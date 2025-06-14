One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Several projectiles impact in central Israel; IDF says most missiles intercepted; Israeli official tells TV news ‘Iran will pay unbearably heavy price for firing at civilian areas’

Iran launched several barrages of ballistic missiles at Israel Friday night and early Saturday morning, sending Israelis across the country rushing to shelters as the skies were filled with streaks of light and fireballs from incoming projectiles and Israeli interceptions. Some 80 people were reported hurt in the strikes, including three people who were critically injured and later succumbed to their wounds. According to Magen David Adom, several more people were seriously hurt. The rest were lightly to moderately injured or suffered acute anxiety. Iranian media claimed hundreds of missiles were fired in the first barrage late Friday, while the Israel Defense Forces estimated that the actual number stood at less than 100.

US forces are assisting Israel as Iran launches drone missile attacks on Israel.

Defense minister condemns missile barrage on Israeli cities, vows decisive retaliation against Tehran for 'heinous actions'

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Iran had “crossed red lines” by launching a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at civilian population centers across the country, vowing that Israel would continue to defend itself and ensure the Iranian regime pays a “very heavy price.” “Iran crossed red lines when it dared to fire missiles at civilian population centers in Israel," he said in a statement. "We will continue to defend Israel’s citizens and ensure that the ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”

IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin confirms that Israel struck Iran's nuclear facility in Isfahan, part of "Operation Rising Lion." The strike targeted a uranium "reconversion" site.

IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin confirmed on Friday evening that Israel struck the nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran, as part of Operation Rising Lion. His statement followed reports of explosions in Isfahan earlier in the day. "It can now be revealed that we struck the nuclear facility in Isfahan earlier today, in addition to the attack in Natanz," Defrin said during a press briefing. The IDF later said in a statement, “A short while ago, IAF fighter jets completed a strike on the Iranian regime’s nuclear site in the Isfahan area, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate. At the site, a process of ‘reconversion’ of enriched uranium takes place. This is the stage after uranium enrichment in the nuclear weapons production process.”

The target was apparently one of the senior officials who survived the first wave of attacks, but was apparently re-identified and monitored by intelligence agencies. The full details have not yet been officially released, but the report joins an ongoing attack aimed at eliminating the command structure and technological array behind the Iranian nuclear program.

Iranian officials wrote in private correspondence:

"Where is our air defense? How can Israel come and attack what it wants, eliminate our leaders, and we are unable to stop it?" Many criticized the intelligence and security failures that hampered Iran's ability to anticipate the attack.

In accordance with regular plans, Air Force aircraft will begin operating to attack targets in Tehran.

This means that the IDF destroyed Iran's detection systems. Air Force planes flew last night and completed a wave of strikes in the skies over Tehran; Air Force Commander, Major General Tomer Bar: "The strikes over the skies of Tehran have operational and national significance. We chose to act in the face of an existential threat to the security of our citizens, with professionalism, determination and precision."

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday urged both the Iranian people and the country’s conventional military to rise up against the increasingly unpopular regime led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He accused the regime of dragging Iran into an unnecessary war with Israel.

“Ali Khamenei, the reckless leader of the anti-Iranian Islamic Republic regime, has once again involved our country in a war,” Pahlavi wrote in Persian on social media. “This is not Iran’s war, nor the war of the Iranian people. It is Khamenei’s war and the Islamic Republic’s war." His call came after the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted massive, unprecedented strikes on the Iranian regime’s military and nuclear facilities, killing at least 20 top Iranian military leaders.

After Israel's June 12 strike on Iran, the need to support the non-Persian ethnic groups in the country to bring about the collapse of the Ayatollahs' regime has become clearer. A coalition of non-Persian ethnic groups could topple the regime in a few months. It is worth noting that, unlike the Persian anti-regime population, the non-Persian anti-regime population is militarily organized.

Concerning the Kurds, the following are their armed groups present on the ground ready to fight the Iranian regime: the Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK), the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI), the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan (Komala), and the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK). These are well known political parties and armed groups: KDPI has been around since the 1940s and Komala since the 1960s. They can gather thousands of people. The Balochs have the Baloch Army, which is an umbrella organization that covers the whole of Balochistan and is led by the secular and committed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The Ahwazi National Resistance is the secret armed group of Ahwaz. There are no Persian organized militarized anti-regime groups on the ground in Iran.[1]

Game On!

If you seek a general theme in this moment’s tempestuous events, try No submission. It’s behind events in the Middle East and in the USA — and across Western Civ ultimately. No submission to what, you ask? To willful evil. Of course, the willfully evil will not see it that way, and great quarrels will arise over who-and-what represents the evil abroad in the world. Iran advertised countless times its resolve to wipe Israel off the map, in so many words. Israel was not inclined to submit to that outcome and it closely monitored Iran’s practical steps to acquire deliverable nuclear bombs. Israel, in turn, advertised that Iran’s nuclear program would not be allowed to succeed. The world stood by waiting to see who’s advertising jibed with reality.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement defending “Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity” and discouraged “escalation” on Friday morning, responding to an Israeli operation targeting high-ranking Iranian military leaders.

“China is closely following Israel’s attacks on Iran and is deeply concerned about the potential grave consequences of the operations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters during his regular briefing on Friday. “China opposes actions that violate Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and opposes moves that escalate tensions and enlarge conflicts.” “The abrupt heating up of the region serves no one’s interests. China calls on relevant parties to choose the course of action that is conducive to the region’s peace and stability, and avoid further escalation of the tensions. China stands ready to play a constructive role in helping ease the situation,” Lin concluded.

The Russian president condemned the Israeli attack and extended his condolences to Iran, according to the Kremlin press service

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the escalation in the Middle East following the Israeli strike against Iran. Israel launched a major attack on Iran overnight targeting nuclear facilities and various military installations. The strikes continued into the day, inflicting considerable material damage and casualties on Iran’s top military leadership and, reportedly, high-profile nuclear scientists.

Moscow previously pledged to voluntarily return the remains of some 6,000 slain Ukrainian servicemen

Russia has handed over to Kiev the remains of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers, both sides confirmed on Friday. The transfer was first announced in Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The organization said the bodies will now be subjected to examination to confirm the identities of the deceased. Russian MP Shamsail Saraliev, a member of the parliamentary coordination group on the Ukraine military operation, confirmed the transfer to local media.

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss cabinet on Friday approved a deal struck in December with the European Union aimed at deepening bilateral economic ties and has now launched a domestic consultation process.

Global geopolitical uncertainty made it a "strategic necessity" to maintain stable and predictable relations with "By fixing our economic and political relations with the EU we increase our security," Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told reporters, adding that Switzerland belonged to Europe not only geographically, but also economically and socially. "An old Arabic proverb says 'he who lives in peace with his neighbours sleeps without fear,'" Cassis said, noting that instability had become the "new normal".the EU, Switzerland's top trading partner, the government said.

You know things are getting bad when even leftist-Globalist outlets like Reuters or Politico are forced to report on the multiple corruption scandals involving the Socialists in Spain.

Yesterday (12), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked citizens ‘for forgiveness’ after one of his closest allies quit his posts over graft allegations. Sanchez went as far as saying that his Socialist Party would ‘undergo an external audit’ – all the while rejecting the opposition’s calls for an early election.

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Seven men who sexually exploited two vulnerable girls in northern England were convicted on Friday in the latest trial over a decades-old "grooming gangs" scandal.

Greater Manchester Police said the men were convicted after a trial involving a total of 50 offences, including rape and indecency with a child, which occurred between 2001 and 2006. Prosecutor Rossano Scamardella told jurors at the start of the trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court that the group's two victims were "passed around for sex, abused, degraded and then discarded". Scarmardella also said the two girls were known to social services and that it was "no secret" they were having sex with older South Asian men such as the defendants – a situation with similarities to other grooming gangs.

Homes, businesses, police attacked as patience with open borders evaporates

In the wake of yet another alleged sex crime perpetrated by non-natives, a city in Northern Ireland has been rocked by three consecutive nights of anti-immigration riots. In this case, two 14-year-olds arrested on Sunday stand accused of attempted oral rape of a teenage girl on the previous night. The ensuing wave of arson, vandalism and anti-police violence -- which has left more than 32 officers injured -- has spread from Ballymena to other towns, prompting authorities to deploy reinforcements from the area and to request 80 officers be dispatched from across the Irish Sea.

Nick Timothy, a Conservative MP for West Suffolk, has introduced a bill in the UK House of Commons aimed at protecting freedom of speech related to religion and belief systems. He highlighted blasphemy laws being implemented in the UK through the back door, referencing high-profile court cases where people are being prosecuted for offending Muslims.

It is frequently referred to as “a return to” blasphemy laws or the “reintroduction” of blasphemy laws. However, this is not correct and demonstrates a misunderstanding of the UK constitution. Previous blasphemy laws in England, Scotland and Wales specifically protected the Christian faith, and only the Christian faith. What anti-blasphemy activists are trying to introduce in the UK is a protection of other religions, in particular Islam.

In a bold and unprecedented appeal for international intervention, Canada’s leading pro-life and Christian advocacy organization, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), is calling on President Donald J. Trump to make the normalization of U.S.-Canada trade contingent on Canada ending its escalating persecution of Christians and pro-life groups.

At a press conference outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, CLC President Jeff Gunnarson issued a formal plea to President Trump ahead of the G7 Summit in Alberta: defend Canada’s religious minorities by keeping the tariffs in place. The group delivered a powerful letter, along with a petition signed by over 20,000 Canadians, demanding the U.S. take action against what they described as “an authoritarian crackdown on Christian Canada.”

Neil Oliver and David Krayden reveal how Canada’s new ‘Stronger Borders Bill’ is really about mass surveillance and digital control, and discuss why the mainstream media ignores scandals linking top politicians to figures like Jeffrey Epstein.

Marines deployed to Los Angeles detained a civilian on Friday, the first known incident by active-duty troops since being sent to California by President Donald Trump.

The civilian identified himself as Marcos Leao, 27, according to Reuters, which captured the scene. He said he was an Army veteran going to the Department of Veterans Affairs at the Wilshire Federal Building in the city. On the way, he crossed a yellow tape boundary and was asked to stop. He said he was treated “fairly.” The U.S. military’s Northern Command spokesperson said active duty forces “may temporarily detain an individual in specific circumstances.” “Any temporary detention ends immediately when the individual(s) can be safely transferred to the custody of appropriate civilian law enforcement personnel,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

Two hundred Marines have been deployed to protect the Wilshire Federal Building ahead of Saturday’s “No Kings” protest, a nationwide event bankrolled by big Democrat donors in the midst of the L.A. riots.

Left-wing activists opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rioted on Friday, and President Donald Trump federalized the California National Guard on Saturday. The Department of Defense began preparing the U.S. Marines at bases nearby to participate in quelling the riots, if necessary.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas said on Thursday that more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops and 2,000 state troopers would be deployed across the state in anticipation of widespread protests against federal immigration raids, intensifying a week of mounting political tensions over immigration enforcement and civil unrest.

The announcement follows demonstrations that erupted last week in Los Angeles and have since spread nationwide. In Texas, protests have already led to clashes with law enforcement. On Monday, a march through downtown Austin resulted in the arrest of thirteen people after police deployed tear gas to disperse a portion of the crowd that refused to leave. In San Antonio, where National Guard troops were already present on Wednesday, protests remained peaceful and ended without incident, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

A Florida sheriff on Thursday warned potential anti-ICE rioters that any attack on local law enforcement would be met with deadly force: “We will kill you, graveyard dead.”

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued the blunt warning at a press conference on possible protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration operations in Florida. “Throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at,” Ivey said. “Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play.”

CBS News published a ‘news’ article today that is little more than a commercial for the ‘No Kings’ protests that leftists have planned for tomorrow.

The article actually advises readers on where to buy ‘No Kings’ merchandise, citing Amazon and other sites. If you remember the way the liberal media treated the Tea Party back in the day, this is especially laughable…The media is 100% supportive of these protests. They are not only rooting for their success, they’re hawking merch.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order requiring President Donald J. Trump to relinquish control of California National Guard troops that are deployed to Los Angeles to protect federal property and personnel amid ongoing pro-illegal immigrant riots.

The appellate court announced it would hold a hearing on the matter on June 17, just hours before the lower court’s order was set to take effect on Friday at noon. U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer had earlier ruled that the deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded the president’s statutory authority under Title 10 of the U.S. Code. His decision applied only to the National Guard, not the Marines, who were also stationed nearby but had not yet been deployed to the streets.

A former U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) official and three corporate executives have pleaded guilty in a decade-long bribery scheme involving more than $550 million in government contracts.

Two contractors—Apprio, Inc. and PM Consulting Group LLC (d/b/a Vistant)—admitted criminal liability and agreed Thursday to deferred prosecution deals with the Justice Department. Roderick Watson, a former USAID contracting officer based in Maryland, admitted to accepting bribes from corporate executives in exchange for steering contracts to Apprio and Vistant. He was bribed with cash, electronics, luxury suite basketball tickets, mortgage payments, and favors for relatives. The bribes were often funneled through Paul Young, president of a subcontractor working with both companies.

A federal judge on Friday blocked an Executive Order issued by President Donald J. Trump aimed at reforming election procedures, siding with a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general who argued the directive exceeded presidential authority.

The Executive Order, signed on March 25, sought to implement significant changes to federal election processes. These included requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration in federal elections, limiting acceptance of mail-in ballots to those received by Election Day, and tying federal election grants to state compliance with the new ballot deadline.

Even more Temporary Protected Status programs are also suspected to not be extended...

Around 1 million migrants in the U.S. on temporary protections are seeing their status terminated by the Trump administration. In April, around 350,000 Venezuelans lost their Temporary Protected Status in the country and were told to self-deport. As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security notified almost 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela in the U.S. on the so-called CHNV program that their status had ended.

States say 23andMe can't treat DNA like debt, because it was never theirs to sell.

A group of 27 states along with the District of Columbia is taking legal action to halt the potential sale of consumer genetic data held by 23andMe, arguing that individuals never agreed to have their DNA treated like property in a bankruptcy proceeding. The case, filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Missouri, targets what the states view as a dangerous precedent: auctioning off sensitive, deeply personal genetic material without the informed, ongoing consent of those who provided it. We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

Trump has a long history of begging the Fed to print money, and in his second term, that hasn’t changed a bit. In fact, he needs the free money spigots to turn on to delay a collapse that, otherwise, he’d be blamed for.

After months of pressuring the “non-political” central bank to cut rates so he can take credit for the artificial bubble, he’s now discussing replacing Fed Chair Jerome Powell with a more dovish candidate, one who will keep rates low. In other words, he wants to sell out America with more inflation so that he can get credit for the illusion of an economic boom.

Due to a combination of central bank gold buying and the surging price of gold, gold has overtaken the euro as the world’s number two reserve asset.

But it’s not so much that gold is replacing the euro. It is supplanting the dollar. Based on data released by the European Central Bank and analyzed by CNBC, at the end of 2024, gold made up 19.6 percent of global reserves, with the euro accounting for 15.9 percent. The euro’s share of global reserves fell six-tenths of one percent from 2023 to 2024, from 16.5 percent to 15.9 percent. Gold’s share leapt from 18.1 percent to 19.6 percent. Meanwhile, the percentage of dollars held as a global reserve asset tumbled from 48.4 percent to 46.5 percent.

According to reports from Yahoo News, in the summer of 2025, Nigeria is grappling with an escalating food security crisis that could impact over 33 million people across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

This alarming situation, described by experts as unprecedented, stems from a deadly combination of resurgent violence, economic instability, and climate challenges that are crippling the nation’s agricultural backbone. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme, and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture have already identified 25 million people experiencing food crises nationwide. The situation is expected to worsen between June and August 2025, with projections indicating that millions more could face acute food shortages.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, residents of Denver, Colorado, experienced an unusual event: a magnitude 2.9 earthquake that caused light shaking across the metro area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 6:08 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located approximately 3 miles southwest of Dacono, just north of Denver. Though minor, the event was notable due to the rarity of earthquakes in the region. Earthquakes are uncommon in Denver, a city situated in a region considered to have low seismic activity. The USGS noted that the last earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the Denver metro area occurred in 1981, a magnitude 4.3 event in Northglenn.

Hidden beneath Los Angeles lies a forgotten city of serpents, sealed by time… and censorship. In 1934, the LA Times published a shocking multi-page article exposing an ancient underground catacomb city beneath Fort Moore Hill — complete with a treasure map, serpent artifacts, and chilling references to reptilian inhabitants.

