Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Gilmore's avatar
Norman Gilmore
5h

That Lindsay Graham Wanker is Pushing for Armageddon.

Armageddon will be unleashed in Gods Good Time .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
5h

Trump always the character. First he puts WW III on hold for two weeks, then he throws Tulsi under the bus again and plays stupid for the camera. He's got the got the world chasing a laser light like a kitten.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture