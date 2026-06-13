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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared Friday that a proposed agreement with the United States to extend the ceasefire and advance negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program “has never been closer.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s prime minister said mediators have reached a final agreed-upon text and are working to finalize the next steps toward a deal. The statements marked the strongest public signals yet from Tehran and Islamabad that the emerging agreement — now being referred to as the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” following months of mediation led by Pakistan and Qatar — could be finalized within days.

The drafted text of the deal, which Pakistani Prime Minister Shagbaz Sharif announced had been agreed upon earlier on Friday, also outlines the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The emerging peace deal between the US and Iran will include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and allow the US to retrieve enriched nuclear material from Iran, according to a Reuters report citing a senior US official on Friday. The deal, which will reportedly include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, and US acquisition of enriched material, is an important step towards ensuring that Iran doesn’t acquire a nuclear weapon, said the official. According to Reuters‘ report, he also stated that Iran is committing to never developing a nuclear weapon.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian state media site Mehr claimed that a full ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran will include an end to fighting in Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran leaked false information regarding the potential terms of a Washington-Tehran deal and stated that “there is no such thing as dealing in good faith” with Iranian leadership in a post on Truth Social on Friday. “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have nothing to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump asserted. “Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith.”

The United States was in an “advanced” stage of planning to launch a ground mission into Iran to recover the regime’s enriched uranium, but US President Donald Trump paused the operation, according to a CNN report on Friday.

The report cited two sources familiar with the matter, who told CNN that US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine had briefed Trump on the mission, who then decided against it after warnings that such an operation could lead to significant US losses. According to CNN, Caine rushed from a NATO meeting in Brussels to Tampa, Florida, on May 19 to brief Trump, suggesting that the US was very close to approving the mission before Trump put the brakes on. One source told CNN that the potential mission involved “lots of risk,” including potentially severe retaliation from the Islamic Republic.

Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said on Friday.

“Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for transit,” CENTCOM posted on X.

The first flight to the Central African Republic is expected to take about 20 people, including two women facing the risk of torture and persecution if they are forced to go back to Iran.

The Trump administration plans to deport a number of Iranians and other migrants to the Central African Republic, a chronically unstable country racked by violence and poverty, two lawyers and an official briefed on the matter told Reuters. The Iranians include two women who face potential torture and persecution if they are forced to go back to Iran, their lawyer, Emily Trostle, said. One is a Christian convert and the other is a pro-democracy activist, she added. The US State Department and the presidency in the Central African Republic, which recently reached a deal to accept so-called third-country deportees from the US, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Regional sources tell Reuters that Abu Dhabi has already delivered $3B to Tehran, will transfer total of $10-20B; UAE says report is false

REUTERS — The United Arab Emirates has agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, four sources said, in a tactical shift after weeks of Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf Arab state during the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic. Word of the move, which has not been previously reported, coincides with the final stages of broader negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, talks that diplomats say could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under US sanctions.

President Joseph Aoun affirms Lebanon will continue direct talks with Israel despite pushback.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared on Thursday that Beirut remains fully committed to direct diplomatic discussions with Israel, shaking off intense domestic and regional pushback to exit the talks because he believes the process is vital to securing his country’s core national concerns. The head of state detailed his stance during a meeting at the presidential mansion in Beirut with a visiting group from the Culture and Freedom Foundation. “Despite the pressure to withdraw from the negotiations, Lebanon will continue on this path until it reaches a conclusion that serves our nation’s interests,” said Aoun, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Under new US agreement, the LAF will assume exclusive responsibility for security within designated areas and push out Hezbollah fighters

The United States is exploring a significant expansion of support for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) as part of broader efforts to solidify a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel and create conditions for the eventual disarmament of Hezbollah. The effort, which has been the subject of discussions between the Pentagon, including US Central Command (CENTCOM), Lebanon and Israel, would seek to strengthen the Lebanese military’s ability to exert authority in southern Lebanon, a region long dominated by Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

Following a critical USAID investigation linking over 100 personnel to Hamas, UNRWA dismisses 70 Gaza employees.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) terminated the employment of 70 personnel in the Gaza Strip on Friday following an inquiry spearheaded by the US Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General, i24NEWS reported. The mass firings occurred after the USAID oversight body flagged more than 100 past and present UNRWA workers for potential suspension or blacklisting. The individuals are accused of participating in the October 7, 2023 massacre or maintaining active ties to the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization.

President Trump on Friday evening announced that the US military delivered a lethal kinetic strike that successfully executed infamous Tren de Aragua leader Niño Guerrero.

Trump blasted Joe Biden for allowing Tren de Aragua terrorists to flood in the US and rape, maim and murder American citizens. The president said the US military brought justice to the families of those the terrorists slaughtered, including Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley. Trump said he delivered on a promise to designate Tren de Aragua, a notorious transnational organized crime syndicate from Venezuela, a terrorist organization. Unclassified footage shows the moment US Southern Command smoked Niño Guerrero.

A Biden-appointed judge ordered the Trump administration to reinstall scrapped exhibits about slavery and climate change that had been removed from parks and monuments across the country.

U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley issued a preliminary injunction upon the request of a group arguing the Interior Department has been carrying out a “sustained campaign to erase history and undermine science.” Kelley echoed the group’s rhetoric in her ruling, saying agency’s conduct was undermining the integrity of the national parks and setting “a dangerous precedent of censorship and ​sanitization.”

The Department of Justice greenlit a merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, a move set to have major implications for the entertainment industry.

In a lengthy statement, the DOJ said its investigation concluded that the “transaction is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers,” including in regard to streaming, linear television, and studio development, production, or distribution of films for theatrical release. The investigation took eight months and examined over 2 million documents from 80 custodians, in addition to mountains of other data.

Florida voters sound the alarm: The Republican Party of Florida cancels real debate, crowns Byron Donalds using flawed polls. DeSantis calls it ridiculous and calls for open competition in the 2026 governor race.

Before Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida was a longtime swing state, frequently decided by razor-thin margins. Disgraced Democrat Andrew Gillum came dangerously close to winning the governorship in 2018, falling short by a narrow margin. Under DeSantis, the state has transformed from purple to solidly Republican. Yet the recent actions by the Florida Republican Party do not instill confidence that this hard-won red stronghold will remain secure.

A Pakistani imam is quietly turning a 165-acre former Illinois Holiday Inn into a $400 million a Muslim gated city – a self-contained enclave with its own mosque, school, and economy, built so residents never have to step outside its walls into American society.

It is one node in what he claims is a $2.5 billion empire of hotels, properties, and Sharia-compliant investment platforms stretching across the United States. He markets it worldwide, runs a visa company and a six-month pipeline that funnels foreign nationals and their money into the country, and brags that a second property he owns in Pennsylvania sits atop America’s “underground Pentagon,” the government’s nuclear-war bunker. In Urdu-language interviews never meant for American ears, he drops the talk of “love” and says it plainly: “The next war is of the merchants” — Islam, he explains, will spread through commerce the way it once spread through traders, not armies.

The deadline for Congress to extend a key government spy program passed at midnight after Democrats and Republicans failed to strike a deal to reauthorize the tool.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows surveillance of foreign nationals abroad without a warrant, which proponents of the program argue is critical for national security. It is the first lapse in the program since it was enacted by Congress in 2008. Talks between Republicans and Democrats regarding extending the spy program blew up as a result of President Donald Trump’s appointment of top housing official Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence. Pulte is set to take over the agency from outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard on June 19, with the Senate processing the president’s nomination of U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton starting next week.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that her office uncovered evidence showing the U.S. government funded more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including facilities in Ukraine that intelligence officials previously warned could be vulnerable during the ongoing war with Russia.

“After months of searching through intelligence community holdings and files, today I’m releasing new evidence of long-standing U.S. government funding of more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries,” Gabbard said in a video statement. Gabbard said some of the laboratories conducted research involving hazardous and highly contagious pathogens. She added that certain facilities engaged in gain-of-function research, a practice that modifies pathogens to study how they may become more transmissible or dangerous.

Overnight Ukrainian drone strikes targeted major energy and petrochemical facilities in central Russia’s Samara region and the republic of Tatarstan, monitoring groups reported Friday.

Mayor Radmir Belyayev of Tatarstan’s industrial city of Nizhnekamsk said four people were hospitalized after a Ukrainian drone struck a multistory residential building. The exiled outlet Astra shared eyewitness video of the detonation and the subsequent fire. Ukrainian monitoring channels reported that two of the targets included Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Russia’s largest producer of synthetic rubber and plastics, and the Taneco oil refinery. Tatarstan Head Rustam Minnikhanov, without identifying the plants by name, said that “the attacked enterprises were swiftly addressing the aftermath.” Mayor Belyayev said all public events were canceled on Friday, which marks the Russia Day holiday, due to the drone threat.

“Supplies are being delivered according to plan, there are no shortages...”

Russia’s authorities and regional governors are racing to assure residents there are no fuel shortages amid an intensified Ukrainian drone campaign at Russian refineries and fuel supply roads. Ukraine has stepped up attacks this month on key fuel supply routes in its territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea and Mariupol. Several Russian regions have been experiencing fuel shortages as Ukraine hits Russian oil refineries. Last week, the Moscow Times reported that some gasoline stations in Moscow and regions in northern Russia have started to cap fuel purchases per driver, in a move to prevent panic buying.

Authorities in the Novosibirsk region have lifted quarantine measures over what they claimed as an “unusual” form of an infectious disease that in part triggered government-enforced mass cattle culls earlier this year.

Around 90,000 cattle were culled across nine Russian regions, including Novosibirsk, between February and March. Russian officials blamed the drastic measures on rabies and an “unusual mutated form” of pasteurellosis. In Novosibirsk alone, analysts estimate half of the 6,800 cattle on affected farms were slaughtered, resulting in losses exceeding 235 million rubles ($3.1 million). “All quarantine restrictions previously introduced due to an infectious disease among livestock have been officially lifted,” the regional agriculture ministry announced Friday.

"Reforms to... accelerate the energy transition to reduce reliance on fossil fuels are more vital than ever"… The digital euro and tokenised wholesale central bank money will enhance Europe's strategic autonomy... It is thus essential to swiftly adopt the regulation on the establishment of the digital euro."

In response to the EU Migration Pact launching today, Merz celebrates, Le Pen calls for a referendum on immigration, and the EU’s migration commissioner threatens countries like Hungary with a “stick” if they do not comply

Six years ago, in 2020, French political leader Marine Le Pen described the Migrant Pact, which was then in the planning stages, as the “suicide of Europe.” She said it would bring 60 to 70 million new migrants to Europe, as Remix News reported at the time. Europe is about to find out just how prophetic its critics have been. On June 12, the highly contested EU Migration Pact officially came into force, instantly triggering a sharp political divide across the continent. Brussels is already signaling a hardline approach toward resistance; the bloc’s own EU Migration Commissioner recently admitted that the Union is preparing a “crackdown” on member states that refuse to comply with the new relocation directives.

Poland denies it will accept migrants under the new EU Migration and Asylum Pact, which goes into effect June 12

The European Union’s Migration and Asylum pact has officially entered into force on Friday, June 12. The core of this regulation involves distributing illegal immigrants across the European Union, including to member states that have previously resisted opening their borders to mass migration. Under the framework, if a government refuses to participate, its taxpayers will be required to pay financial penalties to the European Union. In response to the implementation of the EU regulation, the press spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Karolina Gałecka, released a statement reiterating the government’s stance that Poland will “neither allow immigrants into the country under the pact nor pay fines to the European Commission.” The Ministry of Interior and Administration assures that “Poland will not implement the provisions of the Pact that threaten the security of Polish women and men.”

‘Taxpayers would be horrified to know how many charities they are funding that perpetuate the open borders we have effectively got in the UK.’

The Sudanese migrant charged over a medieval, barbaric knife attack in north Belfast was reportedly a former police officer in Khartoum.

The horrifying case has raised fresh questions about the British establishment’s asylum vetting, border controls, and willingness to protect its own citizens. Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie. Ogilvie suffered life-changing injuries in Monday night’s attack, including the loss of his left eye and wounds to his back and head. Alodid has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and threatening to kill a hospital worker. He has been remanded in custody as the criminal case moves forward.

UK’s two-tier justice system crushes locals while shielding migrant criminals

A local dad and youth football coach has been jailed for two years and nine months after clashing with police during protests outside an Essex hotel housing asylum seekers. Meanwhile, the Ethiopian migrant whose sexual assaults on a 14-year-old girl and a woman triggered those protests received just 12 months. This is the face of inverted justice in Britain today. Native citizens who object to the consequences of unchecked migration face harsher punishment than the foreign offenders whose presence sparked their anger. At the same time, official government guidance labels the belief that Western culture faces a threat from mass migration as a form of extremism that can trigger deradicalisation referrals.

What on Earth is going on in Spain?

In yet another horrific attack, a 41-year-old woman had her throat sliced open in broad daylight in a Barcelona tourist area. The attacker, described by witnesses and online reports as a man of Moroccan origin, was arrested after the savage killing. Just days later, a man was executed with a point-blank shot to the head right outside a police station in the city center. The gunman walked up behind him, fired twice, and fled on foot, ditching his weapon and phone nearby. This marks the second execution style murder in Barcelona in roughly 48 hours and part of a wider spate of homicides ripping through Catalonia.

The case has virtually no media coverage in Germany

Two Iraqis are on trial in the German city of Essen for allegedly raping a 7-year-old who lived next door to them. There is only one news report on this case in all of Germany, and it involves a short video clip from RTL West that was released yesterday. Currently, the short video clip details that the suspects are two brothers, 18 and 21 years old, and are accused of raping a 7-year-old friend of their sister on two different occasions. The girl lived next door to the brothers. he Essen District Court will deliver in August. These are all the details known about the case and after a search, there are no other German news reports currently available. This could have to do with the fact that a minor was targeted, but also due to the nationalities of those involved in the case. If information on a verdict is released, Remix News provide an update on this case.

Things got even more serious now.

We have been reporting here on TGP about the March Shooting outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, as you can read in Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto, RCMP Confirms it’s a ‘National Security Incident’ (VIDEO). No one was reportedly injured in the incident, and no serious damage was caused when shots were fired on March 10 – but the perpetrators were said to be linked to ‘Global terror networks’. And yesterday (12), the case just became even more dramatic after a Toronto police officer was killed during an operation linked to the consulate shooting. One of the suspects was shot and is hospitalized in custody, while the other has escaped.

Youth unemployment in Canada is on the rise, while employers have secured government approval to import more than 1.4 million temporary foreign workers since 2019.

Canada becomes the latest country to try to end online anonymity under the banner of protecting children.

Canada’s long-anticipated and dreaded Bill C-34 arrived on June 10 with the usual fanfare about protecting children. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. Marc Miller, the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, tabled it. Strip off the press release and what is left is a law that lets an appointed federal body order Canadians’ posts deleted across the country, decide which platforms can give an account to a 15-year-old, and tell AI chatbots to watch what you type. It also bans Canadians under 16 from social media by charging the whole country for it, in the currency of everyone’s privacy. The government calls it the Safe Social Media Act. Safe for whom is the question it would rather you not dwell on.

We’ve warned more times than I care to count that governments are likely to steal from citizens’ pension funds.

Why? Because it’s a big pool of cash just sitting there — and when the parasite class sees money within their reach, they simply can’t help themselves. Perhaps most importantly, governments have control over most pension funds in the world. Sure, most people think it’s their money sitting in the pension plan, but when you look at the fine print there’s a lot that you as an investor can’t do with ‘your money’…The pension grab is only one part of a much larger story. Governments across the West are drowning in debt, addicted to money printing, and increasingly desperate to control where capital goes. That means the risks to your money, your savings, and your personal freedom are likely to grow in the years ahead.

The gross federal debt has ballooned to $39.23 trillion, and when you add unfunded liabilities, every American household’s share crosses the seven-figure mark.

Here’s a number that should make your morning coffee taste a little more bitter: the US national debt, when combined with unfunded liabilities for Social Security and Medicare, now works out to roughly $1 million per American household. The gross federal debt hit $39.23 trillion as of June 8, 2026. But it’s the off-balance-sheet obligations, the promises the government has made but hasn’t funded, that push the per-household number into territory that feels less like fiscal policy and more like science fiction.

Following the pricing of the SpaceX IPO, Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, on paper.

A significant portion of the response will predictably focus on wealth and inequality. Yet the more interesting story is something else entirely. Following SpaceX’s opening public market valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion on June 11, and an IPO share price of $135 per share, Elon Musk’s estimated net worth stands near $1.1 trillion. That figure is extraordinary, but what it principally reflects is not income, compensation, or consumption. Rather, it is a measure of how financial markets value the future, particularly when financing colossal, extraordinarily uncertain, long-term technological bets.

The same people warning of a blackout won’t trade renewal for a warrant requirement

The government’s broadest warrantless surveillance power is set to expire Friday after the House refused to keep it running. Lawmakers voted down a three-week extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Thursday, 218 to 198, with 19 Republicans joining most Democrats against it and seven Democrats crossing over in support. Speaker Mike Johnson had fast-tracked the bill under a process that needed a two-thirds majority, so the lopsided count sank it. The House then left town for a scheduled weeklong recess, which removes any path to a quick fix. Congress has already punted twice since the original April deadline. The reaction from the program’s defenders followed a familiar script. They raised the same alarm at earlier deadlines and the catastrophe never showed up.

The administration warning Britain that ID checks chill speech already has states demanding the passport scan at home.

The White House has asked Keir Starmer’s government to drop the part of its plan that would cut Britain’s under-16s off from social media, a measure that would have swept up roughly 13 million young people. The request arrived in a formal US submission to the UK consultation titled “Growing Up in the Online World,” published by the US Embassy in London. The pushback is narrower than the headline suggests. The administration raised concern about rules that would “impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies or that apply to one platform but not similar services.” Where the submission lands hardest is on identity documents. The administration wrote that it would “strongly oppose regulations that require or create conditions that compel platforms to collect government-issued IDs (e.g., driver’s licenses, passports), which create serious privacy and security risks, encourage surveillance systems vulnerable to abuse, and chill freedom of speech.”

What does artificial intelligence (AI) actually do when it is put in charge?

In May 2026, a group of scientists set out to answer an important question that had never been properly tested: What does artificial intelligence (AI) actually do when it is put in charge? Until now, AI systems have always been evaluated on specific and defined tasks. Nobody had placed multiple AI systems together in a shared social environment and watched what unfolded over weeks, long enough to measure how a decision made on a starting day could have consequences weeks later. It is those results that actually reveal the system itself, and I was surprised that this hadn’t been done earlier.

According to a report from TechRadar, Google is pursuing an innovative approach to meet the surging electricity demands of its expanding data centers by partnering with households across parts of the United States, rather than relying solely on massive new power plants.

As the tech giant ramps up AI and cloud computing operations, each new data center requires power equivalent to that of a small city. Traditional solutions like nuclear reactors face lengthy permitting processes of up to 15 years and enormous costs, while natural gas plants contend with regulatory hurdles and price volatility. In response, Google has entered a three-year agreement with Voltus to access distributed energy resources from thousands of U.S. homes. Voltus aggregates modest contributions from everyday devices such as smart thermostats and small home batteries into a coordinated virtual power network.

According to a report from GM Authority, President Donald Trump revealed that executives from Ford and General Motors urged him to support a bill limiting Americans’ ability to repair their own vehicles.

The surprising disclosure came during an Oval Office event on June 4 focused on coal-fired power plant upgrades, where Trump pivoted to discuss a recent meeting with auto industry leaders. Trump described the gathering, which included representatives from GM, Ford, and Penske Corporation Chairman Roger Penske, as one where the automakers advocated for new restrictions. He expressed his own astonishment at the request. “I told them I had never heard of such a thing,” Trump recounted, framing the proposal as something he found unusual.

Researchers have identified a previously unrecognized continent-scale geological feature buried beneath more than three kilometers of ice in East Antarctica, revealing a network of enormous interconnected basins that may reshape scientific understanding of how the continent formed.

The discovery, published in Nature Geoscience, was helmed by researchers including Guy Paxman from Durham University and Egidio Armadillo of the University of Genoa with support from the Italian National Antarctic Research Program. It represents the first time scientists have recognized that several well-known subglacial basins, including the Wilkes and Aurora basins and the basin containing Lake Vostok, form part of a single coherent geological structure they have named the East Antarctic Fan-shaped Basin Province.

Air Force veteran and prominent UFO whistleblower David Grusch joined forces with members of Congress on Tuesday to press the White House for full disclosure of alleged proof regarding extraterrestrial activity.

Grusch, who previously served as an intelligence officer for the National Reconnaissance Office and represented it on the UAP Task Force, stood alongside lawmakers from the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. The group publicly urged the release of what they described as “smoking gun” evidence confirming the reality of UFOs and non-human intelligence. The event highlighted claims that foreign government files from Russia and Brazil, detailing military encounters with UFOs and extraterrestrials, have been independently verified as authentic.

The Pentagon has released its third tranche new of documents and accounts related to UFOs, or UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), including videos that show orb-like objects and a memo that claims the CIA destroyed a “message from space.”

The latest batch includes more than 50 documents and 10 images from the CIA, FBI, NASA, the Department of Defense and other unspecified agencies, various news outlets that reviewed the release reported Friday morning. “The documents indicate that government agents have spent years monitoring, investigating and documenting suspected UAP incidents,” Axios reported. There also six videos and three NASA audio recordings; the footage shows orb-like objects in the sky.

Disclosure Day showed you the official version. What it left out is the part that actually matters: the Pentagon UFO files are real, the disclosure event in the film already happened, and the one detail Spielberg never put on screen reframes the entire story. This is the full breakdown of everything the movie couldn't tell you.

We have satanic singers performing alongside Masonic athletes in massive modern arenas. Nothing has really changed, the ancient temples where humans were sacrificed to false gods have simply evolved into today’s stadiums.

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