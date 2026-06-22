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Statement by Qatar and Pakistan comes after US, Iranian sources clash over whether nuclear program was discussed, other issues; Netanyahu: War created conditions for regime’s fall

Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap toward reaching a final deal to end the war within 60 days, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement on Monday following the first day of talks between the sides. “The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks,” the joint statement read, adding that the High-Level Committee was established to oversee the talks. The statement added that talks would continue all week.

The US Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products through August 21, 2026, according to information published on its website.

The authorization also permits the importation into the United States of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products under specified conditions. The Treasury Department said the general license does not authorize transactions involving North Korea, Cuba or Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the first real test of progress made in Switzerland will be a newly established mechanism designed to prevent renewed fighting in Lebanon.

In a post on X, Araghchi praised Pakistani and Qatari mediation efforts, saying they had delivered “major progress” toward ending the Lebanon war and implementing the Iran-US memorandum of understanding. “Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War,” he wrote, pointing to sanctions waivers for oil and petrochemical exports, the lifting of the blockade, the release of some frozen assets and a major reconstruction and development plan for Iran. “The first real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham issued a warning during a Sunday Face the Nation interview, saying that if President Trump’s new diplomatic effort with Iran fails, the United States will take control of the Strait of Hormuz by force.

Graham made the comments while discussing the newly proposed Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, a deal that has already divided some Republicans and raised questions about whether Tehran can ever be trusted to follow through on its promises. The South Carolina Republican said he supports giving diplomacy a chance, but admitted that the memorandum is “problematic” and predicted it would ultimately fail.

“If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again,” he added.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to stop supporting proxies in Lebanon, warning that he could resume strikes on the country should they fail to do so in a Sunday Truth Social post. “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble,” Trump wrote, implying Hezbollah. “If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again,” he added. Additionally, Trump warned Iran not to close the Strait of Hormuz in an overnight conversation, Fox News reported Sunday.

President Isaac Herzog warns that Iran-backed Hezbollah is hijacking Lebanon and ruining peace prospects as US and Iranian officials meet in Switzerland.

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday publicly leveled blame at Iranian-backed proxies for sabotaging the prospects of Middle East stability. The remarks coincided with the talks between American and Iranian delegations in Switzerland, in which the sides were planning to discuss the escalation between Jerusalem and Hezbollah, among other topics. “They keep on violating [the ceasefire] through their terror proxy called Hezbollah, which is a terror organization armed to its neck by Iran, and that’s the issue,” Herzog asserted during an interview with Fox News.

A new deconfliction mechanism for Lebanon established as part of the weekend negotiations between the US and Iran in Switzerland would exclude Israel and limit Israeli military action to only responding to “imminent threats,” rather than to the broader category of “emerging threats,” Channel 12 reports, without citing sources.

US Vice President JD Vance said earlier today that a new “deconfliction mechanism” had been established during yesterday’s negotiations in Burgenstock. He offered limited details on how it would operate but indicated that Hezbollah would be part of the conversation between Israel, Lebanon and “other partners in the region.”

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa rejects President Trump’s suggestions that Damascus should militarily intervene against Hezbollah, favoring economic solutions instead.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa publicly dismissed suggestions on Sunday that Damascus plans to deploy troops to Lebanon to fight Hezbollah. The statement follows several remarks by US President Donald Trump floating the possibility of Syrian military intervention to quell the ongoing war between Israel and the terrorist group. “We are looking for economic channels between Lebanon and Syria, not military ones,” al-Sharaa clarified during a broadcast interview with Al Mashhad, as reported by AFP. The pushback comes after Trump expressed frustration to Fox News on Sunday over Israel’s ongoing campaign, stating he was “disappointed Israel can’t put Hezbollah away” and remarking, “I’m close to giving it over to Syria.”

The Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States may strengthen the Revolutionary Guards, weaken Persian Gulf security and deepen China’s access to Iranian energy. Above all, however, it leaves Iranians to face the Islamic Republic on their own.

Paragraph 2 of the MOU effectively enshrines the abandonment of the Iranian people by committing both sides to “refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.” This clause stands in direct contrast to many of President Trump’s previous statements regarding the Iranian people and his repeated condemnations of the regime’s brutality. The comment appeared to refer to a provision in the joint statement issued by mediators Qatar and Pakistan following nearly 18 hours of talks in Switzerland. In 2017, Trump described Iranians as “a proud people” forced to submit to extremist rule. In 2018, he tweeted: “Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!”

An explosion tore through Qatar’s key natural gas export terminal last night as workers tried to resume operations there after Iran bombed it during the war, causing a fire that hurt at least 54 people, as another 18 were still missing hours later.

The blast at the Ras Laffan industrial area could cause further chaos in global energy markets, particularly as Qatar remains one of the world’s top natural gas producers. Qatar shut down its production after Iran’s wartime chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz meant it couldn’t get shipments out to its clients. With Iran loosening its grip on the strait as negotiations continue over a permanent end to the war, Qatar began work to try to restart its export terminal. Last night, that work sparked an explosion and fire at the Barzan gas supply facility, the state-run firm QatarEnergy says.

Report says Egyptian government actions ‘restrict ability to freely practice their belief’

The Egyptian government is systematically restricting freedom of religion, according to a new report by the U.S. State Department’s Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). While such restrictions affect all religious minorities in the country, Egypt’s Christians, the largest minority, often experience state-sanctioned discrimination, especially through restrictions on the construction of new houses of worship or burial grounds, and the failure to prosecute acts of violence committed against members of the community. Despite Christianity having an official protected status as one of the “three heavenly religions,” blasphemy laws have been used to target Christians in Egypt who talk about their faith online.

Iraq’s new leadership is pledging state control over weapons, but questions remain over whether Baghdad can rein in powerful Iran-backed militias.

Iraq is going through a transition with its new prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi. According to a recent report, he continues to push for the government to have a monopoly on weapons, which would ostensibly rein in Iranian-backed militias. However, the militias have not yet disarmed, fitting into a similar pattern across the Middle East in which Iranian proxy groups refuse to disarm. A new article at Al-Ain media in the UAE noted that Iraqi officials are saying that “the monopoly on weapons is non-negotiable.” Iraq has supposedly confirmed that restricting weapons to the state is a firm position that “does not accept compromise.”

On June 20, 2026, Fulani bandit leader Bello Turji released a video celebrating the killing of soldiers after terrorists attacked Bargaja community in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He stated, “God willing, Allah has granted us victory over those who have been rustling our livestock and killing our innocent brothers in Isa, Zamfara, Sokoto State, Sabon Birni and other local government areas around.” In the same video, Turji addressed the possibility of peace talks. He said, “If the government is ready for negotiation, we are also ready for negotiation. But if they want to continue with force, we are prepared. Our fighters are ready for whatever comes.” He added, “We are ready for peace, but if they choose war, we are also ready. We will defend ourselves.”

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo to talk about Iranian nationals and their attempt to cross the northern border to illegally enter the United States.

“I know that the northern border has become even more challenging than the southern border was in Texas so long ago. What can you tell us about what’s happening on the northern border right now?” Bartiromo asked. “What we have seen happen on our northern border because the amount of pressure President Trump has put on Iran with the peace through strength, is we have seen an unusually amount of Iranian nationals trying to sneak in through our northern, not southern border because President Trump’s policies had closed the southern border,” Mullin said.

Janeese Lewis George’s win in the D.C. Democratic primary puts a longtime democratic socialist with deep ties to radical left groups – including anti-police activists and Marxist organizations – on track to become mayor of America’s capital, advancing D.C. statehood as a calculated power grab that would hand the far left two new Senate seats and greater national influence.

Janeese Lewis-George just won the Democratic primary and is now positioned to become the first self-described democratic socialist mayor in Washington, D.C. history. This is not a recent conversion – she has been deep in the radical left for many years. Expect the D.C. Statehood Power Grab. In fact, the D.C. chapter of the self-described Marxist Party for Liberation and Socialism (PSL) posted a gushing statement on Janeese Lewis-George’s victory, stating in part that her campaign “has shown that D.C. residents are hungry for a far more confrontational stance to Donald Trump.” The PSL intends to push the likely new mayor to embrace the D.C. Statehood movement, which would give D.C. the institutional power needed to impose its radical agenda.

The promised Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in New York City is creating political problems for President Donald Trump and Republicans before it has even begun.

What should be a political boon for Trump and Republicans before November’s midterm elections, considering the president’s record of support even among independents regarding his immigration policies, could now be problematic after the botched operation that started in Minnesota last December. Those problems were underscored by Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, this month, and his pugnacious appearance on Fox News during which he pledged, “You’re going to see more ICE agents [than] you’ve ever seen in New York City.”

MSNOW marked Father’s Day by giving a glowing platform to the family of Salah Sarsour, the president of Wisconsin’s largest mosque, after he was released from ICE custody following a ruling from a Trump-appointed federal judge.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon, who was appointed by President Trump, ordered the release of Sarsour after ruling that he had raised a “substantial” First Amendment retaliation claim. The left-wing media wasted no time turning the story into another emotional anti-ICE segment. During the MSNOW interview, Sarsour was described as a “community leader,” a husband, a father of six, and a grandfather of nine. His son Kareem spoke about the emotional reunion, saying the family had been living a “nightmare” for more than 80 days and describing the moment Sarsour returned home to his family and community.

Joe Biden absurdly claimed that making Juneteenth a federal holiday was his proudest day as president – but he got the day confused with the Tulsa Massacre.

In 2021, Joe Biden, a lifelong racist, signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday. No one knew what Juneteenth was until recently. Barack Obama never tweeted about Juneteenth and he never gave a speech about the event. On Friday, Biden said making Juneteenth a federal holiday was his proudest day as President

The New York Times marked Father’s Day by publishing exactly the kind of piece Americans have come to expect from the left-wing paper: a cartoon essay about a transgender “dad” explaining gender identity to a young daughter.

The piece, titled “To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated,” was published in the Times’ opinion section and presented as a personal parenting reflection. But the actual cartoons tell a much larger story about where elite liberal culture is trying to take the country. In one cartoon, the narrator writes, “I’ve been living as a trans man since I was 18 years old.” Another panel says, “But when my wife and I had Elliot, I had to learn how to be a trans dad.” The child in the comic repeatedly asks the obvious questions that woke adults pretend are complicated.

WASHINGTON — Macky Sall, the former President of Senegal and a leading candidate to be the next Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), told Breitbart News exclusively he supports American President Donald Trump’s push to reform the UN and wants to, as Trump and his team say, “Make the UN Great Again.”

“My first message to President Trump is first to congratulate him for his action on peace,” Sall said in a phone interview ahead of a recent trip to Washington. “He’s a peace builder, even if sometimes we have some problems today with Iran, but what he did is huge on one year of peace in the world, around the world, and he has to continue this process to be and to stay a peace builder. The second is United States are the first power in the world to be with the UN, they need to be with the UN, but the UN also should be reformed to be efficient and with other member states together we can build a better UN, or to MUNGA — we can Make the UN Great Again.”

The Western Hemisphere is turning right.

Colombia lived today with strong emotions as Trump-allied right-wing Abelardo De La Espriella won Colombia’s Presidential election run-off by a small margin. Espriella beat Iván Cepeda Castro. The candidate is supported by the current leftist president, Gustavo Petro. Espriella got just under 50% of the vote, clearing a small margin of less than half a million votes over Cepeda.

British MP Rupert Lowe has released the 219-page “Rape Gang Inquiry Report” that details horrific Pakistani rape gangs that have targeted at least 250,000 UK girls and no one stopped it. Many knew of it and are complicit. The evidence is damning and anger against Islam is exploding across the Western world.

The Western world was rocked this week as the head of Restore Britain in the UK Parliament, Rupert Lowe, released his horrific 219-page “Rape Gang Inquiry Report” on Tuesday. It details, beginning in the 1950s and exploding in the late 1990s, that British leftists ignored and enabled Muslim Pakistani rape gangs who have since that time organized networks in the British Isles that “transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men.” The scale is off-the-charts and so stunning that it makes the Epstein scandal look like child’s play.

More young Britons believe the UK would be better off as a republic than a monarchy, an Ipsos survey has suggested

Public support for the British monarchy has fallen to its lowest level in over three decades, a new poll has suggested. Just under half of Britons still favor removing the monarchy, with support particularly weak among younger people. Support for the monarchy has steadily declined since reaching a peak of 80% in 2012 and fell to 55% in 2026, according to data published by Ipsos on Friday. The figure is the lowest recorded by the market research and polling company since it began tracking the issue in 1993 and is well below the long-term average of 71%.

The reform would also abolish a popular early-retirement scheme, after Chancellor Merz accused citizens of not working hard enough

The German government is preparing to back sweeping pension reforms that would gradually raise the retirement age to 70, end popular early-retirement schemes, and introduce additional contributions to a state-run investment fund, according to media reports. The package, prepared by a commission appointed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Labor Minister Barbel Bas, will be presented on Tuesday in the latest push to make Germans work longer and harder. The key elements of the proposal include linking the retirement age to life expectancy and gradually raising it from 67 to 70, according to details first leaked by Bild and Die Zeit.

Germany would likely hold the top spot but hundreds of thousands of its refugees have already become citizens, which means they are no longer defined as refugees

The latest annual statistics from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reveal that Germany has the second-highest number of refugees in the world. Of the 35.6 million international refugees globally, 36 percent reside in six host nations. For the 2025 tracking period, the UN report breaks this group down into 27 million individuals granted protection under the Geneva Convention, 7.2 million holding alternative international protection frameworks, and 1.5 million living under refugee-like circumstances. Colombia holds the top spot globally with 2.8 million refugees, nearly all of whom arrived from neighboring Venezuela. Germany follows immediately as the second largest host state, accommodating 2.7 million refugees.

“If Krzysztof Bosak actually held a key position here in Poland and Jordan Bardella in France, then a lot could be fixed.”

On Thursday and Friday, French MEP and National Rally chairman Jordan Bardella conducted a high-profile visit to Poland, focusing heavily on European security, national sovereignty, and the ongoing migration challenges facing the continent. Bardella will most likely become the National Rally candidate in next year’s French presidential election if Marine Le Pen is unable to run for the position. Her fate will be decided following a court ruling to be announced in early July. Bardella engaged with top Polish state officials and right-wing political leaders during his trip.

The child’s family says the alleged attack in Limay has left the girl withdrawn and her mother desperate to leave the area

A mother has described her anguish after her 5-year-old daughter was raped by a 62-year-old Chechen immigrant in the parking lot of a social housing hotel in Limay, west of Paris. The man was found naked with an erect penis when the mother approached. Reports indicate that the young girl was the victim of penetrative sex. “I’m doing very badly; I’m suffering from what happened,” said Fatoumata, the 28-year-old mother of the young victim. “My heart aches so much, you have no idea. All I want is to leave here. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. I don’t want to walk past that parking lot; I don’t want to hear about any of this anymore.”

Begona Gomez has been ordered to surrender her passport and appear in court twice a month amid allegations of influence peddling

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, will stand trial before a jury on corruption-related charges, EFE news agency reported on Saturday, citing a ruling issued by the investigating judge following preliminary hearings held earlier this week. Gomez was formally charged in April with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings, and misappropriation of funds. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking a 24-year prison sentence for the 55-year-old university director, who was also ordered to surrender her passport and appear in court twice a month pending the subsequent proceedings.

Russian attacks killed three people in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions in eastern Ukraine, local authorities said on Sunday.

Moscow and Kyiv have escalated attacks on each other in recent weeks, as U.S.-led talks on ending the conflict that began in February 2022 remain effectively frozen. “One person was killed and nine were wounded” in Russian strikes in three districts of Dnipropetrovsk, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha wrote on Telegram. The fatality was a 70-year-old woman in the Nikopol district, according to Ganzha.

Four people were killed and fuel sales were suspended in annexed Crimea, the Moscow-backed authorities there said on Sunday, after a massive Ukrainian barrage hit the Black Sea peninsula.

Ukraine said it targeted military and energy facilities in Crimea — Moscow’s key logistics base for its four-year military offensive — in one of the biggest attacks on the peninsula in recent months. “As a result of the enemy’s drone attack on the Kerch Peninsula, unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population,” said Russia-backed Crimea Governor Sergey Aksyonov, referring to the part of Crimea that borders Russia. “According to the latest information, four people were killed, 28 were wounded,” he added.

Using his newly acquired majority, Carney’s government has moved to dramatically curtail debate on Bill C-22, the so-called lawful access bill. The answer? It is a direct assault on parliamentary democracy and your freedoms.

This complicates things for the Bank of Canada. What does this mean for your job?

Two police officers have reportedly been shot in the heavily Jewish Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal.

A shooting has been reported in a Jewish neighborhood of Montreal this afternoon (Monday). The incident occurred in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. According to local reports, the shooting occurred near a kosher supermarket and a Chabad house in the neighborhood. Two police officers have reportedly been shot. Police are continuing to hunt for the suspect and have urged the public to avoid the area until further notice. The alleged shooter is still at large. A ZAKA volunteer reported that authorities are concerned that they may be facing a hostage situation.

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in a social media post on Saturday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the architect of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine disinformation chief, could still be prosecuted after she released evidence that he lied to Congress about COVID-19 origins and US funding of gain-of-function research.

Fauci received a sweeping pardon from Joe Biden in January 2025, shielding him from prosecution for crimes he committed between 2014 and 2025. The Department of Justice claims an investigation into the legitimacy of Biden’s pardons remains ongoing. Thousands of acts of clemency and executive actions were signed with an autopen rather than a wet signature under Biden, and his aides wielded the authority without his knowledge. Responding to criticisms that she didn’t “create a path” to prosecute Fauci on X, Gabbard wrote, “He lied to Congress in 2024. There is a path.”

Australia’s largest poultry producer, Inghams Group, has taken decisive action by placing its farms and processing facilities in Western Australia under complete lockdown following the confirmation of a second case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu strain in wild migratory birds.

The virus was first detected in a sick brown skua found on a remote beach near Esperance, approximately 700 kilometers southeast of Perth. A second migratory bird, a giant petrel, has since tested positive, with more than a dozen additional reports of sick or dead birds in the region prompting heightened concerns. Inghams Group announced the measures on Monday despite no detections of the virus in commercial poultry flocks. The company stated it was acting proactively to mitigate potential risks across all its Western Australian sites. “This includes the implementation of a complete lock-down, preventing all non-essential access, across all the company’s WA farms and processing operations,” the statement read.

Kevin Warsh seemed to be having a great time.

The new Federal Reserve chairman presided over his first press conference this week. He poked fun at his own plan to install five task forces to catalyze change at the central bank. He bantered with reporters. At the same time, he seemed to delight in stonewalling their attempts to get forward guidance out of him. Gone is the weary mien of his predecessors, who seemed to physically carry the gravity of the dual mandate. Warsh reads more politician than academic: he was smooth, nimble, at times glib, and ready to blow up recent Fed protocols, from frequent communication to the much-maligned Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), aka the dot plot.

“I was right 70% of the time, but I was wrong 30% of the time.”

Alan Greenspan, the former Federal Reserve chairman who led the central bank from 1987 to 2006, under four presidents, died at 100 from complications of Parkinson’s disease, NBC News reported. Greenspan became known as the “maestro” of monetary policy, spanning one of the longest and strongest economic expansions in U.S. history, marked by booming stocks, rising home prices, low unemployment, and confidence that he could steer markets through financial crises.

The under-15 ban is how the UAE signs on to a worldwide push for verified digital identity.

The UAE Cabinet has approved a resolution barring children under 15 from holding a social media account, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday, and enforcing it will mean verifying every user in the country, adult or child. Anyone below 15 will be barred from creating, using or operating a personal account once the resolution is ratified and locked out of publishing, commenting, sharing and joining public groups or open channels. The Cabinet, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, gave companies up to 12 months to comply.

One arsonist is now the reason a messaging app may be asked to read along with everyone.

Britain’s communications regulator is pressing Telegram to find ways of seeing what its users say to one another in private. Ofcom has begun questioning the messaging app about how it detects and prevents illegal incitement, following the conviction of a Ukrainian man for arson attacks on a car and properties connected to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Roman Lavrynovych, 22, was reportedly drawn in through a public Telegram channel that advertised money to post and print leaflets, and that channel broke no laws. It offered legal work and told anyone interested to “contact in private messages.” The real offers, first for the poster work and later for the arson, reportedly moved into one-to-one chats away from public view.

Escalating cyberattacks fueled by artificial intelligence are poised to expose vast troves of personal data accumulated over decades of online activity, raising alarms about the vulnerability of digital lives.

Major data breaches have become a near-weekly occurrence, with companies repeatedly forced to address the theft of sensitive user information. For years, warnings about the risks of conducting personal affairs online have circulated, yet many continue to trust that private messages, browsing histories, financial details, medical records, and intimate conversations remain protected. That confidence is rapidly eroding as AI transforms the cybersecurity battlefield.

Dialog, a private invitation-only organization cofounded in 2006 by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, has spent two decades refusing to disclose its membership.

That position became harder to maintain last week when Swiss hacktivist maia arson crimew, known for exposing the US government’s No Fly List, found an open directory embedded in the source code of dialog.org that was visible to anyone who viewed the page. WIRED independently verified the contents and obtained the registration list for Dialog’s 2026 retreat, scheduled for August 12-16 near Dublin, Ireland.

A groundbreaking new pop-up store has opened in Hong Kong with no human employees on site — only a single humanoid robot managing operations around the clock.

Located on the Hung Hom waterfront, the 24-hour portable “capsule” store represents a bold step in the integration of artificial intelligence into everyday retail.

The store is staffed by “Xiao Gai,” a five-foot-six-inch humanoid robot developed by Beijing-based AI and robotics company Galbot. With an impressive six-foot arm span, the robot handles everything from stocking shelves to selecting products and processing customer checkouts.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Christian Hollywood star has exposed the dark side of the foster care system which incentivises the bad behavior of people who medically and socially abuse children placed in their care.

Actress and singer Jen Lilley, a popular leading lady on the Hallmark and Great American Family Channels, went on the Shawn Ryan Podcast to discuss her experiences as a foster care parent. Lilley explained how “bad people” make money by gaming the foster care system. The actress recounted a disturbing exchange at a Los Angeles conference where she spoke with more experienced foster care parents. “Oh honey, I make $28,000 a month off foster care … because I have this many kids,” one woman said.

Women struggling with fertility are increasingly turning to unregulated online platforms resembling “Tinder for sperm” to connect directly with donors and pursue parenthood, according to a report from The Sun.

These apps allow users to create detailed profiles showcasing personal information, preferences, and full names, much like conventional dating services. However, the lack of oversight has raised serious safety concerns, exposing participants to potential health risks and exploitation in what has been described as a digital black market for sperm. Fertility experts emphasize that regulated services carefully screen donors for health issues to protect future children. In contrast, these informal arrangements often leave women in the dark about hereditary conditions, infections, or the true quality of the sperm they receive.

Top UK counter-terrorism officials have raised urgent alarms over the growing exploitation of British youngsters through online gaming platforms and chat services.

Security chiefs warn that extremists and members of a notorious online network are actively grooming vulnerable children, pulling them into terrorism and a sinister satanic cult known as “764.” Youngsters as young as 10 are increasingly appearing in terror-related investigations, with children now accounting for one in five arrests nationwide—a sharp rise from one in 20 a decade ago. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the UK’s head of counter-terrorism policing, highlighted the alarming trend during a Five Eyes intelligence alliance meeting. “We arrested 40 children for terrorism related offences in the UK.

Timothy Alberino reviews Steven Spielberg's summer blockbuster 'Disclosure Day' and discusses the claim that the film will make Christians lose faith in God.



