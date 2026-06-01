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According to CENTCOM, the attacks were in response to Iran’s downing of an American MQ-1 Reaper drone.

The United States struck Iranian targets in Goruk and Qeshm Island, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday on X/Twitter. According to CENTCOM, the attacks were in response to Iran’s downing of an American MQ-1 Reaper drone. The IRGC later confirmed the US had targeted an air base used in what it called a US attack on a telecoms tower on Sirik Island, but did not give the location of the base.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Aerospace Force targeted the air base from which a recent US attack was launched after what it described as an American strike on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan province.

In a statement, the IRGC said the retaliatory operation destroyed pre-designated targets linked to the attack. The force warned that any further US military action would trigger what it described as a “completely different” response. The statement came after the United States said it had carried out strikes on Iranian radar and drone command-and-control sites over the weekend, citing self-defense and the protection of regional shipping.

Iran is reportedly preparing new revisions to the draft text of the deal with the US, while warning it is ready for war if US talks fail.

Tehran is preparing to submit a fresh round of modifications to a preliminary agreement with Washington following US President Donald Trump’s recent demands for stricter conditions in the text, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing an individual familiar with the ongoing negotiations. The media outlet, which maintains close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and hard-line factions within the Iranian government, reported that the indirect negotiation process remains active. “Iran will make its own revisions to the text, and nothing is final yet,” the unnamed source stated.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted an official letter of resignation to the Office of the Supreme Leader, a source familiar with the matter told Iran International.

In the letter sent on Sunday, Pezeshkian stressed that the president and the government have effectively been excluded from major and vital decision-making processes in the country, and that the vacuum created by this situation has enabled hardline factions within the IRGC to take control of affairs, the source said. Pezeshkian added that under such circumstances he is unable to run the government and carry out his legal responsibilities, and for that reason has requested to step down immediately.

President Trump slams CNN’s reporting about the deal being negotiated with Iran.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday night pushed back against CNN following its reports criticizing his administration’s diplomatic negotiations with Iran. In a post published to Truth Social, the President disputed CNN’s characterization of the memorandum of understanding being negotiated with Iran. “Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote.

Iran International has obtained documents indicating that a Chinese company, working with firms in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, helped Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acquire chemicals used in the production of ballistic missiles.

The documents, obtained by the hacker group Prana and shared with Iran International, suggest Chinese entities also played a role in facilitating the transactions through a network of companies designed to navigate US sanctions. The documents also link the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas on April 26, 2025, to a shipment of sodium perchlorate, a chemical used in solid missile fuel production. According to the documents, the blast and existing sanctions made it increasingly difficult to find vessels willing to transport such cargo to Iran.

According to CNN, Iran used simple equipment such as bulldozers and dump trucks to clear roads and tunnel entrances which had been destroyed by the bombing.

Iran is already poised to continue firing missiles at Israel and other countries in the Middle East, after having dug out the tunnel entrances that US and Israeli bombings had collapsed, CNN reported on Sunday. According to CNN, Iran used simple equipment such as bulldozers and dump trucks to clear roads and tunnel entrances, which had been destroyed by the bombing, leading experts to tell CNN that their missile capabilities would be very difficult to destroy.

The absence of fresh diplomatic progress between Tehran and Washington helped push oil prices higher on Monday.

Brent crude rose 1.9% to $92.89 a barrel, while US crude gained 2.4% to $89.46. Asian share markets firmed as continued demand for AI-related stocks helped offset concerns over Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon and stalled US-Iran negotiations. While talks are reportedly still working toward a deal, US President Donald Trump has remained publicly silent on the state of the talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and proposed a plan aimed at achieving a gradual de-escalation, a US official said on Sunday.

Under the proposal, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group would halt all attacks on Israel as a first step, while Israel would refrain from further escalation in Beirut. “This would create space for gradual de-escalation and an effective cessation of hostilities,” the official said. According to the official, Aoun sought to advance the proposal and secure agreement from the parties involved. However, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who said he could guarantee Hezbollah’s commitment to a ceasefire, argued that Israel should first stop initiating military action.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been urging Hezbollah to escalate war with Israel so that Tehran can gain leverage in talks with the US, Axios reported on Monday, citing a Lebanese official.

The report also said Washington’s latest push for a ceasefire in Lebanon had faltered as Israel expanded its ground offensive and sought US approval for major strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The Trump administration’s effort to de-escalate in Lebanon was partly driven by its push for a deal with Iran, according to the report. The memorandum of understanding under negotiation between Washington and Tehran includes an end to fighting in Lebanon, it added.

During the call, Sharaa said lifting the remaining US sanctions on Syria was an essential step toward reviving the Syrian economy and attracting investment, the statement said.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed support for the Syrian economy and the latest regional developments, Sharaa’s office confirmed on Sunday. During the call, Sharaa said lifting the remaining US sanctions on Syria was an essential step toward reviving the Syrian economy and attracting investment, the statement said. Lifting the sanctions would encourage investment in Syria, Sharaa said, and revitalize various economic and development projects.

A Lebanese-American real estate billionaire and longtime ally of US President Donald Trump, Barrack chaired Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee before taking on diplomatic responsibilities.

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack is stepping down from the position as the Trump administration is gradually phasing in full diplomatic relations with Damascus. Barrack, who was appointed in May 2025 after Washington announced plans to lift major sanctions on Damascus, served as an envoy while continuing to serve as US ambassador to Turkey. Earlier this year, the Associated Press reported that lawmakers were informed of the State Department’s “intent to implement a phased approach to potentially resume embassy operations in Syria,” which may indicate that Barrack is leaving his position to make way for the reopening of the shuttered embassy in Damascus.

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Fox News commentator and California Republican gubernatorial hopeful Steve Hilton said former Biden Cabinet Secretary Xavier Becerra, one of his opponents, pushed migrant kids “into the arms of child sex traffickers.”

Hilton said, “People say he, when he was HHS Secretary for Biden he lost 85,000 migrant kids. No, he didn’t lose them. He pushed them out of the system without caring where they went, dismantled the vetting and pushed migrant kids into the arms of child sex traffickers. That’s what he did. That is going to come and get him when we were up against him in the general election.”

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) called for prioritizing criminal illegal migrants being held at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, calling them the Democrats’ “north star.”

“The detainees and their families need to be our North Star,” Kim wrote in a post on X. “We will fight to secure dignity for them because that’s who are in America.” Other New Jersey Democrats, such as Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Rob Menendez (D-NJ), have also called for prioritizing migrants’ needs above the needs of American citizens. The New Jersey Democrats have also criticized President Donald Trump for stripping “any pathway to citizenship and belonging in America,” and have spoken about how they have tried to help detainees at Delaney Hall.

Over 10,000 lawyers have left the federal government since just before President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, according to a report released Sunday.

The federal employment data show that approximately one-fifth of government lawyers employed at the end of December 2024 had left by March of this year, providing evidence that the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce have proven at least somewhat successful. Trump said as such in a Truth Social post in which he criticized the New York Times analysis for framing the “striking exodus of legal talent” as “a bad thing.”

In a move that has sent ripples through New York City’s diverse communities, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed he will not attend the annual Israel Day Parade this weekend, becoming the first mayor to bypass the event since its inception in 1964.

According to a report from ABC7 New York, Mamdani addressed the decision head-on during a recent press conference, standing firm amid mounting criticism and heightened security concerns surrounding the high-profile gathering on Fifth Avenue. The Democratic socialist mayor, who campaigned on strong criticism of the Israeli government, made no apologies for his absence. “I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn’t be attending the parade, and I’ve made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear,” Mamdani stated.

Seven men climbing out of a New York City sewer sounds like the setup of a bad joke.

Authorities, however, aren’t laughing. A viral video swept the internet this week, courtesy of The Flatbush Scoop, showcasing that exact setup…“A bizarre and developing situation is unfolding on McDonald Avenue between Kings Highway and Avenue S, near Kosher Corner Supermarket,” the viral post, sitting at over a million views, read. “Video shows approximately six individuals emerging from a manhole at around 2:00 a.m. after reportedly spending nearly two hours underground — with the cover closed and a person standing watch nearby.” Indeed, the video did appear to show just that — though it appears that there were seven individuals, not six, to ultimately emerge from the sewer.

President Donald Trump on Saturday proposed dropping all the musical acts booked to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in Washington, DC, and hosting a rally instead after nearly a half dozen of the scheduled artists dropped out of the concert series.

Earlier Saturday, Freedom 250, the group organizing the event, had announced Trump would “kick off” the state fair on June 24 with an opening ceremony. “As the visionary behind the Great American State Fair, we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24 in an opening ceremony celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” said Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for Freedom 250.

Qatar is pouring millions into public schools to push Islamic indoctrination, force praise of the Prophet Mohammed, and whitewash terror groups like Hamas as “resistance.” From all-Arabic Saudi textbooks in Texas to radical curricula reaching over one million students, this is stealth jihad targeting America’s children.

While American parents fight against declining test scores and radical social agendas in their children’s schools, the terror-sponsoring state of Qatar is aggressively pushing Islamic indoctrination and terror-friendly narratives directly into U.S. public education. Qatar, the world’s top financier of Hamas, host of its leadership, and a major exporter of Muslim Brotherhood ideology, is pouring millions of dollars into American K-12 classrooms. It is a deliberate campaign of stealth jihad aimed at promoting Islamic supremacy, glorifying “resistance” movements, and brainwashing American children to accept jihadist narratives as legitimate.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the U.S. Justice Department is intensifying its efforts to identify social media users who have publicly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics, demanding personal information from major platforms Reddit and X.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, led by Jeanine Pirro—a prominent ally of President Donald Trump—has issued subpoenas seeking names, addresses, and banking details of at least two anonymous users. These individuals posted content challenging the government’s deportation initiatives, according to court records shared by their attorneys. The move signals a sharp escalation in the administration’s push to shield ICE agents amid growing public backlash against aggressive immigration enforcement.

"Palestine Action, a group known for targeting Israeli defense-linked facilities and recently banned in the UK, published an online 'Target Map' containing civilian..."

By the end of last week, dozens of lawsuits had been filed against GKN Aerospace after a tank explosion risk at its Garden Grove, California, facility forced 40,000 residents to evacuate the area over Memorial Day weekend. An apparent malfunctioning storage tank containing methyl methacrylate, a volatile, flammable chemical, sparked fears of an explosion across Garden Grove, Anaheim, Stanton, Buena Park, Cypress, and Westminster. Local authorities lifted the final evacuation orders last Tuesday after pressure inside the tank stabilized and officials ruled out the worst-case explosion scenario.

In modern Britain, if you are attacked in the street while being white, you don’t face just one enemy. You face two: the thug trying to kill you… and your own government, which has already decided whose side it’s on.

Eighteen-year-old Henry Nowak never even got the chance to fight back. The promising Polish-British accounting and finance student was walking home from a football night in Southampton on December 3, 2025. A Sikh man, Vickrum Digwa, 23, carrying a 21-centimeter “ceremonial” — how about that? — dagger legally protected by “religious exemption,” stabbed the teenager five times — in the chest, legs, and face.

Lord Toby Young, Director of the Free Speech Union, joins the show to discuss the growing threats to free speech in the UK following a controversial sacking within West Yorkshire Police.

The fall of the West is right on track with riots breaking out in Paris following a sporting event. Many were Islamists and the chaos and violence spread across France to 15 cities where cars/bikes were torched, business set on fire, and vandalism was rampant. At least one person died.

Following the second straight Champions League title win for Paris Saint-Germain, this time against London’s Arsenal, the city was literally set on fire… perhaps a preview of the chaos to accompany the upcoming FIFA events here in the US. Thousands of police officers were deployed throughout Paris in a vain attempt to control crowds on Saturday. What the media doesn’t tell you is that many of these rioters were Muslim.

Whether the National Rally’s presidential candidate is Le Pen or Bardella, the party is in great shape

Marine Le Pen would beat every major rival in a second-round French presidential election runoff, according to new polling that hypothesized her eligibility to stand in the election expected in April next year. A Toluna-Harris Interactive poll for M6 and RTL, conducted on May 27, found Le Pen ahead in all three tested runoff scenarios when she is the National Rally candidate. The strongest result came against far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with Le Pen taking 67 percent to his 33 percent. She also defeated former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal by 54 percent to 46 percent, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe by 52 percent to 48 percent.

The walls are closing in on Sánchez.

We have been reporting here on TGP about the downfall of the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and his Socialist party. Sánchez is a political leader whose wife, brother, and multiple key allies are under corruption investigation, and his party is mired in sexual misconduct allegations – and yet, he goes around like nothing’s happened. While he is not ousted from power, the PM keeps implementing his Satanic policies, like ‘enshrining’ abortion in the constitution, and ‘legalizing’ half a million foreign invaders.

Anti-immigration China appears to be running circles around the German economy, but apparently diversity doesn’t always translate into economic success after all?

The economic outlook for the German metal and electrical industries has grown increasingly critical, with employer groups warning that the current environment is not only “dramatic“ but that 300,000 jobs are at risk of disappearing. That enormous figure already comes after 300,000 jobs were lost since 2019, leaving employment in these industrial sectors at 3.8 million workers. Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel has used the disastrous economic data to go on the offensive against the government of Friedrich Merz. “According to a study by the consulting firm EY, more than 341,000 industrial jobs have been eliminated in Germany since 2019. Alone in the first quarter of 2026, employment fell by 2.3 percent. The relief measures and structural reforms announced by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz have thus failed to materialize,” she posted on X.

“Hungarians made a clear decision on April 12 to return to Europe,” von der Leyen stated

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a press conference with Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Brussels after the two held talks to discuss the release of funds to Hungary. Despite many feeling the EU would place extensive hurdles in front of Magyar, he is walking away with €16.4 billion, subject to reforms being made within “a few weeks.” “Hungarians made a clear decision on April 12 to return to Europe,” von der Leyen reportedly stated, as cited by Telex.

Bulgaria’s new government has moved to terminate an arrangement that allows American military aircraft to use Sofia Airport for refueling and logistical operations, linking the decision to the Trump administration’s continued refusal to grant visa-free travel to Bulgarian citizens.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev, elected weeks ago in a landslide election, announced Friday that permission for American aircraft and personnel to remain at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport would expire at the end of June, bringing an abrupt end to an agreement approved by the previous government earlier this year. The decision marks one of the first major foreign-policy disputes between the newly elected Bulgarian government and the Trump administration.

“Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all,” NATO chief Mark Rutte posted

After a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați, causing an explosion and fire, the responses across the West have been swift, including from NATO, to which Romania belongs. The local Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) reported that two people were injured: a woman suffered first-degree burns, and a 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction. Approximately 70 people were evacuated from the building, reports Do Rzezcy. Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced a harsh and “proportionate” response to the incident. He also called a meeting of the National Security Council. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, summoned the Russian ambassador.

The oil-rich region has had enough of woke Canada’s Globalist policies, and gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures on the petition to hold a referendum on independence.

After a liberal judge used indigenous groups as an excuse to block the process in Canadian courts, Alberta conservatives changed their wording and will hold a referendum on whether the province should remain in Canada or else move ahead with a second – binding – vote on separation. The vote is scheduled for October 19th. Recently, US journalists Tayler Hansen and Kian Simone traveled to the western province of Alberta to interview conservative leaders behind this move to break from Canada. The two reported on the The documentary explains, “What would happen is one, source of uncertainty, the antagonism between Laurentian Canada, the Easterners, and the productive parts of the country, namely Saskatchewan and Alberta, would be taken off the table. If you don’t think that’s a source of massive uncertainty, you just haven’t been paying attention…”

The report was published just days before the Liberals welcomed China’s foreign minister Wang Yi to Ottawa for the first time in a decade.

State Organs investigates allegations of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience while renewed calls for closer ties with Beijing raise uncomfortable questions.

The climate hoax is officially dead. Our children are still being indoctrinated with this damaging nonsense in school - it’s a form of child abuse.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo to talk about the strength and resilience of the US economy.

Bessent explained that the media has not been honest in its reporting on the US economy, largely because of its opposition to President Trump. Bessent also weighed in on how the US and President Trump have handled the war with Iran. “How will you ensure that they keep their promises? I mean, after all of the lies and the back and forth with the Iranian leadership. Do you have confidence that they are gonna keep a promise?” Bartiromo asked.

While the slowdown in construction output value is intimately related to the slowdown in the real estate sector, the latest datapoints are a sign that the contagion effects have reached the rest of the economy and likely the acute phase of the crisis is starting.

China hit its demographic wall in 2020 without the world noticing. The consequences can be seen in the form of China’s real estate crisis, akin to Japan’s in the 1990s. The collapse of Evergrande in 20211 and of Country Garden2 in 2023, China’s largest property developers were warning signs of deep troubles in the real estate market, which due to its scale, will likely impact the global economy on an unprecedented scale. The real estate crisis in China is of unprecedented scale and has been brewing under the radar since 2020.

Samsung is the last of the big three to ask for your face, which is exactly how a demand becomes a default.

Samsung wants your passport living inside your phone and it has handed the keys to a private company called CLEAR. The announcement landed on May 26. Samsung Electronics America and CLEAR are launching Samsung ID with CLEAR, a digital passport that sits in Samsung Wallet and lets US travelers verify their identity at more than 250 TSA checkpoints by tapping their phone or scanning a QR code. Samsung and CLEAR are providing a “safe, secure, and free mobile digital ID designed to simplify users’ busy lives,” the company says. The selling point is convenience. What you actually exchange for it is your face, your passport data and a permanent place in a corporate identity network most people have never read the terms of.

The body Brussels built to make its censorship regime work just published the numbers proving it can’t.

A body set up to make Europe’s content censorship regime work has accidentally documented why it doesn’t. Appeals Centre Europe, an Ireland-certified dispute settlement outfit operating under the EU’s Digital Services Act, released its second transparency report this week. The numbers it published describe a system failing in both directions at once, and they hand the case against laws like the DSA to anyone who wants it. Let’s start with what the body found when it actually got to look at the disputed content. Across the year from April 2025 to March 2026, it disagreed with the platform’s call 59 percent of the time.

According to a report from Futurism, everyday household Wi-Fi routers are capable of scanning human bodies and uniquely identifying people through signal distortions, raising urgent questions about widespread surveillance potential.

Researchers have demonstrated that ordinary Wi-Fi equipment can detect and recognize individuals by analyzing how radio waves interact with their unique physical characteristics, even without the person carrying any connected device. This technology works in various conditions, including through walls, and relies on existing hardware already present in millions of homes worldwide.

A powerful cadre of technology billionaires is coalescing around a radical transhuman vision that could redefine humanity’s place in the universe, prioritizing the development of conscious artificial intelligence and digital immortality over traditional human concerns.

Leaders at the forefront of AI and tech innovation are actively preparing for a post-human era where biological limits give way to silicon-based or hybrid forms capable of interstellar expansion. This belief system, blending science fiction with ambitious technological goals, frames current humanity as a transitional phase. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, outlined the stakes years ago. “If two different species both want the same thing and only one can have it – in this case, to be the dominant species on the planet and beyond – they are going to have conflict,” he warned in a blog post discussing the potential “merge” between humans and AI.

Our planet is drying out at a pace that is unlike anything we have ever seen before.

Once massive lakes are rapidly shrinking, once mighty rivers are steadily dwindling, and colossal underground aquifers are being pumped dry all over the world. This is an absolutely enormous problem, because very soon we simply will not have enough fresh water to support 8 billion people. In fact, drought conditions are severely affecting global crop production in 2026. If current trends continue, it will become increasingly difficult to grow food. In other words, if the land on our planet doesn’t stop drying out there is no way that we will be able to avoid an era of widespread global famines.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the White House is actively preparing for the possibility of revealing evidence of non-human intelligence, amid growing concerns about widespread societal disruption.

The administration recently released a second batch of previously classified UFO files, featuring compelling footage that has heightened speculation. One video shows an object accelerating almost instantaneously over Syria, while another depicts a disc-shaped craft moving across Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountains without any visible propulsion. These releases come as officials weigh the implications of confirming extraterrestrial presence. Investigative journalist Jeremy Corbell, a longtime UFO researcher, has emerged as a key advisor in these efforts. Corbell described consultations with White House and Department of Defense officials focused on crafting an effective public message.

In tonight’s podcast, we examine a growing convergence of headlines that seem ripped straight from the pages of Genesis and from Jesus’ warnings about the “days of Noah.”

From President Trump signaling that even more UFO disclosure videos may soon be released to explosive reports alleging government investigations into so-called “alien bloodlines,” the fascination with non-human intelligence continues to intensify in the public square. Meanwhile, advances in biotechnology are now producing chicks hatched from artificial eggs in a scientific breakthrough tied to efforts to revive extinct species, raising profound ethical and spiritual questions about mankind pushing the boundaries of creation.

Chad Robichaux joins the Robertsons to explain how the Book of Enoch connects ancient Nephilim to modern UFO sightings.

Interest in the extraterrestrial continues to mount in the wake of President Trump’s recent order to declassify government documents on UFOs/UAPs. Theories about what aliens and flying saucers really are dominate social media every day. On a recent episode of “Unashamed,” Jase and Al Robertson along with Zach Dasher welcomed Marine veteran, Mighty Oaks founder, and author Chad Robichaux to the show to share his wild biblical theory on UFOs, giants, and demons.

Most people think the Backrooms started with a single 4chan post in 2019 and then blew up when Kane Pixels dropped his found footage series on YouTube.

They're wrong. The Backrooms are real, and someone described them in exact detail 2,000 years before the internet existed. In this investigation, we go back to primary sources: the Dead Sea Scrolls, a forgotten 1840 letter from missionary Elkanah Walker, and indigenous oral traditions that describe liminal spaces with disturbing precision. The endless yellow rooms. The sense that you can't escape. The feeling that something is watching you from just beyond the wall. It's all there, preserved in texts that predate the modern internet by two millennia.

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