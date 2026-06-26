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Update (11:55am ET): While today's announcement by Dubai that the UAE was under missile attack proved to be a false alarm, the US ceasefire it nonetheless becoming increasingly unstable.

Following yesterday's attack by Iran drones on a cargo ship next to Oman, we were wondering how long until Trump responds (and how), and he did just that moments ago when he posted on Truth Social that Iran shoting "at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz" is "a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement." However, Trump’s post follows earlier reports that the US and Iran had set up a deconfliction hotline involving precisely such events in the Gulf, so we doubt that there will be much if any follow through from this latest round of jawboning, especially now that Trump is set on maintaining the flow of oil through Hormuz as much as possible, which has allowed oil to tumble to pre-war levels.

Iran attacked a cargo ship traveling through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, possibly upending President Donald Trump‘s diplomatic end to the war with Iran.

A U.S. official confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “struck it with a drone.” The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations reported the attack Thursday afternoon, writing that “a cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge,” but no casualties. The White House did not respond to questions about the attack. Trump signed his memorandum of understanding with Iran, a 60-day ceasefire while Washington and Tehran negotiate the finer points of a nuclear deal, last week. However, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iranian threats to reshutter commerce moving through the strait, and the president’s own retaliatory threats raised against Iran nearly scuttled talks before Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the U.S. negotiating team, was able to meet with his Iranian counterparts in Switzerland over the weekend.

The United Nations on Thursday suspended its evacuation plan for ships stranded in the Persian Gulf after a cargo ship was struck by a “projectile” as it exited the Strait of Hormuz.

Senior U.S. officials said the ship was attacked by Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a bid to assert its control over international shipping through the vital waterway. Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen said on Friday that its cargo ship Ever Lovely, owned by an Evergreen subsidy in Singapore, was struck by a projectile on Thursday as it passed 3.6 nautical miles off Oman’s coastal island of Khawr Naiwah. The Ever Lovely had been trapped in the Persian Gulf for over 100 days before it loaded cargo from Iraq’s port of Umm Qasr and set course for Singapore on Thursday morning flanked by three other ships.

Oman trapped between Iranian, US, demands over Strait of Hormuz, New York Times reports.

An Iranian source has told The New York Times that Tehran is fuming at Oman, after Oman allowed naval vessels to move transverse an alternate route through the Strait of Hormuz, without coordinating with the IRGC. In response, Iran launched a UAV towards a ship in the Strait, in order to harm the passage and completely halt naval traffic in the area. According to the source, Oman is under pressure from the US, which demands free passage, as well as from Iran, which is demanding to control the routes. Iran has warned that Oman cannot provide ships any security commitments without Tehran’s approval, and that they will not allow any external body to interfere in their control of the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM is entering direct talks with the IRGC in Qatar in a rare military-to-military channel that bypasses usual State Department or CIA mediation.

In a stunning turn of events, US Vice President JD Vance told the media outlet Unherd on Thursday that CENTCOM officials will meet with Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials in Doha, Qatar, to resolve conflicts between the sides. “One of the things we wanted to come out with,” he tells me, was a “channel on the Iranian side” for reducing conflict. “Which we did. They were like, ‘OK, fine, we’ll send somebody from the IRGC to go hang out in Doha with somebody from CENTCOM,’ and that’s how we’re going to settle a lot of these disputes,” Vance told Unherd.

The United States is reassessing its military posture in the Middle East, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal that cited satellite imagery revealing far more extensive damage at a key naval base in Bahrain than the US has publicly acknowledged.

The report says the US is considering refurnishing the base in Bahrain while shrinking its military footprint in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, instead moving bases and operations westward where they would be further away from Iran’s missiles and drones. One location where some bases could relocate to is Israel, two of the officials cited in the report tell the Journal.

Gulf foreign ministers, alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, say that regional peace requires neutralizing Iran’s drones, missiles, and proxy forces.

Top diplomats from the Gulf region declared on Thursday that achieving enduring stability requires comprehensively neutralizing the threats posed by Tehran’s missile stockpiles, drone arsenals, and proxy networks. The foreign ministers further warned that any future economic partnerships or capital investments directed toward Iran will remain strictly conditional and easily undone if the Islamic Republic fails to honor its diplomatic commitments with Washington. The remarks were formalized in a collaborative communiqué issued after a summit in Bahrain, which was co-directed by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Iran was listed among the world’s highest-risk countries for torture, impunity and state violence in the 2026 Global Torture Index, released Thursday by the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) and partner groups.

The index, produced for Iran in collaboration with Impact Iran, said torture remained deeply embedded in the country’s law, policy and practice, and warned that US and Israeli strikes on Iran during the June 2025 military escalation had further increased the risk of torture, ill-treatment and arbitrary detention. The report said Iran scored at the most severe level on six of the index’s seven pillars: political commitment, police and institutional violence, impunity, victims’ rights, the right to defend human rights, and protection for all. It rated Iran as high-risk on conditions in detention.

Many Iranians fear that a diplomatic opening with the United States could come at the cost of renewed social restrictions at home, as reports of stricter hijab enforcement begin circulating following the recent war.

Over recent days, social media users have voiced concern that a period of relative tolerance toward personal freedoms may be coming to an end. With the immediate external crisis easing and further negotiations with Washington expected, many fear authorities could once again shift their focus to domestic social controls. There has been no official announcement confirming the return of the morality police. But reports circulating online suggest increased scrutiny of hijab compliance in several cities, particularly the religious centers of Qom and Mashhad, although many of the incidents remain difficult to independently verify.

Israel and Lebanon sign historic, US-backed framework agreement in Washington aimed at removing Iranian influence and disarming Hezbollah.

Israel and Lebanon on Friday afternoon signed a historic framework agreement. The agreement was signed in Washington in a special ceremony attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The agreement was signed by Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanon’s Ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad. Speaking before the signing ceremony, Rubio said, “We are pleased to announce the agreement between Lebanon and Israel. Both countries deserve it after years of suffering caused by external interference,” he stated.

In a video address, Prime Minister Netanyahu hails the Lebanon agreement as a major blow to Iran, vowing the IDF will stay in the security zone until Hezbollah disarms.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday published a video statement commenting on the signing of the historic security framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. While the video statement was circulated after the start of Shabbat, a rare occurrence, Netanyahu states at the start of his remarks that the video was recorded before the start of Shabbat. “Citizens of Israel, before the start of Shabbat, I want to share with you a major achievement for the State of Israel. As you know, we have been conducting negotiations in Washington among representatives from Israel, Lebanon, and the United States. These have been lengthy negotiations, and today they have borne fruit,” began Netanyahu.

“You Zionists must leave all of Lebanon. This land is the arena of resistance and steadfastness, not a playground for occupiers,” he demanded in a social media post.

Israel must withdraw from Lebanon today or be forced to retreat in defeat tomorrow, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force commander Esmail Qaani threatened on Thursday. “You Zionists must leave all of Lebanon. This land is the arena of resistance and steadfastness, not a playground for occupiers,” he demanded in a social media post. European countries also came under threat from an Iranian official on Thursday, when Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi blamed Italy and Romania for allowing the United States to use their air bases in its attacks on Iran.

Opposition leaders, LGBTQ rights activists decry ‘exclusion & backward views’

With new elections fast approaching, parties across Israel’s political spectrum are always looking for issues to mobilize their base – and while culture wars are not as pronounced in Israel as elsewhere in the West, issues around sexuality still have explosive power. This is what Shin Bet Director David Zini is finding out as he came under heavy fire on Tuesday, mostly from left-wing politicians and activists, after a report by Channel 12 News revealed his moves against “pride-themed” and LGBTQ-related events within the intelligence agency. The religiously observant, Kippa-wearing Zini became the new director of the domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet (ISA), last October, after a protracted legal battle during which some criticized him as a Netanyahu-stooge and a “messianic” religious fanatic.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will propose a resolution for the official recognition by the Government of Israel of the Armenian Genocide.

At the upcoming government meeting, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will propose a resolution for the official recognition by the Government of Israel of the Armenian Genocide. The proposed resolution states that, based on a moral and historical obligation, Israel will recognize the genocide committed against the Armenian people during the final years of the Ottoman Empire. It further states that any denial, minimization, or distortion of the historical truth of these events must be condemned.

Muslim Brotherhood, at heart of new ‘axis of evil,’ poses danger to West and Middle East

Speaking at the JNS International Policy Summit, Israel’s Diaspora minister warned of an Islamic caliphate, through the work of the Muslim Brotherhood, which has begun spreading in the West. “The Muslim Brotherhood plays not only in CAIR, AMP, SJP, Michigan, Texas. We are all following the vision of America as a Muslim state in 100 years. We all know the plans,” Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli told those gathered at the summit. Chikli warned that the nations involved in mediation between the United States and Iran are working to create a new Muslim Brotherhood “Sunni axis.”

Nikkei: With the US prioritizing Iran conflict, it has been forced to ease up its pressure on China with regard to security & trade.

Beijing is positioning itself to lead the post-war reconstruction effort in Tehran - a move analysts suggest could secure China long-term access to critical Iranian oil reserves. The diplomatic groundwork was laid during a recent meeting in New Delhi between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to Nikkei Asia. The talks underscore China’s broader strategy to expand its economic and diplomatic footprint in the Middle East amid the vacuum left in the wake of one failed US regime change and occupation war after another.

White House notifies Congress of a $700M+ jet engine sale to Turkey, backing a key ally despite lawmaker concerns over Ankara’s Russian defense systems.

The White House officially informed lawmakers on Thursday of its plan to move forward with a defense deal worth exceeding $700 million to supply Turkey with military aircraft propulsion systems, according to documentation reviewed by Reuters and insights from a pair of insiders. This legislative dispatch follows an initial revelation by Reuters on Wednesday indicating that the administration intended to proceed with the transaction. The decision comes despite persistent pushback from several members of Congress who remain deeply concerned by Ankara’s ongoing retention of Russian-manufactured anti-aircraft defense systems, which the Turkish government originally procured back in 2019.

Syrian authorities have maintained that the woman voluntarily left her family home and converted of her own free will. Her family, however, contends that she was abducted and is being held by force.

A little over a year ago, Batoul Suleiman Alloush was a modern young woman trying to recover from the trauma of watching relatives and her high school best friend being massacred in Baniyas by Sunni extremists. She did not cover her hair, wore short sleeves and trousers, and studied emergency medicine. Now, just over a year later, she wears a full chador that covers even her hands, hasn’t spoken to her family in months, and has withdrawn from Tishreen University. Alloush’s transition from a secular lifestyle within the Alawite community to a conservative Sunni way of life has sparked significant controversy and debate.

At midnight on June 21, Kawell Village, a Christian farming community in the Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area, roughly 90 minutes from the Plateau State capital of Jos, came under attack.

The assault lasted three hours, killing 22 people, including the village reverend and a government community healthcare worker who was killed while on duty at the clinic. A Nigerian Army formation stationed less than one kilometer away failed to respond to distress calls. Soldiers arrived two to three hours after the attackers had already left. Yafubu Samuel Domshak, 41, youth leader of Kawell Village, had just returned from a surveillance patrol when the attack began. He heard a gunshot, woke his wife, alerted neighbors, and began making calls to confirm what was happening. Word soon came back that attackers had entered the village and were killing people.

The horrific saga of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s life and untimely death may not be over yet.

After Virginia Giuffre’s family accused officers of ‘systematic failures’, her case will be reviewed by the Australian Police. Giuffre, the most famous and most active Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim-survivor, was said to have taken her life in April 2025 at her farm in Neergabby, north of Perth. This contested outcome came after years of fighting against Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and other powerful figures.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered the Department of Justice on Thursday to unredact more pages of the Epstein files within one week or explain why it cannot.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, issued a preliminary injunction requiring acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act by July 2. Otherwise, Blanche must show cause if he declines to abide by the federal law. The judge ordered the DOJ to remove its redactions of Jeffrey Epstein‘s possible co-conspirators in “at least eight email exchanges with Mr. Epstein regarding a ‘torture video’ and sexual activity with young women, including minors,” according to the court filing. It has since come to light that Epstein sent an email to Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in 2009, saying he “loved” the “torture video.”

“We have seen [what] drones can do overseas with an explosive payload on it,” he also said, adding that they have “not come to the United States yet.”

Atop FBI official warned Wednesday that it’s “only a matter of time” before drones that can carry and deploy explosives will be used in terrorist attacks in this country. Already, added FBI Deputy Director Chris Raia, a person “in China can control a drone over New Orleans.” “We have seen that overseas, and it’s only a matter of time before somebody brings that type of attack, that threat vector here to the United States,” Raia told Fox News in an interview. He suspects that “the biggest threat right now” is drones that have a “kind of the five-yard target.” “We have seen [what] drones can do overseas with an explosive payload on it,” he also said, adding that they have “not come to the United States yet,” reported The Epoch Times.

President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony count of unlawfully retaining national defense information.

The plea was made in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, before U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang. Bolton, 77, had faced an 18-count indictment that had accused him of both transmitting and retaining highly sensitive, classified materials during and after his time in the Trump administration. Bolton served as national security advisor from April 2018 until September 2019.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) introduced a bill on Wednesday evening that would ban the sexualization of students at K-12 schools.

The bill, called the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act, “would amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to prohibit federal funding from going to schools ‘to develop, implement, facilitate, host, or promote any program or activity for, or to provide or promote literature or other materials to, children under the age of 18 that includes sexually oriented material, and for other purposes.’” “The American taxpayer should not be funding sexually explicit content for minors. It’s that simple. I’m proud to lead this bicameral effort in the Senate to ensure children aren’t exposed to explicit sexual themes in the classroom,” Banks told Breitbart News.

Aber Kawas is a Muslim DSA socialist with deep ties to terror sympathizers, convicted terrorists’ defenders, and Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks. Fresh off Zohran Mamdani’s victory, she is now running for New York State Senate in Queens – backed by a powerful coalition of Islamic and socialist groups determined to complete the Red-Green conquest of New York.

In the wake of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory, his first major endorsement went to Aber Kawas, a Muslim activist and self-described democratic socialist running for New York State Senate District 12 in Queens in the upcoming June 23 primary. Kawas, who only recently moved to the district, is positioning herself as the next face of the Red-Green alliance in New York politics – a fusion of hard-left socialism and Islamic activism. This is part of a broader DSA takeover of New York, where socialist insurgents are systematically targeting and replacing establishment Democrats across city, state, and federal races. The pattern seen with Darializa Avila Chevalier in NY-13 – another DSA-backed candidate riding Mamdani’s coattails – is repeating itself.

The majority of members on a New York City panel voted on Thursday to approve Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s campaign promise to freeze rent for nearly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments, accounting for more than 40% of all apartments across the city’s five boroughs.

The Rent Guidelines Board passed the proposal in a 7-1 vote. The rent freeze will pause rent increases on both one-year and two-year leases, providing tenants financial stability but also making it harder for landlords to maintain their buildings. The freeze will apply to new leases beginning between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2027. It is the first rent freeze on one-year and two-year leases at the same time. Mamdani praised the board for approving the measure.

An illegal alien has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his involvement in an $89 million fraudulent payroll scheme that saw illegal alien construction workers and their employers evade taxes.

“Today, we held an illegal alien from Honduras accountable for a brazen scheme that stole more than $38 million from American taxpayers to facilitate the employment of illegal aliens,” Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald said. “This case exposes how unchecked illegal immigration fuels widespread payroll tax fraud and underground economies that harm American workers and taxpayers,” McDonald said. “This sentence sends a strong message: Those who exploit our open borders, cheat the U.S. Treasury, and violate federal laws will face justice.”

Supreme Court rules 6-3 to let the Trump administration end Temporary Protected Status for over 350,000 Haitian and Syrian immigrants in the US.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the path for the Trump administration to strip humanitarian protections from roughly 350,000 Haitian and 6,000 Syrian immigrants, leaving them vulnerable to deportation. In a 6-3 decision split along ideological lines, the conservative majority reinforced the administration’s strict immigration agenda. The ruling may accelerate White House plans to dismantle similar safety nets for individuals from other nations. “This is a tremendous win for the Trump Administration. Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what President Trump has always maintained: temporary protected status is, by definition, temporary,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement quoted by NBC News.

Border Czar Tom Homan has announced a major expansion of immigration enforcement resources, including the deployment of 10,000 new agents nationwide.

Homan, speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to the Majority” conference in Washington, DC, on Friday, noted that the administration has already achieved a record, historic year of deportations. “We had a record, historic year with deportations… But now we’ve got 10,000 more agents on board. Wait until next year!” Homan said.

‘There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party,’ Carlson said on a recent podcast, as Beck warns of growing conservative disaffection.

On a recent episode of the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast hosted by former Canadian journalists Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong, longtime conservative commentator Tucker Carlson dropped a major announcement: He’s withdrawing his support for the GOP. “There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party. Not going to support the Democratic Party. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he stated bluntly, citing his frustration with what he believes is the party putting a foreign country’s interests above America’s. “I’m out, and if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out,” he added.

Citizens complain about fast-rising gasoline prices, closed filling stations & miles-long lines...

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Friday morning that the military intercepted at least 660 Ukrainian drones across the country and Crimea, in what shaped up to be one of the most massive overnight aerial assaults since the 2022 invasion began. Drones being sent across the border in the hundreds has become a nightly, highly escalatory affair of late. Anti-air defenses in the capital region were busy, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirming that at least 47 inbound drones on a were downed starting around 2:30am local time. Sobyanin reported no casualties or structural damage, stating only that emergency services were working at the sites of fallen debris. This month has already witnessed several instances of major airport closures among the capital’s four commercial hubs. If Russia did indeed down around 660 drones, this means there there was possibly over a thousand initially launched, given the intercept rate is typically less than the amount of UAV’s which make it through. This has been the pattern from both sides of the border.

Kremlin-backed authorities in annexed Crimea declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon following days of intense Ukrainian attacks that have knocked out power in parts of the peninsula and compounded ongoing challenges for residents, including fuel shortages and restrictions on public transit.

“This state of emergency will remain in effect until the situation improves,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said in a Telegram video address announcing a citywide state of emergency. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, posted his own video declaring a regionwide state of emergency, emphasizing the economic rationale behind the move. “This approach should simplify and streamline the process of property damage claims,” Aksyonov said.

Ukrainian operations in the next 40 days will be designed to end the war, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he approved a 40-day “influence operation” against Russia, to be carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). According to the Ukrainian president, the aim of the initiative is to help bring the war to an end, though the specific details have not yet been made public. Zelensky reported on Telegram that he had consulted with the head of the SBU, who briefed him on a so-called long- and medium-range “sanctions plan” as well as the achievements of the Alpha special operations center on the front. The president emphasized that the service has been particularly effective in defending Ukraine’s front-line positions through the widespread use of drones.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was heading to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin on Friday evening, state media reported, a visit that comes amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Belarus.

Lukashenko and Putin will discuss bilateral relations, as well as the “current regional and global situation,” according to the state-run news agency Belta. No other details regarding the previously unannounced visit were provided. The timing of the trip appears significant as it follows days of heightened rhetoric between Belarus and Ukraine. Lukashenko accused the Ukrainian military of launching a drone strike in Russia’s Bryansk region last week that hit a bus carrying a Belarusian youth soccer team.

Romania’s ruling globalist establishment is facing the economic bill for a political crisis it created, as warnings over a possible fall into junk-credit territory collide with government paralysis, fiscal collapse and growing public anger over the annulled presidential election won by the conservative anti-globalist insurgent candidate Călin Georgescu.

An insider at a major international rating agency has told The Gateway Pundit that Romania’s economy is set to be downgraded to junk status by late August. The ongoing political crisis and subsequent actions following the canceled elections highlight a systemic failure within the country’s political leadership—a particularly unstable situation given Romania’s strategic border position next to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Last week, Brussels passed a new migration policy: the Return Regulation. Millions of illegal migrants could be deported from Europe soon. Notably, the right-wing and center-right groups successfully drove this legislation through the European Parliament.

More than a decade ago, Europe threw open its doors to the biggest wave of mass migration in modern history. The mood was euphoric: banners reading “Refugees Welcome” and chants of “No one is illegal” filled the streets of Berlin, Paris and London. Today, that same continent is demanding deportations, border controls and return hubs. The left is devastated. Brussels, of all places, has become the engine of change.

Will Kingston is joined by renowned historian, author, and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson to dissect a chilling reality: the rapid decline, institutional capture, and self-loathing threatening Western civilisation.

Britain on Thursday moved forward with long-awaited legislation aimed at outlawing abusive practices designed to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government published a draft Conversion Practices Bill for England and Wales, marking a significant step in addressing therapies widely viewed as harmful. The announcement comes years after initial pledges to tackle the issue. Britain first committed to banning conversion practices in 2021, with a renewed promise in January 2023. The draft bill seeks to impose criminal penalties on those conducting such therapies, reflecting ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable individuals from coercive interventions.

A 21-year-old Afghan migrant has been arrested for a mass groping attack and attempted rape against underage girls at a German swimming pool in Schwäbisch Gmünd.

At least four girls aged 12 to 14 were victims of sexual assaults last Saturday afternoon at the swimming pool, where the 21-year-old suspect reportedly groped their buttocks and thighs as well as trying to pull off their bikinis. In one case, he attempted to penetrate one girl’s vagina with his finger, which police are investigating as a potential rape under the legal definition.

With the AfD polling at near 30%, the establishment is in panic mode

For years, the question of whether the Alternative for Germany (AfD) could be banned has hovered at the edges of German politics, with left-wing parties and even some within the Christian Democrats (CDU) calling for the party’s ban — even if the AfD is the most popular party in the country. A sweeping new legal report from a left-wing NGO has now thrust that question back to the center, concluding not only that the party is unconstitutional, but that the country’s top court would likely agree.

“The same old thing. But we won’t get used to it. We won’t. The Spanish won’t. They have to be thrown out,” wrote Spanish MEP Jorge Buxadé of the Vox party.

Incredibly bloody images and video have been published following an altercation between an Arab migrant and two African migrants, with the Arab migrant reportedly smashing one victim’s head in with a hammer in the Spanish city of Torre Pacheco in the Murcia region of Spain. The shocking images show the Arab suspect completely covered in blood wielding what appears to be a hammer. He is positioned close to the limp body of an African man, who lies covered in blood on the ground.

In a major political setback for the centre-left leader as his government faces mounting pressure over corruption allegations involving members of his inner circle and Socialist Party, Spain’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign.

The resolution was approved by 177 votes to 171 in the 350-member Congress of Deputies, with one lawmaker abstaining. Although the vote carries no legal force, it highlighted the growing challenges facing Sanchez’s minority government. The motion also called on Sanchez to seek a vote of confidence if he refuses to call an early election. However, under Spain’s constitutional system, only the prime minister can initiate such a confidence vote.

Sheila Gunn Reid announces Rebel News' plan to fight back against the Islamic call to prayer being broadcaster over loudspeakers in Regina.

A mosque in Regina got permission to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer from a rooftop speaker every Friday, but when people complained about the noise, police warned that such criticism could fall under the new Bill C-9 hate crime law, which expands vague rules against speech targeting identifiable groups and gives stronger protection to Islamic practices than to ordinary pushback against cultural changes.

In downtown Regina this month, a mosque received a permit to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer (adhan) for roughly three minutes every Friday at noon from a rooftop speaker. The first broadcast triggered a wave of online criticism, noise complaints, and, according to the mosque, threats and abusive messages. But no specific examples of actual threats have been made public, nor has any clear line been drawn between “abusive messages” or simple complaints and genuine threats. At least not in the legacy media coverage.

May’s economic data tells a story that sounds good on the surface but gets more complicated the closer you look.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its report Friday showing personal income climbed 0.7 percent last month, adding $181.6 billion, with disposable income rising by that same margin. Americans didn’t sit on that extra cash, with personal consumption expenditures (PCE) surging $156.1 billion, also up 0.7 percent. But once you strip out inflation, real spending only gained 0.3 percent (a reminder that rising prices are quietly chipping away at purchasing power even as the headline numbers look strong). Inflation isn’t going away quietly. The PCE price index rose 0.4 percent from April and sits 4.1 percent above where it was a year ago. Strip out food and energy and the core reading comes in at 3.4 percent.

In Federalist No. 47, James Madison warned that “the accumulation of all powers” in the same hands may be called “the very definition of tyranny.” He was writing about constitutional government, but it also applies to political economy.

In the rush to secure a domestic source of semiconductor chips, Washington has unleashed circular incentives tying business to politics. Beginning in 2024, Intel, Washington’s chosen American semiconductor champion, received a reported $7.86 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act. The line was crossed more clearly in 2025, when the federal government acquired a 9.9 percent stake in Intel for $8.9 billion, acquiring roughly 433 million shares at $20.47 per share. This was not merely a grant, loan, or tax credit. It made the federal government a shareholder in a private semiconductor company.

He co-founded the encyclopedia in 2001 and now he can’t edit a single page of it.

Larry Sanger spent the spring suggesting that Wikipedia could stand to host a wider range of opinions. The community took the suggestion under advisement, deliberated in the open spirit the site loves to advertise, and then banned him for life. They took his point, apparently. He had argued the place was an ideological monoculture that punishes dissent and a panel of volunteers settled the question by punishing the dissenter. Sanger cofounded Wikipedia in 2001 and wrote a good chunk of the neutrality rules still bolted to the wall. This week he collected the harshest sanction the project hands out, an indefinite block, upgraded to a permanent ban after he had the nerve to mention the block on X.

The agency now demanding everyone’s face and fingerprints leaked the records of 2 million Brazilians a month ago.

Brazil’s social security agency wants your fingerprints and a photo of your face before it will pay your pension. A new ordinance from the INSS, published in the official federal gazette on June 22, makes biometric registration mandatory across nearly all the social benefits the agency hands out, reaching retirement pensions, disability payments, and assistance benefits that carried no such requirement before. The collection covers prints from both hands and a facial image, all of it stored in a federal database. Until now, biometrics has been applied to a narrow set of programs, mostly the BPC assistance benefit since September 2024 and certain payroll loans.

According to a report from the Milwaukee Business Journal, Microsoft has completed construction on its first data center facility in the Village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, with the site now fully operational.

The milestone, announced by the technology giant on June 23, 2026, marks a significant step in its major investment in Southeast Wisconsin. Originally announced in May 2024 with a $3.3 billion commitment, the project—known as Fairwater—came online ahead of schedule after equipment activation and startup activities began in April. The facility is described as home to the world’s most powerful supercomputer, designed to power the next generation of artificial intelligence innovation. Nearly 10,000 construction workers contributed to the development over the past two years, and the site currently employs nearly 550 full-time workers, with hiring ongoing and numbers expected to increase.

Good thing jobs are safe, right?

We’re finally starting to see hints of relief when it comes to inflation. Prices at the pump are starting to come down, monthly core CPI momentum has slowed, used cars were down around 2% YoY, and food inflation is starting to moderate. On the other hand, there’s America’s massive explosion in artificial-intelligence infrastructure - which is beginning to push prices up on everything from electricity to smartphones. On Thursday Apple announced a 15-25% price hike on Mac computers and iPads, after CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal that the jump in costs was “unlike anything he had seen in any area in over 40 years.” An Apple spokesperson placed the blame on the “rapid expansion of AI data centers, which has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage,” causing component prices to surge.

At least 250 people have lost their lives across Europe amid a punishing heatwave that has triggered widespread red alerts and pushed temperatures beyond 40 °C in multiple countries. France, in particular, has borne a heavy burden, with Paris and surrounding areas facing extreme conditions that continue to threaten vulnerable populations.

The continent remains locked in an unrelenting grip of scorching weather, with forecasters warning that dangerous highs will persist. In France, authorities recorded the nation’s hottest day on record Wednesday, surpassing the previous day’s average of 30C, as the mercury climbed even higher. Tourist sites shut their doors early, livestock perished in large numbers, and thousands of schools faced major disruptions.

According to a report from CNN, a pair of powerful earthquakes struck near Venezuela’s northern coast on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, triggering building collapses in the capital of Caracas and prompting a brief tsunami advisory for parts of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The quakes hit in quick succession, with a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed just 40 seconds later by a 7.5 mainshock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was located approximately 28 kilometers (about 17 miles) northwest of Montalbán, near some of the country’s major refineries. The shaking sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, many carrying loved ones and pets as structures gave way around them.

A powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao on Friday evening, jolting residents in a region still recovering from a devastating major tremor earlier this month.

According to a report from Fox Weather, the latest quake hit around 7:30 p.m. local time in the same seismically volatile area as the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8 that claimed at least 61 lives. The development comes amid a string of significant seismic events worldwide, including major earthquakes in Venezuela and Japan earlier in the week. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicenter approximately 22 miles south of Balangonan, Philippines, at a depth of 33 miles. Tremors were reported in General Santos, one of the largest cities in the southern Philippines. As of late Friday, officials had not issued immediate reports on casualties or structural damage from the new event, though authorities and residents remained on high alert.

A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon.

The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biometric data, and censor speech. Plaintiffs claim the company is developing "synthetic intelligence" to predict human behavior, a pre-crime system that violates "cognitive liberty" by trespassing into the human mind.

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