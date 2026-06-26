Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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mn's avatar
mn
13m

𝐓 尺 𝐀 𝐂  K⃣ 𝐃 𝕆 Ⓚ . 𝐂 𝔒 爪

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Joe Blog's avatar
Joe Blog
4h

Iran has NO INTENTION OF STOPPING ITS ENRICHMENT OR ITS FIGHT AGAINST THE REST OF THE WORLD. And as for the torturing of its citizens, just goes to show you what kind of people they are. EVIL! Couldn’t care less about the citizens just to get their Nuclear Bomb & wipe out most of Humanity on the Planet. The only way now is to Sock it to Them BIG TIME!!! But even then we won’t completely destroy the ideology & venom that comes out of them.

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