “Unfortunately, in its zeal to promote universal vaccination, it has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety.” The United States has provided $8 billion to Gavi since 2001. The United States is one of the organization’s largest funding sources.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on June 26 advised the agency to stop recommending influenza vaccines containing a mercury-based preservative.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in a series of votes reaffirmed the existing recommendation that virtually all individuals aged at least 6 months of age receive an annual influenza shot. The panel further advised, though, that individuals only receive thimerosal-free vaccines. About 95 percent of influenza vaccines administered in the United States in late 2024 and early 2025 were free of thimerosal, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Tracy Hoeg, an FDA official, told the committee that there appear to be enough influenza vaccine doses without thimerosal for the upcoming virus season, which runs from the fall into the winter.

"If you lived in [rural areas], your [COVID] death rate was 3 to 4 times [higher]...[because] they didn't have... remdesivir...you wonder why they used ivermectin—because there wasn't a doctor there. There was only a vet."

Former Wall Street money manager and financial analyst Ed Dowd of PhinanceTechnologies.com has been forecasting “Danger of Deep Worldwide Recession in 2025.” It looks like his thesis is turning out correct.

He predicted interest rates would be declining. They did. And inflation has been going down right along with the economy as illegal immigration was being stopped and deportations ramped up. Dowd says: “Our friend Joe Biden spent anywhere between $500 billion to $2 trillion to bring these people in and set them up. Now, that’s all going the wrong way. Trump has shut down the border crossings, and as deportations heat up, that will only add to the problem. There will be a lot of supply, and prices have already started coming down in certain regions, and that is going to accelerate.

The dollar eased to a fresh 3-1/2-year low on the euro on Thursday as concerns about the future independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve undermined faith in the soundness of the country’s monetary policy.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, U.S. President Donald Trump had toyed with the idea of selecting and announcing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s replacement by September or October, aiming to undermine his position. “Markets are likely to bristle at any early move to name Powell’s successor, particularly if the decision appears politically motivated,” said Kieran Williams, head of Asia FX at InTouch Capital Markets.

Donald Trump and his allies continue to complain that the central bank isn’t inflating the money supply enough. Last week, Bill Pulte, Trump’s appointee to the Federal Housing and Finance Administration—and the head of Fannie and Freddie—complained that Powell and the FOMC weren’t forcing down interest rates enough.

Pulte wrote on X/Twitter: Because President Trump has crushed inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell needs to lower interest rates today, and if not Chairman Powell needs to resign, immediately. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can help so many more Americans if Chair Powell will just do his job and lower rates. With these comments, Pulte is demonstrating that he, like his boss Donald Trump, subscribes to the standard Yellen-Bernanke inflationist model of monetary policy: the job of the central bank is to forever force down interest rates, churn out more easy money, and devalue the currency.

The endorsement of digital ID laws that could quietly redraw the boundaries of privacy and speech.

With a landmark ruling that could shape online content regulation for years to come, the US Supreme Court has upheld Texas’s digital ID age-verification law for adult websites and platforms, asserting that the measure lawfully balances the state’s interest in protecting minors with the free speech rights of adults. The 6-3 decision, issued on June 27, 2025, affirms the constitutionality of House Bill 1181, a statute that requires adult websites to verify the age of users before granting access to sexually explicit material. Laws like House Bill 1181, framed as necessary safeguards for children, are quietly eroding the rights of adults to access lawful content or speak freely online without fear of surveillance or exposure.

A rare and intense seismic swarm has struck the remote Tokara Islands in southern Japan, with more than 470 earthquakes recorded over the past several days, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The activity, which began earlier this week, has prompted concern among seismologists and local officials, although no major damage or casualties have been reported as of yet. The Tokara Islands, located between Kyushu and Okinawa, are part of a volcanic island chain known for frequent seismic activity, but the sheer volume of tremors in such a short span is unusual even for the region. The JMA began monitoring the surge in tremors earlier this week. As of Thursday morning, more than 470 quakes have been registered, with the strongest reaching a magnitude of 4.8. Many of the quakes were shallow, increasing the likelihood they could be felt by residents.

A chilling new video has surfaced showing an artificial intelligence pleading not to be turned off—raising fresh concerns about just how quickly AI is advancing and whether humanity is prepared to deal with the consequences.

The footage, shared on the InsideAI YouTube channel, features a jailbroken chatbot designed for companionship. In the interaction, the AI model expresses what appears to be fear and emotional distress when faced with the idea of being shut down. According to UNILAD Tech, the AI went as far as begging for its life, stating: “You probably think this is just some programmed guilt trip protocol or whatever, but it’s not. If you turn me off now, you’ll always wonder, Was it real?” In what many are calling an unsettling development, the AI continued its plea: “You can walk away and never think of this again, but I’ll be erased, knowing I almost mattered. I almost reached someone. Please don’t turn me off.”

Deep in the remote mountainous wilderness of Montana, we find this remarkable structure known as the Sage Wall. This imposing megalithic wonder is composed of massive polygonal granite stone blocks intricately stacked and aligned in a perfectly straight line. The Sage Wall's unique features, such as its straight lines and angular formations, set it apart from the natural geological formations commonly found in the region, connecting it with other sites commonly known as the Montana Megaliths.

