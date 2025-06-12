One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The United States is evacuating diplomatic personnel from Iraq and military family members from the Middle East following threats from Iran‘s defense minister that Tehran would target U.S. bases if negotiations broke down.

“If a conflict is imposed on us … all U.S. bases are within reach,” Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned on Wednesday, just days before the latest U.S.-Iranian nuclear negotiations. Later in the day, the State Department confirmed its decision to reduce its footprint in Iraq, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth authorized the voluntary departure of military families across the Middle East on Wednesday, a U.S. defense official told the Washington Examiner.

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday night on worsening conditions in the Middle East regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

The U.S. authorized evacuations of dependents and non-essential personnel at several embassies and bases in the Middle East after Iran threatened attacks over the possible breakdown of negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear program amid warnings by both Israel and the U.S. that Iran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb. The first occasion was when Trump and First Lady Melania were departing the White House for a performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center: “Why are US dependents of military personnel being evacuated from the Middle East?” “You’ll have to see, thank you,” Trump said as he was departing the White House with First Lady Melania.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman on Sunday and discuss Iran’s response to a recent American proposal for a nuclear deal, a US official says.

Iran is "exploiting the time to modify nuclear facilities in ways that could diminish the impact of a potential military strike on those sites and their outcomes,” sources said.

Against the backdrop of recent satellite images showing construction and changes at Iran’s nuclear sites, Western intelligence officials believe Tehran is using the time afforded by ongoing negotiations to make alterations that would reduce the effectiveness of any future military strike. “While nuclear talks are taking place, and Iran keeps scheduling yet another meeting, they are exploiting the time to modify nuclear facilities in ways that could diminish the impact of a potential military strike on those sites and their outcomes,” one of the intelligence sources told The Jerusalem Post.

Offer comes after Putin told Trump last week that Moscow was willing to help advance the negotiations on a new nuclear pact, not only diplomatically but through practical steps

MOSCOW, Russia (Reuters) — Russia said on Wednesday it stood ready to remove highly enriched uranium from Iran and convert it into civilian reactor fuel as a potential way to help narrow US-Iranian differences over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Tehran insists it has the right to peaceful nuclear power, but its swiftly advancing uranium enrichment program has raised fears in the wider West and across the Gulf that it wants to develop a nuclear weapon. The United States is trying to broker a deal to get Iran to rein in its nuclear activities, but President Donald Trump said in an interview released on Wednesday he was less confident than a couple of months ago that Iran would agree to halt enrichment.

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked a bus full of aid workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Wednesday, killing at least five local Palestinians who worked with the group.

Several members of the group may also have been taken hostage. In a statement, GHF said: Tonight, at approximately 10 p.m. Gaza time, a bus carrying more than two-dozen members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation team, local Palestinians working side-by-side with the U.S. GHF team to deliver critical aid, were brutally attacked by Hamas. At the time of the attack, our team was en route to one of our distribution centers in the area west of Khan Younis…

PA president issues criticism in letter to Saudi and French leaders ahead of UN confab they’re hosting next week aimed at boosting prospects for two-state solution

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack for the first time on Tuesday, while reiterating his call for the terror group to release the remaining hostages in Gaza. “What Hamas did in October 2023 in killing and taking civilians hostage is unacceptable and condemnable and Hamas must immediately release all hostages,” Abbas wrote in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who this month will co-chair a UN conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution.

Prime Minister eyes renewed talks with Damascus following US policy shift, seeks revised security pact and peace accord.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in launching US-mediated negotiations with the new Syrian government, Axios reported, citing two Israeli officials. According to the report, Netanyahu conveyed his interest during a meeting last week with US Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack. The Prime Minister is aiming to reach a revised security agreement with Damascus, ultimately leading to a full peace accord. This would mark the first direct diplomatic engagement between Israel and Syria since 2011.

As the riots raged this week in Los Angeles, four things became clear: L.A.’s leaders are feckless; foreign money is behind the rioters; protesters are expressing a soup of different grievances; and all this may happen elsewhere.

As with the BLM riots in 2020, the L.A. disturbances are not spontaneous or chaotic. They have been planned, supported, and even staffed by activist organizations whose goals have nothing to do with immigration law or the plight of day laborers lingering in Home Depot parking lots. On the most recent episode of The Drill Down, co-hosts Peter Schweizer and Eric Eggers break down these connections and follow the money to Mexican cartels, China, taxpayer-funded NGOs, and even teachers and service employee unions.

President Trump's intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard has released a dire warning about imminent 'nuclear annihilation' in a video showing San Francisco getting bombed.

The director of national intelligence posted a several-minute video on her personal X account Tuesday morning with an ominous message about impending nuclear peril. The footage begins with Gabbard noting how she recently visited Hiroshima, site of the WWII nuclear blast. 'It's hard to find the words to express what I saw,' she says. 'This attack obliterated the city, killed over 300,000 people, many dying instantly, while others died from severe burns, injuries, radiation, sickness and cancer that set in the following months and years. Nagasaki suffered the same fate, homes, schools, families, all gone in a flash.'

"Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles"

Setting himself in stark contrast to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a contingent of National Guard soldiers to San Antonio ahead of protests against the apprehensions of illegal aliens planned for Wednesday night and Saturday. "Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles," Abbott's press secretary said in a Tuesday night statement. "Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law."

A protest against federal immigration enforcement spiraled into disorder on the night of June 10 in downtown Chicago, Illinois, as rioters clashed with police, obstructed traffic, and defaced property.

The event, part of a campaign called “From LA to Chicago: ICE Out!” organized by far-left activists, drew hundreds to the streets. Chicago police squad cars were targeted with graffiti, including profane messages, and images of the vandalism were shared online by Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward, who commented, “Anyone else having 2020 flashbacks?” Even media vehicles were not spared, as rioters reportedly damaged property indiscriminately.

Lower Manhattan erupted into chaos Tuesday evening as a pro-illegal immigrant protest turned violent, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police near City Hall, Foley Square, and 26 Federal Plaza.

The protest, initially planned as a rally against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, mirroring the violent demonstrations against immigration raids in Los Angeles, California, spiraled into disorder, prompting the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to enact a citywide level three mobilization. Thousands of protesters filled the streets, chanting slogans such as “Brick by brick, wall by wall, this racist system has got to fall!” and “How do you spell racist? ICE!” Video footage shows agitators hurling objects, including metal barricades, at officers. Rioters also attempted to block federal vehicles suspected of transporting detainees, while pepper spray was deployed as police worked to regain control.

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Guard members already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests, commander says.

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump warned people on Tuesday against protesting at the weekend military parade in Washington marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

"For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force," Trump told reporters in the White House's Oval Office. Law enforcement agencies are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to attend Saturday's parade, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool said on Monday. McCool said thousands of agents, officers and specialists will be deployed from law enforcement agencies from across the country. The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department have said there are no credible threats to the event.

"This is why you see so many people in keffiyehs at these anti-ICE protests."

“The protests taking place in Los Angeles are not organic. They are part of a decade-old plan by the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist organizations to destroy America and the West. A Hezbollah official explains: ‘We’re currently investing in protests and demonstrations in Western countries. We already have agitators on the ground, but it’s the Westerners themselves who will destabilize their own countries.’ This is why you see so many people in keffiyehs at these anti-ICE protests, even though they have nothing to do with Palestine!”

On Monday, The Telegraph reported that a London-based Hamas operative was behind Greta Thunberg’s silly “aid” yacht bound for Gaza. Zaher Birawi, who was described in Parliament as a person with links to Hamas, called himself a “founding member” of the Freedom Flotilla International Coalition, which arranged the voyage.

Hamas is a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza. The Muslim Brotherhood’s only aim is to control the world through Islam. So, who controls the Muslim Brotherhood?

A convicted Marxist-turned-Imam is now preaching jihad in a Dallas mosque, proving that Islam has become the Left’s most powerful weapon to destroy America from within.

Once upon a time, the enemies of the West called themselves communists. Now, they call themselves Muslims. They’ve traded in Marx for Mohammad—the hammer and sickle for the crescent and star. And the battlefield has shifted from class struggle to civilizational jihad. But the goal? Still the same: the destruction of the United States, of the West, of the “white man,” of Israel, of “capitalism,” of Christianity, of individual liberty—and of everything else Western civilization is built upon.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has joined FBI Director Kash Patel in vowing to “follow the money” to uncover exactly where the funding is coming from that is bankrolling the violent protests in Los Angeles and cities across the country.

A Color Revolution is Upon Us. The riots in Los Angeles are anything but spontaneous. Shields, clothing, bricks, weapons, and attorney protection are being provided to these Marxists. It is well-planned, which is the opposite of organic. This, in reality, has nothing to do with ICE and illegal immigration. It is the blossoming of a poisonous color revolution spurred on by the same radicals, subversive groups, and nongovernmental organizations that have stirred up trouble in the United States for decades.

Ezra Levant discusses the uproar from locals in the small Northern Ireland town of Ballymena following the reported sexual assault of a young teenaged girl by migrants.

Berlin is reviving its Nazi past by supplying Ukraine with weapons, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said

Germany is reviving its Nazi past by supplying Ukraine with weapons to attack Russia, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said. Berlin’s stance could lead to a new armed conflict with Moscow decades after the end of World War II, the top MP warned. In a letter published on the State Duma website on Wednesday, Volodin expressed outrage over Germany’s ongoing military aid to Ukraine. “Germany’s transfer of weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, which are used against civilians, is in itself a reason for a conflict between our countries,” he said.

The arsenal ensures the country’s sovereignty and the global balance of power, according to the Russian president

Russia possesses the most cutting-edge nuclear weapons in the world, guaranteeing the country’s sovereignty and the global balance of power, President Vladimir Putin has said. Addressing a government meeting on the national armament program on Wednesday, he urged that “special attention” be paid to the continued development of the nation’s nuclear triad. ‘Nuclear triad’ is a term used to describe the combination of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, which can carry nuclear payloads. These weapons systems ensure that a nation’s nuclear forces cannot be destroyed in a first-strike disarming attack.

The move could disrupt global energy markets, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned

The European Commission’s push to lower the price cap on Russian oil exports risks fueling instability in the global energy markets, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned. His remarks came in response to reports that Brussels is reviewing the current price cap established under EU sanctions. ”Such actions undoubtedly do not contribute to the stabilization of international energy and oil markets,” Peskov said on Wednesday. The European Commission proposed its 18th round of sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, targeting energy exports, infrastructure, and financial networks.

Kiev’s delegation in Istanbul is authorized to discuss humanitarian issues and ceasefire terms, the Ukrainian leader has said

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has said he will only discuss territorial issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with the Hungarian outlet Valasz Online released on Tuesday, Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul is not authorized to negotiate territorial issues with the Russian side. ”Our memorandum is a basis for negotiations. Based on it, our delegation has a mandate to discuss humanitarian issues… or the ceasefire,” the Ukrainian leader stated. “What they do not have a mandate for is to discuss the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

By chasing 4chan across oceans, the UK turns internet governance into a game of empire.

The UK government has taken another aggressive step in its campaign to regulate online speech, launching formal investigations into the message board 4chan and seven file-sharing sites under its far-reaching Online Safety Act. But this is more than a domestic crackdown; it is a clear attempt to assert British speech laws far beyond its borders, targeting platforms that have no meaningful presence in the UK. The law, which came into full force in April, gives sweeping powers to Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, to demand that websites and apps proactively remove undefined categories of “illegal content.”

The French president has linked a recent fatal school stabbing to youth violence fueled by online platforms

France will block social media access for children under 15 “within a few months” if the EU does not take coordinated action, French President Emmanuel Macron stated following a deadly knife attack at a local school. “We must ban social media for those under 15,” Macron told the broadcaster France 2 on Tuesday. Hours earlier, a 14-year-old student attacked a 31-year-old teaching assistant during a school bag check for weapons in Nogent in eastern France. He then injured a police officer with the same knife and was arrested at the scene, according to the National Gendarmerie.

Newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has declared that he wants to diffuse tensions with Pyongyang

South Korea’s newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has suspended anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts at the border with North Korea, aiming to ease tensions and “rebuild trust.” Inter-Korean relations reached their lowest point in decades during the presidency of the recently impeached Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee has pledged to restore ties. The president has instructed the military to halt cross-border broadcasts as a gesture aimed at “easing tensions” with the North, presidential office spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Christians are being slaughtered right now in Nigeria and the world, and the media, just looks away. CBN's Raj Nair is joined by Masara Kim, a reporter for Truth Nigeria, for the new breaking details.

The New York Fed recently released its household debt report for the first quarter. The chart below shows percentages of delinquent loans.

As you can see, the situation in consumer debt has deteriorated further. In 1Q, more than 7% of credit card loans turned into serious delinquency, and the delinquency ratio is now less than one percentage point below their GFC peak. As the chart illustrates, delinquencies have risen sharply since 1Q23. If you showed this trend to a banking analyst who had lived on a deserted island for the past two years, they would likely conclude the U.S. economy is in a severe recession. Yet, current conditions remain relatively benign for consumers and the broader economy. Predicting the impact of a job market slowdown would not be difficult.

American elected officials and taxpayers ignore at their own peril the recent May 16 reduction in the US credit rating. From the highest AAA rating to the next-lower Aa1 rating by Moody’s Ratings, this reduction is the third since 2011, when S&P Global Ratings reduced its rating, followed by Fitch Ratings in 2023.

It does not, however, mean that the US government may default on its Treasury bond obligations or fail to make interest payments on that debt. Rather, the three ratings agencies lowered their ratings because of mounting federal debt (currently over $36 trillion, 122 percent of US GDP) and annual budget deficits (currently about $1.7 trillion, 6.2 percent of GDP). Most economists consider these levels unsustainable.

"What are we in a third world country?"

Democratic lawmakers in Annapolis—more focused on Marxist reparations schemes to fleece taxpayers, taxing the hell out of Marylanders, having margaritas with migrants, diverting public funds to illegal aliens, pushing radical woke agendas, attempting to install condom machines in elementary schools, and focusing on de-growth policies to neuter the state's power grid—have finally done it. Their chronic mismanagement, with far-left Governor Wes Moore at the helm, has steered Maryland straight into a power crisis, like the Titanic blindly drifting through an iceberg minefield. The state's fragile grid is now teetering on the edge of crisis, paving the way for 'net-zero' blackouts that could soon rival those seen in Spain or California.

Cybersecurity experts are warning that millions of people could be at risk of having their digital wallets emptied unless they delete several apps right away.

A team at cybersecurity company Cyble has uncovered 20 apps that can trick people into handing over access of their cryptocurrency to hackers. The phony apps were found in the Google Play Store and impersonate trustworthy digital wallet apps available for download, using the same exact name or a close copy that could be easily overlooked. The fake apps include Pancake Swap, Suiet Wallet, Hyperliquid, Raydium, BullX Crypto, Meteora Exchange, Harvest Finance Blog, SushiSwap, and OpenOcean Exchange. These malicious apps also use identical or similar logos and designs to trick users into downloading them from the Google Play Store.

The FACE Act was used almost exclusively against pro-life advocates – some elderly and non-violent – while attacks on churches and pregnancy centers went unpunished.

(LifeSiteNews) — A U.S. House committee has advanced a Republican-led bill to repeal the controversial FACE Act, a law used by the Biden administration to imprison peaceful pro-life protesters, including elderly women. The House Judiciary Committee voted 13–10 on Tuesday to approve the bill, spearheaded by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), which would repeal the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The law criminalizes obstruction or interference outside abortion businesses and pregnancy centers. Pro-life advocates say the law has been weaponized to criminalize peaceful dissent against abortion – while turning a blind eye to violence against churches and pregnancy centers.

The stamps were designed by LGBT artist Tim Singleton. His Instagram page includes posts reading 'everyone has an HIV status' and 'there's no place like homo.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — While some organizations are dropping their support for LGBT causes, the Canadian government is pushing full steam ahead by releasing stamps to celebrate “pride.” On May 29, the Canada Post, a government-run organization, announced it is issuing “Places of Pride” stamps to mark “pivotal moments” in LGBT history. “Canada Post announces Places of Pride, recognizing four vital places for 2SLGBTQIA+ in Canada,” the group wrote in a press release. “From early meeting spots to safe spaces for community organizing, these spaces were often the backdrop to pivotal demonstrations and hosted events that shaped 2SLGBTQIA+ communities across the country – and Canadian society,” it continued.

The Satanic Temple is purposefully opening a telehealth abortion clinic in Maine on President Donald Trump’s birthday, June 14, and naming it to mock him.

The Satanic Temple’s abortion branch, TST Health, is naming the abortion clinic the “President’s Yuge Most Beautiful Tremendous Satanic Abortion Clinic,” the Maine Wire reported. “We hope he receives this clinic’s distinguished title as the magnificent, regal birthday present it is intended to be,” Satanic Temple executive director Erin Helian said in a press release. Helian went on to express “heartbreak” over some abortion clinics closing following the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states.

New Haven, Conn. -- In this week's issue of Nature, a Yale mathematician presents models showing that the most recent person who was a direct ancestor of all humans currently alive may have lived just a few thousand years ago.

"While we may not all be 'brothers,' the models suggest we are all hundredth cousins or so," said Joseph T. Chang, professor in the Department of Statistics at Yale University and senior author on the paper. Chang established the basis of this research in a previous publication with an intentionally simplified model that ignored such complexities as geography and migration. Those precise mathematical results showed that in a world obeying the simplified assumptions, the most recent common ancestor would have lived less than 1,000 years ago.

Historic volcanic eruptions and enormous earthquakes are happening on an almost daily basis now, but they have become so common that most of them barely even make a blip in the news cycle.

The natural disasters that do tend to make a lot of headlines are the ones that cause a lot of deaths. But even those are quickly forgotten. For example, nobody really talks about the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that hit Myanmar on March 28th and killed thousands of people anymore. We literally have become numb to the death and destruction which is constantly going on all around us. But the truth is that what is happening to our planet right now is not normal. Perhaps you think that I am exaggerating. Well, it is certainly not normal to have 100 earthquakes in central Idaho in a two week period. But that is precisely what has just happened…

Share