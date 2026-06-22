Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Tershia's avatar
Tershia
1h

It is Islams mandate to ‘conquer the world for Allah by any means’. Only then will Islam be the ‘religion of peace’, according to a Mullah.

Muslim invasion of western countries is part of their jihad. So why does Trump think he can make deals with the devil?. They will string Trump along until their conditions become unacceptable.

I wonder if his mind is no longer as clear as it used to be?

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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
3h

The American Revolution | Full Episode 1 | In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)

https://youtu.be/g5WkOr565I4

"From a small spark, kindled in America,

a flame has arisen, not to be extinguished...

In order to be free, it is sufficient that he wills it.

~ Thomas Paine

Focus Unite

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