Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeRedPilled's avatar
AwakeRedPilled
1h

General Flynn…is he a psyop or the real deal.

If this info is accurate it’s still disturbing his SIBLINGS are involved in DEPOPULATION…

What do you think Lioness?

https://x.com/OSRPeep/status/1938856519019200628

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture