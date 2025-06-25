One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The day after President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran started with him using an expletive to express his frustrations with both countries for allegedly breaking the agreement, and it ended with a report that his weekend strikes against Tehran’s nuclear program may not have been as destructive as first said.

One Middle East expert described herself as being “completely flummoxed” after the dramatic turn of events. The series of events unfolded with U.S. strikes against three Iranian nuclear uranium enrichment sites on Saturday, Iran’s retaliatory attacks against U.S. military assets in the Middle East on Monday afternoon, Trump announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday evening, and a last-minute exchange of missiles between the staunch enemies on Tuesday morning.

WASHINGTON — President Trump was formally nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday for his efforts in securing the Israel-Iran cease-fire.

In a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) recommended Trump for the prestigious prize “in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.” “President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible,” added Carter, who has represented the Peach State’s Savannah-based 1st District since 2015.

After US rebuke over strikes, PM says ‘Israel has never had a friend like President Trump,’ vows to ‘act with same determination’ if Tehran attempts to restore its atomic program

In a video statement on Tuesday summing up the war against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel “achieved a historic victory” that would “abide for generations” following the US-brokered ceasefire to end the 12-day conflict. He said Israel removed “two existential threats — the threat of destruction via nuclear weapons and the threat of destruction via 20,000 ballistic missiles” that Iran was moving to build. Israel would have faced destruction in the near future “if we hadn’t acted now.”

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, says the US and Iran are already in early discussions about resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Witkoff says the US and Iran are engaged in direct talks and through intermediaries about getting back to the table after Israeli and US strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities ended yesterday in a ceasefire that Trump helped mediate. “The conversations are promising. We’re hopeful,” Witkoff says in an interview with Fox News. “Now it’s time to sit down with the Iranians and get to a comprehensive peace deal.”

US President refutes CNN and NYT reports claiming US strikes failed to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities: An attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night rejected reports in CNN and The New York Times, which cited US intelligence assessments suggesting that the US military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not obliterate those facilities. “Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed! Both the Times and CNN are getting slammed by the public!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The status of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is currently unclear following Israel’s 12-day campaign and US strikes.

Saudi news outlet Al Hadath reported on Tuesday, citing an anonymous Israeli security source, that Israel “knows exactly” where Iran is keeping its stockpiles of enriched uranium. The official who spoke to Al Hadath further claimed that “most of the enriched uranium is buried under the rubble in Iran." The status of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium remained a matter of speculation among officials since Israel launched preemptive strikes, including on various Iranian nuclear facilities, in the 12-day war that began June 13. Such speculation continued following American strikes on Iran’s three main nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi tells Fox News that Iran's nuclear program has been "significantly" set back, a "night and day" difference from before June 13.

Iran's nuclear program has been "significantly" set back, according to Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Grossi described Iran's nuclear capabilities before June 13 as starkly different from their current state, though he did not specify if this setback amounted to "years." "It is clear that there is one Iran before June 13 -- nuclear Iran -- and one now," Grossi told Fox News. "It is night and day." This significant disruption comes as the IAEA also reports it cannot account for nearly 900 pounds of potentially enriched uranium in Iran, following the US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Iran has arrested 700 people accused of ties with Israel during the 12-day conflict, the state-affiliated Nournews reports.

Iran has executed a number of people during the war that it has accused of working for Mossad.

Iran says it executed three men accused of spying for Israel, the day after a truce between the two countries came into effect.

“Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for… cooperation favoring the Zionist regime,” the judiciary says, referring to Israel. “The sentence was carried out this morning… and they were hanged.” The executions took place in Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey, the judiciary says, sharing photos of the three men in blue prison uniforms. Tehran regularly announces the arrest and execution of agents suspected of working for foreign intelligence services, particularly Israel.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, calling for a similar agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which was announced by US President Donald Trump. In a statement, Abbas called the agreement “an important step toward bringing security and stability to the region through diplomacy and ending conflicts in accordance with international legitimacy and international law.” “We call for the continuation of this process through the implementation of a ceasefire that includes the Gaza Strip, which would help alleviate suffering and bring an end to killing and starvation,” Abbas added.

A senior US military official warns that Yemen's Houthi rebels will likely remain a persistent problem for the US, despite a recent agreement that halted US air campaigns.

A senior US military official stated on Tuesday that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels will likely be a persistent problem for the US in the future, even after Washington and the Houthis reached an agreement that ended a US air campaign against the group. "The Houthis are likely to be a persistent problem... that we'll be dealing with in the future a few times again," Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, director for operations of the Joint Staff, told lawmakers, as quoted by Reuters.

Iran's bombing of CENTCOM's Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar created confusion in Western circles regarding Iran-Qatar relations.

It should be emphasized that it is no accident that Iran chose to attack the U.S. in Qatar, of all places. This is because Iran and Qatar are allies and could coordinate the bombing such that it would cause no loss of life or significant damage. Additionally, Qatar's consent to the operation does not endanger Iran with a Qatari response – in contrast to what would happen if a U.S. base were to be attacked in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, or Jordan.

Hours after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed that those involved in a “heinous” suicide attack on a Damascus church a day earlier would face justice, Syria’s Interior Ministry said authorities had arrested several suspects in connection with the attack.

The shooting and suicide bombing Sunday at the Mar Elias church in the Dweila district of the Syrian capital killed 25 people and injured 63 others, according to the Health Ministry. “In coordination with the General Intelligence Service, the Ministry carried out security operations against ISIS-linked terrorist cells in the Damascus countryside, arresting a cell leader and five members, and killing two others affiliated with the terrorist attack on Mar Elias Church in Damascus,” the Syrian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Over 40 people, including children and health care workers, were killed in an attack on a hospital in Sudan at the weekend, the head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Saturday's attack on the Al Mujlad Hospital took place in West Kordofan, near the front line between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Reuters said. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for attacks on health infrastructure to stop, without saying who was responsible.

China is preparing to launch a tsunami of domestic AI innovation, with more than 100 DeepSeek-like breakthroughs (more here) expected within the next 18 months, according to former PBOC Deputy Governor Zhu Min, as reported by Bloomberg. This development signals Beijing's intent to rapidly close the technological gap ahead of the 2030s.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's "Annual Meeting of the New Champions" in Tianjin, China, Min told the audience that 100 DeepSeek-like breakthroughs "will fundamentally change the nature and the tech nature of the whole Chinese economy." The emergence of DeepSeek, a low-cost, powerful AI model, has fueled Chinese tech stocks and underscored China's AI competitiveness despite U.S. restrictions on advanced chips and domestic macroeconomic headwinds. Bloomberg Economics projects high-tech's contribution to China's GDP could rise from 15% in 2024 to over 18% by 2026.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had his participation curtailed on the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, but he is still trying to make the best of all opportunities to pursue his never-ending fundraising goals. In a Defense Industry event ahead of the summit, Zelensky did his basic fear-mongering, ‘warning’ Europe that they risked attacks by Russia unless Ukraine ‘defeated’ them. The two-day NATO event is designed to display NATO unity. “’Russia is even planning new military operations on NATO territory – meaning your countries’, Zelensky told a defense industry event on the sidelines of the summit, hours after Russian missiles killed at least 11 people in southeast Ukraine. ‘No doubt we must stop Putin now, and in Ukraine, but we have to understand that his objectives reach beyond Ukraine. European countries need to increase defense spending’.”

The US president has been pushing to mediate a truce in the Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump says he would like to see an agreement with Russia that would put an end to the hostilities in Ukraine. He made the remarks on Tuesday morning speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to the NATO Summit in The Hague. Asked how he would react if the summit’s final declaration includes language condemning Russia, Trump said: “I’ll have to take a look at it. But, you know, I’d like to see a deal with Russia.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated what he told Vladimir Putin after the Russian president offered to help mediate the war between Israel and Iran.

"Vladimir called me up. He said, 'Can I help you with Iran?'" Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he headed to The Hague for a NATO meeting. "I said, 'No, I don't need help with Iran. I need help with you.'" Outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump initially said Putin offered to mediate the Israel-Iran conflict during a phone call the day before. "I said, 'Do me a favor, mediate your own,'" said Trump, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war. "'Let's mediate Russia first. OK?'"

The US president has declined to unequivocally back the alliance’s collective defense obligations

US President Donald Trump has refused to publicly affirm that he would unconditionally defend America’s allies under NATO. He made the remarks on Tuesday en route to the NATO summit in The Hague. Under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, NATO members must treat an attack against one of them as an attack against them all. Asked by a reporter if he was committed to Article 5, Trump replied, “Depends on your definition.”

World War 2-style spirit needed to face down the increasing threat from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, warns new National Security Strategy

The British public has been urged to “actively prepare” for the possibility of war on UK soil. The recently released National Security Strategy paints a grim picture of the future, calling for a World War 2-style spirit to face down increasing threats. It highlights that managing nuclear weapons risks is now “more complex than it was even in the Cold War”. The strategy also points out that major powers such as China and Russia are vying for dominance in strategic areas, including “outer space, cyberspace, the deep sea, and at the Arctic and Antarctic poles”.

Berlin banned Compact magazine last year, accusing it of presenting a threat to the German constitutional order

Germany’s highest administrative court has declared a government ban on Compact magazine to be illegal. The nation’s interior ministry imposed the restriction last year, claiming it was a “right-wing extremist” publication involved in “anti-constitutional” activities. In its ruling published on Tuesday, the Federal Administrative Court stated that the evidence presented by the interior ministry was insufficient and the “anti-immigration statements” published by the magazine could be interpreted as “exaggerated, but ultimately permissible, criticism of migration policy.”

(France) More Footage Emerges of African-Involved Brawls at 2025 Music Festival

Tensions are rising in France after new video footage surfaced showing violent brawls during the 2025 Music Festival, involving predominantly African-origin youth. The clips, which went viral on social media, captured scenes of chaos in several locations where the event was held. The footage has reignited public outcry and renewed scrutiny over France’s immigration and public safety policies. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that the altercations involved large groups, some armed with blunt objects and knives. Families attending the festival for its cultural spirit were seen fleeing in fear. Some videos show police attempting to intervene, while others suggest a lack of immediate response from law enforcement.

The concept of the “Great Replacement“, popularised by the French writer Renaud Camus, is the subject of heated debate in Europe and the US.

It refers to the hypothesis of a demographic replacement of native European populations by immigrant populations, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, as a result of migration dynamics and differences in birth rates. This term, often associated with polemical discourse, deserves a factual examination to disentangle what is myth, reality or taboo. Let’s explore the available data in Europe, the arguments on both sides and the reasons why the subject remains so sensitive.

Illegal migrants caught working £1,000-a-week jobs just hours after arriving in the UK—while staying in taxpayer-funded hotels. Patrick Christys reveals shocking footage of asylum seekers using delivery apps like Deliveroo and Uber Eats, despite having no legal right to work. The investigation links illegal employment directly to human traffickers, with clear evidence passed to the National Crime Agency—who say it’s 'not their problem'.

The upsurging separatists in the Canadian province of Alberta are gearing up for a referendum that could see the province secede from the rest of the country.

It turns out that not all Canadians took offense to US President Donald J. Trump’s criticizing Canada for relying on American subsidies, and his further suggestion that the Great White North should become ‘another United State’. CNN reported: “In oil-rich Alberta, where a movement for independence from Canada appears to be gathering steam, many see in Trump a powerful and important ally whose haranguing of their former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was as welcome as his calls to ‘drill baby, drill’. Though some see US statehood as a step too far, many in the Red Deer crowd believe the US president – as a fellow pro-oil conservative – would recognize a breakaway Alberta should a vote on independence go their way.”

President Donald Trump’s approval rating sank to the lowest levels of his second term following his decision to bomb nuclear targets in Iran and involve the United States further in Iran’s war with Israel, according to a new poll.

The Economist-YouGov poll found voters approved of Trump’s job performance 40% of the time, with 54% disapproving. Trump’s net approval rating is minus-14 with the survey, which was taken between Friday and Monday. The short U.S. bombing campaign against Iran was during that time.

In the race for the Democrat nomination to be mayor of New York City, Andrew Cuomo has now conceded to far left socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is now poised to win the contest.

It’s amazing that Cuomo would give this up so easily without a fight. From the 19th News: Cuomo concedes to Zohran Mamdani in New York City mayoral primary In an upset, Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani will be the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, defeating candidates including Andrew Cuomo, who was seeking a political comeback nearly four years after he resigned as governor of New York amid sexual misconduct allegations. Cuomo conceded the race Tuesday night, before the final results of ranked-choice voting were clear.

George Soros-funded activist group Media Matters for America has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), alleging that the agency is conducting a retaliatory investigation influenced by President Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk.

The supposed “media watchdog” claims that the FTC is using its authority to “silence and harass” the organization. In a statement, Angelo Carusone, chairman and president of Media Matters, described the case as a “significant free-speech issue” and vowed not to back down. “If the Trump administration is allowed to use this unlawful investigation to punish legitimate reporting on behalf of a political ally, then there is nothing to stop it from targeting anyone who stands up and exercises their rights,” Carusone claimed.

Ex-Biden official Neera Tanden admitted under oath to the House Oversight Committee during a closed-door testimony on Tuesday that she controlled Joe Biden’s autopen. House Oversight Chairman James Comer recently identified five Biden aides who were involved in the cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline and autopen scandal. Director of Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden was brought before the Committee on Tuesday and admitted she was authorized to use Joe Biden’s autopen between October 2021 to May 2023. According to the Washington Examiner, Neera Tanden testified that she was also authorized to direct the autopen, however, she denied manipulation or abuse.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly investigating a California lawmaker’s call to gang members to defend their “hoods” from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In a post on X, Fox News’s Bill Melugin posted a video that appeared to show Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez questioning where “18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members” were, now that their hoods are “being invaded by the biggest gang there is.” Gonzalez claimed that ICE agents were “running a much all up” in the gangs territory.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 11 Iranian nationals found to be living in the country illegally, including individuals with suspected terrorist ties and significant criminal histories.

These individuals were apprehended from eight states, including Minnesota, Mississippi, Alabama, California, New York, Colorado, and Texas. According to DHS, the detainees include a former member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a convicted Iranian Army sniper, and at least one individual with confirmed Hezbollah affiliations. One high-profile arrest occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota, where ICE took into custody Mehran Makari Saheli, a 56‑year‑old ex-IRGC member linked to Hezbollah and with a prior firearms conviction.

Hope Clinic, a long-standing abortionist clinic in Illinois, has opened a second location in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, offering to kill unborn babies in all trimesters, including up to approximately 34 weeks.

The facility, which started operations on June 2, is now the only independent provider in the Midwest performing abortions at such an advanced stage of pregnancy. The clinic announced its expansion on Instagram, stating, “Hope Clinic is now open in Chicago, IL, expanding our care through all trimesters! (And OMG we couldn’t be more excited).” Reasons for late-term abortions listed by the clinic include issues like health complications, but also personal changes of mind, such as “They just don’t want to be pregnant.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is facing mounting pressure both internally at the central bank and externally from the White House and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to begin reducing U.S. interest rates.

Appearing before Congress on Tuesday, Powell was peppered by House Republicans and Democrats alike to explain his reasoning for not moving to reduce the cost of borrowing. “From our side, we’d love to see the rates go down,” Congressman Juan Vargas (D-CA) told the Fed chairman during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. The California Democrat added: “I know a number of my colleagues on the other side would love to see the rates go down. I think it’s pretty unanimous.”

If you don’t think Washington is in the maws of a Fiscal Doomsday Machine, think again. And the place to start is with the 30-year CBO projections, expressed as the dollar increase from the current $29 trillion level of publicly held US Treasury debt.

If Washington does nothing except leave current tax, spending, and structural deficit policies in place (i.e. baseline policy), the publicly-held debt will grow by $102 trillion over the next three decades, reaching a staggering 154% of what would be $85 trillion of GDP by 2054. Moreover, that outcome assumes that Rosy Scenario does not lose her footing for even a moment through the middle of the century. Stated differently, the underlying CBO projections presume that there will be no recession during the 34-year span from 2020 to 2054, and that, in fact, there will be perpetual full employment at about 4% from here on out.

There’s a ridiculous and pervasive notion in finance that US Treasuries are “risk free.”

People repeat it without thinking. Financial institutions build portfolios around it. And for decades, the world has blindly accepted this trope as gospel. As a result, bonds—especially US Treasuries—became the de facto savings account for many in the post-1971 fiat currency era. Widely regarded as a safe, conservative place to park capital, US Treasuries are the foundation of the massive global bond market. The global bond market is now estimated to be worth more than $300 trillion. Why? Because the masses were told this was the smart, safe thing to do.

Even with USAID sidelined, the money pipeline for narrative management never dried up.

A US- and EU-funded initiative is offering significant financial incentives to media professionals across Central Asia, with the stated aim of combating so-called “disinformation” and “hate speech.” Operating under the banner of CARAVAN (Cultivating Audience Resilience through Amplification of Vibrant and Authentic Narratives), the program is spearheaded by Internews, an organization with deep ties to US government funding and has previously been funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The new grant program invites collaborative teams from at least two Central Asian countries to submit content proposals, which, if selected, could receive up to €10,000 in support each.

In a groundbreaking scientific achievement, researchers have successfully created the first mouse with two biological fathers, a milestone that could have profound implications for reproductive science.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, this mouse, born from the genetic material of two male mice, has even gone on to produce its own offspring, marking a significant step forward in the field of genetic engineering and reproductive technology. The process involved advanced genetic techniques to combine the DNA of two male mice, resulting in a viable embryo that developed into a healthy mouse. This mouse, in turn, was able to reproduce, demonstrating that the genetic modifications did not impair its fertility. The Daily Mail highlights that this achievement relied on cutting-edge methods to manipulate stem cells and genetic material, overcoming significant biological barriers that previously made such an outcome impossible.

All newborn babies will have their DNA mapped under new plans.

Texas has passed a new law requiring all public school classrooms to prominently display the Ten Commandments starting in the next school year.

The legislation, approved by the Texas Senate, marks a bold step in integrating religious elements into public education, sparking debates about the separation of church and state. This mandate positions Texas as the largest state in the U.S. to implement such a requirement, according to reports from Yahoo News. The bill, which cleared a major vote in May 2025, has been met with both support and criticism. Proponents argue that displaying the Ten Commandments promotes moral values and reflects the historical and cultural significance of the text.

"We have the right to know what they are spraying on us."

