Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Herman Mills's avatar
Herman Mills
1hEdited

The Wall street Wankers err I mean Bankers and their ilk should not complain they have been pushing and promoting this extremism anti west and Christian garbage for years. Now the chickens are coming home to roost

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture