Channels in Iran associated with the Revolutionary Guards report explosions in Tehran. Defense Minister Israel Katz immediately declares a special state of emergency throughout the entire territory of the State of Israel. Israeli airspace shut down.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit officially announced on Friday morning that "following the directive of the political echelon, the IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel." "A short while ago, dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran." "The public is requested to follow the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command, which will be updated as necessary, and act calmly and responsibly. The IDF and the relevant authorities are prepared for a wide range of scenarios in defense and offense that may be needed," said the IDF.

The Israeli Air Force has so far carried out five waves of strikes in Iran, a military official tells The Times of Israel.

Hundreds of strikes have been carried out in total, the official says. The IDF said earlier it was striking Iranian nuclear sites, military sites, and top military and nuclear officials.

IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin confirms elimination of top Iranian military leaders, strikes on nuclear facilities, revealing Iran was advancing a covert nuclear weapons program.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Friday morning provided an update on the IDF strike in Iran, in which several senior figures were eliminated and nuclear facilities were targeted. Defrin confirmed that among those killed were top leaders in Iran's military, including the Iranian Chief of Staff, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, and the head of the military emergency command.

Iran has confirmed the deaths of six nuclear scientists in the strikes.

Israeli security source reveals: How the IDF and Mossad carried out an operation deep inside Iran.

An Israeli security source revealed dramatic new details on Friday morning regarding the extensive Israeli strike against strategic infrastructure deep within Iran. According to the source, the operation - codenamed “Am KeLavi” (literally "Lion's Might," but codenamed in English "Rising Lion") - was years in the making and executed through close cooperation between the IDF, the Mossad, and Israel’s defense industries. In preparation for the operation, the IDF and Mossad worked side by side to assemble detailed intelligence dossiers on senior Iranian defense officials and nuclear scientists, enabling precise targeted assassinations.

Iran’s Supreme Leader vows harsh retaliation after senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists killed in an Israeli strike: Israel has doomed itself to a bitter and cruel fate.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded to the Israeli operation against Iran and threatened, "The Zionist regime must expect severe punishment." "The strong hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not relent. In the enemy’s attacks, several commanders and scientists were killed. Their successors and colleagues will immediately continue carrying out their missions, God willing," he stated. "Through this crime, the Zionist regime has sentenced itself to a bitter and cruel fate — and it will undoubtedly receive it," added Khamenei.

Israel’s surprise opening strike on Iran was “very successful,” says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We struck the senior command, we struck senior scientists that advance development of nuclear weapons, we struck nuclear installations,” he says in a video statement, sitting alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Shas party chief Aryeh Deri, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. “We are racking up achievements,” he continues, “but I know, and you know, there are no easy wars.” Israelis may well have to spend “far longer periods in shelters than we were accustomed to until now.”

Trump tells Fox News he was aware of Israel’s strikes in Iran beforehand but emphasizes the US was not militarily involved: "We will defend Israel if necessary."

US President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News' Bret Baier on Thursday night, and commented for the first time on Israel's operation in Iran, “Operation Rising Lion”. In the interview, the President acknowledged that he knew of the Israeli strikes in advance and that there were no surprises, but stressed the US was not involved militarily. The President also expressed hope that Iran would still negotiate with the US. "Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," he said.

Israeli sources warn of an imminent and extended Iranian retaliation, possibly involving hundreds of ballistic missiles in a sustained response, following Israel's preemptive strike on Iranian targets.

Two Israeli sources told Reuters that Israel is preparing for an Iranian response in the coming hours. The Iranian response may include the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Israel. Channel 12 News reported hat Israel expects Iran to retaliate in the coming hours. It is expected that the response will not be a single strike, but rather continuous and prolonged. Meanwhile, Israeli sources told Al Arabiya that over 300 targets in Iran had been struck. Iranian reports say that a Hamadan radar station sustained severe damage.

A federal judge in San Francisco ordered the Trump administration to “return control” of the deployed California National Guard soldiers to the State. The judge wrote that President Donald Trump did not follow the congressionally mandated procedures for his order to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer, a Clinton appointee, ruled Thursday evening that the Trump administration must relinquish control of the California National Guard. Breyer wrote that the president’s “actions were illegal.” He said they exceeded “the scope of his statutory authority,” and his actions “violated the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Anti-ICE protestors surrounded a Los Angeles hotel full of federal agents late Wednesday night after a front desk clerk outed their location.

According to NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, anti-ICE protestors were finding out where federal agents were staying in LA county and kept sharing their locations. This, of course, puts the federal agents in danger. They are being forced to move hotels regularly because protestors are harassing them.

Pro-illegal immigrant riots turned violent in another American city on Wednesday night, as agitators targeted police officers and federal property in downtown Seattle, Washington.

The unrest, which began with a rally at Cal Anderson Park, culminated in fires, vandalism, and attacks on law enforcement near the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building. The evening began at 7 PM with a gathering in Capitol Hill, where participants carried mass-printed signs, Mexican flags, and wore masks. Marching through Capitol Hill and First Hill, the group converged on the federal building, where tensions escalated after 9:30 PM.

If you think that it is just a coincidence that highly volatile protests have suddenly been organized all over the nation, you are being quite naive.

As I pointed out the other day, large organizations with plenty of money are involved in this effort. President Trump was able to get the violence in Los Angeles under control by sending in the National Guard, but what is he going to do when violence erupts in dozens or even hundreds of cities? The National Guard can’t be everywhere. Unfortunately, violence has already started to happen in smaller cities such as Spokane, Washington. The following timeline of events for the chaos that erupted in downtown Spokane on Wednesday comes from local NBC affiliate KHQ…

The House passed legislation on Thursday that requires the District of Columbia to comply with all federal immigration laws, the first step to codifying a piece of President Donald Trump’s wider agenda to make Washington, D.C., “safe and beautiful” again.

The District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025 passed the lower chamber, 234-194. Eleven Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which requires compliance with immigration laws from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also removes D.C.’s sanctuary jurisdiction laws.

There is evidence that the Los Angeles riots have been staged.

There are a number of far-left non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that appear to be funding and encouraging the riots: Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the Party of Socialism and Liberation and Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Fox News also identified The People’s Forum, funded by software billionaire Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jodie Jodie Evans, the co-founder of left-wing anti-war group Code Pink, as being involved in funding protests.

If you thought that the leftist delusions of grandeur had finally hit their peak you are about to be unpleasantly surprised.

There are no limits to the insanity that progressives will embrace in their pursuit of power, and they continue to adhere to the fantasy that they are the “good guys” despite the fact that most of the world has been telling them for the past several years that their ideology is repugnant. The events in Los Angeles are just the beginning and the path this situation will take is relatively predictable. There is a large enough percentage of the US population (around 25% to 30%) that is inexorably rooted in the ideologies of Marxism and multiculturalism. Many of them might not even understand what they’re supporting, but they’ll still do what they’re told by their gatekeepers.

Newly-declassified files reveal that Robert F. Kennedy Sr. served as a “voluntary informant” to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) before his 1968 assassination.

The CIA released an additional 1,450 pages of “historic material” related to the shooting of then-senator and presidential candidate RFK on Thursday, bringing the total number of declassified pages on the matter from the agency to nearly 5,000, according to a statement from Director John Ratcliffe. Many of the new pages detailed a 1955 trip RFK took to the former Soviet Union along with Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, revealing to the public for the first time that he volunteered his on-the-ground experiences while visiting the U.S. adversary to the CIA.

"There were dead bodies around me. I got scared. I got up and ran. There were pieces of the plane everywhere..."

Latest...242 passengers are dead with one survivor after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed moments after takeoff Thursday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. The plane was headed for London Gatwick Airport. In total, 269 bodies have been taken to the main hospital so far, after the plane crashed into a medical college about a mile southwest of the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. According to unconfirmed reports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that a MAYDAY call was issued to Air Traffic Control. The London Evening Standard reports that the pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal, reported having "no thrust" and was "unable to lift" less than 650 ft. in the air before the plane plunged into the ground.

The US secretary of state’s message is a sign of willingness to engage in dialogue, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Russia Day message is “very positive news,” indicating a potential shift in relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Rubio congratulated the Russian people on Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, while vowing to work toward reaching a resolution of the Ukraine conflict. “This is very positive news,” Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin on Thursday, commenting on the message.

The new branch of the Russian military is expected to be formed already this year

Russia is in the process of establishing drone forces as a separate branch of the military, President Vladimir Putin has said, revealing that up to half of all battlefield kills in the Ukraine conflict come from UAVs. The president made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with top military and civilian officials dedicated to Russia’s armament plan for the next decade. Unmanned systems have been playing a crucial role on the battlefield, and the scope of their use is only growing, Putin stated.

Under Martin Jager, the Federal Intelligence Service will get more funding and leeway in conducting espionage, the media outlet claims

Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jager, will soon be appointed as the head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Der Spiegel has claimed. Under the new leadership, the agency is expected to get a boost in funding, as well as “more flexibility” in conducting overseas espionage operations, the media outlet reported. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Berlin has been one of Kiev’s top backers in terms of weapons deliveries. Under the new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, Germany has doubled down on these policies, saying that Ukraine could receive long-range Taurus cruise missiles and pledging to help Kiev produce its own long-range weapons.

It’s a long and tedious soap opera: Will Germany send long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine?

Since the start of the war, Berlin has been debating the delivery of the cruise missiles ‘demanded’ by Kiev. While former Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected this several times, current head of government Friedrich Merz made a point of raising Ukrainian hopes – but it seems like it was all in vain.

The Danish have caved and will allow US bases in their territory.

When US President Donald J. Trump expressed his desire to gain control of the island of Greenland, it took most by surprise, and generated a panic in the kingdom of Denmark. While the former colony and present semi-autonomous territory has belonged to the Danish for centuries, the geopolitical situation may cause a historical shift. Greenland is located between North America and Europe, making it vital for monitoring Russian military activities, particularly ballistic missile threats and naval movements through the Greenland-Iceland-United Kingdom (GIUK) gap.

Nearly half of London’s social housing (public housing) is occupied by foreigners, according to 2021 census data, imposing a significant financial burden on taxpayers.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that 48 percent of lead tenants in London’s social housing were born overseas, compared to a national average of 19 percent. The analysis highlights that 376,700 foreign-born lead tenants in London receive an average discount equivalent to around $15.9k annually compared to private rental costs, resulting in a total taxpayer cost exceeding $4.8 billion annually.

"I do not intend to allow him to build his pathological popularity on xenophobia, on insulting people of a different sexual orientation, on hatred..."

Prominent right-wing Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun destroyed a pro-LGBT exhibition on Wednesday in the Polish parliament. The organization “Tęczowe Opole” had created the exhibit to present photos and accounts of young homosexual, bisexual, and transgender people from the Opole region, and displayed it in the Sejm during an action-packed day as lawmakers were in full attendance to debate the confidence vote in Prime Minister Donald Tusk, writes the Do Rzeczy news portal.

The children of Michigan deserve better than Hezbollah theology in Hajj costumes, and so does America.

While the American public is told that Islamic institutions are simply “places of worship,” a Shiite mosque in Michigan is proving otherwise. The Islamic Institute of Knowledge (IIOK) in Dearborn, a tax-exempt organization with documented ties to Iran’s terrorist proxy Hezbollah, recently hosted a mock Hajj pilgrimage for children as young as four. Marketed as a harmless “educational” event by IIOK’s Women’s Committee, the activity simulated Mecca’s most sacred rituals: dressing in Ihram clothing, circling a model Kaaba, reenacting the story of Hagar, and symbolically stoning “Shaytan.” Children between the ages of four and ten were coached to recite Islamic prayers and mimic rituals from one of the most segregated religious zones on Earth. Mecca, where non-Muslims are banned by law.

In October 2014, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a blunt warning: Gary Anandasangaree, now Canada's public safety minister, has deep connections to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam-affiliated diaspora groups.

And just think how much LONGER this macabre compilation would be if it included all such "drownings" in the US, just this year

It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO 2 , the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison. Harvard Emeritus Professor Richard Lindzen

When the story of the great turn-of-the-millennium climate science fraud comes to be written by future historians, the central role of the RCP8.5 ‘business as usual’ model scenario, much featured in recent IPCC reports, will be obvious to all. This ‘pathway’ has polluted climate model predictions for years with its wild and improbable claims of carbon dioxide emissions and soaring temperatures. A huge number of science papers incorporating the pathway are published by obvious Net Zero activists, and their ‘scientists say’ climate psychosis-inducing fairy tales are sped on their way by blinkered journalists in the mainstream press. The science writer Roger Pielke Jr. notes that RCP8.5 has been “falsified” – most knew it was fake, historians are likely to conclude, but the Net Zero addiction was too strong for it to be given up.

Federal Reserve kingpin Jerome Powell is busy doing what he does best: sabotaging a prosperous economy so that President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans lose popularity.

He’s also ignoring Trump, whom voters will judge for the economy’s performance and whom the Constitution says runs the executive branch of which the Fed is a part. This is old hat for Powell, who, after being installed by Trump in 2018, got straight to work undermining his boss’s economic recovery. You may recall that one of the circumstances that brought an unusual candidate like Trump to power in 2016 was the preceding decade of economic malaise. The Obama years averaged just 2.1% annual growth – the most lethargic economic recovery since World War II. It was fashionable among establishment economists to say that growth above this level, especially the 4.3% average annual growth of the Reagan boom, was simply unobtainable. Big-government economists – practically a redundant phrase today – called it “secular stagnation.”

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar fell to the weakest level in three years amid worries over US tariffs and the outlook for the US economy.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid as much as 0.8% on Thursday to touch the lowest level since April 2022. The euro jumped to the strongest since 2021, while the British pound tapped a new three-year high. All currencies in the Group of 10 gained against the greenback. The latest declines come on the heels of Thursday data that showed US producer price inflation remained muted in May, held down by tame goods and services costs, which together with other data pushed traders to bet on more interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is set to hold its next policy meeting on June 18. Earlier in the Thursday session, the dollar came under pressure as President Donald Trump said he would notify trading partners soon of unilateral levies.

Asia is progressively moving away from the U.S. dollar, as a mix of geopolitical uncertainties, monetary shifts and currency hedging prompt de-dollarization across the region.

Recently, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, committed to boosting the use of local currencies in trade and investment as part of its newly released Economic Community Strategic Plan for 2026 to 2030. The plan outlined efforts to reduce shocks associated with exchange rate fluctuations by promoting local currency settlements and strengthening regional payment connectivity. “Trump’s erratic trade policy decisions and the dollar’s sharp depreciation are probably encouraging a more rapid shift towards other currencies,” said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

The first in a two-part series on the global housing crisis.

Next to inflation, Americans ranked housing as their top financial worry in a Gallup survey last May. It’s only gotten worse. January home sales were down 5% from last year’s dismal numbers. Record numbers of first-time buyers are stuck on the sidelines as housing affordability stands at the lowest level ever recorded, while one in three Americans now spend over 30% of their income on mortgage or rent.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) may have already surpassed human intelligence, marking a potential “singularity” moment in technological evolution.

Published on MarketWatch on June 12, 2025, Altman’s claim challenges our understanding of AI’s capabilities and raises critical questions about the future of human-AI collaboration, societal transformation, and ethical governance. Altman describes this potential milestone as crossing an “event horizon,” a term borrowed from astrophysics to signify a point of no return where AI’s development accelerates beyond human control or comprehension. In his recent blog post, he wrote, “We are past the event horizon; the takeoff has started,” suggesting that humanity is already witnessing the dawn of digital superintelligence.

Apple’s courtroom stand reveals just how far the UK is willing to go to read the world's messages.

Efforts by the UK government to quietly erode digital privacy have sparked international concern and galvanized support for Apple, which is now facing off against British authorities over an order demanding access to encrypted data. WhatsApp has stepped forward in Apple’s defense, pledging to aid the company’s legal fight and warning that the UK’s position could have global repercussions. Central to the dispute is a secretive instrument known as a Technical Capability Notice (TCN), quietly issued in February.

Another so-called conspiracy theory turns out to be true. For decades, the Pentagon pushed fake UFO stories, and now we know why. It was all a smokescreen. Not to protect the public, but to protect their own classified programs.

According to a bombshell new report from the Wall Street Journal, military insiders are spreading wild UFO rumors, allowing them to spiral out of control and spread everywhere. Why would they do this? Because it gave them cover to test secret technology, run black ops, and even haze their own people inside the system.

And I will pour out on the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem a spirit of grace and supplication. They will look on me, the one they have pierced, and they will mourn for him as one mourns for an only child, and grieve bitterly for him as one grieves for a firstborn son” (Zech 12:10).

This verse that is so familiar to us describes the sorrow and regret that will be the lot of the Jewish people after the terrible war that will befall them in the last days, and will claim the lives of so many. But the mourning will increase even more when they all know what their part was in the crucifixion of the Messiah. John alludes to this verse at the beginning of the Book of Revelation: "Behold, he comes with the clouds, and every eye will see him, even those who pierced him, and all the tribes of the earth will wail because of him" (Revelation 1:7).

