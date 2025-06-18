One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

US president indicates he’s leaning toward joining Israel in war, says he’s no longer in mood for further negotiations and ‘we’ have control over Iran’s skies

US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that he is seeking Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and that Washington is only holding off on assassinating Islamic Republic Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “for now.” Trump’s comments, delivered via social media, suggested a more aggressive stance toward Iran, as he weighs whether to deepen US involvement in the conflict. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump and Netanyahu hold telephone conversation after a White House meeting on the Israel-Iran conflict. Reports suggest Trump is weighing joining Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Tuesday night. The conversation took place after Trump held a meeting on the Israel-Iran conflict in the White House Situation Room with his national security team. CBS News reported that Trump is considering joining Israel's strikes of Iranian nuclear sites, including at the facility in Fordow. According to the report, there is not full agreement among Trump's closest advisers about the idea of joining the Israeli strikes. The issue was expected to be brought up during Trump’s consultation.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday announced the formation of a Middle East Task Force to support Americans abroad amid rising tensions in the region.

“One of the highest priorities of the Trump administration is the safety and security of the American people,” spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters during a briefing. “To that end, the Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for U.S. citizens, our U.S. diplomatic missions, and personnel and diplomatic engagement.” Bruce said the task force has been operating 24 hours a day for the past week, issuing more than 30 security alerts and updating travel advisories for Iraq and Israel. Americans are being warned not to travel to Israel or Iraq and not to travel to Iran under any circumstances.

Donald Trump held a crisis meeting in the White House Situation Room as he prepares to make the biggest decision of his presidency - whether to engage U.S. forces in Israel's war with Iran.

The Situation Room gathering with top military and intelligence advisers lasted about 80 minutes and there was no immediate statement from the president. Trump has already issued a chilling death threat to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, revealing the U.S. knows his precise location and that he is an 'easy target.' Four U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bombers are now stationed at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, within striking distance of Iran. The B-52s, which can carry nuclear weapons or other precision-guided bombs, were spotted on a runway at Diego Garcia on Monday.

The exiled US-backed Iranian monarchy is meanwhile calling for people to rise up against the Ayatollah...

Update(1637ET): There's widespread reporting that President Trump is mulling direct US military assistance to Israel as it battles Iran, which would mean America getting sucked into another major war in the Middle East. Tehran in response has warned that it is prepared to hit US bases in the region if Trump pulls the trigger: Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment for strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East should the United States join Israel’s war against the country, according to American officials who have reviewed intelligence reports. The United States has sent about three dozen refueling aircraft to Europe that could be used to assist fighter jets protecting American bases or that would be used to extend the range of bombers involved in any possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatens Israel for at least the third time today, this time in Hebrew.

“We must act with force against the terrorist Zionist entity,” Khamenei says on his Hebrew-language X account. “We will not be merciful toward the Zionists,” he says, echoing a threat he made earlier in English. He also threatened Israel a few hours ago in Farsi.

A major explosion could be heard around 5 a.m. in Tehran, following other explosions that boomed earlier in the predawn darkness.

Authorities in Iran offer no acknowledgement of the attacks, which have become increasingly common as the Israeli airstrike campaign has intensified since they began on Friday. The Israelis earlier warned they could strike a neighborhood south of Mehrabad International Airport, which includes residential neighborhoods, military installations, pharmaceutical companies and industrial firms. Iranian news websites also report that Israel targeted the Imam Hossein University in eastern Tehran, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Second barrage of ten missiles detected from Iran. Earlier, around 15 missiles launched from Iran, most of them intercepted.

The IDF identified at 1:15 on Wednesday that a salvo of missiles was fired from Iran toward Israeli territory. Sirens sounded in the Gush Dan area, and the Home Front Command instructed residents to enter protected spaces. Magen David Adom said that "at this stage no calls have been received at MDA's 101 emergency dispatch center regarding missile strikes or casualties." Earlier, at about 12:30 a.m., approximately 15 missiles were launched from Iran, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s air‑defense systems, triggering sirens in northern and central Israel.

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to order the U.S. military to get directly involved in Israel’s war against Iran, though experts warn it is unclear if the United States’s most powerful bomb would be capable of destroying Iran’s most hardened nuclear enrichment facility.

The Defense Department has rushed additional weapons and personnel to the Middle East this week as Israel and Iran continue to exchange volleys of airstrikes and missile attacks. So far, U.S. forces have only aided Israel in defending itself from incoming Iranian-fired projectiles, though Israel is hoping for the U.S. to join it in offensive operations.

Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said Tuesday that Israel will not stop fighting the war before it has damaged Iran’s Fordow (or Fordo) nuclear facility, which is buried deep within a mountain.

The Times of Israel reported: Israel’s operation against Iran “will not end without damaging the Fordo nuclear facility,” promises National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi in an interview with Channel 12. The site, 90 meters (295 feet) underground, houses thousands of centrifuges to enrich uranium. Israel’s conventional munitions can’t reach that deep, and it would take the US joining the fight to knock it out from the air. “I don’t know if the US will join,” says Hanegbi, adding that Israel is talking to the US continuously, but is not trying to convince them.

After Israeli launched its military operation against Iran and its nuclear facilities on June 13, 2025, all the Arab countries except for Syria rushed to condemn it and to express support for Iran, including countries whose relations with Iran are marked by tension and suspicion.

For example, a statement from the Saudi foreign ministry condemned "the harsh Israeli attacks on the sister Iranian Islamic Republic," and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan hastened to phone his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to express his support.[1] The Emirati foreign ministry likewise issued a "stern" condemnation of "Israel's military attack" and expressed concern about further escalation and its impact on the security and stability of the region.[2] The Egyptian foreign ministry described the situation as "a very dangerous regional escalation, a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter and a direct threat to regional and international peace and security."[3]

"The incident in question did not occur at a GHF site, but rather near a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) location," GHF said.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) issued a statement on Tuesday, rejecting reports that claimed dozens of people had been killed at one of their humanitarian aid distribution sites in Gaza. "A number of media outlets have falsely reported today that dozens of Palestinians were killed at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution site. This is categorically untrue. The incident in question did not occur at a GHF site, but rather near a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) location," the foundation said.

While the eyes of the world are fixated on the Israel-Iran war, back in Europe Russia and Ukraine continue in their fourth year of war.

Last night, a massive air raid on Kiev left several targets burning, including drone-filled hangars at the National Aviation University. Following a massive geranium drone strike, the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces also launched missile strikes against Ukraine, reportedly including 3 Kinzhal Hypersonic ballistic missiles.

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United States condemns an attack overnight on Kyiv, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday, confirming the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine.

"We are aware of last night's attack on Kyiv, which resulted in numerous casualties, including the tragic death of a U.S. citizen. We condemn those strikes and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected," Bruce told a news briefing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy leaves the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday with new aid from host Canada for its war against Russia but without a joint statement of support from members or a chance to meet with US President Donald Trump.

The G7 wealthy nations struggled to find unity over the conflict in Ukraine after Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and left a day early to address the Israel-Iran conflict from Washington. Canada dropped plans for the G7 to issue a strong statement on the war in Ukraine after resistance from the United States, a Canadian official told reporters. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would provide C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) in new military assistance for Kyiv as well as impose new financial sanctions.

The summits of the group looked like a crowd of “zombies” even a decade ago, the former Russian president has said

The G7 has long lost its relevance and cannot provide a sufficient answer to existing challenges, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said. He also praised US President Donald Trump’s conduct at the latest summit of the group in Canada and his decision to leave early. “Well Done!” Medvedev wrote in an X post on Tuesday, referring to the American’ president’s actions during the meeting. Trump “scolded” the European members of the group “for kicking out Russia, refused to discuss sanctions, and left,” he said.

Some 6,000 troops will assist in demining and rebuilding Kursk Region after the Ukrainian incursion, Sergey Shoigu says

North Korea will deploy thousands of military personnel to Russia’s Kursk Region to aid in demining operations and reconstruction efforts, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday. North Korean troops fought alongside Russian forces to liberate Kursk Region from a cross-border Ukrainian incursion that lasted from August 2024 to April 2025. Shoigu described the new deployment as an extension of North Korea’s military support to Russia under the two countries’ strategic partnership treaty.

Brussels has pledged to stop importing fuel from Russia by 2028, despite growing backlash from some member states

The European Commission has proposed phasing out all remaining Russian gas imports to the EU by the end of 2027. Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen unveiled the plan which would ban new gas contracts with Russia from 2026 and “full phaseout” a year later, on Tuesday, after it was approved by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The controversial legislation, which is opposed by Hungry, Austria and Slovakia, and reportedly by Italy, is expected to be proposed as trade law that does not require unanimity among bloc members to become law, the Financial Times has reported.

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - A senior Trump administration official is planning to travel to Belarus in the coming days to meet the country's president, according to four sources briefed on the matter, as ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia remain deadlocked.

If the official, Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, he would be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the authoritarian state in years.

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spanish grid operator REE's (REDE.MC), opens new tab failure to calculate the correct mix of energy was one of the factors hindering the grid's ability to cope with a surge in voltage that led to the massive blackout across Spain and Portugal on April 28, a government investigation concluded.

The report, made public on Tuesday, also blames power generators for the worst-ever blackout to have hit Spain and Portugal, since some conventional power plants, such as nuclear and gas-fired plants, failed to help maintain an appropriate voltage level in the power system that day.

Despite plans to demolish the complex, the city will repurpose the building for asylum housing.

The German city of Bargteheide has scrapped plans to demolish a senior citizens’ residential complex on Nelkenweg after vacating all residents, opting instead to house asylum seekers in the building. Former residents had been told the building was uninhabitable and were forced to relocate. However, following an inspection, just five units will undergo renovation, while the remainder will be used as-is by the new arrivals. As reported by Abendblatt, Mayor Gabriele Hettwer defended the decision, saying all cost-related issues had been resolved and that a full renovation was unnecessary. “The costs for the removal of mold and other renovation measures are manageable,” she said, noting that a preliminary building application would determine whether the entire complex could eventually be used.

This is worse than debanking!' The new UK fraud bill could let civil servants access your account without a court order. Nigel Farage and Andrew Griffith call it a direct threat to liberty.

Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom voted 379 to 137 to decriminalize abortion up to birth. Leftist Labour MPs Tonia Antoniazzi and Stella Creasy each proposed amendments with differing approaches to the issue.

Antoniazzi’s amendment, which passed, seeks to remove the threat of investigation, arrest, prosecution, or imprisonment for women who kill their unborn babies after 24 weeks, which is the current effective limit. She stated that her proposal would not technically alter the time limit for abortion, but with mothers no longer liable for prosecution if they break it, it will be largely meaningless.

In pursuit of transparency, Rebel News recently filed an access to information request to uncover the origins of the Canadian government’s “Wheel of Privilege and Power,” a diagram featured on the Government of Canada’s website that categorizes individuals by perceived privilege and oppression.

Calgary’s Safety Crisis Is Here and It’s Only Getting Worse

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has broken her silence after President Donald Trump publicly refuted her earlier congressional testimony regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The firestorm ignited when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, ever the mouthpiece for the left, pressed President Trump aboard Air Force One about Gabbard’s March testimony before Congress. “Tulsi Gabbard testified in March that the intelligence community said Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon,” Collins prodded, clearly fishing for a gotcha. Trump shut her down, stating, “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced that he has introduced a resolution to prohibit American involvement in Israel’s war with Iran on Tuesday.

This comes as Trump signaled on Tuesday that he is seriously considering a strike on Iran and taking out Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported to a Washington, D.C., hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is running for mayor as a Democratic candidate, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Tuesday while attending a court hearing involving illegal immigrants possibly set for deportation.

Lander was forcefully escorted out by federal authorities at an immigration court building in Manhattan. The mayoral candidate was walking alongside an immigrant whose case was dismissed pending appeal in court moments before. “While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE,” Lander campaign spokeswoman Dora Pekec said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner. “This is still developing, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Jeremy Greenberg, who has led the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Response Coordination Center since 2020, confirmed his resignation last week. His departure comes as FEMA faces a wave of high-level resignations, with interim leader David Richardson currently at the helm.

Greenberg’s resignation comes during the height of the U.S. natural disaster season, which includes hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. The National Response Coordination Center is critical for managing federal disaster response efforts, coordinating resources and personnel from multiple agencies and governments. For instance, during Hurricane Helene last year, the center managed evacuation orders across multiple states, tracked FEMA resources, and coordinated with agencies like the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Transportation.

Senate Republicans are pushing to enact more expansive Medicaid reforms in President Donald J. Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” surpassing the changes implemented in the House-passed version with further tightened eligibility and stricter work requirements.

The Senate Finance Committee unveiled its proposed changes Monday evening, including measures to limit states’ use of health care provider taxes to secure additional federal funding. The Senate’s proposal is projected to exceed the $700 billion in federal Medicaid spending reductions included in the House version of the reconciliation bill. Republican leaders have touted these reforms as the most significant reduction to mandatory spending in a budget bill in U.S. history.

The Trump administration scored a legal victory as it seeks to impose structural changes on the elite university...

On Monday, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the Southern District of New York dismissed a lawsuit brought by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), two labor unions representing the Columbia faculty. She ruled that the unions had no standing to sue in the first place. Only the university could challenge the funding freeze, the judge said.

A shadow unit with a $50 million budget just got a judicial stay of execution.

A federal judge in California has halted the Trump administration’s effort to dismantle the State Department’s Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R-FIMI) Hub, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center (GEC). In a June 13 order, US District Judge Susan Illston declared that the planned elimination of the unit, part of a broader push by the administration to downsize the federal government, violates an earlier injunction. We obtained a copy of the order for you here.

Drug ads made up 24.4 percent of all advertising minutes on evening news broadcasts across major networks...

Last week independent Senators Bernie Sanders (VT) and Angus King (ME) introduced legislation that would ban pharmaceutical companies from promoting prescription drugs directly to consumers - including through television, radio, print, digital platforms, and social media. Today, Bloomberg reports that the Trump administration is now 'discussing policies that would make it harder and more expensive for pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to patients.'

Well, this is awkward.

For months, many, most, if not all economists have been predicting a re-inflation because of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. They are not small increases but dramatic increases that shattered a 70-year postwar run of low tariffs. Every bit of economic theory would suggest that the new taxes paid on imports by American businesses and consumers would feed into price increases. Those price increases keep not happening. The consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data came out last week. They once again underscored the point. Inflation is not dead, but it has hit new lows relative to what we’ve been through for four years. Tariffs seem to not have made any difference at all.

Central banks have gobbled up over 1,000 tonnes of gold for three straight years, and most central bankers think the buying trend will continue.

Last year was the third-largest expansion of central bank gold reserves on record, coming in just 6.2 tonnes lower than in 2023 and 91 tonnes lower than the all-time high set in 2022. (1,136 tonnes). 2022 was the highest level of net purchases on record, dating back to 1950, including since the suspension of dollar convertibility into gold in 1971. To put that into context, central bank gold reserves increased by an average of just 473 tonnes annually between 2010 and 2021. Looking at the broader perspective, the central bank gold buying trend is now entering its 16th year.

Almost a third of the jobs at the UN's refugee agency UNHCR will disappear to cover increased costs and lack of funding. A total of 3,500 jobs are involved.

"In light of the tough economic situation, UNHCR is forced to scale down its operations", says the High Commissioner and top manager Filippo Grandi in a statement. UNHCR will focus on the "activities that have the greatest impact for refugees" while streamlining work at its headquarters and regional offices.

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder have identified Medium Chain Chlorinated Paraffins (MCCPs), a toxic organic pollutant, in the air over the Western Hemisphere for the first time.

This unexpected finding, published in ACS Environmental Au, emerged during a field study in rural Oklahoma, where scientists were originally investigating aerosol particle formation using advanced instrumentation. The detection of MCCPs raises new questions about environmental pollution, regulatory oversight, and potential health impacts. The research team, led by chemistry Ph.D. student Daniel Katz, utilized a nitrate chemical ionization mass spectrometer to monitor air quality 24 hours a day for a month at an agricultural site in Oklahoma.

A recent investigative report on Channel 5 explored the data security and privacy risks of electric cars.

According to a cybersecurity campaigner, electric vehicles capture and store a huge amount of data, including location details, facial expressions, and genetic and health information, which are shared with various organisations, including data brokers. A computer engineer highlighted cybersecurity failures in EV chargers. Using the example of one brand of charger, he explained how hackers are able to easily steal the EV owner’s wi-fi password.

US military personnel captured an eerie flying saucer UFO in incredible new footage that has just been released to the public.

Investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp say the video was recorded by government personnel over the Afghan-Pakistan border in November 2020. They released it to the public on Tuesday. It shows a massive disc weaving in and out of cloud cover. The Department of Defense labeled the disc a UAP - unidentified anomalous phenomena - and it looks markedly different to other 'tic-tac'-shaped UFOs seen in recent military footage. The raw thermal imagery, along with two additional enhanced clips produced by the U.S. government, show the unidentified craft abruptly changing direction - all without any visible signs of propulsion.

A wild conspiracy theory is gaining traction online as fears grow over a wider war in the Middle East.

It claims that the colors in the Palestinian and Iranian flags match those of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse from the Bible, and that this signals the end of the world. According to the Book of Revelation, the horsemen represent four major disasters that happen before the end times: conquest (white), war (red), famine (black), and death (pale or green). Some social media users are pointing to the Palestinian flag, seen at mass protests around the world since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel in October, as containing the same colors.

Share