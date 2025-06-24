One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Iran has reportedly rejected a ceasefire between itself and Israel, claiming that it did not receive “any ceasefire proposal” after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two countries.

A “senior Iranian official” told CNN that “Iran would continue to fight until it achieves lasting peace.” The official added that it “would view remarks from Israel” and the United States as being a “deception.” Per the outlet: Iran has not received any ceasefire proposal and sees no reason for one, a senior Iranian official told CNN. The official said Iran would continue to fight until it achieves lasting peace and that it would view remarks from Israel and the US as “a deception” intended to justify attacks on Iran’s interests. “At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official said.

Iran may have rejected President Donald Trump’s ceasefire, but that may make no difference, since Trump has boxed Iran in at the United Nations Security Council, which could adopt a ceasefire resolution this week.

On Monday evening, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire in what he called the “12 Day War.” That fit media reports of quiet overtures. Iran, however, refused to acknowledge an agreement. Yet the fact that Trump made his announcement when he did — that is, ahead of possible Security Council meetings that could consider draft ceasefire resolutions — Trump may have boxed Iran into ending the war.

Hours before ceasefire set to begin, Iran launches six missile barrages at Israel. A missile hits a 7-story building in Be'er Sheva, leaving five dead.

Early Tuesday morning, the IDF identified multiple missile launches from Iran toward Israeli territory in three separate barrages. Iran fired a total of six barrages at Israel up to and shortly after the start of the ceasefire that US President Donald Trump announced overnight. The first barrage, fired shortly after 5:00 a.m., consisted of two missiles and was intercepted, with no reported impact sites or injuries, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). A second barrage, launched shortly after 5:30 a.m., included four missiles—one of which scored a direct hit on a seven-story building in Be'er Sheva. MDA and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. MDA treated three individuals in critical condition—a man around 40 years old, a woman around 30, and a young man around 20—who were later pronounced dead. Later, forces located the bodies of two additional victims.

The Prime Minister updated that all objectives of Operation Rising Lion have been achieved, and the ceasefire with Iran announced by President Trump came into effect this morning.

Israel confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that it agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, which came into effect at 7:00 Israel time. In an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, it was announced that the agreement to the ceasefire was given in full coordination with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement during the day. Prime Minister Netanyahu reported that last night he convened the Security Cabinet along with the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, and the head of the Mossad, in order to report that Israel has achieved all the objectives of peration Rising Lion had been achieved or even exceeded.

Reza Pahlavi says regime’s days are numbered: ‘This is our Berlin Wall moment’; Israeli minister asserts that Jerusalem is cooperating with Iranian opposition figures

Europe and the United States should not give a lifeline to the Iranian leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through talks when his rule is “closer every day” to ending, the son of Iran’s ousted shah said Monday. Reza Pahlavi, formerly the crown prince and now a key opposition figure, told AFP in an interview in Paris that foreign powers had to seize the chance of what he termed Iran’s “Berlin Wall moment,” with its leaders weakened by days of Israeli airstrikes. “I can hardly imagine that a regime that is now severely diminished in its capabilities and has been practically humiliated is in the mood for more talks,” he said. He asserted that Iran, whose top diplomat Abbas Araghchi held talks with European foreign ministers in Switzerland on Friday, had “time and time again” been “deceitful” in negotiations.

This conflict could go one of two ways, neither is small.

Amidst rough seas, you need a steady sailor. Historian and classicist Victor Davis Hanson just delivered a masterful breakdown of the Iran conflict with clarity few can match. Not just what’s happening, but what’s coming next. “I think we’re going to see things that we haven’t seen in our lifetime in the Middle East,” he said. This could go one of two ways, neither is small.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praises reported ceasefire between Israel and Iran: It’s a really remarkable achievement. President Trump deserves all the credit.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson praised US President Donald Trump on Monday night, after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. “It’s a really remarkable achievement. President Trump deserves all the credit. This is what peace through strength looks like. We haven’t seen this in a while, and it’s really a big sigh of relief here on Capitol Hill,” Johnson told reporters at the US Capitol, as quoted by CNN. Calling it “a really, really big day,” and “historic,” Johnson also said that calls from other lawmakers for a War Powers resolution potentially limiting the president’s authority to issue further strikes on Iran was “kind of a moot point now, isn’t it?”

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Vice President JD Vance stated that if Iran tries to build a nuclear weapon again, “they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.”

And he hopes that Iran has learned the lesson that “we can destroy whatever nuclear capacity you build up. I think that lesson is what’s going to teach them not to rebuild their nuclear capacity.” Host Bret Baier asked, “So, after all of this, if the Iranian government survives as is, what’s to stop it from rebuilding over time if they, in fact, moved the 60% highly enriched uranium? That’s the concern.”

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran’s air defenses and nuclear programs have been completely taken out of commission and the conventional missile program of Iran “has been largely” taken out.

Vance said, “For Israel, think about this, they’ve accomplished an important military objective. They’ve helped us destroy the Iranian nuclear program. They’ve also destroyed the conventional missile capability of Iran that threatened the country of Israel. For the Iranians, I think this is a new opportunity to actually pursue the path of peace.” He added, “I think what the Iranians have shown very clearly is they don’t want this war to go on for much longer. Their air defenses have been totally destroyed. Their conventional missile program has been largely destroyed, and, of course, their nuclear program has been obliterated, as I said before. So, I think the Iranians are in a place where they don’t want to keep on fighting.”

Unidentified drones struck radar systems at two military bases in Iraq early this morning, security sources say.

The strikes came hours after Iran launched missiles at a US military facility in Qatar –the largest US military facility in the Middle East — in retaliation for the American bombing of Tehran’s nuclear facilities. The first attack hit a radar system at the Taji base, north of Baghdad, a security source tells AFP, requesting anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media. A few hours later, the security source tells AFP that “a drone targeted… the radar system at the Imam Ali airbase” in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq.

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed Monday that those involved in a "heinous" suicide attack on a Damascus church a day earlier would face justice, calling for unity in the country.

The shooting and suicide bombing Sunday at the church in the working-class Dwelaa district of the Syrian capital killed 25 people and wounded 63, the health ministry said, raising an earlier toll of 22 killed. The authorities said the attacker was affiliated with the Islamic State group. "We promise... that we will work night and day, mobilising all our specialized security agencies, to capture all those who participated in and planned this heinous crime and to bring them to justice," Sharaa said in a statement, AFP reported.

“The internal struggles of the CCP’s top leaders may be far more fierce than the outside world imagines, and the CCP and its military are in a precarious state,”

As infighting within the top echelons of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intensifies, many China watchers are wondering if Chinese leader Xi Jinping is still in power and really in control, especially of the military. According to long-standing CCP practice, a group of generals are promoted before Army Day on Aug. 1 every year. Since many generals were reported to have been taken down or investigated in an alleged military purge over the last year, whether Xi will promote any generals or announce new appointments before Aug. 1 has attracted attention as an indication of whether he’s still in control of the military.

President Donald Trump will arrive in The Hague, Netherlands, today June 24 for a critical NATO summit, aiming to secure unprecedented defense spending commitments from allies, an issue he has championed for years.

This year’s summit is poised to set a bold new defense spending target of 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for each member country, more than doubling the current 2 percent benchmark. Trump’s whirlwind 24-hour visit to the Netherlands comes amid a geopolitical storm in the Middle East as peace (well, a ceasefire allegedly) almost breaks out between Iran and Israel conflict (following Iran's 'theatric' attack on US bases after US airstrikes over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear facilities, which were intended to halt Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was allegedly the target of an assassination plot, as revealed by Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). The alleged plan involved a Polish military pensioner who had been recruited by the Soviet Union decades ago.

During a closed briefing with Ukrainian media, Malyuk stated that Russia had activated the Polish man to execute the assassination at Poland‘s Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport. The plan reportedly involved the use of either a first-person-view drone or a sniper rifle, according to TSN. “A military pensioner, a Pole, who was recruited decades ago, firmly believed in the Soviet idea and harbored his intention through the years. So, he—this ‘sleeper agent’—was activated,” Malyuk said. However, the plot was thwarted through a joint operation between Ukraine’s SBU and Poland’s internal security agency, the ABW. The Russian government and Poland’s ABW have yet to comment on the matter.

The Russian president has met distinguished military graduates, and gave an address about the challenges faced by the country’s armed forces

President Vladimir Putin on Monday hosted distinguished graduates of Russian military and security institutions in the Kremlin, speaking on the country’s challenges and outlining the priorities for its armed forces. Here are the key takeaways from Putin’s speech: Ukraine conflict. The Ukraine conflict is a part of the “fight for our future,” the president told the graduates, stating that today’s Russian soldiers are “the direct heirs of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, all generations of defenders of thousand-year-old Russia.” Putin said that the conflict was providing invaluable military experience, which Russia must preserve, expand, and pass on to make the country’s military even stronger.

The US leader has criticized the former Russian president for suggesting some nations may provide Iran with nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump has cautioned the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev against “casually” talking about nuclear weapons. The comment came after the former Russian president suggested that several unnamed countries were prepared to provide Iran with weapons of mass destruction. On June 22, the US bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan and claimed that its warplanes had severely degraded the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. The attack was preceded by massive air raids against Iran by Israel.

Serbian companies continue to send munitions to Ukraine via third countries, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service

Ukraine’s military continues to receive weapons from Serbia, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has stated in a press release published on Monday, in which it accused Belgrade of betraying its historic friendship with Moscow. Officially, Serbia has avoided backing Kiev in the conflict and asserted its neutrality. Despite this, Serbian defense firms have been increasing their supply of ammunition to Ukraine, according to the SVR. The agency asserts that this has been made possible through indirect export schemes designed to obscure the weapons’ true destination.

France Is Ruined

Raw footage from the massive Dublin, Ireland protest against mass immigration on June 22, 2025. Stay tuned for our full report, featuring hard-hitting exclusive interviews.

As the new polls show the populists from Reform UK on track to win the next British General Elections, more pressure has been put on leader Nigel Farage to start revealing more of his plans for an expected Reform UK government.

One salient point of Farage’s disagreement with Keir Starmer’s Labour Cabinet is about the ‘tax raid’ on foreign ‘non-dom’ millionaires. Since Starmer came to power, the UK’s millionaire exodus has amounted to losing 530,000 average taxpayers, something Farage means to revert. According to a January Independent report, more than 10,800 millionaires have left the UK just in 2024, ‘the second-highest millionaire exodus globally after China’ – departures attributed to tax raids, including the abolition of ‘non-dom status’ and the inheritance tax changes.

Outrage, including from Green Party voters, after a Green Party politician links organ donation to political affiliation.

A Green Party councilor, Julia Probst from the city of Weißenhorn, publicly asked in a survey whether her followers would agree to an organ donation if the potential recipient was an Alternative for Germany (AfD) voter. The survey, taken by nearly 4,000 users, saw about a quarter say they would not agree to an organ donation; however, the vast majority said they would, amounting to 76 percent. Her post was met with severe criticism from many users, with some accusing her of linking organ donation to political leanings.

The Cloward-Piven strategy is a political tactic to achieve radical social change by overloading a system, particularly the welfare system, to create a crisis that would force reforms. It is linked to mass immigration, which increases the number of people on the welfare system. One of the goals is to implement a universal basic income.

The strategy is being implemented in Canada by Mark Carney and it could be that it is also being deployed in the UK. The Cloward-Piven strategy is a political tactic developed in 1966 by sociologists Richard Cloward and his wife Frances Fox Piven. The strategy aimed at achieving radical social change by deliberately overloading a system, particularly the welfare system, to create a crisis that would force reforms.

The targeted artwork, L’Hétaire, was on loan from an Italian gallery and protected by glass.

A climate activist from the group Last Generation Canada vandalized a Pablo Picasso painting at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on Thursday, vandalizing it with pink paint. The targeted artwork, L’Hétaire, was on loan from an Italian gallery and protected by glass. Museum officials confirmed that there were no immediate signs of damage. Last Generation Canada claimed responsibility for the act, saying it was part of a campaign urging the Canadian government to establish a national climate disaster response agency to assist those impacted by extreme weather. The group has also targeted the Montreal Casino and the BMO Museum with similar paint demonstrations in recent weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) approved an immigrant detention center in Florida, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” to be built, according to a report from the New York Times.

As Breitbart News reported, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier initially pitched the idea to turn the “virtually abandoned Miami-Dade Collier Training Facility” into a detention center to house illegal aliens, which would be guarded by alligators and pythons: “I think this is the best one. I call it ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ This 30 square mile area is completely surrounded by the Everglades — presents an efficient, low cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter,” he said. If detainees were to escape, “there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.”

The Trump administration can deport illegal aliens to nations other than their home countries, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court lifted a previous order from a federal judge who had previously blocked the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens to alternative countries without “due process.” While the court did not explain its ruling, it “granted the Trump administration’s emergency request” to put U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy’s injunction on hold, Politico reported. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

A violent incident unfolded at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, when an armed gunman opened fire during a morning service, injuring one person.

The situation was swiftly brought under control by a church security guard who fatally shot the suspect, preventing further harm to the congregation. The shooting occurred shortly after the 10:45 a.m. service began, around 11:15 a.m., at the church located approximately 30 miles west of Detroit. According to reports, the suspect, a 31-year-old white male, drove his truck into the church premises before opening fire. quick-thinking church member attempted to intervene by using their truck to block the suspect, prompting the gunman to fire at the vehicle. The church’s security guard responded decisively, neutralizing the threat by shooting and killing the suspect.

A New York State Health Department lawyer was caught on undercover video claiming former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo was “forced” into signing a nursing home reform bill after sexual misconduct allegations.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed multiple women, AG Letitia James announced in August 2021 after a 4-month investigation into the accusations. According to NY AG Letitia James, Cuomo violated state and federal law. James said Cuomo harassed current and former state employees and created a hostile work environment.

In a press conference on Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced a landmark agreement with the nation’s largest health insurers to tackle the number one healthcare problem plaguing hundreds of millions of Americans: prior authorization.

Prior authorization is the requirement for doctors and patients to get advance approval from insurance companies BEFORE certain treatments, tests, or procedures are covered. It was meant to control costs, but for 85% of Americans, it’s become a serious barrier to care. “Doctors like myself are continually struggling with this issue,” Dr. Oz said, explaining how the bureaucratic process not only delays treatment but deeply frustrates both providers and patients.

Economist and best-selling author Nassim Taleb says a single asset has overtaken the US dollar’s position as the world’s de facto reserve currency.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, the Black Swan author says that the US dollar has lost its status as a reliable safe-haven asset, noting that people prefer to invest in the stock market rather than hold a currency that declines in value over time. He also says that America’s sweeping sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine marked the beginning of the end of the dollar’s reign as the world’s reserve currency. According to Taleb, gold is now the world’s reserve currency, highlighting that the dollar’s credibility eroded after America and its allies weaponized the USD.

How reliant is your state on Uncle Sam’s wallet?

Every year, billions in federal tax dollars are redistributed to the 50 states and the District of Columbia through grants, contracts, and benefit programs. We rank the states to see who benefits the most from the flows so readers can see the fiscal winners and losers at a glance. Data for this visualization comes from MoneyGeek, which uses Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis figures. Their dependency score blends two metrics: the state’s return‐on‐taxes ratio and the share of state revenues coming from federal sources.

In a recent statement, Kroger, one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, revealed plans to shutter 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months.

CBS News reported that the decision marks a significant move for the retailer as it navigates evolving market conditions and operational challenges. Kroger’s announcement comes amid a rapidly changing retail landscape, where grocery chains face pressures from rising operational costs, shifts in consumer behavior, and increased competition from both traditional rivals and e-commerce giants. While the CBS News report did not detail specific reasons for the closures, such decisions are often driven by underperforming locations, lease expirations, or strategic realignment to focus on more profitable markets.

On Saturday, thousands protested in London against the UK government’s plans to conduct solar geoengineering experiments to dim the Sun. They have good reason to resist chemtrail and other geoengineering programmes. If you don’t understand why all geoengineering programmes, worldwide, should be banned, then read on.

In 2014 that the UK Government denied it was undertaking geoengineering activities and stated that, conversely, the Department of Energy and Climate Change had funding projects to examine the effects of solar radiation modification. In April 2025, it was announced that the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (“ARIA”) will be given the green light to begin experiments to dim sunlight, which could include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere or brightening clouds to reflect sunshine, for which the agency has set aside £50 million of taxpayers’ money.

The bill doesn’t just sell the land. It preempts local control...

A little-known provision in the Senate’s new reconciliation bill isn’t just about selling public land - it’s about stripping local communities of control. The provision bans states and counties from regulating “AI Systems” for a full decade, opening the door to opaque development far beyond housing. From data centers to deed-restricted zones, this bill rewrites who gets a say in the future of American land. Yes, the Big Beautiful Bill includes language which impacts the Endangered Species Act (ESA)—and specifically its private right of action, a legal mechanism that allows activist nonprofits to stop land use dead in its tracks.

Remember when the US government essentially admitted to the existence of aliens and almost no one noticed?

Launched in 2023, congressional hearings on government encounters with potential otherworldly phenomenon brought a series of witness testimonies into public focus that confirmed long time "conspiracy theories" that humans are not alone in the universe. Intel and military officials presented information under oath that the government had indeed encountered what they call "UAPs" (UFOs) and others claimed that non-human biological entities had been discovered along with recovered aircraft.

You've likely heard a lot of stories of pilots being forced out of their jobs after they blew the whistle on some misconduct within the airline industry, or because of their refusal to take the Covid vaccine. But you've likely never heard of a pilot losing his license to protect a federal informant who is a federal convict responsible for heinous crimes.

