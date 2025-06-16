One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Trump in an early morning social media posting said the United States “had nothing to do with the attack on Iran” as Israel and Iran traded missile attacks for the third straight day. Iran, however, has said that it would hold the U.S.—which has provided Israel with much of its deep arsenal of weaponry—for its backing of Israel.

Israel targeted Iran’s Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran’s nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump said.

Eight people killed overnight in missile barrage from Iran: Two in a reinforced room in Petah Tikva, one in Bnei Brak, and three others in Haifa.

In Bnei Brak, an 80-year-old man was killed by a missile strike. In Petah Tikva, four people were killed: two while inside a reinforced room (Mamad), one in the same building, and another from the blast impact in a nearby building. In Tel Aviv, two missile strikes were reported, one of which caused damage to the US Embassy. Magen David Adom teams have so far evacuated over 100 injured individuals to hospitals, including a woman around 30 in serious condition with facial injuries, six in moderate condition, and 85 with light injuries. Rescue and search operations are ongoing.

Iran launches a new barrage of ballistic missiles on Monday, targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa. One missile struck near the US Embassy branch in Tel Aviv, causing structural damage but no injuries.

Tensions soared on Monday as Iran launched a fresh wave of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli infrastructure, including parts of Tel Aviv. Among the strikes, one impacted the vicinity of the US Embassy branch in Tel Aviv, inflicting minor structural damage but thankfully causing no injuries to US diplomatic personnel. The missiles triggered air‑raid sirens across central Israel. The fallout near the embassy included shattered windows and debris scattered around the compound’s exterior. According to US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, embassy staff sheltered in place, and although the site sustained damage from the blast’s concussion wave, they emerged unhurt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Sunday that Iran was behind the two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump in 2024.

Netanyahu listed the alleged Iranian connection to the assassination attempts on Trump during an apparent defense of Israel‘s “Rising Lion” military campaign in Iran, which is designed to eliminate the regime’s nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities. “These people who chant death to America, tried to assassinate President Trump twice, kill 241 of your Marines in Beirut, killed and injured thousands of American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, try to bomb a restaurant in Washington, D.C., chant death to America, burn the American flag, do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities? Of course not. So we’re defending ourselves, but we’re also defending the world,” the Israeli prime minister said in an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier.

“War is never a good thing, but sometimes it is a necessary thing,” declared Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who described himself as “anti-stupid war,” “not anti-war” as he issued a strong defense of Israel’s military campaign against Iran’s “psychotic” and “corrupt authoritarian tyrannical regime.”

He warned that threats to annihilate Israel and America come at a price, while urging regime change and hailing the IDF’s historically unparalleled military prowess and precision. In a series of posts on X, Flynn, who was President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, warned that those who threaten to annihilate Israel and America cannot be allowed into the nuclear club, while praising Israeli strikes as justified, inevitable, and strategically necessary — citing moral considerations and urging American leaders to take the moment seriously.

US is involved in stopping Iranian missile and drone fire; the UK and France are not known to participate, but have signaled they could

Iran has warned the United States, United Kingdom and France that their bases and ships in the region will be targeted if they help stop Tehran’s strikes on Israel, Iran’s state media reported. Iran has been firing massive barrages of missiles and drones at Israel since last Friday, when the latter launched a shock campaign of strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, citing an existential need to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons. Most of the Iranian missiles and drones have been intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, though some have slipped through, killing at least 13 people and injuring hundreds as they hit urban areas.

Britain has announced that is sending military assets to the Middle East as Israel’s conflict with Iran continues to escalate.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the comments on his way to the G7 summit in Canada. “We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region,” he told reporters. ”I will be clear-eyed in relation to our duties and obligations, and my duties as the prime minister of the United Kingdom.”

The US Air Force appears to be in the midst of an unprecedented mass deployment of aerial refueling tankers across the Atlantic Ocean from bases in the US, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war.

The number of KC-135 and KC-46 tankers continued to rise, with at least 30 moved east in the late hours of Sunday, according to flight tracking data. Such tankers are required to refuel aircraft participating in strikes far away from their home country, such as the Israeli jets hitting Iran.

No serious diplomatic initiatives at the moment, Israeli sources tell Axios

On the third day of Israel’s war against the Iranian ayatollah regime, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion,” first reports of diplomatic efforts have begun to surface as Israeli fighter jets continue pounding the Iranian capital, Tehran. The regime reached out to Oman and Qatar to request mediation with the United States, an informed source told The Jerusalem Post, in an effort to halt Israel’s ongoing airstrikes and return to the negotiating table in the nuclear talks with the U.S. The source added that Saudi Arabia is also working on a ceasefire framework that could lead to the resumption of talks.

Iranian media hailed the alleged fire, insisting it had been their target for attacks in the North, despite the majority of impacted rockets landing on residential homes.

Damage was reportedly caused to a power plant in Haifa and in central Israel by an Iranian overnight and early morning attack, the Guardian reported. Fires were observed at the power plant in the vicinity of Israel's Haifa port, after Iranian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on port infrastructure amid escalations with Israel. The Guardian said it observed video footage of the Israeli military intercepting the attack, followed by impacts from two hypersonic missiles.

Dozens of targets hit throughout Sunday, including energy sites, radar systems, missile launchers; refueling plane hit at Mashhad Airport, possibly marking Israel’s farthest-ever strike

Israel on Sunday attacked dozens of sites in Iran — including energy sites, radar systems, and ballistic missiles and their launchers — and killed Iran’s top intelligence officers on the third day of its ongoing campaign against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The Israel Defense Forces also bombed an Iranian refueling plane at Mashhad Airport in northeast Iran, some 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles) from Israel, marking what it said was the most distant strike since the beginning of the operation.

The Israel Defense Forces says air force jets have attacked Quds Force command centers in Tehran, relying on precise intelligence.

The Quds Force is a powerful branch within the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that sends fighters abroad and directs and funds foreign terror groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah. The IDF says the centers it struck were used by the Quds Force “to plan terror attacks against Israel via the Iranian regimes proxies in the Middle East.” An illustrative graphic published by the army indicates it hit 10 sites.

Israel's campaign against Iran's nuclear program has significantly impacted Natanz, incapacitating centrifuges and potentially causing an underground implosion, an Israeli official tells The Wall Street Journal.

Israel has delivered a significant blow to parts of Iran’s nuclear program, beginning with its largest enrichment facility at Natanz, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Three days into its campaign, Israeli and UN atomic agency officials confirmed to the newspaper that centrifuges were incapacitated, with indications of the underground section's potential implosion, though an Israeli official cautioned that additional assessments were needed. Beyond Natanz, Israel targeted critical supply chain components at Iran's Isfahan complex, hitting uranium conversion and fuel fabrication plants, both essential for nuclear weapons, according to the report. Experts estimate a year could be needed for rebuild.

Shock video circulating online appears to show parts of Tehran drowning in waste after Israeli missiles struck water and sewage pipelines.

Footage shared on social media shows a street in the Iranian capital overflowing with water and waste product, creating a disgusting brown flow through the city. The outbreak means that emergency services in Tehran are grappling with simultaneous challenges. These include the impact of missile strikes, crumbling nuclear infrastructure, and now a public health nightmare as sewage seeps into streets. The breakdown of potable water and sewage systems also risks triggering disease outbreaks and major social rest in an already volatile capital.

Iran’s doctrine demanding global submission to Iranian religious authority—represents the greatest ideological threat to American sovereignty and democratic values since Soviet communism, with a nuclear-armed regime explicitly committed to our destruction.

For over four decades, Iran has posed one of the most persistent and dangerous threats to American interests in the Middle East, yet many Americans fail to understand the ideological foundation driving this regime’s aggressive behavior. At the heart of Iran’s Islamic Republic lies Wilayat al-Faqih, a revolutionary doctrine that explicitly calls for global Islamic rule under Iranian leadership. This is Iran’s operational blueprint for regional and global domination that directly threatens American lives, our closest allies, and national security interests.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly seeks refuge in a Tehran bunker as Israel launched strikes. Following a Mashhad strike, sources indicate Israel spared Khamenei to give him a "final chance" to dismantle Iran's uranium enrichment program.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei moved to an underground bunker in Tehran hours after Israel's attacks commenced early Friday, Iran International reported on Sunday. His family joined him, according to the report, mirroring past retreats observed during previous "True Promise" operations. In a significant development, Israel then targeted Mashhad, 2,300 kilometers distant from the Jewish State, for the first time. A diplomatic source confirmed this strike served as a stark warning to Khamenei that "he is not safe anywhere in the country."

In a dusty corner of southern Gaza, a new anti-Hamas militia has taken control of a small patch of land in eastern Rafah.

They call themselves the Popular Forces, and in a video released last week, they pledged to protect civilians, guard humanitarian convoys, and resist what they describe as “terrorism and looting” by Hamas. The group’s leader, 34-year-old Yasser Abu Shabab, hails from a large Bedouin clan, straddling Gaza and Egypt, that has helped the Egyptian army fight ISIS in the Sinai. Depending on who you ask, he’s either an opportunistic warlord—or the unlikely face of the first serious attempt at a post-Hamas civil authority.

Western progressives trying to co-opt the struggles of foreigners get a lesson in third world politics...

There is perhaps no group more tiresome and naive than western progressives; constantly seeking to socially engineer not just their own nations, but nations on the other side of the world. If they can't do it through the monetary manipulation of subversive bureaucratic institutions like USAID, then they will try to do it directly with protests, marches and mobs. The problem is, no one likes them and no one wants them around. The tolerance they enjoy in Europe and the US does not exist in other countries and they don't seem to get it. Just as leftists ignorantly demand multiculturalism without understanding the inevitable and violent consequences of inviting the third world into the west, they also tend to invite themselves overseas into the backyards of civilizations that despise everything the political left supposedly stands for.

Fulani Islamic militants have unleashed another round of unspeakable violence on the village of Yelewata in Nigeria’s Benue State.

Over the weekend, attackers stormed homes, locked families inside, and set them ablaze — killing over 100 civilians, including women and children. The attack, which began late Friday and stretched into the early hours of Saturday, left dozens missing and hundreds injured. With no access to medical aid, survivors watched their communities reduced to ash. Benue is located in Nigeria’s “Middle Belt,” an important where the Muslim North meets the Christian South. Foreign-funded jihadist groups and radicalized Fulani herdsmen are pushing southward in deadly waves, slaughtering Christian farming communities under the banner of conquest.

The US and Russian presidents previously discussed Middle East tensions in an hour-long phone conversation

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is open to Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator in the Israel-Iran conflict. In an hour-long phone call the previous day, the two leaders focused on the Middle East crisis. “Yeah, I would be open to it. He is ready. He called me about it,” Trump responded to ABC News’ Rachel Scott, when asked about Putin’s potential role in brokering peace. “We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved,” Trump added.

Lithuania’s Gitanas Nauseda says Moscow stands to benefit from rising oil prices

The conflict between Israel and Iran could benefit Russia by pushing up global oil prices and drawing international attention away from Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has claimed. On Friday morning, Israeli jets bombed military and nuclear sites across Iran, kicking off an ongoing exchange of hostilities between the two countries. Speaking to reporters at the parliament building in Vilnius on Saturday, Nauseda argued that the Russian economy relies on “the damn petrodollars” and warned that rising energy prices could blunt the impact of EU sanctions.

Keith Kellogg has said Washington now understands what a full ceasefire “could and should” look like after reviewing both sides’ memorandums

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, has said peace in the Ukraine conflict is within reach. He has suggested exploring how terms outlined by Kiev and Moscow might align in a final agreement to end the fighting. During the latest round of talks earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine exchanged draft memorandums on a roadmap toward an eventual peace deal. Moscow’s version requires Ukraine to recognize the loss of five regions that joined Russia in referendums, withdraw its forces from those territories, commit to neutrality, and limit its military capabilities. Ukraine has dismissed the proposal, calling it “an ultimatum,” rejected any territorial concessions as well as neutrality, and demanded a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

One of the globe’s leading experts on war has warned that many European countries are on the verge of civil war and may already be past the point of no return.

David Betz, Professor of War in the Modern World at King’s College London, says his research shows is a statistically significant chance of a civil war breaking out within five years in a major European country, with a distinct possibility that the conflict could spill over to neighbouring Nations. Speaking to documentarian Andrew Gold, Betz further noted that it is likely too late to prevent things getting “very much worse” in Europe, and that governments may only be able to better prepare for the inevitable.

Suspected Minnesota political assassin Vance Luther Boelter was captured on Sunday after a statewide manhunt that led authorities to Green Isle, roughly 57 miles from Brooklyn Park, where Democrat State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed at their home.

Boelter — who is accused of assassinating the Hortmans, as well as wounding Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in a politically motivated attack on Saturday — was arrested Sunday night following the largest manhunt in Minnesota’s history, according to a report by FOX 9.

The incident occurred during the ‘No Kings’ demonstration in Salt Lake City

One person was critically injured after a gunman opened fire during a protest march against the policies of US President Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening. Police said a person of interest has been detained at the scene. According to the Salt Lake City Tribune, the incident occurred on State Street, directly outside the Liberty Sky apartment building. Videos from the event show protesters running in panic after gunshots were fired. A victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Department of Homeland Security has responded after anti-ICE protesters in Portland, Oregon stormed an ICE facility and assaulted federal law enforcement officers on Saturday. "Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law," reads a post on X. "If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

President Donald Trump announced an expansion of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on sanctuary cities as part of his campaign promise of the “largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post on Sunday night, where he called on ICE officers to “reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration” by targeting cities at the “core of the Democrat Power Center,” citing the three largest cities in the country: New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. “We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens.

The U.S. may be heading for a year of negative net migration as President Trump ramps up deporations of illegal aliens.

Accoridng to a report from The Washington Post, various analysts and economists are expecting more people to leave the country than arrive. Their article states: Economists at two Washington think tanks expectPresident Donald Trump’s immigration policiesto drive this reversal: from the near-total shutdown of the southern border to threats to international students and the loss of legal status for many new arrivals,according to a forthcoming paper.A rise in deportations — the aim of recent workplace raids that triggered protests in Los Angeles and other cities — also plays a role…

A former U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) official and three corporate executives have pleaded guilty in a decade-long bribery scheme involving more than $550 million in government contracts.

Two contractors—Apprio, Inc. and PM Consulting Group LLC (d/b/a Vistant)—admitted criminal liability and agreed Thursday to deferred prosecution deals with the Justice Department. Roderick Watson, a former USAID contracting officer based in Maryland, admitted to accepting bribes from corporate executives in exchange for steering contracts to Apprio and Vistant. He was bribed with cash, electronics, luxury suite basketball tickets, mortgage payments, and favors for relatives. The bribes were often funneled through Paul Young, president of a subcontractor working with both companies.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reportedly handed over personal information of foreign Medicaid enrollees to immigration enforcement authorities.

The data transfer reportedly includes names, addresses, and Social Security numbers of individuals enrolled in Medicaid programs in sanctuary states such as California, Illinois, and Washington State, as well as Washington, D.C. Emails and an internal memo obtained by the Associated Press (AP) reveal that Medicaid officials attempted to block the transfer, citing legal and ethical objections. However, two senior advisers to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. overruled their concerns, ordering the data to be sent to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Prime Minister Mark Carney will sit down with U.S. President Donald Trump for a one-on-one meeting first thing Monday morning before overseeing the official start of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Alberta.

Carney arrived in Calgary on Sunday afternoon for the high-stakes gathering, where he was greeted at the airport by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. Earlier in the day, Carney met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Ottawa and signed new economic and defence agreements with the U.K., previewing the international outreach Canada will likely pursue over the next couple of days.

"The first of its kind in Washington, D.C."

On Friday night, DC's conservative elite celebrated the opening of 'The Executive Branch' - a members-only club which is the brainchild of Donald Trump Jr., 1789 Capital’s Omeed Malik, Christopher Buskirk, and Alex and Zach Witkoff. Early invitees will have to pay a $500,000 founding member initiation fee, after which the club will admit another round of members in the fall with a $150,000 initiation fee and annual dues of $15,000. The New York Post’s Lydia Moynihan reported on the star-studded affair: While the president was not in attendance, Witkoff was present, joined by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, PayPal mafia member Keith Rabois, crypto billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, and Dr. Oz. From the Trump administration, crypto and AI czar David Sacks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were seen, alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The data that shows the less appreciated and forgotten consequences of vaccination.

Yes, the Food and Drug Adulteration agency (FDA) has gone and approved what could be the first salmon that cause cancer and dementia as they are grown in a laboratory Frankenstein style with little to no safety testing whatsoever, except of course by the freakshow that made it.

Welcome to the Island of Dr. Moreau. Dinner is served. The new Franken-salmon is called "Wild-Type" to TRICK all consumers into thinking they are wild caught. This is highly deceptive advertising and should be ILLEGAL. That's like calling GMO corn "Organi-Corn."

The escalating conflict in the Middle East could send the commodity skyrocketing – Foreign Minister

Escalating tensions in the Middle East and a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz could drive oil prices up to $300 per barrel, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned during a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. On Friday morning, Israeli jets bombed military and nuclear sites across Iran, kicking off an ongoing exchange of hostilities between the two countries. According to Hussein, oil prices could surge to between $200 and $300 per barrel “if military operations were to break out, which would significantly increase inflation rates in European countries and complicate oil exports for producing states such as Iraq.”

Dollar slips to three-year low as markets wake to reality Trump’s trade fight isn’t over after all

The US dollar slid to three-year lows on Thursday as Donald Trump signaled his White House isn’t done with tariffs after all. The US president’s claims to have a framework for a detente with China fueled hopes “Tariff Man” had learned his lesson on imposing crushing import taxes on all major economies. Not so much, it appears, as Trump says he’ll set unilateral tariff rates in the next week or two. It’s unclear what exactly Trump intends to do, how high he might go or whether it’s all bluff. It might not be, as the US leader attempts to change the #TACO narrative that Trump Always Chickens Out. What is clear, though, is that the dollar’s days of being collateral damage amid Trump’s one-man arms race are far from over.

(Bloomberg) — Import volumes through the busiest trade hub in the US fell 19% from the month before, a fallout from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“It’s very slow here seasonally,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka told reporters Friday. Seroka warned that US businesses are facing high tariffs and uncertainty during what is typically the start of the peak season, and the consequences are likely to show up on store shelves in a few months. “We’ve already blown past summer fashion and looking forward now to back to school and Halloween before the all important year-end holidays,” Seroka said. “Cargo for those micro seasons needs to be here on the ground right now. I don’t necessarily see that in inventory levels.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon issued a chilling warning that the United States economy could 'deteriorate' as inflation increases and employment rates go down.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Tuesday, Dimon noted that consumer confidence has fluctuated since Donald Trump took office, and the economy is facing shifting 'tectonic plates.' However, he cautioned that consumer-based data is not always a true reflection of the economy and he believes that the end of the pandemic-era economic stimulus could be the real reason for the deterioration, according to Fortune. 'You have all these really complex, moving tectonic plates around trade, economics, geopolitics, and future factors, which I think are inflationary: military, restructuring of trade, ongoing fiscal deficits, so it's okay, but whenever you say "consumer sentiment" remember neither consumers nor businesses ever pick the inflection points, they never have,' Dimon said.

The trillion-dollar remittance pipeline draining U.S. wealth

A recently proposed U.S. tax on remittances sent abroad by non-citizens has exposed a truth few Americans have been told – that the United States has become a primary financial engine of the Indian economy. The provision, quietly included by the House Ways and Means Committee in a broader legislative package introduced on May 12, commonly referred to as the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," initially proposed a 5% tax on international money transfers by non-citizen visa holders and green card recipients. The goal was straightforward: to recoup a small portion of the vast sums of untaxed income being sent out of America every year.

Encrypted platforms could become collateral damage in a legislative push that treats privacy itself as a liability.

Under the pretext of strengthening measures against child exploitation online, a controversial Senate bill is resurfacing with provisions that privacy advocates say would gut critical internet protections and compromise the security and privacy of all citizens. Known as the STOP CSAM Act of 2025 (S. 1829), the legislation is being criticized for using broad language and vague legal standards that could severely weaken encryption and open the floodgates for content takedowns, including legal content, across a wide range of online services. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

An engineer's experiment yielded a surprising result for OpenAI's popular chatbot.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has some major AI chatbot competitors in the market: Gemini, Copilot, Claude. Now add to that list the Atari 2600. The OG video game console, which was first released in 1977, was used in an engineer's experiment to see how it would fare playing chess against the AI chatbot. By using a software emulator to run Atari's 1979 game Video Chess, Citrix engineer Robert Caruso said he was able to set up a match between ChatGPT and the 46-year-old game. The matchup did not go well for ChatGPT.

In a perplexing discovery that challenges our understanding of particle physics, researchers in Antarctica have detected strange radio waves emanating from deep beneath the continent’s ice.

The findings, published in Physical Review Letters, were made during an experiment using the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), a NASA-funded project designed to capture high-energy particles from space. Instead of detecting the expected cosmic signals, scientists stumbled upon an anomaly that defies current scientific models and sparked intrigue about new physics’s potential. The ANITA experiment involves a suite of instruments mounted on balloons that float 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) above Antarctica’s icy surface.

