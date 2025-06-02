One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Seven people, including children, injured in Boulder, Colorado, as Molotov cocktails thrown at a peaceful walk for Israeli hostages. Attacker reportedly yells "End Zionists" before being arrested. FBI investigating incident as a terrorist attack.

At least seven people, including children, were injured on Sunday afternoon when a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Israeli hostages being held in Gaza in Boulder, Colorado, was targeted by Molotov cocktails. Authorities are investigating what FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have described as a "terrorist attack." Patel said in a post on social media, "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

UPDATE: Boulder Terrorist Is Illegal Alien Who Entered the US in 2022 Under Joe Biden – And Overstayed His Visa

Ukrainian drones on Sunday took out an estimated 36% of all Russian strategic aviation! $2 billion worth of damage!

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 117 drones were used in the strike inside Russia that wiped wiped out dozens of nuclear “doomsday” bombers and other aircraft. President Trump WAS NOT NOTIFIED of the attack before it took place – because Trump wants peace and the globalists want World War and the destruction of Russia. Senator Lindsey Graham, who was in Ukraine two days ago, cheered the news of the attack on Sunday.

Several aircraft were damaged and some of the perpetrators behind the attacks are in custody, the military has said

Military airfields across Russia have been attacked in a series of kamikaze drone strikes, the country's Defense Ministry reported on Sunday, blaming the incidents on Kiev. Most of the strikes were successfully repelled, with some resulting in material damage, it added. Airfields were targeted in the Murmansk Region in the country’s north, in Ivanovo and Ryazan regions in central Russia as well as in Irkutsk Region in Siberia and Amur Region in the Far East, the ministry said. All the attacks employed first-person view (PFV) kamikaze drones, with some of them being launched from territories in close proximity to the airfields, it stated.

"The bridge came down... crushing the moving train & injuring at least 66 people, including three children."

A lot happened in the Russia-Ukraine war on Sunday, and as the dust settles from Ukraine's major drone attacks which struck airbases and destroyed strategic bombers deep inside Russian territory, details of other parallel, devastating alleged 'sabotage attacks' are emerging. Two bridges have collapsed in Russia’s western regions bordering Ukraine on Sunday morning, which derailed trains and left at least seven people dead, and dozens more injured.

The Russian foreign minister and US secretary of state have discussed Kiev’s strikes on civilian and military facilities

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the phone on Sunday. The two sides discussed the upcoming Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul and recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. Just a day before the talks scheduled in Türkiye, two bridges collapsed in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk border regions, leading to at least seven deaths and dozens of injuries. The incidents were caused by sabotage, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. Later that same day, drones targeted military airfields in Murmansk Region in the country’s north, Ivanovo and Ryazan regions in western Russia, Irkutsk Region in Siberia, and Amur Region in the Far East.

The US won’t broker the talks indefinitely, spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has said

Washington has done what it can to bring Moscow and Kiev to the negotiating table but won’t wait indefinitely for results, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told Fox News in an interview on Saturday. Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks in three years on May 16 in Istanbul, where they agreed to submit detailed ceasefire proposals. Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed holding a second round of negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, though Kiev has yet to confirm its participation.

London will invest $8 billion in long-range missile production, John Healey has said

The UK plans to mobilize billions of pounds to bolster its military-industrial base in preparation for a potential conflict with Russia, Defense Secretary John Healey has said. The statement comes ahead of the publication of the government’s Strategic Defense Review on Monday. According to the BBC, the report is expected to portray Russia and China as major threats to the UK. The review is expected to allocate £1.5 billion ($2 billion) toward building six new munitions factories. Over the next five years, London will dedicate around £6 billion to manufacturing long-range weapons, including Storm Shadow missiles, Healey told the BBC on Sunday. The missile, developed jointly with France, has reportedly been used by Ukraine to strike civilian targets in Russian territory, according to Moscow.

While the unpopular leftist Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, keeps promising to tighten immigration controls, nothing is really being done about it, and the Island continues to be invaded by military age males by the thousands.

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage has taken to social media to warn that the country ‘is in peril’, after more than 1,200 migrants crossed the English Channel in a record-breaking day for illegal arrivals.

Watch as the truth inside a UK migrant hotel is shown, packed with illegal migrants, Arabic NHS posters and a silence from Keir Starmer’s Labour government. This insane report reveals the £5+ million a day hotel scandal fuelling Britain’s border crisis and so many facts they won't show on the news.

One in five Muslims with a “migrant background” in Germany, or over a million people, are currently susceptible to becoming radical Islamists, a study has found.

Research from the Islam and Politics Research Centre at the University of Münster, conducted under theologian Mouhanad Khorchide, has warned that more than a million Muslims may have an emotional state ripe to become Islamic extremists, Die Welt reports. Between July of 2023 and April of 2024, the study surveyed a representative group of 1,887 Muslims with a migrant background, those who have either immigrated to Germany themselves, or who have at least one foreign-born parent. The poll found that 19.9 per cent of respondents were in a mental state of “resentment” that could lead towards radicalisation.

France is no longer France.

“This Is a Warning”: Anne Marie Waters Speaks with RAIR Foundation USA About the Islamic Takeover of Britain and the Coming Storm in the U.S.

In an explosive and deeply sobering interview with RAIR Foundation USA, British author, activist, and political leader Anne Marie Waters delivered a stark warning to Americans: “What happened to Britain is already happening to you—and you don’t even see it yet.” Waters, the founder of the For Britain Movement and author of Beyond Terror and In Defence of Democracy, has long been one of the United Kingdom’s most unflinching voices on the consequences of mass Islamic migration, the erosion of national sovereignty, and the political betrayal of women and children. In her conversation with RAIR, Waters draws chilling parallels between the UK’s decline and the United States’ current trajectory, urging Americans to wake up before it’s too late.

The Court of Justice of the EU has warned Ireland that the country has only two months to comply with the free speech-smothering “hate speech laws” being rammed down the throats of citizens across Europe.

In February, Vice President JD Vance delivered fiery remarks at the Munich Security Conference, taking direct aim at European elites for their war on free speech and authoritarian censorship tactics. In the no-holds-barred address, Vance exposed the hypocrisy of European leaders, who claim to champion democracy while silencing dissent and weaponizing so-called ‘misinformation’ laws to crush political opposition.

A €5 million fact-checking project becomes the velvet glove on the iron fist of EU content governance.

The European Commission has launched a €5 million initiative presented as a fact-checking support program; but beneath the surface, it reads as yet another calculated step toward institutionalizing censorship across the European Union. This call for proposals is marketed as a tool to “protect democracy” and combat “disinformation,” but the structure, goals, and affiliations of the program point clearly to the opposite: a top-down, publicly funded apparatus for narrative enforcement. Slated to run until September 2, 2025, the project is open not only to EU Member States but also to candidate countries like Ukraine and Moldova; jurisdictions framed as highly vulnerable to “foreign interference,” especially pro-Kremlin disinformation.

The bloc does not need militarization, but rather peace talks between Moscow and Kiev to succeed, the Hungarian prime minister has said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has unveiled a proposal to increase the power of EU members and limit the authority of its bureaucracy. Calling it a “patriotic plan” for the bloc, he said in a series of weekend social media posts that it will revive the “European dream.” The EU elites in Brussels have exploited every crisis to amass more power, Orban claimed in a post on X. This course has so far only translated into less sovereignty for member states and “failed policies,” according to the prime minister. “Brussels hijacked our future” by disrupting public safety through migration and eroding prosperity with “green dogmas,” he stated in another post. “Europe can’t afford this any longer, it’s time to take back control,” he said.

China said on Monday that US President Donald Trump's accusations that Beijing had violated the consensus reached in Geneva talks were "groundless," and vowed to take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

The comment by the commerce ministry was in response to Trump's remarks on Friday that China had violated a bilateral deal to roll back tariffs.

China is pushing back hard against new Western criticisms of its foreign policy, as French President Emmanuel Macron and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went on the attack, hurling sharp criticisms at Beijing during the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, which noticeably China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun chose to skip.

A fresh, strident Chinese denunciation was formulated at the United Nations in New York. Beijing typically is very careful with its Ukraine war statements, seeking to present itself as an outside, neutral and objective mediator, urging peace. But now Chinese officials are blistering angry over the ramped-up anti-China messaging coming from Washington and Europe. The rhetoric is clearly getting less restrained on all sides, as increasingly hot spots in Eastern Europe get closely linked to Asian flashpoints.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed her frustration with U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday, calling his continued “51st State” comments antagonizing and harmful to Canadian-U.S. relations.

She made the comments on the bi-weekly show Your Province, Your Premier, when a caller asked about Trump’s continued rhetoric as he’s set to arrive in Alberta for the upcoming G7 conference scheduled from June 15 to 17. “I’m so frustrated that what sounded like it started off as a joke continues to be talked about six months later,” she said. “I’ve expressed my disappointment to the U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, and I’ve said that it’s going to be very difficult for us to normalize relationships with the U.S. and get on to talking about the Canada-U.S. free trade agreement renegotiation if this threat keeps hanging over our heads.”

Iran has strongly rejected as unbalanced and politically motivated the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which accuses Tehran of running an undeclared nuclear program using unreported material.

Details of the UN nuclear watchdog's report were released by Reuters earlier in the day, at a delicate moment as Tehran and Washington have engaged in multiple rounds of negotiations in recent weeks over a potential nuclear agreement that US President Donald Trump is seeking to finalize. In a joint statement on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) accused IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi of "repeating groundless accusations based on forged documents provided by the Zionist regime (Israel)."

Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff reportedly presented Iran with a “detailed and acceptable proposal” for a nuclear agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a response to the US letter concerning a potential agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is being prepared, Saudi newspaper Al-Hadath reported on Sunday. During a Sunday cabinet meeting, Araghchi presented a report on the latest developments in the negotiations, including a recent message from the United States conveyed through the Sultanate of Oman. The Omani foreign minister presented the message during a visit to Tehran, Araghchi claimed in a post on X/Twitter on Saturday.

Official says Israel ‘prepared for negotiations when Hamas comes to terms with reality’; IDF chief tells families of slain hostages that return of captives is ‘a top priority task’

Hamas “must understand that it has to accept the Witkoff outline,” a senior Israeli official told The Times of Israel on Sunday, referring to the latest hostage release and ceasefire proposal presented by US special envoy Steve Witkoff. “Now the IDF is attacking, supplies are distributed differently, the US is pressing,” the official said. “And we will be prepared for negotiations when Hamas comes to terms with reality.” Defense Minister Israel Katz, meanwhile, said that “regardless of any negotiations,” he instructed the Israel Defense Forces “to continue forward in Gaza” and achieve all objectives.

Announcement comes amid pressure from Arab mediators for terror group to soften its response to Witkoff proposal, but statement doesn’t specify whether response has been revised

Hamas announced Sunday that it was prepared to immediately begin a new round of indirect negotiations on remaining “points of contention” amid pressure from mediators to soften its stance after the terror group submitted a response to a US ceasefire and hostage deal proposal that Washington called “totally unacceptable.” Hamas said in a statement that its goal for the new talks would be to reach a deal that “ensures relief for our people and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, ultimately leading to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces.” The terror group didn’t say that it had rescinded or revised the proposal that it submitted on Saturday to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

CNN and the BBC ran with fake news, pushed by Hamas, that claimed Sunday that dozens of Palestinians were killed at a U.S.-backed humanitarian aid site in Gaza, according to evidence released later in the day.

As Breitbart News reported, Hamas claimed that more than 30 Palestinian civilians had been fired upon by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at one of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution sites. The IDF denied it, and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also pushed back. As Bennett noted, major Western media outlets — notably CNN and the BBC — had run the story, and given it great prominence, without checking to verify whether the Hamas claimed were in fact accurate.

Aid distribution this morning in southern Gaza’s Rafah passed without incident, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the US- and Israel-backed body in charge of the aid distribution, says in a statement.

In an update at 7 a.m., two hours after an distribution site in Rafah opened, GHF says it handed out “21 truckloads of food this morning, totaling 18,720 boxes.” “Operations… were once again smooth and no security incidents occurred. Aid was distributed without incident despite ongoing acute needs in the Strip,” GHF says. In the past week, GHF says it had distributed 5.8 million meals at three distribution sites in southern and central Gaza. But its classification of meals is based on boxes of dry food products that still require cooking equipment or community kitchens, which are very limited throughout the Strip after nearly 20 months of devastating conflict.

As always, Pikachu stole the show — now a symbol of the Turkish protest movement.

New mRNA and saRNA vaccines are getting funded by HHS and BARDA despite cancellations of some contracts.

Just this past Friday, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of the Wall St. Superbank JP Morgan made THIS statement: “We Will Have a Global Restructuring.”

Incoming…Theft, that is.

Consider that the deindustrialisation of the communist union of Europe continues apace and with it the acceleration of the bankruptcy. Of course, the blow dried TV robots won’t tell you this, but…The next step in this process is asset seizure. Remember when they first printed trillions and told us inflation was “transitory?” Now, they’re taxing trillions and telling us taxes are transitory. France just announced new tax hikes. Italy is raising capital gain taxes from 26% to 42%. The UK got rid of their “non-dom” rules essentially destroying tax incentives, and across the rest of Europe it’s plain wealth taxes.

Overseas travelers are demonstrating their ire at the U.S. by taking their tourism dollars elsewhere

The summer vacation season has officially begun. Missing this year: the Canadians, Europeans and other foreign travelers who have flocked to America’s tourist hot spots in recent years. “There used to be thousands of people from Canada. They would give me Canadian dollars and I would change it at the bank,” said Omar Tallat, 35 years old, who runs a corn dog stand near Times Square. “This year, business is very bad.” About 1.9 million foreigners arrived at the U.S.’s main airports in the past four weeks, down 6% from the same period last year, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Airline bookings data for the summer suggest things won’t be picking up soon.

The company initiated the recall following consumer complaints regarding pieces of wood in the stew.

Georgia-based Hormel Foods Corporation is withdrawing roughly 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew products from across the United States as they could be “contaminated with foreign material, specifically wood,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a May 28 statement. The recall is applicable to 20-oz. metal cans of “Dinty Moore Beef Stew” manufactured on Feb. 4, with a “best by” date of February 2028 and lot code “T02045,” the agency said. The items were shipped to retail locations across the country. Wooden fragments in food pose a serious health risk as sharp-edged pieces can injure the insides of the throat, stomach, or intestines. In some cases, the fragments may also cause choking.

A horrifying map shows exactly where wafts of thick smoke and toxic chemicals will hit the US from the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

Several large active wildfires have been burning from British Columbia to Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the last week, releasing plumes of toxic smoke toward America. More than 25,000 residents from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have been evacuated due to the out-of-control blazes and heavy plumes of smoke. Multiple states, including those in the Midwest, Northeast, near the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic regions, have advised residents of air quality alerts and health advisories caused by the smoke.

Yellowstone National Park’s popular Biscuit Basin will remain closed to visitors throughout the summer of 2025 as scientists monitor a volatile thermal pool following a massive hydrothermal explosion in July 2024.

The dramatic event, which occurred at Black Diamond Pool just north of Old Faithful, sent boiling water and debris hundreds of feet into the air, obliterating a wooden boardwalk and forcing tourists to flee for safety. Miraculously, no injuries were reported, but the incident has been described as one of the most powerful hydrothermal explosions in the park’s recorded history. The July 23, 2024, eruption was not an isolated incident. Smaller outbursts occurred at Black Diamond Pool on November 5, 2024, during a scientific gas sampling expedition, and again on January 3, 2025, witnessed by a winter tour group.

Egyptian officials promise to preserve the monastery’s 'sacred standing'

According to a number of reports, a ruling from an Egyptian court on Wednesday declared Saint Catherine’s Monastery at Mount Sinai and surrounding areas to be the property of the Egyptian government. “The court affirmed the right of those affiliated with St. Catherine’s Monastery to utilize the monastery and the archaeological religious sites in the St. Catherine area, with the state retaining ownership of these sites as public property,” Egypt Independent reported. Reacting to the ruling, Orthodox Christians around the world expressed concern that the court’s decision opened the door for the monastery to be shut down by the Egyptian authorities.

