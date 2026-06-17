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Visiting London, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi blasts the upcoming US-Iran peace deal, warning that any agreement leaving the regime in place will fail.

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s deposed shah, on Tuesday forcefully condemned any diplomatic framework that preserves the current Islamic government, AFP reported. His remarks arrived as Washington finalized logistics to execute a landmark treaty with Tehran. The 65-year-old crown prince delivered his critique following a series of briefings with Members of Parliament during an official visit to London. Pahlavi insisted that global powers should actively invest in grassroots opposition demonstrators rather than pursuing a diplomatic truce with the existing administration.

TRUMP ANXIOUS TO PUT IRAN ‘IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR’: It says a lot that President Donald Trump doesn’t want to release the text of his deal with Iran until after it’s formally signed and the 60-day negotiation window opens Friday.

Various drafts were circulating on the internet yesterday, all purporting to be the final version that was digitally signed earlier this week. Canada’s Mark Carney said he’s seen it, “We have our sources, just like you,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Axios and the Wall Street Journal also said they had reviewed copies. And this morning, CNN posted what it said was the full 14-point memorandum of understanding obtained from a U.S. official.

A US official reveals that the IRGC has launched multiple attack drones toward commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz every night since Sunday’s signed memorandum.

A US official told NBC News on Tuesday that Iran has fired multiple drones toward commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Iran agreed to a memorandum of understanding Sunday. The official noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is launching the drones and that the US military has been shooting them down before they can threaten commercial or US military ships and personnel in the area. The US official further revealed to NBC News that the IRGC has fired multiple drones each night since the MOU was digitally signed on Sunday.

Iranian oil tankers have exited the zone in the Gulf blockaded by the US Navy, the TankerTrackers website says, calling it the country’s “first crude oil exports in two months.”

“At least two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertankers named DIONA (9569695) and HERO2 (9362073) have exited the US Navy blockade perimeter carrying a combined total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil between them,” TankerTrackers says in a post on X, citing digital tracking data corroborated by satellite imagery.

The reported draft focuses primarily on the end of the ongoing conflict, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the release of all funds currently sanctioned by the US.

The United States has agreed to work with regional partners to “create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Iranian regime, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion,” according to a reported draft of the 14-point US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding shared by Al-Arabiya on Tuesday. According to Reuters, the fund is a private investment vehicle, not a reconstruction or reparations program, and will not include any government money or grants.

Sources familiar with the details of the agreement said that the US intends to grant Iran immediate sanctions relief on oil and fuel exports as soon as the agreement is signed.

The United States is expected to grant Iran an exemption from sanctions on the sale of oil and fuel immediately upon the signing of the agreement to end the war, the Wall Street Journal reported today (Tuesday), citing sources familiar with the understandings between the sides. According to the report, the clause dealing with relief for Iranian oil exports will take effect immediately once the agreement is signed, which is expected to happen later this week. The move is intended to provide Tehran with an initial economic incentive as part of efforts to reduce tensions and bring the war to an end.

US Vice President JD Vance defended the Iran-US agreement in media appearances on the Megyn Kelly Show and Fox News, rejecting criticism that the deal would hand Tehran large-scale financial benefits without conditions.

Vance said critics were “making the same mistake that a lot of Iranian propagandists are making,” adding they focus on “the benefits to the Iranians without any of the things the Iranians would have to give up and change.” “Not a single cent of American money under any circumstance, no matter what the Iranians do, goes to Iran. If the Iranians have done everything we require them to do, then we will allow” third countries such as the UAE to invest in infrastructure projects in Iran,” Vance said.

American law may oblige administration to get congressional approval, opening door to potential GOP objections as some party members angry they haven’t yet received text of MOU

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was willing to send his interim deal to end the war with Iran for review by the US Congress, as lawmakers, including many of his fellow Republicans, said they were largely in the dark about the pact. The US-Iran agreement, announced on Sunday, would extend a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route effectively blocked since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, according to officials from both countries.

Senior officials inside the Trump administration are expressing growing skepticism about Iran’s willingness to comply with a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report published Tuesday by Axios.

Citing three U.S. officials familiar with recent internal discussions, Axios reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe is deeply doubtful that Iran will follow through on commitments it has reportedly made under the agreement, which is scheduled to be formally signed by senior U.S. and Iranian officials in Switzerland on Friday. According to the report, Ratcliffe’s concerns are based on intelligence gathered by CIA sources indicating that Iran’s IRGC regime remains determined to pursue nuclear weapons and is unlikely to surrender assets it would be required to give up under the agreement.

President Donald Trump said the US will not invest ‘10 cents’ in Iran, reiterating that the agreement is only a memorandum of understanding.

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his claims that the emerging deal with Iran would ensure that Tehran “will never have a nuclear weapon,” while emphasizing that details of the arrangement would be discussed later in the day. Speaking during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump called it a “great deal. Number one by far, 99.9 percent is they will never have a nuclear weapon, and you can’t give Iran a nuclear weapon, and they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

President claims Syrian President al-Shara’a could do ‘take care of Hezbollah,’ again criticizes IDF strikes in Beirut

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted the Iran deal can survive IDF strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, while saying he is “not happy” with how Israel has fought. “They [Israel] should have been able to do the job faster,” Trump said, when asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during talks at the G7 summit. While speaking with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Trump was asked if the Iran memorandum of understanding could withstand Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A Syrian source claims the Syrian President fears damaging his standing in the Arab world, demanding an Israeli withdrawal from southern Syria as a prerequisite for tackling Hezbollah.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa fears that a military intervention against Hezbollah could be perceived in the Arab world as a move to defend Israel, thereby damaging his regional standing, Kan 11 News reported Tuesday evening, citing a Syrian source familiar with the mindset among the ruling elite in Damascus. According to the source, Syrian military intervention against Hezbollah in Lebanon is a non-starter unless Israel accedes to Syrian demands - chief among them the withdrawal of the IDF from areas it seized in southern Syria following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. The report follows remarks made earlier on Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, who stated that Al-Sharaa’s Syria would “take care of” Hezbollah instead of Israel.

A Hezbollah spokesperson told Reuters the terror group believed Iran would not agree to a permanent truce if the Israeli “occupation” did not end.

Leaders of the G7 countries demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon on Wednesday and said they will diversify energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz in response to the war in Iran, as they welcomed an interim deal to end the conflict. The leaders met for a summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains on Lake Geneva, while details of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement trickled out of Washington and Tehran ahead of its formal unveiling, expected on Friday across the nearby Swiss border.

US President Donald Trump begins a press conference at the G7 summit.

Trump said today that he would discuss the US-Iran memorandum of understanding in further detail during the conference.

Former President Barack Obama‘s reemergence is looming over President Donald Trump‘s peace deal with Iran as the incumbent tries to sell his deal to an increasingly skeptical public after the nearly four-month war.

Obama’s return to the headlines as he prepares to open his presidential library in Chicago on Friday has heightened comparisons between his Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and Trump’s, a memorandum of understanding for which was announced but not disclosed last weekend. In fact, Obama told ABC’s Good Morning America this week that he is “doubtful” Trump’s prospective deal “is going to be significantly different” or “a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place.”

Trump: The majority of that took place during the first and second regimes, much more so than now. How stupid does he think people are? Two protesters got executed this morning by the “new regime”.

Voters across the country delivered a mixed verdict in a series of high-profile primary contests Tuesday, elevating political outsiders, boosting progressive candidates in deep-blue jurisdictions, and offering fresh clues about President Donald Trump’s hold on the GOP ahead of the midterm elections.

Kemp and Trump both lose in Georgia’s gubernatorial race Republican businessman Rick Jackson defeated Trump’s preferred candidate, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, in Tuesday’s Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff, marking the second time in the 2026 election cycle that GOP voters have rejected a Trump-backed candidate in a statewide race. Trump and term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) both endorsed Jones, but their support proved insufficient. With 85% of ballots counted, Jackson led Jones 52.8% to 47.3%. He will advance to face the Democratic nominee, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in November.

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump over the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Okay. Mr. Vice President, according to a new report from the New York Times, you were the leading voice, behind the scenes to release the Epstein files. And we applaud you for that. And you warned top officials, including top DOJ officials at strategy meetings taking place inside the Situation Room. We understand that there were tapes of those meetings that this was a huge problem for the base. The report says you even floated having Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell to clear the president’s name. But you were rebuffed by your people. Why?”

The thwarted drone attack targeting the UFC fight at the White House over the weekend is a stark example of how the threat in the United States is very much one for the present and not just the future.

The FBI announced on Tuesday morning it made five arrests in connection to an alleged drone attack plot targeting the fight, and on one of the suspects’ phones, authorities found at least 23 Signal users involved in discussing parameters of what could have been a devastating terrorist attack. The alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to hit buildings near the event, force a mass evacuation, and steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, while a “second wave” was then allegedly planning to storm the White House gate, according to officials.

Two of the victims of the tragic B-52 bomber crash have been identified.

Eight crew members died after a B-52 bomber crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday. Edwards Air Force Base is located in Southern California in Kern County. The crash happened at 11:20 am local time. “An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 am. Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable,” Edwards Air Force Base said.

Democratic Socialist of America candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier is about to become the latest New York Muslim elected in the state and she is indeed “The Nutty Professor.” She’s also an antisemite and an extreme America-hater. Mayor Mamdani and the DSA love her and think she is just the communist candidate they need.

Another radical Democratic Socialist of America candidate named Darializa Avila Chevalier is poised in a tight race to win the primary in New York’s 13th Congressional District. Naturally, she has the whole-hearted blessing of Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the DSA. Even Democrats claim she is to the left of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which is saying something.

DOT installs AI-powered human ‘activity sensors’ across the city to ‘encourage safer behavior’ of citizens, whether moving on foot, bicycle or vehicle.

Only 1% of the American population identifies as vegan (a person who refrains from using or consuming any animal products), and around 3% of the population identifies as vegetarian. It is therefore a little confusing as to why American political and social discourse is hijacked by vegan issues so often.

Leftist activists have adopted the age-old mantra that the “squeaky wheel gets the oil”; but imagine a wheel that never gets enough oil? Imagine a movement specifically designed to keep society constantly on egg shells, trying to figure out different ways to satisfy that squeaky wheel so it will finally shut up? One eventually has to ask the obvious question: Why don’t we simply throw that insufferable wheel in the garbage?

Cartel violence continues to run wild in Mexico’s Caribbean resort areas, including the popular beach towns of Tulum, Playa Del Carmen and Cancun. Business leaders are demanding action from government officials, while Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum continues her public claims that crime has been decreasing under her watch.

The most recent attack took place last night at Zulum Beach Hotel, a boutique hotel in Tulum. According to a report by the local news outlet NotiCaribe.mx, a group of gunmen shot at a hotel security guard and his wife, who worked in maintenance, before fleeing the scene. Authorities responded and sealed up the property. The hotel had been the target of other threats.

The gun first attracted attention in 2024 when a prototype was photographed during transport.

As modern naval combat increasingly relies on aircraft, missiles and unmanned systems, China is investing in a capability many navies have largely moved away from: heavy naval artillery, according to South China Morning Post. Recent reports indicate that the PLA Navy is testing a new 155mm naval gun, a calibre larger than any main gun currently in active naval service. The weapon has been observed aboard the experimental vessel Wu Yunduo, which appears to have completed a round of sea trials near Dalian earlier this year. Such testing would typically assess accuracy, fire-control performance, platform stability and the weapon’s ability to sustain repeated firing under operational conditions.

A temporary U.S. sanctions waiver allowing the sale and delivery of Russian seaborne crude oil expired for the third time on Wednesday, following comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week that his administration is unlikely to renew it.

Speaking at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, Trump said his administration would “soon” be able to reimpose sanctions on Russian crude “because the oil is now flowing” through the Strait of Hormuz. “We took sanctions off because obviously we’re not looking to impede the oil,” Trump said, adding that the White House is now “in a position” to let the temporary general license lapse. Global oil prices initially skyrocketed in March after Iran effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli military strikes. Around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies normally pass through the narrow waterway.

Russian opposition politicians and activists have launched a new political party, betting that a formal political structure can help unite Russia’s fragmented anti-war movement and eventually challenge President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Led by Ilya Yashin, a former political prisoner and close ally of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Peaceful Russia seeks to act on behalf of Russians both inside and outside the country. While numerous anti-war and anti-Kremlin organizations have been created since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Yashin said that Peaceful Russia would fill a gap by serving as a larger political platform which he says did not previously exist. “A political party is not just a club of concerned citizens or a committee for anti-war advocacy. A party is, first and foremost, an instrument for the struggle for power,” Yashin told The Moscow Times.

The Hungarian parliament approved a constitutional amendment this week that is set to prevent former leader Viktor Orbán from standing again for prime minister.

Recently elected Hungarian PM Péter Magyar appears to have cemented his grip on power in Budapest this week, with the National Assembly voting 135 to 50 in favour of imposing an eight-year term limit for prime ministers, 24.hu reported. Critically, the amendment was designed to be retroactive, meaning that anyone who has previously served for eight or more years in office would be barred from running for prime minister in the future. Critics have noted that there is only one man alive to whom this would apply, former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and have therefore accused Magyar of seeking to ban his political opponents.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report has just been published, prompting a powerful reaction from Patrick Christys. Sifting through the 219-page document, Patrick unpacks the findings of the inquiry, detailing the generational scale of the crisis and the systemic failures that enabled group-based child sexual exploitation across 149 local districts in the UK.

“Those migrants have colonised large parts of our country, and live their lives how they choose to do so because our authorities are too frightened of being called racist to challenge them.”

After Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released the Rape Gang Inquiry Report, which documented the systemic rape and often torture of up to 250,000 young British girls at the hands of predominately Muslim rape gangs, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk agreed with calls for Nuremberg-style trials for the perpetrators and those who enabled the heinous attacks. One post calling for Nuremberg Trials in connection to the rape gang inquiry and executions for those who were responsible, also received a one-word response from Musk, who stated: “Yes.”

The law, which takes effect next month, will give authorities wider grounds to assess whether foreign nationals have lived in an orderly way while in Sweden

Sweden has passed a new migration law that will allow residence permits to be refused or revoked if foreign nationals are deemed not to have lived in an orderly manner, marking another major tightening of the country’s immigration system. The Swedish Parliament adopted the government’s amendments to existing immigration laws on Monday by 302 votes to 44, with the Left Party and the Green Party voting against the measure. The changes will mainly come into force next month.

The school is now under investigation for its response to the incident after several senior Italian ministers spoke out in support of the students

A dispute over a banner that read “Italy for Italians” unfurled by two students at a school in Cesena has escalated into a national political controversy after the students involved were reprimanded and ordered to complete a reflective essay ahead of their final exams. The banner was hung from a window of Liceo Classico Vincenzo Monti on June 6 by a group of graduating students. Following a police investigation, those responsible were identified and subjected to disciplinary measures by the school’s governing body, Il Giornale reported.

Lawmakers backed sweeping changes aimed at increasing deportations of illegal migrants, with supporters saying Europe must now deliver on removals

The European Parliament has approved a major overhaul of the European Union’s return policy for illegal migrants, backing legislation designed to accelerate deportations, increase detention periods, and improve cooperation between member states. The measure passed on Wednesday by 418 votes to 218, with 30 abstentions, following support from lawmakers in the European People’s Party, the European Conservatives and Reformists, Patriots for Europe, and Europe of Sovereign Nations groups. Left-wing and Green lawmakers opposed the legislation, arguing it risked undermining migrant protections and fundamental rights.

The United Nation’s new global report leans heavily on the same “responsibility-sharing” framework Canada helped design when it co-authored the 2018 Global Compact on Migration.

Mark Carney is at it AGAIN and he’s not even hiding it. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down how the globalist bankster is openly pushing a New World Order “built out of Europe” and “woven at the G7,” while telling Canada to get in line and surrender its sovereignty.

Canada is turning into a safe haven and operational base for the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan).

While Europe is starting to push back, Canada, under Mark Carney, is actively enabling it through funding, political access, and institutional infiltration. Because of the long undefended border, this is not just Canada’s problem. It’s becoming America’s problem, too. While Europe is finally waking up to the threat of Islam, Canada is quietly turning into a safe haven and operational hub for the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan), the ideological father of Hamas and the driving force behind modern Islamic infiltration in the West. A major new report from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) and recent investigative reporting paint a disturbing picture: Canada has become one of the easiest places in North America for the Brotherhood network to operate, raise money, influence politics, and spread its “civilizational jihad” strategy.

According to a report from Futurism, a team of researchers has conducted gene editing on human zygotes, the earliest single-cell stage of embryos, reigniting intense debate over the technology’s future applications.

The experiment, detailed in a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, was led by Columbia University geneticist Dieter Egli. Using a precise technique known as base editing—which targets a single DNA base rather than cutting larger segments as with traditional CRISPR—the team modified two specific genomic sites involved in cholesterol metabolism and hemoglobin production. These sites were chosen because they are well-studied in other gene-editing contexts, not for immediate therapeutic promise in embryos.

Government is big. Elected and unelected officials wield enormous amounts of power. But lately I have found myself wondering whether we are paying attention to the wrong institution.

What if the most powerful institutions in America are not governments at all? What if they are banks and payment processors? A few years ago, during COVID-19, a friend of mine owned a small shop in Northern California. It was the kind of place many young mothers loved. They sold raw milk, organic cotton sheets, natural baby products, books, toys, and healthy foods. It felt like an old-fashioned mercantile reimagined for modern families.

Japan’s central bank on Tuesday raised its policy rate to the highest in over 30 years at 1%, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters, accelerating policy normalization started in 2024.

This is the Bank of Japan’s first hike since December, when it raised rates to 0.75%, and the first time since 1995 that rates have been raised to 1%. The BOJ said the decision to raise rates by 25 basis points was split 7-1, with board member Toichiro Asada dissenting and advocating for a hold. The policy tightening comes at a time when Japan has been struggling with a weak yen and inflation that has started to creep up, partly due to the Iran war.

...and it’s not because of gas prices.

Despite record low consumer sentiment and declining real wages, BofA’s omniscient analysts forecast a blockbuster beat for US Retail Sales for both headline, core, and control group cohorts. And they were right with the headline retail sales rising 0.9% MoM in May (+0.6% MoM exp) driving YoY sales up a stunning 6.9% - the best since Jan 2023. Electronics and Food Services saw sales decline very modestly in May while Gasoline Stations, Nonstore Retailers, and Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers saw the biggest rise...

Respondents in key U.S.-allied countries increasingly see China as the world’s AI leader, while American optimism about the technology continues to erode.

China is eclipsing the United States as the perceived artificial intelligence superpower in much of the world, according to a new global poll that underscores how Silicon Valley’s lead in the defining technology race is no longer taken for granted. The survey also calls into question whether the United States will continue advancing the AI frontier fast enough to stay ahead of China, finding that Americans are increasingly worried about the technology’s consumption of resources, its ability to automate jobs and its potential to sow misinformation online.

Florida’s plan to protect kids online starts with surveilling every adult in the state.

Florida wants every social media user in the state to prove how old they are. The method is up to the platforms and the options include government ID uploads, biometric face scans, payment credentials, and behavioral profiling. Now the state is suing TikTok for not doing it fast enough. Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a 66-page complaint Monday in St. Lucie County Circuit Court, accusing TikTok of letting children under 14 create accounts, skipping parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds, and lying to parents about what their kids actually see on the app.

For the second year running, India’s answer to a leak at the source is cutting off 150 million people who had nothing to do with it.

India’s government has blocked a messaging platform used by more than 150 million people because it couldn’t keep a single exam paper from leaking. The ban on Telegram, ordered under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and in effect until June 22, targets cheating tied to the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. A second order forces Telegram to disable its message-editing feature across India until June 30.

A 419-to-19 vote united Poland’s bitterest political enemies behind a law broad enough to criminalize a protest video.

Poland’s Council of Ministers voted this month to approve a bundle of internet laws that, if enacted, would require adult websites to verify the identity of every visitor, speed up the government’s ability to block online content it classifies as “illegal,” and ban mobile phones in primary schools starting in September. Prime Minister Donald Tusk framed the entire package around protecting children. The age-verification bill does away with the self-declaration checkbox. Under the proposed rules, sites would have to confirm a visitor’s age through banks, mobile carriers, credit cards, or a government digital ID wallet.

Britain is set to unveil significant new restrictions on social media access for children under 16, with measures that could bar young users from major platforms and curb addictive features threatening their online wellbeing.

According to a report from Reuters, the announcement is expected on Monday as Prime Minister Keir Starmer pushes for stronger protections amid rising concerns over youth mental health. The UK has steadily increased pressure on technology companies in recent years, requiring age verification, algorithm changes, and safeguards against the sharing of intimate images. Starmer’s move follows consultations with parents and review of international examples, particularly Australia’s pioneering ban on social media for under-16s implemented last December. That policy blocks access to platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Science Fiction has long predicted the threats and challenges posed by AI.

In the Star Trek universe, particularly in the original series, Season Two, Episode 24, “The Ultimate Computer,” Dr. Leonard McCoy delivers this haunting line: “Compassion: that’s the one thing no machine ever had. Maybe it’s the one thing that keeps men ahead of them.” The line comes in the aftermath of a revolutionary new AI computer, the M5, using its soulless AI logic to turn a training exercise into a deadly massacre. In another Star Trek episode, we meet Nomad, a genocidal AI cleansing the universe of biological imperfections.

"I think the American people would be very positively surprised by the advances in technology that really only America has."

According to a report from The Athletic, Major League Baseball has formally warned several San Francisco Giants pitchers after they wrote Bible verse references on their caps during the team’s Pride Night celebration.

The incident occurred during Friday night’s game at Oracle Park, where the Giants faced the Chicago Cubs. Players wore special caps featuring a rainbow-colored team logo as part of the Pride Night event. Multiple pitchers, including starter Landen Roupp, chose to inscribe personal expressions of faith on their headwear. Roupp wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on his cap, a reference to the biblical account of God’s covenant with Noah. After the game, he explained his decision to reporters.

According to a report from ABC7 News, stress along the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults in Southern California has climbed to its highest point in a millennium.

New research from the University of Hawaii at Manoa highlights the elevated tectonic pressures building in one of the most densely populated and infrastructure-heavy regions of the United States. The findings come from a physics-based model that incorporated 1,000 years of regional earthquake history to simulate stress accumulation, particularly around the critical Cajon Pass area. Lead scientist Liliane Burkhard noted the potential scale of future events, stating that “the region may be capable of a large through-going rupture involving both fault systems.”

Extreme weather events and rising seas are putting precious heritage sites around the world in harm’s way.

In a striking example of this phenomenon in 2024, a stone pyramid in Mexico succumbed to an increasingly chaotic global climate. On the night of July 29, the 15-meter-high (roughly 50-foot-high) square monument located in the state of Michoacán suddenly slumped under the pressure of incessant rain, its south wall crumbling into a pile of rubble. The pyramid was once one of the best-preserved monuments of the Michoacán Kingdom civilization. It is located at Ihuatzio, a remarkably preserved archaeological site that contains one other pyramid, a tower or fortress, and some tombs.

The Temple Institute has shared news of a significant development tied to long-standing preparations for potential Temple service in Jerusalem.

Researchers with the National Institute for Red Cow Research announced the birth of a red heifer calf named Tamima on a dairy farm in the Galilee Mountains of northern Israel. The calf resulted from the artificial insemination of a dairy cow with semen from a Red Angus breed, an uncommon outcome as such crossings typically yield black or dark-colored offspring. The birth has drawn attention from scholars studying the biblical commandment in Numbers 19, which requires the ashes of a flawless red heifer for ritual purification essential to Temple worship.

The Book of Enoch warned that the fallen angels descended to Earth, and Timothy Alberino believes they never left. Sitting down with Josh from What Lurks Beneath and Keith from End Times Productions, Alberino lays out a staggering case: the insurrectionary sons of God are not trapped in some spiritual realm. They are physical beings, co-inhabiting the Earth with us right now, and the Andean people have described their craft rising out of the ocean and the mountains for centuries.

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